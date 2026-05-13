Recent Headlines
Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series Model Lineup
New 45kW, 75kW and 105kW Sizes Brings Total to 43 Capacities - May 13, 2026 - Diversified Heat Transfer
Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series with 30-240kW Models
Newly Expanded Product Line Supports Broader Electrification Needs - December 19, 2025 - Diversified Heat Transfer
BRASI Launches Advanced Supply Chain Training to Empower Industry Professionals
BRASI.org, a global leader in supply chain education, announces the launch of advanced training programs, including its flagship CISCOM certification. These programs offer a comprehensive curriculum, flexible learning options, and industry-driven tools to prepare professionals for modern supply chain challenges. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, BRASI empowers individuals and organizations to thrive in today’s dynamic business landscape. - December 08, 2024 - BRASI (Business Research and Services Institute)
Clean Heat Technologies Wins Empire State Energy Prize with CO2 Heat Pump Solution
Clean Heat Tech is looking for partners after it received a $250,000 prize, with another $750,000 after a demonstration in NY and up to $2 million total from NYSERDA and Wells Fargo. - August 12, 2024 - Clean Heat Technologies
Lane Supply Holdings Acquires Air Center, Inc.
Lane Supply Company (“Lane”) announced the acquisition of Air Center, Inc. (“Air Center”). Since 1984, Air Center has served as the premier distributor and service provider of Kaeser Compressed Air Systems and Stanley Assembly Tools, serving manufacturers and commercial businesses throughout eastern Michigan and northern Ohio. - June 01, 2022 - Lane Supply Company
Prism Energy Services’ Wendy Simmons and QCAP’s Beth Ann Strollo Honored as Women of Distinction
Every year, the Woodward School selects two women for the Women of Distinction honor. This year, Prism Energy Services’ president, Wendy Simmons, and Quincy Community Action Programs’ CEO, Beth Ann Strollo, were honored. The award is designed to celebrate women who have strong business achievement and who have contributed greatly to the community. - April 13, 2017 - Prism Energy Services
Quincy Youth Hockey Arena Lights Up the Ice with New LEDs
Prism Energy Services and LaMar Lighting helped Quincy Youth Hockey, a year-round youth hockey arena based in Quincy, MA, retrofit its arena with LED lighting. The arena that is a home to a variety of hockey programs for children all over the South Shore had not changed its lighting in over five years. The arena is expected to reduce its energy consumption by 140,750 kWh and save $11,000 on its energy bills every year. - December 22, 2016 - Prism Energy Services
United Solutions Achieves a New Solution: Energy Efficiency
United Solutions, a manufacturer of high-quality plastic housewares, paint, office, and hardware products, has upgraded its Leominster, MA-based 170,000 square foot manufacturing facility to LED lighting. The company is expected to save over $60,000 a year with a project payback period of only 1.3 years. - November 30, 2016 - Prism Energy Services
Worcester Manufacturer Saves Money by Upgrading to LED Lighting
Walker Magnetics, a manufacturer of workholding, lifting, and material handling equipment, has upgraded to LED lighting. The company is expected to save over $10,000 a year with a project payback period of less than two years. - November 30, 2016 - Prism Energy Services
The Town of Lakeville Saves Money with Energy Efficiency
The Town of Lakeville, a residential community located 40 miles south of Boston, MA, worked with Prism Energy Services and the Department of Energy Resources to fund energy efficiency projects for the town’s municipal buildings. The town is expected to save $4,600 on annual energy costs. - November 29, 2016 - Prism Energy Services
Prism Energy Services Helps Unitarian Universalist Service Committee Strive for LEED Platinum
