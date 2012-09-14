PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

StruXure Outdoor Announces New Product Feature: StruXure Vanish Just in time for IBS 2019, StruXure Outdoor unveils the Vanish, a universally compatible component, the first of its kind, that will hide any motorized screen system within a StruXure pergola. - February 19, 2019 - StruXure Outdoor

Northern States Metals to Attend Lightfair International in Chicago, IL Northern States Metals, a leader in the aluminum extrusion industry for nearly 50 years and one-stop full service provider of custom aluminum extruded parts and products, will attend Lightfair International which will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois from May 8th to the 10th. Northern... - May 03, 2018 - Northern States Metals

Wahoo Decks Completes Load and Span Certification for 48 States Increased Safety & Expedited Inspection Processes Benefit Both Residential and Commercial Customers. - September 15, 2017 - Wahoo Decks

Northern States Metals Names New CEO The Board of Directors of Northern States Metals, a one-stop, full service provider of custom-designed and engineered aluminum extrusions, parts and products, and owner of Solar FlexRackTM, the leading ground mount solar racking system to the commercial and utility scale solar industry, today announced... - August 26, 2017 - Northern States Metals

Q-Lab Corporation Celebrates Milestones in China Q-Lab China office marks 10 years and becoming a Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise in China. - August 02, 2015 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab Named a Top Workplace Again for 2015 Q-Lab Corporation was named a top workplace in northeast Ohio for 2015. - June 24, 2015 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab’s Exclusive Representative in Brazil Wins Paint & Pintura Award MAST Comercial Importadora Ltda, Q-Lab's representative in Brazil, was chosen by Paint & Pintura Magazine as the best Lab Equipment Supplier in the local paint market. Learn more at www.q-lab.com/news. - May 22, 2015 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab’s Sean Fowler Appointed as Vice-Chair for ISO Standards Committee on Corrosion Q-Lab Corporation's Sean Fowler was recently appointed as Vice-Chairman of the US Technical Advisory Group of TC156 for ISO, which focuses on the corrosion of metals and alloys. - May 06, 2015 - Q-Lab Corporation

Storm Smart Completes Largest-Ever Hurricane Screen Project Storm Smart, the largest hurricane protection company in Florida, has recently manufactured and installed over a half-mile of Storm Catcher Wind Abatement Screens, making the project the largest of it's kind in the company's 19-year history. - April 09, 2015 - Storm Smart

Q-Lab’s Gary Cornell Elected as Vice-Chair of SAE Committee Q-Lab's Gary Cornell was recently elected Vice-Chair of SAE's Textile and Flexible Plastics Committee. - March 29, 2015 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab Announces New Corrosion Contract Testing Capabilities Q-Lab Corporation's accredited testing facilities in Florida and Germany now offer contract testing services for corrosion tests requiring relative humidity control. - October 18, 2014 - Q-Lab Corporation

New Q-FOG CRH Cyclic Corrosion Tester with Relative Humidity Control Q-Lab Corporation announces the launch of the new Q-FOG CRH cyclic corrosion tester with relative humidity control. - April 03, 2014 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab Announces Launch of Finnish Language Website Q-Lab announces the launch of a new Finnish language website at www.q-lab.com/fi-fi/. - January 22, 2014 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab Announces Launch of Portuguese Language Website Q-Lab, the worldwide leader in accelerated weathering test equipment and outdoor exposure test services, is pleased to announce the launch of a new Portuguese language website at www.q-lab.com/pt-br/. Portuguese-speaking customers can now visit and learn about weathering, research test equipment and... - October 04, 2013 - Q-Lab Corporation

2013 Shanghai International Automotive Weathering Technology Symposium The 2013 Shanghai International Automotive Weathering Technology Symposium organized by Q-Lab will be held on 12 September 2013. - August 08, 2013 - Q-Lab Corporation

Next Intent Invests in New 5-Axis CNC Machining Center With the increasing volume of customer work that requires 5-axis machining, Next Intent has invested in a new OKK VC-X350 machining center to augment the 6 other OKK machine tools already in place. The additional capacity enables Next Intent to provide quicker turnaround and hold close tolerances for... - May 24, 2013 - Next Intent

Q-Lab Announces Launch of Dutch Language Website Q-Lab, the worldwide leader in accelerated weathering test equipment and outdoor exposure test services, is pleased to announce the launch of a new Dutch language website at www.q-lab.com/nl-nl/. Dutch-speaking customers can now visit and learn about weathering, research test equipment and exposure... - May 20, 2013 - Q-Lab Corporation

Mingfa Tech MFG Ltd's Pin Fin Heat Sinks for LED Available in May 2013 MingfaTech Manufacturing Limited, a LED thermal solution leading provider, who is a certified LED heatsink supplier of many branded LED modules. MingfaTech’s design and supply on star heat sinks and pin fin heat sinks, especially the breaking-through LED cooler series of EtraLED, SimpoLED, GooLED have been helping the clients improve their designs with the heat dissipation in better efficiency and more aesthetic appearances. - May 08, 2013 - Mingfa Tech Manufacturing Limited

