Recent Headlines
ZAPS Premium Celebrates One Year of Elite Concierge Services with Leaders, Clients, and Banking Partners Across GCC
ZAPS Premium marks one year of delivering luxury concierge and lifestyle services across KSA, UAE, Bahrain, and India. The celebration brought together ZAPS Group leadership, clients, and key banking partners including SAB and Visa, highlighting over 16,000 premium services fulfilled in year one. This milestone reaffirms ZAPS Premium’s commitment to redefining client experiences with precision, privacy, and prestige. - May 26, 2025 - ZAPS Group
MELD Announces Acquisition of Bit2Pay and Plans to Transform Banking by Merging Crypto and Fiat Products
MELD, a new Neobank coming to the market with both fiat and crypto services has acquired the Canadian fintech payments provider Bit2Pay. Bit2Pay is a licensed MSB in Canada providing fiat services including payments, foreign exchange and money transfers and virtual currencies. MELD has acquired Bit2Pay and its license to strengthen its licensed fiat services globally. - July 25, 2024 - MELD
The Application Delivering Financial Security to the UAE
Dubai-based startup Paisa is a new platform for employees to receive access to their salaries as they work allowing workers to enjoy the benefits of monthly salary payments without having to wait for those paychecks to come in. - October 07, 2022 - Paisa
iGrafx Announces Investment from Banneker Partners
Banneker Partners, an enterprise software-focused investment firm, acquires iGrafx. - June 02, 2021 - iGrafx
iGrafx Announces Appointment of Andrew McFarland to Chief Executive Officer
iGrafx announces appointment of new CEO, Andrew McFarland. - May 04, 2021 - iGrafx
iGrafx is Now Part of the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program for Enterprise Business Process Analysis
The Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Signals Technology Providers Who Have Pledged at an Organization-level to Provide the Opportunity to Leave a Review to All Applicable Customers. - April 02, 2021 - iGrafx
iGrafx Named Category Leader for Business Process Management and Workflow Management Software by GetApp
iGrafx listed as leader in Multiple categories based on user reviews by GetApp. - March 25, 2021 - iGrafx
iGrafx Named Best Compliance Management System of 2021 by Digital.com
The company was ranked among the most reliable solutions to help monitor and audit business processes. - January 22, 2021 - iGrafx
G2 Crowd Positions iGrafx as a Leader for Business Process Management
iGrafx named as Leader in Business Process Management for 3rd quarter in a row by G2 Crowd. - December 17, 2020 - iGrafx
National Bank of Iraq Partners with iGrafx and ProServe for Countries First EBPM Solution
The bank will enhance its customer experience via streamlined, optimized procedures that are designed around a customer journey for better and faster banking services to both corporate and retail clients. - November 04, 2020 - iGrafx
Choice and Transparency Comes to Borrowers in South Africa with the Launch of CompareLoans.co.za
In a first for South Africa, CompareLoans brings unparalleled transparency around interest rates, fees and terms in the personal finance market. - June 11, 2020 - CompareLoans.co.za
Al Ghurair Exchange Strengthens Its Bond with UBL Bank Pakistan
Al Ghurair Exchange enhances its relationship with UBL Bank Pakistan. United Bank Limited (UBL) leads the banking and financial services sector in Pakistan which allows customers to send cash and conduct bank transfers across Pakistan from any of AL Ghurair Exchange branches located across... - February 14, 2019 - Al Ghurair Exchange
Introducing FinArt – A New Way to Track Expenses and Budget
After successful validation in India and 4 other countries, FinArt (automated expense & budget tracking app with data privacy controls) is now available in your region. - January 27, 2019 - FinArt
Central Bank of Nigeria Strengthens Commitment to Boost Digital Payments Adoption with Latest License Approval
Cellulant, a Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard ( PCI DSS) certified payments company in Nigeria, is granted a Payment Solution Service Provider License Approval. - March 03, 2018 - Cellulant
Nigerian Entrepreneur, Bolaji Akinboro, Selected to Join Prestigious Global High Impact Entrepreneurs Network
Architect of Africa’s Largest Digital Financial Inclusion Program for Farmers Joins Endeavor Network. - February 23, 2018 - Cellulant
Technology Made in Africa Goes Global: Nigeria’s E-Wallet AgriTech Being Adopted in Afghanistan
The eWallet technology that is running the largest financial inclusion project in Africa has become a global solution. - December 21, 2017 - Cellulant
Kenya Airways Partner with Cellulant to Offer Innovative Online Payment Solutions
