PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

PPC Flexible Packaging Announces Acquisition of HFM Packaging, Ltd. PPC Flexible Packaging, LLC, a leading provider of custom flexible packaging for specialty food, healthcare, and horticultural markets, today announced the acquisition of Pewaukee, Wisconsin–based HFM Packaging Ltd. PPC, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL, is a leader in flexographic printing... - February 06, 2019 - PPC Flexible Packaging

China-Based Manufacturing Firm TedPack Announces Launch of Onsite Ultimate Guide to Packaging Pouches Many choices can be made when a company decides on what packaging to use. To help make things easier Chinese packaging manufacturer TedPack now features a deeply informative Ultimate Guide to Packaging Pouches on their growing website. - November 29, 2018 - TedPack Company Limited

Eagle Flexible Packaging to Debut Eco-Friendly Packaging at NPEW Eagle Flexible Packaging is excited to show their line of sustainable packaging options at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA this week. Eagle will be debuting three newly designed pouch types; Compostable, Recyclable, and Renewable. In addition to the sustainable pouches, Eagle will also... - March 10, 2018 - Eagle Flexible Packaging

CMT Materials Opens New Facility in China CMT Materials, Inc., the global leader in syntactic foams for plug-assisted thermoforming, will open a new location in the city of Shenzhen, China this year. - January 09, 2018 - CMT Materials, Inc.

Ready. Chef. Go!™ Program Supports Retail Sales Growth A new cooking bag, designed to increase sales in grocer’s seafood, poultry and produce departments, is being tested in U.S. supermarkets around the country. The Ready. Chef. Go!™cooking bag (www.readychefgobags.com), manufactured by Sirane Ltd. in the United Kingdom, has proven highly successful... - April 28, 2015 - Elkay Plastics

Lehrmitt Design Studios Offers 3D Printed Chocolate Design and Molds Lehrmitt Design Studios offers revolutionary chocolate design and mold-making using 3D printing technologies. - February 28, 2015 - Lehrmitt Design Studios

Coveris Advanced Coatings Exhibits at ICE USA 2015 Coveris Advanced Coatings recently attended ICE USA 2015 in Orlando, Florida. The exhibition provided an excellent opportunity to drive new business and promote products and services. - February 26, 2015 - Coveris Advanced Coatings

Vista Packaging Announces Win for Clients in Packaging Design Vista Packaging, Inc. is a designer’s dream, now offering unique Shoulder Printing in their plastic tube packaging – creating unified design from cap to crimp. - October 09, 2014 - Vista Packaging

Specialty Packaging Enjoying Double-Digit Growth Increasing Sales Staff, Distribution, Suppliers, Product Offerings - September 10, 2014 - Specialty Packaging, LLC

Vista Packaging Leads the Way in Environmentally Friendly Cosmetic Packaging It might look like plastic and feel like plastic cosmetic tube packaging, but the good news is -- it is 100% biodegradable using a plastic lookalike. - September 07, 2014 - Vista Packaging

Vista Packaging Unveils New Innovations in Cosmetic Packaging Vista Packaging, Inc. is a designer’s dream with their Oval Tubes, Shoulder Design and new Flex Tech™ packaging that unifies labeling and packaging into a single process. - August 25, 2014 - Vista Packaging

Coveris Advanced Coatings Unveils New product: Duratool XL at IPC APEX EXPO 2014 Coveris Advanced Coatings is pleased to introduce their new Phototool product: Duratool XL (Extra Life), part of their tecnilith® portfolio. - April 10, 2014 - Coveris Advanced Coatings

Coveris™ Names Gary Masse Chief Executive Officer Coveris, the sixth largest global plastics packaging company, has announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer. - April 08, 2014 - Coveris Advanced Coatings

BioSeal Systems Introduces Revolutionary Containment Bags for the Death Care Industry BioSeal Systems in San Diego recently introduced containment bags for human remains that will supplant the widely used, low-grade bags made overseas. The company's new TC BodyBags, attracted thousands of visitors to a display at the National Funeral Directors Association Expo in Austin, TX, and resulted in several global distributors for BioSeal. - November 09, 2013 - BioSeal Systems

Marbles, LLC and Technology Container Corporation (TCC) Announce Exclusive Licensing Agreement This is the first license agreement issued by Marbles, LLC relating to its patented technology directed at the corrugated file/storage box and organizational products industries. Other domestic and international licensees who are interested should contact Marbles immediately, as exclusive agreements are currently being discussed and awarded. - October 16, 2013 - Marbles, LLC

Plascon Group Achieves BRC Certification for Manufacturing of Flexible Food Packaging Plascon Group’s flexible packaging manufacturing plant in Traverse City, Michigan recently achieved British Retail Consortium (BRC) Global Food Safety Certification. BRC is a leading global quality and food safety certification program that is recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). Plascon manufactures film, bags and liners for the foodservice, food processing and bulk packaging industries. - August 16, 2013 - Plascon Group

