Recent Headlines
Hightower EV Solutions Announces Ken Cartwright as New President & Chief Operating Officer
Hightower EV Solutions, a national leader in turnkey EV charging infrastructure, proudly announces the appointment of Ken Cartwright as its new President & Chief Operating Officer (COO). A founding member of Hightower EV Solutions, Cartwright has been instrumental in shaping the organization... - November 24, 2025 - Hightowers Petroleum Co.
Hightowers Petroleum Co. Announces Stephen L. Hightower as a Recipient of the “Africa Power 100” Honor
Hightowers Petroleum Co. proudly announces that Stephen L. Hightower has been honored with honorary inclusion in the prestigious “Africa Power 100” list. This listing recognizes the 100 most influential leaders of African descent during the International Forum on African-Caribbean... - October 02, 2024 - Hightowers Petroleum Co.
Central VA Headquartered Foster Fuels Awarded Another Five-Year Prime Contract for Federal Emergency Fuel Delivery
Central Virginia-based Foster Fuels has been awarded a new five-year emergency fuel contract valued at a maximum of $442 million by the U.S. Department of Defense for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). Foster Fuels has proudly held the federal emergency fuel delivery contract since its inception in 2006. - May 21, 2024 - Foster Fuels
Will Rohrig Named President of Foster Fuels
Rohrig named President of Foster Fuels; appointment highlighted by nearly 15 years of transformative change and innovation as Senior VP of Mission Critical division. - January 23, 2024 - Foster Fuels
Foster Fuels Watt R. Foster, Jr. Named 2023 EY Entrepreneur of The Year 2023 Mid-Atlantic Winner
Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Watt Foster of Brookneal, VA headquartered Foster Fuels was named an Entrepreneur of The Year® 2023 Mid-Atlantic Award winner. The Entrepreneur of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Mr. Foster was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors, and other regional business leaders. - June 27, 2023 - Foster Fuels
Foster Fuels and Compass Datacenters Celebrate Half-Million Gallons of HVO Renewable Diesel Delivery
HVO renewable diesel is rapidly becoming front of mind for those contemplating options that provide additionality to data center carbon-offset planning without infrastructure change. Compass Datacenters is blazing the trail transitioning to HVO renewable diesel for mission-critical emergency generator fuel in the United States, and has hit the half-million gallon milestone with no plans of slowing their migration away from fossil fuels. - November 23, 2022 - Foster Fuels
Foster Mission Critical Marks 30th Large-Scale Emergency Response Deployment
Just over a month after activating in preparation for Hurricane Ian's landfall, Foster Fuels Mission Critical Division has successfully demobilized with the majority of team members returned home from Florida and Georgia to headquarters in Brookneal, Virginia. This deployment marks the company's... - October 29, 2022 - Foster Fuels
15th Microgrid Global Innovation Forum in London to Examine Latest Advances in EMEA, APAC and LATAM
Focus of three-day, in-person Forum is on business models, case studies, financing and technology developments for off-grid and rural electrification scenarios. - July 09, 2022 - Smart Grid Observer
EV Charging Infrastructure Rollout to be Focus of Chicago Forum
Optimizing the grid for EVs and ensuring accessibility will be a key focus of the June 7-8 event in Chicago. - May 19, 2022 - Smart Grid Observer
Forum to Focus on Modernizing the Electric Grid in North America
Decarbonizing and optimizing the efficiency of the U.S. electric grid will be a key focus of the May 10-11 event in Chicago. - May 02, 2022 - Smart Grid Observer
Forum to Focus on Cyber Security Advances for North America Utilities
Two-day Forum in San Diego to focus on providing real-world guidance for electric utilities in dealing with cyber security threats to critical SCADA and IT/OT networks. Particular emphasis is on key emerging technologies and strategies in response to ever-growing and evolving advanced persistent threat activities. - February 28, 2022 - Smart Grid Observer
How Utilities Are Leveraging Storage & Microgrids
Microgrid Global Innovation Forum - N. America, March 10-11, 2020 in Chicago, to examine latest microgrid technology advances and deployments. - February 12, 2020 - Smart Grid Observer
Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board
Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC
Indeck Debuts “Indeck Answers” with Release of Steam Power Shopping Best Practices eBook
Indeck Group of Companies is proud to announce the release of the eBook series “Indeck Answers” with the debut issue “Putting the Power in your Hands: What you Need to Know before Selecting a Steam Power Partner for your Next Project.” The “Indeck Answers” will... - August 24, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck “O” Series 75,000 PPH Boiler Provides Saturated Steam for Equipment Testing at US Naval Base
