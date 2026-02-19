Recent Headlines
BIC Auctions, with Integra and US Asset Exchange, Announce Heidelberg Cement Mill Closure Auction Series and Immediate Sale of Processing Assets
BIC Auctions, with Integra Asset Solutions and US Asset Exchange, has been retained to manage the structured disposition of assets from the Heidelberg Materials cement mill closure in Cupertino, CA. The program includes a timed online auction beginning March 11, 2026, and immediate negotiated sale of major processing assets including ball mills, crushers, Caterpillar engines, and plant infrastructure suitable for cement, mining, and aggregates operations. - February 19, 2026 - BIC Auctions
Dongsheng’s New Breakthrough in Precious Metal Recycling Technology
New breakthroughs in Dongsheng precious metal recycler’s recycling technology in 2025.Dongsheng Precious Metal Recycling employs advanced roasting and acid treatment technology to process spent palladium-containing catalysts. - October 13, 2025 - Dongsheng Metal
Tenth Edition of Nigeria Mining Week to Feature Exciting New Industry Forums
The upcoming Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo will feature exciting new forums to engage mining houses, sector specialists and investors specifically on matters such as steel, gold, gemstones and power. - September 12, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week to celebrate industry journey of “progress to global relevance” in October in Abuja
The upcoming Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo will celebrate the country’s mining legacy as well as its burgeoning potential when it returns to Abuja from 13 to 15 October. - September 10, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja for 10th Edition in October
The organisers of Nigeria Mining Week, a flagship gathering for the mining industry in the region, have the announced the dates for this year’s edition in Abuja. - March 09, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Zamfara State Governor Lawal Confirmed to Address Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja
The organisers of the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo have confirmed that the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, His Excellency Dauda Lawal, will attend the event in November. - November 02, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria's Ministry of Solid Minerals Development Endorses Nigeria Mining Week
The Nigerian Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has once again confirmed its commitment to the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo. - October 11, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Confirms New Date and Venue for November in Abuja
The Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo returns to Abuja for its ninth edition from 18 to 20 November 2024. This landmark gathering of mining pioneers, investors, regulators, suppliers and service providers in the region’s burgeoning extractive industry will take place at the Abuja... - September 15, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Universal Achemetal Titanium Awarded $11.3 Million Contract from United States Department of Defense for for Titanium Metal R&D in Montana
The Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded $11.3 million dollars to Universal Achemetal Titanium, LLC (UAT) to conduct titanium metal research and development in Montana for the United States Navy, Office of Naval Research. U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-Montana) was instrumental in securing the funding for this initiative of critical national importance. - January 05, 2024 - Universal Achemetal Titanium
Nigeria Mining Week's "Great Commitment" as Event Returns to Abuja in October
Nigeria Mining Week, taking place in Abuja from 16–18 October, promises to be a significant platform for key stakeholders in the mining industry. - September 01, 2023 - Nigeria Mining Week
Excitement as Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to Attend Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja on 1 Nov
The presence of the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week underscores just how serious the Nigerian government is to support and grow the country’s burgeoning mining sector. - October 29, 2022 - Nigeria Mining Week
The Countdown to 1 November Has Begun: Abuja to Welcome Back Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria’s Ministry of Mines and Steel Developmen Arc. Olamilikan Adegbite will personally welcome attendees at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week, when he delivers the ministerial address during the opening session on 1 November, followed by a VIP tour of the exhibition floor. The live event... - October 21, 2022 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Makes a Welcome Live, In-Person Return to Abuja in November
The mining sector globally has welcomed the return of Nigeria’s leading industry event on the calendar: Nigeria Mining Week will be back in-person at the Abuja International Conference Centre from 1–3 November 2022. After two years of digital connection, the entire mining value chain... - July 27, 2022 - Nigeria Mining Week
Atlanta Based Specialty Realty Group Reorganizes, Changes Business Plan & Leadership
Thunder Energies Corp. (OTCPK:TNRG) has completed the change of control of the corporation by a new investor group. The firm, which was previously in the CBD and Hemp sector, changed its controlling shareholders and divested the CBD and Hemp assets in a transaction that was announced and closed in... - May 05, 2022 - Thunder Energies Corp.
