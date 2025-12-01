Mona's Curryations is a new innovative food start-up in town. Start cooking smart by letting Mona's Curryations do all the shopping, washing, peeling, chopping, and mixing. Consumers only need to defrost the entree and cook on the stove for about 30 minutes. All entrees are authentic recipes and made with all natural ingredients and Halal chicken that is cage free with no added hormones or antibiotics. Learn more at www.monascurryations.com. Cooking just got a whole lot easier. - January 15, 2018 - Mona's Curryations