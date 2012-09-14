PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

StruXure Outdoor Announces New Product Feature: StruXure Vanish Just in time for IBS 2019, StruXure Outdoor unveils the Vanish, a universally compatible component, the first of its kind, that will hide any motorized screen system within a StruXure pergola. - February 19, 2019 - StruXure Outdoor

Northern States Metals to Attend Lightfair International in Chicago, IL Northern States Metals, a leader in the aluminum extrusion industry for nearly 50 years and one-stop full service provider of custom aluminum extruded parts and products, will attend Lightfair International which will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois from May 8th to the 10th. Northern... - May 03, 2018 - Northern States Metals

Wahoo Decks Completes Load and Span Certification for 48 States Increased Safety & Expedited Inspection Processes Benefit Both Residential and Commercial Customers. - September 15, 2017 - Wahoo Decks

Northern States Metals Names New CEO The Board of Directors of Northern States Metals, a one-stop, full service provider of custom-designed and engineered aluminum extrusions, parts and products, and owner of Solar FlexRackTM, the leading ground mount solar racking system to the commercial and utility scale solar industry, today announced... - August 26, 2017 - Northern States Metals

Architectural Surfaces Inc. Supplies High-End Perforated Acoustical Ceiling for Livingston Lord Library Minnesota State University Moorehead renovates antiquated 55-year-old library. - August 28, 2015 - Architectural Surfaces

Q-Lab Corporation Celebrates Milestones in China Q-Lab China office marks 10 years and becoming a Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise in China. - August 02, 2015 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab Named a Top Workplace Again for 2015 Q-Lab Corporation was named a top workplace in northeast Ohio for 2015. - June 24, 2015 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab’s Exclusive Representative in Brazil Wins Paint & Pintura Award MAST Comercial Importadora Ltda, Q-Lab's representative in Brazil, was chosen by Paint & Pintura Magazine as the best Lab Equipment Supplier in the local paint market. Learn more at www.q-lab.com/news. - May 22, 2015 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab’s Sean Fowler Appointed as Vice-Chair for ISO Standards Committee on Corrosion Q-Lab Corporation's Sean Fowler was recently appointed as Vice-Chairman of the US Technical Advisory Group of TC156 for ISO, which focuses on the corrosion of metals and alloys. - May 06, 2015 - Q-Lab Corporation

Storm Smart Completes Largest-Ever Hurricane Screen Project Storm Smart, the largest hurricane protection company in Florida, has recently manufactured and installed over a half-mile of Storm Catcher Wind Abatement Screens, making the project the largest of it's kind in the company's 19-year history. - April 09, 2015 - Storm Smart

Q-Lab’s Gary Cornell Elected as Vice-Chair of SAE Committee Q-Lab's Gary Cornell was recently elected Vice-Chair of SAE's Textile and Flexible Plastics Committee. - March 29, 2015 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab Announces New Corrosion Contract Testing Capabilities Q-Lab Corporation's accredited testing facilities in Florida and Germany now offer contract testing services for corrosion tests requiring relative humidity control. - October 18, 2014 - Q-Lab Corporation

New Metal Supermarkets Location Opens in Everett, Washington Metal Supermarkets, the world’s largest supplier of small quantity metals, opened its third franchise location in Washington on June 9, 2014. Partners Allison Stairhime and Mark Farragher will be providing the area’s businesses and consumers with superior customer service and the highest... - June 25, 2014 - Metal Supermarkets

Local Couple Opens New Metal Supermarkets Location in Grand Rapids Area Metal Supermarkets, the world’s largest supplier of small quantity metals, opened its first franchise location in Michigan on June 2, 2014. Long-time local residents Brian Fojtik and his wife Karen will be providing area businesses and consumers with superior customer service and the highest quality metal products available. - June 18, 2014 - Metal Supermarkets

New Q-FOG CRH Cyclic Corrosion Tester with Relative Humidity Control Q-Lab Corporation announces the launch of the new Q-FOG CRH cyclic corrosion tester with relative humidity control. - April 03, 2014 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab Announces Launch of Finnish Language Website Q-Lab announces the launch of a new Finnish language website at www.q-lab.com/fi-fi/. - January 22, 2014 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab Announces Launch of Portuguese Language Website Q-Lab, the worldwide leader in accelerated weathering test equipment and outdoor exposure test services, is pleased to announce the launch of a new Portuguese language website at www.q-lab.com/pt-br/. Portuguese-speaking customers can now visit and learn about weathering, research test equipment and... - October 04, 2013 - Q-Lab Corporation