Pak-Sher Introduces the First and Only Truly Sustainable 100% PCR Pop-Up Interfolded Deli/Bakery Sheets Pak-Sher announced today the launch of Envirosheets™, new bakery/deli interfolded sheet that is produced using 100% PCR (post-consumer recycled plastic), made from recycled milk jugs, meets FDA guidelines for direct food contact, and is manufactured and packaged in the USA. - June 12, 2013 - Pak-Sher

Shelve Your Taxes with the UniKeep Tax Organizer Colorful Tax Organization Made Easy with Enclosed Storage Set That Fits on Shelf or File Cabinet While Keeping Documents Safe - March 01, 2013 - Univenture, Inc

AI International Creates New Roles to Build Future Business Links AI International, one of the UK’s leading and largest stockists of quality engineering plastics and industrial laminates, announce the creation of several new departmental roles and recent promotions within their company. AI International’s centres in Newport and Manchester have recently... - November 30, 2012 - AI International

Specialty Packaging Purchases MARK C Specialties National supplier of packaging products, equipment, parts and service acquires company to expand product lines, customer base. - November 29, 2012 - Specialty Packaging, LLC

Redwood Plastics Announces Distribution Agreement with Strongwell Redwood Plastics Corporation announces distribution deal with Strongwell, the world’s largest producer of FRP pultruded products. - November 17, 2012 - Redwood Plastics Corporation

IAPD Announces 2012 Circle of Champions (Education) Award Recipients The International Association of Plastics Distributors (IAPD) recently announced its winners for the Educational Circle of Champions awards. - November 02, 2012 - Redwood Plastics Corporation

AI International Announces ISO 9001 Certification Renewal AI International, one of the UK’s leading and largest stockists of quality engineering plastics and industrial laminates. - October 20, 2012 - AI International

Plascon Food Solutions Introduces Cook Chill Handle Bags and Cook Chill Bags on a Roll Plascon Food Solutions announces the introduction of Cook Chill Handle Bags and Cook Chill Bags on a Roll. Both products are additions to the company's line of flexible food packaging products used by the foodservice and food processing industries and are used in the Cook Chill method of food preparation. Cook... - August 04, 2012 - Plascon Group

Specialty Packaging Becomes Independent Expects $16 Million in Revenue During First Year - August 01, 2012 - Specialty Packaging, LLC

Playground Makeover for Texas Schools Creative Playground Painting gets kids Outside, Active and Excited. - April 27, 2012 - Stencilease.com

Major Airlines Adopt Use of Lightweight, High-Tech Containment Bags for Transporting Bodies and Human Remains BioSeal Systems in San Diego has recently helped secure permission by several major airlines to transport non-embalmed human remains in its patented, lightweight material used in making body bags. Until recently, airline regulations largely required that remains be shipped in heavier, more expensive Ziegler cases. The development affords the death community around the world with a more affordable option. - March 15, 2012 - BioSeal Systems

How2Media Announces That The Cary Company Will be Part of Its “World’s Greatest!...” Series How 2 Media, the producers of the “World’s Greatest!...” television series have recently selected The Cary Company to be featured as part of their nationally broadcast show on the ion network. - November 18, 2011 - The Cary Company

Protective Packaging Provides Corrosion Protection for the World’s Largest Radio Telescope (ALMA) When it comes to protecting and transporting the world's largest telescope, effective protective packaging and corrosion protection is critical. - October 25, 2011 - Protective Packaging Corporation

Plascon Group Named to INC 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies Plascon Group, a flexible packaging manufacturing company based in Traverse City, MI, has been included in Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies. The Inc. 5000 list represents one of the most important sectors of the American economy, independent entrepreneurs. Plascon... - September 13, 2011 - Plascon Group

Protective Packaging Announces Corrosion Prevention Services Protective Packaging has launched corrosion prevention services that are customized to fulfill corrosion prevention requirements in a large scale. Companies are now able to reduce refurbishment costs with protective packaging solutions and corrosion protection services. - August 19, 2011 - Protective Packaging Corporation

Surface Guard® 132 Series & 133 Series Protective Films for Semi-Matte/Textured Metals and Plastics Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces the Surface Guard® 132 series and 133 series protective films. These protective film grades are designed to provide temporary protection of a variety of gloss finished surfaces including painted metals and plastics. - August 03, 2011 - Surface Guard Inc.

Surface Guard® 62 Series Protective Films for High Gloss Applications Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces the Surface Guard® 62 series protective film. These protective film grades are designed to provide temporary protection of high gloss, both smooth and textured, polycarbonates and plastics. - April 14, 2011 - Surface Guard Inc.