Nigeria Mining Week Back in October with Seven Compelling Reasons to Invest in Burgeoning Mining Sector
The much-anticipated Nigeria Mining Week expo and conference will return from 12–13 October as planned, but will take place in a digital format again due to the current challenges in the market with regards to travel and COVID-19 restrictions. Supported by Nigeria’s Ministry of Mines... - August 22, 2021 - Nigeria Mining Week
UK DIT Joins Forces with Nigeria’s Mining Community with Online Trade Show
The UK Department of International Trade (UK DIT) has announced their partnership with the organisers of Nigeria Mining Week, for the launch of an exciting digital trade show, the Alternative Mining Equipment Trade Show, aiming to drive collaboration between the UK and Nigeria for the development... - March 26, 2021 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week’s Digital Event: a Golden Opportunity to Show the Way Forward for Country’s Mining Industry
The programme for the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week Digital Event, taking place from 12-16 October, offers an extensive range of sessions that showcases how the various sectors are gearing up for a veritable explosion of the mining industry. - September 24, 2020 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week’s Digital Event Receives Strong Support from Industry and Ministry
The organisers of the Nigeria Mining Week Digital Event, taking place from 12-16 October, have announced several high-level sponsorships by longstanding partners of the event. These include Emotan Global Ventures Limited, AG Vision, PW Nigeria (PWN), Punuka, Rapidlink and Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie (UUBO). - September 09, 2020 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week to Proceed Digitally in October and Reconvene in 2021
The mining mood in Nigeria remains upbeat amid the announcement that the Nigeria Mining Week conference will proceed as a digital platform from 12-16 October this year while the event will reconvene as a live event in Abuja on 11-13 October 2021. According to Nigeria’s Minister of Mines and... - July 24, 2020 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigerian Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite Pledges to Increase Support for Nigeria Mining Week
The recently-appointed Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite has committed for the ministry to become more involved in the annual Nigeria Mining Week. “We want to put some life in Nigeria Mining Week and we want to deepen what happens,” Minister Adegbite... - October 10, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week
Africa Finance Corporation: “Proud to be Supporting the Growth of Nigeria’s Fledgling Mining Industry"
Nigeria Mining Week to gather 1200+ mining experts in Abuja. - October 09, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week
East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Kigali to Welcome Ministers from Tanzania, South Sudan and DRC
Mining ministers and an Undersecretary for Mining from Tanzania, DRC and South Sudan will join the CEO of the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum & Gas Board (RMB) in a ministerial discussion panel on regional mineral trade and investment at the upcoming East & Central Africa Mining Forum conference... - October 09, 2019 - East & Central Africa Mining Forum
Aldango Gold Refinery in Rwanda Partners with East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Kigali in October
The inaugural edition of East & Central Africa Mining Forum is hosted by the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) and will focus on the opportunities in the regional mining industry. - September 18, 2019 - East & Central Africa Mining Forum
Nigeria Mining Week Partner PwC on Country's Mining Future: "Continuity in the Implementation of the Roadmap"
Mr. Cyril Azobu, PwC Nigeria’s Head Advisory and Mining Sector Leader gives his views on the country's burgeoning mining sector in the run-up to Nigeria Mining Week, in Abuja from 14-16 October, jointly organized by PwC, Spintelligent and the Mining Association of Nigeria (MAN). - September 18, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Organisers Welcome Appointment of Nigeria’s New Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite
The appointment of the new Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has been welcomed by key media and event stakeholders in the country’s mining sector. Shortly after his appointment this week, the new minister was quoted as saying that he intends to learn from... - August 28, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week to Provide Promising Geological Survey Update as Mining Sector Readies for Investment
The Director-General of the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, Dr Garba Abdulrazaq, will present a “Geological Survey update: Progress report on new findings and available data” at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week taking place from 14-16 October. An official ambassador for the event, Dr... - August 22, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week to Focus on Attracting Investment in October as Fourth Edition Showcases Successful Projects
The recently elected new President of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Alhaji Kabir Mohammed Kankara, will deliver the welcome address at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja, taking place from 14-16 October. - July 04, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Announces Platinum Sponsorship by Bank of Industry
The organisers of Nigeria Mining Week have announced the platinum sponsorship of the Bank of Industry at the third edition of the event in Abuja from 15-17 October. - October 05, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week to Provide Practical Business Know-How, Solutions and Updates to Build Country’s Mining Industry
The upcoming third edition of the Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja from 15-17 October provides access to all the practical knowledge, valuable connections and decision makers for would-be and established mining companies in the country. - July 25, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week
APMEX Introduces Chance to Win 500 oz of Silver
APMEX, Inc., a leading online precious metals retailer based in Oklahoma City, is excited to announce the 2018 Silver Maple Leaf Monster Box Sweepstakes, celebrating one of the most popular silver bullion coins in the world. One lucky winner will receive a 500-coin Monster Box of 2018 1-oz Silver... - April 05, 2018 - APMEX, Inc.
