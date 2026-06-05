Recent Headlines
Appliance Works Named Most Professional Servicer of 2026 by United Appliance Servicers Association
Arizona's locally owned appliance repair company earns top national industry honor in the highly competitive 8+ technician category - recognizing outstanding professionalism, service quality, and operational excellence across the state. - June 05, 2026 - Appliance Works
Reliable Parts and Automatic Appliance Parts Join Forces as Reliable Parts to Expand Midwest Service
Acquisition provides deeper and broader inventory and enhanced support. - May 13, 2025 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Reliable Parts Expands OEM Parts Inventory Across Canada
Reliable Parts now carries parts for Blomberg, Asko, AVG, Aviva, Faber, Falmec, Fhiaba, Fulgor-Milano, Presrv, and Zephyr appliances. - March 01, 2025 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Guinco Service Continues to Set the Standard for Outstanding Appliance Repair with More National Awards
Guinco Service was recently honored to receive multiple prestigious awards at the 2023 Whirlpool Convention, celebrating the best and brightest in the appliance service industry. The awards included Top Days to Complete, Top Technician Rating, Top 5-Star, and the MVP award for the year... - July 18, 2023 - Guinco Service
Vacuum Doctor Expands Operations to Serve South West London
Vacuum Doctor aims to bring its unrivalled expertise directly to residents and businesses in South West London, providing convenient and efficient vacuum cleaner repairs and servicing. - July 13, 2023 - Vacuum Doctor
All Clear Dryer Vent Cleaning of KC Earns 2020 Angie’s List Super Service Award
All Clear Dryer Vent Cleaning is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in... - January 26, 2021 - All Clear Dryer Vent Cleaning
Shore Care Appliance Expands Appliance Repair Services, Adds Branch in North Jersey
Shore Care Appliance, a local appliance repair company based out of Manchester Township, NJ, is announcing its expansion. Now, in addition to serving the Jersey Shore, it will also be serving North Jersey communities like Bergen County, Essex County, and Passaic County. - January 15, 2021 - Shore Care Appliance
All Clear Dryer Vent Cleaning Earns 2019 Angie’s List Super Service Award
All Clear Dryer Vent Cleaning is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2019. - February 22, 2020 - All Clear Dryer Vent Cleaning
Local HVAC Expert Offers Money-Saving Tips to Keep Cooler
A/C Expertek recommends that home owners have an HVAC tune-up yearly. - August 24, 2019 - A/C Expertek
Pegasus Appliance Repair Receives 2019 Dallas Award
Dallas Award Program Honors the Achievement of Pegasus Appliance Repair. - August 13, 2019 - Pegasus Appliance Repair
Pegasus Appliance Repair Wins Coveted Most Professional Servicer Award at 2019 ASTI
Pegasus Appliance Repair named Most Professional Servicer. - May 03, 2019 - Pegasus Appliance Repair
A/C Expertek Recommends Smart and Easy Steps to Reduce Utility Bills
“How you operate and maintain your heating and A/C controls can have a large effect on your bills,” says Bryce Heffelfinger, owner of A/C Expertek Service & Installation. "Maintenance should be performed regularly, about once a year." Heffelfinger suggests the following... - March 25, 2019 - A/C Expertek
Allied Air Conditioning and Heating Earns 2018 Angie’s List Super Service Award; Award Reflects Company’s Consistently High Level of Customer Service
Allied Air Conditioning and Heating, Inc. is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2018. - February 01, 2019 - Allied Air Conditioning and Heating
A/C Expertek Advises Home Owners to Get Regular Furnace Maintenance to Keep System Operating Safely
Regular furnace maintenance is important to save money and for the safety of your family. - November 26, 2018 - A/C Expertek
A/C Expertek Advises Homeowners to Heed Their Air Conditioner's Warning Signs
Homeowners should regularly inspect their air conditioner and watch for warning signs that there could be problems. - June 09, 2018 - A/C Expertek
Trademark Mechanical Receives 2018 “Best of HomeAdvisor” Award
Home Service Professionals selected based on their commitment to excellent service and value. - May 23, 2018 - Trademark Mechanical
A/C Expertek Urges Valley Home Owners to Get Their Air Conditioning System Tuned Up Now
