DataPath, Inc. Whitepaper Reveals Survey Findings of Employee Familiarity of HSA and FSA Benefits DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology solutions for employer-sponsored benefits administration, announced today the release of a whitepaper titled, “Addressing Education Gaps is Key to TPA Growth.” In the whitepaper, DataPath summarizes findings from a survey they conducted in... - December 12, 2019 - DataPath

Shred for Hunger: BEST Shredding Will Donate $0.01/Lbs Through the Month of November It’s time to Shred – for hunger. This November, BEST Shredding will donate $0.01 for each pound of paper shred in support of food banks in Vancouver, Victoria, Red Deer, Calgary and Edmonton. - November 03, 2019 - BEST Shredding

AVA Virtual Assistance Named One of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur Magazine's 2019 Entrepreneur360 List AVA Virtual Assistance was recently recognized as one of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur magazine’s Entrepreneur360™ ranking, a premier study delivering the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America. Based on this study forged... - October 11, 2019 - AVA Virtual Assistance LLC

Virtual Employee Ranks in the Top 10 Best Enterprise Web Design Companies of 2019 Web Design Rankings has released its report of Top 30 Best Enterprise Web Design Companies of 2019, recognizing Virtual Employee among the TOP 5 contenders. - October 10, 2019 - Virtual Employee

DFW Based WORKSUITES Opens Its 20th Location in Allen, TX WORKSUITES are designed for privacy, productivity and professionality, and provides its members with workplace solutions for entrepreneurs, small businesses and large corporations. These turnkey offices are move-in ready and equipped with conference and team rooms, coworking spaces, full-service coffee lounge, and the latest IT infrastructure. With 20 locations in Dallas and Houston, WORKSUITES is cultivating communities in areas where its members have the flexibility to create meaningful work. - August 30, 2019 - WORKSUITES

Kopf Consulting Extends Support Services for Small Businesses Kopf Consulting is extending its reach beyond Virtual Assistant services. On September 1st, it will complete its beta testing phase and invites the entrepreneur world to join them as they launch the next phase of their business. - August 18, 2019 - Kopf Consulting

Baumgartens Announces Harbinger National as New U.S. Sales Force Baumgartens® has selected Harbinger National as a new national sales organization to represent and drive superior sales results in the United States. Harbinger National is an award-winning broker in the office products channel that will work as a single, strategic voice and resource. - August 06, 2019 - Baumgartens

Relax The Back® Expands Into Ergonomic Solutions for Handwriting with PenAgain from Baumgartens To broaden the availability of PenAgain to those who can benefit from using it, Baumgartens and Relax The Back® announce a partnership to offer the writing solution at participating franchises in the United States and Canada. - July 18, 2019 - Baumgartens

T.O.P. Productivity Plan Positions Solo Entrepreneurs for Success Just-released eBook to guide solo entrepreneurs and micro-businesses improve productivity and develop administrative processes. - July 03, 2019 - Avenue Admin

SquarePig LLC Releases FusionInvoice Version 2019-2 Square Pig LLC is pleased to announce the release of FusionInvoice 2019-2. In addition to many tweaks and bug fixes to make the software run more smoothly, this release offers a new report to show revenue from recurring invoices, restores the ability to manually enter an email address when sending an... - June 22, 2019 - SquarePig LLC

Baumgartens Honors Veterans on D-Day 75th Anniversary Baumgartens honors WWII veterans and especially remembers Hans Baumgarten who fought on Normandy Beach. His generation has had a marked influence on company values and products provided. They offer Integrity American flags for those patriots who proudly buy American-made products. - June 09, 2019 - Baumgartens

DataPath, Inc. Honors Clients, Celebrates 35 Years at Annual Conference DataPath, Inc., the longest running solutions provider in the benefits administration industry, announced the honorees of its annual partner awards. The DataPath Partner Awards were presented at the Connections 2019 conference and recognize industry success, business growth, and commitment to excellence... - June 07, 2019 - DataPath

Mom-Powered Prowess Project, Inc. Launches to Improve Workforce Productivity Prowess Project aims to reduce the $544 billion a year companies lose due to unproductivity - May 07, 2019 - Prowess Project, Inc.

