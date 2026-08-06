Recent Headlines
Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus Sponsors the Hamptons Concours d’Elegance Supporting the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation
Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus and Pincus Plastic Surgery proudly sponsored the 2026 Hamptons Concours d'Elegance, one of the Hamptons' premier luxury charity events, bringing together exotic automobiles, luxury brands, community leaders, and philanthropists for a day dedicated to supporting the... - August 06, 2026 - Pincus Plastic Surgery
Vertis Health Appoints Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration
Vertis Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration. Hollie’s appointment marks an important step in Vertis’s commitment to providing effective and reliable services across Worcestershire, with her role focusing on the new Neighbourhood Health programme. - August 06, 2026 - Vertis Health
The Pointe Malibu to Present Specialty Care Research at Transform Trauma Oxford 2026 Conference Alongside Global Industry Leaders
The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center will participate in the Transform Trauma Oxford 2026 conference, held in Oxford, UK, from September 14–17, 2026. As the world’s largest trauma, mental health, and wellbeing conference, the event will feature over 100 speakers and 6,000 attendees, focusing on the neurophysiological mechanics of recovery. - July 31, 2026 - The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center
Cascala Partners with FLAACOs to Advance Care Transition Intelligence for Florida ACOs
Cascala, a leading provider of AI-powered care transition intelligence for Accountable Care Organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with the Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOs), a ValueH™ organization. The partnership will help FLAACOs member... - July 30, 2026 - Florida Association of ACOs
Naugatuck Valley ENT and Connecticut Ear, Nose & Throat Sinus & Allergy Specialists Announce Merger
Two of Connecticut’s leading ENT practices join forces to form Connecticut ENT Allergy & Sinus of Waterbury, CT and deliver broader, more comprehensive otolaryngology care to patients throughout the Connecticut region. - July 23, 2026 - Connecticut ENT Allergy & Sinus
Edge Optics Loveland Grand Opening Celebration on July 17 & 18
Edge Optics will be celebrating the Grand Opening of its Loveland Office with special in office discounts, giveaways, live music, food, drinks and more - all day on Friday, July 17 & Saturday, July 18 - be sure to stop by for the festivities. - July 11, 2026 - Edge Optics
Alex Martin, DDS Expands Sleep Apnea Treatment Options with Custom Oral Appliance Therapy in Scottsdale
Alex Martin, DDS is expanding treatment options for Scottsdale patients diagnosed with sleep apnea by offering custom oral appliance therapy. The addition provides eligible individuals with a personalized alternative to traditional CPAP therapy and reflects the practice's continued commitment to comprehensive patient care. - June 24, 2026 - Alex Martin DDS
Dr. Kamran Khan Bridges Gap Between AI Research and Practical Plastic Surgery Education
AI is reshaping plastic surgery education. Dr. Kamran Khan is leading research on how AI can support surgical training and clinical decision-making safely and responsibly. His work is being applied through Plasty Q and at Amelia Aesthetics, pushing a more modern, tech-enabled approach to patient care and education. - June 10, 2026 - Amelia Aesthetics
Edge Optics Expands to Loveland — Bringing Elevated Eye Care and Big Community Impact
Edge Optics, a locally owned, family-operated eye care practice known for its unique blend of top-notch medical expertise, handpicked eyewear, and deep-rooted community involvement, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location in Loveland. The new clinic will begin seeing patients on June 4, 2026. - June 01, 2026 - Edge Optics
Dr. Rafi Fredman Presents Preservé® Breast Augmentation Technique to Plastic Surgeons as Demand for Faster Recovery Continues to Grow
Kansas City presentation highlights growing interest in Preservé®, awake breast augmentation, and shorter recovery times. - May 26, 2026 - Amelia Aesthetics
Predict Health Acquires Insightin Health Platform to Create a Unified AI Solution for Payer Intelligence and Member Engagement
Combined platform will help health plans identify risk earlier, activate personalized member engagement, and improve retention, quality, care gap closure, and member experience through AI-driven intelligence and orchestration. - May 19, 2026 - Predict Health
