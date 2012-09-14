PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Eve's Mania, a Positive Lifestyle Fashion Brand releases exclusive fashion pieces carrying positive confidence boosting messages. - May 18, 2019 - Eve's Mania
New online boutique, Eve’s Mania, with a new fashion concept. - April 15, 2019 - Eve's Mania
Wholesale Hats new line of patch products offers an additional cost-saving option for groups and organizations purchasing customized hats in bulk. - October 12, 2018 - Wholesale Hats
New startup company has a patent and invention that is turning heads in the water sports industry. - September 01, 2017 - Floatback
Cocoon Homespun Soft Goods "Chrysalis Collection" - August 22, 2016 - Cocoon - Homespun Soft Goods
Toronto waterproof fashion headwear startup pitches innovate solution for women on Dragons Den. - November 27, 2014 - Rain Diva
Flexfit to be the official headwear sponsor of the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open for the fourth consecutive year. - September 24, 2012 - Flexfit
Sport Buddy Hats have become a must at major golf tournaments and the 2012 US Open once again hosts the beloved sports hat at its Merchandise Pavilion. - June 09, 2012 - Sun & Color
Sport Buddy Expands Its Online Presence with a New Website Full of Extras - May 06, 2012 - Sun & Color
Top local designer, Dolly Donshey, has announced that she will be holding her "Paradise Circus" Collection launch presentation and cocktail party on Saturday, April 21st, 7pm at the new METRO 528 Grille in downtown Clearwater's Cleveland Street District. - April 07, 2012 - House of Donshey
Flexfit partners with Hamylo (short for Haiti My Love), an organization working in support of Haiti, founded by “Sweet Micky For Prezidan” documentary film producer and philanthropist, Macc Plaise. - March 21, 2012 - Flexfit
Rothco America’s Foremost Supplier of Military, Tactical and Outdoor Clothing and Accessories Announces Its 2012 Spring Supplement Catalog - March 15, 2012 - Rothco
Long Island Ducks, Bridgeport Bluefish to wear Flexfit brand exclusively in 2012 - January 24, 2012 - Flexfit
Flexfit, the world’s leading headwear manufacturer and inventor of the patented Flexfit stretchable cap, is the official hat sponsor of the 2011 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, a PGA TOUR event.
“Flexfit offers a superior quality and product, and we are thrilled to... - September 20, 2011 - Flexfit
Anyone who has been following the Jennifer Ouellette Inc. brand for the past few months is familiar with their newly launched giveaway program with K.I.D.S (Kids In Distressed Situations). The program which began in March, donates several hand-selected Jennifer Ouellette millinery accessories each month. - May 18, 2011 - Jennifer Ouellette Inc.
Beginning in March 2011, the company will donate 10 brand new hair accessory items a month to K.I.D.S. (Kids in Distressed Situations). Despite a recent recession, which saw a decrease in donations worldwide, Jennifer Ouellette’s Program provides hope and exuberance to the kids that need it the... - March 17, 2011 - Jennifer Ouellette Inc.
Jennifer Ouellette, a well known NY based fashion accessories designer has just re-launched her Facebook Fan Page. - March 10, 2011 - Jennifer Ouellette Inc.