An Indeck 75,000 PPH steam boiler was recently used to complete equipment certification and testing for an east coast naval base. - August 14, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck Group of Companies to Attend 2019 IDEA Conference
Prominent steam power leader, Indeck Power Equipment Company, will be attending the 2019 annual IDEA Conference. The 110th assembly will be held in Pittsburgh, PA June 24-27th. - May 23, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck’s Ken Altman and Aaron Naylor Bring Unique Perspectives and Nearly 60 Years of Experience to Indeck’s Reimagined Equipment Management and Service Teams
Indeck is pleased to announce the advancement of Aaron Naylor and Ken Altman to the positions of Service Manager and Equipment Operations Manager, respectively. Both men are stepping into these new roles as part of Indeck’s recent expansion of their Equipment Management and Service... - May 18, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
US Secretary of the Navy Honorable Richard V. Spencer Visits Fairbanks Morse’s Beloit Facility
Secretary recognizes the significant impact Fairbanks Morse workforce has on the US Navy. - May 17, 2019 - Fairbanks Morse
Indeck Announces Major Additions to Boiler Inventory
Indeck Power Equipment Company's commitment to innovative and comprehensive steam power solutions has resulted in the addition of many new boilers and package boiler systems to Indeck's sale and rental inventory. Indeck's newest boilers are manufactured with the latest engineering innovations and... - May 16, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Tydrolyte Selected by NAATBatt as a Top Ten Emerging Battery Technology of 2019
Novel electrolyte, a drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries, significantly improves battery performance. - February 12, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC
Fairbanks Morse Powering US Coast Guard Vessel OPC #2
Two FM | MAN diesel engines deliver best-in-class fuel efficiency. - December 13, 2018 - Fairbanks Morse
Introducing Tydrolyte, a Better Performing, Less Toxic, Drop-In Replacement for Sulfuric Acid in Lead Batteries
Performance needs of hybrid electric vehicles and other modern applications are requiring the lead battery to evolve. Tydrolyte is a new electrolyte that offers critical performance improvements and is a less toxic drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries. It can be adopted into the manufacturing process without additional capital costs. - September 01, 2018 - Tydrolyte LLC
2018 EnergySec Security Award Recipients Announced
EnergySec honored two individuals at the 14th Annual Security and Compliance Summit held at the Disneyland Resort Hotel: Stephen Brown as EnergySec’s Cybersecurity Leader of the Year 2018 and Monta Elkins as EnergySec’s Cybersecurity Professional of the Year 2018. - August 31, 2018 - EnergySec
3rd Annual Grid Modernization Forum in Chicago to Examine Latest Progress and Technologies for the 21st Century Electric Grid
The drive to modernize the current electric utility grid is on. A top priority for the U.S. Department of Energy is to enhance the grid’s resiliency, reliability, security, affordability, flexibility and sustainability as we enter the 21st Century and beyond. A range of technology strategies... - March 30, 2018 - Smart Grid Observer
Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico
Dual fuel combined heat and power (CHP) microgrid brings reliable power in aftermath of Hurricane Maria - March 16, 2018 - Fairbanks Morse
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Visits Fairbanks Morse Engine
Baldwin Announced New Buy American Legislation to Prioritize U.S. Manufacturers and Shipbuilders - February 24, 2018 - Fairbanks Morse
6th Microgrid Global Innovation Forum in Washington, D.C. to Examine Technology and Business Advances
In-depth conference focuses on technology advances, case studies, and business models for the deployment of hybrid renewable energy microgrids in grid-tied and off-grid environments. The emphasis is on enhancing grid reliability, cost savings, and renewables integration for utilities and commercial / industrial end users. - February 13, 2018 - Smart Grid Observer
Kimberly Getgen Appointed to Lead Marketing for Fairbanks Morse
New VP of strategic marketing brings award-winning smart energy expertise to legendary power generation innovator. - November 10, 2017 - Fairbanks Morse
CAI’s Kusum Kavia Appointed to President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa for a Two-Year Term
Kusum Kavia, President of Combustion Associates Inc. (CAI) based in Corona, California is one of 23 business executives appointed to the President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA). The announcement was made by Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker September 20, 2016, on... - October 05, 2016 - Combustion Associates Inc.
TDS Launches Equipment Exchange Network
Bringing Buyers & Sellers of Electrical Test Equipment Together - June 26, 2015 - Technical Diagnostic Services
TDS Turbine Services to Oversee Aero-Derivative Technology for El Paso Electric
Technical Diagnostic Services (TDS), an industry leader for turbine services is pleased to announce its partnership with El Paso Electric to provide service to their new power facility that will provide power to 160,000 households. - September 24, 2014 - Technical Diagnostic Services
New Indeck Watertube Packaged Boilers Meet Needs of Manufacturing Plants
Indeck has built state-of-the-art boilers for industries such as chemical, petrochemical, refineries, steel, food, dairy, and pulp and paper processing. The boilers include A-style design packaged watertube boilers capable of generating 250,000pph of superheated steam and D-style packed watertube boilers capable of generating 90,000pph of saturated steam. - February 28, 2013 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
AmertechTowerServices Completes Cooling Tower Rebuild Project for Waste to Energy Plant
AmertechTowerServices, a turnkey cooling tower parts and repair company, was awarded a project to rebuild an eight cell counter flow cooling tower, including replacement of all fill, drift eliminators, and nozzles for a Waste to Energy facility. - September 27, 2012 - AmertechTowerServices, LLC
SimWorld International Conference on Simulation and Visualization Technologies Now an Open Event for Energy and Process Professionals
SimWorld International conference 2012 is titled, “Improving Performance Through Simulation.” The event will take place November 13-14, 2012 at the beachfront Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Resort in Dubai, U.A.E. Information and enrollment are available at www.simworld.info. - September 24, 2012 - GSE Systems
S. Kusum Kavia, Vice President of CAI Was Invited to be a Guest Speaker on the Energy Panel at the GE AAF Strategic Partner Summit in Washington DC
Combustion Associates, Inc. (CAI) is very familiar with providing distributed energy and improving the quality of life for local citizens in Sub Sahara Africa and around the globe. For this reason, Ms. Kusum Kavia, Executive Vice President was invited to be a guest speaker on the Energy Panel at the GE African American Forum Customer & Strategic Partner Summit in Washington D.C. on July 10 -11. - August 02, 2012 - Combustion Associates Inc.
Combustion Associates, Inc. Selected to Participate in Southern California Edison Mentorship Program
Combustion Associates, Inc. (CAI) recently received the exciting news of being accepted into the Southern California Edison 2012 Mentorship Program. CAI is one of ten Southern California diverse firms that have demonstrated a history of solid performance and are ready to take their business to the next level. - May 03, 2012 - Combustion Associates Inc.
PowerContinuity Saves the Day
How the installation of an uninterruptible power system with a diesel generator by PowerContinuity saved the day for Dartford Council, during a critical power outage. - September 29, 2011 - PowerContinuity Systems
NERC CIP Compliance Training Offered by Former Auditors
The National Electric Sector Cybersecurity Organization (NESCO) is pleased to announce the formation of a NERC CIP Compliance Training Program. - June 15, 2011 - EnergySec
Summit Power Launches Front End Engineering Design Study for Texas Clean Energy Project
The Summit Power Group has reached a major milestone towards commencing construction by launching the pre-construction FEED study for its Texas Clean Energy Project (TCEP), expected to be the world’s cleanest coal-fueled power plant located in Penwell,Texas, 15 miles west of Odessa. - July 21, 2010 - Texas Clean Energy Project
Lipten Awarded Contract for Renewable Energy Recovery System
Lipten was awarded a contract for a Renewable Energy Recovery System. This contract includes engineering, procurement, controls, site construction management and start-up services for a new 3MW waste-to-electricity system at a wastewater treatment facility near Cleveland, Ohio. The Energy Recovery... - June 10, 2010 - Lipten
PowerContinuity Power Protects MoneySupermarket.com’s UK Operations
Power Continuity Systems has successfully completed a bespoke power protection system for MoneySupermarket.com, the UK’s number 1 price comparison site. - November 19, 2009 - PowerContinuity Systems
T2000 Uninterruptible Power Supplies New Distribution Pan European Partner
Power Continuity Systems has today become the new Pan European Partner for T2000 Uninterruptible Power Supplies supplying all parts, service, maintenance and warranty support. - July 14, 2009 - PowerContinuity Systems
X5 Series Uninterruptible Power Supplies - PowerContinuity Appointed Pan European Distributor
Power Continuity Systems has today become the new Pan European Partner for X5 Series Uninterruptible Power Supplies supplying all parts, service, maintenance and warranty support. - July 14, 2009 - PowerContinuity Systems
Triple 5 Announces Safety Recommendations for Power Plants
Triple 5 Industries announces recommendations to mitigate risks associated with dead air spaces of power boilers. Safety around dead air spaces has become an industry priority due to catastrophic events resulting from tube failures. - February 21, 2009 - Triple 5 Industries
Power Continuity Installs Uninterruptible Power Supplies for Britannia Building Society
Power Continuity Systems recently won a major upgrade for the UK operations of the Britannia Building Society Head Office. The power supply company helped the West Midlands building society, founded in 1856, install a new uninterruptible power supply system as part of a major overhaul of the head... - October 10, 2008 - PowerContinuity Systems