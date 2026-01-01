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Administrative Management & General Management Consulting Services

Companies

Gold Company Profiles

KNC Strategic Services

KNC Strategic Services

KNC Strategic Services, formed in 2018, is a West Coast-Based CMMC Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) which has been authorized by the Cyber AB to conduct CMMC Level 2 Assessments of the...

Company Profiles

88owls.com

88owls.com

88owls.com matches experienced, trusted consultants with businesses seeking their services. Businesses can find subject matter experts to assist them with a wide range of business methods or...

A.E.R. Consulting Services, LLC

A.E.R. Consulting Services, LLC

​​Emergency Management and Emergency Preparedness are part of any Department's success story. Our Consultants for each field can assist with any compliance-related matters or opinions your agency...

Accolution

Accolution

Accolution's part time CFOs (Chief Financial Officers) maximize company profits and performance.  Accolution develops and executes strategic finanical and operational solutions to increase...

AICI Ltd.

AICI Ltd.

Albrecht Investment Company Institute Limited (hereinafter referred to as "AICI" or "the Company") is a private limited liability company incorporated under the Companies Law, Cap.

AlignMark

AlignMark

The staff of AlignMark has been involved in selection and the broad category of personnel evaluation for many years. The staff has had considerable experience with a variety of human resource...

ATNconsulting.com

ATNconsulting.com

ATN Consulting is a general management consulting company with emphasis on strategy. We provide services for medium & small businesses in various disciplines in various industries. Please visit...

Aurora Executive Solutions

Aurora Executive Solutions

Aurora Executive Solutions is a Management Training and Career Coaching firm. We help organizations, recruit the right talent, gain insights about their employees' attributes, determine if the...

Avon Asset Management Corp.

Avon Asset Management Corp.

Avon Asset Management is a global investment management firm with offices, clients and business lines spanning the world's major markets. We provide asset management services in developed and...

Cherilyn R. Lester Consulting

Cherilyn R. Lester Consulting

Cherilyn R. Lester consulting strives to change conventional thinking. We like to think of your business like building a house. Each different room serves its own purpose, its own function. They...

Coaching Businesses to Success.com

Coaching Businesses to Success.com

Management and business consultancy, providing training and coaching servies worldwide onsite or by phone. Website at www.coaching-businesses-to-success.com with extensive management hints and tips.

CommodityHunter.com

CommodityHunter.com

Commodityhunter.com is an Internet Search Resource providing Supply Chain Professionals and Small Business Owners an effective, time and money saving way to connect with pre-qualified, audited...

Communications Technology Int'l Inc.

Communications Technology Int'l Inc.

Communications Technology International Incorporated (ComTec) is a premier audience response system software developer and rental service provider. As the developer of Unity, Synthesis and Elect...

Corporate Cost Reduction

Corporate Cost Reduction

Expense Reduction Consulting (ERC), is a franchised system, which is based upon the “ERC Corporate Cost Reduction” process. ERC’s cost reduction program has been in use since 1993 and has been...

Curtin & Associates

Curtin & Associates

Curtin Associates was started in 2004 as a management consulting service specializing in employment practices complliance and Human Resources management for small and medfium sized businesses located...

Cygnus

Cygnus

Cygnus mentoring and professional development provides conferences, workshops and academically validated courses throughout the UK on mentoring and softer skills training. For those responsible...

Development By Design

Development By Design

Development By Design has 20 years experience in external management consulting and internal HR leadership. Some of our clients: · Campbell Soup Company, Ltd · Bayer Canada,...

EFCons - European Foundry Consulting e.K.

EFCons - European Foundry Consulting e.K.

EFCons - European Foundry Consulting e.K. is an independent management consulting and consulting engineering network advising all management levels within companies active in the metal industry. This...

Emplicity HR Outsourcing

Emplicity HR Outsourcing

Emplicity HR Outsourcing was founded in 1995 in the US to provide outsourced alternatives to a traditional human resources (HR) department for entrepreneurial startups and other rapidly growing...

Executive Excellence

Executive Excellence

Executive Excellence is a global leadership development firm, providing leaders, managers, and individuals all over the world with the best ideas on leadership and management development for the...

Family Business Institute

Family Business Institute

Atlanta-based Family Business Institute was the first full service, multi-disciplined consulting company organized to serve the unique and complex issues that confront and confound families in...

Global Resource Solutions GRS

Global Resource Solutions GRS

Global Resource Solutions GRS is a high quality management consulting firm serving corporate, government, and non-profit clients. We focus on strategy, human capital development, performance...

Gsecurity, Inc.

Gsecurity, Inc.

Gsecurity, Inc., is a cyber security and data privacy firm that caters to clients operating in the most demanding and sophisticated environments. Using a proven methodology, our professionals deliver...

Iknow LLC

Iknow LLC

Iknow LLC is a management and technology consulting and systems integration firm that designs and delivers end-to-end knowledge management solutions that enable organizations to unlock the value in...

Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

i4cp enables high performance in the world's top companies. Over the last 40 years, i4cp research has revealed the five key human capital domains that companies leverage to drive performance. Our...

