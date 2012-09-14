PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
BuddyFlight™ App (Pilot-to-Pilot Connections) is on Kickstarter and offers the chance to win a brand new iPad Pro 11" with 256GB of storage. - October 31, 2019 - BuddyFlight™
New Commercial Air Charter Provides Arrives at Riverside Municipal Airport (KRAL) - October 23, 2019 - CalSkies
Wednesday March 7, 2018 at Hamburger University in Oak Brook, IL, CABAA hosts its 12th business aviation Safety Day: You don’t need a title to be a leader. Brian Udell will deliver the keynote presentation, followed by sessions on ground/ramp safety, legal liability, UAS activity, and personal safety. Safety Day follows a full-day Leadership PDP course presented by Scott Moore Tuesday 3/6 at DPA. For details or to register, visit https://www.cabaa.com/upcoming-events/cabaa-safety-day-2018 - March 06, 2018 - Business Aviation Insights
Global Air Charters, a full-service Part 135 certified aviation charter and management company, has hired Richard C. Page as executive vice president. In this new position, Page will focus on worldwide business development. - March 24, 2016 - Global Air Charters
Eleven Years and 12,000 Charter Flights Attributed to Customer-Centric, Full Market Approach. - August 06, 2015 - New Flight Charters
Air charter industry veteran Paul McCluskey has been appointed Vice President Commercial Aviation. He is heading up North American operations for the renowned company and has opened their first US office in Daytona Beach, FL. Hunt & Palmer arranges executive, commercial and freight charters globally. - May 16, 2015 - Hunt & Palmer
Donation enables Honor Flight to help more veterans visit memorials built to honor them. - February 06, 2015 - Fort Myers Flying Club
Over 1100 missions, more than 600,000 miles, and 2200 passengers, TJA celebrates four years of giving back on August 29. - August 29, 2014 - Texas Jacobson Aviation
PlaneClear is pleased to offer its exclusive travel package to attendees of The 2014 US Open Championships. As a recognized leader in the private charter industry, PlaneClear prides itself on sourcing the safest, most efficient aircraft for each itinerary while seamlessly delivering the best personalized... - August 21, 2014 - PlaneClear
UK Air Charter company Execflyer announces collaboration with Pinnacle Risk Management for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Pinnacle will provide risk assessment and on going security services in country for clients flying on private flights into Brazil for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. - March 23, 2014 - Execflyer
Global aircraft charter specialist Chapman Freeborn continues to deliver relief supplies for Typhoon Haiyan's victims. - November 22, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Global aircraft charter specialist Chapman Freeborn is extensively involved in sending relief supplies to aid typhoon victims in the Philippines. - November 15, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Critical to the success of this operation was the ability of Chapman Freeborn and its logistics partners to process urgent flight permits even during the 16-day US government shutdown. - November 13, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
New seven-night trip to Uma by COMO, Paro and Punakha is a unique collaboration between two leading names in luxury travel. - October 12, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
This new air cargo service will be the only service of its kind in Libya. - August 30, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Chapman Freeborn OBC is a specialist on board courier (OBC) division of the world's leading aircraft charter company. Headquartered in Cologne, Chapman Freeborn OBC specialises in delivering time-critical parts and important documents worldwide. - July 26, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
In response to the increasing hassle and diminishing availability of flights to the small resort town, a local entrepreneur has launched the Sun Valley Air Club. The member-based air charter broker services has signed up its first Platinum Members and is celebrating with a Hangar Open House. Primary routes will be between Sun Valley, Idaho and Seattle, Oakland, LA area, Palm Springs, and Denver. - July 18, 2013 - Sun Valley Air Club
Award-winning air cargo charter broker - Chapman Freeborn - is supporting Swiss WorldCargo with all third-party chartering requirements. - July 18, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
This is the first heavylift operation to EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg for the Antonov AN-225. - July 13, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
World's leading aircraft charter broker Chapman Freeborn is the winner for 2013 Australian Business Award for Service Excellence in the transport industry. - July 12, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Award-winning air cargo charter broker Chapman Freeborn has introduced a new scheduled service in the Democratic Republic of Congo. - July 03, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Air Charter Service is delighted to announce that the company has been voted Air Cargo Charter Broker of the Year at the ACW World Air Cargo Awards 2013. - June 14, 2013 - Air Charter Service
Chapman Freeborn was established in the UK in 1973 and the group now comprises of 35 offices in 25 countries around the world.. - May 25, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
World's leading air cargo charter broker, Chapman Freeborn, has positioned a L382 Hercules aircraft in Brisbane for both international and domestic airlift operations. - May 24, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
The leading aircraft charter broker in the world turns 40 this May! - May 09, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Air Cargo News Cargo Airline of the Year awards ceremony, entering its 30th year, has long been recognised as the Oscars of the air cargo industry. - May 05, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
With this partnership, Chapman Freeborn has been appointed the exclusive air charter provider and will work with Australian Luxury Escapes to create unique private jet tour experiences. - April 18, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
World's leading aircraft charter broker Chapman Freeborn has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Lufthansa Cargo. - March 22, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Michael Paston, a Flight Paramedic with AeroCare Medical Transport, was recently recognized by the Board of Directors of the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) for achieving 30 consecutive years as a Nationally Registered EMT. This distinction is an honor held by few EMTs.
