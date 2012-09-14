PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

INSERV, Inc. Passes Asbestos Inspection INSERV, Inc. underwent an inspection from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Office of Air Quality. Inspection came back with no violations. - September 25, 2019 - INSERV, Inc.

Digested Organics Wins Grant for Innovation Ultrafiltration system removes phosphorous from manure, wins Vermont Phosphorous Innovation Challenge (VPIC). - January 04, 2019 - Digested Organics

New Program Rewards Houston Residents for Recycling Their Old Refrigerators and Freezers The Texas Refrigerator Pick Up Program, launching this month, rewards Houston residents for getting rid of their old appliances. Residents can call to schedule a free, in-home pick up of their working refrigerator of freezer. Appliances will then be recycled and disposed of in an environmentally friendly... - March 27, 2018 - Texas Refrigerator Pick Up Program

BaleForce Recycling Equipment, Wholly Owned Division of Metro Group Expands Operations with Acquisition of Ready Machinery Metro Group, under the leadership of CEO Danny Mauti, strengthened its position as an industrial powerhouse with the latest acquisition of Ready Machinery by Baleforce; a wholly owned division of Metro Group. “Bringing Ready Machinery into our lineup is a tremendous opportunity for mutual growth;... - February 02, 2018 - Metro Group

Recon Services Inc Named Recycler of the Year 2018 Plexus Recycling Technologies, ZenRobotics, and Komptech Americas would like to congratulate Walter Biel of Recon Services Inc, Austin TX. Walter has been named Construction Demolition Recycling Association’s Recycler of the year for 2018. He will receive his award at the C&D World Show in... - January 31, 2018 - Plexus Recycling Technologies

Precast Wall Panel System Used for Airport FAA ALS Generator Building Using precast concrete custom-made wall panels and hollow core plank to construct an upgraded emergency generator runway light control building at Buffalo’s Airport. - January 12, 2018 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Technology Conservation Group Expands Operations in Mexico IT Asset Disposition and Electronics Recycling vendor, Technology Conservation Group, has grown its Guadalajara based processing facility from 20,000 square feet to 60,000 square feet in order to grow its storage and processing capabilities. - December 20, 2017 - Technology Conservation Group, Inc

Special Post Tensioned Bridge Slabs Produced for Pine Basin Bridge Replacement As the best way to proceed, the Bonneville Power Administration reviewed their options for rebuilding this bridge and selected the use of precast concrete bridge components for the deck. - August 20, 2017 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Elliott Bay Seawall Project Receives Multiple Awards Elliott Bay Seawall project has received multiple awards for design, leadership, environmental, sustainability, emergency construction, engineering and management. - August 12, 2017 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Filling Home of Mercy Awarded “Building a New Tomorrow” Project in Napoleon, Ohio Dedication ceremony and open house at the Filling Homes Community Center, located at 470 Independence Drive in Napoleon, for the donation of a new patio and sidewalk from Oldcastle Precast. - July 29, 2017 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Oldcastle Precast Folsom Receives Overall Winner ACPA Chairman’s Safety Award Oldcastle Precast Folsom, New Jersey received the Overall American Concrete Pipe Assn. (ACPA) Chairman’s Safety Award and Individual Plant Safety Award for its innovative wire roller machine safety upgrades. Safety permeates every aspect of plant operations, and developing innovative improvements... - July 28, 2017 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

DVS and PerkFilter™ Systems Receive Virginia DOT Approval as Stormwater Manufactured Treatment Devices Approval was granted by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for its Dual‐Vortex Separator (DVS) and PerkFilter™ systems which will be added to the VDOT Approved Products List (APL). - July 28, 2017 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Radon Exposure is Leading Cause of Lung Cancer Among Non-Smokers January is National Radon Action Month and Waukesha County health officials are encouraging homeowners to check their home's radon levels. Exposure to radioactive radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers nationwide. “Radon is an easily mitigated heath risk. The small cost... - January 05, 2017 - Waukesha County Recycling

