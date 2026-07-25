Recent Headlines
Within Sports
HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) Marks First Anniversary with Community Fitness Event
Celebrate one year of health, fitness, and community at HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) on Saturday, September 12. The free anniversary event features mini fitness challenges, local vendors, giveaways, wellness partners, studio tours, and a chance to win a free one-year membership. Everyone is welcome to join the celebration and experience the benefits of 24/7 infrared fitness. - July 25, 2026 - HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem)
Caldwell University to Induct Six Into Athletics Hall of Fame November 6
Soccer’s Fraser, Softball’s (Jackson) Scull, Basketball’s (Lynch) Emmons, (Chatman) Jones, Volleyball’s Roth Gain Ultimate Student-Athlete Honors in 10th Hall Class; Former Women’s Basketball Coach Cimino Also Feted for Success on Court and Support of CU Athletics. - July 24, 2026 - Caldwell University
Kate Pellegrino Named Caldwell University's Head Women's Soccer Coach
Kate Pellegrino, who has served as a collegiate assistant coach at Quinnipiac University and Bard College and as a head and assistant at various other levels, has been named Caldwell University Head Women's Soccer Coach, it was announced today by Mark A. Corino, Assistant Vice President and... - July 20, 2026 - Caldwell University
Italian Red Clay Tradition Finds a New Home in California: Coach Zibu Ncube and Manfredi Vergine Developing American Tennis Talent
Italian coach Manfredi Vergine and California coach Zibu Ncube are bringing the European red-clay tradition to Southern California. Training on a rare backyard red clay court, they emphasize footwork, patience, endurance, and long-term development. - July 14, 2026 - The Tennis Compound
MyOutdoorJoy Celebrates the Launch of the New One Million Kids Outdoors Initiative
MyOutdoorJoy is excited to be an official partner of the One Million Kids Outdoors (1MKO) initiative. In partnership with the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the One Million Kids Outdoors (1MKO) Initiative is a national movement that aims to get one million kids outdoors over the next year to transform their health and well-being. - July 09, 2026 - MyOutdoorJoy
Positive Athlete to Honor North Texas' Most Positive Student-Athletes and Coaches at 2026 Awards Experience on June 30 in Frisco
Positive Athlete will conclude its 2025-26 North Texas program year on June 30 by honoring the region's most positive student-athletes and coaches during the 2026 North Texas Positive Athlete Awards Experience at the Scottish Rite for Children Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Frisco. The... - June 26, 2026 - Positive Athlete
Give Dad the Gift of More Life This Father’s Day with Man Flow Yoga
How to help dad age slower, feel better, and add more high-quality, pain-free years to his life. - June 16, 2026 - Man Flow Yoga
Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers Named Grand Marshal for 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade Benefiting Florida Veterans and Celebrating America's 250th
The Hernando Beach Yacht Club's 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade returns July 4, 2026, benefiting the Florida Veterans Foundation. Hernando County Administrator and Navy submarine veteran Jeff Rogers will serve as Grand Marshal during a patriotic celebration marking America's 250th anniversary. The event includes a decorated boat parade, live music, Quilts of Honor presentations, silent auction, raffle, and family activities. - June 15, 2026 - Hernando Beach Yacht Club
The Missing Link Between Rehab and Fitness? OITOO Has Been Using it for Over 20 Years
OITOO Continues Its Pioneering Approach Bridging the Gap Between Rehabilitation and Fitness with Muscle Activation Techniques Too many people are left in limbo between physio and fitness. Their pain may have improved, but they’re not yet ready to train confidently. OITOO spent more than 20... - June 13, 2026 - OITOO
NuRev Wholesale Launches Dedicated Platform for Wholesale Research Peptide Procurement
New Wholesale Program Designed to Support Laboratories, Research Organizations, Distributors, and Qualified Business Buyers - June 07, 2026 - NuRev Wholesale
World Long Drive Rankings Update: Scottie Pearman Rises to World #1
Greensboro, NC native Scottie Pearman, is the new World #1 Long Driver in new official rankings. All sights are set on the World Championships. - May 28, 2026 - World Long Drive
Gotham Motorsports Dominates Maranello Cup at International GT Race Weekend at Lime Rock Park with Ferrari
Gotham Motorsports - Racing with Ferrari's in Racing America's International GT series at Lime Rock Park, CT this memorial day week. The two Gotham Motorsports Ferraris placed 1st and 2nd the for the Maranello Cup. - May 28, 2026 - Gotham Motorsports
Marathon Adventures Announces Second White Continent Triathlon to be Held in Antarctica in January 2027
Building on the success of the inaugural White Continent Triathlon in December 2025, the first swim/bike/run triathlon ever held in Antarctica. In spite of grueling weather conditions encountered in December 2025, the date for the second White Continent Triathlon has been announced. The event is scheduled for January 18, 2027. - May 27, 2026 - Marathon Adventures
