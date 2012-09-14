PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Prism Energy Services’ Wendy Simmons and QCAP’s Beth Ann Strollo Honored as Women of Distinction Every year, the Woodward School selects two women for the Women of Distinction honor. This year, Prism Energy Services’ president, Wendy Simmons, and Quincy Community Action Programs’ CEO, Beth Ann Strollo, were honored. The award is designed to celebrate women who have strong business achievement and who have contributed greatly to the community. - April 13, 2017 - Prism Energy Services

Quincy Youth Hockey Arena Lights Up the Ice with New LEDs Prism Energy Services and LaMar Lighting helped Quincy Youth Hockey, a year-round youth hockey arena based in Quincy, MA, retrofit its arena with LED lighting. The arena that is a home to a variety of hockey programs for children all over the South Shore had not changed its lighting in over five years. The arena is expected to reduce its energy consumption by 140,750 kWh and save $11,000 on its energy bills every year. - December 22, 2016 - Prism Energy Services

United Solutions Achieves a New Solution: Energy Efficiency United Solutions, a manufacturer of high-quality plastic housewares, paint, office, and hardware products, has upgraded its Leominster, MA-based 170,000 square foot manufacturing facility to LED lighting. The company is expected to save over $60,000 a year with a project payback period of only 1.3 years. - November 30, 2016 - Prism Energy Services

Worcester Manufacturer Saves Money by Upgrading to LED Lighting Walker Magnetics, a manufacturer of workholding, lifting, and material handling equipment, has upgraded to LED lighting. The company is expected to save over $10,000 a year with a project payback period of less than two years. - November 30, 2016 - Prism Energy Services

The Town of Lakeville Saves Money with Energy Efficiency The Town of Lakeville, a residential community located 40 miles south of Boston, MA, worked with Prism Energy Services and the Department of Energy Resources to fund energy efficiency projects for the town’s municipal buildings. The town is expected to save $4,600 on annual energy costs. - November 29, 2016 - Prism Energy Services

Prism Energy Services Helps Unitarian Universalist Service Committee Strive for LEED Platinum Unitarian Universalist Service Committee (UUSC), a non-profit organization that promotes human rights and social justice worldwide, upgraded its Cambridge headquarters to more energy efficient lighting and mechanical equipment in an effort to become LEED Platinum. UUSC is expected to save 116,349 kWh and $20,574.21 in energy costs annually. - November 29, 2016 - Prism Energy Services

Bio-Oxygen Exhibiting at HVAC 2016 Construction Week Show Air filtration and purifier company to be exhibitor in UK. - October 19, 2016 - Bio-Oxygen

CAREL Wins Prestigious Refrigeration Award CAREL have been awarded the 2016 AHR Expo Innovation Award for the Refrigeration category for their HEOS system solution. The annual AHR Expo Innovation Awards competition honours the most inventive and original products, systems and technologies showcased at each year’s Show. This year’s... - January 30, 2016 - CAREL UK Ltd

CAREL Group Continues to Expand New production plant in Croatia. - November 12, 2015 - CAREL UK Ltd

CAREL’s Impressive Data Centre Solutions CAREL evaporative cooling to drive down Data Centre energy usage. - October 22, 2015 - CAREL UK Ltd

UltraCella Completes CAREL Range for Coldrooms CAREL’S Upgradeable Modular Platform Heralds New Generation of Controls - September 10, 2015 - CAREL UK Ltd

Prism Energy Services to Participate in the Eversource Walk for Children’s Hospital Prism Energy Services, an energy services company serving businesses across Massachusetts and New Hampshire, will participate in the Eversource Walk for Children’s Hospital. With a team of seven strong, Prism Energy Services is dedicated to raise as much money for the Children’s Hospital as possible to support children in need. - June 08, 2015 - Prism Energy Services

Prism Energy Services 2015 Food Drive Prism Energy Services, an energy services company serving businesses across Massachusetts and New Hampshire, donated cans and non-perishable goods to the Greater Boston Food Bank, the Cambridge Senior Center Food Pantry, and the Worcester Salvation Army during the months of January, February, and March, respectively. - May 19, 2015 - Prism Energy Services

AcMahaBazaar.com Announces Strategic Partnership with ASUS and INTEL in Lucknow City for Promoting Education in India through Latest State-of-the-Art Tablet Devices AcMahabazaar.com, India’s first and most exclusive online retailer of air conditioners and heating systems is pleased to announce that it has formed a strategic alliance with ASUS and INTEL in Lucknow City. - December 25, 2014 - AcMahabazaar

Prism Energy Services Named a Top 100 Women-Led Business in Massachusetts Prism Energy Services has recently been ranked one of the Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe and The Commonwealth Institute (TCI). This is the ninth year in a row Prism Energy Services, a leader in energy saving solutions for small and large businesses in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, has won this prestigious award. - December 11, 2014 - Prism Energy Services

Systecon Inc. Announces Launch of Multi-Million Dollar Expansion in 2014 Systecon Inc. is planning an expansion project that includes a 50,000 square foot addition at its Schumacher Park Drive facility at a cost of $2.1 million. About 81 jobs would be added. - January 28, 2014 - Systecon Inc.

