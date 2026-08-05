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ReGrow Medical Delivers Physician-Performed FUE Hair Transplant Using Advanced Micro-Punch Technology Across Southern California
ReGrow Medical, a leading hair transplant clinic in Southern California, provides physician-performed FUE hair transplant procedures using the latest micro-punch extraction technology across five locations. The clinic delivers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration results for men and women experiencing hair loss, with free consultations and flexible financing available. - August 05, 2026 - ReGrow Medical
Mr. Inkwells Continues National Expansion with New Piercing Studio in Brea Mall
Mr. Inkwells Piercing Studio is expanding to Brea Mall, with locations in Huntington Beach, San Diego, and LA, coming soon. This is just one phase their National expansion and they are planning to open 20 new locations over the next 18 months at premium locations around the country. - July 09, 2026 - Mr. Inkwells
Mr. Inkwells Revolutionizes Healing with "Drip," a New, Expert Formulated Piercing Aftercare Spray
Mr. Inkwells, a premier destination for tattoos and piercings in Southern California, is thrilled to announce the launch of Drip, a revolutionary sterile saline piercing aftercare spray. Designed to elevate the healing process, Drip is the only aftercare solution you will ever need to keep fresh piercings clean, healthy, irritation free, and drastically reduce piercing healing times when compared to traditional piercings aftercare products. - July 03, 2026 - Mr. Inkwells
ReGrow Medical Now Offers FUE Hair Transplant Procedures at Five Southern California Clinics
ReGrow Medical announces the availability of Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) hair transplant procedures at its five Southern California locations in Los Angeles, Sherman Oaks, West Hollywood, Huntington Park, and Bakersfield. The clinic offers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration for men and women with no linear scarring and free consultations at all locations. - June 13, 2026 - ReGrow Medical
Footnanny® Introduces The Footnanny4 Collection Through Strategic Distribution Partnerships and Future Nationwide Salon Network
Footnanny®, the luxury wellness and foot care brand founded by celebrity pedicurist Gloria L. Williams, proudly announces a new strategic partnership with JW Sales & Associates, Inc. to support the continued national expansion of the Footnanny brand across beauty distributors and Vietnamese salon channels throughout the United States. - June 04, 2026 - Footnanny, Inc
Serial Entrepreneur Mercelyn “Kerry” Francis Launches BLOME Beauty — a Trademarked Beauty Brand Expanding Across the U.S. and Jamaica
Serial entrepreneur Mercelyn “Kerry” Francis, founder of Clever Hustle Wallet and co-founder of a luxury swimming pool company, officially announces the launch of BLOME Beauty, a trademarked beauty brand registered in both the United States and Jamaica. - June 04, 2026 - BLOME Beauty
Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine Highlights Men's Hormone Health in Palm Harbor for Men's Health Month
Palm Harbor hormone therapy clinic Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine, led by board-certified anti-aging specialist Gina Pastore, MSN, APRN, ABAAHP, is raising awareness of low testosterone and hormonal decline in men as Men's Health Month begins June 1. The clinic offers medically supervised testosterone replacement therapy, peptide therapy, and medical weight loss programs for men throughout Palm Harbor and the greater Tampa Bay area. - June 02, 2026 - Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine
Emerge Weight Loss Erases More Than $1 Million in Medical Debt — Setting a New Standard for Trust in GLP-1 Telehealth
In just three years, Emerge has reduced the financial burden felt by households across the country by more than $1,055,400 — proof that, in a category defined by speed and scale, compassion can be built into the business model. - May 21, 2026 - Emerge Weight Loss, LLC
Suite Morality Salon Suites Opens in Opelika, Introducing a New Standard of Ownership, Wellness, and Beauty Innovation
Suite Morality launches the nation’s first Hair Health Medspa in Opelika, AL—bridging beauty and wellness. As weight loss treatments and women’s health disorders rise, the medspa addresses their impact on hair through advanced scalp analysis and personalized care. Founded by trichologist Morale Ocain, this innovative model redefines hair care by treating root causes, not just the surface—aligning beauty, confidence, and wellness. - April 22, 2026 - Suite Morality Salon Suites and Hair Health Medspa
Barbers Network Launches AI-Powered Barber Marketplace in Silicon Valley, Set to Expand Across the U.S
