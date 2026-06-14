Recent Headlines
Insurd Limited Celebrates Fourth Anniversary with Rapid Growth Across Premium, People and Lines of Business
insurd Limited is celebrating its fourth anniversary this year with significant growth across all areas of the business, marking its position as one of the fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in the UK. Since launching in 2022, insurd has achieved exceptional increases in Gross Written... - June 14, 2026 - insurd Limited
Insurance on B Street Opens as First Business in New B Street Complex at Babcock Ranch
Insurance on B Street, a boutique office of Way Better Insurance, officially opened June 8, 2026, as the first business in Babcock Ranch’s new B Street complex. The independent agency offers home, auto, flood, umbrella, condo, renters, golf cart, and select business insurance, with a focus on clear answers, local service, and a more personal insurance experience for Babcock Ranch and Southwest Florida. - June 09, 2026 - Insurance on B Street
Way Better Insurance Announces Local Hiring Push Ahead of New B Street Office Opening in Babcock Ranch
Way Better Insurance is launching a local hiring push as it prepares to open its new B Street office in Babcock Ranch in early 2026. While construction continues, the agency is operating from its Fort Myers headquarters and building a dedicated team of community-focused agents who live in or near Babcock Ranch. The expansion reflects strong growth in the area and the agency’s commitment to providing personalized home, auto, flood, and hurricane insurance solutions for local residents. - November 22, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
Ingram Insurance Group Opens New Dayton Location, Strengthening Service to Families, Investors, and Local Businesses
Ingram Insurance Group, an independent agency, has opened its new office at 733 Salem Avenue in Dayton. Founded in 2017, the firm provides home, auto, rental property, business, and life insurance across Ohio. “We’re thrilled to plant permanent roots here,” said owner Ryan Ingram. The location anchors the revitalized Salem Business Corridor, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to local families and entrepreneurs. - October 10, 2025 - Ingram Insurance Group
Way Better Insurance Launches Specialized Yacht & Marine Division at New Babcock Ranch Office
Way Better Insurance has launched a new Yacht & Marine Division at its Babcock Ranch office, specializing in yacht, sailboat, catamaran, and live-aboard boat insurance for vessels 30–70 feet operating in Florida, the Bahamas, and beyond. The division was inspired by Karen and Brian Culbertson’s year cruising the Bahamas aboard their catamaran Three Dog Cat, which gave them firsthand experience with the challenges boaters face in finding the right coverage. - September 18, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
HOA Loan Services Launches AI-Powered Portal to Simplify HOA Loan Applications
In an era where digital transformation is key, property management professionals have a new reason to breathe easier thanks to the launch of a powerful new online tool that streamlines the HOA loan application process. The portal, developed by HOA Loan Services, leverages AI and automates what was... - June 25, 2025 - HOA Loan Services
Way Better Insurance Opens New Office in Babcock Ranch
Way Better Insurance, an independent Florida agency specializing in home, auto, boat, and golf cart coverage, has opened a new office in Babcock Ranch. Founded in 2016 to give clients more choice than captive agencies, Way Better is now serving Babcock residents from The Hatchery while its permanent office is built on B Street. The office is led by Ruth Villanueva, a 15-year industry veteran dedicated to personalized service and real insurance options. - June 20, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
DRYOUTpro PLUS, Inc. Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence in Water Damage Restoration and Mold Remediation
Celebrating 30 years of service In the heart of Stuart, FL, DRYOUTpro PLUS, Inc. stands as a beacon of hope for property owners facing the aftermath of disasters. - September 16, 2024 - DRYOUTpro PLUS
Leading Female Restoration Expert Responds to Consumer Reports' Dust Danger Exposé
