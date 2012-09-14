PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

MetCredit Acquires the Collection Agency Division of Accès Crédit, a Quebec Based Credit Bureau In its latest asset acquisition, national collection agency MetCredit (Metropolitan Credit Adjusters Ltd.) has acquired the collection agency division of Quebec credit bureau Accès Crédit. “Having successfully run a physical office in Montreal for nearly 30 years, this was a logical... - April 02, 2019 - MetCredit

Law Office of William G. Goode Opens Melville, NY Office The Law Office of William G. Goode has opened up an additional office in Melville, NY to better serve its clients. - June 11, 2018 - The Law Office of William G. Goode

M Williams Group Opens Produce Division M Williams Group is at it again. In their single minded focus on clients bests interests today M Williams Group announces a new Produce Division. By spinning off their Produce Industry clients they can apply unprecedented focus on the recovery of their clients past due invoices. - June 04, 2018 - M Williams Group

Emergent Business Group Launches Next-Generation Debt Collection Company to Service Record Levels of Consumer Debt Emergent secures up to $10 million equity financing from Strandview Capital; announces official opening of headquarters in Horsham, PA, creating hundreds of local jobs. - February 27, 2018 - Emergent Business Group

Credit Bureau Systems Adds Aaron Haas as Regional Sales Manager Diversified healthcare services company adds new talent to support growth. - February 02, 2017 - Credit Bureau Systems

Settle4Less Launches Platform to Revolutionize Debt Industry After years of development, Settle4Less launches the "debt capture" method, which is the new solution for recouping billions in uncollectible debt. - June 25, 2015 - Settle4Less

Law Offices of Heath D. Harte, LLC Announce New Location Leading Criminal Defense Attorney and Personal Injury Attorney Opens a New Office in Stamford, Connecticut - October 07, 2013 - Law Offices of Heath D. Harte, LLC

The Following Report from CBS Collections Addresses Federal Agencies That Post Unverified Consumer Complaints A new federal regulatory agency is up and running, and many businesses that will be affected don’t know a thing about it. That’s starting to change. Shawn VanLeuven of CBS Collections, Inc., in Spokane — Shawn is a lifelong Coeur d’Alene resident and his agency serves 168 clients... - September 24, 2013 - CBS Collections, Inc

EEC Announces Mike Bottiglieri as Internal Controls and Compliance Manager EEC is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Bottiglieri ex GM Auditing Manager as Internal Controls and Compliance Manager. - July 18, 2013 - Eltman, Eltman & Cooper

SuiteBlue, Inc. Completes Integration of the ONLINE Rental Exchange Within 123Landlord Providing their customers with the Total Tenant-Screening Solution. - April 21, 2013 - The ONLINE Rental Exchange

PRO Found Recovery Solutions Inc., Opts for Advanced Security Measures, Completes SSAE 16 Type I Audit This advanced auditing standard will further strengthen PRO Founds' position as an extension of our customer's own governance and compliance program. - March 30, 2013 - PRO Found Recovery Solutions Inc.

Whiz Kid's Book Advocates Community Colleges as Solution to Student Loans Crisis Economists and business commentators are increasingly concerned about the high levels of debts carried by Americans. Danny Singh "Financial Whiz Kid" is not taking this issue lightly. - December 23, 2012 - Students' Finance Success

A New Debt Recovery and Enforcement IT Platform is Set to Shake Up the Industry The industry’s first complete debtor centric IT solution is launched by AR-12 Limited and supplied to JBW. - September 28, 2012 - JBW

Compass Health Systems, LLC Partners with CSA, NGMS and Nuesoft Compass Health Systems, LLC is a healthcare revenue cycle services and management company that opened it's doors on June 1st of this year. - September 14, 2012 - Compass Health Systems, LLC

Eltman, Eltman & Cooper Release Compliance White Paper As a hot topic in the ARM industry, EEC, the nations dormant judgment experts, has released a Compliance White Paper explaining the various compliance issues and how to overcome them. - September 07, 2012 - Eltman, Eltman & Cooper

Pacific Global Ranks #318 on Inc.500 I 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies Inc.500 List of 2012 Recognized Pacific Global as 318th Fastest Growing Privately Held Company of the United States. In Healthcare Companies Category, Pacific Global Ranked 25th Fastest Growing Company in the nation - August 24, 2012 - Pacific Global, Inc.

Compass Health Systems, LLC Announces the Signing of Their First Psychiatric Partner Compass Health Systems was created by healthcare professionals for healthcare professionals and facilities. They provide outstanding AR Audits, Billing, Charge Reviews, Coding, Collections, Financial Audits, Interim Assistance, IT Services, Mentoring, Permanent Placement, Transcription and Revenue Cycle... - August 09, 2012 - Compass Health Systems, LLC

Compass Health Systems Unveils New Interviews and Presentation Video Compass Health Systems was created by Healthcare Professionals for Healthcare Professionals. Call them today. - August 03, 2012 - Compass Health Systems, LLC

Compass Health Systems, LLC Opens It's New Answers Hotline Need answers to your healthcare questions? Need to know where to look up a regulation, policy or procedure? Have a question about how a process works? - July 28, 2012 - Compass Health Systems, LLC

Compass Health Systems, LLC Opens in Athens, Georgia Compass Health Systems was created by healthcare professionals to provide outstanding Billing, Coding, Collections, Interim Assistance, IT, Mentoring, Permanent Placement, Revenue Cycle Services, Consulting, Management and Transcription to all medical providers. - July 25, 2012 - Compass Health Systems, LLC

U.S.R. Corporate is Seeking Capital to Expand U.S.R. Corporate (U.S.R.) is an ambitious innovative company that is attempting to turn the Legal and Insurance Industries on their head. Providing a permanent place for Law Firms and Insurance Companies worldwide to utilize at a level never conceived of before. - July 23, 2012 - U.S.R. Corporate

Eltman, Eltman & Cooper Enters Best Places to Work in Collections Competition 2012 For the first time ever dormant judgment specialist Eltman, Eltman & Cooper will enter the 2012 Best Places to Work in Collections competition, presented by InsideARM.com. The Best Places to Work in Collections competition is an ARM industry competition which has been running for 5 years. The competition... - June 28, 2012 - Eltman, Eltman & Cooper

Tucker Albin Announces Launch of New Website Tucker, Albin and Associates, a well-known commercial collection agency, located in Richardson, Texas has recently unveiled a new, completely redesigned website with improvements designed to enhance the user-interface and improve the overall customer experience. - May 12, 2012 - Tucker, Albin and Associates, Inc.

NRG Global Solutions Triumphs at Australia’s 2011 Queensland Business Review Awards Besting hundreds of companies, the 2011 Queensland Top 400 Business Awards officially honored NRG Global Solutions as a winner in the Rising Star category last November 25, 2011 in Brisbane, Australia. - December 04, 2011 - NRG Global Solutions

Collection Agency Pledges to Collect Health Care Debts with Dignity and Respect "By committing to the ACA Statement of Principles, we hold ourselves out as an example of professionalism and assure our health care clients that their accounts will be collected in a socially sensitive manner. Our company has always been respectful of health care providers' needs, and with the Statement of Principles we have a new tool for communicating that respect to our clients," said Rash. - November 24, 2011 - Financial Control Services

Interview on the Essentials of Debt Collection and the Advantages to Organizations Involved in International Trade This interview is conducted with the owner/CEO of DAT-Consultancy, Mr. Cees van der Sande. Through his role of leading one of the fastest growing collections firms, he will elaborate on some of the most often heard ambiguities pertaining to the debt collection sector. - November 09, 2011 - DAT-Consultancy | International Debt Collection

HAB Inc. Completes Integration of the ONLINE Rental Exchange Providing their customers with the Total Tenant-Screening Solution. - October 19, 2011 - The ONLINE Rental Exchange

Medical Billing Company Creates Daily Online Newspaper Capture Billing Posts a Daily Online Newspaper Focusing on Medical Billing and Healthcare Industry Called the Medical Billing and Coding News - August 19, 2011 - Capture Billing & Consulting Inc.

US Based Healthcare Outsourcing Company Pacific Global Among 100 Best IT and BPO Firms of World Pacific Global, Inc., a US based healthcare outsourcing firm has been recognized among 100 best IT and BPO companies of the world by Global Services 100 list of 2011. Pacific Global provides medical coding, medical billing and insurance claims adjudication and management services to the healthcare industry in the US. - July 15, 2011 - Pacific Global, Inc.

Blitz Credit Management Joins World’s Largest Debt Collection Trade Association Blitz Credit Management, located in Perth, Western Australia, has become an international member of ACA International – the Association of Credit and Collection Professionals. “We are very proud to be members of ACA International,” says Natalie Walker, Managing Director of Blitz Credit... - April 09, 2011 - Blitz Credit Management

MultiSite Systems Completes Integration of the ONLINE Rental Exchange Providing their customers with a cutting-edge risk assessment tool for bad-debt prevention. - January 13, 2011 - The ONLINE Rental Exchange

Ethical Code in Debt Collection Encouraged by DAT-Consultancy - ACA International Partnership to Introduce Benefits for DAT Consultancy Customers DAT Consultancy, the debt collection firm in Turkey, has become associate partner of ACA International, the International Association for Credit and Collection Professionals. By joining the association, DAT Consultancy is adhering to a stringent ethical code in debt collection. - November 25, 2010 - DAT-Consultancy

Tenmast Software Completes Integration of the ONLINE Rental Exchange Providing Their Customers with the Total Tenant-Screening Solution - November 10, 2010 - The ONLINE Rental Exchange

Navicure Named to Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ List for Fourth Consecutive Year Leading medical claims clearinghouse named one of top 300 fastest growing North American companies with 319 percent growth - October 28, 2010 - Navicure, Inc.

Navicure Announces Winners of 2010 Biggest Gainer Award Recognized companies display significant revenue cycle improvement helping to bolster bottom line - October 27, 2010 - Navicure, Inc.

Tucker, Albin and Associates Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Collections Tucker, Albin and Associates, Inc. has been selected as one of the Best Places to Work in Collections by insideARM.com and Best Companies Group. - October 13, 2010 - Tucker, Albin and Associates, Inc.

United Mediation Services New Website Goes Live Today www.unitedmediationservices.com Now Features State of The Art tools for credit collections. - October 02, 2010 - John Pillow

Brady Katz and White Announces Rapid Cash Recovery Management After nearly 2 decades, BKW has released its Rapid Cash Recovery Management program designed to assist small businesses in recovering those hard to collect receivables. - September 09, 2010 - Brady Katz and White, Inc.

DAT-Consultancy Introduces Pre-Legal Debt Collection to Foreign Creditors in Turkey Debt collection as financial service is a totally new business sector in Turkey. With the launch of its pre-legal collection services, DAT-Consultancy has been able to serve the need for a professional and effective approach. A combination of personal involvement, mediation and judicial solutions has proven to be very successful and has received much praise from debtors and collectors. - September 09, 2010 - DAT-Consultancy

United Mediation Services, Inc. Says There is Plenty of Cash That Remains to be Squeezed from Supply Chains, According to a New Study Companies could wring a total of as much as $709 billion in excess cash flow from their supply chains by adjusting their inventory levels, getting their customers to pay their bills on time, and managing their accounts payable carefully. - August 06, 2010 - John Pillow

Simply Computer Software, Inc. Announces Integration with the ONLINE Rental Exchange Providing Their Customers with a Cutting-Edge Tenant Screening Tool for Protecting Their Properties and Their Residents - July 24, 2010 - The ONLINE Rental Exchange

CollectionTree.com Expands Its List of Collection Agencies CollectionTree.com, an online debt management platform that matches businesses with collection agencies, is inviting more collection agencies to join its list. All collection agencies are welcome sign up for free and will be reviewed by CollectionTree.com. If approved, collection agencies will be considered for placements from CollectionTree.com clients who have bad debt. - June 28, 2010 - CollectionTree.com

Car Loan Finance in the UK Has a New Player A new website has been added to the car loan and insurance market of the UK, “Car Loan Adviser.” Supported and backed by Carlyle Finance and the popular FirstRand bank. - May 24, 2010 - Carlyle Finance

Award Recognition for Carlyle Finance For its success in providing car finance in the UK, Carlyle Finance have been shortlisted for Asset Finance Company of the Year. - May 15, 2010 - Carlyle Finance

Property Genie Announces Integration with the ONLINE Rental Exchange Providing their users with seamless access to ONLINE's premier tenant-screening tool. - April 14, 2010 - The ONLINE Rental Exchange

Beating Those Bill Collection Blues in 2010: Partner with United Mediation Services Most small to mid-sized businesses--and particularly start-ups--extend credit in order to build momentum. The problem with extending credit in the B2B environment is that many times repayment can get spotty. Bill collection can become difficult, especially if there are not full-time resources to devote to the process. - January 31, 2010 - John Pillow

CARH Chooses the ONLINE Rental Exchange as Preferred Buyer Vendor After a comprehensive review, the Council for Affordable and Rural Housing (CARH) chooses the ONLINE Rental Exchange as the Preferred Buyer Vendor for tenant screening for its membership. - January 17, 2010 - The ONLINE Rental Exchange

Receivables Management Inc. Names T. Christopher Crossen as Sales Manager Crossen will be responsible for month-end financial reporting, collections, maintaining the computer systems, operations and sale of the company’s services to new and existing clients. - January 10, 2010 - Receivables Management Inc.

American Agencies Celebrates 40-year Anniversary with New Technology American Agencies (www.americanagencies.com), a national leader in the collection industry, celebrates its 40-year anniversary this year. To show its innovation and connection with technology, it has launched major presences on social networks including Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube. In doing... - December 04, 2009 - American Agencies