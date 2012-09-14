PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

BuddyFlight™ App Kickstarter Campaign & iPad Pro Sweepstakes BuddyFlight™ App (Pilot-to-Pilot Connections) is on Kickstarter and offers the chance to win a brand new iPad Pro 11" with 256GB of storage. - October 31, 2019 - BuddyFlight™

CalSkies Introduces New Commercial Air Service to Riverside New Commercial Air Charter Provides Arrives at Riverside Municipal Airport (KRAL) - October 23, 2019 - CalSkies

Chicago Area Business Aviation Association Announces Brian Udell as Keynote Speaker for Safety Day, March 7, 2018 Wednesday March 7, 2018 at Hamburger University in Oak Brook, IL, CABAA hosts its 12th business aviation Safety Day: You don’t need a title to be a leader. Brian Udell will deliver the keynote presentation, followed by sessions on ground/ramp safety, legal liability, UAS activity, and personal safety. Safety Day follows a full-day Leadership PDP course presented by Scott Moore Tuesday 3/6 at DPA. For details or to register, visit https://www.cabaa.com/upcoming-events/cabaa-safety-day-2018 - March 06, 2018 - Business Aviation Insights

Global Air Charters, Inc. Appoints Richard C. Page Executive Vice President Global Air Charters, a full-service Part 135 certified aviation charter and management company, has hired Richard C. Page as executive vice president. In this new position, Page will focus on worldwide business development. - March 24, 2016 - Global Air Charters

New Flight Charters Reveals Keys to Success in Booking Private Jet Charters Eleven Years and 12,000 Charter Flights Attributed to Customer-Centric, Full Market Approach. - August 06, 2015 - New Flight Charters

Paul McCluskey Appointed to Head US Air Charter Office for Hunt & Palmer Air charter industry veteran Paul McCluskey has been appointed Vice President Commercial Aviation. He is heading up North American operations for the renowned company and has opened their first US office in Daytona Beach, FL. Hunt & Palmer arranges executive, commercial and freight charters globally. - May 16, 2015 - Hunt & Palmer

Fort Myers Flying Club Helps WWII Veterans Fly to Washington D.C. Donation enables Honor Flight to help more veterans visit memorials built to honor them. - February 06, 2015 - Fort Myers Flying Club

Texas Jacobson Aviation Celebrates Four Years of Providing Wings for Those in Need Over 1100 missions, more than 600,000 miles, and 2200 passengers, TJA celebrates four years of giving back on August 29. - August 29, 2014 - Texas Jacobson Aviation

Planeclear to Offer Private Jet Charter to and from the 2014 US Open Tennis Championships PlaneClear is pleased to offer its exclusive travel package to attendees of The 2014 US Open Championships. As a recognized leader in the private charter industry, PlaneClear prides itself on sourcing the safest, most efficient aircraft for each itinerary while seamlessly delivering the best personalized... - August 21, 2014 - PlaneClear

Execflyer Air Charter Team Up with Pinnacle Risk Management for 2014 FIFA World Cup UK Air Charter company Execflyer announces collaboration with Pinnacle Risk Management for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Pinnacle will provide risk assessment and on going security services in country for clients flying on private flights into Brazil for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. - March 23, 2014 - Execflyer

Philippines: Aid Flight Operations Pick Up Pace Global aircraft charter specialist Chapman Freeborn continues to deliver relief supplies for Typhoon Haiyan's victims. - November 22, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Aid Headed to Philippines Following Devastating Typhoon Haiyan Global aircraft charter specialist Chapman Freeborn is extensively involved in sending relief supplies to aid typhoon victims in the Philippines. - November 15, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn and EMO Trans Fly Large Turbine for Critical Repairs Critical to the success of this operation was the ability of Chapman Freeborn and its logistics partners to process urgent flight permits even during the 16-day US government shutdown. - November 13, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Aircraft Charter Specialist Chapman Freeborn Teams Up with COMO Hotels and Resorts to Launch an Exclusive Luxury Week Travel Package in Bhutan New seven-night trip to Uma by COMO, Paro and Punakha is a unique collaboration between two leading names in luxury travel. - October 12, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn and Air Libya Launch New Air Cargo Service This new air cargo service will be the only service of its kind in Libya. - August 30, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Unveils New Look for Growing OBC Division Chapman Freeborn OBC is a specialist on board courier (OBC) division of the world's leading aircraft charter company. Headquartered in Cologne, Chapman Freeborn OBC specialises in delivering time-critical parts and important documents worldwide. - July 26, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Air Club in Sun Valley Welcomes First Members In response to the increasing hassle and diminishing availability of flights to the small resort town, a local entrepreneur has launched the Sun Valley Air Club. The member-based air charter broker services has signed up its first Platinum Members and is celebrating with a Hangar Open House. Primary routes will be between Sun Valley, Idaho and Seattle, Oakland, LA area, Palm Springs, and Denver. - July 18, 2013 - Sun Valley Air Club

