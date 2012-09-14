PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Nigerian Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite Pledges to Increase Support for Nigeria Mining Week The recently-appointed Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite has committed for the ministry to become more involved in the annual Nigeria Mining Week. “We want to put some life in Nigeria Mining Week and we want to deepen what happens,” Minister Adegbite said... - October 10, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Kigali to Welcome Ministers from Tanzania, South Sudan and DRC Mining ministers and an Undersecretary for Mining from Tanzania, DRC and South Sudan will join the CEO of the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum & Gas Board (RMB) in a ministerial discussion panel on regional mineral trade and investment at the upcoming East & Central Africa Mining Forum conference and... - October 09, 2019 - East & Central Africa Mining Forum

Africa Finance Corporation: “Proud to be Supporting the Growth of Nigeria’s Fledgling Mining Industry" Nigeria Mining Week to gather 1200+ mining experts in Abuja. - October 09, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Aldango Gold Refinery in Rwanda Partners with East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Kigali in October The inaugural edition of East & Central Africa Mining Forum is hosted by the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) and will focus on the opportunities in the regional mining industry. - September 18, 2019 - East & Central Africa Mining Forum

Nigeria Mining Week Partner PwC on Country's Mining Future: "Continuity in the Implementation of the Roadmap" Mr. Cyril Azobu, PwC Nigeria’s Head Advisory and Mining Sector Leader gives his views on the country's burgeoning mining sector in the run-up to Nigeria Mining Week, in Abuja from 14-16 October, jointly organized by PwC, Spintelligent and the Mining Association of Nigeria (MAN). - September 18, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week Organisers Welcome Appointment of Nigeria’s New Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite The appointment of the new Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has been welcomed by key media and event stakeholders in the country’s mining sector. Shortly after his appointment this week, the new minister was quoted as saying that he intends to learn from current... - August 28, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week to Provide Promising Geological Survey Update as Mining Sector Readies for Investment The Director-General of the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, Dr Garba Abdulrazaq, will present a “Geological Survey update: Progress report on new findings and available data” at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week taking place from 14-16 October. An official ambassador for the event, Dr Abdulrazaq... - August 22, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week to Focus on Attracting Investment in October as Fourth Edition Showcases Successful Projects The recently elected new President of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Alhaji Kabir Mohammed Kankara, will deliver the welcome address at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja, taking place from 14-16 October. - July 04, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week Announces Platinum Sponsorship by Bank of Industry The organisers of Nigeria Mining Week have announced the platinum sponsorship of the Bank of Industry at the third edition of the event in Abuja from 15-17 October. - October 05, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week to Provide Practical Business Know-How, Solutions and Updates to Build Country’s Mining Industry The upcoming third edition of the Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja from 15-17 October provides access to all the practical knowledge, valuable connections and decision makers for would-be and established mining companies in the country. - July 25, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week

APMEX Introduces Chance to Win 500 oz of Silver APMEX, Inc., a leading online precious metals retailer based in Oklahoma City, is excited to announce the 2018 Silver Maple Leaf Monster Box Sweepstakes, celebrating one of the most popular silver bullion coins in the world. One lucky winner will receive a 500-coin Monster Box of 2018 1-oz Silver Canadian... - April 05, 2018 - APMEX, Inc.

New Series Travels Route 66 – Exclusively at APMEX APMEX, Inc., the nation’s largest precious metals e-retailer, is excited to introduce a new limited-production series that will take customers on a journey along one of the most famous roads in America: Route 66. On November 11, 1926, U.S. Route 66 opened following rapid industrial growth requiring... - April 04, 2018 - APMEX, Inc.

Second Biblical Series Release from Scottsdale Mint Now at APMEX APMEX, Inc., the nation’s largest Precious Metals e-retailer, is pleased to announce the second release of Scottsdale Mint’s famed Biblical Series is now available. In 2015, Arizona-based Scottsdale Mint introduced the first of a new series that features stories from the Bible – both... - March 31, 2018 - APMEX, Inc.

