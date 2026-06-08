Recent Headlines
Within Engine, Turbine, & Power Transmission Equipment Manufacturing
IFL Manufacturing Delivers Custom Valve Stem Extension Solution for Major Data Center Project
IFL Manufacturing successfully delivered a high-volume, precision contract consisting of 2,079 custom valve stem extension kits for a major data center project. Engineered to exact specifications, these specialized components optimize operational safety and accessibility within the facility's complex cooling systems. The milestone underscores IFL’s capacity for rapid, zero-error production for critical digital infrastructure. - June 08, 2026 - IFL Manufacturing
Vericor Power Systems Announces the Appointment of Jim Eastman as Director of Quality & Supplier Development and Akhtar Husain as Director of Supply Chain
Vericor Power Systems, LLC (“Vericor”), a leading provider of energy solutions and a subsidiary of Kanaci Technologies, LLC (“Kanaci Technologies”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Eastman as Director of Quality and Supplier Development and Akhtar Husain as... - November 09, 2022 - Vericor Power Systems
Robco of America Has Been Providing Excellent Mechanical Sealing Solutions to the Chemical Industry in the U.S Since 1923
Robco of America, an engineering sealing solutions provider, has been providing mechanical sealing products to the chemical industry since 1923. - March 18, 2022 - Robco of America
Robco of America offers Reliable Mechanical Seal Solutions in Houston, Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
All business operations at Robco of America are following safety protocols outlined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization. - March 11, 2022 - Robco of America
Robco of America Increases Access to Mechanical Seal Repair: Introduces Off-Site Technical Support
The mechanical seal repair company improves its clients’ bottom line by decreasing downtime. - February 09, 2022 - Robco of America
Robco of America is Helping a Plethora of Industries with Its Repair Services and Products
The leading seal manufacturer and service provider in Texas is serving various industries with its mechanical seal solutions. - December 16, 2021 - Robco of America
Mtis Co., Ltd., a Specialist Manufacturer of Rotating and Auxiliary Equipment, Including Compressors, Blowers and Dryers, is Launching in the Global Market
The company supplies air and gas pressurized fluid systems in an integrated mechanical and electrical control package, and designs, manufactures, and tests power plants, shipbuilding including offshore facilities, petrochemicals for EPC projects that require various and rigorous specifications, and... - November 12, 2021 - Mtis
Robco of America is Helping Businesses Save Their Industrial Equipment with Their 24/7 Repair Services
One of the leading Texas-based mechanical seal manufacturers is helping industries across America with their requirements by providing custom design mechanical seals. - November 11, 2021 - Robco of America
Robco of America Offers Dependable Repair Services for All Models of Mechanical Seals
The renowned seal and service provider in Texas is offering 24-hour emergency repair services to improve the functionality of industrial systems. - November 11, 2021 - Robco of America
Robco of America’s Emergency Mechanical Seal Repair Reduces Factories’ Downtime in Houston
Factories across Houston have been saved from losing valuable production hours with Robco of America’s mechanical seal repair services. - November 11, 2021 - Robco of America
SVI Industrial Provides Faster Support Service for U.S. and Canadian Customers of BHDT
BHDT has entered into a cooperation agreement with SVI Industrial in order to offer their customers in the United States and Canada faster service support on BHDT products. As a result of this agreement, SVI is now the only authorized repair facility for BHDT products in the United States and... - February 23, 2021 - SVI Industrial
Drone Experts Name SkySkopes #1 U.S. Drone Service Provider
Drone Industry Insights lauds North Dakota DSP for “constantly pushing the envelope” in growth, market share and UAS development. - October 17, 2020 - SkySkopes
Atlas Copco Gas & Process and Vericor Power Systems Sign a Strategic Alliance to Power Integrally Geared Centrifugal Compressors and Companders™ with Vericor Gas Turbines
