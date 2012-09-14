PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Come to Delta Charlie's for a Romantic and Unique Valentine's Date Experience with a Special Dinner and Flight Package
Looking for a unique Valentine's Day date? How about a three course meal with a sight seeing tour in a plane? Delta Charlie's provides an unforgettable dining experience that will amaze your date! - January 30, 2017 - Delta Charlie's
Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance
Angel MedFlight Poised for Growth with New Corporate Headquarters
Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance, a leading air medical transportation provider, has announced a relocation and expansion of its corporate headquarters. Angel MedFlight has executed a 5-year lease at The Pinnacle in Perimeter Center, 17851 N. 85th St. in Scottsdale, Arizona, approximately two... - August 17, 2015 - Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance
NJ Based Limousine and Transportation Service Offering Special Amenities for Airport and Corporate Transportation
Preferred Limousine & Transportation Service offers Special Amenities to their passengers making ground transportation comfortable, relaxing and entertaining. Their First Class Amenities Service is receiving rave reviews from passengers. - May 01, 2015 - Preferred Limousine, LLC
Fort Myers Flying Club Helps WWII Veterans Fly to Washington D.C.
Donation enables Honor Flight to help more veterans visit memorials built to honor them. - February 06, 2015 - Fort Myers Flying Club
Paragon Aviation Group Adds Minneapolis and New Orleans Locations
Paragon Aviation Group is excited to announce the addition of Premier Jet Center in Minneapolis, MN and Hawthorne Global Aviation Services in New Orleans, LA to their rapidly expanding network of elite, full service FBOs. Premier Jet Center is the newest full service FBO in the Minneapolis/St. Paul... - October 10, 2014 - Paragon Aviation Group
GlobeAir Obtains New EASA AOC and Launches Air Cargo Services
GlobeAir adds more value to its core business providing air freight charter services and new technology on its flights being fully compliant to the latest EASA aviation legal framework. - August 29, 2014 - GlobeAir
SeaPort Airlines Appoints Two Vice Presidents
SeaPort Airlines has appointed two vice presidents, Max Griffin and Greg Smith, both with significant aviation experience. - July 10, 2014 - SeaPort Airlines, Inc.
Dana Air Launches New Facebook Application for Reservations
Offering Customers the Ability to Book, Reserve and Fly in the Smartest Way Possible - May 09, 2014 - Dana Airlines Ltd.
Take a Fast Jet to See Fast Cars in Abu Dhabi Say LuxuryJets Ltd
Enjoy the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in exclusive luxury courtesy of London-based Luxury Jets Ltd. - September 19, 2013 - Luxury Jets Ltd
LuxuryJets Present the Top Ten Places to Visit on a Private Jet
A list of the top ten places to visit on a private jet has been produced by aviation specialists LuxuryJets Ltd - August 09, 2013 - Luxury Jets Ltd
Flying Private Jet - Brand New Private Jet Site Launches
Flying Private Jet launches their new private jet and luxury website. - July 31, 2013 - Flying Private Jet
Charter a Helicopter for Summer Events Says LuxuryJets Ltd
UK-based LuxuryJets says that whether planning to attend Royal Ascot, the British Grand Prix or a Summer Festival, chartering a helicopter is the way to go. - June 07, 2013 - Luxury Jets Ltd
Aircraft Maintenance Technician Day Luncheon at Banyan
Banyan celebrated its 8th annual AMT Day on Friday, May 24, 2013. This annual event pays tribute to Charles E. Taylor, the first Aircraft Maintenance Technician (AMT), who built Orville and Wilbur Wright’s engine. It is also a day that Banyan uses to honor its Aircraft Maintenance Technicians, Avionics Team and Parts team for their dedication to quality and safety. - May 30, 2013 - Banyan Air Service
There’s Spirit at Banyan Air Service
Working together…growing together…winning together is a motto that is often heard at Banyan Air Service. While the Banyan team demonstrates a commitment to excellence, it’s not all work and no play at the Fort Lauderdale Executive based company. - April 21, 2013 - Banyan Air Service
Advanced Air Ambulance Provider Mercy Jets Announces Plan to Contribute to Heart Month
Mercy Jets has announced it will make contributions to heart-related charities during the month of February in honor of Heart Month. The advanced air ambulance transportation and medical escort company is placing a special focus on cardiac and heart-related health. While the medical transport provider... - February 10, 2013 - Mercy Jets
Banyan Named EVAS Sales and Service Center
Banyan Air Service and VisionSafe have entered into an agreement, naming Banyan an Emergency Vision Assurance System (EVAS) Sales and Service Center for the Southeast United States. - January 20, 2013 - Banyan Air Service
Banyan’s Mobile Avionics Team Outfits Another Charter Fleet
