INSERV, Inc. Passes Asbestos Inspection INSERV, Inc. underwent an inspection from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Office of Air Quality. Inspection came back with no violations. - September 25, 2019 - INSERV, Inc.

Utah Start-Up Develops Neutralizing Solution to Combat Opiate Abuse RxDisposal™ and NarcX™ Make Every Day a Take-Back Day with the Only DEA-Compliant On-Site Option for Medication Disposal - March 14, 2018 - RxDisposal

Radon Exposure is Leading Cause of Lung Cancer Among Non-Smokers January is National Radon Action Month and Waukesha County health officials are encouraging homeowners to check their home's radon levels. Exposure to radioactive radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers nationwide. “Radon is an easily mitigated heath risk. The small cost... - January 05, 2017 - Waukesha County Recycling

Green Circle Salons is Hair to Help Furry Victims of Fort McMurray Wildfires In response to the ravaging wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Green Circle Salons, in collaboration with Salon Magazine and Fabric Depot, is announcing the donation of 100 pet beds, made entirely of locally reclaimed materials, to pets that have been victimized by this local disaster. Using hair... - May 15, 2016 - Green Circle Salons

E-Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Investment in US Operations and Expansion in India Agreement to provide capital for a Joint Venture to design and implement environmental solutions in US and India. - December 06, 2014 - E-Waste Systems Inc.

E-Waste Systems, Inc. Files 3rd Quarter 2014 Results Overview and Highlights of the recently closed Quarter for EWSI. - November 21, 2014 - E-Waste Systems Inc.

E-Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split The 1:250 reverse split of EWSI stock is effective as of 5 November. - November 07, 2014 - E-Waste Systems Inc.

Queens-Based Recycling Company Announces New Name: Nexus Storage, LLC Local recycling and storage experts change name to "Nexus Storage, LLC" to simplify availability for New York City residents. - March 23, 2013 - Nexus Storage, LLC

Storage and Recycling Company in Queens, NY, Hires SEO Marketing Firm to Boost Web Presence Local NYC recycling and hauling company "Nexus Storage, LLC" partners up with SEO experts "Prospect Genius" to bring superior disposal services to the greater Queens area. - March 08, 2013 - Nexus Storage, LLC

OSEI Blames EPA for Costing the Gulf States & Expresses Dissatisfaction of EPA's Handling of the Gulf Oil Spill, on Fox Business Network, March 3 OSE II is a safe, non-toxic, effective oil spill clean up product that removes oil from the environment permanently by converting it to a safe end point of CO2 and water. OSE II has been used on over 23,000 spills globally since 1989. "It is time the EPA allowed US oil spill response to catch up to other countries," says Steven Pedigo. - March 01, 2013 - OSEI Corporation

AAA Trash Be Gone in Buffalo, NY, Now Offering Commercial Dumpster Rental Local trash removal company "AAA Trash Be Gone" is now offering commercial dumpster rental to bring cleanliness to the greater Buffalo NY area. - February 23, 2013 - AAA Trash Be Gone

Nuclear Power Asia Moving to Hanoi, Vietnam in January 2014 Vietnam in advanced stage of developing nuclear power programme. - February 17, 2013 - Nuclear Power Asia

OSEI Says "Shame on the EPA Their 'Science' Endorses Toxic Oil Spill Response"; CEO Will Discuss Non Toxic Solution to Oil Spills Globally on CNBC January 16-17th 2013 This series on CNBC Features Non-Toxic Oil Spill Cleanup Method OSE II, an alternative to the EPA's current response. OSEI CEO Steven Pedigo says "The US EPA has forced toxic antiquated spill response on the US environment for 23 years." Oil Spill Eater II is the safe non toxic oil spill clean up product that can remove 100% of a spill by converting it to a safe end point of CO2 and water, which other countries are utilizing to protect their environments. - January 16, 2013 - OSEI Corporation

Public Engagement and Acceptance Play Huge Role in Developing Successful Nuclear Power Programme Focus on nuclear new builds at Nuclear Power Asia in Kuala Lumpur in January - November 22, 2012 - Nuclear Power Asia

Asian Nuclear Industry Showing Major Signs of Growth Global Nuclear Industry The nuclear industry in Asia is expanding with many countries building and planning new plants. Supported by the World Nuclear Association, the 4th annual Nuclear Power Asia returns to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 15-16 January 2013, bringing together the global nuclear power industry to discuss the opportunities of growth in the Asia region. - September 22, 2012 - Nuclear Power Asia

