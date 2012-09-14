PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Shots of Aloe Vera Now in Mexico Shots, a successful drink in the American market, have arrived in Mexico to stay. Sucuvia, a brand linked to the American company Sucuvia LLC based in Arizona, is responsible for its manufacture and distribution in the Mexican market. The formulations include aloe vera shots with a variety of ingredients,... - November 03, 2019 - Aloetrade America LLC

Whole Health Nation: A Health Symposium Debuts This March; the Kitchen as Your Pharmacy and Local Plants as Your Medicine Revolutionize the way you care for your health. Grow seed into food and let the food become your daily medicine. It really is that simple and we can show you how! Whole Health Nation is an organization focused on health and vitality. Their mission is to expand the collective concept of health while... - March 02, 2018 - Whole Health Nation

The Hydroponic Oxygen System "Kana-Chan" is Now Launching on Kickstarter Not only leafy vegetables but also large vegetables and fruits can be easily cultivated at home with this hydroponic oxygen system. Anyone can harvest 3-4 times more than soil cultivation, and the growth speed is 1.5 to 2 times faster. - January 23, 2018 - Versailles Trading Corporation

Hurricane Harvey Food Relief Efforts Get a Much Needed Boost from "Feeding Texas" Organic Growers Organic Growers Across from California, Oregon, and Arizona send truckloads of organic food to Victoria and Corpus Christi Texas into Feeding America, Feeding Texas food banks, and disaster zones. - October 16, 2017 - Wholesome Harvest

HAGA Launches 2nd Survival Seeds Vault Giveaway W\with DIY Idea Center Home and Garden America collaborates once again with DIY Idea Center to give away a complete survival seeds vault containing 105 heirloom varieties. - June 16, 2017 - Home and Garden America

HAGA Teams Up with DIY Idea Center for a Survival Seeds Vault Giveaway Home and Garden America is giving away a Complete Survival Seeds Vault this April, which will be hosted by DIY Idea Center. - April 07, 2017 - Home and Garden America

Home and Garden America Gets Featured on Backyard Boss’ Social Sites Home and Garden America received a generous feature on Backyard Boss’ Facebook and Twitter accounts. - November 19, 2016 - Home and Garden America

Edward Redd Named President of Dotta Foods International Dotta Foods International, a global manufacturer and importer of preserved and frozen vegetables, fruits, olives, oils, and innovative value added specialty items from Europe and South America, today announced that Edward Redd has assumed the position of Company President effective August 1, 2016. He... - September 09, 2016 - Dotta Foods

Ham Farms Rebrands: Increasing Focus on the Customer Relationship Ham Farms’ core strength has always been the company’s relationship with its buyers and corporate customers. With the company’s continued growth and presence in the retail market, the new www.hamfarms.com highlights its broadened 3 pillared focus on engaging retail customers, integrating new brands, and growing the sweet potato market worldwide. - April 12, 2016 - Ham Farms

Grow For It Has Released New Survival Seeds Vault on Amazon.com An official representative for Grow For It has revealed that the company's much-anticipated survival seeds vault is now available on Amazon.com starting from today. The announcement was made early this morning and served as a welcome surprise for many of Grow For It's customers. "Today, we are... - March 17, 2016 - Home and Garden America

Grow For It Shows Brisk Sales with Survival Seeds Vault on Amazon.com Grow For It has been getting a lot of praise lately for the successful release of its survival seeds vault on Amazon.com. The introduction of this new product has impressed several customers, which led to the significant increase in the company's sales. "We are absolutely overwhelmed by these positive... - March 17, 2016 - Home and Garden America

Great Results for Newly Released Grow for It Survival Seeds Vault Just one week after its official launching, Grow For It's survival seeds vault has already captured the attention of many customers on Amazon.com. - March 10, 2016 - Home and Garden America

Grow for It to Debut Survival Seeds Vault on Amazon.com Home and Garden America's official brand, Grow For It, released an announcement today regarding the debut of another product. - March 10, 2016 - Home and Garden America

