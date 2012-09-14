PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Fd Machinery Receives Contract for New Tube Mill FD Machinery recently received an order for a new high frequency ERW tube mill. The compete tube mill line will be equipped with a coil cart, an in-line coating system, an automated bundler and FD’s patented Robotic Roll Changing system. The size range of the mill is 1.00” to 5.00” OD. The mill will be delivered to a tube producer located in the great lakes region United States and will be operational in the 1st quarter of 2020. - July 18, 2019 - FD Machinery

AFC Industries Creates New Floor Post Designs AFC Industries adds new ergonomic designs to their Fllor Post workstations. - October 28, 2018 - AFC Industries, Inc.

Duraflex, Inc. Purchases New Add-on Expansion Facility in Cary, IL Duraflex, Inc., leading high tech engineers and manufacturers of metal bellows components and full assemblies, are proud to announce the recent purchase of their latest expansion facility in Cary, Illinois USA. - July 20, 2018 - Duraflex, Inc.

Underground Aluminum URD Triplex and Quadruplex Cables Now Available at Nassau Electrical The renowned wire and cable supplier has added aluminium URD underground irrigation cables to its long list of cable products available for sale at cost effective prices to customers from all over the world. - August 27, 2017 - Nassau Electrical

FD Machinery Receives Order for New High Frequency ERW Pipe Mill FD Machinery recently received an order for a new high frequency ERW pipe mill. The compete pipe mill line will be equipped with an in-line paint system, hydro tester and end finisher. The mill will be delivered to a pipe producer located in the Eastern United States and will be operational in the 2nd... - August 18, 2017 - FD Machinery

Proler Steel International and Liebherr Mining & Construction Reach Settlement in Lawsuit Liebherr Equipment Source and Proler Steel International LLC Reach Settlement in Lawsuit. - July 13, 2017 - Proler Steel International LLC

Shinestar Participated in Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention Shinetar Group participated in 2017 Chinese entrepreneurs convention. - May 15, 2017 - Hunan Prime Steel Pipe Co., Ltd

FD Machinery Receives Contract to Upgrade ERW Tube Mill Drive Train FD Machinery recently received an order to replace the existing drivetrain on a Yoder HF ERW tube mill. The existing drivetrain is worn and undersized for the heavy wall HSLA tubing the customer produces. FD’s drivetrain will use gearboxes with spiral-bevel gears as opposed to worm gears. The spiral-bevel... - May 08, 2017 - FD Machinery

FD Machinery Receives Order for New Cold Saw Cutoff FD Machinery recently received an order for a new high speed cold saw cut off. The cutoff is designed for tubes from 1.66” to 6.625” OD with walls up to .250”. It is replacing a hot saw. The motivation for the buyer was the clean cut, burr free tube ends achieved by using a cold saw. - March 09, 2017 - FD Machinery

FD Machinery Receives Order for New HF ERW Tube Mill in U.S. FD Machinery recently received an order for a new high frequency ERW tube mill. This will be FD Machinery’s first tube mill installation in North America. The compete tube mill line will be equipped with an automated coil feed/butt weld system, a PLC controlled tooling positioning system, an automated... - February 04, 2017 - FD Machinery

FD Machinery to Open Facility in Ohio FD Machinery, manufacturer of tube and pipe mills, automated coil loaders, strip accumulators, high-speed cut off equipment, straighteners, automated bundling equipment, and hydro-testers, is opening a facility in Cleveland, Ohio. FD Machinery plans to sell equipment and roll tooling in the US, Canada,... - October 01, 2015 - FD Machinery

Windy City Sales, Ltd. Has Been Acquired by Duraflex, Inc. Duraflex, Inc. announces the recent acquisition of Windy City Sales, Ltd., a leading domestic OEM supplier & distributor of Flexible Stainless Steel Braided Hose Connectors for HVAC & Plumbing applications. - June 17, 2015 - Duraflex, Inc.

Leading Custom Stainless Steel Fabricator Complete Stainless Solutions Offers On-Site Estimating Capabilities to Clients Across Mississauga Mississauga-based Complete Stainless Solutions has recently announced that it’s now offering its clients across the region a new on-site estimating service. - March 12, 2014 - Complete Stainless Solutions

Complete Stainless Solutions Now Offer Complete Range of Custom Steel Maintenance Products to Clients Across Ontario Trusted Mississauga, Ontario based leader for stainless steel manufacturing and customization services, Complete Stainless Solutions is now inviting clients to consider their extensive portfolio of custom stainless steel components for maintenance and safety applications. The company’s expertise... - January 16, 2014 - Complete Stainless Solutions

Eco Pickled Surface (EPS) Technology Wins Approval from General Motors and Chrysler The following is to the worldwide steel, metals and metalworking industry press and presents the latest news on Eco Pickled Surface (EPS) steel pickling technology. - December 31, 2013 - The Material Works, Ltd.

