Recent Headlines
Danini Debuts New Menswear Collection at Dallas Market Center
Danini, a leading name in high-quality menswear, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Menswear Tradeshow at the Dallas Market Center from January 25 to January 27, 2025. Located at Showroom No. 7614 at the WTC Dallas, Danini will unveil its latest innovations and classic... - January 22, 2025 - Danini Menswear
Men’s USA Celebrates Over Two Decades of Providing Quality Men's Suits, Tuxedos, Shoes, and Dress Shirts
Men’s USA, a leading online retailer specializing in men's suits, tuxedos, shoes, and dress shirts, is proud to announce over two decades of providing quality products and exceptional customer service to men across the United States and beyond. Since its founding in 2001, It has been... - May 18, 2023 - Men's USA
Hiney Underwear is Here to Change the Game. And Your Delicates.
Hiney, a men’s subscription box, delivers fresh boxer briefs directly to your door as often as you need them at a great price. - February 20, 2018 - Hiney Underwear
Meta Wear on Its Way to Turn Every Athlete’s Dream Into Reality
Making Waves for a While Now, the Company Has Finally Started an Indiegogo Campaign for Its Long Anticipated Heat-Sensitive, Color Changing Active Wear. - July 14, 2017 - Meta Wear LLC
Meta Wear, an Amazing New Way to Measure Workout Performance with Your Body Heat; Color Change Apparel is Here to Change the Gym Scene
Meta Wear Activate is heat sensitive thermochromic workout apparel will show color change via a good workout by Thermal Heat Signature. - June 28, 2017 - Meta Wear LLC
Chef Works Teams with Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival to Outfit Star-Studded Culinary Lineup
Chef Works, a leading provider of culinary apparel to professional chefs and home cooks alike, announced today its role as the official supplier of chef attire for the Ninth Annual Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival, to be held December 10-13 in locations throughout the Palm Beaches. Throughout... - December 05, 2015 - Chef Works
Chef Works, Inc. Provides $10,000 Charitable Grant to Washington, DC-based Israel Manor Inc.
Chef Works, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacturing of culinary apparel, announced that its charitable giving arm, Chef Works Cares, awarded a $10,000 grant to Israel Manor Inc. (IMI), a Washington, DC-based non-profit whose mission is to serve as a beacon of hope and empowerment and contribute to the growth and prosperity of every resident within Ward 5 and the District of Columbia at large. - December 04, 2015 - Chef Works
Chef Works Dresses 5 of the Country's Top Young Chefs as They Square Off on FYI's "Man vs. Child"
Chef Works, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacturing of culinary, hospitality, and wait staff uniform apparel solutions, announced today that the company will serve as the official costume supplier which includes chef coats and aprons for season 1 of the FYI network’s popular... - October 17, 2015 - Chef Works
Chef Works Announces New Retail Sales Program for Popular Urban Line of Culinary Aprons
Chef Works, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacturing of culinary apparel, today announced the implementation of a new retail sales program aimed at expanding its reach within the non-professional culinary marketplace. While best known as a leading culinary apparel supplier within the... - October 10, 2015 - Chef Works
Chef Works Teams with AmeriPride Services to Offer Its Culinary Apparel to AmeriPride Food & Beverage Customers
Chef Works, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of culinary apparel, announced today plans to begin offering its popular Chef Works core branded front-of-house, wait staff, and back-of-house products to clients of AmeriPride Services, a leading textile rental services and supply company... - October 09, 2015 - Chef Works
Chef Works to Provide Charitable Grants of $5,000-$25,000 to Accredited 501c3 Organizations
Chef Works, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of culinary apparel, today announced that it is now accepting applications for the 2016 Chef Works Cares charitable giving program. Now in its second year, Chef Works Cares will award grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 to non-profit organizations in three key areas of focus. - September 30, 2015 - Chef Works
Chef Works Teams with WGBH-TV for 4th Annual Taste of WGBH Food & Wine Festival
Chef Works, a leading provider of culinary apparel to professional chefs and home cooks alike, announced today its role as the official supplier of chef attire for Boston’s 4th annual Taste of WGBH Food & Wine Festival. As part of its role in this year’s event, Chef Works will outfit all 200+ of the participating food and beverage artisans in its newly released, fashion-forward Boulder Bib Apron. - September 20, 2015 - Chef Works
Chef Works to Serve as Official Culinary Apparel Provider for Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival
Chef Works, a leading provider of culinary apparel to professional chefs and home cooks alike, announces its participation in the fifth annual Hawai’i Food & Wine Festival (HFWF), to be held August 29 – September 13. A partner of the event since its inaugural year, Chef Works... - September 06, 2015 - Chef Works
Chef Works to Serve as Official Culinary Apparel Provider for 5th Annual Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival
For the fifth consecutive year, Chef Works, a leading provider of culinary apparel to professional chefs and home cooks alike, will serve as the official culinary apparel sponsor of the 2015 Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival, to be held August 27-30. The company will also host the LAFW after... - August 27, 2015 - Chef Works
All Uniform Wear Store Grand Opening. A Family Event Hosted by a Family Business Built Over the Course of 30 Years. Serving the Communities That Helped Build Their Brand.
