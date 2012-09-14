PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Local HVAC Expert Offers Money-Saving Tips to Keep Cooler A/C Expertek recommends that home owners have an HVAC tune-up yearly. - August 24, 2019 - A/C Expertek

Pegasus Appliance Repair Receives 2019 Dallas Award Dallas Award Program Honors the Achievement of Pegasus Appliance Repair. - August 13, 2019 - Pegasus Appliance Repair

Pegasus Appliance Repair Wins Coveted Most Professional Servicer Award at 2019 ASTI Pegasus Appliance Repair named Most Professional Servicer. - May 03, 2019 - Pegasus Appliance Repair

A/C Expertek Recommends Smart and Easy Steps to Reduce Utility Bills “How you operate and maintain your heating and A/C controls can have a large effect on your bills,” says Bryce Heffelfinger, owner of A/C Expertek Service & Installation. "Maintenance should be performed regularly, about once a year." Heffelfinger suggests the following tips... - March 25, 2019 - A/C Expertek

Allied Air Conditioning and Heating Earns 2018 Angie’s List Super Service Award; Award Reflects Company’s Consistently High Level of Customer Service Allied Air Conditioning and Heating, Inc. is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2018. “Service... - February 01, 2019 - Allied Air Conditioning and Heating

A/C Expertek Advises Home Owners to Get Regular Furnace Maintenance to Keep System Operating Safely Regular furnace maintenance is important to save money and for the safety of your family. - November 26, 2018 - A/C Expertek

A/C Expertek Advises Homeowners to Heed Their Air Conditioner's Warning Signs Homeowners should regularly inspect their air conditioner and watch for warning signs that there could be problems. - June 09, 2018 - A/C Expertek

Trademark Mechanical Receives 2018 “Best of HomeAdvisor” Award Home Service Professionals selected based on their commitment to excellent service and value. - May 23, 2018 - Trademark Mechanical

A/C Expertek Urges Valley Home Owners to Get Their Air Conditioning System Tuned Up Now Temperatures above 100 degrees will be constant during the Arizona summer soon so Goodyear-based A/C Expertek urges home owners to have their A/C checked now to ensure it is working properly. - May 07, 2018 - A/C Expertek

Staats Service Prepares Homeowners for Severe Weather Creve Coeur-Based Heating and Cooling Contractors Provide Tips to Protect Your System - March 09, 2018 - Staats Service

Smart Water Technology Innovator Supports Fix a Leak Week March 19 Begins EPA-WaterSense Awareness Week to Prevent Water Waste - March 07, 2018 - FloLogic

Reliable Parts is Now the Authorized Distributor for Fisher & Paykel Replacement Parts Reliable Parts supplies parts for the entire Fisher & Paykel product line including DCS brand appliances. - January 31, 2018 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Reliable Parts Kitchener, ON Branch Location Moving New Reliable Parts location opening in Waterloo, ON. - December 11, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Vacuum Cleaner Advisor Reveals the Best Vacuums for 2017 Vacuum Cleaner Advisor has released its lists of the Best Vacuums for 2017. Machines from Miele, Dyson, Shark and several other manufacturers are featured. - November 23, 2017 - Vacuum Cleaner Advisor

A/C Expertek Urges Getting Home Heating Systems Tuned-Up Now to Avoid the Rush Regular maintenance and service on your home's heating system can save money and energy. - November 15, 2017 - A/C Expertek

Give a Family in Need the Gift of Warmth This Holiday Trademark Mechanical is accepting nominations for a free replacement heating system for a family in need in North Idaho or Eastern Washington. - November 01, 2017 - Trademark Mechanical

Coffs Coast Electrical Announce 24 Hour Electrician Service for the Coffs Coast Domestic and Commercial Electrical Contractors Coffs Coast Electrical have announced the launch of their 24 hour emergency electrical service to the Coffs Coast. As a preferred 24 Hour electrician, the team provide the highest quality services at reasonable prices, when you need it most. - September 30, 2017 - Coffs Coast Electrical