Dr. Andreas Giehl Joins Q-Lab as Technical & Standards Director Q-Lab Corporation is pleased to announce that Dr. Andreas Giehl recently joined the company as their European Technical and Standards Director. Dr. Giehl will be based out of the company’s German office and support Q-Lab’s customers throughout Europe. In this position, Dr. Giehl will also... - April 17, 2013 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab's European Accelerated Lab is Now Fully Accredited Q-Lab's accelerated testing laboratory in Saarbrücken, Germany is now accredited to ISO 17025. - January 10, 2013 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab’s Smrithi Kumar to Chair AATCC Lightfastness & Weathering RA 50 Committee Q-Lab, the worldwide leader in accelerated weathering equipment and outdoor exposure test services, is pleased to announce that Mr. Smrithi Kumar was recently elected to the position of Chairman for the AATCC’s Lightfastness and Weathering RA 50 Committee. Mr. Kumar has worked on the committee... - November 23, 2012 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab Announces Launch of Japanese Language Website Q-Lab, the worldwide leader in accelerated weathering test equipment and outdoor exposure test services, is pleased to announce the launch of a new Japanese language website at www.q-lab.com/ja-jp. Customers from Japan can now visit and learn about weathering, research test equipment and exposure services,... - November 23, 2012 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab Announces Three New Products Q-Lab Corporation is pleased to announce the launch of three new exciting products in the field of weathering and light stability testing. The Q-SUN Xe-2 xenon test chamber represents the newest standard in lightfastness testing. Featuring a rotating rack design, reliable air-cooling and a full range... - November 23, 2012 - Q-Lab Corporation

QUV and Q-SUN Weathering Testers Now Speak Five Languages Q-Lab is pleased to announce new multi-language controller capabilities for its QUV and Q-SUN weathering test chambers. - November 23, 2012 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab Announces Launch of Korean Language Website Q-Lab announces the launch of a new Korean language website at www.q-lab.com/ko-kr. - November 23, 2012 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab Announces Launch of New Contract Testing Laboratory in Germany Q-Lab announces the launch of a new, fully-equipped contract testing laboratory in Saarbrücken, Germany. - November 23, 2012 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab Introduces New Q-PANEL Automotive Refinish Training System Q-Lab Corporation is pleased to announce the release of the new Q-PANEL automotive refinish training system for use with automotive paint and coating products. - August 29, 2012 - Q-Lab Corporation

The AMS Group Delivers Optical Components for Discovery Channel Telescope Baffle System Design Optimized for Manufacturability and Performance - July 20, 2012 - Next Intent

Q-Lab Named a Top Workplace for 2012 Q-Lab, the worldwide leader in accelerated lightfastness and weathering test equipment, is pleased to announce that The Cleveland Plain Dealer recently named them one of the top 40 best small businesses to work for in northeast Ohio. Employees and community members nominated over 1000 companies, nonprofits... - June 29, 2012 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab and Add-X Biotech Team Up for Time-Lapse Study on Oxo-Biodegradation Add-X Biotech and Q-Lab Corporation have teamed up to perform the first outdoor weathering test using an oxo-biodegradable plastic bag. Add-X is a Swedish biotech company, and the inventor behind the AddiFlex® oxo-biodegradable additive used in the test. Q-Lab is the worldwide leader in weathering... - January 12, 2012 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab Announces Launch of New Website Q-Lab, the worldwide leader in accelerated weathering test equipment and outdoor exposure test services, is pleased to announce the launch of their new website at www.q-lab.com. The website has ten times the content of the previous site, and is available in Chinese, English, Spanish, German, Italian,... - January 11, 2012 - Q-Lab Corporation

Q-Lab Wins Award to Improve Solar PV Module Durability Q-Lab Corporation and several partners were recently awarded $2.9 million for a Solar-Durability and Lifetime Extension (S-DLE) Center project, as part of the Ohio Third Frontier program. Q-Lab is a recognized global leader in advanced weathering test equipment and services. The other program collaborators... - June 05, 2011 - Q-Lab Corporation

Taber Extrusions Releases Key Information on Marine Aluminum Extrusions and Other Military Applications The 5000 series outperforms the 6000 series alloy, providing improved performance in marine and other military applications. - March 19, 2010 - Taber Extrusions

Taber Extrusions Serves as the Preferred U.S. Domestic Extruder to Meet Stringent Technical Requirements of 5000 Aluminum Taber Extrusions Supplies Custom and Standard 5000 Aluminum Extrusions for U.S. Military Land and Sea Applications. - February 11, 2010 - Taber Extrusions

