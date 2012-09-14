PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Wax Me Now - a Fresh Digital Approach to Waxing Services We all know that waxing is not the funnest part of our beauty routine. Wax Me Now is now providing an extra comfort to your beauty routine, mobile waxing services delivered straight to you. Whether you are looking to book waxing for ladies or gentlemen, Wax Me Now has you covered. They made the booking... - December 09, 2019 - Wax Me Now LLC

Beth Mitchell Massage Receives 2019 Best of Portland Award Portland Award Program Honors the Achievement - December 05, 2019 - Beth Mitchell Massage

A Smart, AI Powered Free Chatbot for Salons and Spas Launched by RetentionForce The smart chatbot answers all the messages on salon and spa Facebook page instantly and is available free of charge. The chatbot called Lily was created to help busy salon owners to organize their salon Facebook page messaging, improve response time, attract and engage new clients. - December 03, 2019 - RetentionForce

Hair Extensions of Houston Offers Advanced Hair Restoration Services at Reasonable Rates The salon offers affordable hair restoration services using Low-Level Light Therapy and iGrow. - November 09, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Renowned Nutritionist from India Shivani Sikri Has Been Awarded "Best Dietician" Shivani Sikri, ranked amongst the best dieticians in Delhi, has been awarded Best Dietician for Weight Loss. - November 01, 2019 - Nutri4verve: Online Weight Loss Diet Clinic

Hair Extensions of Houston is Offering Hair Extension Services for Halloween The salon offers exceptional hair extension installation services to clients for holidays such as Halloween. - October 11, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Style Enthusiasts Can Get Natural-Looking Loc Extensions at Hair Extensions of Houston Hair Extensions of Houston offers exceptional hair extension installation services to clients looking for high-quality, natural-looking extensions. - October 09, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Blend to Open First Facial and Blow Dry Bar in Chicago Suburbs Blend is opening the first express facial and blow dry bar in the western suburbs. - October 09, 2019 - Blend Facial And Style Bar

CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for Clarendale of Chandler Retirement Community The addition of Clarendale of Chandler is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand. - October 07, 2019 - CPG Salon LLC

Vegan and Cruelty-Free Brow Services at Boom Boom Brow Bar Vegan is a trend and beauty services are catering to the lifestyle - here is a list of ingredients to be aware of. - October 04, 2019 - Boom Boom Brow Bar

SHiFT - Recovery by Acorn October Program to Help Those Who Can't Stop Eating SHiFT-Recovery by Acorn will be facilitating a new five-week program beginning with a six-day intensive food addiction in-patient treatment stay on October 11 in Kissimmee, FL. The five-week program includes a six-day stay at an abstinent facility and a 30-Day Aftercare program that will provide attendees with a transition into life back home for the outpatient portion of the program. - October 02, 2019 - SHiFT - Recovery by Acorn

Meet Denver’s Laser Hair Removal Experts Milan Laser invites you to meet Denver’s laser hair removal experts, September 18 at Social Fare Denver from 5:30-7:30 pm. This fun evening will include light appetizers, a signature Milan cocktail, a Q&A session, and a brief presentation about the laser hair removal process and what makes... - September 11, 2019 - Milan Laser Hair Removal

Secret Youth LLC Introduces a New Machine for Cellulite Called Vaser Shape Secret Youth LLC staff are proud to announce they have a new massage therapy cellulite treatment called Vaser Shape to offer clients. Secret Youth LLC started offering Vaser Shape massage therapy treatments to their patients. This noninvasive technology can be used to tighten and smooth skin, reduce... - August 24, 2019 - Secret Youth LLC Laser Henderson

CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for The Summit at Sunland Springs Retirement Community The addition of The Summit at Sunland Springs is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand. - August 22, 2019 - CPG Salon LLC

Julie Ulrich Awarded NASMM@Home Specialist Designation by the National Association of Senior Move Managers® The National Association of Senior Move Managers® is proud to award the NASMM@Home Specialist credential to Julie Ulrich of TimeWise, Inc., servicing the South Hampton Roads area of Virginia. The NASMM@Home Specialist designation is awarded to individuals demonstrating an advanced understanding... - August 22, 2019 - TimeWise, Inc.