Temperatures above 100 degrees will be constant during the Arizona summer soon so Goodyear-based A/C Expertek urges home owners to have their A/C checked now to ensure it is working properly. - May 07, 2018 - A/C Expertek
Staats Service Prepares Homeowners for Severe Weather
Creve Coeur-Based Heating and Cooling Contractors Provide Tips to Protect Your System - March 09, 2018 - Staats Service
Smart Water Technology Innovator Supports Fix a Leak Week
March 19 Begins EPA-WaterSense Awareness Week to Prevent Water Waste - March 07, 2018 - FloLogic
Reliable Parts is Now the Authorized Distributor for Fisher & Paykel Replacement Parts
Reliable Parts supplies parts for the entire Fisher & Paykel product line including DCS brand appliances. - January 31, 2018 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Reliable Parts Kitchener, ON Branch Location Moving
New Reliable Parts location opening in Waterloo, ON. - December 11, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Vacuum Cleaner Advisor Reveals the Best Vacuums for 2017
Vacuum Cleaner Advisor has released its lists of the Best Vacuums for 2017. Machines from Miele, Dyson, Shark and several other manufacturers are featured. - November 23, 2017 - Vacuum Cleaner Advisor
A/C Expertek Urges Getting Home Heating Systems Tuned-Up Now to Avoid the Rush
Regular maintenance and service on your home's heating system can save money and energy. - November 15, 2017 - A/C Expertek
Give a Family in Need the Gift of Warmth This Holiday
Trademark Mechanical is accepting nominations for a free replacement heating system for a family in need in North Idaho or Eastern Washington. - November 01, 2017 - Trademark Mechanical
Coffs Coast Electrical Announce 24 Hour Electrician Service for the Coffs Coast
Domestic and Commercial Electrical Contractors Coffs Coast Electrical have announced the launch of their 24 hour emergency electrical service to the Coffs Coast. As a preferred 24 Hour electrician, the team provide the highest quality services at reasonable prices, when you need it most. - September 30, 2017 - Coffs Coast Electrical
Reliable Parts Ltd. Opens New Store in Abbotsford, British Columbia
The new Reliable Parts Abbotsford store is located at 107-34425 McConnell Rd. - August 26, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Reliable Parts is Now the Canadian Distributor for Cavavin Replacement Parts
Reliable Parts supplies parts for the entire Cavavin product line. - July 07, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Vacuum Cleaner Advisor Reveals the Best Pet Vacuums for 2017
Vacuum Cleaner Advisor has just released its list of the Best Pet Hair Vacuums for 2017. Machines from Dyson, Miele, Shark and several other manufacturers are featured. - June 22, 2017 - Vacuum Cleaner Advisor
Plumbing Leaks Waste Billions
For Fix a Leak Week March 20-26, FloLogic Offers Leak Prevention Advice - March 08, 2017 - FloLogic
Your Appliance Repair is Now Offering Appliance Maintenance Plan to Ensure Longer Lifespan for Your Appliances
The best way to avoid disasters is to maintain the appliances and ensure all problems are repaired promptly. This isn’t as expensive as most people believe it to be because many repair and maintenance companies offer comprehensive maintenance plans that cover all possible household appliances. - January 21, 2017 - Your Appliance Repair
Performing Major Appliance Installation, Maintenance & Repair; No, They Don't Have to Move in
No one is paying you to serve as central dispatch for your kitchen and bathroom. Your appliances just need to work, and Arman Appliance Repair understands that. With years in the appliance maintenance, repair and installation business, Arman Appliance Repair knows exactly what it is to see the... - January 16, 2017 - Appliance Repair Corp
iFix Appliances is Currently Offering Great Discounts on Appliance Repair
iFix Appliances, an appliance repair company serving the greater Los Angeles area, is offering several promotional offers and discounts that homeowners can take advantage of today! - October 18, 2016 - iFix Appliances
Service Professor to Host Blood Drive
Service Professor, a local heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical company serving West Michigan for over 37 years, will host a Michigan Blood mobile blood drive on October 31, 2016. The Halloween-themed mobile blood drive will be held in Service Professor’s parking lot between the hours... - September 17, 2016 - Service Professor
Professional Dryer Vent Cleaning Company Now Serving San Antonio
A popular dryer vent cleaning company is now serving San Antonio. - September 01, 2016 - Better Dryer Vent Co.