Built by a barber with a software background who scaled a $1M+ shop, is a modern platform designed to help barbers earn more, book more appointments, and gain greater control over their careers. By connecting barbers and clients in one unified platform, Barbers Network aims to increase efficiency, unlock new income opportunities, and power the future of grooming nationwide. - April 15, 2026 - Barbers Network
SoSoThin.com Launches to Provide Fast, Affordable, and Discreet Access to Semaglutide Weight Loss Solutions
Executive Digital, a global digital marketing agency, today announced the official launch of SoSoThin.com, a new online destination designed to make semaglutide weight loss treatments accessible to consumers through a cash-pay model that eliminates insurance delays, denials, and red tape. SoSoThin. - February 16, 2026 - So So Thin
Nomad Fit Lab Mobile DEXA Scan Service Launches Accountability Duo Offer
Nomad Fit Lab is offering an Accountability Duo DEXA scan limited time offer. Get two full-body DEXA scans for one low price. Bring a friend, get your body composition data, and stay on track together. - January 21, 2026 - Nomad Fit Lab
HairPlaceNYC Partners with FOLLEA by Daniel Alain to Bring Luxury Wigs to New York City
HairPlaceNYC announces a new partnership with FOLLEA by Daniel Alain, bringing the brand’s luxury human hair wigs and toppers to the salon effective immediately. Clients can now access FOLLEA’s premium collections with personalized consultations, custom styling, and expert care at HairPlaceNYC. - January 09, 2026 - HairPlaceNYC
Cashmere Hair Launches Digital Gift Cards for the Holiday Season
Cashmere Hair launches digital holiday gift cards, letting customers give flexible, luxurious gifts this season - December 06, 2025 - Cashmere Hair
Eco Lux Hair and Nail Spa is Transforming The Salon Experience
Eco Lux Hair and Nail Spa is an organic salon that is gaining popularity because people are becoming conscious of todays environment and toxins. Eco Lux Hair and Nail Spa uses products that are gentle on the skin, hair and nails and derived from natural ingredients. - October 20, 2025 - Eco Lux Hair and Nail Spa
Wee Care Nanny and Sitting Service Named Best Nanny and Babysitting Service by Greenwich Magazine for 2025
Wee Care Nanny & Sitting Service, based in Stamford, CT, has been voted Best Nanny and Babysitting Service in the 2025 Best of the Gold Coast Connecticut Awards. Proudly serving Greenwich, Darien, New Canaan, Westport, and families across Fairfield County, Westchester, and NYC since 2001. The agency places exceptional nannies, newborn care specialists, housekeepers, and elder companions with a personalized, high caliber approach. - October 18, 2025 - Wee Care Nanny Agency
Local Stylist Tara Lawrence Joins Vivienne Mackinder's Elite Styling Team Backstage at New York Fashion Week for Malan Breton’s Spring/Summer 2026 Show
San Jose hairstylist Tara Lawrence and founder of Your Mane Girl, has been selected to assist legendary stylist Vivienne Mackinder backstage at New York Fashion Week for Malan Breton’s Spring/Summer 2026 show. The milestone places Tara’s artistry on fashion’s global stage alongside Breton, the celebrated designer known from Top Model, Project Runway, and Bravo’s The Malan Show. - September 11, 2025 - Your Mane Girl
Dr. Stephanie Kinsey, DDS of Palencia Dental Appointed to Board of Regents of the International College of Craniomandibular Orthopedics (ICCMO)
Dr. Stephanie Kinsey, DDS of Palencia Dental, has been appointed to the Board of Regents of the International College of Craniomandibular Orthopedics (ICCMO). A member since 2017, she has advanced through fellowship training and represented ICCMO at international meetings in Argentina, Moscow, and Calgary. With 20+ years of expertise in cosmetic and neuromuscular dentistry, Dr. Kinsey brings proven leadership to ICCMO’s global mission. - September 10, 2025 - Palencia Dental
Fast Pace Health Celebrates Inaugural "Urgent Care Appreciation Day" with Indiana Governor Mike Braun's Proclamation
Fast Pace Health, a leading provider of accessible and affordable healthcare, proudly announces that Indiana Governor Mike Braun officially proclaimed September 8, 2025, as “Urgent Care Appreciation Day” throughout the state. This landmark recognition highlights the vital role of urgent... - September 09, 2025 - Fast Pace Health
From Customer to CEO: Kaitlyn Talamante Acquires LadyBoss, the Women’s Health Brand Empowering Hundreds of Thousands Since 2014
LadyBoss, the women’s health and lifestyle brand founded in 2014 by Kaelin and Brandon Poulin, later sold to Russell Brunson in 2022, announces its new owner, Kaitlyn Talamante. A former LadyBoss customer turned CEO, Talamante’s journey from personal transformation to leading the brand represents a full-circle story of empowerment, growth, and vision for the future. - September 05, 2025 - LadyBoss
Mentor Hosting Co Offers Low-Risk SEO/Web/Marketing, Results-Based Program for Limited Time.