Poet Adrienne Ijioma Releases New Spoken Word Collection of Love Poems for Couples in Second Relationships A Café Rendezvous is a whimsical, 66-page, romantic collection of spoken word love poems with an urban flair by African-American poet, creative writer and author, Adrienne Ijioma. - March 28, 2019 - Jess Vaughn Writes

Introducing Fusion Business Solutions: A Vibrant Virtual Assistant Company Fusion Business Solutions, commonly known as a business outsourcing company is working to help entrepreneurs and professionals with administrative help. The company was introduced to render support to all-sized business with mundane tasks such as customer service, appointment setting, calendar/CRM management, etc. Being equipped with a huge impactful team, it promises to help your business climb higher. - March 05, 2019 - Fusion E-Solutions LLC

CyQuest Business Solutions Awarded HUBZone Certification from the Small Business Administration Becoming a HUBZone certified business not only solidifies CyQuest's embodiment of community, but it provides the organization with an increased sense of responsibility for serving others. - January 07, 2019 - CyQuest Business Solutions, Inc.

Atlanta Woman Entrepreneurs of Cc: My Admin Commit to Supporting (and in Some Cases Saving) Small Businesses with Virtual Support According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Business Employment Dynamics, 20% of small businesses fail within the first year, and about 50% fail by their fifth year. Nicole Grinnell and Liz Goddard, co-founders of Cc: My Admin, a virtual operations company, have committed to changing those statistics... - November 08, 2018 - Cc: My Admin

Dunbar Security Products, Inc. - Stronger Than Ever After enduring the turbulent waters of Brink's acquisition of Dunbar Armored, Inc., Dunbar Security Products has emerged stronger than ever. - October 11, 2018 - Dunbar Security Products, Inc.

DataPath, Inc. Publishes New Materials for Award-Winning Benefits Education and Engagement Program DataPath, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration solutions, recently released new materials for its award-winning employee education and engagement program, The Adventures of Captain Contributor. The new materials include second edition comic books, videos, and fact sheets for... - September 25, 2018 - DataPath

PlanIt Demonstrates Officer Scheduling Software at IACP in Orlando, FL The PlanIt Schedule team will be traveling to Orlando, FL, to demonstrate their innovative officer scheduling software at the Annual IACP Exposition. The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference & Exposition has been taking place for 125 years. Each year it is held at a different... - September 22, 2018 - PlanIt/RagnaSoft, Inc.

TranscriptionWing Offers Clean-Up Editing Service for Sonix Machine Transcript Customers New York-based general transcription service TranscriptionWing™ is now one of the approved vendors offering transcription clean-up solutions to customers of Sonix, a fully-automated transcription service. TranscriptionWing was vetted as "Gold Level" by Sonix for “high quality, excellent... - September 12, 2018 - TranscriptionWing

DataPath Wins Second NHIA Award for Captain Contributor Employee Education, Engagement Program DataPath, Inc., a leading national provider of technology solutions for benefits administration is the recipient of the 2018 National Health Information Awards’ (NHIA) Bronze Award for its employee education and engagement program, The Adventures of Captain Contributor. DataPath was honored in... - September 11, 2018 - DataPath

Virtual Employee Pvt. Ltd. Becomes a CMMI Level 3 Company Virtual Employee Pvt Ltd notched yet another ace when it was assessed at Level 3 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI). The assessment was performed by KPMG. As per the CMMI Institute, an appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates that an organization is performing... - August 02, 2018 - Virtual Employee

JURISolutions Acquires Legal Executive Search Firm Link Legal Search Group JURISolutions, Inc. (JSL), an award-winning legal services firm, has acquired Link Legal Search Group, a Texas-based legal executive search firm, as a strategic piece of the new full-service executive search division of JSL. Link Legal Search Group, which focuses on retained legal search services for... - July 27, 2018 - JURISolutions, Inc.

