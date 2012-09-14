PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

HealthWare Systems Launches Updated Website HealthWare Systems Launches Updated Website: Announcing updates to the revenue cycle management technology website, www.healthwaresystems.com. - December 13, 2019 - HealthWare Systems

Ophthalmics, Inc. Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are celebrating their 1-year anniversary. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to see why they are quickly... - December 09, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

The ASAcampus Team Takes Part in XENOGRISS, One of the Italian Experiments by the Italian Space Agency, for the ESA Beyond Mission The Space-X 19 was launched at 12:29 EST on December 5 last; on-board it carries some scientific experiments that will be undertaken on the International Space Station during the Beyond Mission, led by the Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano from the European Space Agency. - December 08, 2019 - ASA srl

Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center Recruiting Additional Neurologists Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center is hiring more board-certified neurologists to accommodate its increasing patient load. To date, Neurology Associates employs six neurologists, several of whom specialize in areas including movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, and other neurological... - December 08, 2019 - Neurology Associates

ASA: Honourable Mention at the C2A Award The company from Veneto receives an award at the Creative Communication Award programme in Los Angeles for its campaigns dedicated to the HIRO TT and MiS devices. The award conferred for “Brand identity” is the result of the collaboration with Studio D’Orsi. - November 27, 2019 - ASA srl

Local Houston Chiropractic Doctor Providing Special Care for Veterans with “Helping Heroes” Program Dr. Ennis of Ennis Chiropractic is Welcoming Veterans to Show His Office's Appreciation for Their Service While Acknowledging Their Continuing Care Needs - November 12, 2019 - Ennis Chiropractic

South Carolina Orthopaedic Surgeon with Palmetto Bone and Joint to Travel to South Africa to Perform Surgery for a First in South Africa Dr. James Loging, MD with Palmetto Bone and Joint, to perform first Sacroiliac Joint Fusion surgery in South Africa. - November 12, 2019 - Palmetto Bone and Joint

EndoSoft Achieves 2015 Edition ONC-Health IT Certification for EndoVault 3.2 Specialty-Specific Gastroenterology, Pulmonary, ENT, Urology, Pain Management OB/GYN and Oncology EHR receives 2015 Edition Complete ONC-Health IT Certification for Inpatient and Ambulatory. - November 09, 2019 - EndoSoft

Ophthalmics, Inc. Tracks Pharmaceuticals to DSCSA Requirements Ahead of Schedule Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are fully compliant with pharmaceutical tracking as required by the new Drug Supply Chain Securities Act (DSCSA) ahead of the November 27, 2019 deadline. Every... - November 08, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Alzheimer’s Stem Cell Study to Renew by Alzheimer’s Awareness Month MD Stem Cells plans to continue ACIST Alzheimer’s, Autism, Dementia study at least additional year. - October 31, 2019 - MD Stem Cells

CADASIL Eligibility in the NEST Neurologic Stem Cell Treatment Study MD Stem Cells reports how hereditary stroke syndrome may benefit. - October 30, 2019 - MD Stem Cells

ABISA Engaged for Southeast Asia Cancer Hospital ABISA, LLC, a leading independent healthcare consultancy, announced that the company has been engaged by a private entity to develop a strategy around building a cancer hospital in one of the countries in Southeast Asia. In addition to its longstanding U.S. client base, ABISA also has worked with clients... - October 23, 2019 - ABISA

P.I.HELP Injury Clinics (Chiropractor) Cater to Millennials P.I.HELP Injury Clinics now cater to millennials that have been in a personal injury or car accident. - October 11, 2019 - PIHELP

Elemental Mental Health: New Extended Hours Making Mental Health Counseling as easy and convenient as possible. Starting in October, Elemental Mental Health will be extending our hours for pre-scheduled appointments. Patients will now have the ability to schedule appointments for evenings and weekends. - October 07, 2019 - Elemental Mental Health

CardioLync to Showcase at HIMMS AsiaPac19 CardioLync is gaining recognition as a leading edge tool for patient chronic disease management. - September 29, 2019 - CardioLync, Inc.

Spring Valley Dentist Offers New Promotions for Dental Services in Las Vegas Smile Designers of Las Vegas, located on West Flamingo, is now offering new promotions for people in Las Vegas who are looking for dental exams, x-rays, dental implants, or restorative treatments. Promotions include: · $25 for comprehensive exam and x rays (normally $89 for both). · $1000... - September 26, 2019 - Smile Designers of Las Vegas

Ophthalmics, Inc. is Now a Direct Distributor for Akorn Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Akorn, Inc. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Akorn’s line of industry leading pharmaceuticals. Akorn,... - September 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Neurology Associates Updates Name to Embrace Its Neuroscience Roots, Comprehensive Expertise All Processes, Data Stay the Same for Patients, Providers - September 14, 2019 - Neurology Associates

