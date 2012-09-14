PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Tire Mom: A Journey of Hurting, Helping and Healing Hosting First Book Signing Event in Denver, CO - October 14, 2019 - The Tire Mom
Diana Hubner, author of "The Tire Mom: My Highway to Healing," will be traveling all across America from October 1 - November 8 to raise awareness of tire manufacture dates. - October 02, 2019 - The Tire Mom
Diana Hubner’s book, "The Tire Mom: My Highway to Healing," is the story of her
national tire-giveaway tour to raise awareness of tire manufacture dates. - September 18, 2019 - The Tire Mom
Hilltop Tire Service (HTS) is pleased to announce and welcome Jeff Lieberman as Lead Tire and Service Sales Advisor to the team at the Hubbell Avenue location. Lieberman is responsible for building lasting relationships with customers as well as understanding their needs and accurately accessing the... - May 24, 2019 - Hilltop Tire Service
Vogue Tyre is excited to announce the Signature V Black SCT2, a redesigned all-season performance tire for the growing SUV, crossover and truck segment that delivers a superior blend of all-around performance, durability and safety.
The Signature V Black SCT2’s all-new innovative tread design... - April 02, 2019 - Vogue Tyre and Rubber Company
Road Warrior Tires proudly announces its partnership with trucktiresinc.com. Currently preparing for the grand opening of a new distribution center in Los Angeles, California, more details will soon follow.
Located at: 4361 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90032
Due to a tremendous increase in demand... - December 16, 2018 - TRU Development Inc.
The Tampa Business Journal and BizJournals.Com have ranked Web River Group and its flagship 4WheelOnline.Com #130 on the Tampa Bay 200 Top Private Companies list, putting it among elite Tampa businesses like Publix and Rooms To Go.
Ryan Heath, President of Web River Group was asked why they chose Tampa... - October 30, 2018 - Web River Group - 4WheelOnline.Com
A new tech startup called Delivery Auto Care has launched in the Boston area, and hopes to disrupt the auto repair industry by making it, well, automated. - October 25, 2018 - Delivery Auto Care, LLC
American Tire Depot Announces Three Grand Opening Celebrations in July - July 13, 2018 - American Tire Depot
Champtires.com, an industry leading online retailer in pre-owned and new tires, has just announced the introduction of a nationwide business to business sales program. - June 22, 2018 - Champ Tires
American Tire Depot Announces Grand Opening Celebration in Thousand Oaks. - May 11, 2018 - American Tire Depot
American Tire Depot Announces Grand Opening Celebration in Santee - April 20, 2018 - American Tire Depot
Road Warrior Tires proudly announces its partnership with trucktiresinc.com. Currently preparing for the grand opening of a new distribution center in Houston, Texas, more details will soon follow.
Located at: 7625 Railhead Lane, Houston, Texas 77086
Due to a tremendous increase in demand for heavy... - December 12, 2017 - TRU Development Inc.
Zane's Inc. Acquires 20/20 Special Markets Inc. - July 07, 2017 - Zanes Cycles
New AllureCustomAutomotive.com Features Refreshed Design, Enhanced Content and Security. - March 13, 2017 - Allure Custom Automotive
American war hero and Dancing with The Stars 3rd place finisher Noah Galloway loves his off road toys. He commissioned Southern Off Road, Inc. of Pelham, Alabama to build his new 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon into the baddest ride around. Inspired by the military vehicles that Noah drove while... - October 31, 2016 - Southern Off Road, Inc.
Elk River Tire & Auto now has an “on-line garage” to help vehicle owners keep track of the automotive service and repairs performed on their vehicles. Just sign-in and you will find the automotive repair and service history for your personal vehicle. - September 02, 2016 - Elk River Auto Tire Shop
MULTI SEAL® Corporation, the leader in high performance tire sealant technology, announces new product names and packaging for their three main formulas. The new names include: HYDRO 1500 (formerly HYDRO SEAL), PRO HD 2500 (formerly HEAVY DUTY), and ARMOR 3500 (formerly ARMOR SEAL). Updated packaging... - August 08, 2016 - MULTI SEAL
Elk River Tire & Auto invites vehicle owners to sign in to their “online garage” and learn all about the car service that may be required for your specific vehicle. You can also ask for expert advice about a needed car repair. - June 27, 2016 - Elk River Auto Tire Shop
ETD Discount Tire is excited to announce the opening of their eighth location which is located in Westwood, New Jersey and will serve Westwood and its neighboring towns including Emerson and Oradell. - November 10, 2015 - ETD Discount Tire Centers
BBS looking forward to a successful return to SEMA. - October 28, 2015 - BBS of America, Inc
ROAD WARRIOR Tires started radial truck tire production in 1998 and reached an annual production capacity of 6 million units in 2013 by successfully selling tires in over 90 countries.
Road Warrior is one of the best tire manufacturers and dealers in China combining the use of advanced equipment and... - July 14, 2015 - TRU Development Inc.
ETD Discount Tire Centers, Inc. (“ETD Discount Tire”), a family owned group of 7 tire and automotive centers, announced today the promotion of Dennis Calaff to vice president of operations from his previous position as general manager of the ETD Discount Tire Lyndhurst store.
