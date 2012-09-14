PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Exclusive Fashion Pieces by an Empowering Fashion Brand Eve's Mania, a Positive Lifestyle Fashion Brand releases exclusive fashion pieces carrying positive confidence boosting messages. - May 18, 2019 - Eve's Mania

New Online Store, Eve's Mania, Releases Fashion Statement Items Carrying Messages That Hold Women Accountable to Their Self Belief New online boutique, Eve’s Mania, with a new fashion concept. - April 15, 2019 - Eve's Mania

New Custom Embroidered Patches for Hats Offers Additional Pricing Options for WholesaleHats.com Buyers Wholesale Hats new line of patch products offers an additional cost-saving option for groups and organizations purchasing customized hats in bulk. - October 12, 2018 - Wholesale Hats

Floatback, LLC, Patented Hat Float Invention and Startup Launched by Two East Coast Surfers New startup company has a patent and invention that is turning heads in the water sports industry. - September 01, 2017 - Floatback

Introducing the Chrysalis Collection by Cocoon-Homespun Soft Goods Cocoon Homespun Soft Goods "Chrysalis Collection" - August 22, 2016 - Cocoon - Homespun Soft Goods

Waterproof Fashion Headwear Startup "Rain Diva" Lands Deal on CBC’s Dragons Den Toronto waterproof fashion headwear startup pitches innovate solution for women on Dragons Den. - November 27, 2014 - Rain Diva

Flexfit is Official Hat Sponsor of 2012 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Flexfit to be the official headwear sponsor of the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open for the fourth consecutive year. - September 24, 2012 - Flexfit

The Unique Sport Buddy Hat Goes to the U.S. Open for the 11th Time Sport Buddy Hats have become a must at major golf tournaments and the 2012 US Open once again hosts the beloved sports hat at its Merchandise Pavilion. - June 09, 2012 - Sun & Color

Sun & Color is the New Home of Popular Sport Buddy Sun Hats Sport Buddy Expands Its Online Presence with a New Website Full of Extras - May 06, 2012 - Sun & Color

Local Designer Launches Fall/Winter Collections Top local designer, Dolly Donshey, has announced that she will be holding her "Paradise Circus" Collection launch presentation and cocktail party on Saturday, April 21st, 7pm at the new METRO 528 Grille in downtown Clearwater's Cleveland Street District. - April 07, 2012 - House of Donshey

Flexfit Headwear Creates Special Edition Hat in Support of Haiti Flexfit partners with Hamylo (short for Haiti My Love), an organization working in support of Haiti, founded by “Sweet Micky For Prezidan” documentary film producer and philanthropist, Macc Plaise. - March 21, 2012 - Flexfit

Rothco's 2012 Spring Supplement Rothco America’s Foremost Supplier of Military, Tactical and Outdoor Clothing and Accessories Announces Its 2012 Spring Supplement Catalog - March 15, 2012 - Rothco

Flexfit Announced as Official Headwear for Two Clubs Long Island Ducks, Bridgeport Bluefish to wear Flexfit brand exclusively in 2012 - January 24, 2012 - Flexfit

Flexfit is the Official Hat Sponsor of the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Flexfit, the world’s leading headwear manufacturer and inventor of the patented Flexfit stretchable cap, is the official hat sponsor of the 2011 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, a PGA TOUR event. “Flexfit offers a superior quality and product, and we are thrilled to... - September 20, 2011 - Flexfit

Jennifer Ouellette Inc. Adds Another Organization to Its Outreach Program Anyone who has been following the Jennifer Ouellette Inc. brand for the past few months is familiar with their newly launched giveaway program with K.I.D.S (Kids In Distressed Situations). The program which began in March, donates several hand-selected Jennifer Ouellette millinery accessories each month. - May 18, 2011 - Jennifer Ouellette Inc.

Jennifer Ouellette Inc. Launches 12 Month Give Away Program Beginning in March 2011, the company will donate 10 brand new hair accessory items a month to K.I.D.S. (Kids in Distressed Situations). Despite a recent recession, which saw a decrease in donations worldwide, Jennifer Ouellette’s Program provides hope and exuberance to the kids that need it the... - March 17, 2011 - Jennifer Ouellette Inc.

Jennifer Ouellette Re-Launches New Facebook Fan Page Jennifer Ouellette, a well known NY based fashion accessories designer has just re-launched her Facebook Fan Page. - March 10, 2011 - Jennifer Ouellette Inc.

