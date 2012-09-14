PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Power Wellness Management Has Successful Grand Opening Celebration at Piedmont Wellness Center The Piedmont Wellness Center at Pinewood Forest held its grand opening celebration on Saturday, December 14 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Approximately 400 guests took a tour of the state-of-the-art facility that features the Human Performance Center - a 5,000 sq. ft. training ground for athletes. During... - December 19, 2019 - Power Wellness Management

Locked On Podcast Network Leaps Into Upper Echelon of Sports Media Industry as Exceptionally Strong Year Comes to an End Locked On Podcast Network experiences exceptional growth in 2019. The Locked On sports podcast network features 140+ unique daily podcasts in more than 60 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Content is designed for the avid NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL fan, generating nearly 8 million listens a month and is still growing. - December 16, 2019 - Locked On Podcast Network

Fitness on the Go Thrives in an “Amazon Prime Culture” Canadian fitness company embraces the convenience and ease-of-use that today’s culture expects and appreciates. - December 08, 2019 - Fitness on the Go

ARIMBO Announces K-POT Airbag Pad System, Changing the Game in Athlete Protection Equipment The K-POT Airbag pad with its unique and innovative technology provides superior protection for athletes while playing sports. Competitors or aspirants need to keep their bodies safe during sporting events, especially where their genital areas are concerned. The K-POT Airbag pad is new, innovative and the most efficient way to keep athletes secure while playing sports. - December 06, 2019 - ARIMBO

Empowerment Event for La Roca FC Female Coaches and Players PUMA King has invited two female coaches and two female players from La Roca FC to attend the 2019 Women’s Summit in New York City. - December 04, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club

National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program — 30 Years and Running Join NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program and cross the finish line in 2020. Training runs start at NIFS convenient downtown location Wednesday nights, January 22 - May 6, 2020, at 6 pm. Online registration is now open. Now in their 30th year, the NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program... - November 19, 2019 - NIFS

Under Armour Flag Football Returns to East Valley for Winter Season Under the Lights, a national K-8 coed youth sports organization, empowered by Under Armour, will begin its second flag football season locally on January 10, 2020. Parents can currently register their children for the Winter season. The season includes seven regular season games, plus playoffs. All... - November 15, 2019 - Under The Light Flag Football-Chandler

Teach 1 Reach 1 Foundation Celebrates Holiday Season with a “Jingle, Jokes, & Jam Comedy Experience” Teach 1 Reach 1 Foundation announces their inaugural “Jingle, Jokes, & Jam Comedy Experience” to be held on Saturday December 21st and Sunday, December 22nd in Los Angeles, CA. This two-day experience will benefit foster care children in the Los Angeles County Department of Children and... - November 13, 2019 - Teach 1 Reach 1

Jump City Undergoing Renovations – to Reopen Mid-November Indoor Entertainment Facility Getting New Attractions and Amenities - November 11, 2019 - Jump City

Charlotte High School Boys Soccer Announces Opening of 2019-20 Season and Special Events Lineup Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer is pleased to announce the opening of the 2019-20 season and upcoming events for this season. - November 08, 2019 - Charlotte High School Boys Soccer

Utah Coaches Selected for PUMA King Italy and Mexico Events La Roca FC Coaches have been invited to participate in the PUMA King Football Program with Unique Access to AC Milan and Chivas de Guadalajara Academies & First Teams. - October 31, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club

US Youth Soccer and TiPEVO Launch New Official US Youth Soccer Club Directory Joining Forces to Reimagine Youth Soccer, US Youth Soccer, America’s largest youth sport organization, and TiPEVO make it as easy to search for information on youth soccer clubs as it is to research a hotel or a restaurant. - October 30, 2019 - TiPEVO

Posh Cycling and Fitness Named College Park 2019 Business of the Year Posh Cycling and Fitness, a minority woman-owned business, is named College Park's 2019 Business of the Year. A special award ceremony will be held at Posh's First Birthday Celebration on Nov. 2nd at noon, where Mayor Wojahn and several City Councilmembers are expected to present the award. The celebration will also support the Susan G. Komen Foundation’s efforts to end breast cancer. - October 30, 2019 - Posh Cycling and Fitness