Vericor Power Systems (“Vericor”) announced that they recently signed a strategic alliance with Atlas Copco Gas and Process (Atlas Copco) to power integrally geared centrifugal compressors and Companders™ with Vericor gas-driven turbines. The combination of these efficient,... - August 20, 2020 - Vericor Power Systems
Vericor TF50F Gas Turbine Successfully Completes 1,000-Hour Field Test on a Direct Drive Hydraulic Fracturing Application for a Major Customer in USA, BJ Services
Vericor Power Systems (“Vericor”) announced that they recently concluded the first field-test of 1,000 hours with their TF50F dual fuel gas turbine on a direct drive Hydraulic Fracturing application for a major Customer in USA, BJ Services, as announced by their press release on June... - June 12, 2020 - Vericor Power Systems
Auburn Bearing Launches New, Updated Website
Auburn Bearing's revamped website features a clean, mobile-friendly design and improved functionality for a more user-friendly experience. The website's key new features include a comprehensive online product catalog, an intuitive product search option, detailed bearing specs and data, downloadable 2D and 3D CAD files, and an easy to use RFQ cart and submission process. - June 08, 2020 - Auburn Bearing & Manufacturing
SkySkopes Partners with Minot Police Bringing UAS to Successful Missing Person Search
A missing child has been found safely in Minot, North Dakota today, in no small part due to the swift actions of the partnership between the Minot Police Department, the Minot Fire Department, SkySkopes’ UAS teams, and others. After SkySkopes received the call from the Police of the City of... - April 27, 2020 - SkySkopes
US Secretary of the Navy Honorable Richard V. Spencer Visits Fairbanks Morse’s Beloit Facility
Secretary recognizes the significant impact Fairbanks Morse workforce has on the US Navy. - May 17, 2019 - Fairbanks Morse
Fairbanks Morse Powering US Coast Guard Vessel OPC #2
Two FM | MAN diesel engines deliver best-in-class fuel efficiency. - December 13, 2018 - Fairbanks Morse
Husky Brings to Market Two Environmentally-Friendly Products to Their Family of Products at the Same Time That Their Technical Service Engineer Adds to His Family
Husky Corporation is a leading manufacturer of equipment for the petroleum dispensing industry, and has developed a product for oil spills: Oil Baron and Oil Baron Plus. - December 06, 2018 - Husky Corporation
Olc Inc. Has Unveiled CFR4B Series of High Performance Miniature Cross Flow Fans
OLC Inc., a manufacturer of the world’s smallest cross flow fans, unveiled the latest series of CFR4B. This very powerful series offer the following dimensions: 125 mm length with height only 23 mm, speed 7500 RPM and airflow more than 18 CFM. One CFR4B offers performances surpassed multiple... - April 23, 2018 - OLC Inc.
Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico
Dual fuel combined heat and power (CHP) microgrid brings reliable power in aftermath of Hurricane Maria - March 16, 2018 - Fairbanks Morse
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Visits Fairbanks Morse Engine
Baldwin Announced New Buy American Legislation to Prioritize U.S. Manufacturers and Shipbuilders - February 24, 2018 - Fairbanks Morse
Kimberly Getgen Appointed to Lead Marketing for Fairbanks Morse
New VP of strategic marketing brings award-winning smart energy expertise to legendary power generation innovator. - November 10, 2017 - Fairbanks Morse
Inauguration of Varvel USA LLC, the American Subsidiary of Varvel S.p.A.
The Varvel Group, Italian power transmission specialists, proudly announce the opening of a new subsidiary in Atlanta, Georgia. - April 29, 2017 - Poggi Trasmissioni Meccaniche SPA
Global EDM Inc. of Mason, Ohio to Focus on EDM / ECM Machines
Global EDM to focus on growth of EDM / ECM Machines business following recent Consumables Merger. Global EDM, Inc. is pleased to announce its continued focus and commitment in solidifying and growing its EDM machine business following the merger of its EDM consumables division with SST,... - February 06, 2017 - Global EDM
K-Line Industries, Inc. Awarded Caterpillar’s Foremost, Platinum SQEP Certification
K-Line Industries, Inc. in Holland, Michigan, a leading supplier of Specialty Service Tools has achieved the top one percent of all Caterpillar’s global suppliers and been awarded Platinum SQEP Certification. K-Line is honored to be among the few with this prestigious... - November 09, 2016 - K-Line Industries, Inc.