Unitarian Universalist Service Committee (UUSC), a non-profit organization that promotes human rights and social justice worldwide, upgraded its Cambridge headquarters to more energy efficient lighting and mechanical equipment in an effort to become LEED Platinum. UUSC is expected to save 116,349 kWh and $20,574.21 in energy costs annually. - November 29, 2016 - Prism Energy Services
Bio-Oxygen Exhibiting at HVAC 2016 Construction Week Show
Air filtration and purifier company to be exhibitor in UK. - October 19, 2016 - Bio-Oxygen
CAREL Wins Prestigious Refrigeration Award
CAREL have been awarded the 2016 AHR Expo Innovation Award for the Refrigeration category for their HEOS system solution. The annual AHR Expo Innovation Awards competition honours the most inventive and original products, systems and technologies showcased at each year’s Show. This... - January 30, 2016 - CAREL UK Ltd
CAREL Group Continues to Expand
New production plant in Croatia. - November 12, 2015 - CAREL UK Ltd
CAREL’s Impressive Data Centre Solutions
CAREL evaporative cooling to drive down Data Centre energy usage. - October 22, 2015 - CAREL UK Ltd
UltraCella Completes CAREL Range for Coldrooms
CAREL’S Upgradeable Modular Platform Heralds New Generation of Controls - September 10, 2015 - CAREL UK Ltd
Prism Energy Services to Participate in the Eversource Walk for Children’s Hospital
Prism Energy Services, an energy services company serving businesses across Massachusetts and New Hampshire, will participate in the Eversource Walk for Children’s Hospital. With a team of seven strong, Prism Energy Services is dedicated to raise as much money for the Children’s Hospital as possible to support children in need. - June 08, 2015 - Prism Energy Services
Prism Energy Services 2015 Food Drive
Prism Energy Services, an energy services company serving businesses across Massachusetts and New Hampshire, donated cans and non-perishable goods to the Greater Boston Food Bank, the Cambridge Senior Center Food Pantry, and the Worcester Salvation Army during the months of January, February, and March, respectively. - May 19, 2015 - Prism Energy Services
AcMahaBazaar.com Announces Strategic Partnership with ASUS and INTEL in Lucknow City for Promoting Education in India through Latest State-of-the-Art Tablet Devices
AcMahabazaar.com, India’s first and most exclusive online retailer of air conditioners and heating systems is pleased to announce that it has formed a strategic alliance with ASUS and INTEL in Lucknow City. - December 25, 2014 - AcMahabazaar
Prism Energy Services Named a Top 100 Women-Led Business in Massachusetts
Prism Energy Services has recently been ranked one of the Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe and The Commonwealth Institute (TCI). This is the ninth year in a row Prism Energy Services, a leader in energy saving solutions for small and large businesses in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, has won this prestigious award. - December 11, 2014 - Prism Energy Services
Systecon Inc. Announces Launch of Multi-Million Dollar Expansion in 2014
Systecon Inc. is planning an expansion project that includes a 50,000 square foot addition at its Schumacher Park Drive facility at a cost of $2.1 million. About 81 jobs would be added. - January 28, 2014 - Systecon Inc.
EWS to Deliver Fresh Approach to Water Treatment
Water Shield Inc announces the formation of Sego Engineered Water Solutions (EWS) to address small community potable and waste water treatment and distribution systems. - October 18, 2013 - Water Shield Inc.
Accelerated Mechanical Services Expands Business with New Residential Services
Leading Data Center HVAC Service and Equipment Company, Accelerated Mechanical Services, recently launched their new 24 hour Residential Services Division. In addition to maintaining and controlling Air Conditioning Systems in some the nation’s most vital Computer Data Centers, AMS has... - April 06, 2013 - Accelerated Mechanical Services, LLC.