Chapman Freeborn and Swiss WorldCargo Announce New Partnership Agreement Award-winning air cargo charter broker - Chapman Freeborn - is supporting Swiss WorldCargo with all third-party chartering requirements. - July 18, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn and ACI Charter Antonov AN-225 to Deliver Outsize Cargo This is the first heavylift operation to EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg for the Antonov AN-225. - July 13, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Australia Wins Service Excellence Award World's leading aircraft charter broker Chapman Freeborn is the winner for 2013 Australian Business Award for Service Excellence in the transport industry. - July 12, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Scheduled Air Cargo Services Launched to Help Connect Africa Award-winning air cargo charter broker Chapman Freeborn has introduced a new scheduled service in the Democratic Republic of Congo. - July 03, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Air Charter Service Wins Top Aviation Industry Award Air Charter Service is delighted to announce that the company has been voted Air Cargo Charter Broker of the Year at the ACW World Air Cargo Awards 2013. - June 14, 2013 - Air Charter Service

Chapman Freeborn Launches Global Broker Initiative for Expanding Private Jet Market Chapman Freeborn was established in the UK in 1973 and the group now comprises of 35 offices in 25 countries around the world.. - May 25, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Australia Secures Hercules Aircraft Lease Deal World's leading air cargo charter broker, Chapman Freeborn, has positioned a L382 Hercules aircraft in Brisbane for both international and domestic airlift operations. - May 24, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Celebrates 40 Years of Aircraft Chartering The leading aircraft charter broker in the world turns 40 this May! - May 09, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Wins the Air Cargo News Charter Award for the Second Consecutive Year Air Cargo News Cargo Airline of the Year awards ceremony, entering its 30th year, has long been recognised as the Oscars of the air cargo industry. - May 05, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Australia Team Up with Australian Luxury Escapes to Provide Private Jet Tours in the Land Down Under With this partnership, Chapman Freeborn has been appointed the exclusive air charter provider and will work with Australian Luxury Escapes to create unique private jet tour experiences. - April 18, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn and Lufthansa Cargo Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement World's leading aircraft charter broker Chapman Freeborn has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Lufthansa Cargo. - March 22, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Local Paramedic Recognized for 30 Years of Service Michael Paston, a Flight Paramedic with AeroCare Medical Transport, was recently recognized by the Board of Directors of the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) for achieving 30 consecutive years as a Nationally Registered EMT. This distinction is an honor held by few EMTs. To... - March 22, 2013 - AeroCare Medical Transport

Global Jet Sales Names OrientSKYs as Its Exclusive Representative for Asia OrientSKYs will be able to immediately offer Asian private jet buyers and sellers access to Global Jet Sales suite of services: a well-rounded exclusive inventory, appraisal services, proprietary research and marketing and a specialized and experienced staff to facilitate Asian private jet sales and acquisitions. - March 14, 2013 - OrientSKYs

OrientSKYs and Beijing Airlines Form Strategic Partnership OrientSKYs, a fast-growing private jet charter network with head offices located in Bangkok, Thailand, announces that it has entered into a strategic business alliance with Beijing Airlines (formerly Air China Business Jet). “Not only will this agreement give OrientSKYs’ international customers... - March 12, 2013 - OrientSKYs

Leading Aircraft Charter Broker Chapman Freeborn Partners with Drukair to Bring Private Jet Charter Services to the Kingdom of Bhutan Chapman Freeborn's exclusive agreement with Drukair means that the remote Kingdom of Bhutan will now be more widely accessible to international private jet travellers. - February 16, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Leading Aircraft Charter Broker Chapman Freeborn Launches New Group Tickets Division Chapman Freeborn is now offering group tickets on scheduled flights. - January 25, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

