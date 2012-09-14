PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Fairbanks Morse Powering US Coast Guard Vessel OPC #2 Two FM | MAN diesel engines deliver best-in-class fuel efficiency. - December 13, 2018 - Fairbanks Morse

Husky Brings to Market Two Environmentally-Friendly Products to Their Family of Products at the Same Time That Their Technical Service Engineer Adds to His Family Husky Corporation is a leading manufacturer of equipment for the petroleum dispensing industry, and has developed a product for oil spills: Oil Baron and Oil Baron Plus. - December 06, 2018 - Husky Corporation

Olc Inc. Has Unveiled CFR4B Series of High Performance Miniature Cross Flow Fans OLC Inc., a manufacturer of the world’s smallest cross flow fans, unveiled the latest series of CFR4B. This very powerful series offer the following dimensions: 125 mm length with height only 23 mm, speed 7500 RPM and airflow more than 18 CFM. One CFR4B offers performances surpassed multiple axial... - April 23, 2018 - OLC Inc.

Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico Dual fuel combined heat and power (CHP) microgrid brings reliable power in aftermath of Hurricane Maria - March 16, 2018 - Fairbanks Morse

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Visits Fairbanks Morse Engine Baldwin Announced New Buy American Legislation to Prioritize U.S. Manufacturers and Shipbuilders - February 24, 2018 - Fairbanks Morse

Kimberly Getgen Appointed to Lead Marketing for Fairbanks Morse New VP of strategic marketing brings award-winning smart energy expertise to legendary power generation innovator. - November 10, 2017 - Fairbanks Morse

Inauguration of Varvel USA LLC, the American Subsidiary of Varvel S.p.A. The Varvel Group, Italian power transmission specialists, proudly announce the opening of a new subsidiary in Atlanta, Georgia. - April 29, 2017 - Varvel SpA

Global EDM Inc. of Mason, Ohio to Focus on EDM / ECM Machines Global EDM to focus on growth of EDM / ECM Machines business following recent Consumables Merger. Global EDM, Inc. is pleased to announce its continued focus and commitment in solidifying and growing its EDM machine business following the merger of its EDM consumables division with SST, Makino’s... - February 06, 2017 - Global EDM

K-Line Industries, Inc. Awarded Caterpillar’s Foremost, Platinum SQEP Certification K-Line Industries, Inc. in Holland, Michigan, a leading supplier of Specialty Service Tools has achieved the top one percent of all Caterpillar’s global suppliers and been awarded Platinum SQEP Certification. K-Line is honored to be among the few with this prestigious certification. Caterpillar’s... - November 09, 2016 - K-Line Industries, Inc.

CAI’s Kusum Kavia Appointed to President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa for a Two-Year Term Kusum Kavia, President of Combustion Associates Inc. (CAI) based in Corona, California is one of 23 business executives appointed to the President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA). The announcement was made by Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker September 20, 2016, on the... - October 05, 2016 - Combustion Associates Inc.

Diversified Heat Transfer Hires New Sales Manager Diversified Heat Transfer announced Steve Heintzelman as their New Sales Manager overseeing their Residential Products. - November 30, 2015 - Diversified Heat Transfer

Diversified Heat Transfer Selects ROI Marketing as New Representative in Mid-Atlantic Area Diversified Heat Transfer announced ROI Marketing is their new residential product line representative for the Mid-Atlantic Region. - October 30, 2015 - Diversified Heat Transfer

Diversified Heat Transfer Selects John Stack Sales Company as New Representative in New England Area Diversified Heat Transfer announced John Stack Sales Company is their new residential product line representative for the New England Region. - October 07, 2015 - Diversified Heat Transfer

MIAT College of Technology to Host Spirit Airlines Computer Simulated Aircraft Maintenance Training Lab Spirit Airlines, in partnership with MIAT College of Technology, announced plans to construct Next Generation Aircraft Computer Based Training (CBT) maintenance simulation laboratory on the MIAT Canton, Michigan campus which is located near the Detroit Metro Airport (DTW). - July 16, 2015 - MIAT College of Technology

TDS Launches Equipment Exchange Network Bringing Buyers & Sellers of Electrical Test Equipment Together - June 26, 2015 - Technical Diagnostic Services

Globe Composite Solutions Hires William Fletcher as VP of Finance 25-year industry veteran chosen to lead Globe Composite Solutions' finance, accounting, IT and human resource efforts. - November 14, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions

Globe Composite Solutions Appoints Brian Evans as Director of Technical Services 30-year industry veteran chosen to lead the Globe Composite Solutions' efforts to better serve its material handling customers. - November 14, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions

The Reducer of the Future Varvel SpA, well-established Bologna-based company, awarded Horizon 2020 call for the manufacturing of a “smart reducer” able to operate without lubricant. - October 23, 2014 - Varvel SpA

Globe Appoints Chris Romano as Senior Project Engineer Globe Composite Solutions is pleased to announce Chris Romano has joined the company as a Senior Project Engineer. Chris is tasked with leading Globe’s team of highly-skilled engineers to solve complex design and production challenges to reduce costs, reduce production lead times and improve product quality for its military, industrial and commercial customers. - October 13, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions

TDS Turbine Services to Oversee Aero-Derivative Technology for El Paso Electric Technical Diagnostic Services (TDS), an industry leader for turbine services is pleased to announce its partnership with El Paso Electric to provide service to their new power facility that will provide power to 160,000 households. - September 24, 2014 - Technical Diagnostic Services

J&R Machine Named Top Shop in National Survey Contract manufacturer J&R Machine, Inc. has been named an Honors Program winner in association with Modern Machine Shop magazine’s 2014 Top Shops benchmarking survey. Modern Machine Shop (published by Gardner Business Media, Cincinnati, Ohio) offers this annual survey to enable its readers... - September 08, 2014 - J&R Machine

An Example to Share Varvel SpA, a long-established Bologna-based mechanical company specialised in designing and producing gearboxes and speed variators, joins Farete 2014, a convention dedicated to Italian entrepreneurship, taking places in Bologna on September 8 to 9. - September 07, 2014 - Varvel SpA

Globe Marine Introduces New Run-Dry Impeller Model 270 Globe Marine is pleased to introduce another new marine impeller model, Run-Dry® Impeller Model #270, to its line of world-class Globe Run-Dry® Impellers -- the only flexible impeller in the world able to run-dry for up to 15 minutes. - August 12, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions

Joe Barry - New Managing Director for Sensor Specialists, Fozmula UK-based sensor specialists, Fozmula, have appointed Joe Barry as Managing Director. The former Managing Director of Consort Medical's devices division, Bespak, joined Fozmula on 1st July. - July 27, 2014 - Fozmula Ltd

Globe Appoints Ron Koniz as Vice President of Business Development Globe Composite Solutions is pleased to announce Dr. Ron Koniz has joined the company as the Vice President of Business Development to focus on building customer relationships and creating business strategies specifically aimed at commercializing Globe's newly patented family of Brandonite® HGC non-toxic, RoHS compliant radiation shielding materials. - July 23, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions

Globe Marine Announces Gaskets & O-Rings for Run-Dry Impeller Product Line The longest-lasting impeller now comes with gaskets and O-rings for 35 different models in new easy-to-see packaging. - July 22, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions

Globe Appoints Russell Legault as Vice President of Defense Products Globe Composite Solutions (www.globecomposite.com) announces Russell Legault has joined the company as the Vice President of Defense Products. He will be responsible for leveraging and expanding Globe’s relationships with various Department of Defense agencies as well as its prime defense contractors. - July 21, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions

Integrated Electronics Enable Contents Gauge to Deliver Three Level Devices in One A new liquid level contents gauge will allow fuel tank designers to fit a single device where previously they may have fitted three separate products. Designed by UK based sensor specialists, Fozmula, the new gauge provides two electrical outputs in addition to the mechanical level indication. - July 18, 2014 - Fozmula Ltd

Globe Appoints Nicole Nyberg as Northeast Territory Manager Ms. Nicole Nyberg joins Globe Composite Solutions, Ltd. as the company's Northeast Account Manager. Focusing on Globe’s customers in the six-state northeast region of the US., Nyberg has more than 23 years of sales, marketing and account management experience spanning a wide variety of industries including food manufacturing and pharmaceuticals. - July 14, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions

Globe Awarded Second Patent for a New HGC (High Gravity Composite) Globe Composite Solutions is excited to announce that they have been awarded a second U.S. patent (U.S. Patent No. 8765856) for its lead-free HGC (High Gravity Composite) material. This material is part of Globe's portfolio of cost-effective Brandonite composites and is specifically designed to replace lead or lead-encapsulated materials in a variety of medical, nuclear and security applications. - July 12, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions

Varvel SpA: First Report Unveils SAP Success After nearly two months of activities, Varvel SpA, bologna-based mechanical company since 1955 producing speed reducers and variators, reveals the first set of data related to the recently-launched ERP system SAP, highlighting remarkable the improvements achieved in every sector of the company. - July 10, 2014 - Varvel SpA

Varvel, an Intern-Friendly Company Varvel SpA, long-established company from Crespellano (Bologna, Italy) producing fixed and variable speed units for nearly sixty years, renews for 2014 the agreement with La Repubblica Degli Stagisti (the Republic of Interns) aimed to help introducing students and interns to the job market. - July 09, 2014 - Varvel SpA