DataPath Honored with Digital Health Award® Gold Award for Employee Education, Engagement Program for Clients DataPath, Inc., a leading national provider of healthcare benefits administration solutions, has been chosen for the 2018 Digital Health Gold Award by the Health Information Resource Center® (HIRC). DataPath was honored in the Web-Based Digital Health category for its employee education and engagement... - June 21, 2018 - DataPath

PHP and Press of Fremont Payne Have Joined Forces to Meet Growing Demands of Electronic Filing in Appellate Courts PHP, the industry leading appellate services provider, and Press of Fremont Payne have joined forces to meet the growing demands of electronic filing in appellate courts. As PHP’s fourth such acquisition, Fremont Payne will further strengthen PHP’s presence as the number one appellate services provider in the industry. - June 20, 2018 - PrintingHouse Press

The Millennium Group Announces Strategic Investment in Smiota, Inc. The Millennium Group (TMG), Where Service Matters, the largest private provider of on-site managed Mail, Print and Office Services outsourcing for commercial enterprises, announced today its strategic investment in Smiota, Inc., a major cloud based IoT technology platform company that provides package... - June 13, 2018 - The Millennium Group

Essex Paint and Sip Opens Wine and Beer Paint Bar in Essex Village, CT Essex Paint and Sip opens Wine and Beer Paint Bar nestled in Essex Village, CT. Listed in 100 Best Small Towns in America, Essex is a ship building legacy and home of the famous Griswold Inn, Black Seal, and Essex Steam Train. Artisans, boutiques, marinas, and kayak launches adorn the well preserved... - May 19, 2018 - Essex Paint and Sip

DataPath White Paper Analyzes HSA Profitability and Potential Administration Solutions for TPAs As the HSA market steadily continues to grow, more third-party administrators (TPAs) are looking to add HSA management services to their portfolio. A new whitepaper published by DataPath, Inc. addresses common TPA concerns about entering the HSA market: revenue opportunity, workload, and the need to... - May 03, 2018 - DataPath

PlanIt Schedule Presents at the 2018 CODY Connect Conference PlanIt Schedule is attending CODY Connect 2018 for the second time. They will be demonstrating their personnel scheduling software and presenting officer scheduling best practices and new solutions. - April 20, 2018 - PlanIt/RagnaSoft, Inc.

DataPath Introduces New COBRA Materials for Innovative Employee Engagement Program DataPath, Inc., a leading innovator of technology solutions for the healthcare benefits administration industry, has introduced a new character and new materials for its groundbreaking employee education and engagement program, The Adventures of Captain Contributor. In March 2018 at its annual client... - April 11, 2018 - DataPath

Alpha Assistant Has Launched an Innovative and Customizable Assistant Service in the Kansas City Area Alpha Assistant has launched an innovative and customizable assistant service in the Kansas City area. The company is committed to providing personal and virtual assistant support for work or even for personal life. One of Alpha Assistant’s assistants will be dedicated to you at a fraction of the... - March 22, 2018 - Alpha Assistant Kansas City, MO

DataPath Announces Addition of HSA Administration and Investments in Cloud-Based Summit Platform DataPath’s fully-unified Summit platform becomes the industry’s only cloud-based solution to feature FSA, HRA, HSA and COBRA administration capabilities. - March 13, 2018 - DataPath

Upclose & Virtual Launched New Services to Target Virtual Assistant Market Upclose & Virtual, a virtual assistant company, launches some new services in response to demand for Virtual Assistant from the Virtual Assistant sector. - March 10, 2018 - Upclose & Virtual

Hundreds of Work from Home Career Opportunities - Fast Growing Site Helps Job Seekers Find the Right Position and It Assists Employers in Finding the Right Candidate My Virtual Commute has officially launched their website: It is a work from home job posting website that serves the entire United States. The site shows available work-from-home jobs to job seekers while helping employers fill their growing number of open work-from-home positions. - March 10, 2018 - My Virtual Commute