2013 Shanghai International Automotive Weathering Technology Symposium The 2013 Shanghai International Automotive Weathering Technology Symposium organized by Q-Lab will be held on 12 September 2013. - August 08, 2013 - Q-Lab Corporation

Hermetic 38999 Style Connectors with Integrated EMI Filters New EMI Filtered Option for SOURIAU PA&E's Lightweight, High-Performance 38999 Style Connectors - July 13, 2013 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)

Innovative System Creates a Completely Closed Solar Shade to Maximize the Reduction of Energy Cost Craft-Bilt Materials Ltd. has added a zipper system to its exterior retractable solar shade product line, Betterliving™ Solar Series II, to create a completely closed exterior solar shade. The zipper system on the solar shade helps to limit UV rays coming through the glass and blocks wind and bugs... - June 15, 2013 - Craft-Bilt Materials Ltd.

Xpanda USA Helps Businesses Reduce Loss & Theft “Smash & grab” robberies against retail and commercial stores unfortunately quite common. Here are some tips to prevent them. - May 25, 2013 - Xpanda USA Security Solution

Next Intent Invests in New 5-Axis CNC Machining Center With the increasing volume of customer work that requires 5-axis machining, Next Intent has invested in a new OKK VC-X350 machining center to augment the 6 other OKK machine tools already in place. The additional capacity enables Next Intent to provide quicker turnaround and hold close tolerances for... - May 24, 2013 - Next Intent

Q-Lab Announces Launch of Dutch Language Website Q-Lab, the worldwide leader in accelerated weathering test equipment and outdoor exposure test services, is pleased to announce the launch of a new Dutch language website at www.q-lab.com/nl-nl/. Dutch-speaking customers can now visit and learn about weathering, research test equipment and exposure... - May 20, 2013 - Q-Lab Corporation

Mingfa Tech MFG Ltd's Pin Fin Heat Sinks for LED Available in May 2013 MingfaTech Manufacturing Limited, a LED thermal solution leading provider, who is a certified LED heatsink supplier of many branded LED modules. MingfaTech’s design and supply on star heat sinks and pin fin heat sinks, especially the breaking-through LED cooler series of EtraLED, SimpoLED, GooLED have been helping the clients improve their designs with the heat dissipation in better efficiency and more aesthetic appearances. - May 08, 2013 - Mingfa Tech Manufacturing Limited

Dr. Andreas Giehl Joins Q-Lab as Technical & Standards Director Q-Lab Corporation is pleased to announce that Dr. Andreas Giehl recently joined the company as their European Technical and Standards Director. Dr. Giehl will be based out of the company’s German office and support Q-Lab’s customers throughout Europe. In this position, Dr. Giehl will also... - April 17, 2013 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab's European Accelerated Lab is Now Fully Accredited Q-Lab's accelerated testing laboratory in Saarbrücken, Germany is now accredited to ISO 17025. - January 10, 2013 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab’s Smrithi Kumar to Chair AATCC Lightfastness & Weathering RA 50 Committee Q-Lab, the worldwide leader in accelerated weathering equipment and outdoor exposure test services, is pleased to announce that Mr. Smrithi Kumar was recently elected to the position of Chairman for the AATCC’s Lightfastness and Weathering RA 50 Committee. Mr. Kumar has worked on the committee... - November 23, 2012 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab Announces Launch of Japanese Language Website Q-Lab, the worldwide leader in accelerated weathering test equipment and outdoor exposure test services, is pleased to announce the launch of a new Japanese language website at www.q-lab.com/ja-jp. Customers from Japan can now visit and learn about weathering, research test equipment and exposure services,... - November 23, 2012 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab Announces Three New Products Q-Lab Corporation is pleased to announce the launch of three new exciting products in the field of weathering and light stability testing. The Q-SUN Xe-2 xenon test chamber represents the newest standard in lightfastness testing. Featuring a rotating rack design, reliable air-cooling and a full range... - November 23, 2012 - Q-Lab Corporation

QUV and Q-SUN Weathering Testers Now Speak Five Languages Q-Lab is pleased to announce new multi-language controller capabilities for its QUV and Q-SUN weathering test chambers. - November 23, 2012 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab Announces Launch of Korean Language Website Q-Lab announces the launch of a new Korean language website at www.q-lab.com/ko-kr. - November 23, 2012 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab Announces Launch of New Contract Testing Laboratory in Germany Q-Lab announces the launch of a new, fully-equipped contract testing laboratory in Saarbrücken, Germany. - November 23, 2012 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab Introduces New Q-PANEL Automotive Refinish Training System Q-Lab Corporation is pleased to announce the release of the new Q-PANEL automotive refinish training system for use with automotive paint and coating products. - August 29, 2012 - Q-Lab Corporation

