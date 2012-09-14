PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Cowart Insurance is Pleased to Announce Bonnie Swan Has Earned the Prestigious Designation of CISR Elite The distinction of CISR Elite has been conferred on Bonnie Swan, licensed Property & Casualty Agent of Cowart Insurance Agency in Lawrenceville, Georgia, after her successful completion of all nine, classroom or online courses covering all areas of insurance risks and exposures, followed by extensive... - April 10, 2019 - Cowart Insurance Agency

Mexico Auto Insurance is Now Mandatory Mexico Auto Insurance became a legal requirement on for all vehicles traveling on Mexican federal highways on January 1, 2019. - January 10, 2019 - Mexpro.com

New Allstate Insurance Agency Opens in Middleton, Wisconsin Donnelly Insurance Group, Inc. announces the opening of its new location at 6661 University Avenue, Ste. 108, in Middleton, Wisc., as well as the launch of its new website http://www.allstate.com/michael.donnelly. - December 14, 2018 - Allstate - Donnelly Insurance Group, Inc.

iInsure365 Have Compiled a List of Winter Proofing Property Management Tips iInsure365 has assembled a list of 15 tips for winter property management to ensure that a property is winter ready. The below property management tips are a guide for anyone letting out a property to prevent making unnecessary claims. Making a claim will result in paying an excess and an increase in... - December 07, 2018 - iInsure365

Status Medical Insurance Solutions Launches European Health Cash Plan Product and New International Private Medical Insurance Status Medical Insurance Solutions, a new brand for Status Global Insurance (SGI), have just launched a new European Health Cash Plan product alongside Status Worldwide Healthcare, a new international private medical insurance (iPMI). These two new products complement those already available from Status... - November 09, 2018 - Status Global Insurance

Humble Agent Receives Five Star Insurance Professional Award Local agent, Chelsey Hall, owner of CLJ Risk Management is a two-time recipient of the Five Star Home/Auto Insurance Professional Award. - March 24, 2018 - CLJ Risk Management

Insurance Agent Does What He Can to Stand Out from All Other Agents In a world where thousands of local insurance agents compete for business Bob Sopcak (soap-check) does what he can to stand out from all other agents. He works for the Pasquinelli Insurance Agency, family owned and operated, that has been in business 45 years representing Erie Insurance and a few other... - March 07, 2018 - Pasquinelli Insurance Agency

Victoria Fredrickson with Fireside Real Estate Wins Five Star Real Estate Agent Award for 2017 Victoria Fredrickson, Fireside Real Estate, has been chosen as one of Seattle’s Five Star Real Estate Agents for 2017. This is an exclusive recognition of Seattle-area real estate agents. - February 13, 2018 - Five Star Professional

Status Global Insurance Launches Medical Brand with a New European Health Cash Plan Product Status Global Insurance (SGI) have just launched their new brand "Status Medical Insurance Solutions," alongside the unveiling of their new European Health Cash Plan product. The new brand will offer a range of Worldwide Medical Insurance Products to complement those already available from... - January 25, 2018 - Status Global Insurance

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning: A Canadian Insurance Brokerage Fires Warning Shots to Competition Surex Direct, a Top 5-ranked Canadian insurance brokerage, has hired a Director of Data Science to propel their artificial intelligence and machine learning initiatives forward. Find out here how they plan to incorporate these new technologies. - November 22, 2017 - Surex Direct

Fassbender Insurance Agency Expands Business Into Mississippi Gulf Coast Fassbender Insurance Agency, LLC of Slidell, LA has expanded its operations into Mississippi, with an office now open in Bay St. Louis, that is serving clients throughout the gulf coast communities. The Fassbender Agency is an independent insurance agency that works with multiple insurance providers in offering many insurance products to individuals and businesses. - October 12, 2017 - Fassbender Insurance Agency

JGS Insurance Among Top 100 Property/Casualty Agencies by Insurance Journal JGS Insurance, a market leading New Jersey insurance agency, announced today that it has been named a Top 100 Property/Casualty Agency by Insurance Journal. The Top 100 list is ranked by total property/casualty agency revenue for 2016. “Once again JGS Insurance has been recognized by a national... - August 11, 2017 - JGS Insurance

Moran Insurance Acquires Ameriway Insurance in Jacksonville, Florida Moran Insurance has added to its personal and business insurance lines with the acquisition of an agency located in Duval County, Florida. - March 31, 2017 - Moran Insurance

Prosure Insurance Launches Musician’s Home Insurance The UK’s only Home Insurance policy for gigging Musicians – designed by musicians, for musicians. - January 20, 2017 - Prosure Insurance

