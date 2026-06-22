Recent Headlines
Mensen Praten Expands to 11 Industry Verticals, Deploying Credentialed Remote Agents Across Solar, Home Improvement, Senior Care, and More
Mensen Praten is a U.S.-based BPO providing 24/7 remote customer and technical support through credentialed agents across 11 industries, helping small and mid-size businesses deliver knowledgeable, reliable, and scalable service. - June 22, 2026 - Mensen Praten
Junk Shot Expands to Denver, CO – Grand Opening Celebration Announced
Junk Shot is excited to announce its expansion into Denver, CO. Join them for a Grand Opening on March 23 from 3:30–4:30 PM at Broomfield CO Chamber of Commerce 26 Garden Center, Suite 4 Broomfield, CO 80020. RSVP to be part of the celebration. - March 24, 2026 - Junk Shot App
Compliant Workspace Introduces 24/7 SOC Monitoring to Its Consolidated 365 Service
Compliant Workspace Expands Its Consolidated 365 Offering with 24/7 Identity Threat Detection and Response - March 19, 2026 - Compliant Workspace
Bchex Earns Great Place To Work Certification™
94% of employees say Bchex is a great place to work — 37 points above the national average - March 10, 2026 - Bchex
POWER Applauds Introduction of SAFE Act to Strengthen Oversight of Temporary Staffing Agencies and Protect California Workers
California is one of the few large labor markets that does not currently require comprehensive statewide registration and licensing of temporary staffing agencies before they begin operations. (See attached chart) - February 12, 2026 - POWER
Whitaker Brothers Expands Packaging Solutions Portfolio with the New ProfiPack ecoChip Cardboard Shredder, Engineered by HSM
Whitaker Brothers is broadening its portfolio of high-quality packaging and recycling equipment to give customers more environmentally-responsible options with the addition of the HSM ProfiPack ecoChip Cardboard Shredder. This new machine shreds used cardboard into uniform packing chips, creating... - December 02, 2025 - Whitaker Brothers Business Machines
Swift Screening Solutions Launches Fast, Reliable, and Affordable Background Checks
Swift Screening Solutions, a family-owned business, proudly announces its official launch, offering affordable and reliable background checks and pre-employment screening services for businesses and organizations across all industries. While the family may be new to the industry, they have recently invested in an employment screening platform that brings over 25 years of experience to ensure clients confidently receive exactly what they need. - November 07, 2025 - Swift Screening Solutions
Whitaker Brothers Introduces the Ultimate Data Destruction Solution: The Datastroyer DCS 36/7 High Security COMBO Paper, CD, DVD, and Blu-ray Shredder
Whitaker Brothers, a trusted leader in the data destruction industry, is proud to announce the launch of its newest product innovation, the Datastroyer DCS 36/7 High Security COMBO Paper, CD, DVD, and Blu-ray Shredder. This cutting-edge product meets the latest National Security Agency (NSA) regulations for Top Secret, SCI, and COMSEC destruction of paper and optical media, and is CUI compliant. - July 08, 2025 - Whitaker Brothers Business Machines
Bchex Acquires Volunteer Tracker to Strengthen Volunteer Management for Schools and Nonprofits
Bchex, a leading provider of background screening and onboarding automation, has acquired Volunteer Tracker, a widely used volunteer management platform in the K–12 and nonprofit space. The acquisition ensures continued service for current users with no changes to access or functionality, while paving the way for future enhancements. - May 09, 2025 - Bchex
Accelerated Waste Celebrates Tampa Success & Expands Franchise Opportunities Across Florida
Accelerated Waste is expanding its successful junk removal franchise across Florida after its Tampa location hit 1M annual revenue in just three years. - April 02, 2025 - Junk Shot App
Junk Shot Brings Tech-Enabled Junk Removal Services to Chicago
Spring cleaning in Chicago just got smarter with Junk Shot, the innovative junk removal service that combines cutting-edge technology with its C.A.R.E. promise—Convenience (easy app booking), Affordability (best prices with Chicago’s largest trucks), Reporting (digital job documentation), and Environmentally friendly disposal (70%+ recycled or donated). Led by local owner Alo Howard and backed by 26 franchises nationwide, Junk Shot brings same-day, stress-free cleanouts to the Windy City. - March 31, 2025 - Junk Shot App
Junk Shot Expands to North Dallas, Bringing Tech-Enabled Junk Removal to DFW
Junk Shot, a national junk removal franchise with 26 locations across the U.S., has opened its newest location in North Dallas under the ownership of local residents The Quinton Brothers, Eli and Josh, along with their wives Lydia and Clara. The company specializes in app-based scheduling and... - March 28, 2025 - Junk Shot App
Junk Shot to Make TV Debut on Discovery Channel’s Filthy Treasures
Junk removal is an art, and Junk Shot will display their art as Discovery Channel is featuring them on TV. Junk Shot is thrilled to showcase what they state sets them apart: innovation, speed, and top-tier service. - March 07, 2025 - Junk Shot App
Neowang Inc. Adds New Business Support Services
Miami-based Neowang Inc. has expanded its professional business support offerings with additional virtual assistant services. The company now provides administrative support, quality assurance testing, customer service, data processing, and market research services to businesses across the United States. - March 07, 2025 - Neowang Inc.
