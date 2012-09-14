PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Shihang Updates the Bright Annealing Furnace Shanghai Shihang Copper Nickel Pipe Fitting Co., Ltd., today updated its annealing furnace to improve physical properties of copper nickel pipes, flanges, and fittings. - July 25, 2018 - Shanghai Shihang Copper Nickel Pipe Fitting Co., Ltd.

Nix Companies Ranks Number 2468 on the 2017 Inc. 5000 Fifth Generation Indiana company appears on the list second year in a row. - October 23, 2017 - Nix Companies

PexUniverse.com Unveils Exciting New Supply of Boilers The online plumbing and HVAC supplies company adds to its growing stock of supplies. - October 17, 2017 - Pexuniverse

Al Jaber Building Achieves 40 Million Man-Hours LTI Free Al Jaber Building (AJB), continues with their success on the Construction of Building Accommodation in Ruwais Housing Complex Expansion - Phase 4, Abu Dhabi - UAE, by achieving 40 million man-hours without LTI. This significant milestone is one of the largest achievements on record. A special Appreciation... - February 28, 2017 - Al Jaber Group

Al Jaber Building Celebrates 38 Million Man-Hours LTI Free Al Jaber Building (AJB), continues with their success on the Construction of Building Accommodation in Ruwais Housing Complex Expansion - Phase 4, Abu Dhabi - UAE, by achieving 38 million man-hours without LTI. - January 17, 2017 - Al Jaber Group

Al Jaber Building Achieves 35 Million Man-Hours Without LTI Al Jaber Building team at the Construction of Building Accommodation in Ruwais Housing Complex Expansion - Phase 4, Abu Dhabi - UAE, have achieved a significant milestone. The safety team obtained a record 35 million without any lost time injury (LTI) which is one of the largest achievements on record. - December 20, 2016 - Al Jaber Group

Continental Disc Corporation Announces New President RF Holdings named Mr. Ben Cox to the position of President, Continental Disc Corporation effective Monday, November 14, 2016. - November 23, 2016 - Continental Disc Corporation

Statesville North Carolina Steel Tubing Manufacturer, Steel Tube Inc. Completes Proposed Expansion Steel Tube Inc.’s decision to double their steel tubing manufacturing and inventory capacity is primarily driven by increased demand for UV and Corrosion resistant mechanical and structural steel tubing as well as to provide a streamlined customer service experience. - September 03, 2016 - Steel Tube Inc.

Skilled Tradesmen Flood Pangea with Resumes Today, Pangea Enterprises Inc., a project management and subcontracting service provider for the maritime and oil & gas industries, has increased their skilled tradesmen database by concentrating in foreign regions. Receiving resumes from over 3,300 applicants through a recent global recruiting campaign,... - August 11, 2016 - Pangea Enterprises

WeldFit Introduces Bidirectional Capability to SureLaunch™ Automated Pigging System WeldFit Energy Group’s SureLaunch™ Automated Pigging System can now be incorporated into a bidirectional pipeline to allow for automated pigging in either flow direction and with minimal field changes. “The SureLaunch™ Automated Pigging System is perfect for flow reversal, because... - July 28, 2016 - WeldFit Energy Group

WeldFit Energy Group to Exhibit The SureLaunch™ System at Southern Gas Association Conference WeldFit Energy Group’s SureLaunch™ Automated Pigging System will be on exhibit at booth #400 at the Southern Gas Association (SGA) Operating Conference and Exhibits July 25th-27th in Houston, TX. - July 13, 2016 - WeldFit Energy Group

Bullard Company Unveils The M.A.P. a Newly Designed Piece of Equipment for Transloading This is the most innovative product introduced into the safe access equipment market in years. This new product provides a safe, reliable and efficient means of transloading product between trucks and railcars. This versatile, self-contained mobile access platform can do it all! - September 17, 2015 - Bullard Company

Continental Disc Corporation Announces the Achievement of Russian Technical Certification Continental Disc Corporation announces the achievement of EAC (Eurasian Attestation of Conformity), a Customs Union Certificate. The EAC mark is the mark of certification for products which have passed the conformity assessment according to the Customs Union (CU) Technical Regulations (TR). CU TR certification... - May 18, 2015 - Continental Disc Corporation

Lowery Plumbing of Texas Receives Nu Line “Job of the Year Award” Nu Flow licensees from all around the world recently gathered in Las Vegas for the annual Licensee Summit. Lowery Plumbing, Heat and Air Conditioning of Texas was chosen to receive the Nu Line “Job of the Year Award” on May 5 in a room full of other licensees. It was their work at The Bridge... - May 14, 2015 - Nu Flow