SunGate Insurance Agency Earns BBB Accreditation SunGate Insurance Agency is Committed to BBB’s Standards of Trust. This week, SunGate Insurance Agency announced its accreditation by BBB serving Central Florida. As a BBB Accredited Business, SunGate Insurance Agency is dedicated to promoting trust in the marketplace. According to BBB reports... - July 08, 2016 - SunGate Insurance Agency

SunGate Insurance Agency Welcomes Health Insurance Specialist Andrew Thompson SunGate Insurance Agency, an independent insurance agency located in Lake Mary, welcomed health insurance specialist Andrew Thompson to their team. With expertise in self-funded and fully-insured health insurance for large groups Mr. Thompson will fill a necessary role in the full-service insurance agency. When... - July 08, 2016 - SunGate Insurance Agency

Car Rental Insurance Product Changes for 2016 Status Global Insurance have just announced Car Rental Insurance product changes for 2016. - March 10, 2016 - Status Global Insurance

Moran Insurance Gets Personal with Newest Deal in Vero Beach, Florida Moran Insurance has expanded its personal and business insurance lines with the acquisition of an agency located in Indian River County, Florida. - November 12, 2015 - Moran Insurance

New Car Hire Excess Insurance for EU Residents from Status Global Insurance Status Global Insurance have launched a new car hire excess insurance in partnership with Voyager insurance. - November 04, 2015 - Status Global Insurance

Status Global Insurance Launches New EHIC in France Top-Up Insurance Status Global Insurance has just launched a new and unique product called 'EHIC in France', which is top-up insurance for EU residents travelling to France with an EHIC. - August 19, 2015 - Status Global Insurance

Farmers Insurance Names Mittie Brown in Shelby County Among Farmers Top Agents in Country Mittie Brown of Alabaster, AL, has been named a Championship agent by Farmers Insurance(SM) for her outstanding achievement and customer focused efforts by the Los Angeles-based, multi-line insurer. - July 21, 2015 - Farmers Insurance

Status Global Insurance Provides Expat Solution for S1 Form Withdrawal Status Global Insurance, a leading insurance provider in the UK and EEA, are offering a solution to the withdrawal of the S1 reciprocal health benefits for UK early retirees living in another EEA country. - July 08, 2015 - Status Global Insurance

Local REALTOR® Achieves National Recognition Hayward with Bellabay Realty Tri-Counties has been awarded the Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES®) designation by the Seniors Real Estate Specialist Council of the National Association of Realtors® (NAR). Hayward E Little, Jr joins more than 16,000 real estate professionals in North America... - May 26, 2015 - Hayward Little, MBA

Status Global Insurance Launches New Golf Insurance Product Status Global Insurance have just launched their new worldwide comprehensive golf insurance product. - April 19, 2015 - Status Global Insurance

Status Global Insurance Announce Travel Insurance Sales Are Up Status Global Insurance has announced their travel insurance sales for 2014 were up, and a first quarter 2015 price freeze on Europesure travel insurance. - February 04, 2015 - Status Global Insurance

Status Global Insurance Now Offering Travel Insurance for Extensive Pre-Existing Medical Conditions Status Global Insurance, a leading wholesale, and retail, insurance provider in the UK and across Europe is now offering a travel insurance option for individuals with extensive pre-existing medical conditions. - January 16, 2015 - Status Global Insurance

Marindependent Insurance Services LLC Announces Incorporation Successful company converts to a California registered LLC. - January 15, 2015 - Marindepedent Insurance Services

Status Global Insurance Launches New Corporate Website Status Global Insurance, a leading wholesale, and retail, insurance provider in the UK and across Europe has launched their new company website. - December 06, 2014 - Status Global Insurance

Status Insurance Management Ltd. Announces Name Change to Status Global Insurance A leading UK international insurance provider has changed their name to Status Global Insurance. - November 12, 2014 - Status Global Insurance

Muncie Entrepreneur Gregory McCammon Named Premier Agency for 2014 As a business leader and involved citizen in Muncie, the Allstate Ruttan McCammon Agency has been designated an Allstate Premier Agency for 2014. The Allstate Premier Agency designation is bestowed on less than 48 percent of Allstate’s nearly 10,000 agency owners across the country. This designation... - November 09, 2014 - Ruttan McCammon Agency

Muncie Entrepreneur Earns Top Performance Award Allstate honors local agency owner for outstanding customer service, business results. - April 12, 2014 - Ruttan McCammon Agency

Insurance Fishing Offers Consumer Tips for How to Find Affordable Insurance Quotes Online St. Louis website announces ways to save time, effort in searching for quotes. - January 31, 2014 - Insurance Fishing

