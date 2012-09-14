PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Bio-Oxygen Exhibiting at HVAC 2016 Construction Week Show Air filtration and purifier company to be exhibitor in UK. - October 19, 2016 - Bio-Oxygen

Contaminated Site Causing Heartburn from Acidic Conditions? A Raleigh-Based Firm Has Patented the Antacid. Solutions-IES, Inc., (SIES) a Raleigh-based environmental engineering company, has obtained United States Patent No. 9,393,602. The invention provides a safe, low-cost, effective method for the remediation of contaminated subsurface environmental media that require increasing or maintaining pH to improve... - August 21, 2016 - Solutions-IES, Inc.

BBF Proven as Revolutionary Tertiary Filtration Providing Simultaneous Nitrogen Removal: SWRCB Accepts BBF as Title 22 Alternative Technology BKT’s biological filtration (BBF) system has been approved by the California State Water Resources Control Board as an alternative filtration technology for achieving the minimum turbidity level required under Title 22 of the California Water Recycling Criteria. Over the last six months, BKT has... - February 07, 2015 - BKT

HydroBio® Advance: Real Time Biofilm Measurement and Innovative Legionella Risk Assessment Tool ICL Water Solutions – an ICL business unit – launches a new and innovative online method to determine and monitor biofilm in all water systems. - January 16, 2014 - ICL Water Solutions

EWS to Deliver Fresh Approach to Water Treatment Water Shield Inc announces the formation of Sego Engineered Water Solutions (EWS) to address small community potable and waste water treatment and distribution systems. - October 18, 2013 - Water Shield Inc.

ICL Water Solutions Announces Global Price Increase ICL Water Solutions, a Business Unit of ICL Performance Products today announced a price increase initiative for all regions; it will start an immediate action to review prices between 5 and 20%, depending on the products and services. “During the last 5 years, after the economic turmoil of 2008,... - September 12, 2013 - ICL Water Solutions

Mold Removal Group in White Plains Partners with SEO Specialist to Promote Services Online Local cleaning company "Fresh Maintenance Services" partners up with SEO experts "Prospect Genius" to bring superior mold remediation, sewage cleanup, and air purification services to the greater White Plains, NY area. - September 09, 2013 - Fresh Maintenance Services Inc.

Filter Press Manufacturer Diemme Filtration Acquired by Passavant-Geiger Passavant-Geiger, leader in environmental technology and wastewater treatment, part of the Bilfinger Berger Facility Services Group, acquired a majority stake in Diemme Filtration, a company specialized in filter press manufacturing and sludge dewatering technologies. - March 02, 2012 - Diemme Filtration

Water Shield Adds Full Line of High Efficiency Sand Filters Water Shield Inc., an Alberta provider of potable, cooling and process water treatment solutions has recently expanded it's line of water treatment solution equipment to include high efficiency, rapid payback Sonitec Vortisand Sand Filtration Systems, geared to heating and cooling tower applications. - May 27, 2011 - Water Shield Inc.

Solutions-IES Subsidiary Honored by U.S. Congressman David Price for Efforts to Expand Exports U.S. Congressman David Price will honor EOS Remediation for its success in the global marketplace on Friday, March 25, 2011 at the headquarters of its parent company, Solutions-IES in Raleigh, North Carolina. Rep. Price will present company President, Ann Borden, with the U.S. Department of Commerce... - March 19, 2011 - Solutions-IES, Inc.

Solutions-IES Welcomes Stephen Richardson, Ph.D., P.Eng Solutions-IES' success has allowed for the continued expansion of their professional services with the addition of Stephen Richardson, Ph.D., P.Eng. - January 21, 2011 - Solutions-IES, Inc.

Solutions-IES Wins Engineering Excellence Grand Award Solutions-IES develops a Sustainable Cleanup of an Emerging Issue - November 18, 2010 - Solutions-IES, Inc.

Spartan Environmental Technologies Announces the Introduction of an Integrated Ozone UV Advanced Oxidation System Spartan Environmental Technologies announce the introduction of an integrated Ozone UV advanced oxidation system, ULTRAZONE, for industrial water treatment applications. The ULTRAZONE process is a completely self contained skid mounted advanced oxidation system which includes an oxygen generation system,... - August 26, 2010 - Spartan Environmental Technologies, LLC

New Guidance Document Offers Strategy for Remediation of Perchlorate in Groundwater Solutions-IES, Inc., a leading provider of professional environmental engineering and remediation services for government and commercial clients around the world, in association with the Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP), announces the publication and release of a guidance... - September 09, 2008 - Solutions-IES, Inc.