Debut Book Released by Widow Spreading Tire Safety Awareness Tire Mom: A Journey of Hurting, Helping and Healing Hosting First Book Signing Event in Denver, CO - October 14, 2019 - The Tire Mom

Tire Mom Started National Safety Tour This Week Diana Hubner, author of "The Tire Mom: My Highway to Healing," will be traveling all across America from October 1 - November 8 to raise awareness of tire manufacture dates. - October 02, 2019 - The Tire Mom

Widow Launching Second National Tire Safety Tour Diana Hubner’s book, "The Tire Mom: My Highway to Healing," is the story of her national tire-giveaway tour to raise awareness of tire manufacture dates. - September 18, 2019 - The Tire Mom

Jeff Lieberman Joins Hilltop Tire Team Hilltop Tire Service (HTS) is pleased to announce and welcome Jeff Lieberman as Lead Tire and Service Sales Advisor to the team at the Hubbell Avenue location. Lieberman is responsible for building lasting relationships with customers as well as understanding their needs and accurately accessing the... - May 24, 2019 - Hilltop Tire Service

Vogue Tyre Debuts the All-New Signature V Black SCT2 Vogue Tyre is excited to announce the Signature V Black SCT2, a redesigned all-season performance tire for the growing SUV, crossover and truck segment that delivers a superior blend of all-around performance, durability and safety. The Signature V Black SCT2’s all-new innovative tread design... - April 02, 2019 - Vogue Tyre and Rubber Company

Road Warrior Tires, a Division of TRU Development Inc., Will be Opening Its New Warehouse in Los Angeles, California on Dec. 17, 2018 Road Warrior Tires proudly announces its partnership with trucktiresinc.com. Currently preparing for the grand opening of a new distribution center in Los Angeles, California, more details will soon follow. Located at: 4361 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90032 Due to a tremendous increase in demand... - December 16, 2018 - TRU Development Inc.

4 Wheel Online and Web River Group Named to Tampa Bay's Top 200 The Tampa Business Journal and BizJournals.Com have ranked Web River Group and its flagship 4WheelOnline.Com #130 on the Tampa Bay 200 Top Private Companies list, putting it among elite Tampa businesses like Publix and Rooms To Go. Ryan Heath, President of Web River Group was asked why they chose Tampa... - October 30, 2018 - Web River Group - 4WheelOnline.Com

Boston's Delivery Auto Care, the Newest Business Model to Go Mobile A new tech startup called Delivery Auto Care has launched in the Boston area, and hopes to disrupt the auto repair industry by making it, well, automated. - October 25, 2018 - Delivery Auto Care, LLC

American Tire Depot Announces Multiple Grand Openings American Tire Depot Announces Three Grand Opening Celebrations in July - July 13, 2018 - American Tire Depot

Champtires.com Offers Significant Discounts with New B2B Sales Program Champtires.com, an industry leading online retailer in pre-owned and new tires, has just announced the introduction of a nationwide business to business sales program. - June 22, 2018 - Champ Tires

American Tire Depot Thousand Oaks Grand Opening American Tire Depot Announces Grand Opening Celebration in Thousand Oaks. - May 11, 2018 - American Tire Depot

Grand Opening Event - American Tire Depot Santee American Tire Depot Announces Grand Opening Celebration in Santee - April 20, 2018 - American Tire Depot

Road Warrior Tires, a Division of TRU Development Inc., Will be Opening Its New Warehouse in Houston, Texas on Dec. 15, 2017 Road Warrior Tires proudly announces its partnership with trucktiresinc.com. Currently preparing for the grand opening of a new distribution center in Houston, Texas, more details will soon follow. Located at: 7625 Railhead Lane, Houston, Texas 77086 Due to a tremendous increase in demand for heavy... - December 12, 2017 - TRU Development Inc.

Zane’s Inc. Acquires 20/20 Special Markets to Become Premier Housewares Supplier in the Premium and Incentive Industry Zane's Inc. Acquires 20/20 Special Markets Inc. - July 07, 2017 - Zanes Cycles

Allure Custom Automotive Unveils New Website New AllureCustomAutomotive.com Features Refreshed Design, Enhanced Content and Security. - March 13, 2017 - Allure Custom Automotive

Noah Galloway’s Custom Jeep to be Displayed at the 50th Annual SEMA Show American war hero and Dancing with The Stars 3rd place finisher Noah Galloway loves his off road toys. He commissioned Southern Off Road, Inc. of Pelham, Alabama to build his new 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon into the baddest ride around. Inspired by the military vehicles that Noah drove while... - October 31, 2016 - Southern Off Road, Inc.

