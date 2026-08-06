As patients across the U.S. continue to face challenges in accessing weight loss medications due to ongoing shortages, Dr. Kuri & Associates is stepping up to provide an effective, long-term solution. In response to growing demand and to help those struggling with obesity, Dr. Kuri & Associates is now offering a price reduction on Gastric Sleeve Surgery, a highly effective weight loss procedure available at their state-of-the-art facility in Tijuana, Mexico. - March 02, 2025 - Dr Kuri & Associates