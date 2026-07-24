Recent Headlines
Within Animal Aquaculture
Botaneco Advances Oilseed Oleosome Platform for Next-Generation Plant-Based Fats and Nutrition Ingredients
Botaneco is advancing its proprietary oilseed processing platform for food and nutrition applications. The technology separates intact oleosomes and proteins from Canadian oilseeds, creating high-value ingredient streams with potential applications in plant-based fats, clean-label formulation, structured fats and nutrition products. - July 24, 2026 - Botaneco Inc.
California Caviar Company Announces Launch of Private Sturgeon Founders’ Club
California Caviar Company, LLC announced the launch of its Private Sturgeon Founders’ Club, an opportunity to own a sturgeon and enjoy a decade-long harvest of regenerative, no-kill caviar. Founded by Deborah Keane, the woman-owned company is a pioneer in sustainable aquaculture and holds the exclusive U.S. patent for no-kill caviar production, setting a new global standard for ethical luxury. - December 17, 2025 - California Caviar Company
Fishin’ Girl Nation Announces Extreme Women’s Fishing Team and 2026 Docuseries in Support of Safehouse for Human Trafficking Survivors
Fishin’ Girl Nation announces the launch of its Extreme Women’s Fishing Team, bringing together accomplished women anglers to take on challenging environments across the United States. Their journeys will be documented in a professional docuseries set to premiere in 2026, with efforts also supporting the Fishin’ Girl Nation Safehouse for survivors of human trafficking. - September 30, 2025 - Fishin' Girl Nation
Charlotte Redmann Appointed Head of U.S. Business for Salmones Austral North America
Salmones Austral has appointed Charlotte Redmann as Head of U.S. Business to lead sales, marketing, and operations for its North American division, including the premium frozen brand Secret Island. Based in Portland, ME, Redmann brings over a decade of experience in CPG and seafood to the role and will drive continued growth across retail, foodservice, and wholesale channels. Her appointment underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable aquaculture and strategic growth in the U.S. market. - August 01, 2025 - Secret Island Salmon
Spirulina Source Releases New Series of Reports on the Microalgae Investment Landscape Today
This new series of reports for the global investment community will help investors and entrepreneurs navigate thus microalgae landscape. Opportunities in 12 industry sectors: applications, companies, their products, investors, and funding. Investor funded companies by global region. - February 10, 2025 - Spirulina Source
Introducing Tails, Beaks and Feets: Created by Animal Lovers for Animal Lovers
Tails, Beaks and Feets, an innovative new app designed by passionate animal lovers and advocates, is now available to pet owners everywhere. Driven by their team’s deep love for animals and a commitment to enhancing the lives of pets and their owners, Tails, Beaks and Feets offers a... - July 03, 2024 - Tails, Beaks and Feets
Bigelow Brook Farm Introduces Energy Saving Venturi Nozzle
New nozzle design delivers twice the air over standard nozzles, making it a viable option over air stones. - November 12, 2021 - Bigelow Brook Farm
Georgia Veterans Nonprofit Launches Holistic Veterans Suicide Prevention Programs
Since 2016, over 200 Veterans have died by suicide in Georgia. Silver Lining Villages, a Georgia Nonprofit, provides suicide prevention programs for PTSD using holistic practices, job training & collaborations with supportive services partners for Veterans seeking jobs and VA benefits. - January 03, 2020 - Silver Lining Villages
Aquaculture Technology Company Makes Breakthrough in Ammonia/Nitrite Mitigation
Aquaculture technology startup company has announced that it has made a breakthrough technological advance in aquaculture ammonia and nitrite mitigation. - August 02, 2016 - Black Water Nano, LLC
Kasco CertiSafe Water Circulator Receives NSF Certification
Kasco Marine, Inc. announces that NSF has tested and certified the Kasco CertiSafe Circulator for use in municipal potable water containments. The CertiSafe water Circulator was tested and certified by NSF International under ANSI/NSF Standard 61 as a municipal drinking water reservoir and water... - June 29, 2016 - Kasco Marine
Manatee Holdings Ltd. Receives Committed to Engagement Award™
Manatee Holdings Ltd., an aquaculture company, proudly announces that it has just received the Committed To Engagement Award for the action they have taken to improve engagement in their business. The Committed to Engagement Award is independently verified and awarded by Engagement Multiplier... - June 20, 2016 - Manatee Holdings Ltd.