Veteran Owned Carolina Pipe Repair Receives Nu Drain “Job of the Year Award” Carolina Pipe Repair LLC, a Nu Flow Licensee, recently gained recognition for its hard work at Rebound Behavioral Health in Lancaster, SC. The South Carolina based company received the Nu Drain “Job of the Year Award” on May 5 at the annual Nu Flow Licensee Summit in Las Vegas. Chris Hobel... - May 13, 2015 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Italia Expands Reach with Two New Licensees Nu Flow Technologies Inc., a world-leading pipe lining manufacturer, installer and distributor has announced that Nu Flow Italia has added two new companies to their list of Licensees. “After showing the Licensees the products and doing some jobs together, the owners of the companies realized... - April 10, 2015 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Now with Presence on Six Continents as Nu Drain Brazil Completes First Lining Project in South America Nu Flow Technologies Inc., a world-leading pipe lining manufacturer, installer and distributor announced today their newest international partner, Nu Drain Brazil has completed its first pipe lining project in Brazil, after completing a hands-on training in San Diego, California, this fall. “Our... - November 22, 2014 - Nu Flow

Groth Corporation Announces New Flame Control Lab & Enhancements to Flow Lab A ribbon cutting cceremony was recently held for their brand new 3,200 square foot Flame Control Laboratory along with enhancements to their Flow Laboratory at their Stafford, Texas manufacturing facility. - November 01, 2014 - Continental Disc Corporation

Nu Flow Receives WaterMark Technical Specification for Epoxy Barrier Coating System Nu Flow's Epoxy Barrier Coating System received the Australian WaterMark Technical Specification for use in water supply applications. - October 11, 2014 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Receives ACS Certificate of Sanitary Conformity for #7000 System Nu Flow's Potable Water Epoxy #7000 System has received the ACS Certificate of Sanitary Conformity in France. - October 11, 2014 - Nu Flow

JD7 Founder to Lead Aquam’s R&D Aquam Corp is announcing that the founder of JD7 will be the head of Aquam’s research and development department, with two locations. - October 04, 2014 - Nu Flow

Plant Tour Reinforces Role of Colorado-Produced Products in Transportation Infrastructure July 15 tour of Denver-area concrete pipe plant for state officials addresses critical safety, quality, budgetary concerns. - July 25, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association

TG Manufacturing (Grand Rapids, MI) Acquires C&R Machine Corporation Western Michigan-based TG Manufacturing, a division of Tiger Industrial Systems, today announced it has acquired Sand Lake, Michigan based C&R Machine Corporation. C&R Machine’s process expertise is in the areas of CNC turning, machining and assembly. The company currently supplies a diverse... - July 18, 2014 - TG Manufacturing

Plant Tour to Underscore Role of Colorado-Produced Products in Transportation Infrastructure July 15 tour of Denver area concrete pipe plant for state legislators will address critical safety, quality, budgetary concerns. - July 11, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Aquam Acquires JD7 Aquam’s addition of JD7 and other subsidiaries creates a dynamic tandem of diagnostics for pipe system repair. - June 21, 2014 - Nu Flow

IFI Opens a New Branch Office in Columbus, Ohio Insulation Fabricators, Inc. (IFI) now offers local stocking of Owens Corning FIBERGLAS and other mechanical insulation products, and is open daily from 6am-6pm - June 07, 2014 - Insulation Fabricators, Inc. (IFI)

Nu Flow Ireland Finalist for Ireland’s Most Prestigious Building Awards Nu Flow Ireland has been declared a finalist in two categories for this year’s Irish Building & Design Awards. - March 28, 2014 - Nu Flow

Concrete Pipe Industry to Convene in Vegas for 2014 ACPA Convention American Concrete Pipe Association will review recent progress, strategic plan for coming year at annual meeting. - March 19, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Continental Disc Corporation Announces the Launch of Its Newest Product: the WMP™ Welded Muffled Plug Rupture Disc Assembly The WMP™ Rupture Disc Assembly is a single use unit that is threaded into a pressure system. The rupture disc assembly is designed to relieve the pressure of the process media in an over pressure condition to protect equipment, personnel and the environment from catastrophic failure of the pressure... - March 13, 2014 - Continental Disc Corporation

Top Quality Plants, Individuals Honored by ACPA QCast Awards recognize plants scoring 95% or better on 2013 quality audits. - March 04, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association