Banyan Air Service based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport recently completed the second of two Bombardier Challenger 604 aircraft with the Aircell AGT-4000 Gogo inflight internet system. One of the installations included the Aircell Axxess two channel Iridium system, while both aircraft were certified for Wi-Fi in the cabin. The avionics installation was done at the customer’s maintenance base during a minimum maintenance inspection. - December 13, 2012 - Banyan Air Service
Adagold Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary with a Special Event for 40 VIP Guests
Adagold Aviation celebrated its 20th Anniversary with a special Dinner Event for 40 VIP guests at one of Brisbane’s most unique venues, Garage 88. Adagold are a proudly wholly owned Australian company which established operations in Brisbane in August 1992. The company has since grown to become... - October 25, 2012 - Adagold Aviation
Aviation Art on Display at Banyan
Banyan Air Service and Steven F. Greenwald Design, Inc. have teamed up to provide an aviation art display in Banyan’s lobby. - October 25, 2012 - Banyan Air Service
Michael Grana Joins Banyan Aircraft Sales
Michael Grana recently joined Banyan Air Service as aircraft sales associate. In his new role, he will be responsible for aircraft research and aircraft brokerage listings. - October 19, 2012 - Banyan Air Service
George Tucker Joins Banyan Air Service
George Tucker recently joined Banyan Air Service as the Director of Banyan Pilot Shop. He is responsible for the leadership and growth of the Pilot Shop and banyanpilotshop.com including marketing strategy, supply chain, inventory and management. - October 07, 2012 - Banyan Air Service
Banyan Air Service Appointed Florida Dealer for Quest KODIAK
Banyan Air Service based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport has recently been appointed as a Quest Authorized Sales Center for the KODIAK. - August 15, 2012 - Banyan Air Service
London Olympics 2012: Scandinavian Summer in England Through Bravofly
Bravofly disovers that Spain, Italy and Portugal are the hotspots for Londoners to escape to during the Olympic Games whislt Swedes sprint to the capital to see the 100m final. - July 27, 2012 - Bravofly
Banyan Receives Gulfstream Wi-Fi STC Approval
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently issued STC ST03958AT to Banyan Air Service based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) for the installation of a Honeywell Aspire 200LG Satcom system on Gulfstream models GII/GIII/GIV. - July 12, 2012 - Banyan Air Service
Banyan Adds Challenger Capabilities
Banyan Air Service based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport has added the Bombardier Challenger CL- 601-1A/3A/3R and CL-604 to its FAA Part 145 Repair Station, as well as to its EASA certification and Brazil, Argentina, and Venezuela approvals. - June 27, 2012 - Banyan Air Service
Brits Back England Through Bravofly
Football flights reach fever pitch in Eastern Europe as excitement for the European Championships takes off with low cost airfares to Poland and the Ukraine. - June 10, 2012 - Bravofly
Brits Don't Break the Bank with Bravofly for Low Cost Flights for the Diamond Jubilee
Diamond Jubilee 2012: The Queen celebrates whilst Brits escape. Spain is identified as the top spot to travel to for Spring Bank Holiday weekend. - June 01, 2012 - Bravofly
Air Ambulance Worldwide
Air Ambulance Transfers Complex Balloon Pump Patient Successfully via Medical Air Transport
Air ambulance service provider, Air Ambulance Worldwide Inc., delivers emergency medical air transport internationally to complex balloon pump dependent, ventilated patient with much success. - May 31, 2012 - Air Ambulance Worldwide
Banyan Meets Wi-Fi Requirments for Gulfstream Aircraft
Banyan Air Service has just completed equipping its ramp to meet Wi-Fi requirements for the Gulfstream G650 and G280. - May 17, 2012 - Banyan Air Service
Air Ambulance Worldwide
Air Ambulance Worldwide Inc. Announces Miracle Birth in Guantanamo Bay
Air ambulance service provider, Air Ambulance Worldwide Inc., delivers safe, emergency medical air transport internationally to Mom and New Preterm Baby in unlikely Guantanamo Bay. - April 27, 2012 - Air Ambulance Worldwide
Lauderdale Air Show Returns to Fort Lauderdale; Banyan Pilot Shop an Official Sponsor
After a five year hiatus, the Lauderdale Air Show returns to Fort Lauderdale on April 28 – 29, 2012. For pilots flying to South Florida for the show, Banyan Air Service at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport is offering a fuel discount, no ramp fees, as well as hotel and car reservation assistance. - April 19, 2012 - Banyan Air Service
Easter 2012: Brits Staying Close to Home for Less Than 50 Euros
Dublin and Belfast identified as the top spots to travel to for Easter whilst others head for fun in the Spanish sun resorts of Alicante, Barcelona and Malaga. - April 15, 2012 - Bravofly
Bravofly Releases “Bravofly Flights Plus” App for the iPhone and Android devices
Always on the move: Save time and get the cheapest flights at your fingertips. Compare the offers of over 400 low cost and traditional airlines on the move and find the cheapest flight. Available from the App Store© is the official Bravofly application which allows you to search for the flight you want in a quick and easy way. - March 29, 2012 - Bravofly