Sedgh Plastic Surgery Introduces Vectra 3D Imaging for More Precise Patient Consultations
Los Angeles-Based Plastic Surgery Practice Adopts Advanced 3D Simulation Technology to Enhance Consultation Accuracy and Patient Confidence - May 12, 2026 - Sedgh Plastic Surgery
Advanced Solution Announces Appointment of Daniel Kent as Chief Executive Officer
Advanced Solution Announces Appointment of Daniel Kent as Chief Executive Officer; Founder Luke D. Etter Transitions to Chairman of the Board as Company Strengthens Leadership Structure for Strategic Growth - May 05, 2026 - Advanced Solution
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Celebrates 12 Years and 4,000+ Patients Treated
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center celebrates 12 years of service and more than 4,000 patients treated nationwide. With locations in Manhattan and Leawood, Kansas, the center offers regenerative therapies using patients’ own cells, including stem cell procedures and PRP. Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center also provides a specialized neuropathy program, expanding non-surgical options to help patients improve function, reduce pain, and enhance quality of life. - April 01, 2026 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center
Healthbook+ Appoints Nationally Recognized Lifestyle Medicine Leader Dr. Amy Mechley as Chief Clinical and Strategy Officer
HealthBook+ appointed physician executive Dr. Amy Mechley as Chief Clinical and Strategy Officer to lead clinical strategy, governance, and enterprise health initiatives. With nearly 30 years of experience and leadership in Lifestyle Medicine, she will help advance PaiGE, the company’s Agentic Medical Partner, ensuring clinically validated AI that reduces clinician workload, improves workflows, and enables better patient outcomes. - March 18, 2026 - HealthBook+
Quality Recovery Announces Recovery SAP AG
Quality recovery, a healthcare company, is releasing a new silver impregnated surgical dressing designed to prevent infection in surgical sites. - February 23, 2026 - Quality Recovery
InstaMD’s Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Qualifies on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio
InstaMD announced that its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution has been qualified on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio after completing the platform’s evaluation process. The qualification reflects alignment with criteria for intended use, value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, supporting scalable, workflow-integrated remote care delivery for healthcare organizations. - February 13, 2026 - InstaMD Inc.
TKSoftware Launches AI-Powered ICONIC Pro Billing Software to Reduce Claim Denials and Maximize Reimbursements
TKSoftware Inc. today announced AI-Powered ICONIC Pro Billing Software. Designed to assist the office staff code charges correctly and efficiently. This is a major leap forward in Healthcare Billing Software powered by the best in class clearinghouse and revenue cycle support team in the industry. - February 13, 2026 - TKSoftware Inc.
Oklahoma Rise 25 in 25 RHTP Task Force Launches with MCOK Support to Accelerate Oklahoma-Led $1 Billion+ 5 Year Rural Health Transformation Program Effort
An independent, execution-focused collaborative based at the MCOK Oklahoma City Innovation Lab will convene health leaders, healthcare innovators, and clinical medical professionals to deploy AI-enabled planning tools in support of Oklahoma's statewide Rural Health Transformation Program initiatives. - January 02, 2026 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
Solving Healthcare’s Biggest Challenges: Why Member Intelligence and the Member Journey Matter More Than Ever
Payors and healthcare leaders are experiencing shrinking margins, rising CAHPS/HOS pressure, and increasing member expectations. Predict Health just released new results showing how health plans are using member intelligence, AI, real-world data, and advanced analytics to improve Stars, reduce churn, and strengthen retention. - December 02, 2025 - Predict Health
Gallion Health Appoints Mathieu Baissac as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Innovation and Growth
Gallion Health has appointed Mathieu Baissac as Chief Technology Officer to lead technology strategy and platform scalability. Baissac will drive innovation across engineering, data, and DevOps to advance Gallion’s mission of transforming the “bill-only” supply chain for health systems. The company’s cloud platform automates surgical billing and analytics, reducing task time by 75% and billing errors from 18% to 3%. - November 20, 2025 - Gallion Health, Inc.
