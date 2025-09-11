Recent Headlines
Within Vegetable & Melon Farming
From City Block to Plate: BoringGreens Powers Phoenix with Organic, Sustainable Microgreens
BoringGreens, a hyper-local urban hydroponic farm in Central Phoenix, grows organic microgreens bursting with intense flavors and vibrant colors. Using up to 90% less water than conventional farming and zero pesticides, BoringGreens supplies chefs, restaurants, and the community with fresh, sustainable greens grown right where they’re eaten. - September 11, 2025 - BoringGreens
Trapview NA Names Jorge Pacheco Managing Director
Trapview NA is poised for growth in the automated pest monitoring market in agriculture. Mr. Pacheco joins their team with great experience and energy to facilitate and lead the growth in NA. - August 11, 2021 - Trapview NA LLC
TeleSense Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Deepens Bench of Industry Expertise and Names Former Bunge CEO as Chairman of the Board to Answer Surging Market Need and Grow Global Footprint - May 12, 2021 - TeleSense, Inc.
TeleSense Lands Support of Top Investors and Ag Industry Luminaries to Drive Global Expansion
Artificial Intelligence Innovator Gets Strategic Funding and Expands Board After Proving New Platform Minimizes Spoilage, Reduces Operational Costs and Preserves Grain Quality - October 22, 2020 - TeleSense, Inc.
Farmers2Market, Connecting Farmers to Their Communities and Communities to Their Farmers
SNtial Organics proudly Announces the Launch of Farmers2Market.ca - July 01, 2020 - SNtial Organics Inc.
TeleSense Debuts the Most Advanced Grain Monitoring System for Barges and Ground Piles
Purpose-Built for New Grain Storage Challenges Brought on by Climate Change and Geopolitical Tensions, the Cellular SensorSpear™ Monitors and Protects Post-Harvest Grain - November 08, 2019 - TeleSense, Inc.
New Shots of Aloe Vera Now in Mexico
Shots, a successful drink in the American market, have arrived in Mexico to stay. Sucuvia, a brand linked to the American company Sucuvia LLC based in Arizona, is responsible for its manufacture and distribution in the Mexican market. The formulations include aloe vera shots with a variety of... - November 03, 2019 - Aloetrade America LLC
TeleSense Acquires Webstech to Extend Into European Market
Now with the Largest Remote-Sensed Dataset in the World, AI Platform Will Help Avoid Grain Spoilage Throughout the Global Supply Chain - April 15, 2019 - TeleSense, Inc.
TeleSense Announces Formation of New Agricultural Advisory Board
IoT AgTech Pioneer Welcomes Four Experts on Grain Drying, Handling and Storage - October 31, 2018 - TeleSense, Inc.
TeleSense Expands Its Advisory Board
Welcomes Machine Learning Expert - April 20, 2018 - TeleSense, Inc.
Whole Health Nation: A Health Symposium Debuts This March; the Kitchen as Your Pharmacy and Local Plants as Your Medicine
Revolutionize the way you care for your health. Grow seed into food and let the food become your daily medicine. It really is that simple and we can show you how! Whole Health Nation is an organization focused on health and vitality. Their mission is to expand the collective concept of health... - March 02, 2018 - Whole Health Nation
The Hydroponic Oxygen System "Kana-Chan" is Now Launching on Kickstarter
Not only leafy vegetables but also large vegetables and fruits can be easily cultivated at home with this hydroponic oxygen system. Anyone can harvest 3-4 times more than soil cultivation, and the growth speed is 1.5 to 2 times faster. - January 23, 2018 - Versailles Trading Corporation
Hurricane Harvey Food Relief Efforts Get a Much Needed Boost from "Feeding Texas" Organic Growers
Organic Growers Across from California, Oregon, and Arizona send truckloads of organic food to Victoria and Corpus Christi Texas into Feeding America, Feeding Texas food banks, and disaster zones. - October 16, 2017 - Wholesome Harvest
TeleSense Wins Coveted SVIEF-STAR Award
Silicon Valley Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum Selects TeleSense as a SVIEF-STAR Company - October 13, 2017 - TeleSense, Inc.