Reliable Parts Ltd. Opens New Store in Abbotsford, British Columbia The new Reliable Parts Abbotsford store is located at 107-34425 McConnell Rd. - August 26, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Reliable Parts is Now the Canadian Distributor for Cavavin Replacement Parts Reliable Parts supplies parts for the entire Cavavin product line. - July 07, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Vacuum Cleaner Advisor Reveals the Best Pet Vacuums for 2017 Vacuum Cleaner Advisor has just released its list of the Best Pet Hair Vacuums for 2017. Machines from Dyson, Miele, Shark and several other manufacturers are featured. - June 22, 2017 - Vacuum Cleaner Advisor

Plumbing Leaks Waste Billions For Fix a Leak Week March 20-26, FloLogic Offers Leak Prevention Advice - March 08, 2017 - FloLogic

Your Appliance Repair is Now Offering Appliance Maintenance Plan to Ensure Longer Lifespan for Your Appliances The best way to avoid disasters is to maintain the appliances and ensure all problems are repaired promptly. This isn’t as expensive as most people believe it to be because many repair and maintenance companies offer comprehensive maintenance plans that cover all possible household appliances. - January 21, 2017 - Your Appliance Repair

Performing Major Appliance Installation, Maintenance & Repair; No, They Don't Have to Move in No one is paying you to serve as central dispatch for your kitchen and bathroom. Your appliances just need to work, and Arman Appliance Repair understands that. With years in the appliance maintenance, repair and installation business, Arman Appliance Repair knows exactly what it is to see the look... - January 16, 2017 - Appliance Repair Corp

iFix Appliances is Currently Offering Great Discounts on Appliance Repair iFix Appliances, an appliance repair company serving the greater Los Angeles area, is offering several promotional offers and discounts that homeowners can take advantage of today! - October 18, 2016 - iFix Appliances

Service Professor to Host Blood Drive Service Professor, a local heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical company serving West Michigan for over 37 years, will host a Michigan Blood mobile blood drive on October 31, 2016. The Halloween-themed mobile blood drive will be held in Service Professor’s parking lot between the hours of... - September 17, 2016 - Service Professor

Professional Dryer Vent Cleaning Company Now Serving San Antonio A popular dryer vent cleaning company is now serving San Antonio. - September 01, 2016 - Better Dryer Vent Co.

Reliable Parts is Now the Authorized Distributor for Sharp (by Hisense) Television Parts in Canada Reliable Parts Ltd. is now the authorized distributor of replacement parts for Sharp branded televisions. Sharp replacement parts are in stock in multiple locations across the country. Reliable Parts carries replacement parts for all Sharp branded televisions sold in Canada in 2016. In 2015, Hisense... - August 15, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Reliable Parts is Now an Authorized Distributor for Saeco Service Parts in Canada Reliable Parts distributes service parts for the entire Saeco product line. - August 08, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Reliable Parts is Now the Authorized Parts Distributor for Sansui Electric in Canada Reliable Parts Ltd. is now the authorized distributor of replacement parts for the Sansui Electric product line in Canada. Reliable Parts now supplies in warranty repair parts as well as COD directly to the service trade and the end user. Authorized Dealers and Servicers can order parts online through... - July 12, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Service Professor Announces Facility Renovation and Expansion Service Professor, a local heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical company serving West Michigan for over 37 years, announced today the completion of extensive renovations to its current facility in order to accommodate continued growth and future market development plans. The renovations, which... - June 25, 2016 - Service Professor

Reliable Parts is Now an Authorized Distributor for Accelerated Cooking Products (ACP, Inc.) Service Parts in Canada Reliable Parts distributes service parts for the entire ACP product line. - May 30, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Vacuum Cleaner Advisor Reveals the Best Canister Vacuums for 2016 Vacuum Cleaner Advisor has just released its list of the Best Canister Vacuums for 2016. Machines from Miele, Dyson, Bissell and several other manufacturers are featured. - April 28, 2016 - Vacuum Cleaner Advisor

Dependable AC Now Specializes in Mitsubishi Ductless AC in Conroe & Willis TX Dependable AC specializes in Mitsubishi Mr. Slim ductless AC systems in the Conroe and Willis areas of Texas. - March 31, 2016 - Dependable Conroe Air Conditioniong & Heating