Elk River Tire & Auto Has Online Glove Box: No More Lost Service Records Elk River Tire & Auto now has an “on-line garage” to help vehicle owners keep track of the automotive service and repairs performed on their vehicles. Just sign-in and you will find the automotive repair and service history for your personal vehicle. - September 02, 2016 - Elk River Auto Tire Shop

MULTI SEAL® Announces New Product Names and Packaging MULTI SEAL® Corporation, the leader in high performance tire sealant technology, announces new product names and packaging for their three main formulas. The new names include: HYDRO 1500 (formerly HYDRO SEAL), PRO HD 2500 (formerly HEAVY DUTY), and ARMOR 3500 (formerly ARMOR SEAL). Updated packaging... - August 08, 2016 - MULTI SEAL

Elk River Tire & Auto Online Glove Box: Vehicle Ownership Made Easy Elk River Tire & Auto invites vehicle owners to sign in to their “online garage” and learn all about the car service that may be required for your specific vehicle. You can also ask for expert advice about a needed car repair. - June 27, 2016 - Elk River Auto Tire Shop

ETD Discount Tire Opens New Store in Westwood, New Jersey ETD Discount Tire is excited to announce the opening of their eighth location which is located in Westwood, New Jersey and will serve Westwood and its neighboring towns including Emerson and Oradell. - November 10, 2015 - ETD Discount Tire Centers

BBS Returns to SEMA BBS looking forward to a successful return to SEMA. - October 28, 2015 - BBS of America, Inc

ROAD WARRIOR Tires, the Global Leader in the Tire Industry for Truck, Loader, and Bobcat Skid Steer Tires, Announces Free Nationwide Shipping ROAD WARRIOR Tires started radial truck tire production in 1998 and reached an annual production capacity of 6 million units in 2013 by successfully selling tires in over 90 countries. Road Warrior is one of the best tire manufacturers and dealers in China combining the use of advanced equipment and... - July 14, 2015 - TRU Development Inc.

Dennis Calaff Promoted to Vice President of Operations of ETD Discount Tire ETD Discount Tire Centers, Inc. (“ETD Discount Tire”), a family owned group of 7 tire and automotive centers, announced today the promotion of Dennis Calaff to vice president of operations from his previous position as general manager of the ETD Discount Tire Lyndhurst store. John Boyle,... - April 09, 2015 - ETD Discount Tire Centers

MULTI SEAL Tire Sealants Launching New Brand in 2015 New logo, vision and marketing direction emphasize the science behind MULTI SEAL's tire sealant protection technology and products. - February 03, 2015 - MULTI SEAL

Wholesale Tire Distributors at the 2014 SEMA Show in Las Vegas Company Showcasing a variety of Tires and Wheels - November 06, 2014 - Wholesale Tire Distributors

Zane’s Cycles Holds 2014 T-Shirt Design Competition Zane’s Cycles in Branford is looking for the best local artists and designers for their first annual T-shirt Design Competition. This competition is open to artists of all ages. The only requirement is to have the famous “Z” somewhere in the design. The top 10 designs will be chosen... - January 29, 2014 - Zanes Cycles

New Safety Concept Available from Icon Tire Colored indicators are now available for tires that identify loss of performance as a tire wears. These indicators empower the driver to make educated decisions regarding tire maintenance and replacement before an accident may occur. - January 27, 2014 - Icon Tire

Perfect Equipment Inc. Updates Operating Name to WEGMANN automotive USA Inc. Perfect Equipment Inc., a leading wheel balance weight company in North America and founder of the Perfect Equipment wheel weight brand, has updated its operating name to WEGMANN automotive USA Inc. - January 08, 2014 - Perfect Equipment

Zane's Cycles Sends Out Alerts to Other Local retailers; Offers Reward to Help Stop East Coast Bicycle Theft Organization A rash of robberies targeting high end bicycles and specialty stores have been taking place since the beginning of the year, progressing up the East Coast, as far away as Virginia. The robberies were thought to be isolated incidents until the facts and photos were distributed to fellow bike shop owners... - November 11, 2013 - Zanes Cycles

Double Coin Commercial Truck Tyres Catch the Attention of UK Hauliers Visitors to the 2013 Commercial Vehicles show flocked to the Kirby Tyres stand who were showcasing Double Coin tyres. They did so because they were trying to solve the age-old problem of finding high quality commercial truck tyres that were built to last, yet were not prohibitively expensive. For UK... - September 01, 2013 - Kirkby Tyres Ltd