Leading Female Restoration Expert Addresses Consumer Reports' Dust Danger Exposé "The Danger in Your Dust," a prominent female owner of a water, mold, fire, and biohazard restoration company, offers expert insights on hidden health risks associated with household dust. As one of the few women leaders in this industry, she brings a unique perspective to this critical issue affecting homeowners nationwide. Investigation revealed household dust contains a mixture of potentially harmful substances. - July 13, 2024 - Restore More Restoration
Baxter Law Firm Improves Online Presence in Southeast with New Website
Georgia-based Baxter Law Firm is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, https://damage.law. - July 05, 2024 - Baxter Law Firm
Introducing HOA-Reviews.com: Empowering Homeowners and Renters with Transparent Community Feedback
Do you experience frustration and a sense of powerlessness with respect to your building’s HOA? HOA-Reviews.com, an innovative online platform, is changing the way homeowners and renters interact with and evaluate their Homeowners Association (HOA). HOAs play a crucial role in managing and... - May 26, 2023 - HOA-Reviews
Empire Insurance Hires Director of Sales
Empire Insurance Brokers, headquartered in Everett, WA, recently hired Christina Graham as Director of Sales. As Empire has expanded its footprint across Washington and Oregon, there was a need to consolidate sales activities under direct management to allow for better growth and optimization... - July 19, 2022 - Empire Insurance Brokers
NY Insurance Hub Agency Working to Educate Customers
In the changing impersonal world of property and casualty insurance, the NY Insurance Hub Agency is working to create a new customer experience. An experience in which personal service, education and guidance is given to each and every client. - June 10, 2022 - NY Insurance Hub Agency
Florida’s Best Public Adjusters Opens Jacksonville, FL Office to Help Settle Local Property Damage Claims
Florida’s Best Public Adjusters opens Jacksonville office. Florida’s Best Public Adjusters has a reputation for assisting Jacksonville property owners with their insurance claims. - May 13, 2022 - Florida Best Public Adjusters
Florida’s Best Public Adjusters Fort Myers Helps Tornado Victim Insurance Policyholders Settle Their Claims
Florida’s Best Public Adjusters has a proven history of helping property owners in Fort Myers and across the state with their underpaid and denied insurance claims for damage related to tornadoes and other extreme weather. Their local professionals are readily available to provide hands-on, responsive service. - March 13, 2022 - Florida Best Public Adjusters
Europesure Expands It’s COVID-19 Cover
Europesure Travel Insurance, a brand of Status Global Insurance, has expanded its COVID-19 cover, which is an optional add-on to its very successful travel insurance product and is available to clients living in the UK, Gibraltar, the EU, the rest of the EEA and Monaco. The COVID-19 add-on... - January 09, 2021 - Status Global Insurance
Need Home Staging Advice for Just One Room? Blue Diamond Staging & Design Now Provides That Service.
Home Stager, Kasia McDaniel, realized some homeowners and even real estate agents struggle with staging that one awkward room. They have all the other rooms ready for the photographer but either can’t figure out the best solution or can’t agree. McDaniel, owner of Blue Diamond Staging... - January 07, 2021 - Blue Diamond Staging & Design, LLC
Europesure Launches New COVID-19 Cover
Europesure launches a new COVID-19 Cancellation and Medical Expenses/Repatriation optional cover, to add to their comprehensive travel insurance product, and is one of the first companies to offer this option to residents of the EU. - August 22, 2020 - Status Global Insurance
Cowart Insurance is Pleased to Announce Bonnie Swan Has Earned the Prestigious Designation of CISR Elite
The distinction of CISR Elite has been conferred on Bonnie Swan, licensed Property & Casualty Agent of Cowart Insurance Agency in Lawrenceville, Georgia, after her successful completion of all nine, classroom or online courses covering all areas of insurance risks and exposures, followed by... - April 10, 2019 - Cowart Insurance Agency
Mexico Auto Insurance is Now Mandatory
Mexico Auto Insurance became a legal requirement on for all vehicles traveling on Mexican federal highways on January 1, 2019. - January 10, 2019 - Mexpro.com
New Allstate Insurance Agency Opens in Middleton, Wisconsin
Donnelly Insurance Group, Inc. announces the opening of its new location at 6661 University Avenue, Ste. 108, in Middleton, Wisc., as well as the launch of its new website http://www.allstate.com/michael.donnelly. - December 14, 2018 - Allstate - Donnelly Insurance Group, Inc.