Shop the Latest America The Beautiful Series Release Now at APMEX APMEX, Inc., a leading Precious Metals e-retailer based in Oklahoma City, is thrilled to announce the latest release in the America the Beautiful Silver Bullion Coin™ series is now available for pre-order. The 2018 5 oz Silver ATB Apostle Islands National Lakeshore Park, WI, marks the second release... - March 24, 2018 - APMEX, Inc.

KOMSCO Announces New 2018 Silver Chiwoo Cheonwang and Tiger Coins APMEX, Inc., a leading Precious Metals retailer based in Oklahoma City, is excited to announce the latest releases from KOMSCO with the 2018 1 oz Silver Chiwoo Cheonwang and 2018 1 oz Silver Tiger medals. - March 23, 2018 - APMEX, Inc.

APMEX Introduces Next Royal Mint Queen’s Beasts Release – Plus Enter to Win 150oz of Silver APMEX, Inc., the nation’s largest Precious Metals e-retailer, is excited to introduce the latest in The Royal Mint’s highly popular Precious Metal bullion Queen’s Beasts series – The Red Dragon of Wales. Plus, for a short time, be entered to win 150 oz of Silver to celebrate this... - March 22, 2018 - APMEX, Inc.

"Landmark" Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja in October to Gather the Industry and Explore Its Potential and Future Nigeria Mining Week, the flagship mining conference and expo in West Africa, will return to Abuja from 15-17 October following its tremendous success in October 2017. “Not only a landmark achievement, but an encouragement for the mining sector” is how Alh. Sani Shehu, the President of MAN... - March 01, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week

"Landmark" Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja Reignites Enthusiasm for Industry’s Potential and Future “Not only a landmark achievement but an encouragement for the mining sector,” is how the President of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Alh. Sani Shehu, describes the hugely successful, second edition of the Nigeria Mining Week conference and exhibition that took place in Abuja in October. - November 08, 2017 - Nigeria Mining Week

Abuja to Become the Centre of the Nigerian Mining Vision as Nigeria Mining Week Comes to the City from Tuesday Excitement is building in Abuja in preparation before becoming the centre of the Nigerian mining vision next week during the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo with over 500 mining professionals gathering to discuss the state and the future of this burgeoning sector. Nigeria’s Minister of... - October 15, 2017 - Nigeria Mining Week

Plaurum Presented the Brand Solutions at IPMI Sergey Medvedev, Plaurum Group Chairman of Board of Directors, made presentation on integration of competences, experience and knowledge of EZOCM (Russia) and Safina (Czech Republic) - July 19, 2017 - Plaurum

Skillings Mining Review Dedicates the June 2014 Issue to Congressman James Oberstar Skillings Mining Review dedicates the June issue to honoring the life and work of Minnesota Congressman James Oberstar. Oberstar is remembered as a champion of Great Lakes shipping and a tireless advocate for waterborne commerce. The son of an Iron Range miner, James Oberstar never forgot his roots, supporting large-scale infrastructure projects meant to encourage job growth in both mining and shipping in his jurisdiction. - June 26, 2014 - Skillings Mining Review

Skillings Mining Review Profiles American Vanadium in Its February 2014 Issue For February 2014, Skillings Mining Review's monthly series "Profiles in Mining" features an interview with American Vanadium's President, CEO and Director Mr. Bill Radvak. - February 22, 2014 - Skillings Mining Review

Skillings Mining Review Profiles Joy Global's New Facility in the Iron Range (Virginia, MN) in Its January 2014 Issue For January 2014, Skillings Mining Review's Profiles In Mining interviews featured Mr. Lester "Bud" Fontana, Regional Sales Manager- Iron Range Operations and Mr. John D. Ward III, General Manager - Iron Range on what this facility means for the Iron Range and for mining in general. - January 13, 2014 - Skillings Mining Review

Update on Intention of Listing on a Public Stock Exchange Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd. is pleased to report on the anticipated listing of its shares on a European stock exchange. Inca Mining has enlisted the services of a recognized broker to act as listing agent and with the final paperwork under review, the company looks forward to announcing a listing date... - January 23, 2013 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.