IP Watch, LLC

IP Watch, LLC

Learn more about IP Watch, LLC! Since 1999 we have been providing high quality legal and consulting services for companies of all sizes. Now we have spun off our consulting services and are focusing...

IPA

IPA

IPA's combined family of consulting firms and professional services companies creates the worldwide leader in our market. We have more experience in providing consulting and professional services to...

JNA Consulting Private Limited

JNA Consulting Private Limited

In the today's world time is an essence of success and timely & effective decision is key to it. We understand the value of time... b'coz TIME IS MONEY. JNA Consulting had an established...

John Lee Books and Seminars

John Lee Books and Seminars

John Lee, best-selling author of The Flying Boy: Healing the Wounded Man, has written 18 books, including his latest release The Missing Peace. John's highly innovative work in the fields of anger...

LK Developing People

LK Developing People

Loraine Kennedy provides coaching, solution focus facilitation & management training to businesses and in the public sector. What do you want? Teams that work effectively and communicate...

Millenia Commercial Real Estate

Millenia Commercial Real Estate

Welcome to Millenia Real Estate Services. Millenia Real Estate Services has been successfully serving clients for over 15 years. We have been able grow and succeed in real estate for over 15 years...

N2growth

N2growth

If your revenue, your talent or your brand is not growing as rapidly as you'd like N2growth can help... The N2growth service lines were specifically engineered to focus on key success metrics that...

NetSpeed Learning Solutions

NetSpeed Learning Solutions

NetSpeed Learning Solutions (www.netspeedlearning.com) provides cutting-edge e-learning and blended solutions that give mid-sized organizations tools to quickly launch programs, reinforce skills,...

Nina Platt Consulting Inc.

Nina Platt Consulting Inc.

Nina Platt Consulting Inc. (NPCI) focuses on management, technology and marketing projects for libraries, information and software vendors. NPCI works with firms to develop intranets, marketing,...

Orbis Integrated Solutions

Orbis Integrated Solutions

Orbis Integrated Solutions is a business consulting and technology services firm which focuses on Investigative Solutions and Data Management Solutions. Orbis' principal drive is to work closely with...

Planet Technologies

Planet Technologies

Planet Technologies, a leading Microsoft partner with five gold competencies, is an international IT services and business consulting firm with expertise in the integration and customization of...

PowerBusiness Associates Inc

PowerBusiness Associates Inc

PowerBusiness Associates is a diversified company offering a variety of services to America's business community. We provide strategic change initiation and services, management support and training,...

Professional Service Solutions LLC

Professional Service Solutions LLC

Our company has extensive experience in the Consumer Electronics Industry to assist you in improving you bottom line. We do this by working closely with a select group of proven, customer oriented...

R. Biasca & Asociados

R. Biasca & Asociados

R. Biasca & Asociados is a small and prestigious consulting firm that became known for its work in the Organizational Improvement and Change field. The founder, R. Biasca, has published...

Reissource, LLC

Reissource, LLC

Reissource LLC is a consultancy focused on helping businesses provide outstanding service experiences to their customers. It facilitates strategy-though-planning for all phases projects from...

Renewal Technologies Inc.

Renewal Technologies Inc.

From its base in Ottawa and Kingston, Ontario, Canada, Renewal Technologies Inc. assists individuals and organizations from around the world who are going through or about to go through change from...

Sanders Consulting Group

Sanders Consulting Group

Sanders Consulting Group teaches more marketing communication companies around the world more about new business than any other firm. The world’s largest and best-managed agencies and networks...

Simple Financial Solutions Limited

Simple Financial Solutions Limited

Simple Financial Solutions are one of the leading providers of help and advice for all aspects of personal and corporate debt issues. We have a network of financial help websites which are enriched...

snap! virtual assistance inc.

snap! virtual assistance inc.

Small Business Consulting & On-line Marketing Services √ Avoid high labour costs and refocus on growing your business. √ Discover smarter marketing tactics while protecting your...

Soul Currency Institute

Soul Currency Institute

The Soul Currency Institute, a nonprofit organization established in early 2006, offers training in spiritually oriented entrepreneurship; courses in the secrets of spiritual abundance; Spiritual...

The Executive Advocates

The Executive Advocates

The Executive Advocates is founded by four sport and entertainment executives with deeply technical backgrounds empowered through long-standing relationships with industry leaders at sports teams,...

The Morgan Redwood Group

The Morgan Redwood Group

The Morgan Redwood Group (MRG) is a management and consulting firm that assists individuals and businesses in developing, improving and successfully marketing their professional interests and...

The Stalwart Business Development Group, Inc. (TSBDG)

The Stalwart Business Development Group, Inc. (TSBDG)

The Stalwart Business Development Group, Inc. is dedicated to educating, motivating, inspiring and supporting you through each level of business development. With over 20 years of experience, our...

TheWebCoach

TheWebCoach

You know how hard it is for businesses to create buzz so they can get more customers, sales and revenue? I solve this problem. I do this by utilizing internet marketing tools like, auditing...

TWC Consulting Group Inc.

TWC Consulting Group Inc.

The TWC Consulting Group stands as a distinctive and specialized management consulting practice, distinguished by a wealth of experience and unparalleled expertise. Our reach extends to clients...

Companies 1 - 50 of 54