To... - March 22, 2013 - AeroCare Medical Transport
OrientSKYs will be able to immediately offer Asian private jet buyers and sellers access to Global Jet Sales suite of services: a well-rounded exclusive inventory, appraisal services, proprietary research and marketing and a specialized and experienced staff to facilitate Asian private jet sales and acquisitions. - March 14, 2013 - OrientSKYs
OrientSKYs, a fast-growing private jet charter network with head offices located in Bangkok, Thailand, announces that it has entered into a strategic business alliance with Beijing Airlines (formerly Air China Business Jet).
“Not only will this agreement give OrientSKYs’ international customers... - March 12, 2013 - OrientSKYs
Chapman Freeborn's exclusive agreement with Drukair means that the remote Kingdom of Bhutan will now be more widely accessible to international private jet travellers. - February 16, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Chapman Freeborn is now offering group tickets on scheduled flights. - January 25, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Texas Jacobson Aviation was busier than ever this past year flying over 432 missions for Angel Flight and Mercy Medical Airlift. The company decided to expand its philanthropic efforts this holiday season. - January 03, 2013 - Texas Jacobson Aviation
World-renowned aircraft charter broker Chapman Freeborn will be exhibiting at Offshore South East Asia (OSEA) 2012 – one of Asia’s most important exhibitions and conferences for the oil and gas industry. - November 09, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Chapman Freeborn has further expanded its specialist On Board Courier (OBC) services with the launch of a new office in Hong Kong. - October 13, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
The alliance is formed on shared interest for aircraft and aviation and will create a platform for informative exchanges on aircraft and private air chartering. - August 16, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Chapman Freeborn has been voted again as the Air Cargo Charter Broker of the Year at the ACW World Air Cargo Awards 2012 - this accolade marks its sixth year of success for Chapman Freeborn. - June 15, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Air ambulance service provider, Air Ambulance Worldwide Inc., delivers emergency medical air transport internationally to complex balloon pump dependent, ventilated patient with much success. - May 31, 2012 - Air Ambulance Worldwide
Renowned aircraft charter broker, Chapman Freeborn, wins another valuable accolade to reaffirm its leading position in the air cargo charter industry. - May 04, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Air ambulance service provider, Air Ambulance Worldwide Inc., delivers safe, emergency medical air transport internationally to Mom and New Preterm Baby in unlikely Guantanamo Bay. - April 27, 2012 - Air Ambulance Worldwide
First in Asia - the ultimate luxury travel experience to exotic destinations in the region while experiencing the best of private aircraft and luxury yacht charter experience. - April 27, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Setai Air, the air charter agency of Setai & GHM Hotels, will be providing private air services worldwide in association with operating partner Chapman Freeborn. - March 30, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Schedule a meeting with Chapman Freeborn's air charter specialists at AOG 2012 - January 27, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Crest Jets and One Concierge have entered into an agreement to provide One Concierge clients with luxury private jet services. - December 22, 2011 - Crest Jets, Inc.
Chapman Freeborn Airchartering is delighted to announce the expansion of its worldwide network with the opening of a new office in Melbourne, Australia.
The global aircraft charter specialist has successfully completed the acquisition of Alltrans International - a highly-respected logistics company... - October 30, 2011 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Chapman Freeborn Airchartering, the world's leading aircraft charter broker, has won its third prestigious business accolade this year. - October 21, 2011 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Schubach Aviation celebrated the grand opening of its new 45,000-square-foot headquarters with a reception on September 7, 2011, in its private hangar located at 2026 Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad, CA. Due to demand, the company outgrew its previous 33,000-square-foot headquarters. Festivities included... - September 26, 2011 - Schubach Aviation
JetRequest.com will be donating up to $2000.00 per flight to the athletic departments or scholarship funds of universities whose alumni utilize JetRequest.com services for their private jet charter flights during the 2011-2012 football season. They will secure aircraft to any game of any school through... - August 14, 2011 - Jet Request
East Coast Air Charter, Inc, one of the leading American providers of air charter management services, would like to announce that they are offering some of the most cost effective solutions for both air cargo charters and passenger charters.
East Coast Air Charter Inc was founded in 1997 and since... - February 26, 2011 - East Coast Air Charter