Home And Garden America CEO Invites Customers to Register Their Iron-Clad Satisfaction Warranty Home and Garden America, producer of the best-selling 50 Varieties Survival Seeds Pack and the 105 Varieties Complete Survival Seeds Vault on Amazon.com, has recently released a special satisfaction warranty that is available to all valued customers. The said satisfaction warranty offers instant access... - March 02, 2016 - Home and Garden America

Grow for It to Release New Survival Seeds Vault Soon Grow For It, the official brand name for Home and Garden America's gardening products, has confirmed that its new survival seeds vault will soon be made available online. A spokesperson for the company released a statement today regarding the status of the upcoming product: "We are now at the final... - March 02, 2016 - Home and Garden America

Conscious Impact Organization Uses HAGA’s Heirloom Seeds Kit for Its Greenhouse Project in Nepal As a long-time advocate for organic gardening and sustainable living, Home and Garden America is humbled that the Conscious Impact organization is planting the brand’s heirloom seeds in their newly built greenhouse in Takure, Sindhupalchok, Nepal. Conscious Impact is a non-profit organization... - February 12, 2016 - Home and Garden America

Just Released: Home and Garden America’s Heirloom Vegetable Seeds Pack Exceeds 400 Amazon Reviews A representative from HAGA officially confirmed today that the seed company now has over 400 customer reviews on the famous retail website Amazon.com. - February 12, 2016 - Home and Garden America

Goin Native to Host Annual Eco-Garden Expo This April Thousands of garden lovers from throughout Southern California are expected to attend this year’s two-day Eco-Garden Expo April 23 and April 24 in San Juan Capistrano's Los Rios Park, 31747 Los Rios St. There is no entry fee, and the events runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. - February 07, 2016 - Goin Native Theraupetic Gardens

Just Released: Bloggers Pick HAGA Emergency Seed Pack for Their Doomsday Supplies Home and Garden America's heirloom seeds pack has been getting praises from popular online bloggers lately. - January 23, 2016 - Home and Garden America

Online Blogger Shares Her Personal Experience with Life Glow Biotin 5000 Mcg Debbie Tom, a notable online blogger, recently reviewed Life Glow Biotin 5000 mcg on the Heartbeats Soul Stain website. Her written account details her personal experience with the product and how it has helped improve her hair, skin and nails. "I often take biotin to make sure that I always have... - January 23, 2016 - Home and Garden America

HAGA’s Iron-Clad Satisfaction Warranty Now Available to Valued Customers Home and Garden America (HAGA) has just released a special iron-clad satisfaction warranty on its 50 Varieties and 105 Varieties Survival Seeds Packs. A customer becomes automatically eligible for the said warranty when they purchase any of HAGA’s survival seeds packs at Amazon.com or on the company... - January 23, 2016 - Home and Garden America

Life Glow Products Expert Reacts to Dr. Mercola’s Article on Turmeric Health Benefits An article published by Dr. Joseph Mercola on his website has recently caught the attention of an expert at Life Glow Products. - January 21, 2016 - Home and Garden America

New HAGA Blog Post Talks About the 15 Most Shade-Tolerant Plants Living in a not-so-sunny area may sometimes be a gardening disadvantage because it puts a limit on the type of plants that can be grown. But gardeners who live in these places should not easily be discouraged. The best way to make the most of this situation is to choose shade-tolerant plants that will... - December 06, 2015 - Home and Garden America

HAGA Reveals How to Wash Produce with Baking Soda and Vinegar Washing fruits and vegetables properly is just as important as eating them. After all, it would be quite useless to eat healthy foods if they are not thoroughly cleaned first. Traces of pesticide, dirt and dust might still be present on the surface of the produce, which could lead to germ infection if... - December 06, 2015 - Home and Garden America

HAGA’s 105 Varieties Heirloom Emergency Seeds Highly Recommended for Survival Gardeners Nowadays, more and more households are getting into survival gardening. For survival gardeners, the occurrence of an unexpected disaster that leads to food shortage is highly possible. Because of this, many survival households are now using heirloom emergency seeds to grow nutritious food so they can... - October 24, 2015 - Home and Garden America