Service Professor Named a "Best and Brightest Company to Work For" Service Professor, a local Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electrical company serving West Michigan for over 37 years, has been named a “Best and Brightest Company to Work For” by the National Association for Business Resources. - March 25, 2016 - Service Professor

Service Professor Named One of the 2016 “Michigan 50 Companies to Watch” Service Professor, a local HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical company serving West Michigan for over 37 years, has been named a “Michigan 50” recipient by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. The Michigan 50 award recognizes small businesses whose continued growth supports Michigan’s economy. - March 19, 2016 - Service Professor

Reliable Parts is Now the Canadian Distributor for Rinnai Replacement Parts Reliable Parts stocks parts for the entire Rinnai Canadian product line. - March 18, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Door2DoorTech.com Announces Debut of Mobile Door2Door Nationwide Auto Service Pack Door2DoorTech.com has added mobile auto service contract program that covers the repair or service of motor vehicles for clients. This is an addition to the company’s traditional handy-man services repairs and home maintenance. - February 19, 2016 - Door2DoorTech Corporation

Cellular Repair Center, Inc. Announces Apple iPhone Repair Program Cellular Repair Center, Inc. announces an eagerly-awaited repair program for Apple iPhones. - February 14, 2016 - Cellular Repair Center, Inc.

Accredited Appliance of Phoenix Offers Appliance Maintenance Tips for Snowbirds Following simple maintenance tips can prevent odors and problems with appliances. - February 04, 2016 - Accredited Appliance

Chicago HVAC Contractor Polar Heating & Air Conditioning Launches New Website Polar Heating & Air Conditioning has officially launched their new website. The site caters to residential and commercial customers throughout Chicago, NW Indiana, and all surrounding suburbs who are in need of Boiler, Air Conditioning, furnace installation, repair, and maintenance. - January 28, 2016 - Polar Heating and Air Conditioning

Indoor Comfort Services Inc. Launches New Website for the Las Vegas Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Nevada. - November 25, 2015 - Indoor Comfort Services Inc

Top Appliance Parts Store Opens New Location in Arlington Texas appliance parts company, U-FIX-IT has announced the opening of their new store in Arlington, Texas. The family-owned and run company has been doing business since 1975 and also has three additional locations in Dallas and Tyler, Texas. U-FIX-IT’s specialty is helping customers diagnose malfunctions... - November 12, 2015 - U-Fix-It Appliance Parts

Accredited Appliance of Phoenix Chooses Speed Queen After more than 30 years of repairing appliances, the owners of Accredited Appliance of Phoenix know which brands last the longest and need the fewest repairs. So when the company decided to sell washers and dryers to the public, they chose Speed Queen because the appliances are built, designed, and... - November 11, 2015 - Accredited Appliance

Mighty Duct Launches New Website for the Grand Island Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Nebraska. - October 30, 2015 - Mighty Duct

Beverly Hills Gets an F in Water Conservation According to Serviz Study SERVIZ, a home services provider, is doing its part to raise awareness of the worst drought in California’s history. After a lot of research on water conservation efforts and consumption, SERVIZ has assigned a letter grade to 29 California cities based on their water usage. The grades range from A to F, and are accompanied by 10 water-conservation tips. You can see the list of cities and their accompanying Water Conservation grades on our blog. - October 27, 2015 - SERVIZ

Fidelity Air, Inc. Launches New Website for the Boca Raton Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Florida. - October 15, 2015 - Fidelity Air, Inc.

Accredited Appliance Offers Tips to Extend Life of Appliances Regular maintenance can extend the life of appliances, keep them in tip-top shape and protect your investment. - August 06, 2015 - Accredited Appliance

Registrations Kick Off for 24|7 Home Rescue Football Festival AHF FC's 24|7 Home Rescue Football Festival is taking place on June 13th. Registrations must be received by June 10th. - June 07, 2015 - 247 Home Rescue

AHF FC Wins FA Charter Standard Club Award and North West Regional Award AHF FC has won the FA Charter Standard Club Award and the North West Regional Award thanks to its dedication to grassroots football in the local community. - May 31, 2015 - 247 Home Rescue