ACPA Honors Safest Concrete Pipe Plants, Companies Prestigious national awards recognize excellence in workplace safety. - February 21, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Nu Flow Expands Into International Maritime Industry with Partner in Dubai Nu Flow has increased its presence to the United Arab Emirates, partnering with Drydocks World, the renowned international services provider to the maritime, oil & gas and energy. - February 20, 2014 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Ireland Completes First Water Main Project Nu Flow has completed its first water main project in Ireland using its Nu Line pipe lining system. - November 22, 2013 - Nu Flow

Nu Line in Compliance with NSF 372 Nu Flow's patented barrier coating helps protect potable water from lead contamination and makes the water lead-free. - November 14, 2013 - Nu Flow

Deteriorating Bridges Uncovered in CBC Investigative Series "Sudbury's Big Fix" shines light on one city's looming infrastructure crisis. - November 09, 2013 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Nu Flow Increases Presence to the Caribbean Islands Nu Flow welcomes its newest international partner, Nu Flow Caribbean. - August 30, 2013 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Opens Las Vegas Office High demand has prompted Nu Flow, the world leader for small diameter pipe lining technologies, to open an office in Las Vegas, Nevada. The city contains more than 160 high-rise buildings with ages that range from brand new to a century old. “These large hotels and casinos run 24 hours a day,... - August 22, 2013 - Nu Flow

Growing Nu Flow Demand Spurs Sales Team Expansion Nu Flow America, the world leading small diameter pipe lining company, is pleased to announce the addition of four account managers to its national sales team. Combined, the new salesmen carry approximately 70 years of sales and marketing experience. “As national demand for our unique pipe lining... - July 25, 2013 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow’s Maryland Office Hires Two Salesman to Keep Up with Demand Nu Flow America, the world leading small diameter pipe lining company, is pleased to announce the addition of two new salesmen to its sales team. - July 19, 2013 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow America Welcomes New LA and Long Beach Salesman Nu Flow America, the world leading small diameter pipe lining company, is adding several new faces to its sales team, including a new salesman in Los Angeles County. - July 13, 2013 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow’s Orange County Office Relocates Nu Flow's Orange County office recently relocated to Tustin, CA. - June 05, 2013 - Nu Flow

Announcing Enhancements to the HPX® Rupture Disc Product Family Continental Disc Corporation is proud to announce the newest editions to its’ HPX® Product Family...the HPX-Ta™ Rupture Disc and the addition of Higher Pressures for the HPX® Rupture Disc. The new HPX-Ta™ Rupture Disc is a Tantalum semicircular scored reverse acting rupture... - May 22, 2013 - Continental Disc Corporation

Nu Flow Announces Winner of World Water Day Nonprofit Pipe Lining Contest Nu Flow, the global industry leader for small diameter pipe lining technologies, announced the winner of its first Nonprofit Pipe Lining Contest today. Nu Flow’s Nonprofit Pipe Lining Contest, in honor of World Water Day, was open to all nonprofit organizations in Canada and United States who... - April 12, 2013 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Giving Away Pipe Lining Service to Nonprofit Organization Nu Flow announces its first Nonprofit Pipe Lining Contest, which will have a Grand Prize of a free pipe lining service. - March 22, 2013 - Nu Flow

Entries Sought for Livingston & Haven Aluminum Extrusion Design Competition Livingston & Haven is calling all engineers, designers and creative thinkers to submit their innovative product ideas using Bosch Rexroth’s Aluminum Framing in their first Aluminum Extrusion Design Competition. - March 07, 2013 - Livingston & Haven

Globe Pipe Hanger Products Adds Stainless Steel Line to Their Pipe Support Products Stainless Steel Pipe Supports, Clamps and Hangers Now Available for Structural Needs in Corrosive Environments from Globe, SilverHawk and MaxMechanical - February 07, 2013 - Globe Pipe Hanger Products, Inc.

Concrete Pipe Plants, Companies Honored by ACPA for Safety American Concrete Pipe Association recognizes excellence in workplace safety with prestigious national awards. - January 23, 2013 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Concrete Pipe Industry Convenes in Indianapolis ACPA Pipe School features plant tours, awards, training, DOT panel discussion. - January 12, 2013 - American Concrete Pipe Association

IFI Names Ted McNabb President and Opens New Branch Office in Cincinnati Insulation Fabricators, Inc. (IFI) continues to grow its mechanical insulation fabrication and distribution business. - December 14, 2012 - Insulation Fabricators, Inc. (IFI)