Expanding Again: ENVIRO-VAC® a Hazardous Materials Abatement Company with Head Offices in Surrey, British Columbia Announces Opening of New Office in Calgary, Alberta The opening of an ENVIRO-VAC® Hazardous Materials Abatement office in Calgary, Alberta comes on the heels of a recent office opening in Washington, USA. The ENVIRO-VAC® Calgary office will function under the direction of Russell Gustafson, an environmental veteran with more than 20 years of knowledge and experience. This will continue Enviro-Vac’s expansion of environmental contracting services throughout the West. - July 21, 2012 - Enviro-Vac

e-Waste Recycles Ohio Schools Council Members’ Technology for Students’ Educational Advancement e-Waste, LLC, an end-of-life technology waste management company located in Hudson, Ohio, has been selected by the Ohio Schools Council (OSC) to be the premier electronics recycling and data eradication company of their 161 members. - June 22, 2012 - e-Waste, LLC

e-Waste, LLC Announces R2 and ISO 14001:2004 Certifications e-Waste, LLC has recently obtained R2 (Responsible Recycling) and ISO 14001:2004 certifications to provide added security to their customers. - May 27, 2012 - e-Waste, LLC

Shift Soil Ready to Clean Up with the WFD 3 years after Waste Framework Directive (WFD) came in; it is supporting businesses like Shift Soil Remediation by having a landfill tax standard rate charge per tonne £64 in 2012. While these rates apply to hazardous soil waste, inert soil can be disposed of at the lower rate of £2.50 per tonne. The market is moving from waste management to resource recovery. - November 19, 2011 - Shift Soil Remediation LLP

Critical Clean LLC Announces That Their Blood Clean Up Services Are Available to Private Residences in the Midwest Critical Clean LLC is announcing to the Midwest that their services include private residence in: Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Blood clean up services are commonly thought to include law enforcement, health agencies and public or work spaces. Critical Clean LLC is reminding Midwest residents that the company also services private homes and apartments, where accidental deaths, natural deaths or crimes have occurred. - July 23, 2011 - Critical Clean LLC

Sims Recycling Solutions Becomes a Member of the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) With Security concerns on the rise and an estimated $30 billion in losses each year in cargo thefts (according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation) it is time for companies to search for ways to increase their security standards. - July 21, 2011 - Sims Recycling Solutions

Sims Recycling Solutions Receives Responsible Recycling (R2) Certification at Six More Facilities Sims Now Holds More Certifications Than Any Other Electronics Recycler in North America - July 08, 2011 - Sims Recycling Solutions

Critical Clean LLC Announce That 90% of Crime Scene Cleanup is Covered by Insurance Critical Clean LLC is a crime scene cleanup service that provides a wide range of biohazard and chemical cleaning for: Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Missouri. The company has recently made an announcement that their services are 90% covered by insurance providers. This includes property, collision and comprehensive insurance plans. Critical Clean LLC’s services are generally completely, or mostly covered by, “all peril” and “all risk” policy types. - June 18, 2011 - Critical Clean LLC

Critical Clean LLC Provides New Technologies for Effective Crime Scene Cleanup The crime scene cleanup company, Critical Clean LLC has recently added new technologies to provide a more effective and thorough elimination of odors and contaminates. The company uses commercial grade ozone generators, ULV fogging systems, anti-microbial cleaners and deodorizers, to complete rid a location of odors and contaminates, not just temporarily cover up the source. - June 16, 2011 - Critical Clean LLC

Sims Recycling Solutions Receives Responsible Recycling (R2) Certification at Its Los Angeles Facility Sims Recycling Solutions is proud to announce the first facility in California to receive the Responsible Recycling (R2) Certification. As it is the first facility in California it is the sixth Sims Recycling Solutions facility in North America to receive this certification. - May 26, 2011 - Sims Recycling Solutions

Sims Recycling Solutions Adds to Management Team Sims Recycling Solutions is announcing the latest addition to the Management Team - May 25, 2011 - Sims Recycling Solutions

Sims Recycling Solutions Partners with San Jose Sharks and HP for Electronics Recycling Event An upcoming electronics recycling event will be held at Sharks Ice San Jose on May 21st. - May 14, 2011 - Sims Recycling Solutions

Recycle Computers to Save Resources Sims Recycling Solutions is calling for greater global recycling of computer and ICT equipment in order to preserve the earth’s finite resources of precious and rare earth metals. The company says that unless recycling of computer and ICT equipment is substantially increased, the world will start... - December 02, 2010 - Sims Recycling Solutions