Recruiting.by Launches Specialized IT Talent Acquisition Service in Belarus
Connecting Global Tech Companies with Top Talent: Recruiting.by Launches Specialized IT Recruitment Service - February 02, 2025 - Recruiting.by
HR Leaders Reveal Surprising Hiring Trends Holding Schools Back in Education
Bchex has released 2024 Recruitment and Retention in Education: Navigating the Challenges with Expert Insights, a report based on a survey of 200 school district HR leaders. Key findings include teacher burnout as the top staffing issue, nearly 19% of new teachers leaving within three years, and mentorship programs reducing turnover to 9%. - January 09, 2025 - Bchex
Business Cost Reductions Achieves $1 Billion Milestone in Documented Client Savings
Business Cost Reductions, operating as Schooley Mitchell, has achieved $1 billion in client savings as of November 19, reflecting its commitment to improving business financial health across North America. Since 1998, the firm has specialized in optimizing expenses like telecom and waste management, using advanced GenAI technology, benchmarking data, and expert analysis. Its performance-based model delivers measurable savings with no upfront costs or risks. - December 09, 2024 - Business Cost Reductions
Summitnext Technologies Expands to Sungai Petani, Creating 150 New Jobs in Kedah
SummitNext Technologies expands to Sungai Petani, Kedah, becoming the first BPO in the area and creating 150 new jobs over the next two years. With over 200 employees in Malaysia, SummitNext’s new office aims to boost local employment and provide career growth in customer service and tech support. CEO Ajay Agarwal emphasizes their commitment to the region’s economic development and skill-building, enhancing Malaysia's BPO sector. - December 02, 2024 - SummitNext Technologies Sdn Bhd
Chivari Introduces Its Trendsetting Barcelona Bistro™ Chairs and Tables
Event Furnishing as an Art Form - November 22, 2024 - Chivari LLC
The Royal Chair Collection: Setting the Tone for 2025
Regal and refined, a traditional size chair that looks like a throne. - November 12, 2024 - Chivari LLC
Chivari to Highlight its New Collections at Wedding MBA in Las Vegas, November 12-14
Featuring visionary style themes for 2025. - November 10, 2024 - Chivari LLC
Chivari’s Pearl White Steel Skeleton Chiavari Chair Surges in Popularity
The trendsetting wedding chair for 2025. - November 05, 2024 - Chivari LLC
The Profile Virtual Services Inc. Expands to Ottawa After 15 Years in Vancouver
The Profile Virtual Services Inc., a pioneer in coworking and virtual office solutions, is excited to announce its expansion into Ottawa, Ontario, marking a significant milestone in the company's 15-year journey. - October 24, 2024 - The Profile Virtual Services Inc.