Fun Day at Banyan’s Customer Appreciation Day - Food – Kids Activities – Product Demonstrations
Banyan Pilot Shop located at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport will host its sixth annual customer appreciation day, Saturday, April 7, 2012 from 11 am – 2 pm rain or shine. - March 14, 2012 - Banyan Air Service
Banyan Delivers First AVIATOR 200 to South America
On January 7, 2012 a Beech Jet 400A departed for Argentina outfitted with the Thrane and Thrane AVIATOR 200 Swift Broadband (SBB) system. - January 25, 2012 - Banyan Air Service
Banyan - Texas Turbine Conversion
The Banyan maintenance team recently partnered with Texas Turbine Conversions from Celina, Texas to perform an exciting engine upgrade utilizing an STC (supplemental type certificate) developed by Texas Turbine Conversions called the “SUPERVAN 900.” - October 23, 2011 - Banyan Air Service
Changes at Banyan’s Pilot Shop
Banyan Air Service based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport is in the process of changing Hangar63 (Banyan’s Aviation Store) to Banyan Pilot Shop and TropicAero.com (Banyan’s On-line Store) to BanyanPilotShop.com. - October 20, 2011 - Banyan Air Service
Banyan Air Service Targets Lear 40/45 Community
With the increased coverage provided by adding a second shift and the addition of nine new technicians in the last ninety days, Banyan Air Service (FXE) has added the Lear 40 series airframe to their growing list of capabilities. - October 16, 2011 - Banyan Air Service
Banyan (FXE) Welcomes Pilots with Boat Show Specials
Banyan Air Service (FXE) is rolling out the red carpet to pilots for the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Choose Banyan as your host FBO and not only will your aircraft be handled with care, but you’ll enjoy some additional benefits; special hotel rates, fuel discounts, AVTRIP points and a chance to win a $100 gift certificate from the Banyan Pilot Shop. - September 23, 2011 - Banyan Air Service
Brian Wilson – Guest Speaker at Inmarsat Conference in Munich
Brian Wilson spoke about High Speed Data and Wi-Fi at the Inmarsat Aeronautical Conference in Munich, Germany recently. - August 17, 2011 - Banyan Air Service
Jet Request Donating to University Athletic Programs During 2011 College Football Season
JetRequest.com will be donating up to $2000.00 per flight to the athletic departments or scholarship funds of universities whose alumni utilize JetRequest.com services for their private jet charter flights during the 2011-2012 football season. They will secure aircraft to any game of any school through... - August 14, 2011 - Jet Request
EMS Aviation and Banyan Air Service Pursue Certification for EMS Aspire and eNfusion Systems
Companies partner to bring effective in-flight connectivity to Gulfstream Aircraft. - July 30, 2011 - Banyan Air Service
Hangar & Office Space Expansion at Banyan
Banyan Air Service continues to expand at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE). Earlier this year, Banyan acquired hangars 65 and 66 with an additional 33,000 square feet of space. - July 24, 2011 - Banyan Air Service
Banyan Receives Pilots’ Choice Award
Banyan Air Service located at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport was recently voted #3 U.S. FBO, #1 Southeast U.S. FBO and #2 Star FBO in the FltPlan.com 2011 Pilots’ Choice Survey. - July 10, 2011 - Banyan Air Service
Southhampton Gains French Route to Dijon
Eastern Airways continues to launch new services, developing its French network of services from its base in Dijon. This summer scheduled flights from Southampton will be offered three times a week. - May 19, 2011 - Eastern Airways
Cost Effective Charter Solutions from East Coast Air Charter Inc
East Coast Air Charter, Inc, one of the leading American providers of air charter management services, would like to announce that they are offering some of the most cost effective solutions for both air cargo charters and passenger charters. East Coast Air Charter Inc was founded in 1997 and since... - February 26, 2011 - East Coast Air Charter
Tradewind Aviation
Tradewind Aviation Expands Flights to St. Barth
Two additional aircraft dedicated to its popular San Juan - St. Barth scheduled route. - February 04, 2011 - Tradewind Aviation
Charter Clients Protected and Informed Through RYL’s Price Security Program
RYL, a private-aviation and lifestyle company, has created a Price Security Program for its new and returning clientele in order to ensure proper pricing through competitor comparison. - September 07, 2010 - RYL
Hangar63 and TropicAero.com Add Portable GPUs to Product Line
Hangar63 (Banyan’s Aviation Store) located at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) has recently partnered with Aviation Management International (AMI) to offer customers the AMI line of Portable Ground Power Units (GPUs). - June 09, 2010 - Banyan Air Service
Customer Appreciation Day Draws Crowd
Recently, Hangar63 (Banyan’s Aviation Store) and TropicAero.com hosted their annual customer appreciation day. Over 360 people attended the event and participated in the day’s activities that took place at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. - May 20, 2010 - Banyan Air Service