Storm Smart Employees Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Needy Families The Storm Smart fleet was on the road Thanksgiving morning, but instead of being filled with state-of-the-art hurricane protection products, they were filled with turkeys, pies and all the other foods necessary for a wonderful Thanksgiving meal. - November 28, 2009 - Storm Smart

Rollex’s Sleek New ‘Stealth’ Soffit Has Hidden Air Vents for Smooth Appearance Rollex Corporation, a manufacturer specializing in metal building products, has introduced sleek new aluminum venting soffit panels designed with concealed air holes for a smooth, streamlined appearance. Rollex’s new “Stealth” soffit, a hidden-vent soffit system, is a pre-finished... - October 29, 2009 - Rollex Corporation

Storm Smart 'We Care' Winner Well-Deserving Englewood Family The 'We Care' program is intended to provide free hurricane protection to a Southwest homeowner, based on need, during the 2009 Hurricane Season. This month's winner is Mr. Ed Kensey, who's compelling story prompted immediate action from Storm Smart. - October 07, 2009 - Storm Smart

Storm Smart Named to 'Inc 5000' Record Fourth Year in a Row Storm Smart Industries, the largest hurricane protection company in Florida, has just been named to Inc. Magazine's annual list of the fastest growing privately-held companies in America. No other South Florida company has been named to this list four years in a row before. - August 17, 2009 - Storm Smart

Asia Textile Conference Scheduled to Support Indonesia’s Growing Exports Balai Besar Tekstil is hosting the South Asia Textile Conference (SATC) in Bandung Indonesia. The SATC, sponsored by Q-Lab Corporation (USA) and Premier Colorscan (India), is scheduled for Wednesday, 05 August, 2009 at the Hilton Hotel in Bandung, Indonesia. - July 02, 2009 - Q-Lab Corporation

MAXAL International Announces New Web Page Design MAXAL International, Inc. (www.maxal.com), an aluminum welding wire company, announced today that it has launched a revised version of its web site. - December 23, 2008 - Maxal International, Inc.

Rollex Releases Aluminum Soffit, Fascia, and Trim Coil in Fiber-Cement Colors Rollex Corporation, a manufacturer specializing in metal building products, has added seven popular fiber-cement siding colors to its lineup of aluminum soffit panels, fascia covers, and related exterior components. Rollex has expanded its aluminum color palette to offer cost, performance, and ease-of-installation... - December 12, 2008 - Rollex Corporation

MAXAL International Announces New Strategic Sales and Marketing Alliance with Hobart Brothers, a Member of the ITW Group of Companies MAXAL International, Inc. (www.maxal.com), an aluminum welding wire manufacturer, announced a strategic sales and marketing alliance with Hobart Brothers, a member of the ITW group of companies. This agreement expands MAXAL’s presence in the North American region. Hobart Brothers is a leading supplier... - November 25, 2008 - Maxal International, Inc.

New Rollex Flashings Speed Fiber Cement Siding Jobs Metal products specialist Rollex Corporation has launched a line of pre-formed aluminum flashing components expressly designed to simplify and ensure the proper installation of fiber-cement siding while enhancing the appearance of the finished job. Rollex is offering the factory-fabricated, pre-finished... - September 23, 2008 - Rollex Corporation

DryJoist Named One of the 50 Most Innovative Building Products of 2008 Wahoo Decks’ DryJoist Receives Top Honor from Professional Remodeler Magazine. - September 07, 2008 - Wahoo Decks

Storm Smart Named to 'Inc. 5000' List Third Year in a Row For a record third year, Storm Smart has been named as one of the fastest growing privately-held companies in America by 'Inc. Magazine.' - September 05, 2008 - Storm Smart

Hailo LLC Welcomes New Mechanical Engineer Hailo LLC, a Long Island, NY based aluminum ladder manufacturer in Holbrook, has hired Ralph Weinmuller as their new Mechanical Engineer. - May 22, 2008 - Hailo LLC

Hailo LLC Accepts Finalist New York State Foreign Investment Award NY based aluminum ladder manufacturer is finalist for NY State Foreign Investment Award. - May 21, 2008 - Hailo LLC

Storm Catcher Hurricane Wind Abatement Screen Receives Approval for Industry's Largest Roll-Down Hurricane Screen The Florida Building Commission has recently approved Storm Smart Industries FL#10306 application for the expanded engineering of their Storm Catcher Hurricane Wind Abatement Roll-Down Screen. Previously approved for spans up to 229 inches, Storm Catcher was already recognized as the most popular roll-down... - May 13, 2008 - Storm Smart

Storm Smart Offers Economic Stimulus Program In an effort to assist homeowners of Southwest Florida, Storm Smart Industries, the largest hurricane protection company in Florida, is offering an immediate rebate of 21% to all customers on their entire portfolio of hurricane protection products. - May 01, 2008 - Storm Smart