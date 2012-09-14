PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Come to Delta Charlie's for a Romantic and Unique Valentine's Date Experience with a Special Dinner and Flight Package Looking for a unique Valentine's Day date? How about a three course meal with a sight seeing tour in a plane? Delta Charlie's provides an unforgettable dining experience that will amaze your date! - January 30, 2017 - Delta Charlie's

Angel MedFlight Poised for Growth with New Corporate Headquarters Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance, a leading air medical transportation provider, has announced a relocation and expansion of its corporate headquarters. Angel MedFlight has executed a 5-year lease at The Pinnacle in Perimeter Center, 17851 N. 85th St. in Scottsdale, Arizona, approximately two... - August 17, 2015 - Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance

NJ Based Limousine and Transportation Service Offering Special Amenities for Airport and Corporate Transportation Preferred Limousine & Transportation Service offers Special Amenities to their passengers making ground transportation comfortable, relaxing and entertaining. Their First Class Amenities Service is receiving rave reviews from passengers. - May 01, 2015 - Preferred Limousine, LLC

Fort Myers Flying Club Helps WWII Veterans Fly to Washington D.C. Donation enables Honor Flight to help more veterans visit memorials built to honor them. - February 06, 2015 - Fort Myers Flying Club

Paragon Aviation Group Adds Minneapolis and New Orleans Locations Paragon Aviation Group is excited to announce the addition of Premier Jet Center in Minneapolis, MN and Hawthorne Global Aviation Services in New Orleans, LA to their rapidly expanding network of elite, full service FBOs. Premier Jet Center is the newest full service FBO in the Minneapolis/St. Paul... - October 10, 2014 - Paragon Aviation Group

GlobeAir Obtains New EASA AOC and Launches Air Cargo Services GlobeAir adds more value to its core business providing air freight charter services and new technology on its flights being fully compliant to the latest EASA aviation legal framework. - August 29, 2014 - GlobeAir

SeaPort Airlines Appoints Two Vice Presidents SeaPort Airlines has appointed two vice presidents, Max Griffin and Greg Smith, both with significant aviation experience. - July 10, 2014 - SeaPort Airlines, Inc.

Dana Air Launches New Facebook Application for Reservations Offering Customers the Ability to Book, Reserve and Fly in the Smartest Way Possible - May 09, 2014 - Dana Airlines Ltd.

Take a Fast Jet to See Fast Cars in Abu Dhabi Say LuxuryJets Ltd Enjoy the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in exclusive luxury courtesy of London-based Luxury Jets Ltd. - September 19, 2013 - Luxury Jets Ltd

LuxuryJets Present the Top Ten Places to Visit on a Private Jet A list of the top ten places to visit on a private jet has been produced by aviation specialists LuxuryJets Ltd - August 09, 2013 - Luxury Jets Ltd

Flying Private Jet - Brand New Private Jet Site Launches Flying Private Jet launches their new private jet and luxury website. - July 31, 2013 - Flying Private Jet

Charter a Helicopter for Summer Events Says LuxuryJets Ltd UK-based LuxuryJets says that whether planning to attend Royal Ascot, the British Grand Prix or a Summer Festival, chartering a helicopter is the way to go. - June 07, 2013 - Luxury Jets Ltd

Aircraft Maintenance Technician Day Luncheon at Banyan Banyan celebrated its 8th annual AMT Day on Friday, May 24, 2013. This annual event pays tribute to Charles E. Taylor, the first Aircraft Maintenance Technician (AMT), who built Orville and Wilbur Wright’s engine. It is also a day that Banyan uses to honor its Aircraft Maintenance Technicians, Avionics Team and Parts team for their dedication to quality and safety. - May 30, 2013 - Banyan Air Service

There’s Spirit at Banyan Air Service Working together…growing together…winning together is a motto that is often heard at Banyan Air Service. While the Banyan team demonstrates a commitment to excellence, it’s not all work and no play at the Fort Lauderdale Executive based company. - April 21, 2013 - Banyan Air Service

Advanced Air Ambulance Provider Mercy Jets Announces Plan to Contribute to Heart Month Mercy Jets has announced it will make contributions to heart-related charities during the month of February in honor of Heart Month. The advanced air ambulance transportation and medical escort company is placing a special focus on cardiac and heart-related health. While the medical transport provider... - February 10, 2013 - Mercy Jets

Banyan Named EVAS Sales and Service Center Banyan Air Service and VisionSafe have entered into an agreement, naming Banyan an Emergency Vision Assurance System (EVAS) Sales and Service Center for the Southeast United States. - January 20, 2013 - Banyan Air Service