Kelowna is Home to Canada’s Only Johnny G Spin Studio Local Kelowna studio leads the industry in indoor cycling with innovative new bike. - October 30, 2019 - B Indoor Cycle & Strength

11 Year Old Breaks World Record – Finishes the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) 50 States Half Marathon Club member, Aiden Jaquez, of Montgomery, Illinois, has become the youngest ever to finish the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) at age 11 years old. - October 23, 2019 - 50 States Half Marathon Club

La Roca FC Hires Utah’s First Director of High Performance Andrew Harestad named Director of High Performance for La Roca FC. - October 22, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club

Alicia Kali, Founder and CEO of Pancea Biomed and Purpose DRVN Joins the Ultimate Sports Network for Part Two of Their Concussion Discussion Continuing the concussion discussion with Alicia Kali, CEO of Panacea Biomed and Purpose DRVN, and Ultimate Sports Networks' host Frank Gordon. - October 18, 2019 - Ultimate Sports Networks Unlimited, LLC.

National Institute for Fitness and Sport to Host 6th Annual Non-Sanctioned Powerlifting Competition The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) will be hosting its 6th annual, non-sanctioned, Powerlifting Competition on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The competition will be comprised of 3 different lifts including Squat, Bench and Dead Lift. Competition begins promptly at 9:00 a.m. and is limited... - October 12, 2019 - NIFS

TiPEVO and Hudl Partner to Help Every Athlete Find the Right Place to Play TiPEVO and Hudl are teaming. New partnership allows more parents and play­ers to discover tools to improve their youth sports experience. - October 12, 2019 - TiPEVO

ABADÁ-Capoeira Academy to Host Inaugural 2019 NYC Batizado From October 9-13, 2019, ABADÁ-Capoeira Academy NYC is hosting a series of events that showcase the Afro-Brazilian martial arts Capoeira, accompanied by music, dance, and special performances by special guests from all over the world. - October 09, 2019 - Capoeira NYC, LLC

Celebrity Boxing #70 VH1 Mob Wives "Nat D" Natalia DiDonata vs Dining Divas "Spicy Diva" Christine Curran Celebrity Boxing is coming to South Florida. Press Conference Oct. 15. Fight #70 is scheduled for November 16, 2019. Both events are at Ocean Manor Resorts Ft Lauderdale at 7pm. There will be 7 undercard fights with the main event being Nat D vs Christine Curran. Celebrity referee, Ciro Dapagio. Celebrity announcer, Brian Breach. Celebrity fighter, Brian Werner vocalist from Vital Remains. Sponsorships also available. Tix available at www.WEBTIX.net. Live streamed at www.FITE.tv - October 08, 2019 - Ft Liquordale Entertainment

Registration Now Open for 18th Annual RCP Tiburon Mile Open Water Swim One nautical mile open water swim from Angel Island to Sam's Anchor Cafe in Downtown Tiburon, CA. International World Champions and Olympic swimmers as well as avid open water swimmers of all ages, from six to eighty years old, converge in the San Francisco Bay to battle it out in what has been named "one of the world's most competitive open water swims." - October 07, 2019 - RCP Events, Inc.

The Ultimate Sports Network Interviews the Creator of DRV'N, Alicia Kali, as She Drops the Bomb. The Long-Awaited Answers to Sports Greatest Weakness-Concussions. Neurobiologist Alicia Kali joins the Ultimate Sports Network for a powerful and informative, three-part discussion concerning the elimination, resolution and prevention of concussions and concussion related aftereffects. Ms. Kali is the CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of Panacea Biomed LLC, located... - October 04, 2019 - Ultimate Sports Networks Unlimited, LLC.