EWS to Deliver Fresh Approach to Water Treatment Water Shield Inc announces the formation of Sego Engineered Water Solutions (EWS) to address small community potable and waste water treatment and distribution systems. - October 18, 2013 - Water Shield Inc.

Accelerated Mechanical Services Expands Business with New Residential Services Leading Data Center HVAC Service and Equipment Company, Accelerated Mechanical Services, recently launched their new 24 hour Residential Services Division. In addition to maintaining and controlling Air Conditioning Systems in some the nation’s most vital Computer Data Centers, AMS has expanded... - April 06, 2013 - Accelerated Mechanical Services, LLC.

Attention Townhouse Owners—New Energy Regulations May Cost You Effective May of 2013, the Department of Energy requires all replacement furnaces in Minnesota must meet minimum efficiency of 90% + AFUE. If you own a townhouse older than 10 years, replacing your Standard furnace with these new furnaces requires PVC venting to an exterior wall of your townhouse. This... - March 20, 2013 - Angell Aire

CAREL UK Ltd Will be Exhibiting at This Year's Data Centre World Conference & Expo in London CAREL UK's team will be exhibiting at this year's Data Centre World exhibition to be held at ExCel, London on the 27th and 28th February 2013. - January 27, 2013 - CAREL UK Ltd

Senville Debuts LETO and AURA Ductless Air Conditioners Senville, a leading North American manufacturer of air conditioners, recently debuted their latest series of products. The LETO and AURA Series bring the latest technology in air conditioning, cooling and heating. - December 23, 2012 - Senville

CAREL's High Performance Control at a Touch Range of touch screen user interfaces: exceptional usability and customisation, made to meet high aesthetic standards. - November 01, 2012 - CAREL UK Ltd

CAREL, Launches the New optiMist Evaporative cooler and humidification in a single product for Air Handling Units. - November 01, 2012 - CAREL UK Ltd

CAREL UK Ltd Will be Exhibiting at This Year's Energy Solutions Exhibition in London Energy Solutions is the UK's leading energy management event bringing together more energy managers and industry professionals than any other energy specific event. - September 27, 2012 - CAREL UK Ltd

Chad’s A/C Direct Announces Expanded Services Areas for AC Repair in Montgomery AL AL Chad’s A/C Direct has just announced that the company has expanded their service area for AC repair in Montgomery, AL. The heating and air conditioning specialists have been servicing Milbrook, Prattville and Wetumpka, offering new heating and cooling systems at direct prices. Chad’s A/C... - April 21, 2012 - Chad's AC Direct

Chad’s A/C Direct Announces $300 Government Rebate Program for Hiring HVAC Contractor in Montgomery AL Chad’s A/C Direct has just announced that the company can assist customers with receiving up to $300 back off a new AC system, and should speak with an HVAC contractor in Montgomery, AL to find out how. The United States federal government is currently offering a $300 tax rebate for qualified... - March 24, 2012 - Chad's AC Direct

Chad’s A/C Direct Announces $100 Discount for HVAC Services in Montgomery, AL Chad’s A/C Direct has just announced that the company is offering a limited time promotion for HVAC services in Montgomery, AL. This coupon is redeemable for $100 off a new AC system installation and is provided as a gratitude for “liking” Chad’s A/C Direct Facebook fan page. - March 18, 2012 - Chad's AC Direct

Air Conditioner Repair Company in Roxbury Township, NJ, Hires SEO Firm to Aid More Customers Roxbury Township-area residents can now secure maintenance and repair services for their major HVAC systems with ease. - March 03, 2012 - Comfort Specialist

Furnace Loan Program Financing Available Now In this economy, many Chicago residents are wondering how they are going to pay for a new high efficiency furnace this winter. - February 15, 2012 - Around The Town Heating and Cooling