CAI’s Kusum Kavia Appointed to President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa for a Two-Year Term
Kusum Kavia, President of Combustion Associates Inc. (CAI) based in Corona, California is one of 23 business executives appointed to the President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA). The announcement was made by Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker September 20, 2016, on... - October 05, 2016 - Combustion Associates Inc.
Diversified Heat Transfer Hires New Sales Manager
Diversified Heat Transfer announced Steve Heintzelman as their New Sales Manager overseeing their Residential Products. - November 30, 2015 - Diversified Heat Transfer
Diversified Heat Transfer Selects ROI Marketing as New Representative in Mid-Atlantic Area
Diversified Heat Transfer announced ROI Marketing is their new residential product line representative for the Mid-Atlantic Region. - October 30, 2015 - Diversified Heat Transfer
Diversified Heat Transfer Selects John Stack Sales Company as New Representative in New England Area
Diversified Heat Transfer announced John Stack Sales Company is their new residential product line representative for the New England Region. - October 07, 2015 - Diversified Heat Transfer
MIAT College of Technology to Host Spirit Airlines Computer Simulated Aircraft Maintenance Training Lab
Spirit Airlines, in partnership with MIAT College of Technology, announced plans to construct Next Generation Aircraft Computer Based Training (CBT) maintenance simulation laboratory on the MIAT Canton, Michigan campus which is located near the Detroit Metro Airport (DTW). - July 16, 2015 - MIAT College of Technology
TDS Launches Equipment Exchange Network
Bringing Buyers & Sellers of Electrical Test Equipment Together - June 26, 2015 - Technical Diagnostic Services
Globe Composite Solutions Appoints Brian Evans as Director of Technical Services
30-year industry veteran chosen to lead the Globe Composite Solutions' efforts to better serve its material handling customers. - November 14, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions
Globe Composite Solutions Hires William Fletcher as VP of Finance
25-year industry veteran chosen to lead Globe Composite Solutions' finance, accounting, IT and human resource efforts. - November 14, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions
The Reducer of the Future
Varvel SpA, well-established Bologna-based company, awarded Horizon 2020 call for the manufacturing of a “smart reducer” able to operate without lubricant. - October 23, 2014 - Poggi Trasmissioni Meccaniche SPA
Globe Appoints Chris Romano as Senior Project Engineer
Globe Composite Solutions is pleased to announce Chris Romano has joined the company as a Senior Project Engineer. Chris is tasked with leading Globe’s team of highly-skilled engineers to solve complex design and production challenges to reduce costs, reduce production lead times and improve product quality for its military, industrial and commercial customers. - October 13, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions
TDS Turbine Services to Oversee Aero-Derivative Technology for El Paso Electric
Technical Diagnostic Services (TDS), an industry leader for turbine services is pleased to announce its partnership with El Paso Electric to provide service to their new power facility that will provide power to 160,000 households. - September 24, 2014 - Technical Diagnostic Services
J&R Machine Named Top Shop in National Survey
Contract manufacturer J&R Machine, Inc. has been named an Honors Program winner in association with Modern Machine Shop magazine’s 2014 Top Shops benchmarking survey. Modern Machine Shop (published by Gardner Business Media, Cincinnati, Ohio) offers this annual survey to enable its... - September 08, 2014 - J&R Machine
An Example to Share
Varvel SpA, a long-established Bologna-based mechanical company specialised in designing and producing gearboxes and speed variators, joins Farete 2014, a convention dedicated to Italian entrepreneurship, taking places in Bologna on September 8 to 9. - September 07, 2014 - Poggi Trasmissioni Meccaniche SPA
Globe Marine Introduces New Run-Dry Impeller Model 270
