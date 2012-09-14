|
Move Expands Sulphur Operations, Customer Base and Geographic Reach - June 25, 2019 - H.J. Baker & Bro., LLC
Aquaculture technology startup company has announced that it has made a breakthrough technological advance in aquaculture ammonia and nitrite mitigation. - August 02, 2016 - Black Water Nano, LLC
Kasco Marine, Inc. announces that NSF has tested and certified the Kasco CertiSafe Circulator for use in municipal potable water containments. The CertiSafe water Circulator was tested and certified by NSF International under ANSI/NSF Standard 61 as a municipal drinking water reservoir and water tower... - June 29, 2016 - Kasco Marine
Manatee Holdings Ltd., an aquaculture company, proudly announces that it has just received the Committed To Engagement Award for the action they have taken to improve engagement in their business.
The Committed to Engagement Award is independently verified and awarded by Engagement Multiplier –... - June 20, 2016 - Manatee Holdings Ltd.
The animated Disney film Finding Dory opens this Friday and the pet industry, in partnership with Disney, has launched a campaign promoting the responsible and safe handling of fish and aquariums.
Finding Dory is about a loveable but forgetful blue tang, a saltwater fish that is captured in the wild... - June 17, 2016 - The Ocean Floor
Kasco Marine is pleased to announce its attendance at the American Water Works Association Annual Conference & Convention June 19 – 22 in Chicago, Ill. Kasco will be showcasing its new CertiSafe Circulator. - June 05, 2016 - Kasco Marine
Kasco Marine, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Hilary Simonson to its in-house marketing team. - May 14, 2016 - Kasco Marine
Kasco is pleased to announce and welcome aquatic biologist Lee Wilson as the newest member of their experienced sales team. Based out of South Carolina, Lee is responsible for maintaining and initiating customer relationships in the southeast region of the United States, contributing to new product direction,... - March 11, 2016 - Kasco Marine
As the third generation steps in to take over their #familygrown farm in North Carolina, the Eason Family proudly introduces a new product to its line-up of 100% natural and sustainable trout products- Sunburst Farms Trout Jerky – and reintroduces their elegant, affordable Trout Caviar. - March 17, 2015 - Sunburst Trout Farms
Kasco Marine is pleased to announce The Keeling Company, a leading supplier of agricultural and irrigation products, as our Irrigation Distributor of the Year for 2014. The award was presented to Joe Keeling Jr. at The Keeling Company headquarters in North Little Rock, AR.
The Keeling Company was awarded... - February 07, 2015 - Kasco Marine
Health- Tech Sales is the first company to offer battery powered multi-stage filtration (patent pending) which can be used during power outage emergencies. RALF will make its debut at Booth G5 at the Marine Aquarium Expo at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California on April 6 - 7, 2013. - April 02, 2013 - Health-Tech Sales, LLC
FISHBIO has launched a new website to improve the study, management, and conservation of the Mekong River’s unique and valuable fishes. The website supports the Mekong Fish Network to help researchers and managers communicate and collaborate with each other. - March 06, 2013 - FISHBIO
ONEdersave Products LLC is honored to announce that they are the recipients of Pet Age Magazine's Pinnacle Award for their EcoBio-Block Family Products. EcoBio-Block Family Products have been named the #1 Aquarium Product of 2008. - February 06, 2009 - ONEdersave Products LLC
Aquatic Eco-Systems, Inc., a leading provider of products and services for the aquatic industry, announced today that it has been awarded a contract with the City of Orlando to restore aeration stations on 19 lakes throughout the city. Aeration systems aid in the improvement of a lake's water quality... - December 08, 2008 - Aquatic Eco-Systems, Inc
New EcoBio "natural stone" style from ONEdersave Products LLC - bigger capacity for naturally clarifying aquarium water for years. Speeds up nitrogen cycle. Easy-to-use product reduces aquarium maintenance and makes water clear and healthy. - December 04, 2008 - ONEdersave Products LLC
Aquatic Habitats (AHAB), a world leader in aquatic housing solutions for the biomedical research community, announced today the launch of their newest technology, the Mass Embryo Production System (MEPS).
The repeated production of large numbers of embryos is essential to the success of any research... - November 06, 2008 - Aquatic Eco-Systems, Inc
Aquatic Habitats (AHAB), a world leader in aquatic housing solutions for the biomedical research community, announced today the launch of their new logo and tagline. These updates symbolize a new era for the company after the integration of Marine Biotech, Inc. AHAB's parent company, Aquatic Eco-Systems,... - August 20, 2008 - Aquatic Eco-Systems, Inc
One-Of-A-Kind, 800 Gallon, Custom-Built, Glass Reef Aquarium Becomes Reality.
Okeanos Aquascaping (www.okeanosgroup.com), an international custom aquarium and pond company specializing in the integration of cutting edge designs, hand-picked exotic fish, coral and other livestock, brilliant colors, and... - August 16, 2008 - Okeanos Aquascaping
Farming Biodiesel Inc a 1500 Acre Self Sufficient Jatropha Farm in the Californian Desert is now planting biodiesel fuel stock using various farming methods to produce biodiesel. - July 20, 2008 - Farming Biodiesel Inc.
Okeanos Aquascaping (www.okeanosgroup.com), an international custom aquarium and pond company specializing in the integration of cutting edge designs, hand-picked exotic fish, coral and other livestock, brilliant colors, and mesmerizing effects, is pleased to announce its two new amenities: custom, luxury vacations for clients as well as educational seminars. - July 18, 2008 - Okeanos Aquascaping