“Fitness Over 50, Is It Too Late?” Nancy Anderberg, Fitness and Anti-Aging Expert Reveals the Truth “It is never too late to hit reset,” says the multi-certified fitness/nutrition/anti-aging expert with 30 years of experience. You might know Nancy Anderberg as the founder of Fit4RAW-real.authentic.women, a fitness and nutrition expert, multi-certified personal trainer, fitness competitor, speaker/author, product creator, international business entrepreneur, coach and/or “that 50+ aged single mom” on social media that is fiercely passionate. - August 06, 2019 - Fit4RAW - real.authentic.women

Hair Extensions of Houston Now Offers Hair Care Services Using Products from Kevin Murphy Botanical Hair Care Line The botanical hair care line advocates taking care of your hair with the same attention to detail you give your skin. - August 02, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Biomaterials Product Launch - Makeup Blender Sponge with SofSilk™ Microfibrillar Technology Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals announced the launch of novel makeup blender sponge with SofSilk™ Microfibrillar Technology. - July 31, 2019 - Dr. TWL Dermaceuticals

Revolutionizing Eating-Out Culture: Learn How Eat Your Cake is Helping Families Eat Healthy on the Go The Vancouver based meal delivery service offers families a way to eat a three-course nutritious meal without having to leave their house. - July 29, 2019 - Eat Your Cake! Personal Health Delivery

Eat Your Cake is Awarded as One of the Top 3 Weight Loss Centers in Vancouver Recognized as one of the top weight loss meal delivery services, Eat Your Cake offers an inclusive menu for different dietary requirements. - July 25, 2019 - Eat Your Cake! Personal Health Delivery

SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon Debuts Brazilian Protein Hair Treatment New hair straightening permanent treatment is the first of its kind in the UAE. - July 24, 2019 - SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon

Secret Youth LLC Launches a New Machine Called VelaShape Secret Youth LLC now will be offering Velashape, an FDA cleared treatment to temporarily reduce cellulite. - July 17, 2019 - Secret Youth LLC Laser Henderson

CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for Gardens at Ocotillo Retirement Community The addition of Gardens at Ocotillo in Chandler is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand - July 13, 2019 - CPG Salon LLC

Hair Extensions of Houston Offers Flash Sales and Free Consultation Services Leading hair extension installation service in Houston is offering flash sales, as well as free consultation services. - July 11, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon Announces Dubai Debut The team at SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon is thrilled to announce the opening of their full service salon and spa in Dubai. - July 08, 2019 - SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon

CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for Las Palomas Retirement Community Las Palomas Senior Living in Mesa is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand. - June 27, 2019 - CPG Salon LLC

Hair Restoration Done Right: Hair Extensions of Houston Restores Hair Health via Low-Level Light Therapy Leading hair extensions salon introduces Low-Level Light Therapy that helps promote a fuller feeling head of hair. - June 20, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Hair Extensions of Houston Offers Great Tips and Advice for Hairstyling via Their Interactive Blog “We take great pride in what we do. Customer satisfaction has always been our top priority. Since we began, we set very high standards for ourselves.” – Hair Extensions of Houston. - June 13, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Dr. Thomas E. Young, Paula Di Marco Young, BS, RN and Young Medical Spa® Win Four Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards Young Medical Spa® is excited to announce they have won four awards in the prestigious 2019 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards. Young Medical Spa conveniently serves patients in the Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Philadelphia, Lansdale, Center Valley, Wilkes-Barre, and Scranton areas. - June 08, 2019 - Young Medical Spa®

Young Medical Spa® Announces Their New Office Location in the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, PA Areas Young Medical Spa® with two locations in the Lehigh Valley and Lansdale, Pennsylvania areas has opened their third location serving the greater Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, PA areas. - May 23, 2019 - Young Medical Spa®

The Organic Stylist Brings Hairprint to San Francisco The Organic Stylist in San Francisco now offers a completely non-toxic alternative to traditional haircolor for clients who want to cover or blend their gray but are sensitive to traditional and ammonia-free haircolor. - May 16, 2019 - The Organic Stylist

CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for The Park at Surprise The addition of The Park at Surprise is a significant development as it adds to the growing list of communities that prefer Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon. - May 10, 2019 - CPG Salon LLC

Hair Extensions of Houston Educates Clients About Hair and Extensions Through Their Interactive Blog Hair Extensions of Houston now has an interactive blog where current and potential customers can talk directly to their specialists. - May 08, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Former Volunteer for Marine Turtle Conservtion Project Shaving Her Hair as a Fundraiser to Save Sea Turtles Ohio resident is holding a fundraiser for Marine Turtle Conservation Project and plans to shave over 40 inches of hair to benefit the cause - April 09, 2019 - Shaving My Hair for Sea Turtle Conservation

Wee Care Nanny Agency Confirms Record Turnout for InterNational Nanny Training Day for Westchester, NY & CT Wee Care Nanny Agency is proud to be the CT/Westchester, NY host of the 8th Annual National Nanny Training Day on April 13, 2019. - April 06, 2019 - Wee Care Nanny Agency

Hair Extensions of Houston Changes Hair Care Industry with Trending YouTube Channel Offering exceptional-quality Russian virgin extensions, Hair Extensions of Houston are garnering a large following on social media for their impeccable services. - April 02, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

The Weight Loss Center of the North Shore Announces Unique Weight Loss Event Being Held at Finz Restaurant in Salem, MA The Weight Loss Center of the North Shore will be holding a special event: The Skinny on Weight Loss. It is a dinner and discussion being held at Finz restaurant in Salem, MA on Thursday, March 28 from 6:30 pm to 8 pm. Participants will gain valuable and practical advice on weight loss and healthy living from Dr. Carmela Mancini. - March 25, 2019 - Weight Loss Center of the North Shore

CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for The Park at Copper Creek The addition of The Park at Copper Creek is a significant development as it adds to our growing list of Communities that prefer Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon - March 17, 2019 - CPG Salon LLC

Hair Weaves and Extensions is Now Offering Organic Products and the Autobiography of the Owner, Alithea Robinson, for Sale A leading hair extension installation service in Maryland, Hair Weaves and Extensions, is now offering organic hair care products and the autobiography of the owner, Alithea Robinson, for sale on their website. - March 06, 2019 - Hair Weaves and Extensions

Former Marriage Therapist and Founder of Chelsey Wang Beauty & Baby Offers Free Marital Counseling Former marriage therapist and founder of Chelsey Wang Beauty & Baby to offer free marital counseling in new Instagram series. - February 15, 2019 - Chelsey Wang Beauty Skincare with No Secrets

CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for Rock Creek at The Park The addition of Rock Creek at The Park is a significant development as it adds to the growing list of Communities that prefer Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon. - February 13, 2019 - CPG Salon LLC

HellaBella Launched Manicure Textline for Valentine's Week HellaBella, a startup in New York, launched the Manicure Textline, a textable number that consumers can use to ask questions about nail salon recommendations, color trends, and more. - February 10, 2019 - HellaBella

Home Helpers Secures Partnership with Promisor Residential New partnership works to help clients remain in the comfort of their home and fund the in-home care they need. - February 01, 2019 - Home Helpers - Evansville, IN

Hair Extensions of Houston Offers Non-Invasive Treatments for Hair Loss The luxury hair salon has been helping clients combat hair loss with the help of technologically advanced Low-Level Light Therapy. - January 31, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Official Ribbon Cutting for Profile by Sanford’s New Tampa Location on February 4 Hosted by the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce, the official ribbon cutting for the first Profile by Sanford franchise in Tampa will take place on Monday, February 4th, from 9 AM to 10 AM at 128 South Westshore Boulevard, Suite C. Named an Entrepreneur Magazine Top New Franchise in 2017 and 2018, Profile... - January 31, 2019 - Profile by Sanford Tampa

Leading Provider of Innovative Beauty and Skincare Secrets to Celebrities, Agnes Beauty Opens Its Doors to the Public to Help Users Rediscover Their Youthful Beauty Agnes Beauty LLC is an innovative skin care and beauty solutions provider offering advanced organic/vegan friendly skincare to people, particularly women, who are looking to restore their youthful beauty and make aging optional. Agne's array of treatments and services are specifically designed to help eliminate wrinkles and restore the radiance and vibrancy of the skin, without causing any damage to the skin’s health unlike many of the skincare products currently available on the market. - January 30, 2019 - Agnes Beauty LLC

Fremont Welcomes FAIRY GLOW MOTHER™, the Bay Area’s First Night Spa A night spa: because who has time during the day? That was the thought that sparked the creation of FAIRY GLOW MOTHER™ for owner Hadiyah Daché back in 2016. Two years later, and things have finally come into fruition in Fremont by being the first and only night spa in the Bay Area. “Self-care... - January 18, 2019 - FAIRY GLOW MOTHER

CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for MorningStar at Arcadia Retirement Community The addition of MorningStar at Arcadia is a significant development as it adds to our growing list of Communities that prefer Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon - January 13, 2019 - CPG Salon LLC