Quoris Launches, Ringing in the Next Chapter of ROI International
In response to the rhythm of healthcare transformation, Quoris sets a new standard for healthcare consulting with legacy expertise and modern insights. - November 17, 2025 - Quoris
Van Wey & Metzler PLLC Ranked a "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News - Best Lawyers for 2026
Dallas Firm Earns Metropolitan Tier 1 Ranking in Personal Injury Litigation, Reinforcing Expertise in Catastrophic Injury and Medical Malpractice - November 06, 2025 - Van Wey & Metzler
Recovery Care of Columbia Named “Best of Tennessee 2025 – Regional Winner” in Substance Abuse Treatment & Recovery Practices
Recovery Care of Columbia, a locally owned and Joint Commission-accredited addiction treatment provider based in Brentwood, Tennessee, has been named a Best of Tennessee 2025 – Regional Winner by Guide to Tennessee for excellence in substance abuse treatment and recovery practices. - November 06, 2025 - Recovery Care of Columbia
Gallion Health Achieves HITRUST e1 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Cybersecurity and Information Protection
HITRUST Certification validates Gallion Health is meeting rigorous cybersecurity and data protection standards through independent assessment and assurance. - November 04, 2025 - Gallion Health, Inc.
OrthoAlliance Partners with Match Point Pickleball Club; Dr. Scott Smith Named Medical Director
OrthoAlliance is proud to announce a new partnership with Match Point Pickleball Club, Central Ohio's premier pickleball destination. Through this collaboration, Dr. Scott Smith, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist with OrthoNeuro, an OrthoAlliance partner practice, has been named Medical Director for the club. - November 03, 2025 - OrthoAlliance
Physicians Seeking Freedom: The Rise of Independent Medical Practices as Corporate Medicine Faces Backlash
Amid growing frustration among physicians, nurse practitioners, and other healthcare providers with the constraints and challenges of corporate healthcare systems, more clinicians are seeking alternatives that allow them to practice medicine and wellness in ways that align with their values and... - October 24, 2025 - Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting and Management
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties Welcomes Dr. Collin Krebs in October
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties is pleased to announce that Dr. Collin Krebs, a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine, will join the practice on October 13, 2025. Dr. Krebs will treat patients at the Chardon and Middlefield offices. - October 10, 2025 - OrthoAlliance
Dr. David Pincus of Pincus Plastic Surgery Named #1 Plastic Surgeon in New York and Florida by Hippo Medical
Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus, founder of Pincus Plastic Surgery, has been honored with the America’s Top Plastic Surgeon Award by Hippo Medical, recognizing him as the #1 plastic surgeon in both New York and Florida for his excellence in patient safety, surgical artistry, and natural aesthetic results. - September 17, 2025 - Pincus Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry Grand Opening
Cordial Psychiatry Announces Grand Opening of New Yonkers Office Cordial Psychiatry is proud to announce the grand opening of its new office at 955 Yonkers Avenue, Suite 102, Yonkers, NY 10704. The celebration will take place on Monday, September 8th at 5:00 PM, with local leaders, staff, and... - September 03, 2025 - Cordial Psychiatry
MCOK Releases RHTP Co-Pilot AI Tool to Develop & Submit Proposals for $500M Funding of Oklahoma Rural Health
MCOK launched the Oklahoma Rural Health Transformation Co-Pilot, a custom GPT-5 powered tool enabling clinicians, policymakers, and communities to develop and submit proposals for $500M in federal RHTP funding. The platform supports ideas in workforce, telehealth, prevention, behavioral health, and value-based care. Submissions to OSDH are due Sept 5, 2025. - September 02, 2025 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
Grelin Health Appoints Former DocuSign Marketing Director as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Growth in Autonomous RCM
Grelin Health, the AI-powered company pioneering Autonomous Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), has appointed Mike Wagner as Chief Marketing Officer. Wagner, a former DocuSign marketing leader with 25+ years in SaaS and healthcare growth, will lead Grelin’s go-to-market strategy as the company prepares for a Seed+ raise. - August 29, 2025 - Grelin Health
Med-Care Providers Expands Telehealth, Mental Health, and In-Home Primary Care Services in Las Vegas
Med-Care Providers, a Nevada-based healthcare practice, announces the expansion of its services including telehealth, primary care, psychiatry, counseling, neurofeedback therapy, pain management, and in-home visits. The practice is committed to improving accessibility and outcomes for patients in Las Vegas and across Nevada. - August 28, 2025 - Med-Care Providers
HPA Unveils AirICU Max+: Precision Aerosol Therapy for the Next Era of Critical Care
HPA launches the TGA-approved AirICU Max+, an advanced mesh nebuliser delivering safer, precise, and efficient respiratory therapy. - August 24, 2025 - HPA
Progress Counseling Group Expands to North Carolina with New Mooresville Counseling Center
Progress Counseling Group (PCG), a leader in compassionate mental health care across Florida, is proud to announce the opening of its newest counseling center, and its first location outside of Florida, at 500 S Main St., Mooresville, NC 28115. This marks a major milestone in PCG’s three-year... - August 07, 2025 - Progress Counseling Group
Dr. Brian Badman Performs Indiana’s First Augmented Reality-Assisted Shoulder Replacement Surgery at Central Indiana Orthopedics
Central Indiana Orthopedics is proud to announce a groundbreaking advancement in orthopedic surgery: Dr. Brian Badman, a board-certified, fellowship-trained shoulder surgeon, has performed the first augmented reality-assisted shoulder replacement surgery in the state of Indiana using the ARVIS®... - August 04, 2025 - Central Indiana Orthopedics
Amputation Prevention Experts Health Network Appoints Dr. John Capotorto as Executive Medical Director
Amputation Prevention Experts Health Network (APEX) has appointed John Capotorto, MD, as Executive Medical Director. A wound care expert with over 25 years of clinical and leadership experience, Dr. Capotorto will help drive APEX’s national clinical strategy and education efforts alongside Chief Medical Officer Krishna Jain, MD. - July 31, 2025 - Amputation Prevention Experts Health Network
Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma (MCOK) Launches Bold "25 in 25 Initiative" to Radically Improve Oklahoma’s Healthcare Ranking
The Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma (MCOK) has launched the "25 in 25 Initiative" to improve Oklahoma's healthcare ranking from 49th to 25th by 2050. The initiative involves healthcare providers, businesses, and policymakers to tackle systemic healthcare issues. Immediate projects include telehealth pilots and a statewide musculoskeletal health data dashboard. The goal is to reach 40th in five years and ultimately the top 25. MCOK invites all Oklahomans to join the effort. - July 22, 2025 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
East Valley Psychiatric Services: A New Era of Personalized Mental Health Care in Arizona
Queen Creek, AZ resident, Joseph Caracci, a board-certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, announces the launch of East Valley Psychiatric Services, a mental health practice serving Gilbert, Queen Creek, Mesa, Chandler, and San Tan Valley. With a focus on holistic, evidence-based care, the practice offers personalized treatment plans for ADHD, anxiety, depression, PTSD, and more. Patients can expect compassionate and collaborative care in a judgment-free environment. - July 16, 2025 - East Valley Psychiatric Services, PLLC
OrthoAlliance Names Dr. Paul Eichenseer as First Chief Physician Officer
OrthoAlliance, a leading orthopedic management organization, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Paul Eichenseer as its first Chief Physician Officer (CPO). This milestone appointment reflects OrthoAlliance’s commitment to strengthening its physician-led leadership model and advancing... - July 08, 2025 - OrthoAlliance
Heallist Launches All-in-One Platform to Book 3,000+ Holistic Services Across 200+ Modalities Worldwide
Heallist, a global platform for holistic practitioners, has officially launched its all-in-one public marketplace, now offering over 3,000 bookable holistic services across 200+ modalities including reiki, acupuncture, astrology, functional nutrition, and more. With 2,000+ practitioners from 55+ countries, Heallist bridges the gap in the wellness space by combining practice management tools with public discoverability. - June 09, 2025 - Heallist