The AMS Group Delivers Optical Components for Discovery Channel Telescope Baffle System Design Optimized for Manufacturability and Performance - July 20, 2012 - Next Intent

Q-Lab Named a Top Workplace for 2012 Q-Lab, the worldwide leader in accelerated lightfastness and weathering test equipment, is pleased to announce that The Cleveland Plain Dealer recently named them one of the top 40 best small businesses to work for in northeast Ohio. Employees and community members nominated over 1000 companies, nonprofits... - June 29, 2012 - Q-Lab Corporation

Chelsea Decorative Metal Company Have Brought Back Tin Ceilings with Original Designs That Date Back to the 1800's Chelsea is a company that manufactures and distributes tin ceilings. This press release will mention the material, styles that are still available, the pattern sizes and the different finishes, the popularity of the metal and the rooms they decorate, and where they can be purchased. - June 03, 2012 - Pressed Tin Ceiling Company

Q-Lab and Add-X Biotech Team Up for Time-Lapse Study on Oxo-Biodegradation Add-X Biotech and Q-Lab Corporation have teamed up to perform the first outdoor weathering test using an oxo-biodegradable plastic bag. Add-X is a Swedish biotech company, and the inventor behind the AddiFlex® oxo-biodegradable additive used in the test. Q-Lab is the worldwide leader in weathering... - January 12, 2012 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab Announces Launch of New Website Q-Lab, the worldwide leader in accelerated weathering test equipment and outdoor exposure test services, is pleased to announce the launch of their new website at www.q-lab.com. The website has ten times the content of the previous site, and is available in Chinese, English, Spanish, German, Italian,... - January 11, 2012 - Q-Lab Corporation

SOURIAU PA&E Announces New Hermetic Mini-Micro-D 27% Lower Profile Than Standard Micro-D Connectors - November 11, 2011 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)

FABLOGIC Metal Composite Panel Project Featured in MetalMag FABLOGIC(TM) by BAMCO, Inc., an award-winning leader in the design and fabrication of composite metal panels, is proud to have one of its projects featured in the May/June 2011 issue of MetalMag. The featured project is the Loggia Athletic Center at Grinnell College in Iowa. The athletic center was... - July 29, 2011 - BAMCO, Inc.

Q-Lab Wins Award to Improve Solar PV Module Durability Q-Lab Corporation and several partners were recently awarded $2.9 million for a Solar-Durability and Lifetime Extension (S-DLE) Center project, as part of the Ohio Third Frontier program. Q-Lab is a recognized global leader in advanced weathering test equipment and services. The other program collaborators... - June 05, 2011 - Q-Lab Corporation

New FABLOGIC Brand of Composite Metal Panels Announced BAMCO, Inc. Unveils Expanded Product Line to US National Market. - April 08, 2011 - BAMCO, Inc.

GPI Prototype to Present Additive Manufacturing Technologies at Pacific Design & Manufacturing/Medical Design & Manufacturing 2011 GPI Prototype announced that it will showcase and present its additive manufacturing capabilities at the Pacific Design & Manufacturing/Medical Design & Manufacturing 2011 show in Anaheim California on February 8th-9th 2011. GPI Prototype will be located at booth 3874 and be available to answer... - February 06, 2011 - GPI Prototype

Gladding Braided Products is Expanding Manufacturing Operations with New Plant Addition Gladding Braided Products is expanding and adding approximately 10,000 square of manufacturing space to their existing 85,000 sq. foot factory. The ground breaking took place in July 2010 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2010. - November 01, 2010 - Gladding Braided Products, LLC

Gladding Braided Products Will be Featured on the Award Winning History Channel Series Modern Marvels Gladding Braided Products will be featured on the History Channel’s award-winning television series, Modern Marvels. The episode, slated to air in November 2010, will explore the history and manufacturing of chains, wire and rope. A three-person film crew from Half Yard Productions, a documentary film company from the New York City area, spent a day filming Gladding’s manufacturing facilities. - October 22, 2010 - Gladding Braided Products, LLC

PA&E Announces New Lightweight, Hermetic Micro-D Connector Aluminum Shell Option Provides a 67% Weight Savings. - May 15, 2010 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)

Taber Extrusions Releases Key Information on Marine Aluminum Extrusions and Other Military Applications The 5000 series outperforms the 6000 series alloy, providing improved performance in marine and other military applications. - March 19, 2010 - Taber Extrusions

Super Stud Building Products Unveils The EDGE Drywall Framing System Super Stud Puts the Framer’s Needs First with its latest and safest drywall framing system, The EDGE - March 14, 2010 - Super Stud Building Products