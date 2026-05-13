One American company is on a mission to lessen the strain on US businesses from soaring energy costs. These costs are wreaking havoc with the budgets of non-profits and eating profits nationwide. Savastat-USA, led by CEO Mary Ann Shatto, is canvassing the country with technology new to the US market but applied successfully in many parts of the world for over a decade. - June 15, 2005 - Savastat-USA, Inc.