TJA Helps Santa Claus with Some Early Christmas Wishes Texas Jacobson Aviation was busier than ever this past year flying over 432 missions for Angel Flight and Mercy Medical Airlift. The company decided to expand its philanthropic efforts this holiday season. - January 03, 2013 - Texas Jacobson Aviation

Aircraft Charters and Project Logistics in the Spotlight at OSEA 2012 World-renowned aircraft charter broker Chapman Freeborn will be exhibiting at Offshore South East Asia (OSEA) 2012 – one of Asia’s most important exhibitions and conferences for the oil and gas industry. - November 09, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn OBC Expands Its Global Reach with Launch of New Hong Kong Branch Chapman Freeborn has further expanded its specialist On Board Courier (OBC) services with the launch of a new office in Hong Kong. - October 13, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Singapore Partners with WingsOverAsia The alliance is formed on shared interest for aircraft and aviation and will create a platform for informative exchanges on aircraft and private air chartering. - August 16, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Bags Another Air Cargo Industry Award Chapman Freeborn has been voted again as the Air Cargo Charter Broker of the Year at the ACW World Air Cargo Awards 2012 - this accolade marks its sixth year of success for Chapman Freeborn. - June 15, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Air Ambulance Transfers Complex Balloon Pump Patient Successfully via Medical Air Transport Air ambulance service provider, Air Ambulance Worldwide Inc., delivers emergency medical air transport internationally to complex balloon pump dependent, ventilated patient with much success. - May 31, 2012 - Air Ambulance Worldwide

Chapman Freeborn Wins the Air Cargo News "Charter Broker of the Year" Award Renowned aircraft charter broker, Chapman Freeborn, wins another valuable accolade to reaffirm its leading position in the air cargo charter industry. - May 04, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Air Ambulance Worldwide Inc. Announces Miracle Birth in Guantanamo Bay Air ambulance service provider, Air Ambulance Worldwide Inc., delivers safe, emergency medical air transport internationally to Mom and New Preterm Baby in unlikely Guantanamo Bay. - April 27, 2012 - Air Ambulance Worldwide

Combined Private Aircraft & Luxury Yacht Travel Experience Unveiled First in Asia - the ultimate luxury travel experience to exotic destinations in the region while experiencing the best of private aircraft and luxury yacht charter experience. - April 27, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Travel in Style to Any Destination Worldwide with Setai Air Setai Air, the air charter agency of Setai & GHM Hotels, will be providing private air services worldwide in association with operating partner Chapman Freeborn. - March 30, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Meet with Chapman Freeborn at Australasian Oil & Gas 2012 Schedule a meeting with Chapman Freeborn's air charter specialists at AOG 2012 - January 27, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Crest Jets Joins Forces with One Concierge Crest Jets and One Concierge have entered into an agreement to provide One Concierge clients with luxury private jet services. - December 22, 2011 - Crest Jets, Inc.

Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Expands Global Network Into Australia Chapman Freeborn Airchartering is delighted to announce the expansion of its worldwide network with the opening of a new office in Melbourne, Australia. The global aircraft charter specialist has successfully completed the acquisition of Alltrans International - a highly-respected logistics company... - October 30, 2011 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Has Won the Outstanding Professional Services Award Chapman Freeborn Airchartering, the world's leading aircraft charter broker, has won its third prestigious business accolade this year. - October 21, 2011 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Schubach Aviation Announces Expanded Facilities at Palomar Airport and Raises Funds for Charity Schubach Aviation celebrated the grand opening of its new 45,000-square-foot headquarters with a reception on September 7, 2011, in its private hangar located at 2026 Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad, CA. Due to demand, the company outgrew its previous 33,000-square-foot headquarters. Festivities included... - September 26, 2011 - Schubach Aviation

Jet Request Donating to University Athletic Programs During 2011 College Football Season JetRequest.com will be donating up to $2000.00 per flight to the athletic departments or scholarship funds of universities whose alumni utilize JetRequest.com services for their private jet charter flights during the 2011-2012 football season. They will secure aircraft to any game of any school through... - August 14, 2011 - Jet Request