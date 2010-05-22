|
INSERV, Inc. underwent an inspection from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Office of Air Quality. Inspection came back with no violations. - September 25, 2019 - INSERV, Inc.
RxDisposal™ and NarcX™ Make Every Day a Take-Back Day with the Only DEA-Compliant On-Site Option for Medication Disposal - March 14, 2018 - RxDisposal
January is National Radon Action Month and Waukesha County health officials are encouraging homeowners to check their home's radon levels. Exposure to radioactive radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers nationwide.
“Radon is an easily mitigated heath risk. The small cost... - January 05, 2017 - Waukesha County Recycling
In response to the ravaging wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Green Circle Salons, in collaboration with Salon Magazine and Fabric Depot, is announcing the donation of 100 pet beds, made entirely of locally reclaimed materials, to pets that have been victimized by this local disaster.
Using hair... - May 15, 2016 - Green Circle Salons
Agreement to provide capital for a Joint Venture to design and implement environmental solutions in US and India. - December 06, 2014 - E-Waste Systems Inc.
Overview and Highlights of the recently closed Quarter for EWSI. - November 21, 2014 - E-Waste Systems Inc.
The 1:250 reverse split of EWSI stock is effective as of 5 November. - November 07, 2014 - E-Waste Systems Inc.
Local recycling and storage experts change name to "Nexus Storage, LLC" to simplify availability for New York City residents. - March 23, 2013 - Nexus Storage, LLC
Local NYC recycling and hauling company "Nexus Storage, LLC" partners up with SEO experts "Prospect Genius" to bring superior disposal services to the greater Queens area. - March 08, 2013 - Nexus Storage, LLC
OSE II is a safe, non-toxic, effective oil spill clean up product that removes oil from the environment permanently by converting it to a safe end point of CO2 and water. OSE II has been used on over 23,000 spills globally since 1989. "It is time the EPA allowed US oil spill response to catch up to other countries," says Steven Pedigo. - March 01, 2013 - OSEI Corporation
Local trash removal company "AAA Trash Be Gone" is now offering commercial dumpster rental to bring cleanliness to the greater Buffalo NY area. - February 23, 2013 - AAA Trash Be Gone
Vietnam in advanced stage of developing nuclear power programme. - February 17, 2013 - Nuclear Power Asia
This series on CNBC Features Non-Toxic Oil Spill Cleanup Method OSE II, an alternative to the EPA's current response. OSEI CEO Steven Pedigo says "The US EPA has forced toxic antiquated spill response on the US environment for 23 years." Oil Spill Eater II is the safe non toxic oil spill clean up product that can remove 100% of a spill by converting it to a safe end point of CO2 and water, which other countries are utilizing to protect their environments. - January 16, 2013 - OSEI Corporation
Focus on nuclear new builds at Nuclear Power Asia in Kuala Lumpur in January - November 22, 2012 - Nuclear Power Asia
The nuclear industry in Asia is expanding with many countries building and planning new plants. Supported by the World Nuclear Association, the 4th annual Nuclear Power Asia returns to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 15-16 January 2013, bringing together the global nuclear power industry to discuss the opportunities of growth in the Asia region. - September 22, 2012 - Nuclear Power Asia
The opening of an ENVIRO-VAC® Hazardous Materials Abatement office in Calgary, Alberta comes on the heels of a recent office opening in Washington, USA. The ENVIRO-VAC® Calgary office will function under the direction of Russell Gustafson, an environmental veteran with more than 20 years of knowledge and experience. This will continue Enviro-Vac’s expansion of environmental contracting services throughout the West. - July 21, 2012 - Enviro-Vac
e-Waste, LLC, an end-of-life technology waste management company located in Hudson, Ohio, has been selected by the Ohio Schools Council (OSC) to be the premier electronics recycling and data eradication company of their 161 members. - June 22, 2012 - e-Waste, LLC
e-Waste, LLC has recently obtained R2 (Responsible Recycling) and ISO 14001:2004 certifications to provide added security to their customers. - May 27, 2012 - e-Waste, LLC
3 years after Waste Framework Directive (WFD) came in; it is supporting businesses like Shift Soil Remediation by having a landfill tax standard rate charge per tonne £64 in 2012. While these rates apply to hazardous soil waste, inert soil can be disposed of at the lower rate of £2.50 per tonne. The market is moving from waste management to resource recovery. - November 19, 2011 - Shift Soil Remediation LLP
Critical Clean LLC is announcing to the Midwest that their services include private residence in: Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Blood clean up services are commonly thought to include law enforcement, health agencies and public or work spaces. Critical Clean LLC is reminding Midwest residents that the company also services private homes and apartments, where accidental deaths, natural deaths or crimes have occurred. - July 23, 2011 - Critical Clean LLC
With Security concerns on the rise and an estimated $30 billion in losses each year in cargo thefts (according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation) it is time for companies to search for ways to increase their security standards. - July 21, 2011 - Sims Recycling Solutions
Sims Now Holds More Certifications Than Any Other Electronics Recycler in North America - July 08, 2011 - Sims Recycling Solutions