70% Savings Expected on Treating Orthopedic Injuries with Partnership Between Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center, KRMC Physicians, LLC & CPM, Inc. Adding KRMC’s Stem Cell Therapy to an employer’s group health benefits can produce a savings of over 70% on orthopedic injuries where, previously, surgery would have been the only option. In addition, Stem Cell Therapy shows reduced absenteeism in the workplace while reducing the risk of... - September 11, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

Analysis of Global Cancer Data Shines Light on Alternative Gene “switches” in Tumours Novel genomics and computational methods reveal how gene “switches” impact survival rates of cancer patients, paving the way to targeted cancer treatments. - September 08, 2019 - Genome Institute of Singapore

Dermatology Specialists of Georgia Welcomes Gardner Dermatology and Med Spa as Affiliate Practice Dermatology Solutions Group, a physician-owned leading provider of management services and growth resources, is pleased to announce that Alan M. Gardner, MD, has joined their growing group of exceptional dermatologists throughout the southeastern United States and that his practice, Gardner Dermatology... - August 30, 2019 - Dermatology Solutions Group

Plastic Surgery Tijuana Center Surgeon Dr. Rafael Camberos Solis Introduces 360 Mommy Makeover The goal of a mommy makeover is to restore the shape and appearance of a woman's body after childbearing. - August 28, 2019 - Plastic Surgery Tijuana Center

Seattle Regenerative Medicine Center Earns AAAASF Accreditation for Patient Safety Seattle Regenerative Medicine Center (SRMC) in Seattle, WA has demonstrated its commitment to patient safety by gaining accreditation from the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities (AAAASF). AAAASF is celebrating its 37th year of promoting the highest quality patient... - August 26, 2019 - Seattle Regenerative Medicine Center

Neurology Associates Earns MRI Certification from Intersocietal Accreditation Commission The designation not only guarantees that Neurology Associates adheres to and complies with stringent MRI standards and practices, it also extends coverage to patients insured by Medicare. - August 25, 2019 - Neurology Associates

Dr. Ronen Shemesh, PhD Joins the Scientific Advisory Board of CardioLync CardioLync’s Scientific Advisory Board provides knowledge and strategic thinking to influence the continuing development of the company. - August 23, 2019 - CardioLync, Inc.

Construction Equipment Operator's Bum Knee "Just Perfect" After Stem Cell Therapy Provided by Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Orthopedic surgeon insisted that knee replacement surgery was the only way to fix construction equipment operator's bad knee. Stem cell treatment using a patient's own stem cells improved the bad knee and four years later, the knee has given the patient no problems. - August 22, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Presents Seminar on Alternative to Invasive Surgery or Pain Medication Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center, https://kansasrmc.com, is providing an interactive seminar on alternatives to invasive surgery or pain medication. Learn how a client can use their own own stem cells to treat a variety of medical conditions. - August 17, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

Ridgeview Medical Center and PrairieCare Medical Group Enter Agreement to Jointly Operate New Integrated Behavioral Health Service in Waconia Ridgeview Medical Center (Ridgeview), an independent health care system of hospitals, clinics and specialty services, and PrairieCare Medical Group (PCMG), one of the region’s largest providers of inpatient and outpatient psychiatric care, announced today that they are partnering to offer new integrated... - August 02, 2019 - PrairieCare

High-Resolution Genome Mapping Lays Groundwork in Fight Against Antibiotic Resistant Gut Bacteria A study led by scientists from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s (A*STAR) Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), together with clinicians from Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS), has resulted in a breakthrough approach to... - August 02, 2019 - Genome Institute of Singapore

RehabNear.me Provides Recovery Options to Adolescent Opioid Abusers No demographic group is immune to the nation’s current opioid epidemic. Hundreds of thousands of young Americans misuse opioids annually as the percentage of overdose deaths continue to rise. RehabNear.me was introduced as an online resource for the individuals suffering the effects of substance... - July 11, 2019 - RehabNear.me

CCHC to Host 4th Annual Back to School Health & Wellness Event Celebrating National Health Center Week Comprehensive Community Health Centers will be hosting their 4th Annual Back to School Health and Wellness Event on August 3rd, 2019 in Sunland, California. - June 26, 2019 - Comprehensive Community Health Centers (CCHC)

Ophthalmics, Inc. Quickly Reaches 1000 Customer Milestone Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they have now sold to more than 1000 customers in the United States. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to... - June 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Moodcafe Organizes "Time Donation Camp" - a First for India Moodcafe, a mental health venture organized a unique event called Time Donation Camp for the first time. In the event, people could participate for free as a sharer or listener. Sharers could share their emotions or concerns with listeners. Listeners donated 45 minutes of their time to hear out a fellow human being. The event was a huge hit with more than double the number of expected registrations. - June 24, 2019 - Moodcafe

ASA: New Headquarters for the Company Technology, sustainability, lean management are only a few of the guidelines followed when building the new company headquarters in Arcugnano. In the name of welfare and of the spirit of belonging, the new structure, which houses production and offices, has provided for the adoption of innovative solutions in space management and in the choice of furnishings. - June 21, 2019 - ASA srl

Singapore Scientists Discover New Viruses That Identifies High-Risk Individuals of Cantonese Cancer Scientists from the A*STAR's GIS have identified two new EBV viral variants associated with cancers, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) (the most common head and neck cancer in Singapore), gastric cancer, and several kinds of lymphomas. - June 19, 2019 - Genome Institute of Singapore

Comprehensive Community Health Centers Receives Major Covered California Grant Comprehensive Community Health Centers Receives Major Covered California Grant to Ensure the Move to Universal Coverage Includes Neighborhoods in LA County's Service Planning Areas 2 and 4, Encompassing 29 Zip Codes with More than 130,000 Uninsured Individuals. - June 13, 2019 - Comprehensive Community Health Centers (CCHC)

Child Therapy Mood swings, trouble with friends, difficulty in coping and anxiety are difficulties that widely exist in adults but what is overlooked is how even children face it. A child while growing up also goes through various emotional and mental changes in school, at home and in its other surroundings. Children... - June 13, 2019 - PinkyMind

Alternative Therapy in Mental Health Alternative Therapy in Mental health Pinkymind, an online wellness center's that focuses on counselling has gained a lot of traction in the last few months with quite a lot of app downloads and satisfied customers. They are now taking the next step towards better mental well-being by soon introducing... - June 12, 2019 - PinkyMind

Singapore Scientists Discover a Nutrition Pathway to Stamp Out the Start of Cancer In a landmark study, scientists at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s (A*STAR) Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), Bioprocessing Technology Institute (BTI) and oncologists at the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS), have discovered that cancer stem cells, the founder cells of... - May 30, 2019 - Genome Institute of Singapore

PinkyMind: The Journey so Far Stress, worries, panic, anxiety, depression, and problems with relationships lead to discomfort for anyone. Students and householders alike are suffering from the deteriorating lifestyle. Anxiety is an impediment to corporate business goals. Employee performance has been badly affected. Customers look... - May 09, 2019 - PinkyMind

Unveiling the Map to Designing Treatments for Dengue and Zika Viruses Scientists from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s (A*STAR) Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), together with scientists from Duke-NUS Medical School and A*STAR’s Bioinformatics Institute (BII), have mapped out the structures of four dengue and four Zika viruses. The research... - May 08, 2019 - Genome Institute of Singapore

Texas Health Spine & Orthopedic Center is Going All-in with Customer Service Texas Health Spine & Orthopedic Center (THSOC) of Collin County, Texas has established a unique spine and orthopedic referral program that helps patients who are looking for spine and orthopedic services and pairs them with a patient navigator to provide them with a knowledgeable, dedicated person... - May 06, 2019 - Texas Health Spine & Orthopedic Center

PatientClick Launches Practice Performance Suite Module Gold standard EHR and Practice Management solution, PatientClick, launches Artificial Intelligence module to help administrative staff and clinicians to get Key Performance Indicators (KPI) data from their own practice. With changes in the healthcare industry, reimbursement models and ongoing compliance... - May 03, 2019 - PatientClick

MD Stem Cells New Alzheimer’s Treatment Shows Early Benefits Initial memory improvements following ACIST stem cells may hold promise for ALZ. - April 24, 2019 - MD Stem Cells

The International Society for The Advancement of Spine Surgery Appoints Texas Back Institute’s Dr. Jack Zigler as New President The Texas Back Institute is thrilled to share that Dr. Jack Zigler, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon in Plano, TX, has been named the new president of ISASS (the International Society for The Advancement of Spine Surgery) for the 2019/2020 year. ISASS announced the news during their annual conference on Thursday,... - April 18, 2019 - Texas Back Institute

Allamuchy Mayor Gives Proclamation for 15 Years of Giving Back Allamuchy Township Mayor Rick Lomonaco, gave a proclamation on Saturday, April 13, 2019, to recognize the many contributions and services of Dr. James R. Fedich, giving back to the community and helping others along the way. Village Family Clinic celebrated its 15-year anniversary on Saturday in grand fashion. - April 17, 2019 - Village Family Clinic

Dr. Varkarakis, Board Certified Plastic and Craniofacial Surgeon Discusses New Technique to Address Aging in the Face Using the Browlift with an upper eyelid incision to address aging in the upper face With aging, the soft tissues of the face lose the support from the brow and the eye brow takes a lower position. Also with the excess skin of the eyelid, the goal is normally try to lift up our eye brows in order to... - April 12, 2019 - GV Plastic Surgery

Ophthalmics, Inc. Becomes a Direct Distributor of Bausch Health Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Bausch Health. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Bausch Health’s line of industry leading pharmaceuticals. Bausch... - April 05, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.