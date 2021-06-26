Regreen Technologies Proprietary Waste to Energy Zero Landfill Technology Named as One of the Food Logistics’ 2021 Top Green Providers Winner



Leading Zero-Waste Modernization in Green Energy creation by processing on a scale of 1 ton per hour to 52 ton per hour based on equipment setup. Creating a minimal time, size and labor requirements to achieve big and immediate results. Regreen Technologies is your partner and advisor for today's green energy solutions, demonstrating technology-based sustainability solutions to reduce emissions, eliminate waste, promote recycling, and bring a circular economy to reality with zero-landfills.





, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, has named Regreen Technologies to its winners of 2021 Top Green Providers.



Food Logistics' annual Top Green Providers recognizes and awards companies whose products, services or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the cold food and beverage industry. The editorial staff evaluates a company's participation in such programs as the EPA's SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs; facilities that are LEED-certified and/or feature solar panels, LED lighting and other energy saving installations and retrofits; and other means of producing measurable reductions in GHG emissions, to name a few.



A distinguished panel of Food Logistics and Supply Chain Experts, including the Food Logistics editorial board, finalized the award winners of the "Top Green Providers 2021" and shortlisted the best of the best vendors and consultants in each of their distinct fields of expertise and product or service offerings.



"When the pandemic hit, I thought for sure that sustainability would be pushed to the wayside. But, in fact, the complete opposite happened. And, I couldn’t be more appreciative of the supply chain industry’s efforts in making sustainability top of mind in every aspect of their organization despite the many supply chain disruptions they continue to face,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Sustainability is the key to success, and the recipients of this year’s award prove that when sustainability matters to them, they will continue to do great things and make a difference in the industry.”



"We are honored to be recognized by Food Logistics as a top Green Supply Chain Management Solution Provider as it comes with our internationally patented technology and processes creating zero waste for food, organics and msw. With the focus of creating fully sustainable carbon negative results with leaving no waste, creating Green energy and reclaiming water,” said Albert Mardikian, Found and CEO of Regreen Technologies, Inc. "Demand-Driven waste conversion and eliminating the use of landfills is the next evolution of the food industry in today's environment.



80 billion lbs. of food is thrown away each year in the U.S. alone. This is the equivalent of the 1,000 Empire State Buildings. With the United States a global leader in food waste, with Americans discarding nearly 40 million tons of food every year. That’s 80 billion pounds of food and equates to more than $161 billion, approximately 219 pounds of waste per person and 30-40 percent of the US food supply. Most of this food is sent to landfills; food is the single largest component taking up space inside US landfills. In fact, it makes up 22 percent of municipal solid waste (MSW), reports The Waste Agency.



Wasting food has irreversible environmental consequences: it wastes the water and energy it took to produce it, and generates greenhouse gases - 7 percent of the world’s emissions - like methane, carbon dioxide and chlorofluorocarbons, which contribute to global warming.



Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in the June 2021 print issue.



PR Contact

Alex Mardikian

info@regreentechnologies.com

Regreen Technologies, Inc.



About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, risk management, food safety and more.



About Regreen Technologies

Is a multi-patented technology for waste to fluff/briquettes/pellets conversion Regreen System. This horizontal market system further is augmented by Regreen Compatible Back-End Modules these outputs can be further monetized by converting it into more valuable & usable products, e.g. Syngas, Pyro Oil, Bio Char using pyrolysis or father to liquid fuel (syngas, diesel, methane. Hydrogen, etc.) by using other Modules



Drastic reduction or even elimination in certain cases of:

- Emissions and Carbon Footprint

- Eliminates Landfills and

- Eliminates that ends up in waterways and oceans.

– Eliminates hard-to kill bacteria and pathogens, without destroying the material content.

- To Enable the user to Sell Carbon Credit to the World Market

- Aids in reducing Global warming: since 25% from food waste, 45% from animal waste

Alex Mardikian

561-591-0699



www.regreentechnologies.com

www.thewasteagency.com

www.fueledby.net