Plexus Recycling Technologies and Recon Service Inc. Partner Up to Change the Future of Waste Sorting with ZenRobotics Unit Plexus Recycling Technologies announces that Austin recycling company, Recon Services Inc./973 Materials will be the first facility in the US to install a ZenRobotics sorting line in their C&D Recycling Facility. “Plexus Recycling Technologies is extremely excited to work with Recon Services... - November 15, 2016 - Plexus Recycling Technologies

SCRAP is 40 Years Old and It's Time for a Party! SCRAP, the world’s original creative reuse depot, is celebrating its 40th anniversary with two exciting and fun events: SCRAP40, a gala party, and RECLAIMED: elevating the art of reuse, a juried show of art made from reused materials. Both will take place in October. SCRAP40, a "fancy, yet... - July 30, 2016 - SCRAP

Technology Conservation Group to Host Free Electronics Recycling Drive 4/22 In honor of Earth Day, Technology Conservation Group will be hosting a free electronics recycling drive at all of its US locations. All items will have any data wiped and will be properly recycled. - April 14, 2016 - Technology Conservation Group, Inc

Gold Mountain Recycling Inc. Announces Acquisition of Steel & Resources Co., Ltd. Gold Mountain Recycling, Inc. located in Los Angeles and its Consortium take over Steel & Resources Co., Ltd. in South Korea. Steel & Resources Co., Ltd has announced that they have signed definitive acquisition contract pursuant to which the company will be acquired by Gold Mountain Recycling,... - February 26, 2016 - Gold Mountain Recycling, Inc.

TCG Corporate Compliance Director, Steve Craig, Named to R2 Consensus Body Steve Craig, Corporate Compliance Director for Technology Conservation Group, was appointed to the R2 Technical Advisory Committee and its Consensus Body. The R2 TAC develops revisions to the Responsible Recycling standards and the Consensus Body approves these revisions for recommendation to the SERI Board of Directors. - February 10, 2016 - Technology Conservation Group, Inc

Deep Creek Canyon Bridge Replacement Project Selected as Finalist in America’s 2015 Transportation Awards Competition Montana Department of Transportation’s (MDT) Deep Creek Canyon Weekend Bridges Replacement receives several statewide and regional awards, a regional award in 2015 America’s Transportation Awards. - February 04, 2016 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Prefabricated Bridge Units Used for MassDOT Memorial Avenue Rotary Bridge Replacement Project 80 foot-long prefabricated bridge units used for Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s Memorial Avenue Rotary Overpass Replacement Project - January 15, 2016 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

TCG Appoints New Regional Account Manager Technology Conservation Group has expanded its business development team by hiring Jesse Kevan, a former officer of environmental affairs and supply chain manager. Jesse will be responsible for growing TCG's presence throughout the United States and strengthening our presence in emerging markets. - January 06, 2016 - Technology Conservation Group, Inc

New Acid Catalyst Offers Significant Cost Reductions with Increased Stability An exciting new acid catalyst from PhosphonicS could help significantly reduce costs and minimise losses in the Pharmaceutical and Chemical industries. The recently launched Phos-Cat4 has been specially designed to be just as effective as the rest of the PhosphonicS acid catalyst range but offer even... - November 12, 2015 - PhosphonicS

Precast Concrete "Z" Superstructures Used to Construct Seattle’s New Elliott Bay Seawall New seawall structure consists of a cast-in-place support slab with custom precast concrete face panels, precast concrete Z-superstructure segments and precast sidewalk panels. - November 08, 2015 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

OneLift RC509 Pump Station Used to Maximize Holding Capacity at Spooky Nook Sports Complex Hotel and Restaurant Expansion Oldcastle Precast provided their OneLift RC611 pump station, with a 25-foot depth and storage capacity of 468-gallons per vertical foot, to accommodate the hotel expansion requirements of needing to maximize holding capacity in a small area of land next to the hotel portion of the complex. - July 13, 2015 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Aquentium Seeks Joint Venture Partners in San Diego County California for Real Estate Development and Construction Aquentium, Inc. announced today that the company is seeking Joint Venture Partners in the county of San Diego California for real estate development and construction. - June 15, 2015 - Aquentium

