LaTribuna Christian Publishing Investigates the True Meaning of Christmas On the ten year anniversary of the play Scrooge a Christmas Carol, LaTribuna sat down with Pastor Wayne Basye to discuss his thoughts about presenting this special Christmas Play. - December 19, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing

A Bestselling New Release in Neuroscience on Amazon.com Explaining the Origin of Consciousness Receives Praise and Push-Back Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, “Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved,” reveals what he believes is the origin of consciousness and is both praised and ridiculed as a result. - December 18, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

Sheriff Joe Arpaio Inks Major Book Deal "America’s Toughest Sheriff” Signs with Defiance Press & Publishing for a Book About His Life Story. - December 17, 2019 - Defiance Press & Publishing, LLC

LaTribuna Christian Publishing Investigates Totally Preventable Medical Mistakes in American Hospitals Latribuna Christian Publishing reports its findings that over 400000 lives are lost each year in America. That's over 1100 a day because of totally preventable medical mistakes in American hospitals. Latribuna Christian Publishing asked Chaplain Paul Vescio for his thoughts on this important health care issue. - December 17, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing

Unsolicited Press Announced Immediate Availability of "Someone Else" by Mary Paula Hunter Unsolicited Press announced immediate availability of "Someone Else" by Mary Paula Hunter. As in the work of David Lynch, "Someone Else" exposes the underbelly of small town America for all its charm and tragedy. At its core, this novel is a page turner luring the reader into the... - December 16, 2019 - Unsolicited Press

New Book by Pedro Xavier Solis: Family Album Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Pedro Xavier Solis Family Album: An Illustrated Glimpse hitting stores everywhere. - December 16, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Johnny Bell: "Take the Shot" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Johnny Bell Take the Shot hitting stores everywhere. - December 15, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Mary Gray: "Poetic Justice" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Mary Gray Poetic Justice hitting stores everywhere. - December 15, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Donny Barilla: "Winter on an Autumn Day" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Donny Barilla, "Winter on an Autumn Day" hitting stores everywhere. - December 15, 2019 - Adelaide Books

Empowering the Leaders of Tomorrow, Today - Sabinah Adewole’s "A Child’s Journey Through Poetry" Inspires Positive Growth Mindset in an Easy-to-Read Format In a modern society of mass information where children are exposed to current issues like safety, climate change, environmental impact, cultural diversity, and family dynamics on a daily basis, Sabinah Adewole’s poetry uses child-approved themes like rainbows, seaside, picnics, and unicorns, to... - December 14, 2019 - P.A.V.E. Press

New Book Explaining the Origin of Consciousness is Now a Bestseller in the Neuroscience Category on Amazon Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings if that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 14, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

New Book by Darren C. Demaree: "So Clearly Beautiful" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Darren C. Demaree "So Clearly Beautiful" hitting stores everywhere. - December 14, 2019 - Adelaide Books

Histria Books Announces Donation Drive to Aid Victims of the Devastating Earthquake in Albania Histria Books is pleased to announce that it will donate $10 for each copy of "Scanderbeg: George Castiota and the Albanian Resistance to Islamic Expansion" sold on its website HistriaBooks.com in the month of December to aid victims of the devastating earthquake in Albania. The book is published... - December 14, 2019 - Histria Books

Veteran Aims to Establish a Proud Legacy for Vietnam Veterans in New Book Dog Ear Publishing has released a new book by Vietnam War veteran Earl "Dusty" Trimmer that details the history of the Vietnamese and the conflicts that shaped the country. - December 13, 2019 - Dog Ear Publishing

Athletic Sports Group Signs World Team Tennis to a Multi-Year International Deal Sports entertainment agency, Athletic Sports Group (ASG), has announced a multi-year deal with World Team Tennis (WTT) as their international agent and distributor. ASG has established itself as one of the most respected independent sport media distributors and they are thrilled to have WTT as their... - December 13, 2019 - Athletic Sports Group

TAG Bill Pay Named Finalist for PAM Awards 2020 Recognizing top service providers in the private asset management space - December 13, 2019 - TAG

New Book by Robert Wexelblatt: "Intuition of The News" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Robert Wexelblatt "Intuition of The News" hitting stores everywhere. - December 13, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Edward V. Bonner: "Purple Dawn" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Edward V. Bonner "Purple Dawn" hitting stores everywhere. - December 13, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by John Ballam: "The Mary House" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by John Ballam "The Mary House" hitting stores everywhere. - December 13, 2019 - Adelaide Books