TireTattoo Announces New Design to Benefit Boston Marathon Victims TireTattoo, an aftermarket automotive accessory company based in Brookline, MA, is offering a special edition of their TireTattoo with a Boston Strong design to celebrate the city's resilience and contribute to relief efforts. "As Boston residents and local businesspeople, the TireTattoo team would... - July 03, 2013 - TireTattoo.com

Zane’s Cycles Expands Into Fairfield Country with the Purchase of Trek Bicycle Store of Fairfield Zane’s Cycles, the nationwide leader in bicycle sales, accessories, clothing & service, has purchased Trek Bicycle Store of Fairfield. The 5,000 square feet retail space is located in Brick Walk at 1215 Post Road in Fairfield, CT and represents the hard work and dedication that Chris Zane and... - June 28, 2013 - Zanes Cycles

Buckeye Honda Awarded Honda President's Award for 10th Time Buckeye Honda doing business in Lancaster Ohio has been awarded the coveted Honda President's Award for the 10th time. This puts Buckeye Honda among a very elite group of Honda dealers. - April 12, 2013 - Buckeye Honda

Las Vegas Goodyear Dealerships Re-Open After Three Month Absence Las Vegas once again has a factory authorized Goodyear Tire and automotive service dealer. Superior Tire & Service specializes in complete automotive service and carries all major tire brands. The company opened two stores today and will have six open in Southern Nevada by next week. The company... - March 31, 2013 - Superior Tire & Service

Zane's Cycles Bicycle Recycle 2013 Sculpture Competition Zane's Cycles in Branford, CT is challenging professional artists to think outside of this box. - December 31, 2012 - Zanes Cycles

Drive for $5 Dollars at Economy Nissan Halloween Sale Drive away for just 5 dollars down at Economy Nissan, now until Halloween. - October 28, 2012 - Economy Nissan

Support Breast Cancer Awareness This Month with Service for Strides at Royal Chevrolet Help support the American Cancer Society this month with Royal Chevrolet’s Strides for Service Promotion. - October 25, 2012 - Royal Chevrolet

Royal Chevrolet Honored by DealerRater.com for Outstanding Customer Service Royal Chevrolet’s commitment to customer service has paid off after being named the “VA Chevrolet Dealer of the Year 2012” by DealerRater.com, the most reliable source for finding a good car dealership. - September 29, 2012 - Royal Chevrolet

Nissan's Snug Kids™ Has Protected Children for a Decade Nissan's Snug Kids™ program is celebrated for a decade of child protection by Economy Nissan in Durango, CO. - September 28, 2012 - Economy Nissan

Car Audio and Electronics Service Reaches Out to Chicago-Area Vehicle Owners Thanks to SEO Marketers Automotive Concepts, a car audio and electronics company located near Chicago, IL, has recently partnered with a local leader in online advertising, Prospect Genius. - September 16, 2012 - Automotive Concepts

Local Durango Dealership to Offer a Off Site Sale in Cortez, Colorado Economy Nissan will be holding an offsite sale the first week of October, at the Wal-Mart in Cortez Colorado. - September 15, 2012 - Economy Nissan

Hofmann Power Weight Releases New Catalog & New Products The European premium wheel balance weight brand extends its North American product range. - September 13, 2012 - Perfect Equipment

Attention Race Fans: Pep Boys Launches NextGen's Fast Track to the Finals Sweepstakes Entrants Vie for Chance to Win a VIP Trip to the NHRA Finals in Pomona, Calif. - September 08, 2012 - The Pep Boys

Military Appreciation Event Going on Now at Plaza Lincoln Plaza Lincoln in Leesburg, Florida is proud to announce a special bonus offer for any active duty military personnel and their families. - September 06, 2012 - Plaza Lincoln-Mercury

Lexani Wheel Corporation Appoints Tommy Gaut V.P. Sales & Development, Grille Division Aftermarket automotive industry executive formerly with STRUT grilles hired by Lexani Wheel Corp. - August 31, 2012 - Lexani

Reys Auto & Tire and Michelin Have Teamed Up to Support the United Soccer League-Vardar East with a Fundraiser and Soccer Ball Giveaway Support local soccer through Reys Auto & Tire and Michelin Tire. - August 30, 2012 - REYS AUTO & TIRE INC.

Eddins Ford Hosting End of Summer Clearance Event Take advantage of great savings on new vehicles during the End of Summer Clearance Event at Eddins Ford in Charlottesville, VA. - August 26, 2012 - Eddins Ford

NTW Tires Offers Industry Standard Products at Affordable Rates NTW Tires also offers doorstep delivery and professional installation services. - August 22, 2012 - NTW Tires