Bellevue Youth Theatre Replacement Project Uses Curved Precast Beams to Create Domed Roof Structure Precast concrete and cast-in-place theatre facility was designed by Becker Architects and constructed by Pease Construction, the general contractor. Pease Construction awarded the precast contract to Oldcastle Precast-Spokane. - June 05, 2015 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

EasySorter Products Now Available on Wayfair.com EasySorter products now available for purchase online through Wayfair.com. - May 10, 2015 - Tretan Trading

WTS2000 Approvals Extend Nationwide: Aqualete Industries Doubles Rental Fleet Aqualete Industries WTS2000 saves time and money by accelerating the water treatment process, reducing suspended solids, hydrocarbons, turbidity levels and nutrient loads in water prior to discharge. Aqualete Industries' WTS2000 portable sediment tank is an accepted best management practice in more... - May 01, 2015 - Aqualete Industries

eWaste Tech Systems Celebrates Earth Day Throughout the Year; Richmond-Based Electronic Waste Recycler Announces Events Through May eWaste Tech conducts electronic waste recycling drives in partnership with the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority and provides pick-up services for government, non-profit and businesses in the Richmond-Washington, DC area. Upcoming e-waste drives include: April 25 and May 9 in Henrico County and May 30 at Midlothian High School with the local Girl Scouts Troop 665. - April 22, 2015 - eWaste Tech Systems, LLC

EasySorter to Exhibit at 2015 Home Hardware Spring Market Tretan Trading Ltd. will be exhibiting their EasySorter products at the 2015 Home Hardware Spring Market, booth H4167A, being held April 19-21th 2015 in the Henry Sittler Building at 34 Henry Street, St. Jacobs, Ontario. - March 26, 2015 - Tretan Trading

Aquentium Enters Multi-Billion Dollar Vapor Market with Nutritional e-Liquid Aquentium, Inc. (OTC:AQNM) announced today that company is expanding into the multi-billion dollar vapor market. Aquentium's subsidiary, Immune BioPharma, Inc. has developed a nutritional e-liquid that is fortified with vitamins and minerals. The Immune BioPharma e-liquid is non-toxic and does not contain... - March 11, 2015 - Aquentium

Aquentium Announces Twenty Percent (20%) Ownership Stake in Beverage Company Aquentium, Inc. (OTC: AQNM) is pleased to announce that it has acquired a twenty percent ownership stake in Biofitt Inc. - February 17, 2015 - Aquentium

EasySorter Product Re-Launch Tretan Trading Ltd., a Nova Scotia owned and operated company, today announced the re-launch of their EasySorter product line. EasySorter recycling containers are manufactured in Weymouth, Nova Scotia and distributed globally by Tretan Trading Ltd. EasySorter recycling and waste collection containers... - December 10, 2014 - Tretan Trading

Computer Connection of CNY, Inc. Expands Business of Responsibly Recycling Electronic Waste Computer Connection of CNY, Inc. (Computer Connection) announced today that it has officially received R2 | ISO 14001:2004 Certification; which is the highest industry standard for responsible recycling of electronic waste according to environmental health and safety measures. R2 | ISO 14001:2004 Certification... - May 30, 2014 - Computer Connection of CNY, Inc.

Aquentium Seeks Joint Venture Partner in Arizona for Real Estate Development and Construction Aquentium, Inc. (OTC: AQNM) announced today that the company is seeking Joint Venture Partners in the State of Arizona for real estate development and construction. - May 27, 2014 - Aquentium

Aquentium Announces Distributor Opportunities in Medical Marijuana Industry for Its Air and Water Purification Systems Aquentium announced today that the company is now seeking distributors to help the company increase revenues and expand its technology into the medical marijuana industry. - May 27, 2014 - Aquentium

Aquentium Technology Designed to Enhance Medical Marijuana Industry in Canada Aquentium, Inc. (OTC: AQNM) CEO Mark Taggatz stated, “I am very pleased with the recent movement within the medical marijuana industry in Canada and how the growth of the hemp industry could have a very positive impact for Aquentium and its shareholders.” - May 15, 2014 - Aquentium