WENO Exchange e-Prescribing Module Now Available in OpenEMR v7.0.2 and Above
This integration provides OpenEMR users the ability to electronically transmit prescriptions securely and efficiently—without the need for traditional third-party networks. - March 30, 2025 - Weno Exchange LLC
Kay Van Wey, Founder of Van Wey, Metzler and Williams and Fierce Patient Advocate Testifies in Favor of Texas HB923
Renowned medical malpractice attorney and patient safety advocate Kay Van Wey testified before the Texas House Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee in support of HB 923, a bill aimed at reforming the Texas Medical Disclosure Panel (TMDP) to ensure greater transparency and fairness in the informed consent process for patients. - March 14, 2025 - Van Wey & Metzler
Noki Unveils Conversational AI Agents Automating Patient Intake
Noki, a Thinkhat company, has officially launched its AI intake agents designed to streamline patient intake and optimize provider workflows. - March 14, 2025 - Thinkhat
Dr. Kuri & Associates Responds to Semaglutide Shortage with Price Reduction on Gastric Sleeve Surgery & Lap-Band Revision Surgery
As patients across the U.S. continue to face challenges in accessing weight loss medications due to ongoing shortages, Dr. Kuri & Associates is stepping up to provide an effective, long-term solution. In response to growing demand and to help those struggling with obesity, Dr. Kuri & Associates is now offering a price reduction on Gastric Sleeve Surgery, a highly effective weight loss procedure available at their state-of-the-art facility in Tijuana, Mexico. - March 02, 2025 - Dr Kuri & Associates
Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center Honored with the Medicus Integra Award for Excellence in Physician & APP Well-Being
Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center earned the Medicus Integra Award from The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being for its commitment to clinician wellness, reducing burnout, and improving patient care. Through mentorship, leadership development, and flexible schedules, White Oak fosters a culture of support that boosts morale, collaboration, and fulfillment for physicians and APPs, benefiting both patients and the broader community. - February 25, 2025 - The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being
Skip the Injections: Dr. Kuri Offers a Limited-Time Discount on Permanent Weight Loss Surgery
Dr. Kuri is pleased to announce a limited-time offer of $1,000 off Gastric Sleeve Surgery at Hospital Blue Medical Tower in Tijuana, Mexico. This special promotion reduces the cost of the procedure to $4,500, making it more accessible for those seeking effective weight loss solutions. It also... - February 14, 2025 - Dr Kuri & Associates
The Coalition for Physician Well-Being Announces Name Change to The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being
The Coalition for Physician Well-Being has announced its official transition to The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being, reinforcing its commitment to supporting both physicians and advanced practice providers (APPs) in professional and personal well-being. This change reflects the organization’s dedication to fostering wholeness, community, and fulfillment in medicine through education, collaboration, and systemic initiatives that promote lasting well-being in healthcare. - February 11, 2025 - The Coalition for Physician & APP Well-Being
AaNeel-Supported ACOs Achieve Significant Cost Savings and Outperform National Benchmarks in PY23
Technology-driven solutions empower ACOs to optimize cost savings, enhance care coordination, and achieve superior value-based care outcomes. - February 05, 2025 - AaNeel
Spotlight on heart&core Sports and Medical’s Shirl Post-Surgical Bra, Uniquely Designed for Heart Surgery
A big highlight for February’s American Heart Month, heart&core's newest bra features a patent-pending double zipper for two sizing options and easy closure to deliver secure compression as a heart surgery patient heals. While breast surgery patients are aware they need a surgical bra, not as many heart patients are informed of surgical bra options. Our bra was designed with help from heart specialists and addresses specific needs post-heart surgery. - February 03, 2025 - heart&core