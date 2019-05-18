Teri Pearson felt a lot of stares in public after losing her hair due to chemotherapy treatments following a mastectomy. She wanted to tell people she was not contagious, she was simply fighting cancer. As she shared her frustration with family members, an idea was born: Why not come up with slogans to put on hats and other apparel to tell people just that. - August 26, 2006 - TLC Cancer Apparel Company