TeleSense Expands Its Food Safety Advisory Board
Safeway’s Ex-Executive Vice President, Kelly Griffith, Joins TeleSense - August 03, 2017 - TeleSense, Inc.
HAGA Launches 2nd Survival Seeds Vault Giveaway W\with DIY Idea Center
Home and Garden America collaborates once again with DIY Idea Center to give away a complete survival seeds vault containing 105 heirloom varieties. - June 16, 2017 - Home and Garden America
HAGA Teams Up with DIY Idea Center for a Survival Seeds Vault Giveaway
Home and Garden America is giving away a Complete Survival Seeds Vault this April, which will be hosted by DIY Idea Center. - April 07, 2017 - Home and Garden America
Home and Garden America Gets Featured on Backyard Boss’ Social Sites
Home and Garden America received a generous feature on Backyard Boss’ Facebook and Twitter accounts. - November 19, 2016 - Home and Garden America
Edward Redd Named President of Dotta Foods International
Dotta Foods International, a global manufacturer and importer of preserved and frozen vegetables, fruits, olives, oils, and innovative value added specialty items from Europe and South America, today announced that Edward Redd has assumed the position of Company President effective August 1, 2016. - September 09, 2016 - Dotta Foods
Ham Farms Rebrands: Increasing Focus on the Customer Relationship
Ham Farms’ core strength has always been the company’s relationship with its buyers and corporate customers. With the company’s continued growth and presence in the retail market, the new www.hamfarms.com highlights its broadened 3 pillared focus on engaging retail customers, integrating new brands, and growing the sweet potato market worldwide. - April 12, 2016 - Ham Farms
Grow For It Shows Brisk Sales with Survival Seeds Vault on Amazon.com
Grow For It has been getting a lot of praise lately for the successful release of its survival seeds vault on Amazon.com. The introduction of this new product has impressed several customers, which led to the significant increase in the company's sales. "We are absolutely overwhelmed by these... - March 17, 2016 - Home and Garden America
Grow For It Has Released New Survival Seeds Vault on Amazon.com
An official representative for Grow For It has revealed that the company's much-anticipated survival seeds vault is now available on Amazon.com starting from today. The announcement was made early this morning and served as a welcome surprise for many of Grow For It's customers. "Today, we... - March 17, 2016 - Home and Garden America
Grow for It to Debut Survival Seeds Vault on Amazon.com
Home and Garden America's official brand, Grow For It, released an announcement today regarding the debut of another product. - March 10, 2016 - Home and Garden America
Great Results for Newly Released Grow for It Survival Seeds Vault
Just one week after its official launching, Grow For It's survival seeds vault has already captured the attention of many customers on Amazon.com. - March 10, 2016 - Home and Garden America
Grow for It to Release New Survival Seeds Vault Soon
Grow For It, the official brand name for Home and Garden America's gardening products, has confirmed that its new survival seeds vault will soon be made available online. A spokesperson for the company released a statement today regarding the status of the upcoming product: "We are now at the... - March 02, 2016 - Home and Garden America
Home And Garden America CEO Invites Customers to Register Their Iron-Clad Satisfaction Warranty
Home and Garden America, producer of the best-selling 50 Varieties Survival Seeds Pack and the 105 Varieties Complete Survival Seeds Vault on Amazon.com, has recently released a special satisfaction warranty that is available to all valued customers. The said satisfaction warranty offers instant... - March 02, 2016 - Home and Garden America
Just Released: Home and Garden America’s Heirloom Vegetable Seeds Pack Exceeds 400 Amazon Reviews
A representative from HAGA officially confirmed today that the seed company now has over 400 customer reviews on the famous retail website Amazon.com. - February 12, 2016 - Home and Garden America
Conscious Impact Organization Uses HAGA’s Heirloom Seeds Kit for Its Greenhouse Project in Nepal