Progress Continues and is on Track at New Processing Facility Inca Peruvian Mining, Ltd. is pleased to report on the status of development at the site for the new processing facility. Construction at the designated site for the processing plant, which will process the entire mineral through Inca Peruvian Mining’s joint venture partner, is moving forward... - January 11, 2013 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.

New Processing Plant Could Reduce Production Costs by 50% Per Ounce Inca Peruvian Mining, Ltd. ("Inca Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its joint venture partner has secured a contractor to complete the construction and installation of the new processing plant. The location of the site is perfect as it is within 15 kilometers... - January 09, 2013 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.

Skillings Mining Review Profiles Latin Resources Skillings Mining Review’s November issue features Profiles In Mining with Managing Director Christopher Gale of Latin Resources. Gale discusses how Peru's iron ore is retrieved at a low cost and minimal environmental impact. - November 23, 2012 - Skillings Mining Review

Skillings Mining Review Starts LinkedIn Mining Group Skillings Mining Review today unveiled a new addition to LinkedIn groups. The new Linkedin addition Skillings Mining Review Group features social media discussion for its growing social media community. Members of the LinkedIn Mining community can now interact directly with Skillings and its editorial staff to gain access to mining knowledge resources, insights and opportunities. - November 15, 2012 - Skillings Mining Review

Skillings Mining Review Redesign Introduces Expanded Content Skillings Mining Review today unveiled an addition to its popular printed and digital editorial section. The new section entitled, Profiles in Mining, includes in depth features and person profiles designed to showcase the concentration and breadth of Skillings expanded thought leader editorial content. - November 08, 2012 - Skillings Mining Review

Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd. Announces Its Intention of Listing Its Shares on a European Stock Exchange Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd. (Inca Mining or the Company) is pleased to report that it intends to begin its listing process on a recognized Stock Exchange within the next 21 days. The exchange that the Company would have its shares quoted on is the GXG Markets, A part of the Global Exchange Group, which... - October 13, 2012 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.

First Sample Results of Ore from New 40 Meter Shaft Indicate 3 Times Higher Grade Ore Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd. is pleased to report on the discovery of a 40 meter shaft and preliminary testing results on the ore extracted from the deeper level. The joint venture partner was delighted by the discovery of the shaft. It is believed to have been drilled by the previous owner and is nearly... - October 04, 2012 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.

New Road Provides Greater Access Around Mine and Exploration Work Could Increase Grade of Gold Per Ton by 25-50% Inca Peruvian Mining, Ltd. is pleased to announce that during the construction of an access road, several new veins that were yet to be identified have been discovered. The geology report reports on 10 veins that have been sampled and now the infrastructure to access the veins with mining equipment is... - September 20, 2012 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.

Laboratory Flotation Test Completed Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd. announced today that a laboratory flotation test was completed. The test was carried out as a senior joint venture partner wants to explore better ways of processing the mineral. The results were exceptionally good, showing a greater than 90% recovery. What this means for... - August 30, 2012 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.

Reports on 2nd Gold Revenues Show 15% Improved Processing Efficiency Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd. is pleased to report their Senior Joint Venture partner has produced their second gold revenues. - August 29, 2012 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.

First Mineral Sold by Senior Joint Venture Partner Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd. is pleased to announce that their senior joint venture partner has sold its first shipment of gold. The process used for extracting the gold is known as carbon in pulp (CIP). The ore is first dumped into a primary crusher hopper where it reduced to 1 inch then conveyed to... - August 13, 2012 - Inca Peruvian Mining Ltd.

Catamount Consulting to Host MSHA Alternative Case Resolution Workshop August 21-23, 2012 The Alternative Case Resolution workshop provides mine operators and their representatives the skills necessary to participate in the ACRI process without outside legal representation. - July 18, 2012 - Catamount Consulting, LLC

Verichek Technical Services Inc. is Now Carrying the New X-MET7000 from Oxford Instruments The X-MET7000 handheld dispersive X-ray fluorescence (EDXRF) analyser has been designed with your needs in mind. The X-MET7000's enhanced design provides total reliability, even in the harshest environments. - December 09, 2011 - Verichek Technical Services Inc.

