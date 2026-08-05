Mobalon Inc and Haircuts for the Helpless and Homeless Inc (HHH Charity) are partnering with 100 city mayors across the United States who understand the depth of the psychological effect a simple haircut and hairstyle can have to provide positive mental stimuli and stability in their homeless population, as well as, in the low-income children and adults within their city boundaries. - July 13, 2024 - Mobile Salon Network