As a long-time advocate for organic gardening and sustainable living, Home and Garden America is humbled that the Conscious Impact organization is planting the brand’s heirloom seeds in their newly built greenhouse in Takure, Sindhupalchok, Nepal. Conscious Impact is a non-profit... - February 12, 2016 - Home and Garden America
Goin Native to Host Annual Eco-Garden Expo This April
Thousands of garden lovers from throughout Southern California are expected to attend this year’s two-day Eco-Garden Expo April 23 and April 24 in San Juan Capistrano's Los Rios Park, 31747 Los Rios St. There is no entry fee, and the events runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. - February 07, 2016 - Goin Native Theraupetic Gardens
HAGA’s Iron-Clad Satisfaction Warranty Now Available to Valued Customers
Home and Garden America (HAGA) has just released a special iron-clad satisfaction warranty on its 50 Varieties and 105 Varieties Survival Seeds Packs. A customer becomes automatically eligible for the said warranty when they purchase any of HAGA’s survival seeds packs at Amazon.com or on the... - January 23, 2016 - Home and Garden America
Online Blogger Shares Her Personal Experience with Life Glow Biotin 5000 Mcg
Debbie Tom, a notable online blogger, recently reviewed Life Glow Biotin 5000 mcg on the Heartbeats Soul Stain website. Her written account details her personal experience with the product and how it has helped improve her hair, skin and nails. "I often take biotin to make sure that I always... - January 23, 2016 - Home and Garden America
Just Released: Bloggers Pick HAGA Emergency Seed Pack for Their Doomsday Supplies
Home and Garden America's heirloom seeds pack has been getting praises from popular online bloggers lately. - January 23, 2016 - Home and Garden America
Life Glow Products Expert Reacts to Dr. Mercola’s Article on Turmeric Health Benefits
An article published by Dr. Joseph Mercola on his website has recently caught the attention of an expert at Life Glow Products. - January 21, 2016 - Home and Garden America
HAGA Reveals How to Wash Produce with Baking Soda and Vinegar
Washing fruits and vegetables properly is just as important as eating them. After all, it would be quite useless to eat healthy foods if they are not thoroughly cleaned first. Traces of pesticide, dirt and dust might still be present on the surface of the produce, which could lead to germ infection... - December 06, 2015 - Home and Garden America
New HAGA Blog Post Talks About the 15 Most Shade-Tolerant Plants
Living in a not-so-sunny area may sometimes be a gardening disadvantage because it puts a limit on the type of plants that can be grown. But gardeners who live in these places should not easily be discouraged. The best way to make the most of this situation is to choose shade-tolerant plants that... - December 06, 2015 - Home and Garden America
HAGA’s 105 Varieties Heirloom Emergency Seeds Highly Recommended for Survival Gardeners
Nowadays, more and more households are getting into survival gardening. For survival gardeners, the occurrence of an unexpected disaster that leads to food shortage is highly possible. Because of this, many survival households are now using heirloom emergency seeds to grow nutritious food so they... - October 24, 2015 - Home and Garden America
Life Glow Probiotics Bring Natural Relief to People with Stomach Issues
Nowadays, more and more people are searching for natural ways to treat various digestive problems. So instead of buying over-the-counter medications that could pose side effects, health-conscious consumers are now leaning towards Life Glow Probiotics 60 Count for natural stomach relief. "As... - October 17, 2015 - Home and Garden America
Life Glow Turmeric Extract Supplements Rated 4.9 Out of 5 Stars on Amazon
A company spokesperson revealed earlier today that Life Glow Turmeric Extract Supplements have successfully achieved a high rating on Amazon.com. In fact, the herbal supplements have now garnered 4.9 out of 5 stars on the popular retail website. Since its official release in June 2015, Life Glow... - October 15, 2015 - Home and Garden America
Customers Commend Life Glow Turmeric Supplement for Relieving Joint Pain Without Side Effects
Joint inflammation is a common condition that affects many adults today. It can cause great discomfort and pain especially around the knee area. Unfortunately for the millions of affected individuals around the world, a definite cure for inflammation still hasn't been discovered until now. However,... - October 15, 2015 - Home and Garden America