New Varvel’s 50 mm Centre Distance Worm Gearboxes Varvel SpA, long-established Bologna-based company, since 1955 specialized in designing and producing speed reducers and variators, has always put constant innovation at the centre of its activity so to constantly offer state-of-the-art products, in technology and performance. The recent restyling of... - June 25, 2014 - Varvel SpA

Fozmula’s “Role Model Employee,” Peter Fisher, Retires Following 28 years with Fozmula, Peter Fisher, Marketing and IT Manager, has decided it is time to retire. - April 11, 2014 - Fozmula Ltd

Fozmula’s Sensors to Put on a Great Show At the Middle East’s largest exposition of power generation and related equipment in Dubai during February, MEE 2014, Fozmula will be exhibiting a wide range of liquid level measuring and sensing devices which appeal to engine, coolant and fuel systems engineers looking for products which are a cut above the rest both technically and commercially, so see them in Sheikh Saeed Hall, S2, at stand no. C02. - November 23, 2013 - Fozmula Ltd

WITTENSTEIN Appoints Dr. Lars Aldinger to Vice President, Production and Welcomes Him to the U.S. WITTENSTEIN North America welcomes Dr. Lars Aldinger to the United States, as he begins a new role as Vice President of Production, after serving as Director of Technology Development at WITTENSTEIN AG in Switzerland. Dr. Aldinger will be responsible for all supply chain activities within the WITTENSTEIN group in North America, including machining, assembly, purchasing, logistics, quality assurance and repair/maintenance service. - November 19, 2013 - Wittenstein, Inc.

SkyHouse Solutions Reacts to Study About HVAC Market Conditions According to a 2013 IBISWorld study, key conditions over the next five years exist for a recovery in the manufacturing and sales of HVACR equipment and they include: increased construction activity, a rebound in corporate profitability; resulting in further investment in capital structures and employment,... - October 03, 2013 - Skyhouse solutions

SkyHouse Solutions Creates Innovative Business Model to Combat Rising Energy Costs SkyHouse Solutions Inc., is a California start up addressing the need for innovative and cost effective products to save consumers of energy money and protect the environment. - September 14, 2013 - Skyhouse solutions

Norgren Announces DXP Enterprises, Inc. Now a Full-Line, National Distributor DXP Enterprises, Inc. to increase access and availability for the Maintenance, Repair, Operation and Production (MROP) market. - September 12, 2013 - Norgren

Analytical Flow Products to Join Norgren in IMI Fluid Power Group Norgren parent company IMI plc adds Analytical Flow Products’ (AFP) range of precision fluid control products to Norgren portfolio. - August 31, 2013 - Norgren

OnCore Manufacturing, Tijuana Mexico Achieves ISO14001:2004 Certification Oncore Manufacturing Services announced that its Tijuana Mexico manufacturing site's environmental management system have been certified to be in compliance with ISO. They focus on assuring their compliance with global environmental protection standards. - August 22, 2013 - Oncore Manufacturing Services

Norgren Defies "Business as Usual" at Railway Interchange Rail sector experts in motion control to offer on-site problem-solving at booth #5705. - August 03, 2013 - Norgren

Norgren Manifolds Highlighted in New Brochure The world leader in motion and fluid control technologies releases a new brochure highlighting fluid control components, manifolds and accessories. - August 01, 2013 - Norgren

World Leader in Intercompany Netting Software Launches New Website Coprocess launches a new website aimed at the corporate multilateral netting, intercompany reconciliation and centralized vendor payment (payment factory) market - July 28, 2013 - Coprocess

World Leader in Intercompany Netting Software Experiences Best Ever Quarterly Sales Sales to new clients for the last quarter were the best ever experienced by Coprocess. Andrew Goldie, the company’s Managing Director is quoted and gives sales growth figures, the reasons for the increase and some product details to explain the cost saving impact for corporate clients. Client testimonials and case studies can be found on the new Coprocess website at www.coprocess.com. - June 17, 2013 - Coprocess

Tool and Die, Metal Stamping Solutions Easy to Find on Norgren Automation Solutions Website New website from Norgren Automation Solutions highlights innovative tooling, components for automation. - June 14, 2013 - Norgren

City of Littleton Honors Norgren for Community Work IMI Way value “doing the right thing at work and in the community” recognized with model corporate citizen proclamation. - June 08, 2013 - Norgren

YorPower Launches Mobile Friendly Website YorPower, a leading independent UK producer of diesel generators, announce the launch of their new mobile-friendly website. YorPower aims to continually improve their services to offer an unrivalled experience for their customers. For this reason, they have recently announced that people can now access... - May 18, 2013 - YorPower Ltd