Oldcastle Precast’s Storm Capture System Now Available for Modeling with HydroCAD’s Chamber Wizard Oldcastle Precast, a leading provider of stormwater management solutions in the United States, announced its cooperative marketing agreement with HydroCAD Software Solutions - March 13, 2014 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Oldcastle Precast, Inc. Acquires Assets of Kristar Enterprises Inc. Oldcastle Precast, Inc., a leading solutions provider for North American infrastructure projects, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Kristar Enterprises Inc. The purchase includes three manufacturing locations and all related intellectual property. - February 28, 2014 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Oldcastle Precast Delivers Multiple Distributed Antenna System Shelters (DAS) for Race Car Speedways Oldcastle Precast (OPI) has completed customized wireless infrastructure shelter sites for several race car motorsports facilities in the United States. OPI supplied turnkey wireless equipment shelters known as Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Network Buildings in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona. Contracted... - February 28, 2014 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

NY/NJ Super Bowl Host Committee, NFL, Verizon and Broadway Green Alliance Partner to Recycle Electronic Waste AnythingIT, Inc., (OTCBB: ANYI), a leading information technology electronics recycler and e-waste handler serving both government and commercial markets partnered with The NY/NJ Super Bowl Host Committee, NFL, SHI, Verizon and the Broadway Green Alliance to collect and safely recycle electronic waste... - January 23, 2014 - AnythingIT

MRC Polymers Celebrates Recycling Partnership with Disability Training Agency, Little Friends Inc. On June 19, Chicago recycler MRC Polymers celebrated their 5th year in partnership with Spectrum Vocational Training Agency, part of Little Friends Inc. The two firms established an economical partnership that helps MRC recycle land-fill bound plastic while providing meaningful work for adults with developmental disabilities. - July 12, 2013 - MRC Polymers

Ultra-Green Inner-City Development Uses Oldcastle Precast Stormwater Management System and Belgard Pavers Unique stormwater management - rainwater harvesting system and a solar panel array at their new Ultra-Green Inner-City Development known as “Encore Tampa” in Tampa, Florida. - June 30, 2013 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

TechWaste Recyling Refocuses on Business IT Equipment Liquidation and Recycling TechWaste Recyling relaunches its website with a renewed focus on business services for computers liquidation, recycling and data destruction. - June 23, 2013 - Tech Waste Recycling

Oldcastle Precast Provides Heavy Duty, Compact Stormwater Detention System for Nashville Fire Station Oldcastle Precast’s Storm Capture® stormwater management system was chosen and subsequently constructed under the entrance road, since it reduced the detention system width and overall footprint by over 40%, and easily fit under the fire station roadway. - June 08, 2013 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Arc Environmental Hosts Lead Law Seminar Arc Environmental Hosts Washington D.C. Lead Law Seminar | Impact of Proposed Regulations on Property Managers - May 22, 2013 - Arc Environmental

Oldcastle Precast Supplies Precast Structure for 1st Pepsi/Muller U.S. Yogurt-Producing Facility Oldcastle Precast lands large manufacturing plant project under Haskell Construction to deliver the structural precast concrete for construction of a new yogurt facility in the Genesee Valley Agri-Business Park, Batavia, NY. - May 11, 2013 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Donna Reuter, President/COO of Oldcastle Precast Building Systems, Retiring After 27 Years Donna Reuter, President/COO of Oldcastle Precast Building Systems, will retire from the company as of May 2013 after a 27 year career with Oldcastle Precast. Donna has been an instrumental part of the executive team, leading the Building Systems organization and overseeing the team that has delivered... - May 03, 2013 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc

Brian Rhees of Oldcastle Precast Elected to Board of ACPA Brian Rhees, Regional COO of Oldcastle Precast’s Rocky MT/Pacific Group, has been elected to the board of the American Concrete Pipe Association (ACPA). The ACPA is a nonprofit organization comprised of manufacturers and providers of products and services related to the concrete pipe industry. - May 03, 2013 - Oldcastle Precast, Inc