Zen Host Properties' Luxury Retreat in Marietta, GA, Puts Baseball Tournament Families Minutes from the Diamond
Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, a 4-acre, 5 bedroom vacation rental, offers a home base for East Cobb Baseball families. - May 23, 2026 - Zen Host Properties
E20 Training Announces the Formation of Its Scientific and Strategic Advisory Board
E20 appoints four distinguished experts — spanning interventional cardiology, clinical exercise physiology, science communication, and elite fitness operations — to guide the company’s next phase of growth. - May 20, 2026 - E20 Training
Positive Athlete Announces 2025-26 North Texas Positive Athletes of the Year
Positive Athlete announced its 2025-26 North Texas Positive Athletes of the Year, honoring 32 standout student-athletes and coaches across DFW for leadership, resilience, service, and character. The program received 1,000+ nominations from 307 schools across 37 sports, recognizing individuals who exemplify positivity both on and off the field. - May 10, 2026 - Positive Athlete
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa - May 01, 2026 - 8XBET
Dripping Springs Pop Warner Tigers Open 2026 Season Registration, Launch Sponsorship & Volunteer Initiatives
The Dripping Springs Youth Sports Association (DSYSA) has opened registration for the 2026 Dripping Springs Pop Warner Tigers youth football season, welcoming athletes ages 5 to 12 across the Dripping Springs community. As part of Pop Warner Little Scholars, the nation’s largest youth football and cheer organization, the program emphasizes both athletic development and academic achievement. - April 09, 2026 - Dripping Springs Pop Warner Football
Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast Expands Global Reach Through Authentic Combat Sports Media and Brand Partnerships
Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast grows its global audience, connecting fighters, coaches, and fans through authentic content, industry insight, and brand collaborations. - April 08, 2026 - Pu'u Muay Thai
Boynton Beach Martial Arts Academy Launches "Modern Survival" Self‑Defense Training Led by Grandmaster Pedro Rodriguez
New 2026 programs in Boynton Beach, Florida, help families, women, and professionals learn real‑world self‑defense, not just sport martial arts. - April 02, 2026 - Boynton Beach Martial Arts Academy
Marietta's Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, Managed by Zen Host Properties, Opens Its Doors to FIFA World Cup 2026 Fans Descending on Atlanta
As the world prepares to descend on Atlanta for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, one Marietta estate is positioning itself as a game-day home base for fans seeking both stadium excitement and sanctuary-level serenity. Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom private estate nestled on four... - March 30, 2026 - Zen Host Properties
National Martial Arts League Opens Investment Opportunity for Accredited Investors Nationwide
The National Martial Arts League (NMAL) is launching a 32-city professional martial arts team league and is inviting accredited investors to participate in building America’s first national point martial arts league. - March 14, 2026 - The National Martial Arts League
Desert Mountain Club Earns Prestigious Blue Zones Approved™ Triple Designation, Setting a New Standard for Well-Being in a Leading Luxury Lifestyle Community
Desert Mountain Club, one of the most exclusive golf clubs in Scottsdale, is proud to announce it has achieved the distinction of being a Blue Zones Approved™ Participating Organization by the Blue Zones Project®. This honor places the Club among a select group of organizations worldwide committed to exceptional standards of vitality, longevity, and purposeful living in a premier Scottsdale AZ country club setting. - March 04, 2026 - DesertMountain Club
Cris Cyborg to Headline Nação Cyborg 15 in Historic World Title Boxing Bout – March 28, 2026 in Curitiba
Cris Cyborg looks to become first combat sports athlete to hold a world championship in MMA and Professional boxing simultaneously with WIBA world Title fight March 28, 2026 in Curitiba, Brazil. - February 25, 2026 - Cris Cyborg
New "Playball Baseball Game" Music Video Revives a Classic Baseball Singalong for the 2026 Season
Florida songwriter Alan Ross Frisher releases an AI-enhanced music video timed for Spring Training—built around a family-inspired baseball anthem written decades ago. - February 17, 2026 - Alan Ross Frisher
Evolver Fitness Welcomes New Trainer Justin Wright to Its Coaching Team in Norwalk, Connecticut
As Evolver Fitness continues to expand its impact in Fairfield County, the addition of Justin Wright reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to raising the standard of personal training in the region. - February 15, 2026 - Evolver Fitness
SwingScribe Launches 2026 Girls Golf Initiative in Partnership with LPGA Foundation’s Girls Golf