Life Glow Probiotics Bring Natural Relief to People with Stomach Issues Nowadays, more and more people are searching for natural ways to treat various digestive problems. So instead of buying over-the-counter medications that could pose side effects, health-conscious consumers are now leaning towards Life Glow Probiotics 60 Count for natural stomach relief. "As someone... - October 17, 2015 - Home and Garden America

HAGA 105 Varieties Survival Seeds Are a Worthwhile Addition to One’s Emergency Kit, Says Blogger A resident blogger at DorkysDeals.com recently reviewed Home and Garden America's 105 Varieties Survival Seeds. After receiving the product, she has realized that this complete survival seeds pack is actually a smart addition to her emergency kit. While she already has a basic emergency kit at home... - October 15, 2015 - Home and Garden America

Customers Commend Life Glow Turmeric Supplement for Relieving Joint Pain Without Side Effects Joint inflammation is a common condition that affects many adults today. It can cause great discomfort and pain especially around the knee area. Unfortunately for the millions of affected individuals around the world, a definite cure for inflammation still hasn't been discovered until now. However, those... - October 15, 2015 - Home and Garden America

Life Glow Turmeric Extract Supplements Rated 4.9 Out of 5 Stars on Amazon A company spokesperson revealed earlier today that Life Glow Turmeric Extract Supplements have successfully achieved a high rating on Amazon.com. In fact, the herbal supplements have now garnered 4.9 out of 5 stars on the popular retail website. Since its official release in June 2015, Life Glow Turmeric... - October 15, 2015 - Home and Garden America

Blogger Recommends Setting Up a Disaster Survival Box Using HAGA’s Heirloom Seeds Pack The practicality of Home and Garden America's heirloom seeds pack continues to impress many people today, especially top bloggers online. One particular blogger from BoxRoundup.com has immediately decided to set up a disaster survival box after hearing about HAGA’s heirloom seeds. This decision... - October 07, 2015 - Home and Garden America

HAGA Heirloom Seed Kits Now Have Over 375 Customer Reviews on Amazon.com Home and Garden America (HAGA) has recently exceeded the 375-review mark for its popular heirloom seed kits on Amazon.com. This milestone came as good news especially for Chuck Harmon, HAGA's CEO and Founder. "Here at Home and Garden America, we have the old-fashioned idea that our customers are... - October 01, 2015 - Home and Garden America

Product Reviewers Recommend Life Glow Biotin 5000 Mcg for Healthy Immunity Life Glow Products has recently been getting more reception from product reviewers online because of its latest biotin supplement. - October 01, 2015 - Home and Garden America

HAGA Introduces Its Official Instagram Page Called The Happy Gardening Life Home and Garden America (HAGA) has always been enthusiastic when it comes to connecting with its target audience. - September 16, 2015 - Home and Garden America

Top Bloggers Are Impressed by HAGA’s 105 Varieties Non GMO Heirloom Seeds Pack Home and Garden America (HAGA) has been capturing the attention of many online bloggers these days. The seed company's best-selling product, the 105 Varieties Complete Survival Seeds Pack, has left a deep impression with top bloggers who have tried the heirloom survival seeds themselves. "I was... - September 11, 2015 - Home and Garden America

HAGA's Heirloom Seeds Offer 4 Good Features That Make Them Worth Buying More and more vegetable gardeners and survival preppers are ordering Home and Garden America’s 105 Varieties Heirloom Seeds Pack—and it is easy to see why. This particular product presents four features that make it practical for both home gardening and survival preparedness. The first feature... - September 10, 2015 - Home and Garden America

The Nutricycler™; A DIY Fertilizer Making Kit for Small Farms and Gardens The Nutricycler is a fertilizer making kit that eliminates the labor of organic composting and the cost of chemical fertilizer by converting green kitchen discards and grass clippings into an organic liquid fertilizer. - September 09, 2015 - Bioponica

HAGA’s 105 Varieties Non-GMO Seeds Pack Praised for Its Interesting Heirloom Varieties Home and Garden America's 105 Varieties Non-GMO Seeds Pack has been getting more attention for containing lots of interesting seed varieties. Amazon customers are impressed by the 19,635 seed count because it provides them with a steady supply for home gardening as well as doomsday prepping. Aside from... - September 01, 2015 - Home and Garden America