AFC Industries' Ergonomic Workstation Selected a Top 30 Tech Innovation for 2013 AFC Industries is proud to announce that its Ergo-Tier EFX Workstation has been selected as one of the 2013 Top 30 Technical Innovations by Security Sales & Integration Magazine. According to the magazine, “ … the annual Top 30 Technology Innovations features standout products from... - December 28, 2013 - AFC Industries, Inc.

Mississauga-Based Complete Stainless Solutions Offering Complete Steel Fabrication of Institutional and Commercial Kitchen Workstations Mississauga, Ontario-based specialists for a broad range of complex stainless steel fabrication demands, Complete Stainless Steel Solutions are now offering their fabrication services for kitchen workstations and equipment. The company’s understanding of professional stainless steel CAD design... - December 12, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions

First Generation 2.0 Multi-Cell EPS Production Line in Operation in China Eco Pickled Surface, the groundbreaking technology that replaces acid pickling of strip steel, is now operating in the world's largest steel market. - December 02, 2013 - The Material Works, Ltd.

Mississauga-Based Stainless Steel Fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions Offer Design and Architectural Build Services for Pharmaceutical Industry Mississauga, Ontario-based experts for stainless steel fabrication services, Complete Stainless Solutions have announced recently a new service designed to improve the seamlessness with which pharmaceutical companies procure high quality stainless steel fitments for work, production and processing applications. - October 24, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions

Stainless Steel Fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions Offer One-Stop Shop for Complete Fabrication Demands Mississauga-based stainless steel fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions are now offering clients across Ontario a streamlined service for their unique fabrication demands. The company’s one-stop solution begins with their on-site estimation service and carries through to their drop-shipping... - September 25, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions

Mississauga-Based Stainless Steel Fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions Add New Services to Catalogue Leading Mississauga-based stainless steel fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions have recently announced several new additions to the company’s evolving services catalogue. The company’s CAD design and on-site estimating services will help firms to improve the seamlessness with which their... - September 04, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions

Full Service Stainless Steel Product Building Now Available from Mississauga Fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions Mississauga-based Complete Stainless Solutions Limited, leaders in stainless steel product manufacturing services, now offers full seamless fabrication processes. As specialists in stainless steel fabrication, the company is now fully equipped to assist their clients in achieving steel products to suit... - August 07, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions

Stainless Steel Fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions Offer Seamless Design Flexibility with Range of Welding Options Mississauga-based stainless steel fabricators Complete Stainless Solutions are now improving their services to include a full range of welding techniques. The use of MIG, TIG, STICK and SPOT welding enables CSS to meet the varying demands of their customers best suited to specific material and product... - July 11, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions

Mississauga’s LaserNett Launches a Redesigned Website LaserNett of Mississauga, Ontario is proud to announce the launch of its redesigned corporate website. Offering a more user-friendly experience, the new website is both sleek and stylish with a central focus on providing valuable information to those in the metal prototyping, tool and die, sign manufacturing,... - June 13, 2013 - LaserNett

Ensure Customized Precision with Services from OEM Manufacturer Complete Stainless Solutions Mississauga-based manufacturer, Complete Stainless Solutions is now specializing in OEM manufacturing for clients requiring customized stainless steel components. As an OEM manufacturer, the company’s capabilities enable clients to meet customer demands with either fitted heavy-duty or cosmetic... - June 12, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions

Xpanda USA Helps Businesses Reduce Loss & Theft “Smash & grab” robberies against retail and commercial stores unfortunately quite common. Here are some tips to prevent them. - May 25, 2013 - Xpanda USA Security Solution

Complete Stainless Solutions Offering OEM Product Fabrication Leading Mississauga, Ontario based steel products manufacturer, Complete Stainless Solutions Limited has just announced the company is offering clients access to its full service design and fabrication team for customized OEM products. The company’s fabrication experts will deliver best-in-class... - March 27, 2013 - Complete Stainless Solutions