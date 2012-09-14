|
7 Days to Prosperity & Peace (CD), from Soul Currency Institute
$15.95 - Product
"7 Days to Prosperity & Peace," a CD of powerful meditative prayers set to original music, is designed as a "spiritual vitamin pill" to be used for five minutes in the morning and...
Anger Mismanagement: A Workshop in Your Home or Car, from John Lee Books and Seminars
$75.00 - Product
A 3-CD Set of John Lee's groundbreaking Anger Mismanagement Lecture geared toward work and personal relationships. A must for any business owner or executive.
Career Coaching, from Aurora Executive Solutions
Service
Career Transition for Mid-Careers
Career Discovery for Young Adults
Job Search Strategy
Coaching, from LK Developing People
Service
Coaching can help you:
Resolve difficult management and supervision situations
Improve relationships with colleagues and clients
Gain effective communication strategies
Increase confidence
Discover...
Coaching with Ernest D. Chu, from Soul Currency Institute
Service
As a very successful entrepreneur and spiritual teacher, the Rev. Ernest Chu is eminently qualified as a master business and life coach. In his 35+ years as an investment banker, corporate executive and...
Corporate Presentations and Coaching, from John Lee Books and Seminars
Service
Corporate Training
DMI reports the "average worker spends 10-20 hours per month speaking badly about management or listening to a fellow employee speak negatively about the work environment."...
Executive Level Management Virtual Assistant, from Virtuoso Administrative Services
Service
Includes the following services:
Coaching/Consulting
Business/Marketing Strategies
Target Marketing
Website Analysis/Assessment
Website Development Coordination
Process Flow Engineering
Project...
Facilitation, from LK Developing People
Service
Does your team need a motivation boost?
Change on the agenda and need some guidance on how best to communicate to staff?
Have you a conference to organise and need some fresh ideas?
Do you know what...
Incentive travel to Hawaii, from PowerBusiness Associates Inc
Service
We design Hawaii incentives or act as a fullfilment agency for Hawaii incentive travel
Leadership and Management Training, from Aurora Executive Solutions
Service
Coaching Skills
Supervisory and Management Skills
Performance Management
Team Effectiveness
Stress and Time Management
Personality Profiling
Communication Skills
Conflict Management
Leading and...
Management Training, from LK Developing People
Service
Do you want improved performance, managers who give effective feedback and staff who continue to develop their skills, and use a solution focus to increase effectiveness? I know what works in the real...
May 29 Spiritual Abundance Teleconference, from Soul Currency Institute
$0.00 - Service
Tuesday, May 29, 9 p.m. EST
KIM PROCTOR is the Chief Customer & Communications Officer for www.SpiritOnTheJob.com. She founded the site with a small team of people who love God and believe that understanding...
NetSpeed Fast Tracks, from NetSpeed Learning Solutions
$0.00 - Service
(Introduced in 2007) NetSpeed Fast Tracks™ www.netspeedfasttracks.com) is a unique web-based resource designed to help managers and employees succeed at work. It offers answers to common workplace...
NetSpeed Leadership, from NetSpeed Learning Solutions
$0.00 - Service
(Introduced in 2000) NetSpeed Leadership® (www.netspeedleadership.com) is a blended learning training program designed to meet the learning needs of first and second level managers, new managers and...
Personalized Training, from Cherilyn R. Lester Consulting
$0.00 - Service
For 90% of all our clients, we prefer to personalize the service. We provide an in depth analysis of your current customer service situation, based on a personal visit by one of our specialists. We rate...
Private Consultations, from John Lee Books and Seminars
Service
Private Sessions With John Lee
One-On-One Sessions
John Lee is available for in person, private sessions in the scenic mountain resort town of Mentone*, Alabama. Sessions are held in John's studio (pictured...
Qualified, Experienced Consultants, from 88owls.com
$0.00 - Service
88owls.com members are consultants and advisors with more than 10 years of industry experience and who have passed our strict requirements for training and skill levels. The consultant matching page of...
Real Estate Virtual Assistance, from Virtuoso Administrative Services
Service
Services include, but are not limited to:
Managing overall operations by identifying and developing business and marketing objectives, developing strategies, mapping out a plan, administering it, then...
Search Engine Optimization SEO, from TheWebCoach
$500.00 - Service
Search engine optimization is the process of improving the ranking of your web pages on search engines. SEO aims to push your web pages to the top of organic or unpaid search results pages (Google, Yahoo...
Small Business Administrative Solutions, from Virtuoso Administrative Services
Service
Executive Assistance Services: Calendar, meeting and email management, travel and accomodations, evaluating and purchasing supplies, software or equipment, transcription, internet research,...
Strategic Online Marketing, from Virtuoso Administrative Services
Service
Strategic Marketing services includes assistance with:
Branding Elements
Marketing Plan Development
Custom Marketing Pieces
Drip Campaigns
Website Enhancements
Website Maintenance