A New Start-Up Sells an Innovative Product, Halal Fully Prepped Ready to Cook Pakistani/Indian Entrees in Boston Mona's Curryations is a new innovative food start-up in town. Start cooking smart by letting Mona's Curryations do all the shopping, washing, peeling, chopping, and mixing. Consumers only need to defrost the entree and cook on the stove for about 30 minutes. All entrees are authentic recipes and made with all natural ingredients and Halal chicken that is cage free with no added hormones or antibiotics. Learn more at www.monascurryations.com. Cooking just got a whole lot easier. - January 15, 2018 - Mona's Curryations

ASC SMART™PASTA Launches Online with SHOP.COM ASC SMART™Pasta is pleased to announce the launch of SMART™Pasta on SHOP.COM – Market America. - April 11, 2015 - ANTHONY’S SMART CHOICES

Students Crave Pizza Made with ASC SMART™FLOUR ASC SMART™Pasta conducts taste tests at Warwick Valley High School in Warwick NY and received a 91% approval rating. Claiming “There’s A New Crust In Town!” Anthony Terrill Sr. of ASC SMART™Pasta introduced Warwick Valley High School students to Anthony’s Smart Choices... - April 02, 2015 - ANTHONY’S SMART CHOICES

Actchawa YouTube Channel Launch Receives Overwhelming Response Actchaw, a ready to cook food company, uploads the recipe preparation videos for all their products on the Actchawa youtube channel created in August 2013. The initiative is targeted towards bringing awareness about the ease of preparation for Actchawa's products. The channel has received an overwhelming response from food lovers and has seen more than 20000 visitors and 350 channel subscriptions in just a month. - September 18, 2013 - Act Chawa

Saoji Curry Now Available in One-Step Ready to Cook Form Actchawa has recently introduced the traditional Saoji Curry in the one-step ready to cook form across major cities across Maharashtra. Saoji Curry can be used in making Saoji food instantly without compromising on the original taste of the Saoji food. Saoji food is traditional food of Nagpur, Maharashtra. - September 08, 2010 - Act Chawa

Act Chawa, Ready to Cook Food, Expands Its Presence in Maharashtra Act Chawa, is a ready to cook snack food company headquartered at Nagpur, India. Act Chawa specializes in vegetarian ready to cook dishes and has some unique product like Soya Lollypop, Sabudana Wada, Saoji Curry and Alloo Magic in the market. The company is planning to expand its presence soon in central and South India. - September 07, 2010 - Act Chawa

The Flavors of Greece Have Been Brought to Hillsborough NJ with Taste of Crete's Grand Opening Celebration Saturday, September 19th Taste of Crete, a gourmet food company focused on all natural and organic Greek imported products and ready prepared Greek meals based on family recipes, opens its first retail location. Saturday, September 19th will be the Grand Opening Celebration at 400 Route 206 South in Hillsborough, NJ 08844. - September 14, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC

Taste of Crete’s New Website Up and Running with Wide Array of Greek Products Taste of Crete, a gourmet food company focused on the healthy diet of Crete, Greece has their new website up and running with a wide array of natural, organic, and artisan Greek products. - August 12, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC

Taste of Crete a Sponsor in the Third Annual Los Angeles Greek Film Festival June 25-28th 2009 Taste of Crete, a gourmet food company focused on the healthy diet of Crete, Greece will be one of the sponsors at the LA Greek Film Festival in Los Angeles, California which features new films from Greek filmmakers around the world. - June 26, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC

Taste of Crete is a Sponsor in the First Gabby Awards Honoring Outstanding Greek Americans in Chicago Taste of Crete, a gourmet food company focused on the healthy diet of Crete, Greece is a sponsor at the inaugural Gabby Awards which will reward excellence amongst Greek Americans in Chicago, Illinois, June 19th. - June 16, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC

Sweet Alexis Participating in 12th Annual Food Allergy Awareness Week “Take Actions, Prevent Reactions,” this year’s theme, runs May 10-16, 2009, and Sweet Alexis is offering visitors to its online store 20% off any purchase in honor of this important health awareness campaign. - May 13, 2009 - Sweet Alexis

Small Town Mom Makes Big Impression Following a successful weekend as a featured panelist and exhibitor at Chicago’s THRIVE Allergy Expo, Michele Fellows, owner of Sweet Alexis, creates beneficial relationships to further Allergy education and awareness. - May 13, 2009 - Sweet Alexis

Demeter’s Pantry, an Importer of Greek Artisanal, Organic and Specialty Foods Partners with European Imports Ltd. at the San Francisco Fancy Food Show January 18-20th European Imports Ltd, a leading Importer & Distributor, recently added Demeter’s Pantry’s lines to their roster of gourmet and imported products. Their products will be showcased at the San Francisco Fancy Food Show Jan 18-20th. - January 18, 2009 - Taste of Crete LLC

Ciao Bella Says "Konichiwa" to Japan Ciao Bella Gelato, the most highly awarded frozen specialty dessert company, has been adored by America’s most discerning palates for 25 years. The hand-crafted, all natural flavors that garnered more than fourteen NASFT awards will now be tantalizing the taste buds of the Japanese consumer. In... - February 03, 2008 - Ciao Bella Gelato

RW Delights' Heavenly Souffles Celebrate The Tony Awards RW Delights, Inc., maker of the best-selling “Heavenly Soufflés,” announced their participation in Sunday’s Tony Awards celebration. Each gift bag given out at the awards included a coupon good for one free Heavenly Souffle, redeemable at Grace’s Marketplace. The Antoinette... - June 17, 2007 - RW Delights, Inc.