Critical Clean LLC is a crime scene cleanup service that provides a wide range of biohazard and chemical cleaning for: Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Missouri. The company has recently made an announcement that their services are 90% covered by insurance providers. This includes property, collision and comprehensive insurance plans. Critical Clean LLC’s services are generally completely, or mostly covered by, “all peril” and “all risk” policy types. - June 18, 2011 - Critical Clean LLC
The crime scene cleanup company, Critical Clean LLC has recently added new technologies to provide a more effective and thorough elimination of odors and contaminates. The company uses commercial grade ozone generators, ULV fogging systems, anti-microbial cleaners and deodorizers, to complete rid a location of odors and contaminates, not just temporarily cover up the source. - June 16, 2011 - Critical Clean LLC
Sims Recycling Solutions is proud to announce the first facility in California to receive the Responsible Recycling (R2) Certification. As it is the first facility in California it is the sixth Sims Recycling Solutions facility in North America to receive this certification. - May 26, 2011 - Sims Recycling Solutions
Sims Recycling Solutions is announcing the latest addition to the Management Team - May 25, 2011 - Sims Recycling Solutions
An upcoming electronics recycling event will be held at Sharks Ice San Jose on May 21st. - May 14, 2011 - Sims Recycling Solutions
Sims Recycling Solutions is calling for greater global recycling of computer and ICT equipment in order to preserve the earth’s finite resources of precious and rare earth metals. The company says that unless recycling of computer and ICT equipment is substantially increased, the world will start... - December 02, 2010 - Sims Recycling Solutions
Milwaukee's Custom Craft Environmental recently teamed up with Prospect Genius, a leader in online advertising, to reach more local customers in need of biohazard removal, damage restoration, and more. - November 10, 2010 - Custom Craft Environmental
After the recent fire damage to the River City Food Bank, Sims Recycling Solutions and McClellan Business Park are doing their best to spread the awareness of this event in an effort to raise money for the River City Food Bank. - October 30, 2010 - Sims Recycling Solutions
Sims Recycling Solutions, the world’s largest electronics recycler is partnering with the San Jose Sharks and HP in an effort to encourage the community and local Sharks hockey fans to recycle their electronics. The event will be held in the Main Parking lot of HP Pavilion at San Jose at 525 W... - October 28, 2010 - Sims Recycling Solutions
Sims Recycling Solutions, the world’s largest electronics recycler will be leading a session on “Effects of State Legislation on Total Cost of Ownership” at the IAITAM 2010 Annual Conference and Exhibition in Nashville, TN. This session will take place on Thursday, October 21, 2010... - October 20, 2010 - Sims Recycling Solutions
Sims Recycling Solutions, the world’s largest electronics recycler has become a Premier Lead Sponsor for the CREW Network. Sims Recycling Solutions will partner with CREW Network to be a part of the “Leading to Change” 2010 CREW Network Convention & Marketplace held in San Francisco October 20-23, 2010. Sims Recycling Solutions hopes to help raise awareness for the Commercial real estate industry on solutions to the compliance and security issues that they face. - October 06, 2010 - Sims Recycling Solutions
Sims Recycling Solutions, the world’s largest electronics recycler has received its first Apple iPad for recycling. The iPad was shipped for recycling to the Sacramento area Sims Recycling Solutions facility mid-summer.
“This is an example of the speed of turnaround in the electronics sector”... - October 02, 2010 - Sims Recycling Solutions
1 Earth Recycle, the Manhattan Beach based socially responsible electronics recycling company, announced today that it will begin accepting recycleable electronics at the US Storage location in Hawthorne, located at 14680 Aviation Boulevard. "We believe this location will be very convenient to our... - June 13, 2010 - 1 Earth Recycle
On 5/22/2010, 1 Earth Recycle will be providing e-waste collection at the Playa Vista Farmers Market from 9am to 2pm. Bring your old and unwanted electronics to the 1 Earth Recycle booth at the farmers market on that day for free recycling of most items. - May 07, 2010 - 1 Earth Recycle
GreenCare is now offering waste management, pest control and fumigation, environmental audit and environmental impact assessment, environmental aesthetics (lawn care, landscaping, indoor and outdoor plants), provision of waste bins for handling and segregation of waste, cleaning Services, roof cleaning... - August 04, 2009 - GreenCare Ltd
As the UK Skip Hire industry marks the start of a new year, UK Skip Hire provider, Just Skips, celebrates the launch of a brand-new website. - January 09, 2009 - Just Skips
Rapid Response BioDecon gives the Southeast a choice in Clandestine Drug Lab Clean-Up Services. Specialists in Meth Lab Clean-Up, Crime & Trauma Scene Clean-Up, Trashed Dwelling Clean-Ups and all issues of a biological or hazardous nature are ready to assist families, businesses and municipalities in need. - November 06, 2008 - Rapid Response BioDecon, Inc.
Rapid Response BioDecon gives West Central Florida a choice in BioHazard Decontamination Services. Specialists in Crime & Trauma Scene Clean-Up, Meth Lab Clean-Up, and all issues of a biological hazardous nature are ready to assist families, businesses and municipalities in need. - November 03, 2008 - Rapid Response BioDecon, Inc.