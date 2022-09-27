MingfaTech Manufacturing Limited, a LED thermal solution leading provider, who is a certified LED heatsink supplier of many branded LED modules. MingfaTech’s design and supply on star heat sinks and pin fin heat sinks, especially the breaking-through LED cooler series of EtraLED, SimpoLED, GooLED have been helping the clients improve their designs with the heat dissipation in better efficiency and more aesthetic appearances. - May 08, 2013 - Mingfa Tech Manufacturing Limited