SwingScribe announces the launch of its 2026 Girls Golf Initiative in partnership with Girls Golf, a program of the LPGA Foundation. The nationwide program will distribute 15,000 SwingScribe golf journals to Girls Golf participants, helping young girls build confidence, consistency, and self-belief through structured learning and reflection on and off the course. - February 04, 2026 - SwingScribe
Bad Juju Golf Selected for Men’s Apparel Segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show
Bad Juju Golf, a family-owned golf and lifestyle brand founded in 2024 and launched in 2025, is featured among a select group of brands in the Men’s Apparel segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show. The segment highlights the brand’s elevated men’s performance apparel designed to transition seamlessly on and off the course. - January 27, 2026 - Bad Juju Golf
Nomad Fit Lab Mobile DEXA Scan Service Launches Accountability Duo Offer
Nomad Fit Lab is offering an Accountability Duo DEXA scan limited time offer. Get two full-body DEXA scans for one low price. Bring a friend, get your body composition data, and stay on track together. - January 21, 2026 - Nomad Fit Lab
Megasports Progressive Introduces “Freeplay” Platform for Global Sports Fans
Megasports Progressive announced the launch of its new “Freeplay” website, offering entertainment-only gameplay for sports fans worldwide who may not be eligible for cash competitions. The platform provides access to Megasports’ contest structure without monetary stakes. - December 12, 2025 - Megasports Progressive
Tiger-Rock Martial Arts Appoints Jami Bond as Vice President of Growth
Tiger-Rock Martial Arts, a leading martial arts franchise for over 40 years, announces Jami Bond, CFE, as Vice President of Growth. Bond brings 20+ years of franchise leadership and ownership experience to drive nationwide expansion and support franchisees. Tiger-Rock offers a proven, turnkey business model and science-backed training system for entrepreneurs seeking growth and community impact. - December 10, 2025 - Tiger-Rock Martial Arts
CGI Federal Partners with EX2 Adventures to Support Local Charity Through the 2025 Fall Backyard Burn Trail Running Series
EX2 Adventures is proud to announce that CGI Federal is serving as the Charity Matching Partner for the 2025 Fall Backyard Burn Trail Running Series, Northern Virginia’s premier trail running series. Through this partnership, CGI Federal is matching up to $5,000 in participant... - December 10, 2025 - EX2 Adventures
Megasports Progressive Launches Exciting New Daily Shootouts for Instant Competition and Daily Rewards
Megasports Progressive is thrilled to announce the launch of Daily Shootouts, a brand-new contest format designed to deliver fast-paced excitement and immediate results for sports enthusiasts. Daily Shootouts are one-day, winner-take-all competitions that run independently from the... - December 03, 2025 - Megasports Progressive
Shadi Forrest Introduces Studio Forrest: A New Creative Force in Alpine Ski Filming and Mountain Videography
If you’ve spent time on the slopes in Verbier, you already know this place is built for unforgettable moments: clean snow, wide open pistes, secret powder stashes, and one of the most energetic ski communities in the Alps. But capturing those moments properly isn’t always easy. GoPros... - December 02, 2025 - Studio Forrest
Shrewsbury Welcomes the Season with “It’s Home for the Holidays” Tree Lighting Ceremony
The Shrewsbury Parks and Recreation Department invites residents and visitors to kick off the holiday season at Shrewsbury: It’s Home for the Holidays, Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, December 5 at the Shrewsbury City Center (5200 Shrewsbury Ave). This beloved annual celebration begins at... - November 30, 2025 - Shrewsbury Parks and Recreation Department
Hernando Beach Christmas Boat Parade Returns December 13 Plus New Lights Contest
After a year’s pause following Hurricane Helene, the Hernando Beach Yacht Club Christmas Boat Parade returns December 13. The beloved event celebrates the season while supporting Toys for Tots, collecting new, unwrapped gifts for local families. New this year, Marina Rose Cruises and community partners introduce the Hernando Beach Holiday Lights Contest, inviting canal-side homes to compete and spread holiday cheer. - November 26, 2025 - Hernando Beach Yacht Club
You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) Announces National Licensing Plan & Safe Bet Overlay™ - A National Framework Upholding the Integrity of the Game
In a decisive step to restore trust, transparency, and fairness across America’s rapidly expanding sports-betting ecosystem, You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) today announced the launch of its comprehensive licensing and enforcement program for the company’s foundational micro-betting patents—including U.S. Patent Nos. 11,636,737 and 11,645,893, covering real-time mobile wagering, dynamic in-play triggers, integrity timestamps, and sub-10-second micro-event betting windows. - November 25, 2025 - You Call The Play
Leap Expands Marketing & Analytics Solution with New Key Leaders to Drive Growth
