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Within Chicken Egg Production
Echo Lake Foods Hires Kathy Brodhagen as CEO
Echo Lake Foods, Inc., headquartered in Burlington, WI, hired Kathy Brodhagen as its new CEO effective September 21, 2024. Ms. Brodhagen brings over 30 years of food industry experience to the company having grown up in her family’s egg products business prior to expanding her... - November 01, 2024 - Echo Lake Foods
Local Hens to Exhibit at the Annual American Pastured Poultry Conference for Producers, Homesteaders, & Marketers
Debuting their new hybrid carton created in partnership with The Egg Carton Store, Local Hens. - December 02, 2022 - The Egg Carton Store
Local Hens Introduces New Egg Packaging Designed to Help Small Farmers
Colorful design will connect consumers to where the eggs come from via QR code. - March 11, 2022 - The Egg Carton Store
Beck & Bulow Expansion to Kodiak Island
Beck & Bulow offers pasture raised buffalo, beef, elk, wild boar, lamb, heritage pork, poultry, wild caught seafood and more. Come check out their butcher shop in Santa Fe, New Mexico or place an order for nationwide delivery. - October 15, 2021 - Beck & Bulow
Fast-Growing Digested Organics Secures New Representation by Three Firms in Key Markets
Digested Organics announces new third-party sales representatives in food and beverage, agriculture and industrial markets. - September 16, 2020 - Digested Organics
Digested Organics Wins First Ever Manure Challenge
Selection From 63 Applicants Showcases the Present and Future of Animal Agriculture - July 01, 2020 - Digested Organics
Digested Organics Wins Grant for Innovation
Ultrafiltration system removes phosphorous from manure, wins Vermont Phosphorous Innovation Challenge (VPIC). - January 04, 2019 - Digested Organics
SAHS Lifesciences Launches New Range of Poultry Feed
A premier poultry products manufacturer, SAHS Lifesciences Pvt Ltd introduces its new poultry feed range for different age of chickens raised for different purposes. - June 19, 2016 - SAHS Lifesciences Pvt Ltd
Local Pasture-Raised Eggs Now Available in Whole Foods Market Stores in South Region
Whole Foods Market customers across the South can now buy “World’s Best Eggs” in their local refrigerated section. The new eggs are Jeremiah Cunningham’s World’s Best Eggs, which are USDA Certified Organic eggs from humanely-raised, pasture-raised, organic laying flocks in the South. - April 20, 2016 - World's Best Eggs
Renowned Environmental Activist and Organic Farmer Endorses Chicken Armor
Protecting your poultry from injuries sustained from over-mating or molting. Innovative poultry saddle design cuts retail prices. Simply hose-clean. - August 09, 2014 - Chicken Armor
Springer Mountain Farms Earns Top Food Safety Certifications: Leading Chicken Producer Gives Consumers Industry Best for Quality
Springer Mountain Farms, a Ga-based poultry producer that raises healthy chickens on a pesticide-free vegetarian diet without antibiotics, has received two high level quality and safety certifications – the SQF Level 3 and its USDA-certified lab has received the ISO-17025:2005 accreditation. Springer Mountain Farms chicken is served in major national restaurant chains and grocers. - May 18, 2014 - Springer Mountain Farms
Biomass Assessment Study Offers New Opportunity for Cumberland and Franklin County Farmers
Five Cumberland and Franklin County dairy farm owners have the opportunity to reduce their waste management costs, through participation in a new biomass energy project funded by the West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund. Applications are being accepted through August 26 from farm owners who are... - August 09, 2013 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
Longtime Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Manager Bob Monley Retires
Bob Monley has announced his retirement after serving nearly nine years as general manager of FPPC, Farm Pilot Project Coordination, a leader in agricultural conservation and technology research. ”Our many advancements in developing clean water and nutrient management technology would not... - June 05, 2013 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
Farm Pilot's Lawrence Clark Named to EPA Agricultural Advisory Committee
Farm Pilot Project (FPPC), a leader in animal agricultural nutrient management and innovative technologies conservation and technology research, is proud to announce that board member Lawrence Clark has been chosen to serve on the EPA’s agriculture advisory committee. As a member of the Farm,... - June 30, 2012 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey Keynote Speaker at FPPC Summit in Des Moines
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey will be the keynote speaker at the Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Midwest Technology Summit, to be held July 13-15 in Des Moines. The theme of this year’s conference is “Strategies to Increase Yields and Farm Revenue Using Nitrogen... - July 08, 2011 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
Amana Farms to Update Anaerobic Digester Project at Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Iowa Technology Summit
Amana Farms, one of Iowa’s leading innovators in turning manure into electricity, has announced it will be presenting a technology update at the Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Iowa Technology Summit, to be held July 13-15 in Des Moines. Amana’s $4.9 million anaerobic digester... - July 06, 2011 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
Worldwide Energy Concern Increases Focus on Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Summit
The latest research on farm scale, economically viable green energy solutions will be revealed at FPPC's Chesapeake Bay Watershed Region Technology Summit to be held in Annapolis, MD. - March 20, 2011 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Intensifies Nutrient Reduction Efforts in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed
FPPC is holding its second annual regional summit in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed region next month, with a focus on the role of thermo chemical processes in capturing nutrients and reclaiming energy from the animal waste stream. - February 20, 2011 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
Iowa Governor Culver Praises Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC)
Sustainablity in agriculture is the focus of the Iowa Technology Summit, being held this week by Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) in Des Moines. In today's keynote address, Govenor Chet Culver said he appreciates the work of FPPC in taking on difficult challenges which are important in Iowa. - June 17, 2010 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
Iowa Gov. Chet Culver to Address FPPC Technology Summit in Des Moines
Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) will hold its second regional summit in 2010, on June 14-16 in Des Moines. Agriculture experts will provide valuable information to growers, researchers and technology providers interested in nutrient reduction, renewable energy, and organic fertilizer at dairy, swine and poultry farm operations. - June 06, 2010 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
FPPC's Chesapeake Bay Summit Registration Now Open
Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc., is a leader in agricultural conservation and technology research, conducting farm-scale projects that help develop scalable, economically viable solutions for renewable resources. The first of three 2010 conferences to share knowledge learned will be held in late March in Annapolis, MD. - March 04, 2010 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.