Lightning Defense Martial Art Opens with a Championship Win Lightning Defense Martial Art (LDMA) announced today its grand opening of its new martial art studio that combines martial art, fitness, and technology in a novel way that achieves high caloric burn. In addition, its members won first place in a national sports tournament earlier this year. With these striking results, the studio has plans of opening many more locations in the area. - October 02, 2019 - Lightning Defense Martial Art

Kersey Kickbox Workout Goes High Tech Kersey Kickbox Fitness Club becomes the first and largest SMART Kickboxing gym in Canada, with an exclusive partnership with Impact Wrap. This technology platform will level up the members workout with data proven results. - September 30, 2019 - Kersey Kickbox Fitness Club

eMenuTouch Presents NutrientMenus - Pre-ordering System for Drive Thru, Estimating the Guest Services to Less Than 60 Seconds System created with innovative Hi-Tech in traditional Guest Services for the next generation in exploring guest experiences whether Drive-thru or other hospitality venues where no one ever has serviced before. - September 27, 2019 - Queensway Group AB

Dan Krevsky of HITT-SHIELD PG Appears on the FanStream Sports Show Dan Krevsky of HITT-PG, LLC. was recently featured on the FanStream Sports Show with cohosts JP Peterson and Chris Pinson streaming in Tampa, Florida. Mr. Krevsky detailed his company’s product, the HITT-SHIELD Defender Sports Cap. Designed to reduce impact trauma by up to 80%, their product is... - September 27, 2019 - Ultimate Sports Networks Unlimited, LLC.

The Props Network Announces Official Content Partnership with Tony Bruno The Props Network (ThePropsNetwork.com) and its parent company Cotler VIP Tours Inc. (VIPGamblingTours.com) formally enter into a content partnership with American sports talk legend Tony Bruno (Bruno Nation Live). Tony will be providing his world famous “Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks” for the... - September 20, 2019 - ThePropsNetwork.com

FlipTix® Announces Partnership with Sea.Hear.Now Innovative Ticketing Platform Lets Ticketholders “Flip” Tickets During Sold-Out Show. - September 14, 2019 - FlipTix

Couple Announces That Flavors Wings N Daiquiris is Now Open for Business Announcing a newly established restaurant located in Arlington, Texas that services the DFW Metroplex communities, Flavors Wings N Daiquiris. - September 11, 2019 - Flavors Wings N Daiquiris

Salto SF Offers a Rare Peak Into the World of Circus and Movement Arts Reflections from Nina Sawant of The Dahlias - September 11, 2019 - Salto SF

THE MAX Challenge of Ramsey Invitation to Their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony THE MAX Challenge, one of the nation’s fastest growing fitness concepts, known for its 10-Week Challenge, is excited to invite all Ramsey and near by area residents to their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in one of their newest location in Ramsey, New Jersey on September 28th, 2019. THE MAX Challenge... - September 08, 2019 - THE MAX Challenge, Ramsey, NJ

First Time in Alaska: Life-Saving Fall Prevention Course for Healthcare Professionals, Injury Prevention Advocates and Caregivers In Fairbanks, AK on October 6 an innovative & effective course will be held to teach Occupational and Physical Therapists, other healthcare and injury prevention professionals, fitness instructors and caregivers a unique, simple and fun program to help older adults avoid falls. Continuing Education Units (8) are available. - September 07, 2019 - Fall Prevention Training Services, LLC

Vectormatrix Limited Releases MMA Executive Sports Management Video Game to the Steam Platform MMA Executive is a Mixed Martial Arts sports management video game released this week (26th August) by Vectormatrix Limited to the Steam gaming platform for PC gamers to enjoy. - August 28, 2019 - Vectormatrix Limited

Salto SF Showcases Circus Arts Performers at the Midway Bringing together dancers, acrobats, aerialists, and DJs for a fundraiser for the arts. - August 27, 2019 - Salto SF

Point of You Films Bridges the Gap Between What is Seen and What is Heard Multi-media production company sponsors highly anticipated podcast. The production company, most known for their short films and photography, corners the market with their association with Keep it a Bu¢k Podcast. - August 21, 2019 - Point of You Films