Coaching By Curtis Unveils Exclusive Brokerage Package
Coaching By Curtis, a dba of ORCVirtual, Inc., announces a new Brokerage package offering special pricing for brokers integrating coaching services as a mental health benefit. This initiative aims to enhance workplace well-being and support for employees. For more details, visit our website or contact them directly. - August 08, 2024 - ORCVirtual Inc
Compliant Workspace Helps Small Businesses Migrate to SharePoint
Compliant Workspace Facilitates Successful Migration to Microsoft SharePoint and Microsoft 365 for small businesses, Driving Digital Transformation and Enhancing Collaboration, Productivity, and Data Security. Key highlights include centralized data storage, enhanced collaboration, improved data security, and reduced IT overhead costs. Read more in our latest Whitepaper at www.compliantworkspace.com/resources or visit www.CompliantWorkspace.com for more information. - April 24, 2024 - Compliant Workspace
Pennsylvania Municipal Service Company (PAMS) Marks 70 Years of Excellence in Utility Fee and Tax Administration
Pennsylvania Municipal Service Company (PAMS) proudly announces its platinum milestone of 70 years serving communities, residents, businesses, municipalities, and school districts across the state. - January 05, 2024 - Pennsylvania Municipal Service Company
Learn How to Unleash the Power of Microsoft 365 with Compliant Workspace
Are you sure you are unleashing the full power of Microsoft 365? If you’re a small business, maybe not. Compliant Workspace is here to help you utilize your Microsoft 365 to its full potential. - October 16, 2023 - Compliant Workspace
HCCI 20th Annual "Let Us Break Bread Together" 2023 Awards Gala
The Harlem Congregations for Community Improvement, Inc. (HCCI), the premiere coalition committed to the holistic revitalization of Harlem, presents their 20th Annual Awards Gala - “Expanding our Mission: Harlem and Beyond,” Thursday, May 18, 2023. - May 03, 2023 - The Harlem Congregations for Community Improvement (HCCI)
Handled. By Hayden & Co. Grows Based on Increased Demands for Remote Support
Business optimization & elevation firm, Handled. By Hayden & Co., grows 300 percent year-over-year due to increased demand for greater work-life balance among business leaders - corporate and entrepreneurs alike. Turns out time saved and/or delegated leads to less stress and greater joy. - March 07, 2023 - Handled. By Hayden & Co.
Lucid Private Offices Expands Presence with New Class A Office
Lucid Private Offices, formerly known as WorkSuites, has signed a 31,000 SF lease at International Business Park located at 6275 W. Plano Parkway in Plano, TX. The company will occupy the fifth floor of the state-of-the-art, newly constructed class-A office building. JLL’s Trevor Franke and... - February 14, 2023 - Lucid Private Offices
BANKW Staffing Expands to Western Massachusetts and Connecticut by Adding Johnson & Hill Staffing to its Portfolio of Companies
BANKW Staffing’s family of locally owned companies just got bigger with today’s announcement of the addition of Johnson & Hill Staffing to its family of full-service staffing and recruiting agencies. Johnson & Hill will become part of the KNF&T Staffing Resources brand, and... - January 26, 2023 - BANKW Staffing
BANKW Staffing Ranks Among SIA’s Fastest Growing Staffing Firms
BANKW Staffing, the region’s leading provider of staffing and recruiting services, is pleased to be honored among leading staffing organizations in Staffing Industry Analysts’ Fastest Growing Staffing Firms 2022. SIA is a global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Their... - October 26, 2022 - BANKW Staffing
BANKW Staffing Exhibits at Strategic HR in the City
BANKW Staffing is excited to be exhibiting at the Strategic HR in the City conference on October 23 and 24, 2022. - October 21, 2022 - BANKW Staffing
Honolulu Entrepreneurs Ditch the Office; Resource Suites Announces Ohi’a Lehua Program in Waikiki
The excitement is building at the Waikiki Landmark in advance of the Ohi’a Lehua Program launch in January 2023. - October 13, 2022 - Resource Suites
Certification Partners Announces Leadership Change
Certification Partners, which creates vendor-neutral curriculum and high-stakes certifications for building skills and careers, has announced that the company’s Owner/CEO, Barry Fingerhut, has appointed Erik Barrantes as the new President of Certification Partners. “I’m delighted... - September 20, 2022 - Certification Partners
Alexander Technology Group's Shannon Herrmann Appointed to the NH Tech Alliance Board of Directors
BANKW Staffing, the region’s leading provider in staffing and recruiting services, is proud to announce that Shannon Herrmann, Senior Recruiting Manager with Alexander Technology Group, has been appointed to the NH Tech Alliance Board of Directors. The New Hampshire Tech Alliance is a... - July 29, 2022 - BANKW Staffing
BANKW Staffing Recognized in Boston Business Journal's Book of Lists for Largest Temporary Placement Firm in Massachusetts