The RB Dwyer Group Helps Launch Ultra Fiber DX™ with a Label Printed on Its IVCO Offset Press The RB Dwyer Group helps Barn Dad Innovation Nutrition™, a division of Angle Foods™ launch its newest product, “Ultra Fiber DX™” with a shrink sleeve label printed on its IVCO (Infinitely Variable Cylinder Offset) web press. - April 07, 2011 - The RB Dwyer Group

Plascon Group Named as One of the 2011 "Michigan 50 Companies to Watch" Plascon Group has been recognized as one of the 2011 “Michigan 50 Companies to Watch,” an awards program sponsored by the Edward Lowe Foundation and presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. Plascon Group will be honored at an awards ceremony during the seventh annual Michigan Celebrates... - March 30, 2011 - Plascon Group

The RB Dwyer Group Prints Shrink Sleeves Digitally for SJ Creations The RB Dwyer Company is printing shrink sleeves on their HP Indigo press for SJ Creations Inc., a manufacturer of personal care products for the Health and Beauty industry. This press provides many benefits for anyone who has small or medium size runs, wants salesman’s samples or needs a mock-up... - March 30, 2011 - The RB Dwyer Group

Surface Guard® 135 Series Protective Films for Semi-Matte/Textured Metals and Plastics Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces the Surface Guard® 135 series protective film. These protective film grades are designed to provide temporary protection of textured or semi-matte finished metals and plastics. - January 26, 2011 - Surface Guard Inc.

BC Bundt's Walk-Away Parfaits Show Off RB Dwyer's Offset Printing Capability The R.B. Dwyer Group is printing 3 shrink labels for B.C. Bundt’s “Walk Away Parfaits” with their new IVCO (Infinitely Variable Cylinder Web Offset) press, manufactured by RDP Marathon. The IVCO press enables B.C. Bundt to present a product with gravure quality and zero cylinder costs. The... - January 11, 2011 - The RB Dwyer Group

Surface Guard® 73 Series Protective Film for Textured and Coarse Surfaces Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces Surface Guard® 73 series protective film. This protective film grade is designed to provide temporary protection of a variety of complex surfaces including textured, rugged and coarse surfaces. - December 17, 2010 - Surface Guard Inc.

Surface Guard® 122 Series Protective Film for High Gloss and Lightly Textured Surfaces Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces Surface Guard® 122 series protective film. This protective film grade is designed to provide temporary protection of a wide variety of surfaces including smooth and lightly textured surface types. - November 14, 2010 - Surface Guard Inc.

The RB Dwyer Group Expands Into High Quality Web Offset Printing They are introducing a new printing press for shrink sleeve labels, a first of its kind doing shrink sleeves. The labels provide gravure quality at a much lower cost. - October 31, 2010 - The RB Dwyer Group

Surface Guard® 112 Series Protective Film for Specially Coated Plastics & Countertops Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces Surface Guard® 112 series protective film. This protective film grade is designed to adhere to a wide range of surfaces, including UV, AR, Anti scratch coated plastics, such as acrylics, PC and PET, and countertops. - October 30, 2010 - Surface Guard Inc.

Surface Guard® 69 Series Protective Film for High Gloss Applications Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces Surface Guard® 69 series protective film. This protective film grade is designed to provide temporary protection of a wide variety of surfaces including very high gloss plastics and painted metals. - October 29, 2010 - Surface Guard Inc.

Surface Guard® 96 Series Protective Films for Flat Painted Walls, Textured, Smooth, or Glossy Surfaces Surface Guard Inc., a leading manufacturer of protective packaging solutions, introduces the Surface Guard® 96 series protective film. This protective film grade is designed to provide temporary protection of a wide variety of surfaces including flat painted walls, textured surfaces, as well as smooth and glossy surface types. - October 16, 2010 - Surface Guard Inc.

Innovative Packaging Helps Family Confectioner Win Global TV Audience Pendragon Packaging helped family business Devnaa, with new packaging in January for their luxury Indian inspired confectionery. Just nine months later their reward is a nomination in the ‘Best Packaging’ category at the World Food Awards held on October 23rd. In January 2010 Devnaa asked... - October 08, 2010 - Pendragon Packaging Ltd

Plascon Packaging Introduces EasyOpen Manual Bag Placement Unit The EasyOpen Manual Bag Placement unit from Plascon Packaging and Niverplast increases the speed of bag insertion into a box, carton or crate by up to 50%, decreases contamination risk and makes the process much more ergonomic for workers on the production line. - June 11, 2010 - Plascon Group

Heritage Packaging Unveils New Website for ZCORR Products ZCORR Products today unveiled its new website at www.zcorrproducts.com - April 08, 2010 - Heritage Packaging

Z-CORR Products Provides Gun Owners Military-Grade Corrosion Prevention Z-CORR Products unveils its revolutionary new firearm safety and protection bags. - March 18, 2010 - Heritage Packaging