Offer designed to appeal to those that want to see website sales conversion results before paying full price. - September 03, 2025 - Mentor Hosting Co
Med-Care Providers Expands Telehealth, Mental Health, and In-Home Primary Care Services in Las Vegas
Med-Care Providers, a Nevada-based healthcare practice, announces the expansion of its services including telehealth, primary care, psychiatry, counseling, neurofeedback therapy, pain management, and in-home visits. The practice is committed to improving accessibility and outcomes for patients in Las Vegas and across Nevada. - August 28, 2025 - Med-Care Providers
New Book “Life Lessons From the Overhead Bin: A Flight Attendant’s Advice on How to Be Fit, Fearless and Fulfilled After 50” Uplifts and Inspires Women to Soar in Midlife
In her debut book, author Helen Fritsch weaves observations and stories from her 40-year career in the sky with her unique inspirational advice and practical tips. - August 14, 2025 - Helen Fritsch
Mr. Inkwells Announces Major Expansion with New Piercing Studio in Mission Viejo
Mr. Inkwells, Southern California's highest-rated tattoo and piercing studio, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first piercing-only location, Mr. Inkwells Piercing Studio, at The Shops at Mission Viejo. This new studio marks a significant milestone as the first and only full-service body piercing studio in Mission Viejo. - August 02, 2025 - Mr. Inkwells
Ugly Duckling Launches New Premium Developers
Ugly Duckling, a leader in professional hair color and care, proudly announces the launch of its new Premium 20 Vol. (12%) and 30 Vol. (9%) Cream Developers. These developers contain Bond Protect and can lift higher and better: a first in hair coloring technology. Says Ishan Dutta, CEO and Founder of the company: “We’ve always been very good at helping stylists take women blonde and ultra-blonde. With these new developers, we now go a stage further." - July 17, 2025 - Ugly Duckling Color
Welcome to Evexia Wellness Spa: Rochester’s Newest Sanctuary of Self-Care
Evexia Wellness Spa is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location in Rochester, Michigan—now part of the vibrant Country Creek Commons at Adams & Silverbell. This stunning 3,600 sq. ft. haven brings the same luxurious experience and holistic care that clients across Clarkston have come to treasure. - July 08, 2025 - Evexia Wellness Spa Rochester
AURI ELEVATE Launches Advanced Biostimulator Training Led by Rechelle Trejo, NP, and Jordan White, RN
Auri Aesthetics announces its next AURI ELEVATE training: Biostimulator Mastery—Sculptra® & Hyperdilute Radiesse®, a full-day clinical training for licensed medical professionals led by Rechelle Trejo, NP, and Jordan White, RN. - July 02, 2025 - Auri Aesthetics
Inspo Hair Launches Virtual Hair Consultations
Inspo Hair has officially launched its virtual consultation platform, offering personalized hair color guidance from licensed cosmetologists. Designed for DIY color enthusiasts, the platform helps users avoid common at-home mistakes like banding, breakage, and expensive salon corrections. Through the Inspo Hair app, users can book a live Zoom consultation with a licensed stylist who creates a custom plan based on their current hair condition and desired result. - June 25, 2025 - Inspo Hair
Locally-Owned Laser and Skin Clinic Expands into State College, PA
Vanish Laser and Skin Expands to State College, Offering Advanced Cosmetic Treatments for the Central PA Community. - June 19, 2025 - Vanish Laser and Skin, Inc
Longest Serving Personal Training Services in Danbury CT
Live Your Way Thin & Healthy, a Danbury, CT personal training service, celebrated 29 years in business in May 2025. Owner Stavros Mastrogiannis has developed a unique 4-step weight loss approach based on his Greek background that focuses on eliminating root causes of weight gain. His method promises sustainable results that are "almost effortless" to maintain, unlike traditional approaches where 90% of people regain lost weight. - June 18, 2025 - Live Your Way Thin