BANKW Staffing has been recognized in Boston Business Journal's Book of Lists 2022 for 7th Largest Temporary Placement Firm in Massachusetts. - May 24, 2022 - BANKW Staffing
KBW Financial Staffing & Recruiting Voted Best Executive Search Service for 2022 by New Hampshire Business Review
KBW Financial Staffing & Recruiting, a BANKW Staffing company, has been named as "Best Executive Search Service" in New Hampshire Business Review’s 2022 Best of Business (B.O.B.) Awards. Determined through an online readers' poll, The B.O.B. Awards is an annual program that... - February 24, 2022 - BANKW Staffing
The Nagler Group Voted Best Staffing Service for 13th Straight Year by New Hampshire Business Review
The Nagler Group, a BANKW Staffing company, has been named as "Best Staffing Service" in New Hampshire Business Review’s 2022 Best of Business (B.O.B.) Awards. Determined through an online readers' poll, The B.O.B. Awards is an annual program that recognizes New Hampshire's... - February 22, 2022 - BANKW Staffing
Indiana Dental Association Endorses Plan Forward
Plan Forward’s dental membership solution increases cash flow into practices by combining their easy-to-use software with a guided approach and proven results. - July 30, 2021 - Plan Forward
Long Island Residents Can Start Rehab at Sunrise Detox Right Now
Sunrise Detox opens its 9th location in Brentwood on June 23, adding to their family of detox and other treatment facilities throughout NJ, NY, FL, GA, MA. Sunrise provides medical detox for those suffering from physically addictive drugs and alcohol. - June 28, 2021 - Sunrise Detox Brentwood Long Island
Parker Management Solutions is Now GrowthWave Solutions
To announce that Parker Management Solutions is now GrowthWave Solutions. With the new brand comes new, upgraded services to better serve clients and customers. - May 20, 2021 - GrowthWave Solutions
Baumgartens Announces National Minority-Owned Business Certification
Baumgartens, an award-winning family business that provides school, home, and office supplies nationwide, has been certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC) and officially part of the National Minority Supplier Development Council... - May 10, 2021 - Baumgartens
Kokab Rahman, Founder of Radeya Global, Writes New Book to Help Job Seekers During the Pandemic
Why do some people seem to get any job they apply to while others are always struggling? It has to do with mindset and correct portrayal of skills. Radeya Global Founder, Kokab Rahman's new book The Secret to a Successful Job Search helps you develop your mindset, beliefs, and skills so you can... - April 30, 2021 - Radeya Global
Walkway Management Now Servicing South Florida
According to a CNA Slip & FALL Study Report, over half of all facilities with public access and common areas did not produce a dynamic coefficient of friction (DCOF) level, the measurement of a surface's slip resistance while in motion, above the minimum threshold set by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). Walkway Management of South Florida is looking to change that by offering full walkway safety consultations, slip testing services and remediation treatments. - April 20, 2021 - Walkway Management South Florida
Traditional Office is Merging with Coworking as Dallas Gears Up for Inbound Workers
Once considered rivals, coworking concepts and office landlords in Dallas are finding common terrain as the pandemic begins to wind down — namely, with the formation of partnerships that offer tenants the benefits of both coworking and traditional office spaces. - April 08, 2021 - Lucid Private Offices
For Low-Skilled Service Workers, the Pandemic May be the Least of Their Worries
As changes in the work and business world make some job industries obsolete, the risk of numerous people becoming jobless and fall into poverty is not only real but is happening right now. Workers in service and low-skilled industries need to take these steps to protect their futures and their loved ones. - March 25, 2021 - Radeya Global
New Online Course Makes It Possible for You to Support and Teach the Whole Child
Learn how to implement UDL and SEL. A new course offered by Novak Education introduces best practices, tools, and shares practical applications so educators can learn how to apply the Universal Design for Learning (UDL) and Social Emotional Learning (SEL) frameworks in order to improve outcomes of students. - January 06, 2021 - Novak Educational Consulting
Venture X Naples is Changing the Way People Return to the Office
In these uncertain and changing times, businesses are moving away from traditional offices with long term lease and expensive operating costs for better solutions they find with flexible short-term memberships in fully furnished and highly amenitized workspaces like Venture X. - September 08, 2020 - Venture X Naples
Sprout Announces Partnership with Ocean State Shields
Sprout has good news about a new partnership with Ocean State Shields. - August 27, 2020 - Sprout CoWorking