Recent Headlines
Within Sewage Treatment Facilities
JCSD Earns National Recognition as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace
Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) has been nationally recognized as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace award winner, earning one of the most prestigious workplace honors in the nation. Over 40,000 organizations were nominated and invited to participate this year. This recognition highlights... - June 12, 2026 - Jurupa Community Services District
Electrolytic Technologies Systems and Montagna S.r.l. Forge Global Partnership to Advance UV Water Treatment Solutions Worldwide
Electrolytic Technologies Systems (ETS), a global leader in innovative water and wastewater solutions, is proud to announce a landmark agreement with Montagna S.r.l., a renowned family-owned Italian company with over 65 years of expertise in ultraviolet (UV) water treatment technologies. Under this agreement, ETS will serve as Montagna’s exclusive global representative, bringing Montagna’s cutting-edge UV solutions to markets across the globe. - September 29, 2025 - Electrolytic Technologies Systems
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Edelmann & Associates
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Edelmann & Associates as the newest Cogent employee-owned company. - August 07, 2025 - Cogent, Inc.
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Central States Group
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Central States Group (CSG) as the newest Cogent Company. - December 04, 2024 - Cogent, Inc.
Select Leaders in California Including JCSD Participate in PFAS Mitigation Roundtable at the State Capitol
Representatives from Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) took part in a critical roundtable discussion at the California State Capitol yesterday, focusing on the pervasive challenges posed by Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS). Representing JCSD were General Manager Chris Berch and... - August 26, 2024 - Jurupa Community Services District
JCSD Regional Recycled Water Project Groundbreaking Marks the Start of Multi-City Construction
A groundbreaking ceremony held by the Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) marked the start of construction for the JCSD Regional Recycled Water project, which plans to deliver 350 million gallons of recycled water – enough to offset our local supply of drinking water for more than 3,000... - June 07, 2024 - Jurupa Community Services District
Garrison Flood Control Systems Deploys Innovative Flood Protection Solutions Across Florida
These recent mitigation projects highlight the essential need for reliable flood defense solutions and showcase Garrison’s capabilities and experience in protecting homeowners, businesses, infrastructure and government facilities. - March 27, 2024 - Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.
Genesis Water Technologies Launches Irygen Water Solutions India Affiliate
Genesis Water Technologies, a water treatment solutions provider based in the United States, has launched a new affiliate Irygen Water Solutions India. The new affiliate will focus on providing sustainable water treatment and wastewater treatment solutions to industries and communities across Southern India. The launch of Irygen Water Solutions aims to help address India's pressing water challenges, including water scarcity and pollution. - March 06, 2023 - Irygen Water Solutions Pvt Ltd
West Virginia-Based Company Has Taken the Latest in Technology and Innovation Into the Realm of Public Drinking Water
As a proud West Virginia based company, Extreme Endeavors has taken the latest in technology and innovation into the realm of public drinking water. Over the years Extreme Endeavors systems have continued to expand throughout the Mountain State, and now they are proud to announce their technological advancements here are now being noticed worldwide. - November 03, 2022 - Extreme Endeavors
Advanced Watertek Highlights the Issue of Water Contamination at the Offshore Jack Up Middle East
Advanced Watertek joined leaders of the offshore industry at the Offshore Jack Up Middle East 2022 where Melvin Eldin, Head of Offshore at Advanced Watertek, presented a thought-provoking paper on "Coping with Water Contamination on-board Jack up Rigs." - October 24, 2022 - Advanced Watertek
Garrison Flood Control Products Available Through TIPS-USA Partnership
Garrison (Flood Control) Systems, LLC. is excited to announce that its flood control products are available through The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS-USA) under Vendor Contract 220702 (Temporary Flood Barriers). *Members of TIPS are entitled to special pricing. Garrison offers a complete line... - October 13, 2022 - Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.
Advanced Watertek Commissions Water Treatment System on a Remote Island in Oman
Overcoming logistical challenges, Advanced Watertek installed an RO Plant in Oman. - April 27, 2022 - Advanced Watertek
Garrison™ Flood Control Takes on Commercial and Residential Flood Prevention with the Guppy Water Filled Flood Tube
Garrison™ Flood Control assists commercial and residential properties protect against flood damage by introducing the Guppy™ Water Filled Flood Tube. - April 07, 2022 - Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.
Garrison™ Flood Control Launches New E-Commerce Site for Purchasing Commercial Grade Flood Barriers
Garrison Flood Control, an industry leading provider of unique flood barriers and water diversion products, launches a new online e-commerce platform to sell its line of flood control products. - February 02, 2022 - Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.
Advanced Watertek Manufactures, Delivers and Installs Water Maker in Record Time
Under extremely tight timelines, Advanced Watertek manufactured, delivered and commissioned a Reverse Osmosis Water Maker to a vessel at Dubai Maritime City in 4 days. - September 14, 2021 - Advanced Watertek
Advanced Watertek Helps Double the Production Capacity with Overhaul of Sea Water Reverse Osmosis System
Advanced Watertek was approached to redesign and upgrade an existing SWRO System at Fujairah, as the existing RO system was not delivering to the client's expectations. Advanced Watertek refurbished the system and delivered a reliable, energy-efficient system with automatic operations, and consistent quality and capacity of product water. - June 09, 2021 - Advanced Watertek
Advanced Watertek Celebrates Milestone of 100,000 Man-Hours Without LTI
Advanced Watertek, a leading Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of Membrane-based Water Treatment solutions, announced its achievement of over 100,000 man-hours without any LTI (lost time injury) for the period from January 2020 to May 2021. Advanced Watertek is an Australian Company with offices in the UAE and Oman. - May 31, 2021 - Advanced Watertek
Bio-Oxygen Exhibiting at HVAC 2016 Construction Week Show
Air filtration and purifier company to be exhibitor in UK. - October 19, 2016 - Bio-Oxygen
Contaminated Site Causing Heartburn from Acidic Conditions? A Raleigh-Based Firm Has Patented the Antacid.