Globe Marine is pleased to introduce another new marine impeller model, Run-Dry® Impeller Model #270, to its line of world-class Globe Run-Dry® Impellers -- the only flexible impeller in the world able to run-dry for up to 15 minutes. - August 12, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions
Joe Barry - New Managing Director for Sensor Specialists, Fozmula
UK-based sensor specialists, Fozmula, have appointed Joe Barry as Managing Director. The former Managing Director of Consort Medical's devices division, Bespak, joined Fozmula on 1st July. - July 27, 2014 - Fozmula Ltd
Globe Appoints Ron Koniz as Vice President of Business Development
Globe Composite Solutions is pleased to announce Dr. Ron Koniz has joined the company as the Vice President of Business Development to focus on building customer relationships and creating business strategies specifically aimed at commercializing Globe's newly patented family of Brandonite® HGC non-toxic, RoHS compliant radiation shielding materials. - July 23, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions
Globe Marine Announces Gaskets & O-Rings for Run-Dry Impeller Product Line
The longest-lasting impeller now comes with gaskets and O-rings for 35 different models in new easy-to-see packaging. - July 22, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions
Globe Appoints Russell Legault as Vice President of Defense Products
Globe Composite Solutions (www.globecomposite.com) announces Russell Legault has joined the company as the Vice President of Defense Products. He will be responsible for leveraging and expanding Globe’s relationships with various Department of Defense agencies as well as its prime defense contractors. - July 21, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions
Integrated Electronics Enable Contents Gauge to Deliver Three Level Devices in One
A new liquid level contents gauge will allow fuel tank designers to fit a single device where previously they may have fitted three separate products. Designed by UK based sensor specialists, Fozmula, the new gauge provides two electrical outputs in addition to the mechanical level indication. - July 18, 2014 - Fozmula Ltd
Globe Appoints Nicole Nyberg as Northeast Territory Manager
Ms. Nicole Nyberg joins Globe Composite Solutions, Ltd. as the company's Northeast Account Manager. Focusing on Globe’s customers in the six-state northeast region of the US., Nyberg has more than 23 years of sales, marketing and account management experience spanning a wide variety of industries including food manufacturing and pharmaceuticals. - July 14, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions
Globe Awarded Second Patent for a New HGC (High Gravity Composite)
Globe Composite Solutions is excited to announce that they have been awarded a second U.S. patent (U.S. Patent No. 8765856) for its lead-free HGC (High Gravity Composite) material. This material is part of Globe's portfolio of cost-effective Brandonite composites and is specifically designed to replace lead or lead-encapsulated materials in a variety of medical, nuclear and security applications. - July 12, 2014 - Globe Composite Solutions
Varvel SpA: First Report Unveils SAP Success
After nearly two months of activities, Varvel SpA, bologna-based mechanical company since 1955 producing speed reducers and variators, reveals the first set of data related to the recently-launched ERP system SAP, highlighting remarkable the improvements achieved in every sector of the company. - July 10, 2014 - Poggi Trasmissioni Meccaniche SPA
Varvel, an Intern-Friendly Company
Varvel SpA, long-established company from Crespellano (Bologna, Italy) producing fixed and variable speed units for nearly sixty years, renews for 2014 the agreement with La Repubblica Degli Stagisti (the Republic of Interns) aimed to help introducing students and interns to the job market. - July 09, 2014 - Poggi Trasmissioni Meccaniche SPA
New Varvel’s 50 mm Centre Distance Worm Gearboxes
Varvel SpA, long-established Bologna-based company, since 1955 specialized in designing and producing speed reducers and variators, has always put constant innovation at the centre of its activity so to constantly offer state-of-the-art products, in technology and performance. The recent restyling... - June 25, 2014 - Poggi Trasmissioni Meccaniche SPA