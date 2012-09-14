PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

FanFood to Donate 10,614 Meals to Feeding America ® Chicago Tech Startup Contributes to "1 Billion Meals Challenge" to Benefit Feeding America®. - December 19, 2019 - FanFood, Inc.

Safe Streets Month in Denver Gains Support of CDOT CDOT shares Safe Street Month information as a tool for safer streets in Denver. - December 18, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative

Blue Shark Vodka in Stock for the Holidays Blue Thursday is Finally Here. - December 17, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

MADD Colorado Supports Efforts to Reduce the Amount of Crashes in Denver This Holiday Season “Drunk and drugged driving comes with a cost - and it is one that robs us of mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, spouses and friends,” MADD Colorado. It is unfortunately a very true statement and one that is especially felt during the holidays. - December 15, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative

Yang Teashop Expands Into Markham Yang Teashop is announcing the soft opening of their third location on December 18, 2019. - December 13, 2019 - Yang Teashop

Katie’s Pizza Continues Charitable Efforts in December Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is continuing their charitable efforts in December with yet another Giveback Tuesday event. This will take place on December 17 in Town & Country. KPPO will donate the day’s profits to Youth In Need, a local agency that serves more than 8,000 of the area's... - December 13, 2019 - Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

World’s Largest Osmosis-Based Desalination Technology Unveiled for Energy-Efficient Water Production Features Porifera Technology The world’s largest forward and reverse osmosis hybrid facility featuring Porifera technology was revealed in November at the International Forward Osmosis Summit (IFOS) in Yeosu, Jellanam-do, South Korea. The demonstration plant was a coordinated pilot project made possible by a consortium of... - December 13, 2019 - Porifera

Announcing FemAle Brew Fest(TM) 2020 - South Florida’s 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

Chaumette to Feature Special New Year’s Eve Dinner Menu Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is featuring a special New Year’s Eve dinner menu on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 5 – 8 p.m. to celebrate the beginning of the next decade. After a champagne tasting from owner Hank Johnson, dinner will be prepared by Executive Chef Rob Beasley. “Throughout... - December 11, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery

Craft Organizations Support Safe Streets Month in Denver This December Industry leaders express their concern for getting everyone home safely during the holidays. - December 08, 2019 - Safe Streets Initiative

TEALEAVES, Luxury Tea Purveyor, Reveals Bespoke Tea Blend for Pantone's Color of the Year 2020: PANTONE® 19-4052 Classic Blue For the release of their 21st “Color of the Year,” Pantone enlisted TEALEAVES and five other companies to expand the Color of the Year program beyond the visual; bringing the selection to life through multi-sensory experience. - December 06, 2019 - TEALEAVES

Worldwide Launch of HighSake: the Pinnacle of Japanese Sake Craftsmanship For expansion of life and experiences - December 05, 2019 - HighSake

The First Luxury Olive Oil in the World Was Named Best Luxury Olive Oil of 2019 Lambda Ultra Premium Olive Oil wins LUX Global Excellence Award for second consecutive year. - December 05, 2019 - Speiron

Meals on Wheels of Tampa to Participate in Subaru’s “Share the Love” Local Subaru dealership, Reeves Subaru of Tampa, has selected Meals On Wheels of Tampa as their “Hometown Charity” helping to provide additional support for homebound and senior neighbors. Reeves Subaru is also a wonderful volunteer partner of Meals On Wheels of Tampa. - December 05, 2019 - Meals On Wheels of Tampa

Taste of Nature, Inc. Expands Doughlish Product Line with New Flavor Launches Doughlish, the only shelf-stable edible raw cookie dough on the market is announcing the launch of 2 new flavors. Having launched with a Chocolate Chip Flavor only in March, the December launch of both Birthday Cake and Triple Chocolate Flavors marks a notable expansion in the Doughlish flavors available to consumers. Both new flavors will be available on store shelves prior to the start of the new year. - December 04, 2019 - Taste of Nature, Inc.