Cloud Based Transcription Now Offered by MIVNET Cloud-based video collaboration solution from MIVNET puts powerful automated transcription capabilities into the hands of attorneys, subscribers. - March 06, 2018 - Metropolitan Interactive Videoconference Network, LLC

You Can Now Find Your TRUE PATH on Amazon TRUE PATH daily planner, journal is now available on Amazon. - February 15, 2018 - TRUE PATH

First Year PlanIt Schedule Attends the National Sheriffs’ Association Winter Conference & Expo The PlanIt Schedule Team is exhibiting at the NSA Winter Legislative & Technology Conference for the first time. The National Sheriffs’ Association is hosting it in Washington, DC. PlanIt will be at booth 67 demonstrating their online workforce scheduling software for law enforcement. - January 17, 2018 - PlanIt/RagnaSoft, Inc.

DataPath Examines How New Technologies Can Revolutionize Benefits Administration for TPAs New white paper analyzes the current state of software technologies and the impact on CDH account and COBRA administration. - December 06, 2017 - DataPath

DataPath Summit Marks Industry First with New Billing Functionality. DataPath’s expanded Summit platform becomes the industry’s only cloud-based solution for seamless CDH account and COBRA administration. - November 07, 2017 - DataPath

Apparatus Contractor Services Offers Contractors Back Office Support The new company brings accounting, payroll, administrative, and marketing services to contracting companies that want to start, grow, and scale to their true potential. - October 31, 2017 - Apparatus Contractor Services, LLC

DataPath Inc. Expands Approved Transit Options with UberPOOL Partnership Announcement DataPath Inc., a leading platform provider for tax-advantaged benefit administration, has announced a partnership with Uber's rideshare service uberPOOL. Beginning on Monday, October 16, DataPath transit account holders will be able to use their benefits debit cards to pay for an uberPOOL. "Ridesharing... - October 16, 2017 - DataPath

TranscriptionWing™ Launches New Login and Upload Interface for a Better, Seamless Experience General transcribing service provider TranscriptionWing has just launched a new and improved login and upload page for its website, www.transcriptionwing.com, where new and existing clients can now seamlessly request affordable transcriptions. TranscriptionWing was established as a service to fill the... - September 26, 2017 - TranscriptionWing

The New LawRecorder App: First to Provide Formatted Transcriptions on iPhone and Android LawRecorder is the first transcription app to let users upload, view and record from templates and forms. Simple to use. Formatted transcriptions to phone and e-mail in 24 hrs. or less. In Google Play and i-Tunes. - September 05, 2017 - LawRecorder

impact Virtual Services Welcomes ZenToes impact Virtual Services is pleased and proud to announce the signing of ZenToes as their newest client. As the leading virtual services provider supporting small- to medium-size businesses and associations, it’s another perfect fit for the impact team. - July 28, 2017 - impact Virtual Services

PlanIt Police Demonstrates Scheduling Software at NJ Expo The PlanIt Team will be attending the Police and Security Expo in New Jersey for the fifth year in a row. The expo will take place at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Jun 27th & 28th. More than 7,000 Law Enforcement Professionals are expected to attend the PSE this year. It is free admission... - June 23, 2017 - PlanIt/RagnaSoft, Inc.

TLC Virtual Professionals Launches New Website - www.TLCVirtualProfessionals.com TLC Virtual Professionals announces the launch of its new website. - June 16, 2017 - TLC Virtual Professionals

DataPath Announces the Release of Captain Contributor Program The healthcare administrative solutions company recently rolled out an interactive employee engagement tool. - June 15, 2017 - DataPath

DataPath Connections & Best Practices Conferences to Begin June 12 in Las Vegas, NV Two Conferences Held Consecutively by DataPath Will Benefit Users of All Levels - June 12, 2017 - DataPath