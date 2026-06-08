Globe Composite Solutions is excited to announce that they have been awarded a second U.S. patent (U.S. Patent No. 8765856) for its lead-free HGC (High Gravity Composite) material. This material is part of Globe's portfolio of cost-effective Brandonite composites and is specifically designed to replace lead or lead-encapsulated materials in a variety of medical, nuclear and security applications. - July 12, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions