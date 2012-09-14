PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

Indeck Debuts “Indeck Answers” with Release of Steam Power Shopping Best Practices eBook Indeck Group of Companies is proud to announce the release of the eBook series “Indeck Answers” with the debut issue “Putting the Power in your Hands: What you Need to Know before Selecting a Steam Power Partner for your Next Project.” The “Indeck Answers” will provide... - August 24, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Indeck “O” Series 75,000 PPH Boiler Provides Saturated Steam for Equipment Testing at US Naval Base An Indeck 75,000 PPH steam boiler was recently used to complete equipment certification and testing for an east coast naval base. - August 14, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Indeck Group of Companies to Attend 2019 IDEA Conference Prominent steam power leader, Indeck Power Equipment Company, will be attending the 2019 annual IDEA Conference. The 110th assembly will be held in Pittsburgh, PA June 24-27th. - May 23, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Indeck’s Ken Altman and Aaron Naylor Bring Unique Perspectives and Nearly 60 Years of Experience to Indeck’s Reimagined Equipment Management and Service Teams Indeck is pleased to announce the advancement of Aaron Naylor and Ken Altman to the positions of Service Manager and Equipment Operations Manager, respectively. Both men are stepping into these new roles as part of Indeck’s recent expansion of their Equipment Management and Service departments. - May 18, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Indeck Announces Major Additions to Boiler Inventory Indeck Power Equipment Company's commitment to innovative and comprehensive steam power solutions has resulted in the addition of many new boilers and package boiler systems to Indeck's sale and rental inventory. Indeck's newest boilers are manufactured with the latest engineering innovations and energy... - May 16, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Tydrolyte Selected by NAATBatt as a Top Ten Emerging Battery Technology of 2019 Novel electrolyte, a drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries, significantly improves battery performance. - February 12, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

Fairbanks Morse Powering US Coast Guard Vessel OPC #2 Two FM | MAN diesel engines deliver best-in-class fuel efficiency. - December 13, 2018 - Fairbanks Morse

Introducing Tydrolyte, a Better Performing, Less Toxic, Drop-In Replacement for Sulfuric Acid in Lead Batteries Performance needs of hybrid electric vehicles and other modern applications are requiring the lead battery to evolve. Tydrolyte is a new electrolyte that offers critical performance improvements and is a less toxic drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries. It can be adopted into the manufacturing process without additional capital costs. - September 01, 2018 - Tydrolyte LLC

2018 EnergySec Security Award Recipients Announced EnergySec honored two individuals at the 14th Annual Security and Compliance Summit held at the Disneyland Resort Hotel: Stephen Brown as EnergySec’s Cybersecurity Leader of the Year 2018 and Monta Elkins as EnergySec’s Cybersecurity Professional of the Year 2018. - August 31, 2018 - EnergySec

3rd Annual Grid Modernization Forum in Chicago to Examine Latest Progress and Technologies for the 21st Century Electric Grid The drive to modernize the current electric utility grid is on. A top priority for the U.S. Department of Energy is to enhance the grid’s resiliency, reliability, security, affordability, flexibility and sustainability as we enter the 21st Century and beyond. A range of technology strategies are... - March 30, 2018 - Smart Grid Observer

Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico Dual fuel combined heat and power (CHP) microgrid brings reliable power in aftermath of Hurricane Maria - March 16, 2018 - Fairbanks Morse

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Visits Fairbanks Morse Engine Baldwin Announced New Buy American Legislation to Prioritize U.S. Manufacturers and Shipbuilders - February 24, 2018 - Fairbanks Morse

6th Microgrid Global Innovation Forum in Washington, D.C. to Examine Technology and Business Advances In-depth conference focuses on technology advances, case studies, and business models for the deployment of hybrid renewable energy microgrids in grid-tied and off-grid environments. The emphasis is on enhancing grid reliability, cost savings, and renewables integration for utilities and commercial / industrial end users. - February 13, 2018 - Smart Grid Observer

Kimberly Getgen Appointed to Lead Marketing for Fairbanks Morse New VP of strategic marketing brings award-winning smart energy expertise to legendary power generation innovator. - November 10, 2017 - Fairbanks Morse

CAI’s Kusum Kavia Appointed to President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa for a Two-Year Term Kusum Kavia, President of Combustion Associates Inc. (CAI) based in Corona, California is one of 23 business executives appointed to the President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA). The announcement was made by Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker September 20, 2016, on the... - October 05, 2016 - Combustion Associates Inc.

TDS Launches Equipment Exchange Network Bringing Buyers & Sellers of Electrical Test Equipment Together - June 26, 2015 - Technical Diagnostic Services

TDS Turbine Services to Oversee Aero-Derivative Technology for El Paso Electric Technical Diagnostic Services (TDS), an industry leader for turbine services is pleased to announce its partnership with El Paso Electric to provide service to their new power facility that will provide power to 160,000 households. - September 24, 2014 - Technical Diagnostic Services

New Indeck Watertube Packaged Boilers Meet Needs of Manufacturing Plants Indeck has built state-of-the-art boilers for industries such as chemical, petrochemical, refineries, steel, food, dairy, and pulp and paper processing. The boilers include A-style design packaged watertube boilers capable of generating 250,000pph of superheated steam and D-style packed watertube boilers capable of generating 90,000pph of saturated steam. - February 28, 2013 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

AmertechTowerServices Completes Cooling Tower Rebuild Project for Waste to Energy Plant AmertechTowerServices, a turnkey cooling tower parts and repair company, was awarded a project to rebuild an eight cell counter flow cooling tower, including replacement of all fill, drift eliminators, and nozzles for a Waste to Energy facility. - September 27, 2012 - AmertechTowerServices, LLC

SimWorld International Conference on Simulation and Visualization Technologies Now an Open Event for Energy and Process Professionals SimWorld International conference 2012 is titled, “Improving Performance Through Simulation.” The event will take place November 13-14, 2012 at the beachfront Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Resort in Dubai, U.A.E. Information and enrollment are available at www.simworld.info. - September 24, 2012 - GSE Systems

S. Kusum Kavia, Vice President of CAI Was Invited to be a Guest Speaker on the Energy Panel at the GE AAF Strategic Partner Summit in Washington DC Combustion Associates, Inc. (CAI) is very familiar with providing distributed energy and improving the quality of life for local citizens in Sub Sahara Africa and around the globe. For this reason, Ms. Kusum Kavia, Executive Vice President was invited to be a guest speaker on the Energy Panel at the GE African American Forum Customer & Strategic Partner Summit in Washington D.C. on July 10 -11. - August 02, 2012 - Combustion Associates Inc.

Combustion Associates, Inc. Selected to Participate in Southern California Edison Mentorship Program Combustion Associates, Inc. (CAI) recently received the exciting news of being accepted into the Southern California Edison 2012 Mentorship Program. CAI is one of ten Southern California diverse firms that have demonstrated a history of solid performance and are ready to take their business to the next level. - May 03, 2012 - Combustion Associates Inc.

PowerContinuity Saves the Day How the installation of an uninterruptible power system with a diesel generator by PowerContinuity saved the day for Dartford Council, during a critical power outage. - September 29, 2011 - PowerContinuity Systems

NERC CIP Compliance Training Offered by Former Auditors The National Electric Sector Cybersecurity Organization (NESCO) is pleased to announce the formation of a NERC CIP Compliance Training Program. - June 15, 2011 - EnergySec

Summit Power Launches Front End Engineering Design Study for Texas Clean Energy Project The Summit Power Group has reached a major milestone towards commencing construction by launching the pre-construction FEED study for its Texas Clean Energy Project (TCEP), expected to be the world’s cleanest coal-fueled power plant located in Penwell,Texas, 15 miles west of Odessa. - July 21, 2010 - Texas Clean Energy Project

Lipten Awarded Contract for Renewable Energy Recovery System Lipten was awarded a contract for a Renewable Energy Recovery System. This contract includes engineering, procurement, controls, site construction management and start-up services for a new 3MW waste-to-electricity system at a wastewater treatment facility near Cleveland, Ohio. The Energy Recovery System... - June 10, 2010 - Lipten

PowerContinuity Power Protects MoneySupermarket.com’s UK Operations Power Continuity Systems has successfully completed a bespoke power protection system for MoneySupermarket.com, the UK’s number 1 price comparison site. - November 19, 2009 - PowerContinuity Systems

T2000 Uninterruptible Power Supplies New Distribution Pan European Partner Power Continuity Systems has today become the new Pan European Partner for T2000 Uninterruptible Power Supplies supplying all parts, service, maintenance and warranty support. - July 14, 2009 - PowerContinuity Systems

X5 Series Uninterruptible Power Supplies - PowerContinuity Appointed Pan European Distributor Power Continuity Systems has today become the new Pan European Partner for X5 Series Uninterruptible Power Supplies supplying all parts, service, maintenance and warranty support. - July 14, 2009 - PowerContinuity Systems

Triple 5 Announces Safety Recommendations for Power Plants Triple 5 Industries announces recommendations to mitigate risks associated with dead air spaces of power boilers. Safety around dead air spaces has become an industry priority due to catastrophic events resulting from tube failures. - February 21, 2009 - Triple 5 Industries