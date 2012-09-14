|
Mona's Curryations is a new innovative food start-up in town. Start cooking smart by letting Mona's Curryations do all the shopping, washing, peeling, chopping, and mixing. Consumers only need to defrost the entree and cook on the stove for about 30 minutes. All entrees are authentic recipes and made with all natural ingredients and Halal chicken that is cage free with no added hormones or antibiotics. Learn more at www.monascurryations.com. Cooking just got a whole lot easier. - January 15, 2018 - Mona's Curryations
ASC SMART™Pasta is pleased to announce the launch of SMART™Pasta on SHOP.COM – Market America. - April 11, 2015 - ANTHONY’S SMART CHOICES
ASC SMART™Pasta conducts taste tests at Warwick Valley High School in Warwick NY and received a 91% approval rating.
Claiming “There’s A New Crust In Town!” Anthony Terrill Sr. of ASC SMART™Pasta introduced Warwick Valley High School students to Anthony’s Smart Choices... - April 02, 2015 - ANTHONY’S SMART CHOICES
Actchaw, a ready to cook food company, uploads the recipe preparation videos for all their products on the Actchawa youtube channel created in August 2013. The initiative is targeted towards bringing awareness about the ease of preparation for Actchawa's products. The channel has received an overwhelming response from food lovers and has seen more than 20000 visitors and 350 channel subscriptions in just a month. - September 18, 2013 - Act Chawa
Actchawa has recently introduced the traditional Saoji Curry in the one-step ready to cook form across major cities across Maharashtra. Saoji Curry can be used in making Saoji food instantly without compromising on the original taste of the Saoji food.
Saoji food is traditional food of Nagpur, Maharashtra. - September 08, 2010 - Act Chawa
Act Chawa, is a ready to cook snack food company headquartered at Nagpur, India. Act Chawa specializes in vegetarian ready to cook dishes and has some unique product like Soya Lollypop, Sabudana Wada, Saoji Curry and Alloo Magic in the market. The company is planning to expand its presence soon in central and South India. - September 07, 2010 - Act Chawa
Taste of Crete, a gourmet food company focused on all natural and organic Greek imported products and ready prepared Greek meals based on family recipes, opens its first retail location. Saturday, September 19th will be the Grand Opening Celebration at 400 Route 206 South in Hillsborough, NJ 08844. - September 14, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC
Taste of Crete, a gourmet food company focused on the healthy diet of Crete, Greece has their new website up and running with a wide array of natural, organic, and artisan Greek products. - August 12, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC
Taste of Crete, a gourmet food company focused on the healthy diet of Crete, Greece will be one of the sponsors at the LA Greek Film Festival in Los Angeles, California which features new films from Greek filmmakers around the world. - June 26, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC
Taste of Crete, a gourmet food company focused on the healthy diet of Crete, Greece is a sponsor at the inaugural Gabby Awards which will reward excellence amongst Greek Americans in Chicago, Illinois, June 19th. - June 16, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC
“Take Actions, Prevent Reactions,” this year’s theme, runs May 10-16, 2009, and Sweet Alexis is offering visitors to its online store 20% off any purchase in honor of this important health awareness campaign. - May 13, 2009 - Sweet Alexis
Following a successful weekend as a featured panelist and exhibitor at Chicago’s THRIVE Allergy Expo, Michele Fellows, owner of Sweet Alexis, creates beneficial relationships to further Allergy education and awareness. - May 13, 2009 - Sweet Alexis
European Imports Ltd, a leading Importer & Distributor, recently added Demeter’s Pantry’s lines to their roster of gourmet and imported products. Their products will be showcased at the San Francisco Fancy Food Show Jan 18-20th. - January 18, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC
Ciao Bella Gelato, the most highly awarded frozen specialty dessert company, has been adored by America’s most discerning palates for 25 years. The hand-crafted, all natural flavors that garnered more than fourteen NASFT awards will now be tantalizing the taste buds of the Japanese consumer.
In... - February 03, 2008 - Ciao Bella Gelato
RW Delights, Inc., maker of the best-selling “Heavenly Soufflés,” announced their participation in Sunday’s Tony Awards celebration. Each gift bag given out at the awards included a coupon good for one free Heavenly Souffle, redeemable at Grace’s Marketplace.
The Antoinette... - June 17, 2007 - RW Delights, Inc.
In continuing support of City Harvest, the world’s first food rescue organization, dedicated to feeding NYC's hungry, RW Delights will donate 25% of internet sales for April to this worthy cause. RW Delights' first product, the “Heavenly Soufflé” is an individual chocolate soufflé. Made with all-natural ingredients and Belgian chocolate, soufflés are sold frozen in reusable white ceramic ramekins. Pop the ramekin into the oven for 20 minutes and a perfect soufflé is ready to serve. - April 03, 2007 - RW Delights, Inc.