All Uniform Wear is very excited to be opening a newer, larger store to meet all of their clients uniform needs. With over 22 locations in the state of Florida, All Uniform Wear gives back to the communities they serve. They established the AUW Kids Foundation, which offers $15,000 college scholarships to graduating high school seniors. Come out and support them, help them give back. - April 30, 2015 - All Uniform Wear
Chef Works Teams with California’s Top Culinary Talent for the 2104 Food & Wine Festival Palm Desert™
Chef Works, a leading provider of culinary apparel to professional chefs and home cooks alike, announces its participation in the 2015 Food & Wine Festival Palm Desert™, to be held March 27-29 in California’s Coachella Valley. - March 28, 2015 - Chef Works
Chef’s Roll and Chef Works® Forge Important Partnership
Two locally based San Diego, CA companies partner and take a global approach to benefit chefs worldwide. - August 23, 2014 - Chef Works
L.A. Clothing Designers Sheena Gao and Laura Krusemark Jumpstart Their Unique International Citizen Design House Fashions on Kickstarter.com
Laura Krusemark and Sheena Gao, co-founders of International Citizen Design House, a cutting edge clothier, have chosen crowd-funding as a way to connect directly with their audience, who they consider active people with a passion for life, love and traveling. International Citizen clothing is sophisticated, yet breezy, a comfort/casual wear that packs and travels well, is silk screened in 5 languages and fonts, and bears patches, flag logos, and specialty tags of many nations. - October 23, 2012 - International Citizen Design House
Gypsy ‘05’s Ethereal Bohemia Hits the Runway
Gypsy ’05 Unveils the Fall 2011 Men’s and Women’s Collection in a Transcendent Fashion Show. - March 26, 2011 - Gypsy 05
Designer Roderick Tung Creates 200 Thread Count Tuxedo Shirt for Award Season
Luxury shirting brand TUNG has taken the Tuxedo shirt to the next level. TUNG is offering a limited edition 200-thread count Tuxedo shirt imported from Italy just in time for award season. Most people are aware of thread count in correlation to bedding. In the fashion world 200 thread count is the... - December 20, 2010 - Roderick Tung
Gypsy 05’s Steps Into New Territory with Gypsyz
Gypsy 05 has taken a giant leap forward in eco-design with the introduction of Gypsyz by Gypsy 05. Leading the pack yet again, Gypsy 05 has redefined the boot with a new line of lifestyle shoes inspired by hand-made knit booties. - October 30, 2010 - Gypsy 05
Join Gypsy 05 at Intermezzo Collections in NYC
Gypsy 05 is one of a select group of companies showcasing their wares at Intermezzo in NYC. - January 08, 2010 - Gypsy 05
Gypsy 05 is Going Completely Green
Gypsy 05 recently commissioned the installation of rooftop solar panels on its headquarter’s buildings in Los Angeles as a part of its continuing commitment to ecologically sustainable practices. - November 21, 2009 - Gypsy 05
Janco Enterprises Inc. - Private Lavel Manufacturer Reaches Fifteen-year Milestone
Janco Enterprises, Inc. - Women Owned Business marks a successful fifteen year milestone with a niche for small to large businesses and startup companies. - March 17, 2007 - Janco Enterprises
Greg Lagola Reinvents Menswear
Menswear designer Greg Lagola in his second season is currently selling at Takashimaya New York. His Spring 2006 collection is available for preview. - August 04, 2005 - Greg Lagola