Flexfit custom embroidered headwear kept attendees, golfers and volunteers covered at the 2010 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in October 2010 (AP Images attached). - January 21, 2011 - Flexfit
Flexfit headwear will sponsor the 2010 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open during their annual week-long PGA TOUR event. - October 12, 2010 - Flexfit
Flexfit is donating their headwear to be custom designed by famous pro-surfers, to raise awareness for Mauli Ola Foundation’s work with Cystic Fibrosis and other genetic diseases. - July 28, 2010 - Flexfit
Flexfit Headwear is proud to announce its title sponsorship of AGENDA: NYC, showcasing the best in steetwear and action sports lifestyle brands from around the world. - May 18, 2010 - Flexfit
Flexfit headwear will sponsor The Association of Surfing Professionals’ biggest night of the year as ASP honors surfing’s brightest stars. - February 23, 2010 - Flexfit
Flexfit, one of the most recognized names in headwear, has made a corporate donation of $30,000 to assist in providing emergency relief to areas in and around Port-au-Prince, Haiti including the town of Leogane. Leogane was one of the areas hit hardest by the 7.0 earthquake which struck Haiti on January... - February 01, 2010 - Flexfit
Flexfit is grateful to Mauli Ola Foundation for the opportunity to have sponsored their 2009 Surf Experience Days, which helped spread awareness of Cystic Fibrosis. - January 11, 2010 - Flexfit
Dr Cap Announces its new winter sale with discounts of up to 60% on a wide range of caps. - November 22, 2009 - Dr Cap
In anticipation of the holiday season, new era cap stockist, Dr Cap releases a massive range of new cap styles. - November 13, 2009 - Dr Cap
Flexfit is the official headwear sponsor for the 2009 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, an Official PGA TOUR event. - September 02, 2009 - Flexfit
What can you do for your country? Ask one renowned American company that’s been manufacturing hats for more than 140 years and the answer is “plenty.” The Bollman Hat Company in Adamstown, PA announced the launch of SaveAnAmericanJob™ (SAAJ), a unique initiative with a noble and... - July 08, 2009 - Bollman Hat Company
Flexfit headwear is a title sponsor of Mauli Ola Foundation’s 2009 Surf Experience Day events to benefit children and young adults with cystic fibrosis. - May 21, 2009 - Flexfit
In support of Motocross, one of California’s most exciting and popular sports, Flexfit headwear is an official sponsor for this year’s Troy Lee Designs indoor Supercross racing team. - April 23, 2009 - Flexfit
Flexfit, one of the world’s largest headwear manufacturers, is leading the way in the headwear industry with their organic eco-friendly line of hats. - April 13, 2009 - Flexfit
Jaybird Designs announced today the availability of new custom crocheted items with a portion of the sale price donated to The American Cancer Society. - October 03, 2008 - Jaybird Designs
Flexfit Headwear donates custom embroidered baseball caps to American Troops stationed at The Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team in Baghdad, and has the American Flag flown in their honor. - May 27, 2008 - Flexfit
Albrizio Millinery, one of the oldest and most prestigious manufacturers of designer and custom headwear, is proud to announce the opening of their subsidiary, David Steele, Inc.
David Steele will soon be showing a new line of headwear for both men and women that will be modern, stylish and affordable. - August 27, 2007 - Albrizo, Inc.
Obsessive Products, Inc. (OPI) announces the national launch of the ReVisor® at the August 24th-26th Fly Fishing Retailer Expo in Denver Co. Designed to add sun protection to one’s ears and neck while wearing a ball cap, the ReVisor® gives anglers an alternative to the traditional drape... - October 25, 2006 - Obsessive Products, Inc.
Obsessive Products, Inc., (OPI) announces the donation of 400 ReVisor®, a sun protection accessory, for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation’s major fundraising event, the Mercury Grand Slam Invitational. - October 25, 2006 - Obsessive Products, Inc.
Obsessive Products, Inc., (OPI) announces the availability of the ReVisor® on The Orvis Company, Inc. website. The ReVisor® is featured in a new Orvis product promotion “Hot New Fishing Gear.” - October 24, 2006 - Obsessive Products, Inc.
Teri Pearson felt a lot of stares in public after losing her hair due to chemotherapy treatments following a mastectomy. She wanted to tell people she was not contagious, she was simply fighting cancer. As she shared her frustration with family members, an idea was born: Why not come up with slogans to put on hats and other apparel to tell people just that. - August 26, 2006 - TLC Cancer Apparel Company
Skinners, Inc. announced today that it received a U.S. patent on its changeable Skinners motorcycle helmet covers. The patent includes all design aspects of this innovative new product that allows motorcycle enthusiasts to cover their helmets with dozens of different designs, colors, and faux fur textures. - August 04, 2006 - Skinners Inc.