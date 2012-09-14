|
The Better Chains applicant tracking system will be made available for free to over 3,000 coffee shops around the country. - November 18, 2016 - Better Chains
Newest Book on Amazon about "How to Find and Buy a Profitable Gas Station Business": A Complete Guide to Gas Station Business A to Z. - February 08, 2013 - CSB Academy Publishing Company
Aries Manufacturing, a licensee of Cobra Electronics Corporation, announces the release of two new additions to the highly successful Cobra line of Bluetooth® wireless technology products, expanding the brand even farther into the wireless accessory market. The product debut features the 2:1 Mono and Stereo Bluetooth® Headset with noise cancellation technology and VOIP capabilities as well as the Sport Bluetooth® Headset, providing professional grade, crystal clear sound to the mass consumer. - November 04, 2010 - Aries Manufacturing & Cobra Wirless Accessories
Aries Manufacturing, a licensee of Cobra Electronics Corporation, announces the release of the Cobra CBTH8 Ultra Light Bluetooth® Headset with highly rated T5 Sonance Noise Cancellation Technology with one of the longest talk and standby times in the market at only half of the weight of most over-the-head style wireless headsets. The Cobra CBTH8 Ultra Light is also part of Cobra’s 50-Year Anniversary Edition line of products celebrating fifty years of innovation. - November 04, 2010 - Aries Manufacturing & Cobra Wirless Accessories
Refresh Your Car, the authority in car air fresheners, has added a contemporary spin to a time-honored scent. The new Very Cherry line of air fresheners strikes a delicate balance between fruity & subtle, creating a pleasant and inviting fragrance. - April 18, 2010 - Refresh Your Car
Chester-based company offers its 43 convenience stores to central Virginia Girl Scouts for cookie sales - March 05, 2010 - Uppy's
Power-Up Energy is launching new packaging for Buzz Bites for the snack vending industry to allow snack vendors to sell an energy product at the most popular vending price point of $1.00. Buzz Bites Chocolate and Mint Chocolate Energy Chews are the number 1 energy chew on the market and have the same energy equivalent of a 5 hour energy shot, 25% more caffeine than the popular Red Energy Drink. - April 10, 2009 - Power-Up Energy
A privately-held organization named Friends of the Abraham Lincoln Historical Farm, LLC has contracted Kurt W. Peterson, Ph.D., Chair of the History Department at North Park University, Chicago to author a book detailing the history and documenting the ownership of a tract of land in Coles County, Illinois once owned and worked by Abraham Lincoln. - February 20, 2008 - Road Ranger USA