Pet Industry and Disney Urge Responsible Ownership as Animated Film Finding Dory Gets Ready for Release Friday
The animated Disney film Finding Dory opens this Friday and the pet industry, in partnership with Disney, has launched a campaign promoting the responsible and safe handling of fish and aquariums. Finding Dory is about a loveable but forgetful blue tang, a saltwater fish that is captured in the... - June 17, 2016 - The Ocean Floor
Kasco to Debut New Product at the American Water Works Association’s Annual Conference & Convention
Kasco Marine is pleased to announce its attendance at the American Water Works Association Annual Conference & Convention June 19 – 22 in Chicago, Ill. Kasco will be showcasing its new CertiSafe Circulator. - June 05, 2016 - Kasco Marine
Priming for Rapid Growth, Kasco Marine, Inc. Expands Marketing Team
Kasco Marine, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Hilary Simonson to its in-house marketing team. - May 14, 2016 - Kasco Marine
Kasco Welcomes Lee Wilson to Sales Team
Kasco is pleased to announce and welcome aquatic biologist Lee Wilson as the newest member of their experienced sales team. Based out of South Carolina, Lee is responsible for maintaining and initiating customer relationships in the southeast region of the United States, contributing to new product... - March 11, 2016 - Kasco Marine
Sunburst Introduces Trout Jerky, Spotlights Trout Caviar New Leadership, New Products for a New Year
As the third generation steps in to take over their #familygrown farm in North Carolina, the Eason Family proudly introduces a new product to its line-up of 100% natural and sustainable trout products- Sunburst Farms Trout Jerky – and reintroduces their elegant, affordable Trout Caviar. - March 17, 2015 - Sunburst Trout Farms
Kasco Marine Names The Keeling Company as 2014 Irrigation Distributor of the Year
Kasco Marine is pleased to announce The Keeling Company, a leading supplier of agricultural and irrigation products, as our Irrigation Distributor of the Year for 2014. The award was presented to Joe Keeling Jr. at The Keeling Company headquarters in North Little Rock, AR. The Keeling Company was... - February 07, 2015 - Kasco Marine
RALF (Restoration Aquatic Life Filtration) Provides a New Solution During a Power Outage to Help the 13 Million Households with Aquariums Sustain Healthy Aquatic Life
Health- Tech Sales is the first company to offer battery powered multi-stage filtration (patent pending) which can be used during power outage emergencies. RALF will make its debut at Booth G5 at the Marine Aquarium Expo at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California on April 6 - 7, 2013. - April 02, 2013 - Health-Tech Sales, LLC
FISHBIO Launches New Website to Improve Study of the Mekong River Across Borders
FISHBIO has launched a new website to improve the study, management, and conservation of the Mekong River’s unique and valuable fishes. The website supports the Mekong Fish Network to help researchers and managers communicate and collaborate with each other. - March 06, 2013 - FISHBIO
ONEdersave Products LLC Wins Prestigious Pinnacle Award for #1 Aquarium Product of 2008 for EcoBio-Block Family Products
ONEdersave Products LLC is honored to announce that they are the recipients of Pet Age Magazine's Pinnacle Award for their EcoBio-Block Family Products. EcoBio-Block Family Products have been named the #1 Aquarium Product of 2008. - February 06, 2009 - ONEdersave Products LLC
Aquatic Eco-Systems Improves Orlando's Lakes Through Aeration
Aquatic Eco-Systems, Inc., a leading provider of products and services for the aquatic industry, announced today that it has been awarded a contract with the City of Orlando to restore aeration stations on 19 lakes throughout the city. Aeration systems aid in the improvement of a lake's water... - December 08, 2008 - Aquatic Eco-Systems, Inc
New from ONEdersave Products LLC- “EcoBio-Stone”
New EcoBio "natural stone" style from ONEdersave Products LLC - bigger capacity for naturally clarifying aquarium water for years. Speeds up nitrogen cycle. Easy-to-use product reduces aquarium maintenance and makes water clear and healthy. - December 04, 2008 - ONEdersave Products LLC
Aquatic Habitats Announces Release of Mass Embryo Production System
Aquatic Habitats (AHAB), a world leader in aquatic housing solutions for the biomedical research community, announced today the launch of their newest technology, the Mass Embryo Production System (MEPS). The repeated production of large numbers of embryos is essential to the success of any... - November 06, 2008 - Aquatic Eco-Systems, Inc
Aquatic Habitats Announces New Logo to Mark Recent Acquisition
Aquatic Habitats (AHAB), a world leader in aquatic housing solutions for the biomedical research community, announced today the launch of their new logo and tagline. These updates symbolize a new era for the company after the integration of Marine Biotech, Inc. AHAB's parent company, Aquatic... - August 20, 2008 - Aquatic Eco-Systems, Inc
Okeanos Aquascaping Turns a Hobbyist’s Dream Into Reality with the Largest Glass Reef Aquarium in a New York Home
One-Of-A-Kind, 800 Gallon, Custom-Built, Glass Reef Aquarium Becomes Reality. Okeanos Aquascaping (www.okeanosgroup.com), an international custom aquarium and pond company specializing in the integration of cutting edge designs, hand-picked exotic fish, coral and other livestock, brilliant colors,... - August 16, 2008 - Okeanos Aquascaping
Farming Biodiesel Inc. Farm of the Future is Open Projected to Produce 15,000,000 Gallons of Biodiesel a Year by 2010
Farming Biodiesel Inc a 1500 Acre Self Sufficient Jatropha Farm in the Californian Desert is now planting biodiesel fuel stock using various farming methods to produce biodiesel. - July 20, 2008 - Farming Biodiesel Inc.
Okeanos Aquascaping Offering Custom, Luxury Vacations for Clients; Six-Year Anniversary Celebrated by Opening of New Office in NYC
Okeanos Aquascaping (www.okeanosgroup.com), an international custom aquarium and pond company specializing in the integration of cutting edge designs, hand-picked exotic fish, coral and other livestock, brilliant colors, and mesmerizing effects, is pleased to announce its two new amenities: custom, luxury vacations for clients as well as educational seminars. - July 18, 2008 - Okeanos Aquascaping