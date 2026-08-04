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Within Real Estate Investment
Half of AD1 Hospitality's Portfolio Earns 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards
11 hotels recognized with 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards - August 04, 2026 - AD1Global
Homeinc Launches Back to School Drive Benefiting Broward Voices
Homeinc, one of Florida's longest-running cash home buyers, today announced the launch of its 2026 Back to School Backpack and School Supply Drive, benefiting local nonprofit Broward Voices. The drive begins today at Homeinc's main office and is open to community members, business partners, and... - July 25, 2026 - Homeinc
CleanCondo Launches 24-Hour Building Intelligence Reports for Florida Condo Buyers
The CleanCondo report pulls info on a building from public records before the buyer signs a condo deal. - July 14, 2026 - CleanCondo
Turnkey Michigan City Event Venue Listed in Uptown Arts District
CENTURY 21 Circle has listed a fully built-out 11,634-square-foot event and hospitality venue formerly known as Uptown Social, offering a turnkey opportunity near downtown redevelopment and South Shore Line access to Chicago. - July 12, 2026 - CENTURY 21 Circle
CENTURY 21 Circle Appoints Sara Valko Director of Marketing & Brand Strategy
Former CDW marketing leader Sara Valko joins CENTURY 21 Circle as Director of Marketing & Brand Strategy, bringing enterprise brand, media, and growth experience to a top 10 CENTURY 21 brokerage. - July 12, 2026 - CENTURY 21 Circle
Tampa's Flamingo Homes Announces $150 Million Expansion, New Communities in Pasco and Polk Counties
Flamingo Homes, a Tampa-based, family-owned homebuilder, announced today that it has secured a major institutional capital partnership to fund a $150 million expansion over the next three years. The Tampa builder, founded in 2019, currently builds homes in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota. The... - July 05, 2026 - Flamingo Homes
Coeur d’Alene Sees Surge in Out-of-State Buyers, According to New 2026 Relocation Report by PNW Home Sales
PNW Home Sales’ 2026 Relocation Report shows continued demand from out-of-state buyers moving to Coeur d'Alene and Kootenai County, led by California and Washington. Driven by affordability, lifestyle, and remote work, migration trends remain strong, shaping local housing demand and reinforcing North Idaho as a top relocation destination. - June 22, 2026 - PNW Home Sales
OpportunityZones.com Publishes The Opportunity Zones Playbook, the First Comprehensive Guide to OZ 2.0 by Jimmy Atkinson
Edited by Andy Hagans and featuring a foreword by US Senator Tim Scott, the book is the most thorough guide to Opportunity Zone investing ever published. - June 15, 2026 - OpportunityZones
Joseph Carrizales CRE Publishes Free Updated Cap Rate Data and Industrial Asset Evaluation Resource for Detroit–Toledo Corridor Property Owners
Newly updated market intelligence is now publicly available at josephcarrizalescre.com, giving industrial asset owners free access to current cap rate benchmarks and a practical framework for evaluating whether to sell, hold, recapitalize, or refinance. Joseph Carrizales CRE has released an... - June 15, 2026 - Joseph Carrizales CRE
HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized by American College of Cardiology for Three Heart Care Distinctions
HCA HealthONE Swedish has earned three American College of Cardiology recognitions for advanced cardiovascular care: Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI, Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI and Resuscitation, and Transcatheter Valve Certification. These distinctions highlight the hospital’s expertise in timely, coordinated care for patients with chest pain, heart attack symptoms, cardiac catheterization needs and transcatheter valve procedures. - June 14, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Politics, Community Service, and Real Estate Excellence: Akshat Bhatia (AB)
Former Beverly Hills City Council Candidate and Estates by AB Founder Combines Civic Engagement, Local Relationships, and Real Estate Excellence to Deliver Exceptional Results - June 13, 2026 - Estates by AB
Weeks After Michigan Debut, CENTURY 21 Circle Adds Second Office in Coldwater
CENTURY 21 Circle, ranked among the Top 10 CENTURY 21® companies globally, has continued its Michigan expansion with a second office in Coldwater just weeks after entering the state. CENTURY 21 Drews Realty becomes CENTURY 21 Circle — Coldwater, expanding the company’s growing four-state footprint across Illinois, Indiana, Florida, and Michigan. - June 13, 2026 - CENTURY 21 Circle
CENTURY 21 Circle Expands Into Michigan Real Estate Market with New Sparta Office
CENTURY 21 Circle, a Top 10 CENTURY 21® company, has expanded into the Michigan real estate market with its first office in Sparta, MI. The expansion strengthens its Midwest footprint across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Florida and reflects growing cross-state relocation and housing demand. - June 13, 2026 - CENTURY 21 Circle
PropertyRadar Adds For-Sale-By-Owner (FSBO) Data to Help Real Estate Pros Reach Sellers Directly
PropertyRadar now pulls daily For Sale By Owner listings directly into its platform, matched to owner, equity, and debt data agents already use. Each record carries listing detail, source URL, price history, and full owner context. New: Property FSBO Flag, FSBO criteria in Radar AI, Pre-Movers QuickList with FSBO + MLS. CEO Mark Hockridge: agents who win FSBO respect the seller’s choice and show up as a resource. Live now, 5-day free trial. - June 10, 2026 - PropertyRadar, Inc
NYC-Based Longacre Acquires 541-Unit Houston MF Complex
Longacre Acquires 541-Unit Houston Multifamily Community, Scaling Joint Venture's 17-State Turnaround Platform Property: 5300 W. Gulf Bank Rd., Houston, TX 77088 PH Realty Capital and Rockledge principals collectively own workforce-housing assets across 17 states. Longacre is the institutional... - June 06, 2026 - Longacre Asset Management LLC
PropertyRadar Releases AI Discover, Turning Natural-Language Questions into Targeted Property Lists
PropertyRadar launched Radar AI, an AI-first redesign of property search across 150M+ records. Users describe what they want in plain English — “absentee single-family in Fresno, 40% equity, recent NOD” — and Radar AI builds a live list, refining as they layer on follow-up prompts. CEO Mark Hockridge: shift cuts insight-to-list time from minutes to seconds. Live now, 5-day free trial. - June 03, 2026 - PropertyRadar, Inc
Real Estate Investors Can Now Qualify for DSCR Loans Based Solely on Property Cash Flow — Investor Mortgage Solutions
Investor Mortgage Solutions (IMS), a Texas-based brokerage, expanded its DSCR loan programs letting real estate investors qualify based on property cash flow—no W-2s or tax returns needed. Supporting single-family, multifamily, fix-and-flip, and construction loans with up to 80% LTV and closings in as few as 2.5 weeks nationwide. - May 19, 2026 - Investor Mortgage Solutions
Two Keys Opens Early Access for Collaborative House-Hunting App to Solve "Viewing Fatigue"
TwoKeys today announced the open beta of its collaborative real estate tracking platform, a tool built to organize the chaotic process of finding a new home. Targeted specifically at couples, roommates, and co-buyers, TwoKeys replaces scattered text threads and fragmented photo albums with a... - May 11, 2026 - TwoKeys
HCA HealthONE Swedish Earns National Recognition for Excellence in Critical Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish received multiple 2026 Healthgrades honors for critical care, including America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care Award™, the Critical Care Excellence Award™ and #1 in Colorado for Critical Care. The hospital also earned five-star ratings for diabetic emergencies, pulmonary embolism, respiratory failure and sepsis, underscoring its strength as a regional destination for advanced critical care, trauma and complex emergency treatment. - May 03, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Earns National Recognition for Excellence in Stroke Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish has earned national recognition from the American Heart Association and Healthgrades for excellence in stroke care. The honors highlight the hospital’s advanced treatment, strong outcomes and commitment to evidence-based care. As the first Comprehensive Stroke Center in the Rocky Mountain region recognized by The Joint Commission, HCA HealthONE Swedish continues to lead as a premier destination for advanced stroke care in Colorado and beyond. - May 03, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Homeinc Honored at the 15th Annual Broward Voices Gala