iInsure365 Have Compiled a List of Winter Proofing Property Management Tips
iInsure365 has assembled a list of 15 tips for winter property management to ensure that a property is winter ready. The below property management tips are a guide for anyone letting out a property to prevent making unnecessary claims. Making a claim will result in paying an excess and an increase... - December 07, 2018 - iInsure365
Status Medical Insurance Solutions Launches European Health Cash Plan Product and New International Private Medical Insurance
Status Medical Insurance Solutions, a new brand for Status Global Insurance (SGI), have just launched a new European Health Cash Plan product alongside Status Worldwide Healthcare, a new international private medical insurance (iPMI). These two new products complement those already available from... - November 09, 2018 - Status Global Insurance
Humble Agent Receives Five Star Insurance Professional Award
Local agent, Chelsey Hall, owner of CLJ Risk Management is a two-time recipient of the Five Star Home/Auto Insurance Professional Award. - March 24, 2018 - CLJ Risk Management
Insurance Agent Does What He Can to Stand Out from All Other Agents
In a world where thousands of local insurance agents compete for business Bob Sopcak (soap-check) does what he can to stand out from all other agents. He works for the Pasquinelli Insurance Agency, family owned and operated, that has been in business 45 years representing Erie Insurance and a few... - March 07, 2018 - Pasquinelli Insurance Agency
Victoria Fredrickson with Fireside Real Estate Wins Five Star Real Estate Agent Award for 2017
Victoria Fredrickson, Fireside Real Estate, has been chosen as one of Seattle’s Five Star Real Estate Agents for 2017. This is an exclusive recognition of Seattle-area real estate agents. - February 13, 2018 - Five Star Professional
Status Global Insurance Launches Medical Brand with a New European Health Cash Plan Product
Status Global Insurance (SGI) have just launched their new brand "Status Medical Insurance Solutions," alongside the unveiling of their new European Health Cash Plan product. The new brand will offer a range of Worldwide Medical Insurance Products to complement those already available... - January 25, 2018 - Status Global Insurance
Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning: A Canadian Insurance Brokerage Fires Warning Shots to Competition
Surex Direct, a Top 5-ranked Canadian insurance brokerage, has hired a Director of Data Science to propel their artificial intelligence and machine learning initiatives forward. Find out here how they plan to incorporate these new technologies. - November 22, 2017 - Surex Direct
Fassbender Insurance Agency Expands Business Into Mississippi Gulf Coast
Fassbender Insurance Agency, LLC of Slidell, LA has expanded its operations into Mississippi, with an office now open in Bay St. Louis, that is serving clients throughout the gulf coast communities. The Fassbender Agency is an independent insurance agency that works with multiple insurance providers in offering many insurance products to individuals and businesses. - October 12, 2017 - Fassbender Insurance Agency
JGS Insurance Among Top 100 Property/Casualty Agencies by Insurance Journal
JGS Insurance, a market leading New Jersey insurance agency, announced today that it has been named a Top 100 Property/Casualty Agency by Insurance Journal. The Top 100 list is ranked by total property/casualty agency revenue for 2016. “Once again JGS Insurance has been recognized by a... - August 11, 2017 - JGS Insurance
Moran Insurance Acquires Ameriway Insurance in Jacksonville, Florida
Moran Insurance has added to its personal and business insurance lines with the acquisition of an agency located in Duval County, Florida. - March 31, 2017 - Moran Insurance
Prosure Insurance Launches Musician’s Home Insurance
The UK’s only Home Insurance policy for gigging Musicians – designed by musicians, for musicians. - January 20, 2017 - Prosure Insurance
SunGate Insurance Agency Welcomes Health Insurance Specialist Andrew Thompson
SunGate Insurance Agency, an independent insurance agency located in Lake Mary, welcomed health insurance specialist Andrew Thompson to their team. With expertise in self-funded and fully-insured health insurance for large groups Mr. Thompson will fill a necessary role in the full-service insurance... - July 08, 2016 - SunGate Insurance Agency
SunGate Insurance Agency Earns BBB Accreditation
