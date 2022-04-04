Recent Headlines
Offshore Wind Farm Support Achieves WOSB Status
Female-led group of marine professionals providing services to the offshore wind industry now eligible for WOSB government contracts. - April 04, 2022 - Offshore Wind Farm Support, LLC
Offshore Wind Startup Company Announces Major Milestone
From Startup to Largest Employer of Fishermen in Offshore Wind in 10 months. - November 09, 2020 - Offshore Wind Farm Support, LLC
Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Miami Announces Its First Conference Speakers
Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Miami is a free-to-attend event catering exclusively to the cruise interiors industry; Industry experts from Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Seabourn, and Studio DADO will speak at the conference; The inaugural expo will take place June 18-20, 2019 at the Miami Beach Convention Center - January 30, 2019 - Cruise Ship Interiors Expo
QuikByke to be Launch Advertiser in Azura Magazine
Electric Bike Rental "Shop In A Box” Company Enters Caribbean Market in Cooperation with New Digital Lifestyle Publication Highlighting Style, Wellness and Productivity in the Islands - May 04, 2018 - Quikbyke
Nebraska Startup Offering Introductory E-Bike Rentals for An Abe Lincoln
Papillion, NE startup to offer community opportunity to test ride mix of electric-assist bicycles. Take a 30-minute spin around Walnut Creek Recreation Area. Experience the delight of riding an electric bike. Bring your own helmet and an Abe Lincoln. - March 29, 2018 - Quikbyke
Quikbyke Expands Rental "Shop-in-a-Box" Qiosk Models
Quikbyke-Engineered Electric Bike Rental Qiosks Now Available in Four Versions Tailored to Match the Capabilities and Capacity of Local Power Grids. - March 21, 2018 - Quikbyke
Lat 26° Releases Powerful Polymer-Based Synthetic Marine Wax: Carbon Guard
Premium Marine Product Manufacturer, Lat 26° releases their long awaited, long lasting Polymer-Based Synthetic Marine Wax, Carbon Guard. - June 07, 2017 - Lat 26°
SunQuest Cruises SOLARIS Wins 2016 Knot and WeddingWire Awards for Destin Wedding Venues
SunQuest Cruises is pleased to announced that its client reviews have earned the SOLARIS yacht the Knot Best of Weddings Award for the seventh consecutive year and the 2016 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Award. Both prestigious awards represent the highest-rated wedding professionals throughout... - January 18, 2016 - SunQuest Cruises
More On-Board Satellite Internet Connectivity Supplied by iSeaglobal in 2015
iSeaglobal strengthens its VSAT leadership, upgrading global C band coverage for the maritime and oil&gas markets. - February 08, 2015 - Milano Teleport Srl
Luxury Yachts & Passenger Ships for Sale on Ship-Locator.com
According to the latest updates, Ship Locator has now started services for buying and selling of Yachts and Passenger vessels. Earlier, the website was targeted to provide services to the maritime industry and help businesses dealing with the same. Gene Horton, the website owner with vast... - March 15, 2013 - Ship Locator
Spend Thanksgiving in Destin Florida Aboard SOLARIS, the Area's Only Dining & Entertainment Yacht
Skip the hassle of cooking or waiting in crowded Destin Florida restaurants this Thanksgiving. The chefs of Destin's only dining and entertainment yacht, the SOLARIS, are preparing a lavish Thanksgiving lunch or dinner cruise featuring a buffet with decadent twists on traditional dishes. - October 13, 2012 - SunQuest Cruises
Baleária Bahamas Express Expands Services
Baleària Bahamas Express announces cargo transportation capabilities from Fort Lauderdale to Grand Bahama. - June 01, 2012 - Balearia Bahamas Express
New Ports and Unique Events Strengthen 2013 Programme for Voyages to Antiquity
Voyages to Antiquity Announce Their 2013 Cruise Programme - May 15, 2012 - Voyages to Antiquity
CruiseOne Woodstock Team Member Wendy Himmel Earns Disney Specialist Designation
Wendy Himmel, Associate of CruiseOne Gerber & Associates earns Disney Specialist Designation from the College of Disney Knowledge. - December 21, 2011 - CruiseOne - Gerber & Associates
Renee Gerber Achieves Master Cruise Counsellor Designation
Renee Gerber of CruiseOne - Gerber & Associates achieves the Master Cruise Counsellor Designation with CLIA (Cruise Lines International Association). - October 06, 2011 - CruiseOne - Gerber & Associates
Döhle Private Clients Continues to Expand
Döhle Private Clients, the Isle of Man based large yacht and corporate services provider, is continuing to expand its services and products. As a consequence five new people have joined the company in the last four months. Simon Stansfield has joined Döhle Private Clients as Business... - July 23, 2011 - Dohle Yachts
Joseph Brecker Cruises Now Offering Land Adventures
Joseph Brecker is pleased to announce that Joseph Brecker Cruises and its travel partner, CruisesInc. Have teamed up with some of the travel industries biggest providers to offer more adventures and more travel options. “I am excited and pleased that finally we are able to offer even more... - September 15, 2010 - Joseph Brecker - Cruises Inc
Joseph Brecker Cruises and Holland America Line Team Together to Support Special Olympics
Joseph Brecker Cruises has teamed with Holland America Line to provide this years (7) seven-night cruise donation to the 2010 Pier del Sol silent auction, to benefit Southern California’s Special Olympics. - September 01, 2010 - Joseph Brecker - Cruises Inc
Joseph Brecker Cruises to Donate Cruise to Special Olympics
Joseph Brecker is pleased to announce that Joseph Brecker Cruises will be a donating participant in this year’s Pier del Sol silent auction. This year’s event is October 10, 2010 at the pier in Santa Monica, CA. Proceeds from the annual fund-raising event benefits the Southern... - August 02, 2010 - Joseph Brecker - Cruises Inc
Yacht Delivery Firm Alliance Yacht Deliveries Launch Rapid Response Yacht Delivery Service
The UK yacht delivery firm Alliance Yacht Deliveries rapid response service will enable their highly experienced skippers to fly out to any yacht delivery assignment anywhere in the world at short notice. - October 28, 2009 - Alliance Yacht Deliveries
Celebrity Equinox on Route to Official Launch - Celebrity Cruises
With less than six metres on either side, Celebrity Equinox - sister ship to Celebrity Solstice - left shipbuilder Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany to make the transit down the River Ems...backwards. - July 17, 2009 - Celebrity Cruises