Catamount Consulting to Hold Safety Training Conference Two-day Spring Thaw Safety Training Conference will serve professionals in the mining, safety and construction industries. - December 09, 2011 - Catamount Consulting, LLC

UBK Resources Co. Announces Agreement to Merge with UBK Resources S.R.L. Bolivia Two companies have entered into a Share Exchange agreement. Together, the merged company will explore and develop natural resources in Bolivia. - October 07, 2011 - UBK Resources Co.

Berkwood Deploys Indonesian Field Team to Begin Work Program on Cimandiri Gold Property in Java Indonesia Berkwood Resources Ltd. through its Indonesian subsidiary, PT. Berkwood Resources Indonesia, is pleased to announce that it has deployed its Indonesian field team to commence the initial exploration program at its Cimandiri Gold Property in West Java, Indonesia. - April 07, 2011 - Berkwood Resources Ltd.

Spring Thaw Safety Training Conference to be Held at Turning Stone Resort, NY - March 23-24, 2011 Catamount Consulting, LLC is excited to carry on the same great tradition that MSHA started with a 2-day Spring Thaw Safety Training Conference in Central New York. - February 24, 2011 - Catamount Consulting, LLC

Catamount Consulting to Host MSHA Alternative Case Resolution Workshop April 5-7, 2011 Leading Industry Experts Advise Mining Companies on Alternative Case Resolution in this two and a half day seminar in Atlanta, GA. The Alternative Case Resolution workshop provides mine operators and their representatives the skills necessary to participate in the ACRI process without outside legal representation. Understand MSHA Litigation, receive critical information on organizing and presenting legal arguments, understand basic principles of MSHA law and learn procedures to be followed. - January 24, 2011 - Catamount Consulting, LLC

GLN Corp, Golden Label Nakaji Corporation, Quarterly Operations Update GLN Corporation shows significant growth in gold production for the third quarter of 2010 in its Baiheshan mine in China. - January 09, 2011 - Golden Label Nakaji Corporation

Silver Recycling Company to Cease Operations The Board of Directors of the Silver Recycling Company Inc. has concluded that the Company’s financial condition no longer makes it a viable going concern and has determined to cease all business operations effective immediately. The company’s inability to meet its financial commitments... - August 27, 2009 - The Silver Recycling Company

KnowledgeScape Releases KSX Its Newest Real-time Expert Control System for the Process Industries This newest release of KnowledgeScape’s real-time expert control system demonstrates KnowledgeScape's continued leadership in real-time control for the process industries. Since 1995, KnowledgeScape has been the platform of choice for developing real time solutions to meet the most rigorous demands for stability and performance in the field of minerals processing and other process industries. - August 12, 2009 - KnowledgeScape

Ledoux and Company Reaffirm Utah Properties Have Potential Yet Undiscovered Large Deposits of Indicated Reserves of Gold, Silver and Rare Earth Minerals Tahoe Gold Mining and Refining Company is very pleased with the assay results from Ledoux and Company of Teaneck, NJ that once more reaffirm properties have the potential of containing as yet undiscovered large deposits of economic commercial indicated reserves of valuable metals and rare earth minerals. The assay report is consistent and supportive of the Intertek, Inc and ALS Chemex assay conclusions which now gives way to implementing exploration on our properties. - August 01, 2009 - tahoe Gold Mining and Refining Company

The Silver Recycling Company Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report The Silver Recycling Company (TSR - TSX venture) (ETR:YRE) (PINK:TSRCF) is providing its second Default Status Report in accordance with National Policy 12-203: Cease Trade Orders for Continuous DisclosureDefaults ("NP 12-203)- March 6, 2009, the Corporationannounced that it expected there would... - June 20, 2009 - The Silver Recycling Company

Arch Enterprises to Host Columbia, Mo Gold Buying Day Missouri Metal Refiner, Arch Enterprises, will be hosting a buying event on April 18 in Columbia, Mo. Because Arch Enterprises is a refiner, they can offer 50-80% than the national advertisers. - April 10, 2009 - Arch Enterprises

Arch Enterprises Announces New Catalytic Converter Refinement Program Catalytic converters contain precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium. Arch Enterprises can now accept whole or partial catalytic converters for precious metal refinement. - March 27, 2009 - Arch Enterprises