Florida-Based Real Estate Company Recognized for Outstanding Community Impact and Philanthropy - April 24, 2026 - Homeinc
Award-Winning Mill City Property Management Expands Service Suite to Meet Growing Demand in Southern New Hampshire
Mill City Property Management, a "Best of New Hampshire" winner, announces the expansion of its comprehensive property management solutions. The firm is introducing tech-forward maintenance and streamlined communication tools for residential and commercial properties in the Manchester area. - April 17, 2026 - Mill City Property Management
HCA HealthONE Swedish Ranked #1 in Colorado for Gastrointestinal Care and Surgery
HCA HealthONE Swedish has been recognized by Healthgrades as #1 in Colorado for Gastrointestinal Care and Gastrointestinal Surgery and named among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for GI Care and GI Surgery, placing it in the top 2% nationwide. The hospital also earned GI Care and Surgery Excellence Awards and multiple five-star ratings for procedures including gallbladder surgery, colorectal surgery, bowel obstruction treatment and upper GI surgery, reflecting strong patient outcomes. - April 06, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Hawai‘i Real Estate Agent Kendra Atienza Ranks No. 1 Statewide in 2025 Transactions
Hawai‘i real estate agent Kendra Atienza ranked No. 1 statewide in number of home sale transactions in 2025, closing 134 residential deals, according to recorded closings tracked by Hawai‘i title companies. Serving primarily on O‘ahu, Atienza began her real estate career in 2017... - March 28, 2026 - Finding Home
StrataX Development, Led by Dave Simmons, Advances Scalable ADU Investment Strategy Across California
Dave Simmons, CEO of StrataX Development, is expanding a scalable ADU development strategy across California, targeting high-demand markets and creating opportunities for efficient, repeatable real estate investment and long-term value growth. - March 25, 2026 - StrataX Development
Texas Foreclosure Filings for March Near 4,000 Properties Again According to WeCloseNotes.com
Texas foreclosure filings for March remain steady at 3,973 total cases this month. With the steady increase in distressed borrowers across the Lone Star State, this leads to a tremendous amount of opportunities for debt buyers and distressed real estate investors from Scott Carson at WeCloseNotes.com Inc. - March 10, 2026 - We Close Notes
Ashburn Security Mini Storage Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful sale of Ashburn Security Mini Storage, a well-positioned, dual-location self storage facility located at 207 E. Madison Ave. and 231 Hill Ave. in Ashburn, Georgia. J. Kris Knowles of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller, securing a favorable outcome and demonstrating strong market demand for quality storage assets. The facility was sold to an out-of-state investor. - March 03, 2026 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
From Closed Port to a New Urban District: Estonia’s Hundipea Project Releases a Free Playbook on Building a Neighbourhood
Co-authored by international urbanists, the Hundipea Neighbourhood Playbook offers a free, practical guide for shaping sustainable and sociable cities. - February 18, 2026 - Hundipea OÜ
KARE Introduces NASTi - The First Free Staffing Solution for Senior and Post Acute Care
KARE is announcing the release of NASTi - Not Another Staffing Tool for the Industry. NASTi is a staff scheduling and time & attendance system designed specifically for the senior care and post acute care industry. It is 100% free for operators, can be deployed in less than two hours, integrates with most major EHR and HRIS systems and controls labor costs and increases employee work flexibility better than anything else in the market. NASTi is also designed to work seamlessly with the KARE. - February 17, 2026 - Kare Technologies
Self-Storage Financing Advisor The BSC Group Promotes Adam Karnes to Senior Vice President
The BSC Group LLC, a commercial real estate mortgage brokerage and advisory firm with an emphasis on the self-storage asset class, has promoted Adam Karnes to Senior Vice President. - February 12, 2026 - The BSC Group, LLC
JiT Home Buyers Expands Michigan Home Buying Services, Helping Detroit Homeowners Sell Houses Fast for Cash
JiT Home Buyers is a real estate investment company that buys houses as-is for cash across multiple states, including Michigan. The company specializes in helping homeowners sell quickly without repairs, commissions, or lengthy closing timelines. JiT Home Buyers works directly with property owners to provide fair, transparent solutions tailored to each seller’s unique situation. - February 10, 2026 - JiT Home Buyers
Sell To Bobby Expands Services with Launch of STB Realty, Offering Sellers a New Way to Maximize Their Home Sale
Sell To Bobby, Florida’s leading home buying company, is proud to announce the launch of STB Realty, a new real estate brokerage division created to help homeowners explore even more options when selling their property. For years, Sell To Bobby has been known for providing fast, hassle-free... - February 06, 2026 - Sell To Bobby LLC
HCA HealthONE Swedish Confirmed as National Leader in Cardiac Care
HCA HealthONE Swedish announced its recognition as a national leader in cardiac care by Healthgrades on February 1, 2026. The hospital received the Healthgrades Cardiac Care Excellence Award™ for the fourth consecutive year and the 2026 Cardiac Surgery Excellence Award™. Additional honors include Five-Star Ratings for Valve Surgery, Pacemaker Procedures, and treatment of Heart Attack and Heart Failure, underscoring a commitment to superior patient outcomes. - February 05, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Advanta Trust Company Launches as Nationwide Custodian for Self‑Directed IRAs and Tax‑Advantaged Accounts
Advanta Trust Company, Inc., a newly established Nevada‑licensed retail trust company, is proud to announce its formal launch as a dedicated custodian for self‑directed IRAs and other tax‑sheltered retirement and savings plans. Built to serve clients of Advanta IRA, Advanta Trust offers secure, IRS‑compliant custodial services for account holders across all 50 states and around the world. - January 28, 2026 - Advanta IRA
HCA HealthONE Swedish Named One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades for Third Consecutive Year
HCA HealthONE Swedish has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for 2026 by Healthgrades, marking its third consecutive year of recognition. This distinction ranks the facility in the top 2% of U.S. hospitals for overall clinical performance based on risk-adjusted outcomes. - January 18, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
South Church Street Self Storage Sold in Burlington, North Carolina
Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the successful closing of South Church Street Self Storage, a self-storage facility located at 3335 South Church Street in Burlington, NC. The transaction was brokered by Hal H. Tanner III of Midcoast Properties, Inc. The property was sold to a regional... - January 15, 2026 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
More Homeowners Are Pulling Listings Off the Market — Heartland Buys Steps in with Fast Cash Offers for Sellers Who Need Certainty
New housing data from the National Realtors Association shows that the share of home sellers pulling their listings off the market has risen going into 2026. As homeowners face slower demand, higher carrying costs, and prolonged days on market, many have turned to an alternative solution: selling directly to Heartland Buys as a cash buyer. - January 08, 2026 - Heartland Buys
Wonderlosity to Open Two Immersive Story-Driven Retail Experiences at Broadway at the Beach in Spring 2026
Wonderlosity, the award-winning immersive retail company known for blending storytelling, fantasy, and hands-on experiences, is excited to announce the opening of two new concept stores at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Scheduled to open in Spring 2026, the new locations... - December 30, 2025 - Wonderlosity
Bow West Capital Acquires 207-Unit Millennium Apartments in Dallas, Marking Firm’s First Texas Multifamily Acquisition
Bow West Capital (“BWC”), a real estate investment, development, and asset management firm, today announced the acquisition of Millennium Apartments, a 207-unit multifamily community located in Dallas, Texas. The property was purchased from a private seller, with Rowan Burch... - December 29, 2025 - Bow West Capital
Versa Announces Launch of Versa Management Services to Expand Customer Support and Property Solutions