SKYY Digital Media Group Announces New Corporate Website The SKYY Digital Media Group team is excited to announce the launch of SKYY’s newly-designed corporate web site (www.skyydmg.com). Their goal with these changes is to create a user-friendly browsing experience for their business partners, shareholders and growing roster of customers. The updated... - December 12, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

Historic Tennis Book "The Pros: The Forgotten Era of Tennis" Now for Sale John Newcombe contributed foreword to new book written by man who helped create an organization that won a Nobel Peace Prize. - December 12, 2019 - New Chapter Press

Histria Books Announces the Release of Lafayette: Courtier to Crown Fugitive, 1757-1777 by Bestselling Author S.P. Grogan Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Lafayette: Courtier to Crown Fugitive, 1757-1777 by bestselling author S.P. Grogan. The book is published by the Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction. More so than history,... - December 12, 2019 - Histria Books

Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Sound Sources: The Origin of Auditory Sensations" by Akpan J. Essien Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Sound Sources: The Origin of Auditory Sensations" by Akpan J. Essien. - December 12, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

New Book Release from Fireship Press - “Quest for Gold” The Golden Age of Piracy. - December 12, 2019 - Fireship Press

Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Secret of the Twin Parchments: The Golden One," a Young Adult Adventure by B.A. Knight Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Secret of the Twin Parchments: The Golden One" – the first in a young adult adventure series by B.A. Knight. - December 12, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

B2B Media Reveals The 15th Annual Best of Elearning! Winners; The Industry’s Exclusive Users’ Choice Awards Reveals 59 Solutions as Best-in-Class The Best of Elearning! Awards program is the exclusive Industry Users’ Choice Award, whereby learning professionals vote via online ballot for best-in-class solutions. Eighty-five percent of professionals have personally recommended a learning solution to a colleague, and this awards program formalizes this personal recommendation process. - December 12, 2019 - Elearning! Magazine

B2B Opens 11th Annual Learning! 100 Award Call for Applications - Award Program Recognizes Top 100 Global Learning Organizations Elearning! Media Group opens 2020 Learning! 100 Award Call for Applications. The annual award program honors public and private sector organizations for innovation, collaboration and learning culture that drives performance. Applications can be submitted at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2020L100. Previous winners include: Amazon, New York Life and NASCAR. - December 12, 2019 - Elearning! Magazine

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "My Life With a Waggy Tail" by Malcolm R. Hodson Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "My Life With a Waggy Tail" – a humour-filled story by Malcolm R. Hodson – part of the My Life Series. - December 12, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

New Book by Dave and Jessie Gerber: "A Robot's Journey to Find a Heart" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Dave and Jessie Gerber "A Robot's Journey to Find a Heart," hitting stores everywhere. - December 12, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Philip Wexler: "The Sad Parade" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Philip Wexler "The Sad Parade" hitting stores everywhere. - December 12, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Suzanne Maggio: "The Cardinal Club" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Suzanne Maggio "The Cardinal Club" hitting stores everywhere. - December 12, 2019 - Adelaide Books

Things From Another World Celebrates the End of 2019 with 12 Days of TFAW Sale Event With the launch of their first exclusive apparel, and the launch of their new website, 2019 has been a big year for Things From Another World. They wanted to celebrate and thank their customers for their support, with the biggest sale of the year: the 12 Days of TFAW. The 12 Days of TFAW sales event... - December 11, 2019 - Things From Another World

How Does the Brain Create Consciousness? Or Does It? Research Revealed in a New Book Points to an Answer That is Difficult to Refute Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings of that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 10, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

Schloss Publishing is Releasing Their Second Book Schloss Publishing today announced the release of JoJo KNOWS Pain their second book from the series JoJo KNOWS on December 14, 2019. JoJo Knows is a new imprint focused on true stories of a fun loving, quirky writer and an energetic and awesome father and son. - December 10, 2019 - Schloss Publishing

Miracles of Kingman Publishing Launches New Website Miracles of Kingman Christian Publishing is a new company based out of Phoenix AZ the websit focus mainly on the many books that Chaplain Paul Vescio wrote and published in the last three months. - December 09, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing

TAG Bill Pay Shortlisted for the 2020 Family Wealth Report Awards Awards showcase the best in the industry with categories focused on experts, products and services for wealth managers, high-net-worth clients and financial institutions. - December 08, 2019 - TAG

DEVAR CEO Anna Belova Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 List DEVAR CEO and co-founder, Anna Belova featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list among the most promising entrepreneurs. - December 07, 2019 - DEVAR

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Games You Can Play: Experience the Meaning of Winning-Next Generation Leadership Strategy in Sports" by John W. Grisby Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Games You Can Play – a guidebook" by Professor of Practice, John W. Grisby. - December 05, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

SPi Global Signs Agreement to Acquire SPS from Springer Nature Group SPi Global has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Scientific Publishing Services (SPS) from research and education publisher Springer Nature Group. SPS is an end-to-end solutions provider for print and digital publishers offering a diversified suite of services to science, technology and medical (STM) and humanities and social sciences (HSS) book and journal publishers, and has evolved to become a full-service offshore partner. - December 05, 2019 - SPi Global

VIP Internet Radio Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary with Publicity Contest Vision, focus, discipline and forward thinking have given VIP Internet Radio’s founder, Don Emilio Zinno, reason to celebrate. February 2020 marks the upcoming 10-year anniversary of the station he founded when internet radio was barely a concept. He will be sharing the celebration with a promotion contest on Friday, December 6, 2019 for current and aspiring radio/podcast hosts as well as businesses in need of promotion on major media. - December 04, 2019 - VIP Internet Radio

A New Instalment in Glagoslav’s List of Polish Literature, a Collection of Poems and Dramatic Works by the Polish Avant-Garde Poet Tytus Czyżewski, is Published Summary: The history of Poland, since the eighteenth century, has been marked by an almost unending struggle for survival. From 1795 through 1945, she was partitioned four times by her stronger neighbours, most of whom were intent on suppressing if not eradicating Polish culture. It is not surprising,... - December 04, 2019 - Glagoslav Publications

A New Instalment in Glagoslav’s List of Polish Literature, a Collection of Mock Epics by the Polish Playwright Ignacy Krasicki, Was Published Summary: International brigades of mice and rats join forces to defend the rodents of Poland, threatened with extermination at the paws of cats favoured by the ancient ruler King Popiel, a sybaritic, cowardly ruler... The Hag of Discord incites a vicious rivalry between monastic orders, which only the... - December 04, 2019 - Glagoslav Publications

Podblade Launches All-In-One Podcast Editing Solution Podblade is changing the way podcasters create, promote, and grow their platforms, in this rapidly growing space. Podblade’s platform now empowers established and upstart podcasters to easily upload their raw content, communicate with their personal podcast manager, and download their completed files directly from the site. The service streamlines the editing process so podcasters can spend more time on the activities that drew them to podcasting in the first place. - December 04, 2019 - Podblade

New Podcast Reveals the Unvarnished Truth About Careers Professional Confessionals Podcast is ambitiously creating a library of personal professional journeys from people in various fields. - December 04, 2019 - Professional Confessionals

Passport Press Releases Noir Mystery Set in Late-1950s Saigon Saigon, 1957: Banished from the set of The Quiet American, actress Cara Walden stumbles onto a communist insurgency - and discovers her brother’s young Vietnamese lover right in the thick of it. A bittersweet story of love and betrayal set in the early years of American involvement in Southeast Asia, Lisa Lieberman’s tribute to Graham Greene shows us a Vietnam already simmering with discontent. - December 01, 2019 - Passport Press

Jobasto Music is Excited to Announce the Release of Dr. Jobasto’s Uplifting, Heart-Felt, Sing-a-Long Single “Pray” Jobasto Music is proud to announce the release of Dr. Jobasto’s debut single “Pray.” On this socially conscious record, Dr. Jobasto sings about taking a stand against the atrocities in our own country and the rest of the world. Pray challenges each of us to do our part in solving the problems of our world instead of standing on the sidelines doing nothing. Imagine what we could accomplish if we all took a stand and prayed together as one heart and one mind. Get involved. - November 30, 2019 - Jobasto Music

Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Polar Bears in the Desert," a Thriller by Zak Knight About "Polar Bears in the Desert" Coming to terms with the loss of his commercial pilot’s license following a fatal air crash and struggling with the needs of his bereaved children, Jake Jamieson is finding life tough. As he attempts to establish a new career, he encounters a beautiful... - November 28, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing