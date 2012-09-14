PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Miami Announces Its First Conference Speakers Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Miami is a free-to-attend event catering exclusively to the cruise interiors industry; Industry experts from Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Seabourn, and Studio DADO will speak at the conference; The inaugural expo will take place June 18-20, 2019 at the Miami Beach Convention Center - January 30, 2019 - Cruise Ship Interiors Expo

QuikByke to be Launch Advertiser in Azura Magazine Electric Bike Rental "Shop In A Box” Company Enters Caribbean Market in Cooperation with New Digital Lifestyle Publication Highlighting Style, Wellness and Productivity in the Islands - May 04, 2018 - Quikbyke

Nebraska Startup Offering Introductory E-Bike Rentals for An Abe Lincoln Papillion, NE startup to offer community opportunity to test ride mix of electric-assist bicycles. Take a 30-minute spin around Walnut Creek Recreation Area. Experience the delight of riding an electric bike. Bring your own helmet and an Abe Lincoln. - March 29, 2018 - Quikbyke

Quikbyke Expands Rental "Shop-in-a-Box" Qiosk Models Quikbyke-Engineered Electric Bike Rental Qiosks Now Available in Four Versions Tailored to Match the Capabilities and Capacity of Local Power Grids. - March 21, 2018 - Quikbyke

Lat 26° Releases Powerful Polymer-Based Synthetic Marine Wax: Carbon Guard Premium Marine Product Manufacturer, Lat 26° releases their long awaited, long lasting Polymer-Based Synthetic Marine Wax, Carbon Guard. - June 07, 2017 - Lat 26°

SunQuest Cruises SOLARIS Wins 2016 Knot and WeddingWire Awards for Destin Wedding Venues SunQuest Cruises is pleased to announced that its client reviews have earned the SOLARIS yacht the Knot Best of Weddings Award for the seventh consecutive year and the 2016 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Award. Both prestigious awards represent the highest-rated wedding professionals throughout the... - January 18, 2016 - SunQuest Cruises

More On-Board Satellite Internet Connectivity Supplied by iSeaglobal in 2015 iSeaglobal strengthens its VSAT leadership, upgrading global C band coverage for the maritime and oil&gas markets. - February 08, 2015 - Milano Teleport Srl

Luxury Yachts & Passenger Ships for Sale on Ship-Locator.com According to the latest updates, Ship Locator has now started services for buying and selling of Yachts and Passenger vessels. Earlier, the website was targeted to provide services to the maritime industry and help businesses dealing with the same. Gene Horton, the website owner with vast experience... - March 15, 2013 - Ship Locator

Spend Thanksgiving in Destin Florida Aboard SOLARIS, the Area's Only Dining & Entertainment Yacht Skip the hassle of cooking or waiting in crowded Destin Florida restaurants this Thanksgiving. The chefs of Destin's only dining and entertainment yacht, the SOLARIS, are preparing a lavish Thanksgiving lunch or dinner cruise featuring a buffet with decadent twists on traditional dishes. - October 13, 2012 - SunQuest Cruises

Baleária Bahamas Express Expands Services Baleària Bahamas Express announces cargo transportation capabilities from Fort Lauderdale to Grand Bahama. - June 01, 2012 - Balearia Bahamas Express

New Ports and Unique Events Strengthen 2013 Programme for Voyages to Antiquity Voyages to Antiquity Announce Their 2013 Cruise Programme - May 15, 2012 - Voyages to Antiquity

CruiseOne Woodstock Team Member Wendy Himmel Earns Disney Specialist Designation Wendy Himmel, Associate of CruiseOne Gerber & Associates earns Disney Specialist Designation from the College of Disney Knowledge. - December 21, 2011 - CruiseOne - Gerber & Associates

Renee Gerber Achieves Master Cruise Counsellor Designation Renee Gerber of CruiseOne - Gerber & Associates achieves the Master Cruise Counsellor Designation with CLIA (Cruise Lines International Association). - October 06, 2011 - CruiseOne - Gerber & Associates

Döhle Private Clients Continues to Expand Döhle Private Clients, the Isle of Man based large yacht and corporate services provider, is continuing to expand its services and products. As a consequence five new people have joined the company in the last four months. Simon Stansfield has joined Döhle Private Clients as Business Development... - July 23, 2011 - Dohle Yachts

Joseph Brecker Cruises Now Offering Land Adventures Joseph Brecker is pleased to announce that Joseph Brecker Cruises and its travel partner, CruisesInc. Have teamed up with some of the travel industries biggest providers to offer more adventures and more travel options. “I am excited and pleased that finally we are able to offer even more adventure... - September 15, 2010 - Joseph Brecker - Cruises Inc

Joseph Brecker Cruises and Holland America Line Team Together to Support Special Olympics Joseph Brecker Cruises has teamed with Holland America Line to provide this years (7) seven-night cruise donation to the 2010 Pier del Sol silent auction, to benefit Southern California’s Special Olympics. - September 01, 2010 - Joseph Brecker - Cruises Inc

Joseph Brecker Cruises to Donate Cruise to Special Olympics Joseph Brecker is pleased to announce that Joseph Brecker Cruises will be a donating participant in this year’s Pier del Sol silent auction. This year’s event is October 10, 2010 at the pier in Santa Monica, CA. Proceeds from the annual fund-raising event benefits the Southern California... - August 02, 2010 - Joseph Brecker - Cruises Inc

Yacht Delivery Firm Alliance Yacht Deliveries Launch Rapid Response Yacht Delivery Service The UK yacht delivery firm Alliance Yacht Deliveries rapid response service will enable their highly experienced skippers to fly out to any yacht delivery assignment anywhere in the world at short notice. - October 28, 2009 - Alliance Yacht Deliveries