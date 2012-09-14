PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Al Ghurair Exchange Strengthens Its Bond with UBL Bank Pakistan Al Ghurair Exchange enhances its relationship with UBL Bank Pakistan. United Bank Limited (UBL) leads the banking and financial services sector in Pakistan which allows customers to send cash and conduct bank transfers across Pakistan from any of AL Ghurair Exchange branches located across UAE. Customers... - February 14, 2019 - Al Ghurair Exchange

Introducing FinArt – A New Way to Track Expenses and Budget After successful validation in India and 4 other countries, FinArt (automated expense & budget tracking app with data privacy controls) is now available in your region. - January 27, 2019 - FinArt

Central Bank of Nigeria Strengthens Commitment to Boost Digital Payments Adoption with Latest License Approval Cellulant, a Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard ( PCI DSS) certified payments company in Nigeria, is granted a Payment Solution Service Provider License Approval. - March 03, 2018 - Cellulant

Nigerian Entrepreneur, Bolaji Akinboro, Selected to Join Prestigious Global High Impact Entrepreneurs Network Architect of Africa’s Largest Digital Financial Inclusion Program for Farmers Joins Endeavor Network. - February 23, 2018 - Cellulant

Technology Made in Africa Goes Global: Nigeria’s E-Wallet AgriTech Being Adopted in Afghanistan The eWallet technology that is running the largest financial inclusion project in Africa has become a global solution. - December 21, 2017 - Cellulant

Kenya Airways Partner with Cellulant to Offer Innovative Online Payment Solutions Customers poised to enjoy low transactional fee on KQ website and mobile app. - December 10, 2017 - Cellulant

Cellulant Honored as “Company of the Year” at the African Diaspora Awards in New York Pan-African Payments Business Honored by Applause Africa - December 09, 2017 - Cellulant

Monet Achieves PCI DSS Version 3.1 Certification Monet (Private) Limited, Pakistan’s first independent and neutral mobile financial services hub, has successfully secured the PCI DSS 3.1 accreditation, certified by the leading QSA Company, Risk Associates. - January 15, 2016 - Monet (Private) Limited

R5FX Goes Live with Indian Rupee R5FX is now live with Indian Rupee (INR) trading. The launch coincides with the London visit of the Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. R5FX is the new FX trading platform dedicated to emerging market currencies. - November 13, 2015 - R5FX

ApostillEasy – Automated Online Apostille Service Has Been Launched in the Uk ApostillEasy are pleased to announce the launch of their UK online apostille service http://www.apostilleasy.co.uk - June 15, 2014 - apostilleasy

Education Seen as Major Remedy to Overcome Slow Customer Adoption of Mobile Money Technology Customer adoption is the single biggest inhibitor of the widespread growth of mobile financial services, especially in rural communities, and will be discussed in depth during an expert panel discussion at the sixth annual Mobile Money & Digital Payments Africa which is taking place in Johannesburg... - May 03, 2014 - Mobile Money Africa

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Partners with Wavetec to Enhance Its Customers Journey and Experience Wavetec installed its queue management solutions in 26 KCB branches where this number will grow to 52 by end of June, 2014. - April 28, 2014 - Wavetec

Mobile Money Africa to Focus on Expanding Technology, Products and Services in the Mobile and Digital Payments Industry The range of products and services that is offered via the mobile channel is continuously expanding as industry pioneers in this sector forge ahead with new innovations. Many of the experts who will address the sixth annual Mobile Money & Digital Payments Africa in Johannesburg from 21-22 May, agree... - April 03, 2014 - Mobile Money Africa

Mobile Money Africa Returns to Johannesburg in May as Industry Focuses on Making Regional Payments Work The sixth annual Mobile Money Africa will gather more than 400 industry leaders to discuss regional and digital payments in what has becoming an increasingly sophisticated marketplace, when the conference and expo returns to Johannesburg from 21-22 May. Brand new Digital Payments content has been added... - March 05, 2014 - Mobile Money Africa

Mobile Money Africa to Showcase South Africa’s Innovative and Diverse Mobile Money Industry South Africa remains one of the most diverse regions in Africa for its proliferation of successful mobile money business models being championed by banks, MNOs (mobile network operators), third party providers and retailers. This is according to Emma Pearce, director of the upcoming, annual Mobile Money... - April 17, 2013 - Mobile Money Africa

First Mobile Money Africa Awards to Honour Industry’s Most Innovative Projects and Companies The first Mobile Money Africa Awards will be announced during the event in May in Johannesburg to honour the industry’s most innovative projects and companies. - March 22, 2013 - Mobile Money Africa

Mobile Money Africa Returns to Johannesburg as Industry Remains Dynamic The fifth annual Mobile Money Africa will gather more than 400 industry leaders to discuss collaboration and moving the market forward when the conference and expo returns to Johannesburg from 28-29 May. Mobile Money Africa 2013 brings together the entire spectrum of the industry, with retailers, regulators,... - March 06, 2013 - Mobile Money Africa