Under Armour Flag Football Comes to Phoenix East Valley Under the Lights co-ed flag football league begins in September. - August 19, 2019 - Under The Light Flag Football-Chandler

Indian Basketballer Asmat Kaur Taunque Makes It to Top U.S. High School Captain of the Maharashtra U16 Girls Basketball team, Asmat Kaur Taunque, paves an exemplary pathway for high school aspirants in the U.S.A. Asmat, who played for India at the U16 FIBA ASIA Cup 2017, has been accepted by the very prestigious The Lawrenceville School, near Princeton University, in New... - August 17, 2019 - Asmat Kaur Taunque

MMA Executive Sports Management Video Game is Coming to Steam 26th August MMA Executive is a Mixed Martial Arts sports management game with instructional elements coming to the PC Steam gaming platform on August 26th, 2019. It is developed by Vectormatrix Limited. - August 14, 2019 - Vectormatrix Limited

Free Active Shooter Seminar Being Offered by Samurai Karate Studio In light of the tragic mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, Samurai Karate Studio, located at 4561 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia, SC, 29229, will be offering a free active shooter seminar for the general public on Saturday, August 24th at 10:00 a.m. - August 14, 2019 - Samurai Karate Studio

Development of World-Class Sports Complex Comes One Step Closer to Reality with Selection of Local Engineering Firm Local development company, Saint Johns Development Partners (SJDP), has selected Matthews Design Group as the civil engineering firm for Project Family, the 175,000 square foot indoor sports complex planned for Race Track Road in St. Johns County. Matthews Design Group will begin to submit the first... - August 09, 2019 - Saint Johns Development Partners

“Fitness Over 50, Is It Too Late?” Nancy Anderberg, Fitness and Anti-Aging Expert Reveals the Truth “It is never too late to hit reset,” says the multi-certified fitness/nutrition/anti-aging expert with 30 years of experience. You might know Nancy Anderberg as the founder of Fit4RAW-real.authentic.women, a fitness and nutrition expert, multi-certified personal trainer, fitness competitor, speaker/author, product creator, international business entrepreneur, coach and/or “that 50+ aged single mom” on social media that is fiercely passionate. - August 06, 2019 - Fit4RAW - real.authentic.women

2019 Paiute Trail UTV Jamboree The Paiute Trail ATV/UTV Jamboree celebrates its 10th Anniversary in Marysvale, Utah on August 7-10, 2019. Free public access to trial rides, events, and entertainment. - July 25, 2019 - Paiute Trail Jamboree

Carolina Treetop Challenge Opens, Announcing Ken White as Manager Veteran physical education instructor engaged as manager for the ropes adventure complex. - July 22, 2019 - Carolina Treetop Challenge

Ship Sticks Launches New iOS Mobile App Ship Sticks, the golf club and luggage shipping company, officially launches its first mobile app available on iOS devices. The new shipping platform provides customers with an innovative and easy way to travel hassle-free to and from popular worldwide destinations. The unveiling of the app is just one... - July 19, 2019 - Ship Sticks

Jazzercise, Inc. Founder & CEO Judi Sheppard Missett’s “Building a Business with a Beat” Sells Through First Print Run The book that has sold 10,000 copies, features powerful insights into how Sheppard Missett dominated a male-focused industry and pioneered the dance fitness movement. Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019, the book also highlights how the global dance fitness company has achieved continued growth and success for five decades. - July 17, 2019 - Jazzercise, Inc.

Ironman World Record Holder Matt Hanson Partners with Trinsik Sports on NOME, an Innovative Swim Training System NOME is the first product from Trinsik Sports, an Austin, Texas-based producer of sports technology equipment. NOME’s waterproof buttons and large display screen eliminate the need to count laps or check your watch or wall clock while swimming. The portable, self-contained device sits poolside and projects a bright LED light alongside you as you swim, setting your pace and guiding you on when to surface and when to turn. - July 10, 2019 - Trinsik Sports