Leap Event Technology just launched a fully built-out Marketing & Analytics powerhouse designed to help clients sell more tickets, reach more fans, and better understand their audiences. Led by top strategists, innovators, and creatives from brands like the NBA, Nike, and Live Nation, this new offering turns data into real outcomes, not more dashboards, giving clients a transparent, end-to-end growth engine across every channel. - November 20, 2025 - Leap Event Technology
ATSwins Surpasses 1,400 Users and Launches 2025 NCAAB Betting Guide
ATSwins.ai, an artificial intelligence–powered sports analytics platform, has surpassed 1,400 registered users and introduced its 2025 NCAAB Betting Guide. The milestone highlights the platform’s expanding user base and continued focus on delivering actionable, data-driven insights as... - November 03, 2025 - ATSwins
PlayerProps.ai Outperforms Competitors to Take #1 Spot as Most Accurate NFL Prop Prediction App
Top-ranked AI-powered sports betting research platform wins BetSmart’s inaugural NFL Player Prop Projection Bracket, out-doing BettingPros, Rithmm, Props.Cash, Action Network, and others to claim the top accuracy title. - October 29, 2025 - Better Bets Inc
MAX Fitness & Wellness of Hillsborough Honored with Hillsborough Athletic Excellence Award
MAX Fitness & Wellness of Hillsborough has been awarded the 2025 Hillsborough Athletic Excellence Award by the Hillsborough Business Association. The honor, determined by community votes, recognizes the center’s outstanding commitment to helping residents of all fitness levels live stronger, healthier lives through fitness, nutrition, and motivation. - October 25, 2025 - THE MAX Challenge
Nosedrip.com Marketplace Launches for Global Surf Community
Nosedrip.com is an innovative platform built to connect the surf culture and its gear, apparel, destinations, experiences and much more. - October 14, 2025 - Nosedrip
PRO EM National Event Services Announces Acquisition of Top Productions, Expanding Flooring and Scaffolding Capabilities on the West Coast
PRO EM National Event Services, a national leader in premium event rental solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of Top Productions, a premier provider of event flooring and specialty structure solutions based in California. This strategic acquisition significantly expands PRO EM’s... - October 09, 2025 - PRO EM National Event Services
Positive Athlete Launches New Platform: Over 2,100 Nominations Signal Strong Response
Positive Athlete announced the launch of its new desktop and mobile application, designed to address a critical challenge facing student-athletes nationwide: the transition from competitive sports to professional careers. Launched September 8, the comprehensive platform provides lifetime free... - October 08, 2025 - Positive Athlete
LA Maison Pilates EMS Redefines Wellness in Beverly Hills
LA Maison Pilates EMS Brings Elevated European Wellness to Beverly Hills LA Maison Pilates EMS is redefining wellness in Beverly Hills with a refined blend of Pilates and Whole-Body EMS (Electro Muscle Stimulation) training. Inspired by European wellness culture, the studio combines precision movement, cutting-edge technology, and personalized attention to offer a boutique experience unlike any other in the city. - October 07, 2025 - LA Maison Pilates EMS
Pro Boxer Bryant Perrella Releases "The Master Boxer: A Definitive Guide to Becoming a World Class Fighter"
After two decades in the ring, Perrella shares elite strategies, mindset frameworks, and training systems for next generation fighters. - September 30, 2025 - Bryant Perrella
Longevity World Cup Launches: A Global Sport Where Age is the Advantage
The Longevity World Cup, launching September 16, 2025, is the first global competition where athletes win by reversing their biological age. Rankings are based on verified tests using the PhenoAge clock, with categories by gender and generation. Prize money, funded in Bitcoin, goes to the top athletes. - September 16, 2025 - Longevity World Cup
AAPM Racing Launches TracFerme AI: The First AI-Powered Pit Wall & Team Management Platform for Grassroots Motorsports
AAPM Racing has launched TracFerme AI, the first AI-powered pit wall and team management platform built for grassroots motorsports. Delivering pro-level telemetry insights, role-based guidance, and race-day coordination tools, TracFerme AI helps drivers, mechanics, coaches, and families make confident decisions from garage to grid—bringing professional-grade analytics to teams of every size. - September 15, 2025 - AAPM Racing LLC
Introducing Evolve Grips - an Ergonomic Innovation in Strength Training
Evolve Grips has announced the launch of their new ergonomic thick grips, revolutionising the fitness industry. This next generation of grips for resistance training provides the muscle activation of conventional thick grips, while also improving user form and preventing wrist strain. - September 08, 2025 - Evolve Grips
From Customer to CEO: Kaitlyn Talamante Acquires LadyBoss, the Women’s Health Brand Empowering Hundreds of Thousands Since 2014
LadyBoss, the women’s health and lifestyle brand founded in 2014 by Kaelin and Brandon Poulin, later sold to Russell Brunson in 2022, announces its new owner, Kaitlyn Talamante. A former LadyBoss customer turned CEO, Talamante’s journey from personal transformation to leading the brand represents a full-circle story of empowerment, growth, and vision for the future. - September 05, 2025 - LadyBoss