HAGA 105 Varieties Survival Seeds Are a Worthwhile Addition to One’s Emergency Kit, Says Blogger
A resident blogger at DorkysDeals.com recently reviewed Home and Garden America's 105 Varieties Survival Seeds. After receiving the product, she has realized that this complete survival seeds pack is actually a smart addition to her emergency kit. While she already has a basic emergency kit at... - October 15, 2015 - Home and Garden America
Blogger Recommends Setting Up a Disaster Survival Box Using HAGA’s Heirloom Seeds Pack
The practicality of Home and Garden America's heirloom seeds pack continues to impress many people today, especially top bloggers online. One particular blogger from BoxRoundup.com has immediately decided to set up a disaster survival box after hearing about HAGA’s heirloom seeds. This... - October 07, 2015 - Home and Garden America
Product Reviewers Recommend Life Glow Biotin 5000 Mcg for Healthy Immunity
Life Glow Products has recently been getting more reception from product reviewers online because of its latest biotin supplement. - October 01, 2015 - Home and Garden America
HAGA Heirloom Seed Kits Now Have Over 375 Customer Reviews on Amazon.com
Home and Garden America (HAGA) has recently exceeded the 375-review mark for its popular heirloom seed kits on Amazon.com. This milestone came as good news especially for Chuck Harmon, HAGA's CEO and Founder. "Here at Home and Garden America, we have the old-fashioned idea that our customers... - October 01, 2015 - Home and Garden America
HAGA Introduces Its Official Instagram Page Called The Happy Gardening Life
Home and Garden America (HAGA) has always been enthusiastic when it comes to connecting with its target audience. - September 16, 2015 - Home and Garden America
Top Bloggers Are Impressed by HAGA’s 105 Varieties Non GMO Heirloom Seeds Pack
Home and Garden America (HAGA) has been capturing the attention of many online bloggers these days. The seed company's best-selling product, the 105 Varieties Complete Survival Seeds Pack, has left a deep impression with top bloggers who have tried the heirloom survival seeds themselves. "I... - September 11, 2015 - Home and Garden America
HAGA's Heirloom Seeds Offer 4 Good Features That Make Them Worth Buying
More and more vegetable gardeners and survival preppers are ordering Home and Garden America’s 105 Varieties Heirloom Seeds Pack—and it is easy to see why. This particular product presents four features that make it practical for both home gardening and survival preparedness. The first... - September 10, 2015 - Home and Garden America
The Nutricycler™; A DIY Fertilizer Making Kit for Small Farms and Gardens
The Nutricycler is a fertilizer making kit that eliminates the labor of organic composting and the cost of chemical fertilizer by converting green kitchen discards and grass clippings into an organic liquid fertilizer. - September 09, 2015 - Bioponica
Customers Find That HAGA's Non-GMO Survival Seeds Are Also Suitable as Party Favors
Home and Garden America's best-selling non-GMO survival seeds have found yet another special use. Aside for vegetable gardening and emergency preparedness, Amazon customers have discovered that the seeds are also suitable as party favors. The 105 Varieties Complete Survival Seeds Pack, in... - September 01, 2015 - Home and Garden America
HAGA’s 105 Varieties Non-GMO Seeds Pack Praised for Its Interesting Heirloom Varieties
Home and Garden America's 105 Varieties Non-GMO Seeds Pack has been getting more attention for containing lots of interesting seed varieties. Amazon customers are impressed by the 19,635 seed count because it provides them with a steady supply for home gardening as well as doomsday prepping. Aside... - September 01, 2015 - Home and Garden America
Home and Garden America Survival Seeds Exceed 350 Reviews on Amazon.com
Home and Garden America (HAGA) has fulfilled yet another milestone on Amazon.com. HAGA’s complete heirloom seeds survival pack has now reached over 350 Amazon customer reviews. A spokesperson for the company made the announcement earlier today. "We are delighted to announce that our... - August 12, 2015 - Home and Garden America