Solutions-IES, Inc., (SIES) a Raleigh-based environmental engineering company, has obtained United States Patent No. 9,393,602. The invention provides a safe, low-cost, effective method for the remediation of contaminated subsurface environmental media that require increasing or maintaining pH to... - August 21, 2016 - Solutions-IES, Inc.
BBF Proven as Revolutionary Tertiary Filtration Providing Simultaneous Nitrogen Removal: SWRCB Accepts BBF as Title 22 Alternative Technology
BKT’s biological filtration (BBF) system has been approved by the California State Water Resources Control Board as an alternative filtration technology for achieving the minimum turbidity level required under Title 22 of the California Water Recycling Criteria. Over the last six months, BKT... - February 07, 2015 - BKT
HydroBio® Advance: Real Time Biofilm Measurement and Innovative Legionella Risk Assessment Tool
ICL Water Solutions – an ICL business unit – launches a new and innovative online method to determine and monitor biofilm in all water systems. - January 16, 2014 - ICL Water Solutions
EWS to Deliver Fresh Approach to Water Treatment
Water Shield Inc announces the formation of Sego Engineered Water Solutions (EWS) to address small community potable and waste water treatment and distribution systems. - October 18, 2013 - Water Shield Inc.
ICL Water Solutions Announces Global Price Increase
ICL Water Solutions, a Business Unit of ICL Performance Products today announced a price increase initiative for all regions; it will start an immediate action to review prices between 5 and 20%, depending on the products and services. “During the last 5 years, after the economic turmoil of... - September 12, 2013 - ICL Water Solutions
Mold Removal Group in White Plains Partners with SEO Specialist to Promote Services Online
Local cleaning company "Fresh Maintenance Services" partners up with SEO experts "Prospect Genius" to bring superior mold remediation, sewage cleanup, and air purification services to the greater White Plains, NY area. - September 09, 2013 - Fresh Maintenance Services Inc.
Filter Press Manufacturer Diemme Filtration Acquired by Passavant-Geiger
Passavant-Geiger, leader in environmental technology and wastewater treatment, part of the Bilfinger Berger Facility Services Group, acquired a majority stake in Diemme Filtration, a company specialized in filter press manufacturing and sludge dewatering technologies. - March 02, 2012 - Diemme Filtration
Water Shield Adds Full Line of High Efficiency Sand Filters
Water Shield Inc., an Alberta provider of potable, cooling and process water treatment solutions has recently expanded it's line of water treatment solution equipment to include high efficiency, rapid payback Sonitec Vortisand Sand Filtration Systems, geared to heating and cooling tower applications. - May 27, 2011 - Water Shield Inc.
Solutions-IES Subsidiary Honored by U.S. Congressman David Price for Efforts to Expand Exports
U.S. Congressman David Price will honor EOS Remediation for its success in the global marketplace on Friday, March 25, 2011 at the headquarters of its parent company, Solutions-IES in Raleigh, North Carolina. Rep. Price will present company President, Ann Borden, with the U.S. Department of... - March 19, 2011 - Solutions-IES, Inc.
Solutions-IES Welcomes Stephen Richardson, Ph.D., P.Eng
Solutions-IES' success has allowed for the continued expansion of their professional services with the addition of Stephen Richardson, Ph.D., P.Eng. - January 21, 2011 - Solutions-IES, Inc.
Solutions-IES Wins Engineering Excellence Grand Award
Solutions-IES develops a Sustainable Cleanup of an Emerging Issue - November 18, 2010 - Solutions-IES, Inc.
Spartan Environmental Technologies Announces the Introduction of an Integrated Ozone UV Advanced Oxidation System
Spartan Environmental Technologies announce the introduction of an integrated Ozone UV advanced oxidation system, ULTRAZONE, for industrial water treatment applications. The ULTRAZONE process is a completely self contained skid mounted advanced oxidation system which includes an oxygen generation... - August 26, 2010 - Spartan Environmental Technologies, LLC
New Guidance Document Offers Strategy for Remediation of Perchlorate in Groundwater
Solutions-IES, Inc., a leading provider of professional environmental engineering and remediation services for government and commercial clients around the world, in association with the Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP), announces the publication and release of a... - September 09, 2008 - Solutions-IES, Inc.
Solutions-IES Receives National Ground Water Association (NGWA) Outstanding Ground Water Project Award
Ground Water Remediation Award – Below Median Cost Solutions-IES, Inc., a leading provider of professional environmental engineering and remediation services for government and commercial clients around the world, has announced that the firm received the 2007 National Ground Water... - August 29, 2008 - Solutions-IES, Inc.