Andrews Earns National Designation Graduate REALTOR® Institute (GRI) Paul Andrews with Keller Williams Peace River Partners, Punta Gorda, FL, has earned the designation of GRI. The Graduate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI) symbol is the nationally-recognized mark of a real estate professional who has made the commitment to provide a high level of professional services by securing a strong educational foundation. - December 15, 2013 - Keller Williams Peace River Partners

Bell Earns Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR) Certification Frances Bell with Keller Williams Peace River Partners, Punta Gorda, FL, has earned the Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR®) Certification in recognition of her experience, knowledge and expertise in the short sales and foreclosure market. “I am committed to providing outstanding service... - December 15, 2013 - Keller Williams Peace River Partners

Sapp of Keller Williams Peace River Partners Earns Prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist® Designation Patty Sapp with Keller Williams Peace River Partners, Punta Gorda, FL, has earned the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist® designation in recognition of her experience, knowledge and expertise in the luxury home market. “I am committed to providing outstanding service to... - October 16, 2013 - Keller Williams Peace River Partners

Broker William Perrault Joins Keller Williams Realty Peace River Partners Keller Williams Realty announced that William J. (Bill) Perrault, GRI, SFR, has joined the Keller Williams Realty - Peace River Partners Market Center as a licensed real estate broker and part of the management team. Perrault has been in the real estate industry in the Charlotte/Sarasota County area... - October 16, 2013 - Keller Williams Peace River Partners

Nation Safe Drivers Raises Money in Unique Ways for Breast Cancer Awareness Nation Safe Drivers, one of the largest suppliers of auto-related, supplemental products since 1962, has teamed up once again with the American Cancer Society to raise money for their Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Foundation fund. - September 29, 2013 - Nation Safe Drivers

MarketScout Strengthens National Platform Daniela Pelligrinelli-Finch Named National Managing Director of Admitted Markets - September 05, 2013 - MarketScout Corporation

FS Marketing Solutions, Inc. Launches Online Consumer Life Insurance Quote Engine & Sales System Exclusively for Property & Casualty Agencies and Independent Agents FS Marketing Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of Financial Services Marketing, Training & Cross-Sale programs, launches its online consumer term life insurance quote engine and sales system. Property & Casualty Agencies and Independent Insurance Agents now have the ability to leverage a multi-channel approach to sales, and capitalize on the rapidly growing trend for consumers to both research and purchase life insurance products online. - May 07, 2013 - FS Marketing Solutions

CIPC Conference Profiles Complexities of Insuring the Wealthy High-Net-Worth Insurers, Agents, MGAs, and Related Companies Gathered Together for Education, Advocacy and Networking - April 22, 2013 - MarketScout Corporation

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty to Focus on Customer Experience In an effort to drive efficiency within the contact center, 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty will utilize innovative "smart tech" from Astute Solutions. - April 04, 2013 - Astute Solutions

Katy Insurance Agent Shows Cyclists How to Save Money on Motorcycle Insurance Premiums Insurance Agency Texas says taking these simple steps could help motor cyclists enjoy their lifestyle and still save a bundle on monthly premiums. - January 13, 2013 - Insurance Agency Texas

Katy Auto Insurance Agent Cautions Texas Drives Against Forgoing Auto Insurance in 2013 Insurance Agency Texas says refusing to buy auto insurance in the New Year is the same as asking for disaster. - January 12, 2013 - Insurance Agency Texas

Katy, TX Insurance Agent Gives New Homeowners Tips for Lowering Homeowner Insurance Cost Frank Hursh with Insurance Agency Texas says new homeowners can lower the cost of homeowner insurance by following these simple steps. - December 10, 2012 - Insurance Agency Texas

Katy Texas Insurance Expert Discusses Benefits of Buying Uninsured Motorist Coverage Frank Hursh, owner of Texas based InsuranceAgencyTexas.com says failure to add uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage to auto insurance policies is taking unnecessary risk. - December 09, 2012 - Insurance Agency Texas

Home Assist: The Perfect Present This Christmas This Christmas, give your loved ones a gift that delivers peace of mind and security that lasts a whole year- Home Assist. Home Assist, described as 24/7 'roadside assistance' for homes, takes the worry out of trying to find reliable tradespeople to help deal with those everyday household emergencies. HomeSource... - December 05, 2012 - HomeSource Ltd

Happy Seventh Birthday HomeSource Seven years of HomeSource and anticipation for the many years to come - November 21, 2012 - HomeSource Ltd

Prepare for High Bushfire Risks This Season Structural recommendations for reducing your home’s risk of fire. - October 27, 2012 - HomeSource Ltd