Reliable Parts is Now the Authorized Distributor for Sharp (by Hisense) Television Parts in Canada
Reliable Parts Ltd. is now the authorized distributor of replacement parts for Sharp branded televisions. Sharp replacement parts are in stock in multiple locations across the country. Reliable Parts carries replacement parts for all Sharp branded televisions sold in Canada in 2016. In 2015,... - August 15, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Reliable Parts is Now an Authorized Distributor for Saeco Service Parts in Canada
Reliable Parts distributes service parts for the entire Saeco product line. - August 08, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Reliable Parts is Now the Authorized Parts Distributor for Sansui Electric in Canada
Reliable Parts Ltd. is now the authorized distributor of replacement parts for the Sansui Electric product line in Canada. Reliable Parts now supplies in warranty repair parts as well as COD directly to the service trade and the end user. Authorized Dealers and Servicers can order parts online... - July 12, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Service Professor Announces Facility Renovation and Expansion
Service Professor, a local heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical company serving West Michigan for over 37 years, announced today the completion of extensive renovations to its current facility in order to accommodate continued growth and future market development plans. The renovations,... - June 25, 2016 - Service Professor
Reliable Parts is Now an Authorized Distributor for Accelerated Cooking Products (ACP, Inc.) Service Parts in Canada
Reliable Parts distributes service parts for the entire ACP product line. - May 30, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Vacuum Cleaner Advisor Reveals the Best Canister Vacuums for 2016
Vacuum Cleaner Advisor has just released its list of the Best Canister Vacuums for 2016. Machines from Miele, Dyson, Bissell and several other manufacturers are featured. - April 28, 2016 - Vacuum Cleaner Advisor
Dependable AC Now Specializes in Mitsubishi Ductless AC in Conroe & Willis TX
Dependable AC specializes in Mitsubishi Mr. Slim ductless AC systems in the Conroe and Willis areas of Texas. - March 31, 2016 - Dependable Conroe Air Conditioniong & Heating
Service Professor Named a "Best and Brightest Company to Work For"
Service Professor, a local Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electrical company serving West Michigan for over 37 years, has been named a “Best and Brightest Company to Work For” by the National Association for Business Resources. - March 25, 2016 - Service Professor
Service Professor Named One of the 2016 “Michigan 50 Companies to Watch”
Service Professor, a local HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical company serving West Michigan for over 37 years, has been named a “Michigan 50” recipient by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. The Michigan 50 award recognizes small businesses whose continued growth supports Michigan’s... - March 19, 2016 - Service Professor
Reliable Parts is Now the Canadian Distributor for Rinnai Replacement Parts
Reliable Parts stocks parts for the entire Rinnai Canadian product line. - March 18, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Door2DoorTech.com Announces Debut of Mobile Door2Door Nationwide Auto Service Pack
Door2DoorTech.com has added mobile auto service contract program that covers the repair or service of motor vehicles for clients. This is an addition to the company’s traditional handy-man services repairs and home maintenance. - February 19, 2016 - Door2DoorTech Corporation
Cellular Repair Center, Inc. Announces Apple iPhone Repair Program
Cellular Repair Center, Inc. announces an eagerly-awaited repair program for Apple iPhones. - February 14, 2016 - Cellular Repair Center, Inc.
Accredited Appliance of Phoenix Offers Appliance Maintenance Tips for Snowbirds
Following simple maintenance tips can prevent odors and problems with appliances. - February 04, 2016 - Accredited Appliance
Chicago HVAC Contractor Polar Heating & Air Conditioning Launches New Website
Polar Heating & Air Conditioning has officially launched their new website. The site caters to residential and commercial customers throughout Chicago, NW Indiana, and all surrounding suburbs who are in need of Boiler, Air Conditioning, furnace installation, repair, and maintenance. - January 28, 2016 - Polar Heating and Air Conditioning
Indoor Comfort Services Inc. Launches New Website for the Las Vegas Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Nevada. - November 25, 2015 - Indoor Comfort Services Inc
Top Appliance Parts Store Opens New Location in Arlington
Texas appliance parts company, U-FIX-IT has announced the opening of their new store in Arlington, Texas. The family-owned and run company has been doing business since 1975 and also has three additional locations in Dallas and Tyler, Texas. U-FIX-IT’s specialty is helping customers diagnose... - November 12, 2015 - U-Fix-It Appliance Parts