Attention Townhouse Owners—New Energy Regulations May Cost You
Effective May of 2013, the Department of Energy requires all replacement furnaces in Minnesota must meet minimum efficiency of 90% + AFUE. If you own a townhouse older than 10 years, replacing your Standard furnace with these new furnaces requires PVC venting to an exterior wall of your townhouse. - March 20, 2013 - Angell Aire
CAREL UK Ltd Will be Exhibiting at This Year's Data Centre World Conference & Expo in London
CAREL UK's team will be exhibiting at this year's Data Centre World exhibition to be held at ExCel, London on the 27th and 28th February 2013. - January 27, 2013 - CAREL UK Ltd
Senville Debuts LETO and AURA Ductless Air Conditioners
Senville, a leading North American manufacturer of air conditioners, recently debuted their latest series of products. The LETO and AURA Series bring the latest technology in air conditioning, cooling and heating. - December 23, 2012 - Senville
CAREL's High Performance Control at a Touch
Range of touch screen user interfaces: exceptional usability and customisation, made to meet high aesthetic standards. - November 01, 2012 - CAREL UK Ltd
CAREL, Launches the New optiMist
Evaporative cooler and humidification in a single product for Air Handling Units. - November 01, 2012 - CAREL UK Ltd
CAREL UK Ltd Will be Exhibiting at This Year's Energy Solutions Exhibition in London
Energy Solutions is the UK's leading energy management event bringing together more energy managers and industry professionals than any other energy specific event. - September 27, 2012 - CAREL UK Ltd
Chad’s A/C Direct Announces Expanded Services Areas for AC Repair in Montgomery AL
AL Chad’s A/C Direct has just announced that the company has expanded their service area for AC repair in Montgomery, AL. The heating and air conditioning specialists have been servicing Milbrook, Prattville and Wetumpka, offering new heating and cooling systems at direct prices. Chad’s... - April 21, 2012 - Chad's AC Direct
Chad’s A/C Direct Announces $300 Government Rebate Program for Hiring HVAC Contractor in Montgomery AL
Chad’s A/C Direct has just announced that the company can assist customers with receiving up to $300 back off a new AC system, and should speak with an HVAC contractor in Montgomery, AL to find out how. The United States federal government is currently offering a $300 tax rebate for... - March 24, 2012 - Chad's AC Direct
Chad’s A/C Direct Announces $100 Discount for HVAC Services in Montgomery, AL
Chad’s A/C Direct has just announced that the company is offering a limited time promotion for HVAC services in Montgomery, AL. This coupon is redeemable for $100 off a new AC system installation and is provided as a gratitude for “liking” Chad’s A/C Direct Facebook fan page. - March 18, 2012 - Chad's AC Direct
Air Conditioner Repair Company in Roxbury Township, NJ, Hires SEO Firm to Aid More Customers
Roxbury Township-area residents can now secure maintenance and repair services for their major HVAC systems with ease. - March 03, 2012 - Comfort Specialist
Furnace Loan Program Financing Available Now
In this economy, many Chicago residents are wondering how they are going to pay for a new high efficiency furnace this winter. - February 15, 2012 - Around The Town Heating and Cooling
Around the Town Heating and Cooling Helps Homeowners with the New Minimum Efficiency Guidelines
Most homeowner do not realize that the Department Of Energy has passed a new law concerning the efficiency ratings of new furnaces. Many mid rise and high rise condominium and apartment homeowners and even single family homeowners have no idea that as of May 1, 2013, 80% efficient furnaces will no... - February 13, 2012 - Around The Town Heating and Cooling
Karachi Electric Services - Now Providing Electrical Services Citywide in Karachi
Karachi Electric Services, a Reliable name in the industry of Repair, Maintenance & Installation Services in Karachi, Pakistan. The Company has begun to provide its expert services citywide now, starting from a small venture. - September 23, 2011 - Karachi Electric Services (pvt) Limited
Water Shield Adds Full Line of High Efficiency Sand Filters
Water Shield Inc., an Alberta provider of potable, cooling and process water treatment solutions has recently expanded it's line of water treatment solution equipment to include high efficiency, rapid payback Sonitec Vortisand Sand Filtration Systems, geared to heating and cooling tower applications. - May 27, 2011 - Water Shield Inc.
