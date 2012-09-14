PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Administrative Management & General Management Consulting Services

Career Coaching Career Coaching, from Aurora Executive Solutions

Career Transition for Mid-Careers Career Discovery for Young Adults Job Search Strategy
Coaching Coaching, from LK Developing People

Coaching can help you: Resolve difficult management and supervision situations Improve relationships with colleagues and clients Gain effective communication strategies Increase confidence Discover...
Coaching with Ernest D. Chu Coaching with Ernest D. Chu, from Soul Currency Institute

As a very successful entrepreneur and spiritual teacher, the Rev. Ernest Chu is eminently qualified as a master business and life coach. In his 35+ years as an investment banker, corporate executive and...
Consulting, facilitation and coaching and training in organizational change Consulting, facilitation and coaching and training in organizational change, from Renewal Technologies Inc.

We provide consulting, facilitation, coaching and training services in personal and organizational change. If you are a manager and require advice/coaching assistance, someone to design and implement your...
Corporate Presentations and Coaching Corporate Presentations and Coaching, from John Lee Books and Seminars

Corporate Training DMI reports the "average worker spends 10-20 hours per month speaking badly about management or listening to a fellow employee speak negatively about the work environment."...
Executive Level Management Virtual Assistant Executive Level Management Virtual Assistant, from Virtuoso Administrative Services

Includes the following services: Coaching/Consulting Business/Marketing Strategies Target Marketing Website Analysis/Assessment Website Development Coordination Process Flow Engineering Project...
Facilitation Facilitation, from LK Developing People

Does your team need a motivation boost? Change on the agenda and need some guidance on how best to communicate to staff? Have you a conference to organise and need some fresh ideas? Do you know what...
Incentive travel to Hawaii Incentive travel to Hawaii, from PowerBusiness Associates Inc

We design Hawaii incentives or act as a fullfilment agency for Hawaii incentive travel
Leadership and Management Training Leadership and Management Training, from Aurora Executive Solutions

Coaching Skills Supervisory and Management Skills Performance Management Team Effectiveness Stress and Time Management Personality Profiling Communication Skills Conflict Management Leading and...
Management Training Management Training, from LK Developing People

Do you want improved performance, managers who give effective feedback and staff who continue to develop their skills, and use a solution focus to increase effectiveness? I know what works in the real...
May 29 Spiritual Abundance Teleconference May 29 Spiritual Abundance Teleconference, from Soul Currency Institute
$0.00
Tuesday, May 29, 9 p.m. EST KIM PROCTOR is the Chief Customer & Communications Officer for www.SpiritOnTheJob.com. She founded the site with a small team of people who love God and believe that understanding...
NetSpeed Fast Tracks NetSpeed Fast Tracks, from NetSpeed Learning Solutions
$0.00
(Introduced in 2007) NetSpeed Fast Tracks™ www.netspeedfasttracks.com) is a unique web-based resource designed to help managers and employees succeed at work. It offers answers to common workplace...
NetSpeed Leadership NetSpeed Leadership, from NetSpeed Learning Solutions
$0.00
(Introduced in 2000) NetSpeed Leadership® (www.netspeedleadership.com) is a blended learning training program designed to meet the learning needs of first and second level managers, new managers and...
Personalized Training Personalized Training, from Cherilyn R. Lester Consulting
$0.00
For 90% of all our clients, we prefer to personalize the service. We provide an in depth analysis of your current customer service situation, based on a personal visit by one of our specialists. We rate...
Private Consultations Private Consultations, from John Lee Books and Seminars

Private Sessions With John Lee One-On-One Sessions John Lee is available for in person, private sessions in the scenic mountain resort town of Mentone*, Alabama. Sessions are held in John's studio (pictured...
Qualified, Experienced Consultants Qualified, Experienced Consultants, from 88owls.com
$0.00
88owls.com members are consultants and advisors with more than 10 years of industry experience and who have passed our strict requirements for training and skill levels. The consultant matching page of...
Real Estate Virtual Assistance Real Estate Virtual Assistance, from Virtuoso Administrative Services

Services include, but are not limited to: Managing overall operations by identifying and developing business and marketing objectives, developing strategies, mapping out a plan, administering it, then...
Search Engine Optimization SEO Search Engine Optimization SEO, from TheWebCoach
$500.00
Search engine optimization is the process of improving the ranking of your web pages on search engines. SEO aims to push your web pages to the top of organic or unpaid search results pages (Google, Yahoo...
Small Business Administrative Solutions Small Business Administrative Solutions, from Virtuoso Administrative Services

Executive Assistance Services:  Calendar, meeting and email management, travel and accomodations, evaluating and purchasing supplies, software or equipment, transcription, internet research,...
Strategic Online Marketing Strategic Online Marketing, from Virtuoso Administrative Services

Strategic Marketing services includes assistance with: Branding Elements Marketing Plan Development Custom Marketing Pieces Drip Campaigns Website Enhancements Website Maintenance
