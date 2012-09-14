PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC
Indeck Group of Companies is proud to announce the release of the eBook series “Indeck Answers” with the debut issue “Putting the Power in your Hands: What you Need to Know before Selecting a Steam Power Partner for your Next Project.”
The “Indeck Answers” will provide... - August 24, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
An Indeck 75,000 PPH steam boiler was recently used to complete equipment certification and testing for an east coast naval base. - August 14, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Prominent steam power leader, Indeck Power Equipment Company, will be attending the 2019 annual IDEA Conference. The 110th assembly will be held in Pittsburgh, PA June 24-27th. - May 23, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck is pleased to announce the advancement of Aaron Naylor and Ken Altman to the positions of Service Manager and Equipment Operations Manager, respectively.
Both men are stepping into these new roles as part of Indeck’s recent expansion of their Equipment Management and Service departments. - May 18, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Secretary recognizes the significant impact Fairbanks Morse workforce has on the US Navy. - May 17, 2019 - Fairbanks Morse
Indeck Power Equipment Company's commitment to innovative and comprehensive steam power solutions has resulted in the addition of many new boilers and package boiler systems to Indeck's sale and rental inventory.
Indeck's newest boilers are manufactured with the latest engineering innovations and energy... - May 16, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Novel electrolyte, a drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries, significantly improves battery performance. - February 12, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC
Two FM | MAN diesel engines deliver best-in-class fuel efficiency. - December 13, 2018 - Fairbanks Morse
Performance needs of hybrid electric vehicles and other modern applications are requiring the lead battery to evolve. Tydrolyte is a new electrolyte that offers critical performance improvements and is a less toxic drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries. It can be adopted into the manufacturing process without additional capital costs. - September 01, 2018 - Tydrolyte LLC
EnergySec honored two individuals at the 14th Annual Security and Compliance Summit held at the Disneyland Resort Hotel: Stephen Brown as EnergySec’s Cybersecurity Leader of the Year 2018 and Monta Elkins as EnergySec’s Cybersecurity Professional of the Year 2018. - August 31, 2018 - EnergySec
The drive to modernize the current electric utility grid is on. A top priority for the U.S. Department of Energy is to enhance the grid’s resiliency, reliability, security, affordability, flexibility and sustainability as we enter the 21st Century and beyond. A range of technology strategies are... - March 30, 2018 - Smart Grid Observer
Dual fuel combined heat and power (CHP) microgrid brings reliable power in aftermath of Hurricane Maria - March 16, 2018 - Fairbanks Morse
Baldwin Announced New Buy American Legislation to Prioritize U.S. Manufacturers and Shipbuilders - February 24, 2018 - Fairbanks Morse
In-depth conference focuses on technology advances, case studies, and business models for the deployment of hybrid renewable energy microgrids in grid-tied and off-grid environments. The emphasis is on enhancing grid reliability, cost savings, and renewables integration for utilities and commercial / industrial end users. - February 13, 2018 - Smart Grid Observer
New VP of strategic marketing brings award-winning smart energy expertise to legendary power generation innovator. - November 10, 2017 - Fairbanks Morse
Kusum Kavia, President of Combustion Associates Inc. (CAI) based in Corona, California is one of 23 business executives appointed to the President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA). The announcement was made by Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker September 20, 2016, on the... - October 05, 2016 - Combustion Associates Inc.
Bringing Buyers & Sellers of Electrical Test Equipment Together - June 26, 2015 - Technical Diagnostic Services
Technical Diagnostic Services (TDS), an industry leader for turbine services is pleased to announce its partnership with El Paso Electric to provide service to their new power facility that will provide power to 160,000 households. - September 24, 2014 - Technical Diagnostic Services
Indeck has built state-of-the-art boilers for industries such as chemical, petrochemical, refineries, steel, food, dairy, and pulp and paper processing. The boilers include A-style design packaged watertube boilers capable of generating 250,000pph of superheated steam and D-style packed watertube boilers capable of generating 90,000pph of saturated steam. - February 28, 2013 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
AmertechTowerServices, a turnkey cooling tower parts and repair company, was awarded a project to rebuild an eight cell counter flow cooling tower, including replacement of all fill, drift eliminators, and nozzles for a Waste to Energy facility. - September 27, 2012 - AmertechTowerServices, LLC
SimWorld International conference 2012 is titled, “Improving Performance Through Simulation.” The event will take place November 13-14, 2012 at the beachfront Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Resort in Dubai, U.A.E. Information and enrollment are available at www.simworld.info. - September 24, 2012 - GSE Systems
Combustion Associates, Inc. (CAI) is very familiar with providing distributed energy and improving the quality of life for local citizens in Sub Sahara Africa and around the globe. For this reason, Ms. Kusum Kavia, Executive Vice President was invited to be a guest speaker on the Energy Panel at the GE African American Forum Customer & Strategic Partner Summit in Washington D.C. on July 10 -11. - August 02, 2012 - Combustion Associates Inc.
Combustion Associates, Inc. (CAI) recently received the exciting news of being accepted into the Southern California Edison 2012 Mentorship Program. CAI is one of ten Southern California diverse firms that have demonstrated a history of solid performance and are ready to take their business to the next level. - May 03, 2012 - Combustion Associates Inc.
How the installation of an uninterruptible power system with a diesel generator by PowerContinuity saved the day for Dartford Council, during a critical power outage. - September 29, 2011 - PowerContinuity Systems
The National Electric Sector Cybersecurity Organization (NESCO) is pleased to announce the formation of a NERC CIP Compliance Training Program. - June 15, 2011 - EnergySec
The Summit Power Group has reached a major milestone towards commencing construction by launching the pre-construction FEED study for its Texas Clean Energy Project (TCEP), expected to be the world’s cleanest coal-fueled power plant located in Penwell,Texas, 15 miles west of Odessa. - July 21, 2010 - Texas Clean Energy Project
Lipten was awarded a contract for a Renewable Energy Recovery System. This contract includes engineering, procurement, controls, site construction management and start-up services for a new 3MW waste-to-electricity system at a wastewater treatment facility near Cleveland, Ohio.
The Energy Recovery System... - June 10, 2010 - Lipten
Power Continuity Systems has successfully completed a bespoke power protection system for MoneySupermarket.com, the UK’s number 1 price comparison site. - November 19, 2009 - PowerContinuity Systems
Power Continuity Systems has today become the new Pan European Partner for T2000 Uninterruptible Power Supplies supplying all parts, service, maintenance and warranty support. - July 14, 2009 - PowerContinuity Systems
Power Continuity Systems has today become the new Pan European Partner for X5 Series Uninterruptible Power Supplies supplying all parts, service, maintenance and warranty support. - July 14, 2009 - PowerContinuity Systems
Triple 5 Industries announces recommendations to mitigate risks associated with dead air spaces of power boilers. Safety around dead air spaces has become an industry priority due to catastrophic events resulting from tube failures. - February 21, 2009 - Triple 5 Industries
Power Continuity Systems recently won a major upgrade for the UK operations of the Britannia Building Society Head Office. The power supply company helped the West Midlands building society, founded in 1856, install a new uninterruptible power supply system as part of a major overhaul of the head office... - October 10, 2008 - PowerContinuity Systems