New Series Travels Route 66 – Exclusively at APMEX
APMEX, Inc., the nation’s largest precious metals e-retailer, is excited to introduce a new limited-production series that will take customers on a journey along one of the most famous roads in America: Route 66. On November 11, 1926, U.S. Route 66 opened following rapid industrial growth... - April 04, 2018 - APMEX, Inc.
Second Biblical Series Release from Scottsdale Mint Now at APMEX
APMEX, Inc., the nation’s largest Precious Metals e-retailer, is pleased to announce the second release of Scottsdale Mint’s famed Biblical Series is now available. In 2015, Arizona-based Scottsdale Mint introduced the first of a new series that features stories from the Bible –... - March 31, 2018 - APMEX, Inc.
Shop the Latest America The Beautiful Series Release Now at APMEX
APMEX, Inc., a leading Precious Metals e-retailer based in Oklahoma City, is thrilled to announce the latest release in the America the Beautiful Silver Bullion Coin™ series is now available for pre-order. The 2018 5 oz Silver ATB Apostle Islands National Lakeshore Park, WI, marks the second... - March 24, 2018 - APMEX, Inc.
KOMSCO Announces New 2018 Silver Chiwoo Cheonwang and Tiger Coins
APMEX, Inc., a leading Precious Metals retailer based in Oklahoma City, is excited to announce the latest releases from KOMSCO with the 2018 1 oz Silver Chiwoo Cheonwang and 2018 1 oz Silver Tiger medals. - March 23, 2018 - APMEX, Inc.
APMEX Introduces Next Royal Mint Queen’s Beasts Release – Plus Enter to Win 150oz of Silver
APMEX, Inc., the nation’s largest Precious Metals e-retailer, is excited to introduce the latest in The Royal Mint’s highly popular Precious Metal bullion Queen’s Beasts series – The Red Dragon of Wales. Plus, for a short time, be entered to win 150 oz of Silver to celebrate... - March 22, 2018 - APMEX, Inc.