Customers poised to enjoy low transactional fee on KQ website and mobile app. - December 10, 2017 - Cellulant
Cellulant Honored as “Company of the Year” at the African Diaspora Awards in New York
Pan-African Payments Business Honored by Applause Africa - December 09, 2017 - Cellulant
Monet Achieves PCI DSS Version 3.1 Certification
Monet (Private) Limited, Pakistan’s first independent and neutral mobile financial services hub, has successfully secured the PCI DSS 3.1 accreditation, certified by the leading QSA Company, Risk Associates. - January 15, 2016 - Monet (Private) Limited
R5FX Goes Live with Indian Rupee
R5FX is now live with Indian Rupee (INR) trading. The launch coincides with the London visit of the Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. R5FX is the new FX trading platform dedicated to emerging market currencies. - November 13, 2015 - R5FX
ApostillEasy – Automated Online Apostille Service Has Been Launched in the Uk
ApostillEasy are pleased to announce the launch of their UK online apostille service http://www.apostilleasy.co.uk - June 15, 2014 - apostilleasy
Education Seen as Major Remedy to Overcome Slow Customer Adoption of Mobile Money Technology
Customer adoption is the single biggest inhibitor of the widespread growth of mobile financial services, especially in rural communities, and will be discussed in depth during an expert panel discussion at the sixth annual Mobile Money & Digital Payments Africa which is taking place in... - May 03, 2014 - Mobile Money Africa
Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Partners with Wavetec to Enhance Its Customers Journey and Experience
Wavetec installed its queue management solutions in 26 KCB branches where this number will grow to 52 by end of June, 2014. - April 28, 2014 - Wavetec
Mobile Money Africa to Focus on Expanding Technology, Products and Services in the Mobile and Digital Payments Industry
The range of products and services that is offered via the mobile channel is continuously expanding as industry pioneers in this sector forge ahead with new innovations. Many of the experts who will address the sixth annual Mobile Money & Digital Payments Africa in Johannesburg from 21-22 May,... - April 03, 2014 - Mobile Money Africa
Mobile Money Africa Returns to Johannesburg in May as Industry Focuses on Making Regional Payments Work
The sixth annual Mobile Money Africa will gather more than 400 industry leaders to discuss regional and digital payments in what has becoming an increasingly sophisticated marketplace, when the conference and expo returns to Johannesburg from 21-22 May. Brand new Digital Payments content has been... - March 05, 2014 - Mobile Money Africa
Mobile Money Africa to Showcase South Africa’s Innovative and Diverse Mobile Money Industry
South Africa remains one of the most diverse regions in Africa for its proliferation of successful mobile money business models being championed by banks, MNOs (mobile network operators), third party providers and retailers. This is according to Emma Pearce, director of the upcoming, annual Mobile... - April 17, 2013 - Mobile Money Africa
First Mobile Money Africa Awards to Honour Industry’s Most Innovative Projects and Companies
The first Mobile Money Africa Awards will be announced during the event in May in Johannesburg to honour the industry’s most innovative projects and companies. - March 22, 2013 - Mobile Money Africa
Mobile Money Africa Returns to Johannesburg as Industry Remains Dynamic
The fifth annual Mobile Money Africa will gather more than 400 industry leaders to discuss collaboration and moving the market forward when the conference and expo returns to Johannesburg from 28-29 May. Mobile Money Africa 2013 brings together the entire spectrum of the industry, with retailers,... - March 06, 2013 - Mobile Money Africa
Chile: Santiago Stock Exchange Upgrades Its Trading Floor with a Modern Display Solution
Santiago Stock Exchange made a successful effort in transforming itself into a modern financial institution by upgrading its trading floor displays. This investment by Santiago Stock Exchange proves its commitment towards establishing itself as a leading stock exchange in the region. The unique... - April 26, 2012 - Wavetec
Mobile Money Africa to Show How Industry Has Grown on the Continent
South Africa is not only a competitive mobile money market, but is a good representation of the different business models that are transpiring from banks, MNOs*, third party operators, social media and online retailers and payment providers. This is according to Sonum Puri, programme director of... - March 18, 2012 - Mobile Money Africa
Granada Mall Enhances Its Customers’ Visual Experience Through Wavetec’s Display Technology
