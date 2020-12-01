Bleuet Offers Giving Gifts Holiday Marketplace to Help Those in Need & Support Girl Entrepreneurs

Press Releases Bleuet Press Release Share Blog

Bleuet offers apparel designed for growing girls, giving them confidence in their bodies and the freedom to do what they love. Bleuet supports parents with helpful information and community to raise confident, strong and kind daughters. The company’s mission is to empower girls of all ages through access to education and job training resources as well as investing in young female entrepreneurs. Bleuet is proud to partner with manufacturers who provide safe working conditions and ensure living wages for its workers. Los Angeles, CA, December 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Bleuet (bleuetgirl.com), a direct to consumer startup creating undergarments designed to give tween and teen girls all-day comfort and confidence in their growing bodies, today announced its Giving Gift promotion to encourage giving back during this difficult season. Each Giving Gift also supports a tween or teen girl in the Bleuet Girl Entrepreneurship Program, which was launched in 2019 to encourage future female entrepreneurs, provide mentorship and financial support for nonprofits founded by young girls.Customers may choose from four different Giving Gifts https://bleuetgirl.com/pages/marketplace, which are each priced at $10. These gifts include:One deck of SUNCards offers mental health support to at-risk kids helping them manage their anxiety. Typically, SUNCards are donated to children within the foster system or those that have pediatric cancer. SUNForGood (sunforgood.com) was founded by 11-year old Eva Goodrich.One “Bundle of Kindness,” a bag filled with essential items including food, water, warm socks and other necessities, for someone experiencing homelessness in greater Los Angeles. Bundles of Kindness was launched by 14-year old Rachael Rosenberg.One backpack for a foster teen filled with comfort items provided by Hailey’s Haven. Hailey’s Haven (haileyshaven.org) was started by teen entrepreneur Hailey O’Donnell.Fill a community fridge for the food insecure in Los Angeles through Khloe Kares. Khloe Kares (khloekares.com) is a non-profit started by tween Khloe Thompson.100% of each Giving Gift will go directly to each organization. Customers who purchase Giving Gifts from our Bleuet Girl Holiday Marketplace will receive 30% off their apparel order from Bleuet as well as a free scrunchie.“As a company, we just cannot ignore the great need in vulnerable populations during this pandemic, so we wanted to put our giving first this season,” said Elizabeth Rietz, CEO and Co-Founder of Bleuet. “To do this, we have partnered with such amazing young girl entrepreneurs who are following their passion to help others, and we are overjoyed that we are also supporting them while we give back.”For more information on the Bleuet Girl Entrepreneurship Program or to apply, visit https://bleuetgirl.com/pages/investing-in-girls About BleuetBleuet offers apparel designed for growing girls, giving them confidence in their bodies and the freedom to do what they love. Bleuet supports parents with helpful information and community to raise confident, strong and kind daughters. The company’s mission is to empower girls of all ages through access to education and job training resources as well as investing in young female entrepreneurs. Bleuet is proud to partner with manufacturers who provide safe working conditions and ensure living wages for its workers. Contact Information Bleuet

Elizabeth Rietz

310-770-5115



bleuetgirl.com