Banyan’s Mobile Avionics Team Outfits Another Charter Fleet Banyan Air Service based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport recently completed the second of two Bombardier Challenger 604 aircraft with the Aircell AGT-4000 Gogo inflight internet system. One of the installations included the Aircell Axxess two channel Iridium system, while both aircraft were certified for Wi-Fi in the cabin. The avionics installation was done at the customer’s maintenance base during a minimum maintenance inspection. - December 13, 2012 - Banyan Air Service

Adagold Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary with a Special Event for 40 VIP Guests Adagold Aviation celebrated its 20th Anniversary with a special Dinner Event for 40 VIP guests at one of Brisbane’s most unique venues, Garage 88. Adagold are a proudly wholly owned Australian company which established operations in Brisbane in August 1992. The company has since grown to become... - October 25, 2012 - Adagold Aviation

Aviation Art on Display at Banyan Banyan Air Service and Steven F. Greenwald Design, Inc. have teamed up to provide an aviation art display in Banyan’s lobby. - October 25, 2012 - Banyan Air Service

Michael Grana Joins Banyan Aircraft Sales Michael Grana recently joined Banyan Air Service as aircraft sales associate. In his new role, he will be responsible for aircraft research and aircraft brokerage listings. - October 19, 2012 - Banyan Air Service

George Tucker Joins Banyan Air Service George Tucker recently joined Banyan Air Service as the Director of Banyan Pilot Shop. He is responsible for the leadership and growth of the Pilot Shop and banyanpilotshop.com including marketing strategy, supply chain, inventory and management. - October 07, 2012 - Banyan Air Service

Banyan Air Service Appointed Florida Dealer for Quest KODIAK Banyan Air Service based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport has recently been appointed as a Quest Authorized Sales Center for the KODIAK. - August 15, 2012 - Banyan Air Service

London Olympics 2012: Scandinavian Summer in England Through Bravofly Bravofly disovers that Spain, Italy and Portugal are the hotspots for Londoners to escape to during the Olympic Games whislt Swedes sprint to the capital to see the 100m final. - July 27, 2012 - Bravofly

Banyan Receives Gulfstream Wi-Fi STC Approval The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently issued STC ST03958AT to Banyan Air Service based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) for the installation of a Honeywell Aspire 200LG Satcom system on Gulfstream models GII/GIII/GIV. - July 12, 2012 - Banyan Air Service

Banyan Adds Challenger Capabilities Banyan Air Service based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport has added the Bombardier Challenger CL- 601-1A/3A/3R and CL-604 to its FAA Part 145 Repair Station, as well as to its EASA certification and Brazil, Argentina, and Venezuela approvals. - June 27, 2012 - Banyan Air Service

Brits Back England Through Bravofly Football flights reach fever pitch in Eastern Europe as excitement for the European Championships takes off with low cost airfares to Poland and the Ukraine. - June 10, 2012 - Bravofly

Brits Don't Break the Bank with Bravofly for Low Cost Flights for the Diamond Jubilee Diamond Jubilee 2012: The Queen celebrates whilst Brits escape. Spain is identified as the top spot to travel to for Spring Bank Holiday weekend. - June 01, 2012 - Bravofly

Air Ambulance Transfers Complex Balloon Pump Patient Successfully via Medical Air Transport Air ambulance service provider, Air Ambulance Worldwide Inc., delivers emergency medical air transport internationally to complex balloon pump dependent, ventilated patient with much success. - May 31, 2012 - Air Ambulance Worldwide

Banyan Meets Wi-Fi Requirments for Gulfstream Aircraft Banyan Air Service has just completed equipping its ramp to meet Wi-Fi requirements for the Gulfstream G650 and G280. - May 17, 2012 - Banyan Air Service

Air Ambulance Worldwide Inc. Announces Miracle Birth in Guantanamo Bay Air ambulance service provider, Air Ambulance Worldwide Inc., delivers safe, emergency medical air transport internationally to Mom and New Preterm Baby in unlikely Guantanamo Bay. - April 27, 2012 - Air Ambulance Worldwide

Lauderdale Air Show Returns to Fort Lauderdale; Banyan Pilot Shop an Official Sponsor After a five year hiatus, the Lauderdale Air Show returns to Fort Lauderdale on April 28 – 29, 2012. For pilots flying to South Florida for the show, Banyan Air Service at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport is offering a fuel discount, no ramp fees, as well as hotel and car reservation assistance. - April 19, 2012 - Banyan Air Service

Easter 2012: Brits Staying Close to Home for Less Than 50 Euros Dublin and Belfast identified as the top spots to travel to for Easter whilst others head for fun in the Spanish sun resorts of Alicante, Barcelona and Malaga. - April 15, 2012 - Bravofly