Chile: Santiago Stock Exchange Upgrades Its Trading Floor with a Modern Display Solution Santiago Stock Exchange made a successful effort in transforming itself into a modern financial institution by upgrading its trading floor displays. This investment by Santiago Stock Exchange proves its commitment towards establishing itself as a leading stock exchange in the region. The unique curved... - April 26, 2012 - Wavetec

Mobile Money Africa to Show How Industry Has Grown on the Continent South Africa is not only a competitive mobile money market, but is a good representation of the different business models that are transpiring from banks, MNOs*, third party operators, social media and online retailers and payment providers. This is according to Sonum Puri, programme director of Mobile... - March 18, 2012 - Mobile Money Africa

Granada Mall Enhances Its Customers’ Visual Experience Through Wavetec’s Display Technology NAWAT has provided Granada Mall with two custom designed, high resolution WAVETEC LED video walls, which offer an ideal way to enhance the visual aesthetics and experience of visitors. The video walls are located in the main lobby of the mall and have already become the center of attraction for all the visitors coming to the mall. - February 18, 2012 - Wavetec

The Tallest Building in Latin America Chooses Wavetec’s Display Technology to Make a Content Rich Public Area Wavetec’s Display technology will be used to create a landmark in Latin America - The Gran Torre de Santiago. The tower designed by Argentine architect César Pelli is a significant part of The Constanera Center complex, the biggest ongoing development in Chile, projected as the largest and... - January 28, 2012 - Wavetec

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) Appoints Abdul Hakim Ahmad Kanan as Global Head of Audit ADIB appoints Mr. Abdul Hakim Ahmad Kanan to head its Global Audit Unit. - January 18, 2012 - ADIB

Launch of AIB International Savings Limited is Positive News for Offshore Savers A new brand, AIB International Savings Limited, has been launched on Monday 26 September. - September 30, 2011 - AIB International Savings

Mobile Money Transfer Success Celebrated at MMT Africa in Nairobi Next Week Safaricom’s CO of the New Products Division Betty Mwangi-Thuo heads up an impressive list of mobile money transfer professionals who will address the annual MMT Africa in Nairobi from 11 May at what is the mobile money transfer industry’s top event on the continent. - May 05, 2011 - Mobile Money Africa

Safaricom to Speak at MMT Africa in Kenya in May Betty Mwangi-Thuo, Chief Officer New Products Division, Safaricom will address the MMT Africa conference and exhibition which is taking place from 11-12 May in Nairobi, Kenya. - April 07, 2011 - Mobile Money Africa

FNB to Share South African Mobile Money Success at MMT Africa South Africa has made an important contribution to the mobile money transfer industry and the country’s banks have been highly participatory when it comes to developing mobile banking and mobile money solutions. This is according to Yolande Van Wyk, CEO: Smart Services at the South African banking... - March 25, 2011 - Mobile Money Africa

MMT Africa in Kenya Proves Mobile Money Transfer Industry Maturing on the Continent Some of Africa’s top mobile money transfer operators, financial institutions and high-tech innovators will gather for the annual MMT Africa conference and expo from 10-11 May in Nairobi, Kenya which is still considered THE hub for mobile money transfer initiative and success. MMT Africa’s... - March 04, 2011 - Mobile Money Africa

Quod Financial Integrates the Informatica Ultra Messaging Family of Products for Low Latency Trading Quod Financial, a global provider of adaptive trading technology, today announced that it has integrated Informatica’s Ultra Messaging product family (previously 29West), including Ultra Messaging Streaming Edition (UMSE), Ultra Persistence Edition (UMP) and Ultra Messaging Queuing Edition (UMQ)... - December 06, 2010 - Quod Financial

Quod Financial Meets New Sec Naked Access Regulation Quod Financial, a global provider of adaptive trading technology, today confirms that its underlying platform - Adaptive Execution Platform (AEP) - enables brokers to comply with the new SEC ruling prohibiting “Naked Access”. The AEP powers applications including smart order routing for the... - November 05, 2010 - Quod Financial

Quod Financial Partners with Catena Technologies in Asia Pacific to Provide Smart Order Routing Solutions Quod Financial, a global provider of adaptive trading execution technology, today announced it has teamed up with Catena Technologies to help the trading community take advantage of increasing liquidity fragmentation in the Asia Pacific region. The growth of trading in the Asia Pacific markets combined... - June 07, 2010 - Quod Financial

Quod Financial’s Adaptive OLT Powers KMEFIC’s Next Generation Online Trading Platform Quod Financial, a global provider of multi-asset adaptive trading technology, has been selected by Kuwait and Middle East Financial Investment Company (KMEFIC), one of the region’s leading asset managers, to provide a new online trading platform for retail and high-net worth individual investors... - March 31, 2010 - Quod Financial