The growth of Versa will allow the ability to provide full spectrum support tailored to the evolving needs of property owners and investors. - December 23, 2025 - Versa Management Services
The Arbors at Battlefield Assisted Living and Memory Care Breaks Ground in Chesapeake, Virginia
The Arbors at Battlefield Assisted Living and Memory Care is under construction at 673 Independence Parkway in Chesapeake, VA, and is set to open in Fall 2026. The 100-unit community will be part of a larger senior campus offering assisted living, memory care, and independent living, locally managed by Senior Solutions, LLC. - December 20, 2025 - Senior Solutions, LLC
Juniper Investment Group Secures $24 Million First Close for Fund III and Announces First Acquisition in Laredo, TX
The $100 million multifamily fund partners with family offices and wealth managers to target workforce housing acquisition opportunities in secondary markets. - December 19, 2025 - Juniper Investment Group
Hotel Rebranding and Renovation Announcement Baymont by Wyndham Orlando North Millenia
Baymont by Wyndham Orlando North Millenia, located at 2500 33rd St, Orlando, FL 32839, announces the completion of an extensive interior renovation and the official rebranding of the property. - December 19, 2025 - AD1Global
Sound Home Buyer Earns BBB Accreditation - Helping Washington Homeowners Solve Real Estate Problems
Sound Home Buyer, a locally owned Washington real estate solutions company, announced it has earned Better Business Bureau Accreditation, demonstrating its commitment to BBB’s Standards for Trust. The accreditation reinforces the company’s dedication to ethical business practices, transparency, and consumer confidence. Customers can now view Sound Home Buyer’s BBB profile, accreditation seal, reviews. - December 19, 2025 - Sound Home Buyer
HCA HealthONE Swedish Named Top Performer in U.S. News & World Report's 2026 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care Rankings
U.S. News & World Report announced its 2026 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care ratings on December 9, 2025. HCA HealthONE Swedish in Englewood, CO, was named a top performer among a record 901 hospitals evaluated. This distinction recognizes its commitment to high-quality, compassionate care. The ratings provide expectant parents with transparent data on objective quality measures to inform their choices for uncomplicated births. - December 13, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE Swedish Named #1 in Colorado for Five Key Specialties, Earns National Distinctions
HCA HealthONE Swedish achieved exceptional clinical performance, recognized by Healthgrades with 9 Specialty Excellence Awards (top 10% nationally) and 19 Five-Star Ratings. The hospital was also ranked #1 in Colorado for five specialties, including Cardiac and Critical Care. CMO Dr. Mary Laird Warner emphasized the team's commitment to superior patient outcomes and specialized care. - December 12, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Existing-Home Sales Expected to Rise 14% in 2026 — Despite December Slowdown, Heartland Buys Continues Delivering Fast Cash Offers Before the Holidays
While many traditional buyers step back during the holiday months, Heartland Buys, a leading Gulf Coast cash home buyer, continues providing homeowners with fast, reliable cash offers to help them sell their house quickly — even before the holidays. - December 03, 2025 - Heartland Buys
Balitecture Launches Black Friday Deals with SUKU Residences
Balitecture, an Australian-owned leading property developer in Bali has just launched Black Friday deals for their newest development called SUKU Residences. - December 02, 2025 - Balitecture
Adopt-A-Senior: Spreading Joy to Seniors Across the Midwest This Holiday Season
Omega Senior Living and Weigand-Omega announce the launch of the 8th annual Adopt-A-Senior drive, an initiative powered by the My Neighbor’s Keeper Foundation. - November 27, 2025 - Omega Senior Living
Heartland Buys Releases New Report on How Current Mortgage Rates Are Impacting Homeowners and Cash Buyers in 2025
Heartland Buys, a leading real estate investment company helping Gulf Coast homeowners sell their house for cash, today released new insights into how historically high mortgage rates are reshaping the housing market for both sellers and cash buyers. - November 19, 2025 - Heartland Buys