Fire Restoration and Biohazard Cleanup Company in Milwaukee Hires SEO Experts to Help Customers Milwaukee's Custom Craft Environmental recently teamed up with Prospect Genius, a leader in online advertising, to reach more local customers in need of biohazard removal, damage restoration, and more. - November 10, 2010 - Custom Craft Environmental

Electronics Recycling Event Will Raise Money for the River City Food Bank on America Recycles Day After the recent fire damage to the River City Food Bank, Sims Recycling Solutions and McClellan Business Park are doing their best to spread the awareness of this event in an effort to raise money for the River City Food Bank. - October 30, 2010 - Sims Recycling Solutions

Sims Recycling Solutions Partners with the San Jose Sharks and HP to Host an Electronics Recycling Event Sims Recycling Solutions, the world’s largest electronics recycler is partnering with the San Jose Sharks and HP in an effort to encourage the community and local Sharks hockey fans to recycle their electronics. The event will be held in the Main Parking lot of HP Pavilion at San Jose at 525 W... - October 28, 2010 - Sims Recycling Solutions

Sims Recycling Solutions Leads a Session at the IAITAM 2010 Conference and Exhibition Sims Recycling Solutions, the world’s largest electronics recycler will be leading a session on “Effects of State Legislation on Total Cost of Ownership” at the IAITAM 2010 Annual Conference and Exhibition in Nashville, TN. This session will take place on Thursday, October 21, 2010... - October 20, 2010 - Sims Recycling Solutions

Sims Recycling Solution's Efforts to Help the Commercial Real Estate Industry Sims Recycling Solutions, the world’s largest electronics recycler has become a Premier Lead Sponsor for the CREW Network. Sims Recycling Solutions will partner with CREW Network to be a part of the “Leading to Change” 2010 CREW Network Convention & Marketplace held in San Francisco October 20-23, 2010. Sims Recycling Solutions hopes to help raise awareness for the Commercial real estate industry on solutions to the compliance and security issues that they face. - October 06, 2010 - Sims Recycling Solutions

First Apple iPad Enters the E-Waste Recycling Sector Sims Recycling Solutions, the world’s largest electronics recycler has received its first Apple iPad for recycling. The iPad was shipped for recycling to the Sacramento area Sims Recycling Solutions facility mid-summer. “This is an example of the speed of turnaround in the electronics sector”... - October 02, 2010 - Sims Recycling Solutions

1 Earth Recycle Announces South Bay Drop Off Location 1 Earth Recycle, the Manhattan Beach based socially responsible electronics recycling company, announced today that it will begin accepting recycleable electronics at the US Storage location in Hawthorne, located at 14680 Aviation Boulevard. "We believe this location will be very convenient to our... - June 13, 2010 - 1 Earth Recycle

E-Waste Recycling Event at the Playa Vista Farmers Market on 5/22 On 5/22/2010, 1 Earth Recycle will be providing e-waste collection at the Playa Vista Farmers Market from 9am to 2pm. Bring your old and unwanted electronics to the 1 Earth Recycle booth at the farmers market on that day for free recycling of most items. - May 07, 2010 - 1 Earth Recycle

Greencare Ltd Has Launched a New Website and "All in One House" Environmental Solutions in Nairobi, Kenya GreenCare is now offering waste management, pest control and fumigation, environmental audit and environmental impact assessment, environmental aesthetics (lawn care, landscaping, indoor and outdoor plants), provision of waste bins for handling and segregation of waste, cleaning Services, roof cleaning... - August 04, 2009 - GreenCare Ltd

UK-Based Skip Hire Gets a Brand New Look As the UK Skip Hire industry marks the start of a new year, UK Skip Hire provider, Just Skips, celebrates the launch of a brand-new website. - January 09, 2009 - Just Skips

Rapid Response BioDecon Announces Southeastern Operations for Meth Lab Clean-Up, Trashed Foreclosed Homes and Bio-Hazard Remediation Rapid Response BioDecon gives the Southeast a choice in Clandestine Drug Lab Clean-Up Services. Specialists in Meth Lab Clean-Up, Crime & Trauma Scene Clean-Up, Trashed Dwelling Clean-Ups and all issues of a biological or hazardous nature are ready to assist families, businesses and municipalities in need. - November 06, 2008 - Rapid Response BioDecon, Inc.