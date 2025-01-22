All Uniform Wear is very excited to be opening a newer, larger store to meet all of their clients uniform needs. With over 22 locations in the state of Florida, All Uniform Wear gives back to the communities they serve. They established the AUW Kids Foundation, which offers $15,000 college scholarships to graduating high school seniors. Come out and support them, help them give back. - April 30, 2015 - All Uniform Wear