Around the Town Heating and Cooling Helps Homeowners with the New Minimum Efficiency Guidelines Most homeowner do not realize that the Department Of Energy has passed a new law concerning the efficiency ratings of new furnaces. Many mid rise and high rise condominium and apartment homeowners and even single family homeowners have no idea that as of May 1, 2013, 80% efficient furnaces will no longer... - February 13, 2012 - Around The Town Heating and Cooling

Karachi Electric Services - Now Providing Electrical Services Citywide in Karachi Karachi Electric Services, a Reliable name in the industry of Repair, Maintenance & Installation Services in Karachi, Pakistan. The Company has begun to provide its expert services citywide now, starting from a small venture. - September 23, 2011 - Karachi Electric Services (pvt) Limited

Water Shield Adds Full Line of High Efficiency Sand Filters Water Shield Inc., an Alberta provider of potable, cooling and process water treatment solutions has recently expanded it's line of water treatment solution equipment to include high efficiency, rapid payback Sonitec Vortisand Sand Filtration Systems, geared to heating and cooling tower applications. - May 27, 2011 - Water Shield Inc.

Air System Services Launches New CMS Website Air System Services has unveiled their new custom website, airsystemservices.com. The site, built in WordPress by TheeDesign Studio, features a dynamic blog, resource pages, and built in scheduling software. - February 16, 2011 - Air System Services

Lipten Awarded Contract for Renewable Energy Recovery System Lipten was awarded a contract for a Renewable Energy Recovery System. This contract includes engineering, procurement, controls, site construction management and start-up services for a new 3MW waste-to-electricity system at a wastewater treatment facility near Cleveland, Ohio. The Energy Recovery System... - June 10, 2010 - Lipten

Prism Energy Services Helping Save the Planet with the Flip of a Switch for Earth Hour, March 27 Prism joins the growing list of supporting businesses that are committing to take a stand by turning the lights out on pollution and creating a cleaner, safer and more secure future. - March 26, 2010 - Prism Energy Services

Rotary Club of Quincy and Rotary International Honor Local Entrepreneur with Paul Harris Fellow Award Wendy Simmons, President and Founder of Prism Energy Services receives prestigious award. - March 17, 2010 - Prism Energy Services

2,000 Happy Customers Reached by Atlanta, Georgia Heating and Air Conditioning Firm 2,000 Happy Customers Reached by Atlanta, Georgia Heating and Air Conditioning Firm Mechanic's Heating and Air Conditioning, LLC and Documented On Line. - March 14, 2010 - Mechanic's Heating and Air Conditioning, LLC.

Cape Coral Renewable Energy Company Introduces New Solar Powered Air Conditioning Product Cape Coral solar energy company, Fafco Solar, debuts new solar powered air conditioning product at Charlotte County Energy Conference. - November 14, 2009 - Fafco Solar Energy

Quincy Business, Prism Energy Services, Saving the Environment One Cubical at a Time Prism Energy Services is relocating to a new, green office space at 1150 Hancock Street in Quincy, MA. ”Being Seen As Green” continues to be the forefront of Prism Energy Service’s mission, and this move is no exception. By creating environmentally friendly office surroundings, Prism will be keeping over 3000 pounds of waste from entering landfills and polluting the environment. - November 07, 2009 - Prism Energy Services

Maryland Air Duct Cleaning Service Achieves Prestigious Certification Local HVAC System Cleaning Contractor Achieves Prestigious Certification Maryland air duct cleaning contractor Airwiz from Germantown MD. has successfully completed the examination process to be certified as an Air Systems Cleaning Specialist (ASCS). The certification, which is administered by NADCA... - September 19, 2009 - Airwiz Cleanair Duct Cleaning

6 Tips for Environmentally Friendly Air Conditioner Storage There are several important benefits to be gained from properly storing your air conditioner and implementing preventive maintenance. Not only will your air conditioner’s life be extended but you will also see lower energy bills and you’ll be helping the environment by reducing your CO2 emissions. Combined, these six tips will help promote longevity, efficiency and family safety. - October 20, 2006 - Air Conditioners America

Use Air Purifiers as a Defense Against the Spring Allergy Season from Air-Purifiers-America.com As spring rapidly approaches, and your pesky allergies get ready to descend for another season, consider installing an air purifier in your home to lighten their impact. - March 28, 2006 - Air Conditioners America

Savastat-USA CEO Featured in International Publication PM Network Mary Ann Shatto the President/CEO of Savastat-USA is to be featured by PM Network magazine in the September issue for the article “From the Top.” With Savastat-USA’s focus on commercial and industrial physical water treatment applications and boiler energy conservation and the need to reach facility directors the target audience of PM Network is ideal. - August 26, 2005 - Savastat-USA, Inc.