Sweet and Savory Meals Announces 5 Delicious Christmas Recipes Looking for some easy and delicious Christmas recipes to make your holiday sparkle? Sweet and Savory Meals has got you covered with dinner, drink and cookie ideas to make your holiday pop. These recipes are quite easy to make, taste delicious, and are great to enjoy during the winter holidays. - December 02, 2019 - Sweet and Savory Meals

SeeLevel HX Announces Support for The Global Good Fund Leading mystery shopping company kicks off giving season with mission-aligned nonprofit social enterprise partnership. - November 28, 2019 - SeeLevel HX

DrFormulas® Introduces Dermatrope Retinol Cream for Acne Health and nutrition company DrFormulas® is pleased to announce the release of their latest skincare product, Dermatrope™ Retinol Cream. This retinol cream can be used to revitalize the skin’s appearance by reducing acne, fine wrinkles, and dull skin. - November 26, 2019 - DrFormulas

November is National Diabetes Month, How Betr Health is Coaching Thousands to Reverse Prediabetes Conditions While Helping to Feed Community Members North Carolina based company, Betr Health, is using National Diabetes Month as an opportunity for clients who are reversing diabetic symptoms to document their journey using a new food protocol in a video journey series. - November 25, 2019 - Betr Health

Lasso: Conversations with a Stranger November 8 – December 22, 2019; Avant Gallery, 20 Hudson Yards, Main level, New York, NY 10001 - November 24, 2019 - Avant Gallery

Meals On Wheels of Tampa Celebrates #GivingTuesday GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on December 3rd, and throughout the year. - November 23, 2019 - Meals On Wheels of Tampa

Fourteenth Annual Best of Weddings Awards Honor the Top Wedding Vendors Across America Drink Slingers is pleased to announce that they have been selected as a 2020 ­­winner of The Knot Best of Weddings, an accolade representing the highest- and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot, a leading wedding planning brand and app. This is the second year Drink Slingers has been named a winner of The Knot Best of Weddings awards. - November 22, 2019 - Drink Slingers

Thanksgiving Feast & Smoked Turkeys to Go at Weber Grill Restaurant Weber Grill Restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving day in addition to offering Whole Turkeys prepared for pickup the day before and day of Thanksgiving. - November 20, 2019 - Weber Grill Restaurant

Restaurant Consulting Firm Access Point Hospitality Group Opens in Fort Lauderdale Tom Kelley and Access Point Hospitality Group offers services for restaurants, hotel operators and new ventures across South Florida. - November 20, 2019 - AccessPoint Group

Once Upon a Crime Presents, Crime Pays - The Case of the Boonton Christmas Heist Once Upon a Crime, a “Brick & Mortar Business” partner providing More Business, More Exposure, Less Work, has partnered with Boonton Main Street, in Boonton, NJ, to bring business back to the locals. - November 20, 2019 - One Upon a Crime

Toronto’s Newest "Truly Good" Bubble Tea Spot - TRU Tea is Debuting in Chinatown Born from the streets of Toronto, TRU is launching their newest "Truly Good" location in Chinatown, Toronto. The brand is founded in 2018 by three bubble tea lovers from Toronto chasing after a dream to redefine the perception of bubble tea. At TRU, bubble tea doesn't only taste good, but quality and craftsmanship is also evident in every cup. They consistently innovate new drinks with unique and non traditional ingredients. Made by Bubble Tea Lover, Made for Bubble Tea Lover. - November 17, 2019 - TRU Bubble Tea

Arden’s Garden Newnan Store Grand Opening in Newnan, Georgia Arden’s Garden will open a new retail location at 98 Temple Avenue in Newnan on November 18, 2019. The grand opening event will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to the public. There will be a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. with Mayor Keith Brady, and guests will be treated to free 16 oz smoothies... - November 17, 2019 - Arden's Garden

New Consultancy iNewtrition Offers a Leaner Path to Produce Clean Label Products The Ireland-based food innovation consultancy launched this week, with the mission to offer agile consulting services to food businesses. - November 16, 2019 - iNewtrition

Global Japanese Mineral Resources and Metals Trading Business is Fully Operational with ENTRADE® Enuit LLC, a leading provider of Energy and Commodity Trading Risk Management (E/CTRM) Solutions, today announced that a global Japanese mineral resources and metals trading business, its global headquarters located in Singapore, is now using the ENTRADE® CTRM solution operationally for its Iron... - November 16, 2019 - Enuit LLC

Vino Indiana Announces Sponsorship with Fort Wayne FC Local Wine Distributor is Official Wine & Spirits Sponsor for 2020 Season - November 15, 2019 - Vino Indiana

Oasis Merchant Group Talks About Their Saint Geron Water Project Oasis MG have secured a proven and sustainable supply of premium mineral water sourced deep below a pristine volcanic landscape near Saint Geron in the Auvergne region of France. Far from sources of pollution, this landscape has remained exceptional. Water from rainfall, storms and melted snow, slowly... - November 14, 2019 - Oasis Merchant Group

Nurses for Newborns to Raise Money Through Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria Nurses for Newborns, which provides a safety net for families most at-risk in order to prevent infant mortality, child abuse, and neglect, will benefit from Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event. This event is open to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Katie Collier’s... - November 14, 2019 - Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

DWX Supports Veterans Through CBD Dragon Wing Extracts announces its support and appreciation for veterans and first responders through their discount CBD program. - November 13, 2019 - The Green Room Michigan LLC

IDCON INC.'s Founder, Christer Idhammar Releases New Book Learn how to become an expert in Reliability and Maintenance Management. - November 13, 2019 - IDCON INC.

La Dona Fruit Ships First-Ever Air-Freighted Pineapple from Panama to Dubai Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Top Chef Alum, Lisa Fernandes, Announces the Grand Opening of Sweet Chili in Brooklyn Chef Lisa Fernandes is opening a queer-owned and operated local hotspot in Bushwick this November. - November 10, 2019 - Sweet Chili

Receipt Day at Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills, located at 513 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, AL, is excited to kick off the giving season by hosting its first Receipt Day on Wednesday, November 13 from 6 am to 9 pm. It is a special event that treats their guests to pay once for their order, but eat twice. - November 09, 2019 - Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills

Oasis Merchant Group Appoint PR/Marketing Director Tom Henderson Oasis Merchant Group announce the appointment of Tom Henderson who will be spearheading the Marketing campaign to really get out the word of the various projects going on at Oasis Merchant Group. For the last 12 months Oasis Merchant Group have been working tirelessly behind the scenes setting up this... - November 08, 2019 - Oasis Merchant Group

Philly Vegan Pop Flea to End Its Successful Run with Three Vegan Holiday Markets Since its launch in June 2016, V Marks the Shop’s Philly Vegan Pop Flea has been a community-building event to connect folks with vegan & veg-friendly businesses. From food to crafts, the Flea has been an all-inclusive marketplace to support individuals and small businesses by promoting compassionate... - November 08, 2019 - V Marks the Shop LLC

New Zealand Honey Co. Celebrates the Launch of a New Manuka Honey Range New Zealand Honey Co. is excited to announce a new look Raw Manuka Honey range where powerfully active meets health and wellness. These five UMF products are now available globally and come in 250g and 500g jar sizes with a special gift pack option. Made by nature, the products align perfectly with the health and wellness space. Research conducted by the company found there was a demand for unique and natural New Zealand products that were versatile when it came to health. - November 08, 2019 - New Zealand Honey Co.

Mahmoud Saffarini Has Been Appointed Director of Sales and Marketing at Ajman Hotel Managed by Blazon Hotels Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotel is pleased to announce the appointment of Mahmoud Saffarini as Director of Sales and Marketing. Joining Ajman Hotel from Salalah Rotana Resort in Oman, Saffarini brings solid experience in the areas of sales, business development, strategic planning and team management. In... - November 06, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

Top 10 List for National Happy Hour Day Just in time for National Happy Hour Day - celebrated every year on November 12 - EatDrinkDeals is out with its Top 10 List of the Best Happy Hours in the nation. Happy Hour is said to have started as a U.S. Navy tradition around 1913 and then gained prominence during Prohibition. With most respectable... - November 01, 2019 - EatDrinkDeals

FanFood Hires Chicago Tech Veteran, Jeremy Niecikowski, as Chief Technology Officer Chicago Tech Startup Makes Key Hire to Advance Technical Capabilities to Concessions App. - November 01, 2019 - FanFood, Inc.

Carnivore Meat Company Invests in Pet Food Market Growth Fueled by Millennials Millennials make up 35% of US pet owners and are spending more on pet food than any other generation, according to Pew Research Institute. This shift is spurring the trend towards the premiumization of pet food and Carnivore Meat Company is answering that growth with continued improvements in the production... - October 31, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company

Sensory Analytics Announces Relocation Into Expanded Headquarters Sensory Analytics's larger corporate headquarters provides the necessary space to support the company's rapid growth. - October 31, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Nuttee Bean Co.® Presents FAVALICIOUS(TM): Snacks as They’ve Never Bean Before A highly exclusive ingredient list, but an all inclusive guest list. - October 31, 2019 - The Nuttee Bean Co.

Fast-Food Drive-Thrus Are Losing Millions via SeeLevel HX & QSR Magazine QSR Drive-Thru Study Drive-thru performance benchmark study finds that the average QSR is losing roughly $89K per store location per year in the drive-thru. - October 31, 2019 - SeeLevel HX

Arden’s Garden Sylvan Road Store Grand Opening in East Point, Georgia Grand Opening of New “Plant” Based Retail Store to Offer Free Smoothies and Modern Digital Menu Boards - October 31, 2019 - Arden's Garden

Blue Shark Vodka Joins Wilmington Sharks' Santa Jaws Event Collecting Sports Equipment for Children in Need - October 30, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.