Bloom in Beauty 2025: A Career-Focused Beauty Event Debuts in Boca Raton
Bloom in Beauty is a premier event designed to connect beauty professionals directly with mentors, hiring brands, industry experts, and career-changing resources, all within an elevated, intimate event experience. Featuring keynote speaker Cindy Novotny and a star-studded panel including Cesar Deleon Ramirez, Kim Baker, and J. Brandon Correa, this experience delivers real insight, opportunity, and inspiration for the next generation of industry leaders. - April 05, 2025 - Bloom in Beauty
Tucker Hill Launches “Quality First” Initiative to Combat Rising Concerns Over Cheap, Unreliable Home Services
In response to a growing trend of cut-rate contractors delivering subpar work, Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric is launching its new "Quality First" Initiative — a commitment to educating homeowners on why the cheapest option isn’t always the best and ensuring they have reliable, high-quality service options for their home needs. - February 09, 2025 - Tucker HIll Air, Plumbing, & Electric
Hello Health Introduces Comprehensive Lab Testing to Empower Families on Their Journey to Root Cause Care
Hello Health is excited to announce the launch of its comprehensive lab testing services, integrated into the newly unveiled "4 Steps to Transformation" program. This initiative is designed to assist families of all ages in identifying the root causes of chronic symptoms, promoting a holistic approach to health and wellness. - February 05, 2025 - Hello Health
Grand Opening of Prestige Nail Studio in Argyle, Texas
Prestige Nail Studio of Argyle Celebrates Grand Opening with Innovative Nail Care Solutions in Argyle, Texas. - January 24, 2025 - Prestige Nail Studio
Au Secours Salon Spa Offers Custom Wigs to Those with Hair Loss Due to Any Auto Immune Disease… Promoting the DIY DeGlam Maintenance Kit
Prince George's Co. Hair Stylist Opened Her Salon — Inside a Walmart in Clinton, Maryland. 2 years going strong DeJuan Burns' salon, Au Secours Salon Spa, offers services that are unique to the community. A one stop shop. A Salon spa boutique that offers services that are unique to the community. - January 04, 2025 - Au Secours Salon Spa
Ugly Duckling Announces the Launch of its Color Gel Shades
Ugly Duckling Los Angeles, a leading innovator in hair color technology, announced the launch of its new Color Gel shades. These shades are designed to provide flawless grey coverage for blondes and light-haired individuals. The range includes five shades: 10N (Lightest Blonde), 9N (Very Light... - December 31, 2024 - Ugly Duckling Color
The Good Hair Tribe Joins ANHC PRO as a 2025 Mastery Series Partner
The Association of Natural Hair Care Professionals (ANHC PRO) welcomes The Good Hair Tribe, a Tech-driven Hair Care Literacy and Coaching company, as a 2025 ANHC PRO Partner. Founded by Atilola Moronfolu, The Good Hair Tribe addresses the global hair care literacy gap with memberships, courses, and training programs. As part of the 2025 Mastery Series, they will present on February 17, offering expert insights to empower beauty professionals and drive industry success. - November 26, 2024 - Truesdale & Associates, LLC
Just Digital Inc. Renews Partnership with American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)
Just Digital Inc. has partnered with the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) to enhance MedSpa practices with advanced digital marketing strategies. This collaboration will improve MedSpas' online visibility and client retention by integrating AmSpa's industry-leading support with Just Digital’s expertise in tailored marketing solutions. - November 24, 2024 - Just Digital Inc.