NAWAT has provided Granada Mall with two custom designed, high resolution WAVETEC LED video walls, which offer an ideal way to enhance the visual aesthetics and experience of visitors. The video walls are located in the main lobby of the mall and have already become the center of attraction for all the visitors coming to the mall. - February 18, 2012 - Wavetec
The Tallest Building in Latin America Chooses Wavetec’s Display Technology to Make a Content Rich Public Area
Wavetec’s Display technology will be used to create a landmark in Latin America - The Gran Torre de Santiago. The tower designed by Argentine architect César Pelli is a significant part of The Constanera Center complex, the biggest ongoing development in Chile, projected as the largest... - January 28, 2012 - Wavetec
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) Appoints Abdul Hakim Ahmad Kanan as Global Head of Audit
ADIB appoints Mr. Abdul Hakim Ahmad Kanan to head its Global Audit Unit. - January 18, 2012 - ADIB
Launch of AIB International Savings Limited is Positive News for Offshore Savers
A new brand, AIB International Savings Limited, has been launched on Monday 26 September. - September 30, 2011 - AIB International Savings
Mobile Money Transfer Success Celebrated at MMT Africa in Nairobi Next Week
Safaricom’s CO of the New Products Division Betty Mwangi-Thuo heads up an impressive list of mobile money transfer professionals who will address the annual MMT Africa in Nairobi from 11 May at what is the mobile money transfer industry’s top event on the continent. - May 05, 2011 - Mobile Money Africa
Safaricom to Speak at MMT Africa in Kenya in May
Betty Mwangi-Thuo, Chief Officer New Products Division, Safaricom will address the MMT Africa conference and exhibition which is taking place from 11-12 May in Nairobi, Kenya. - April 07, 2011 - Mobile Money Africa
FNB to Share South African Mobile Money Success at MMT Africa
South Africa has made an important contribution to the mobile money transfer industry and the country’s banks have been highly participatory when it comes to developing mobile banking and mobile money solutions. This is according to Yolande Van Wyk, CEO: Smart Services at the South African... - March 25, 2011 - Mobile Money Africa
MMT Africa in Kenya Proves Mobile Money Transfer Industry Maturing on the Continent
Some of Africa’s top mobile money transfer operators, financial institutions and high-tech innovators will gather for the annual MMT Africa conference and expo from 10-11 May in Nairobi, Kenya which is still considered THE hub for mobile money transfer initiative and success. MMT... - March 04, 2011 - Mobile Money Africa
Quod Financial Integrates the Informatica Ultra Messaging Family of Products for Low Latency Trading
Quod Financial, a global provider of adaptive trading technology, today announced that it has integrated Informatica’s Ultra Messaging product family (previously 29West), including Ultra Messaging Streaming Edition (UMSE), Ultra Persistence Edition (UMP) and Ultra Messaging Queuing Edition... - December 06, 2010 - Quod Financial
Quod Financial Meets New Sec Naked Access Regulation
Quod Financial, a global provider of adaptive trading technology, today confirms that its underlying platform - Adaptive Execution Platform (AEP) - enables brokers to comply with the new SEC ruling prohibiting “Naked Access”. The AEP powers applications including smart order routing for... - November 05, 2010 - Quod Financial
Quod Financial Partners with Catena Technologies in Asia Pacific to Provide Smart Order Routing Solutions
Quod Financial, a global provider of adaptive trading execution technology, today announced it has teamed up with Catena Technologies to help the trading community take advantage of increasing liquidity fragmentation in the Asia Pacific region. The growth of trading in the Asia Pacific markets... - June 07, 2010 - Quod Financial
Quod Financial’s Adaptive OLT Powers KMEFIC’s Next Generation Online Trading Platform
Quod Financial, a global provider of multi-asset adaptive trading technology, has been selected by Kuwait and Middle East Financial Investment Company (KMEFIC), one of the region’s leading asset managers, to provide a new online trading platform for retail and high-net worth individual... - March 31, 2010 - Quod Financial
Prepaid e-Gold® Cards Now Available. Prepaid Scratch Off Cards Instantly Fund e-Gold® or 1MDC® Accounts.
Au-gold™ has introduced the industry's first prepaid e-Gold® card. A one time use prepaid card for instant funding of any e-Gold® or 1MDC® account. No more waiting for e-Gold® account funding. The plastic card is very simple, just scratch off the Card ID & PIN enter your account number and instantly receive e-Gold® or 1MDC® plus the batch number and transaction information. - June 20, 2005 - Wifive Investment Corp SA