SunGate Insurance Agency is Committed to BBB’s Standards of Trust. This week, SunGate Insurance Agency announced its accreditation by BBB serving Central Florida. As a BBB Accredited Business, SunGate Insurance Agency is dedicated to promoting trust in the marketplace. According to BBB... - July 08, 2016 - SunGate Insurance Agency
Car Rental Insurance Product Changes for 2016
Status Global Insurance have just announced Car Rental Insurance product changes for 2016. - March 10, 2016 - Status Global Insurance
Moran Insurance Gets Personal with Newest Deal in Vero Beach, Florida
Moran Insurance has expanded its personal and business insurance lines with the acquisition of an agency located in Indian River County, Florida. - November 12, 2015 - Moran Insurance
New Car Hire Excess Insurance for EU Residents from Status Global Insurance
Status Global Insurance have launched a new car hire excess insurance in partnership with Voyager insurance. - November 04, 2015 - Status Global Insurance
Status Global Insurance Launches New EHIC in France Top-Up Insurance
Status Global Insurance has just launched a new and unique product called 'EHIC in France', which is top-up insurance for EU residents travelling to France with an EHIC. - August 19, 2015 - Status Global Insurance
Farmers Insurance Names Mittie Brown in Shelby County Among Farmers Top Agents in Country
Mittie Brown of Alabaster, AL, has been named a Championship agent by Farmers Insurance(SM) for her outstanding achievement and customer focused efforts by the Los Angeles-based, multi-line insurer. - July 21, 2015 - Farmers Insurance
Status Global Insurance Provides Expat Solution for S1 Form Withdrawal
Status Global Insurance, a leading insurance provider in the UK and EEA, are offering a solution to the withdrawal of the S1 reciprocal health benefits for UK early retirees living in another EEA country. - July 08, 2015 - Status Global Insurance
Local REALTOR® Achieves National Recognition
Hayward with Bellabay Realty Tri-Counties has been awarded the Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES®) designation by the Seniors Real Estate Specialist Council of the National Association of Realtors® (NAR). Hayward E Little, Jr joins more than 16,000 real estate professionals in North... - May 26, 2015 - Hayward Little, MBA
Status Global Insurance Launches New Golf Insurance Product
Status Global Insurance have just launched their new worldwide comprehensive golf insurance product. - April 19, 2015 - Status Global Insurance
Status Global Insurance Announce Travel Insurance Sales Are Up
Status Global Insurance has announced their travel insurance sales for 2014 were up, and a first quarter 2015 price freeze on Europesure travel insurance. - February 04, 2015 - Status Global Insurance
Status Global Insurance Now Offering Travel Insurance for Extensive Pre-Existing Medical Conditions
Status Global Insurance, a leading wholesale, and retail, insurance provider in the UK and across Europe is now offering a travel insurance option for individuals with extensive pre-existing medical conditions. - January 16, 2015 - Status Global Insurance
Marindependent Insurance Services LLC Announces Incorporation
Successful company converts to a California registered LLC. - January 15, 2015 - Marindepedent Insurance Services
Status Global Insurance Launches New Corporate Website
Status Global Insurance, a leading wholesale, and retail, insurance provider in the UK and across Europe has launched their new company website. - December 06, 2014 - Status Global Insurance
Status Insurance Management Ltd. Announces Name Change to Status Global Insurance
A leading UK international insurance provider has changed their name to Status Global Insurance. - November 12, 2014 - Status Global Insurance
Muncie Entrepreneur Gregory McCammon Named Premier Agency for 2014
As a business leader and involved citizen in Muncie, the Allstate Ruttan McCammon Agency has been designated an Allstate Premier Agency for 2014. The Allstate Premier Agency designation is bestowed on less than 48 percent of Allstate’s nearly 10,000 agency owners across the country. This... - November 09, 2014 - Ruttan McCammon Agency
Muncie Entrepreneur Earns Top Performance Award
Allstate honors local agency owner for outstanding customer service, business results. - April 12, 2014 - Ruttan McCammon Agency
Insurance Fishing Offers Consumer Tips for How to Find Affordable Insurance Quotes Online
St. Louis website announces ways to save time, effort in searching for quotes. - January 31, 2014 - Insurance Fishing