PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Aquaculture Technology Company Makes Breakthrough in Ammonia/Nitrite Mitigation Aquaculture technology startup company has announced that it has made a breakthrough technological advance in aquaculture ammonia and nitrite mitigation. - August 02, 2016 - Black Water Nano, LLC

Kasco CertiSafe Water Circulator Receives NSF Certification Kasco Marine, Inc. announces that NSF has tested and certified the Kasco CertiSafe Circulator for use in municipal potable water containments. The CertiSafe water Circulator was tested and certified by NSF International under ANSI/NSF Standard 61 as a municipal drinking water reservoir and water tower... - June 29, 2016 - Kasco Marine

Manatee Holdings Ltd. Receives Committed to Engagement Award™ Manatee Holdings Ltd., an aquaculture company, proudly announces that it has just received the Committed To Engagement Award for the action they have taken to improve engagement in their business. The Committed to Engagement Award is independently verified and awarded by Engagement Multiplier –... - June 20, 2016 - Manatee Holdings Ltd.

Pet Industry and Disney Urge Responsible Ownership as Animated Film Finding Dory Gets Ready for Release Friday The animated Disney film Finding Dory opens this Friday and the pet industry, in partnership with Disney, has launched a campaign promoting the responsible and safe handling of fish and aquariums. Finding Dory is about a loveable but forgetful blue tang, a saltwater fish that is captured in the wild... - June 17, 2016 - The Ocean Floor

Kasco to Debut New Product at the American Water Works Association’s Annual Conference & Convention Kasco Marine is pleased to announce its attendance at the American Water Works Association Annual Conference & Convention June 19 – 22 in Chicago, Ill. Kasco will be showcasing its new CertiSafe Circulator. - June 05, 2016 - Kasco Marine

Priming for Rapid Growth, Kasco Marine, Inc. Expands Marketing Team Kasco Marine, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Hilary Simonson to its in-house marketing team. - May 14, 2016 - Kasco Marine

Kasco Welcomes Lee Wilson to Sales Team Kasco is pleased to announce and welcome aquatic biologist Lee Wilson as the newest member of their experienced sales team. Based out of South Carolina, Lee is responsible for maintaining and initiating customer relationships in the southeast region of the United States, contributing to new product direction,... - March 11, 2016 - Kasco Marine

Sunburst Introduces Trout Jerky, Spotlights Trout Caviar New Leadership, New Products for a New Year As the third generation steps in to take over their #familygrown farm in North Carolina, the Eason Family proudly introduces a new product to its line-up of 100% natural and sustainable trout products- Sunburst Farms Trout Jerky – and reintroduces their elegant, affordable Trout Caviar. - March 17, 2015 - Sunburst Trout Farms

Kasco Marine Names The Keeling Company as 2014 Irrigation Distributor of the Year Kasco Marine is pleased to announce The Keeling Company, a leading supplier of agricultural and irrigation products, as our Irrigation Distributor of the Year for 2014. The award was presented to Joe Keeling Jr. at The Keeling Company headquarters in North Little Rock, AR. The Keeling Company was awarded... - February 07, 2015 - Kasco Marine

RALF (Restoration Aquatic Life Filtration) Provides a New Solution During a Power Outage to Help the 13 Million Households with Aquariums Sustain Healthy Aquatic Life Health- Tech Sales is the first company to offer battery powered multi-stage filtration (patent pending) which can be used during power outage emergencies. RALF will make its debut at Booth G5 at the Marine Aquarium Expo at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California on April 6 - 7, 2013. - April 02, 2013 - Health-Tech Sales, LLC

FISHBIO Launches New Website to Improve Study of the Mekong River Across Borders FISHBIO has launched a new website to improve the study, management, and conservation of the Mekong River’s unique and valuable fishes. The website supports the Mekong Fish Network to help researchers and managers communicate and collaborate with each other. - March 06, 2013 - FISHBIO

ONEdersave Products LLC Wins Prestigious Pinnacle Award for #1 Aquarium Product of 2008 for EcoBio-Block Family Products ONEdersave Products LLC is honored to announce that they are the recipients of Pet Age Magazine's Pinnacle Award for their EcoBio-Block Family Products. EcoBio-Block Family Products have been named the #1 Aquarium Product of 2008. - February 06, 2009 - ONEdersave Products LLC

Aquatic Eco-Systems Improves Orlando's Lakes Through Aeration Aquatic Eco-Systems, Inc., a leading provider of products and services for the aquatic industry, announced today that it has been awarded a contract with the City of Orlando to restore aeration stations on 19 lakes throughout the city. Aeration systems aid in the improvement of a lake's water quality... - December 08, 2008 - Aquatic Eco-Systems, Inc

New from ONEdersave Products LLC- “EcoBio-Stone” New EcoBio "natural stone" style from ONEdersave Products LLC - bigger capacity for naturally clarifying aquarium water for years. Speeds up nitrogen cycle. Easy-to-use product reduces aquarium maintenance and makes water clear and healthy. - December 04, 2008 - ONEdersave Products LLC

Aquatic Habitats Announces Release of Mass Embryo Production System Aquatic Habitats (AHAB), a world leader in aquatic housing solutions for the biomedical research community, announced today the launch of their newest technology, the Mass Embryo Production System (MEPS). The repeated production of large numbers of embryos is essential to the success of any research... - November 06, 2008 - Aquatic Eco-Systems, Inc

Aquatic Habitats Announces New Logo to Mark Recent Acquisition Aquatic Habitats (AHAB), a world leader in aquatic housing solutions for the biomedical research community, announced today the launch of their new logo and tagline. These updates symbolize a new era for the company after the integration of Marine Biotech, Inc. AHAB's parent company, Aquatic Eco-Systems,... - August 20, 2008 - Aquatic Eco-Systems, Inc

Okeanos Aquascaping Turns a Hobbyist’s Dream Into Reality with the Largest Glass Reef Aquarium in a New York Home One-Of-A-Kind, 800 Gallon, Custom-Built, Glass Reef Aquarium Becomes Reality. Okeanos Aquascaping (www.okeanosgroup.com), an international custom aquarium and pond company specializing in the integration of cutting edge designs, hand-picked exotic fish, coral and other livestock, brilliant colors, and... - August 16, 2008 - Okeanos Aquascaping

Farming Biodiesel Inc. Farm of the Future is Open Projected to Produce 15,000,000 Gallons of Biodiesel a Year by 2010 Farming Biodiesel Inc a 1500 Acre Self Sufficient Jatropha Farm in the Californian Desert is now planting biodiesel fuel stock using various farming methods to produce biodiesel. - July 20, 2008 - Farming Biodiesel Inc.