Bravofly Releases “Bravofly Flights Plus” App for the iPhone and Android devices Always on the move: Save time and get the cheapest flights at your fingertips. Compare the offers of over 400 low cost and traditional airlines on the move and find the cheapest flight. Available from the App Store© is the official Bravofly application which allows you to search for the flight you want in a quick and easy way. - March 29, 2012 - Bravofly

Fun Day at Banyan’s Customer Appreciation Day - Food – Kids Activities – Product Demonstrations Banyan Pilot Shop located at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport will host its sixth annual customer appreciation day, Saturday, April 7, 2012 from 11 am – 2 pm rain or shine. - March 14, 2012 - Banyan Air Service

Banyan Delivers First AVIATOR 200 to South America On January 7, 2012 a Beech Jet 400A departed for Argentina outfitted with the Thrane and Thrane AVIATOR 200 Swift Broadband (SBB) system. - January 25, 2012 - Banyan Air Service

Banyan - Texas Turbine Conversion The Banyan maintenance team recently partnered with Texas Turbine Conversions from Celina, Texas to perform an exciting engine upgrade utilizing an STC (supplemental type certificate) developed by Texas Turbine Conversions called the “SUPERVAN 900.” - October 23, 2011 - Banyan Air Service

Changes at Banyan’s Pilot Shop Banyan Air Service based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport is in the process of changing Hangar63 (Banyan’s Aviation Store) to Banyan Pilot Shop and TropicAero.com (Banyan’s On-line Store) to BanyanPilotShop.com. - October 20, 2011 - Banyan Air Service

Banyan Air Service Targets Lear 40/45 Community With the increased coverage provided by adding a second shift and the addition of nine new technicians in the last ninety days, Banyan Air Service (FXE) has added the Lear 40 series airframe to their growing list of capabilities. - October 16, 2011 - Banyan Air Service

Banyan (FXE) Welcomes Pilots with Boat Show Specials Banyan Air Service (FXE) is rolling out the red carpet to pilots for the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Choose Banyan as your host FBO and not only will your aircraft be handled with care, but you’ll enjoy some additional benefits; special hotel rates, fuel discounts, AVTRIP points and a chance to win a $100 gift certificate from the Banyan Pilot Shop. - September 23, 2011 - Banyan Air Service

Brian Wilson – Guest Speaker at Inmarsat Conference in Munich Brian Wilson spoke about High Speed Data and Wi-Fi at the Inmarsat Aeronautical Conference in Munich, Germany recently. - August 17, 2011 - Banyan Air Service

Jet Request Donating to University Athletic Programs During 2011 College Football Season JetRequest.com will be donating up to $2000.00 per flight to the athletic departments or scholarship funds of universities whose alumni utilize JetRequest.com services for their private jet charter flights during the 2011-2012 football season. They will secure aircraft to any game of any school through... - August 14, 2011 - Jet Request

EMS Aviation and Banyan Air Service Pursue Certification for EMS Aspire and eNfusion Systems Companies partner to bring effective in-flight connectivity to Gulfstream Aircraft. - July 30, 2011 - Banyan Air Service

Hangar & Office Space Expansion at Banyan Banyan Air Service continues to expand at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE). Earlier this year, Banyan acquired hangars 65 and 66 with an additional 33,000 square feet of space. - July 24, 2011 - Banyan Air Service

Banyan Receives Pilots’ Choice Award Banyan Air Service located at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport was recently voted #3 U.S. FBO, #1 Southeast U.S. FBO and #2 Star FBO in the FltPlan.com 2011 Pilots’ Choice Survey. - July 10, 2011 - Banyan Air Service

Southhampton Gains French Route to Dijon Eastern Airways continues to launch new services, developing its French network of services from its base in Dijon. This summer scheduled flights from Southampton will be offered three times a week. - May 19, 2011 - Eastern Airways

Cost Effective Charter Solutions from East Coast Air Charter Inc East Coast Air Charter, Inc, one of the leading American providers of air charter management services, would like to announce that they are offering some of the most cost effective solutions for both air cargo charters and passenger charters. East Coast Air Charter Inc was founded in 1997 and since... - February 26, 2011 - East Coast Air Charter

Tradewind Aviation Expands Flights to St. Barth Two additional aircraft dedicated to its popular San Juan - St. Barth scheduled route. - February 04, 2011 - Tradewind Aviation

Charter Clients Protected and Informed Through RYL’s Price Security Program RYL, a private-aviation and lifestyle company, has created a Price Security Program for its new and returning clientele in order to ensure proper pricing through competitor comparison. - September 07, 2010 - RYL

Hangar63 and TropicAero.com Add Portable GPUs to Product Line Hangar63 (Banyan’s Aviation Store) located at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) has recently partnered with Aviation Management International (AMI) to offer customers the AMI line of Portable Ground Power Units (GPUs). - June 09, 2010 - Banyan Air Service