Flexfit Headwear Worn Throughout 2010 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Flexfit custom embroidered headwear kept attendees, golfers and volunteers covered at the 2010 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in October 2010 (AP Images attached). - January 21, 2011 - Flexfit

Flexfit to Sponsor Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open for Second Consecutive Year Flexfit headwear will sponsor the 2010 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open during their annual week-long PGA TOUR event. - October 12, 2010 - Flexfit

Flexfit Announces Creation of Signature Hat Line with Mauli Ola Foundation to Raise Awareness for Genetic Diseases Flexfit is donating their headwear to be custom designed by famous pro-surfers, to raise awareness for Mauli Ola Foundation’s work with Cystic Fibrosis and other genetic diseases. - July 28, 2010 - Flexfit

Flexfit Headwear & Agenda Trade Show Team Up to Present Agenda: NYC Flexfit Headwear is proud to announce its title sponsorship of AGENDA: NYC, showcasing the best in steetwear and action sports lifestyle brands from around the world. - May 18, 2010 - Flexfit

Flexfit Headwear Donates $30,000 to Haiti Earthquake Relief Efforts Through Caritas.org Flexfit, one of the most recognized names in headwear, has made a corporate donation of $30,000 to assist in providing emergency relief to areas in and around Port-au-Prince, Haiti including the town of Leogane. Leogane was one of the areas hit hardest by the 7.0 earthquake which struck Haiti on January... - February 01, 2010 - Flexfit

Flexfit Announces Successful 2009 Sponsorship of Mauli Ola Foundation’s Surf Experience Days to Benefit Kids with Cystic Fibrosis Flexfit is grateful to Mauli Ola Foundation for the opportunity to have sponsored their 2009 Surf Experience Days, which helped spread awareness of Cystic Fibrosis. - January 11, 2010 - Flexfit

Dr Cap Announces Its New Winter Sale Dr Cap Announces its new winter sale with discounts of up to 60% on a wide range of caps. - November 22, 2009 - Dr Cap

Dr Cap Releases Massive Range of New Cap Styles In anticipation of the holiday season, new era cap stockist, Dr Cap releases a massive range of new cap styles. - November 13, 2009 - Dr Cap

The Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Signs Flexfit as Official Headwear Sponsor Flexfit is the official headwear sponsor for the 2009 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, an Official PGA TOUR event. - September 02, 2009 - Flexfit

An Old American Company Sets Sights on a New Independence with a Dynamic Campaign Aimed at Saving U.S. Jobs What can you do for your country? Ask one renowned American company that’s been manufacturing hats for more than 140 years and the answer is “plenty.” The Bollman Hat Company in Adamstown, PA announced the launch of SaveAnAmericanJob™ (SAAJ), a unique initiative with a noble and... - July 08, 2009 - Bollman Hat Company

Flexfit Supports Mauli Ola Foundation as a Title Sponsor to Benefit Kids with Cystic Fibrosis Flexfit headwear is a title sponsor of Mauli Ola Foundation’s 2009 Surf Experience Day events to benefit children and young adults with cystic fibrosis. - May 21, 2009 - Flexfit

Flexfit Headwear is an Official 2009 Sponsor of Troy Lee Designs Supercross Racing Team In support of Motocross, one of California’s most exciting and popular sports, Flexfit headwear is an official sponsor for this year’s Troy Lee Designs indoor Supercross racing team. - April 23, 2009 - Flexfit

Flexfit Leads Eco-Friendly, Green Headwear Movement in 2009 Flexfit, one of the world’s largest headwear manufacturers, is leading the way in the headwear industry with their organic eco-friendly line of hats. - April 13, 2009 - Flexfit

Jaybird Designs Features “Think Pink” Items for Breast Cancer Awareness Month Jaybird Designs announced today the availability of new custom crocheted items with a portion of the sale price donated to The American Cancer Society. - October 03, 2008 - Jaybird Designs

Iraq Troops Honor Flexfit Headwear in Appreciation of Donated Custom Embroidered Hats Flexfit Headwear donates custom embroidered baseball caps to American Troops stationed at The Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team in Baghdad, and has the American Flag flown in their honor. - May 27, 2008 - Flexfit

Albrizio Millinery, Announces the David Steele Collection Albrizio Millinery, one of the oldest and most prestigious manufacturers of designer and custom headwear, is proud to announce the opening of their subsidiary, David Steele, Inc. David Steele will soon be showing a new line of headwear for both men and women that will be modern, stylish and affordable. - August 27, 2007 - Albrizo, Inc.

OPI Launches ReVisor® at Fly Fishing Retailer Show Obsessive Products, Inc. (OPI) announces the national launch of the ReVisor® at the August 24th-26th Fly Fishing Retailer Expo in Denver Co. Designed to add sun protection to one’s ears and neck while wearing a ball cap, the ReVisor® gives anglers an alternative to the traditional drape... - October 25, 2006 - Obsessive Products, Inc.

OPI Donates ReVisor® to Benefit the Pediatric Cancer Foundation Obsessive Products, Inc., (OPI) announces the donation of 400 ReVisor®, a sun protection accessory, for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation’s major fundraising event, the Mercury Grand Slam Invitational. - October 25, 2006 - Obsessive Products, Inc.

The ReVisor® Now Available through Orvis Obsessive Products, Inc., (OPI) announces the availability of the ReVisor® on The Orvis Company, Inc. website. The ReVisor® is featured in a new Orvis product promotion “Hot New Fishing Gear.” - October 24, 2006 - Obsessive Products, Inc.

Cancer Survivor Uses Personal Experience to Launch into E-commerce Teri Pearson felt a lot of stares in public after losing her hair due to chemotherapy treatments following a mastectomy. She wanted to tell people she was not contagious, she was simply fighting cancer. As she shared her frustration with family members, an idea was born: Why not come up with slogans to put on hats and other apparel to tell people just that. - August 26, 2006 - TLC Cancer Apparel Company