Introducing the Beauty and Wellness Industry’s Best-Kept Secret: jeuje.me
A Private Membership Platform Connecting Top-Tier Beauty Artists and Wellness Professionals with Elite Clientele - November 07, 2024 - Jeuje
Kaliopi Matheakis to Launch Eight Journey of "Saved" to Petition for Expanded Pre-K
Kaliopi's Matheaakis petitions for Expended PreK. Asking New York City to Help those that are drowning in the high cost of childcare which keeps them out of workforce. - October 25, 2024 - PR Hair Extentions
MOD Hair Salon in Vista, CA: Adopts a Commission Salon Structure and is Hiring Stylists
MOD Hair Salon, a leading destination for creative hairstyling in North County San Diego, is excited to announce that they are now operating as a commission salon and are actively seeking talented stylists to join their dynamic team. - October 20, 2024 - MOD Hair Salon
Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc. Introduces the "Izzatov" Facial Rejuvenation Massage Technique - A New Non-Invasive Approach to Skin Rejuvenation Developed by Aybek Izzatov
Aybek Izzatov introduces the "Izzatov" facial massage technique, a non-invasive method that rejuvenates skin by applying targeted pressure to facial bones and tissues. This technique restores volume, improves circulation, and boosts collagen production, resulting in firmer, more youthful skin without the need for surgery or injections. - October 04, 2024 - Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc
Luvme Hair Celebrates a Decade of Success with 10th Anniversary Sale
Luvme Hair, a renowned brand in the human hair wigs industry, proudly celebrates a decade of empowering beauty with its 10th Anniversary Sale. To mark this milestone, Luvme Hair is offering price reductions across select premium human hair wigs, ranging from $20 to $120, during a three-week event. - September 20, 2024 - Luvme Hair
La Par Lifestyle Celebrates First Year of Its Brick and Mortar HQ Providing Healthier Manicures and Pedicures
La Par, a nail salon offering healthier alternatives to traditional nail care, is celebrating its first anniversary on August 3, 2024, 12-6p PST at 12441 Riverside Dr., Valley Village, CA. The event will feature manicures, massages, hair styling, arts and crafts, permanent jewelry, birth chart readings, and refreshments. Founder Lisa Tran highlights their commitment to eco-friendly practices. Open Tuesday-Saturday by appointment, La Par offers nail services for all genders. - August 03, 2024 - La Par Lifestyle
Celebrating 20 Years of Excellence: 360 Tans Introduces New Spray Tanning Formulas and Clear Solution in Austin, TX
360 Tans, Austin's premier spray tanning salon founded by Natasha, celebrates 20 years with expanded formulas featuring over 50 shades and a clear solution for a flawless tan. Renowned for safe, natural-looking tans, 360 Tans sets the standard in the spray tanning industry. - July 21, 2024 - 360 Tans
Mobalon Inc and HHH Charity Present the Mayor’s Mobile Salon Circle Program - Mayors Nationwide Focus on Lifting Their city’s Inner Spirits
Mobalon Inc and Haircuts for the Helpless and Homeless Inc (HHH Charity) are partnering with 100 city mayors across the United States who understand the depth of the psychological effect a simple haircut and hairstyle can have to provide positive mental stimuli and stability in their homeless population, as well as, in the low-income children and adults within their city boundaries. - July 13, 2024 - Mobile Salon Network
Crystal Ngozi Beauty & Esthetics Launches Innovative Virtual Acne Program for Radiant Skin Transformation
Crystal Ngozi Beauty & Esthetics, renowned for its expertise in skincare, proudly unveils its groundbreaking Virtual Clear Skin Acne Program, a comprehensive solution crafted by a team of award-winning Licensed Estheticians, Certified Acne Specialists, and Skin of Color Experts. This innovative... - July 03, 2024 - Crystal Ngozi Beauty & Esthetics
Navigating National Sex Day When You Have No Sex Drive
National Sex Day, celebrated on June 9, emphasizes the importance of sexual intimacy in relationships. However, for individuals and couples struggling with low libido, mismatched sex drives, and sexual anxiety, this day can bring undue pressure and stress. Renowned sex therapist Leigh Norén,... - June 07, 2024 - Leigh Norén
ANHC PRO Refreshes Membership to Tackle Current Challenges for Natural Hair Care Professionals
The Association of Natural Hair Care Professionals (ANHC PRO) is pleased to announce a comprehensive revamp of its membership structure and benefits. This initiative is aimed at providing greater value and accessibility for natural hair care professionals. In response to feedback, economic challenges, and the evolving needs of beauty industry professionals, ANHC PRO has introduced a series of significant enhancements designed to better serve the industry. - May 29, 2024 - Truesdale & Associates, LLC
LaVida Massage of Tampa, FL, Welcomes New Franchisees
LaVida Massage located at 15714 N Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33618, is delighted to introduce their passionate new franchisees, MacKenzie Carr, Charbel Faddoul, and Kennedy Carr. Owner MacKenzie Carr has wanted to own a LaVida Massage Center for years. While she has been the manager at LaVida... - May 18, 2024 - LaVida Massage