Customers Find That HAGA's Non-GMO Survival Seeds Are Also Suitable as Party Favors Home and Garden America's best-selling non-GMO survival seeds have found yet another special use. Aside for vegetable gardening and emergency preparedness, Amazon customers have discovered that the seeds are also suitable as party favors. The 105 Varieties Complete Survival Seeds Pack, in particular,... - September 01, 2015 - Home and Garden America

Home and Garden America Survival Seeds Exceed 350 Reviews on Amazon.com Home and Garden America (HAGA) has fulfilled yet another milestone on Amazon.com. HAGA’s complete heirloom seeds survival pack has now reached over 350 Amazon customer reviews. A spokesperson for the company made the announcement earlier today. "We are delighted to announce that our heirloom... - August 12, 2015 - Home and Garden America

New HAGA Video Unveils The Best Choice Between GMO, Hybrid & Heirloom Seeds Home and Garden America (HAGA) has just added a new video to its heirloom seeds video series on YouTube. The latest upload talks about the three most popular seed types and the differences between them. A close comparison of GMO seeds, hybrid seeds, and heirloom seeds were made in order to determine... - July 22, 2015 - Home and Garden America

Home and Garden America Facebook Fan Page Gets 25,000 Likes Home and Garden America is pleased to announce that its Facebook page has now garnered over 25,000 fans worldwide. - July 13, 2015 - Home and Garden America

HAGA Offers a Personalized Vegetable Growing Cheat Sheet for Gardeners A representative revealed earlier today that Home and Garden America is now offering a free vegetable growing cheat sheet on the company website. - July 11, 2015 - Home and Garden America

Customers Praise the Diversity of HAGA’s 105 Varieties Heirloom Seed Bank More customers of Home and Garden America's 105 Varieties Heirloom Seed Bank have recently expressed their impressions on the product. Many have commended the company for providing a wider range of vegetable seeds. With a count of over 19,635 seeds, this heirloom seed bank lets gardeners grow multiple... - July 11, 2015 - Home and Garden America

HAGA Uploads New Presentation About the Negative Effects of GMO Crops Over the past couple of years, several attempts have been made to stop the prevalence of genetic modification in the food industry. But in spite of all these campaigns, genetically-engineered crops seem to be thriving even more. The perils have already been exposed by scientific experts, yet GMOs somehow... - June 21, 2015 - Home and Garden America

HAGA’s New YouTube Video Reveals Top 3 Storage Tips for Heritage Seeds Home and Garden America has just released a new video on its official YouTube channel. - June 06, 2015 - Home and Garden America

Home And Garden America Shares the Best Seed Storage Tips on SlideShare Home and Garden America (HAGA) has been active in the organic gardening industry since 2012. With its vast experience with organic garden seeds, the company was able to determine the best storage methods that will make seeds last for years. Storing seeds offers several advantages, such as helping gardeners... - June 06, 2015 - Home and Garden America

3rd Annual Strawberry Fest at Warner Farm - It's Gonna be Sweet Warner Farm announces their third annual Strawberry Fest. The event will take place on Old Amherst Road in Sunderland, Massachusetts on June 20, 2015 from 12 noon to 5:00 p.m. - June 05, 2015 - Warner Farm

HAGA’s I Love Organic Gardens Page Attracts 20,000 Fans Home and Garden America (HAGA) is happy to announce that its Facebook gardening page has now attracted over 20,000 fans worldwide. I Love Organic Gardens, as this online community for gardeners is called, has achieved this feat in a short amount of time. HAGA attributes this success to the increasing... - June 04, 2015 - Home and Garden America

HAGA Discusses the Value of Heirloom Seed Saving for Emergency Preparedness The recent string of calamities that are affecting different parts of the world are now becoming a huge concern for many families. Major droughts, earthquakes and flash floods used to occur just a few times within a decade, but these days, they are more frequent than ever. Since it's difficult to predict... - June 02, 2015 - Home and Garden America