Air System Services Launches New CMS Website
Air System Services has unveiled their new custom website, airsystemservices.com. The site, built in WordPress by TheeDesign Studio, features a dynamic blog, resource pages, and built in scheduling software. - February 16, 2011 - Air System Services
Lipten Awarded Contract for Renewable Energy Recovery System
Lipten was awarded a contract for a Renewable Energy Recovery System. This contract includes engineering, procurement, controls, site construction management and start-up services for a new 3MW waste-to-electricity system at a wastewater treatment facility near Cleveland, Ohio. The Energy Recovery... - June 10, 2010 - Lipten
Prism Energy Services Helping Save the Planet with the Flip of a Switch for Earth Hour, March 27
Prism joins the growing list of supporting businesses that are committing to take a stand by turning the lights out on pollution and creating a cleaner, safer and more secure future. - March 26, 2010 - Prism Energy Services
Rotary Club of Quincy and Rotary International Honor Local Entrepreneur with Paul Harris Fellow Award
Wendy Simmons, President and Founder of Prism Energy Services receives prestigious award. - March 17, 2010 - Prism Energy Services
2,000 Happy Customers Reached by Atlanta, Georgia Heating and Air Conditioning Firm
2,000 Happy Customers Reached by Atlanta, Georgia Heating and Air Conditioning Firm Mechanic's Heating and Air Conditioning, LLC and Documented On Line. - March 14, 2010 - Mechanic's Heating and Air Conditioning, LLC.
Cape Coral Renewable Energy Company Introduces New Solar Powered Air Conditioning Product
Cape Coral solar energy company, Fafco Solar, debuts new solar powered air conditioning product at Charlotte County Energy Conference. - November 14, 2009 - Fafco Solar Energy
Quincy Business, Prism Energy Services, Saving the Environment One Cubical at a Time
Prism Energy Services is relocating to a new, green office space at 1150 Hancock Street in Quincy, MA. ”Being Seen As Green” continues to be the forefront of Prism Energy Service’s mission, and this move is no exception. By creating environmentally friendly office surroundings, Prism will be keeping over 3000 pounds of waste from entering landfills and polluting the environment. - November 07, 2009 - Prism Energy Services
Maryland Air Duct Cleaning Service Achieves Prestigious Certification
Local HVAC System Cleaning Contractor Achieves Prestigious Certification Maryland air duct cleaning contractor Airwiz from Germantown MD. has successfully completed the examination process to be certified as an Air Systems Cleaning Specialist (ASCS). The certification, which is administered by... - September 19, 2009 - Airwiz Cleanair Duct Cleaning
6 Tips for Environmentally Friendly Air Conditioner Storage
There are several important benefits to be gained from properly storing your air conditioner and implementing preventive maintenance. Not only will your air conditioner’s life be extended but you will also see lower energy bills and you’ll be helping the environment by reducing your CO2 emissions. Combined, these six tips will help promote longevity, efficiency and family safety. - October 20, 2006 - Air Conditioners America
Use Air Purifiers as a Defense Against the Spring Allergy Season from Air-Purifiers-America.com
As spring rapidly approaches, and your pesky allergies get ready to descend for another season, consider installing an air purifier in your home to lighten their impact. - March 28, 2006 - Air Conditioners America
Savastat-USA CEO Featured in International Publication PM Network
Mary Ann Shatto the President/CEO of Savastat-USA is to be featured by PM Network magazine in the September issue for the article “From the Top.” With Savastat-USA’s focus on commercial and industrial physical water treatment applications and boiler energy conservation and the need to reach facility directors the target audience of PM Network is ideal. - August 26, 2005 - Savastat-USA, Inc.
Saving the Planet? Savastat-USA Is Doing Its Part
One American company is on a mission to lessen the strain on US businesses from soaring energy costs. These costs are wreaking havoc with the budgets of non-profits and eating profits nationwide. Savastat-USA, led by CEO Mary Ann Shatto, is canvassing the country with technology new to the US market but applied successfully in many parts of the world for over a decade. - June 15, 2005 - Savastat-USA, Inc.