"Landmark" Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja in October to Gather the Industry and Explore Its Potential and Future
Nigeria Mining Week, the flagship mining conference and expo in West Africa, will return to Abuja from 15-17 October following its tremendous success in October 2017. “Not only a landmark achievement, but an encouragement for the mining sector” is how Alh. Sani Shehu, the President of... - March 01, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week
"Landmark" Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja Reignites Enthusiasm for Industry’s Potential and Future
“Not only a landmark achievement but an encouragement for the mining sector,” is how the President of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Alh. Sani Shehu, describes the hugely successful, second edition of the Nigeria Mining Week conference and exhibition that took place in Abuja in October. - November 08, 2017 - Nigeria Mining Week
Abuja to Become the Centre of the Nigerian Mining Vision as Nigeria Mining Week Comes to the City from Tuesday
Excitement is building in Abuja in preparation before becoming the centre of the Nigerian mining vision next week during the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo with over 500 mining professionals gathering to discuss the state and the future of this burgeoning sector. Nigeria’s Minister... - October 15, 2017 - Nigeria Mining Week
Plaurum Presented the Brand Solutions at IPMI
Sergey Medvedev, Plaurum Group Chairman of Board of Directors, made presentation on integration of competences, experience and knowledge of EZOCM (Russia) and Safina (Czech Republic) - July 19, 2017 - Plaurum
Skillings Mining Review Dedicates the June 2014 Issue to Congressman James Oberstar
Skillings Mining Review dedicates the June issue to honoring the life and work of Minnesota Congressman James Oberstar. Oberstar is remembered as a champion of Great Lakes shipping and a tireless advocate for waterborne commerce. The son of an Iron Range miner, James Oberstar never forgot his roots, supporting large-scale infrastructure projects meant to encourage job growth in both mining and shipping in his jurisdiction. - June 26, 2014 - Skillings Mining Review
Skillings Mining Review Profiles American Vanadium in Its February 2014 Issue
For February 2014, Skillings Mining Review's monthly series "Profiles in Mining" features an interview with American Vanadium's President, CEO and Director Mr. Bill Radvak. - February 22, 2014 - Skillings Mining Review
Skillings Mining Review Profiles Joy Global's New Facility in the Iron Range (Virginia, MN) in Its January 2014 Issue
For January 2014, Skillings Mining Review's Profiles In Mining interviews featured Mr. Lester "Bud" Fontana, Regional Sales Manager- Iron Range Operations and Mr. John D. Ward III, General Manager - Iron Range on what this facility means for the Iron Range and for mining in general. - January 13, 2014 - Skillings Mining Review
Update on Intention of Listing on a Public Stock Exchange
Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd. is pleased to report on the anticipated listing of its shares on a European stock exchange. Inca Mining has enlisted the services of a recognized broker to act as listing agent and with the final paperwork under review, the company looks forward to announcing a listing... - January 23, 2013 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.
Progress Continues and is on Track at New Processing Facility
Inca Peruvian Mining, Ltd. is pleased to report on the status of development at the site for the new processing facility. Construction at the designated site for the processing plant, which will process the entire mineral through Inca Peruvian Mining’s joint venture partner, is moving... - January 11, 2013 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.
New Processing Plant Could Reduce Production Costs by 50% Per Ounce
Inca Peruvian Mining, Ltd. ("Inca Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its joint venture partner has secured a contractor to complete the construction and installation of the new processing plant. The location of the site is perfect as it is within 15... - January 09, 2013 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.
Skillings Mining Review Profiles Latin Resources
Skillings Mining Review’s November issue features Profiles In Mining with Managing Director Christopher Gale of Latin Resources. Gale discusses how Peru's iron ore is retrieved at a low cost and minimal environmental impact. - November 23, 2012 - Skillings Mining Review
Skillings Mining Review Starts LinkedIn Mining Group
Skillings Mining Review today unveiled a new addition to LinkedIn groups. The new Linkedin addition Skillings Mining Review Group features social media discussion for its growing social media community. Members of the LinkedIn Mining community can now interact directly with Skillings and its editorial staff to gain access to mining knowledge resources, insights and opportunities. - November 15, 2012 - Skillings Mining Review
Skillings Mining Review Redesign Introduces Expanded Content
Skillings Mining Review today unveiled an addition to its popular printed and digital editorial section. The new section entitled, Profiles in Mining, includes in depth features and person profiles designed to showcase the concentration and breadth of Skillings expanded thought leader editorial content. - November 08, 2012 - Skillings Mining Review
Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd. Announces Its Intention of Listing Its Shares on a European Stock Exchange
Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd. (Inca Mining or the Company) is pleased to report that it intends to begin its listing process on a recognized Stock Exchange within the next 21 days. The exchange that the Company would have its shares quoted on is the GXG Markets, A part of the Global Exchange Group,... - October 13, 2012 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.
First Sample Results of Ore from New 40 Meter Shaft Indicate 3 Times Higher Grade Ore
Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd. is pleased to report on the discovery of a 40 meter shaft and preliminary testing results on the ore extracted from the deeper level. The joint venture partner was delighted by the discovery of the shaft. It is believed to have been drilled by the previous owner and is... - October 04, 2012 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.