John Boyle,... - April 09, 2015 - ETD Discount Tire Centers
New logo, vision and marketing direction emphasize the science behind MULTI SEAL's tire sealant protection technology and products. - February 03, 2015 - MULTI SEAL
Company Showcasing a variety of Tires and Wheels - November 06, 2014 - Wholesale Tire Distributors
Deadline August 31st, 2014. - February 27, 2014 - Memorial Wheel Dot Com
Zane’s Cycles in Branford is looking for the best local artists and designers for their first annual T-shirt Design Competition. This competition is open to artists of all ages. The only requirement is to have the famous “Z” somewhere in the design. The top 10 designs will be chosen... - January 29, 2014 - Zanes Cycles
Colored indicators are now available for tires that identify loss of performance as a tire wears. These indicators empower the driver to make educated decisions regarding tire maintenance and replacement before an accident may occur. - January 27, 2014 - Icon Tire
Perfect Equipment Inc., a leading wheel balance weight company in North America and founder of the Perfect Equipment wheel weight brand, has updated its operating name to WEGMANN automotive USA Inc. - January 08, 2014 - Perfect Equipment
A rash of robberies targeting high end bicycles and specialty stores have been taking place since the beginning of the year, progressing up the East Coast, as far away as Virginia.
The robberies were thought to be isolated incidents until the facts and photos were distributed to fellow bike shop owners... - November 11, 2013 - Zanes Cycles
Visitors to the 2013 Commercial Vehicles show flocked to the Kirby Tyres stand who were showcasing Double Coin tyres.
They did so because they were trying to solve the age-old problem of finding high quality commercial truck tyres that were built to last, yet were not prohibitively expensive. For UK... - September 01, 2013 - Kirkby Tyres Ltd
TireTattoo, an aftermarket automotive accessory company based in Brookline, MA, is offering a special edition of their TireTattoo with a Boston Strong design to celebrate the city's resilience and contribute to relief efforts.
"As Boston residents and local businesspeople, the TireTattoo team would... - July 03, 2013 - TireTattoo.com
Zane’s Cycles, the nationwide leader in bicycle sales, accessories, clothing & service, has purchased Trek Bicycle Store of Fairfield. The 5,000 square feet retail space is located in Brick Walk at 1215 Post Road in Fairfield, CT and represents the hard work and dedication that Chris Zane and... - June 28, 2013 - Zanes Cycles
Buckeye Honda doing business in Lancaster Ohio has been awarded the coveted Honda President's Award for the 10th time. This puts Buckeye Honda among a very elite group of Honda dealers. - April 12, 2013 - Buckeye Honda
Las Vegas once again has a factory authorized Goodyear Tire and automotive service dealer. Superior Tire & Service specializes in complete automotive service and carries all major tire brands. The company opened two stores today and will have six open in Southern Nevada by next week. The company... - March 31, 2013 - Superior Tire & Service
Zane's Cycles in Branford, CT is challenging professional artists to think outside of this box. - December 31, 2012 - Zanes Cycles
Drive away for just 5 dollars down at Economy Nissan, now until Halloween. - October 28, 2012 - Economy Nissan
Help support the American Cancer Society this month with Royal Chevrolet’s Strides for Service Promotion. - October 25, 2012 - Royal Chevrolet
Royal Chevrolet’s commitment to customer service has paid off after being named the “VA Chevrolet Dealer of the Year 2012” by DealerRater.com, the most reliable source for finding a good car dealership. - September 29, 2012 - Royal Chevrolet
Nissan's Snug Kids™ program is celebrated for a decade of child protection by Economy Nissan in Durango, CO. - September 28, 2012 - Economy Nissan
Automotive Concepts, a car audio and electronics company located near Chicago, IL, has recently partnered with a local leader in online advertising, Prospect Genius. - September 16, 2012 - Automotive Concepts
Economy Nissan will be holding an offsite sale the first week of October, at the Wal-Mart in Cortez Colorado. - September 15, 2012 - Economy Nissan
The European premium wheel balance weight brand extends its North American product range. - September 13, 2012 - Perfect Equipment
Entrants Vie for Chance to Win a VIP Trip to the NHRA Finals in Pomona, Calif. - September 08, 2012 - The Pep Boys
Plaza Lincoln in Leesburg, Florida is proud to announce a special bonus offer for any active duty military personnel and their families. - September 06, 2012 - Plaza Lincoln-Mercury
Aftermarket automotive industry executive formerly with STRUT grilles hired by Lexani Wheel Corp. - August 31, 2012 - Lexani
Support local soccer through Reys Auto & Tire and Michelin Tire. - August 30, 2012 - REYS AUTO & TIRE INC.
Take advantage of great savings on new vehicles during the End of Summer Clearance Event at Eddins Ford in Charlottesville, VA. - August 26, 2012 - Eddins Ford
NTW Tires also offers doorstep delivery and professional installation services. - August 22, 2012 - NTW Tires
Kenwood Tire and Michelin is making a cash donation and donating 150 soccer ball giveaway to the families of the West Bridgewater Youth Athletic Association (WBYAA). - August 11, 2012 - Kenwood Tire & Auto Service