Educational Class for Tampa Bay Real Estate Advisors in Downtown St. Petersburg Engel & Völkers shops in the Tampa Bay area hold monthly classes/workshops for real estate advisors across the Greater Tampa Bay area. - December 19, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Pangea Properties Hires Elliott Young to Join Its Real Estate Investments and Lending Platforms Pangea Properties, a real estate investment and management company, announces the appointment of Thorofare Capital’s former director, Elliott Young, as Director for Pangea Mortgage Capital. In his new role as Director, Young will assist the current team with the continued growth of Pangea Mortgage... - December 18, 2019 - Pangea Properties

PHM International, Inc. Enters Joint Venture Targeting International Expansion, Executive Experience Sharing and Trade Missions, PHM International and Sharp 10 Group, LLC Form JV - December 13, 2019 - PHM International, Inc.

New Self Storage Investing Facility Owner Scott Meyers of Kingdom Storage Holdings and Self Storage Investing would like to congratulate their Student Partner, John Bontempi, who recently closed on his new Self Storage Facility and has officially joined the ranks as a Self Storage Owner Operator. He closed on his facility Ringgold View Storage,... - December 12, 2019 - Self Storage Investing

Beach Brokerage, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Hosted Thanksgiving Dinner at 360 Rooftop Hotel Zamora Multiple Realtors Gather to Celebrate Togetherness for Thanksgiving - December 07, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Physician Offers Thanksgiving Holiday Burn Safety Tips For cooks in the kitchen, there are several simple steps to make sure the holidays remain festive. - November 27, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes Grand Opening Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Grand Opening Celebration of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St. John’s County, FL. - November 26, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Citrus County Auctioneer Completes NAA Education Institute’s Graduate Personal Property Appraiser Designation Christine (Chris) Gendron Dudley of Inverness, FL has completed courses to receive the National Auctioneers Association (NAA) Education Institute’s Graduate Personal Property Appraiser (GPPA) designation. The GPPA program is designed to educate auctioneers on the responsibilities of appraisal. - November 21, 2019 - Tranzon Driggers

Ocala Auction Professional Earns Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate Designation Brandon Seelig, an Ocala auction professional and Licensed Real Estate Sales Associate recently received his designation as an Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate (AARE) from the National Auctioneers Association’s Education Institute. - November 20, 2019 - Tranzon Driggers

Engel & Völkers Florida Hosts Annual Leadership Summit Two Tampa Bay Area Luxury Real Estate Brokerages Receive Awards - November 20, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Venture Capital-Backed Tech Startups, Like Compound, Bring Skilled Jobs (and Lunch Crowds) to Low Income Neighborhoods Startups and small businesses based in designated opportunity zones offer tax-advantageous alternative to OZ real estate funds, yet are overlooked. - November 17, 2019 - Compound

Oktoberfest Success and Engel & Völkers Belleair Giveaway German company Engel & Völkers Belleair sponsors local Oktoberfest. - November 16, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Pangea Cares to Distribute Turkey Baskets to 135 Families in Chicago and Indianapolis for Thanksgiving Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that serves underrepresented communities in Chicago, Indianapolis, and Baltimore, will prepare and distribute 135 Thanksgiving turkey baskets to residents of Pangea Properties, a private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), on Saturday, November 23rd from... - November 14, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Poconos Native Tai DeSa Traveling to Easton to Teach Event for Real Estate Investors on Building Wealth Through Acquiring Multiple Rental Properties Beginner landlords and experienced real estate investors all have something to learn from this upcoming workshop. Taught by a real estate investor who lost it all and then came roaring back, this four-hour event on Saturday, November 23 will surprise and delight attendees with insider tips, humor, simple formulas, and practical techniques that can work for anybody. - November 12, 2019 - Invest and Transform

Engel & Völkers, Voted a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times, Awards Realtors Multiple Real Estate Advisors Receive Gold-Level Awards for 3rd Quarter Performances - November 09, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Groundbreaking on The Metairie Hawkins-Welwood Homes announces their new residential development The Metairie, in Southlake, Texas. Beautiful design, top of the line materials, tight-knit community, and the elite Southlake school system - that's The Metairie. - November 08, 2019 - Hawkins-Welwood

Swedish Medical Center Receives Fifth Consecutive "A" Grade from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center was awarded an "A" in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare. This is the fifth A Swedish has... - November 07, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Midcoast Properties, Inc., Represents Buyer of Seneca, SC, Self Storage Facility All Safe Storage of Seneca, SC, has been sold to a local corporation. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the buyer in the acquisition of this facility. - November 07, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Tom Stockton, MBA, CAM, Broker Associate Joins Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach’s luxury real estate brokerage gains another real estate advisor. - November 06, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions Helping Feed Those in Need This Holiday Season Western Pennsylvania Realtors with RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions are hosting a month-long Holiday Season food drive for local community support organizations right in the neighborhoods they work and live. - November 04, 2019 - RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions

Leisa Erickson Awarded Engel & Völkers Private Office Designation for Exemplary Real Estate Service and Production Leisa Erickson joins exclusive group of real estate professionals worldwide. - November 02, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Transworld Commercial Real Estate Assists Landlord in Leasing 2,258 SF of Office Space in Wheat Ridge Transworld Commercial Real Estate, a leading commercial real estate firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that American Income Life leased 2,258 SF of office space in the Wheat Ridge Medical Plaza located at 3895 Upham St. Principal & Managing Broker Phil Kubat represented the landlord. American... - November 02, 2019 - Transworld Commercial Real Estate

AD1 Development Relocates Corporate Office in Hollywood AD1 Development, a hospitality development company in Hollywood, Florida is relocating their headquarters to 1915 Harrison Street. - November 01, 2019 - AD1Global

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Performs First Deep Brain Stimulation Procedure for Epilepsy The treatment delivers electrical impulses to normalize brain activity and reduce seizures. - November 01, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Self Storage in Savannah, GA Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc. A Storage Place, located in Savannah, GA, has been sold to a national private equity group. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, and Michael Morrison, of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller and secured the buyer. - October 31, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Start Building Smart. Okos Now Offers Smart Homes and Smart Condos in Canada. Hassle-Free and No Monthly Fees. Okos Smart Homes is a technology company operating in Canada offering smart homes, smart condos, and smart rentals to home builders. - October 31, 2019 - Okos Smart Homes

A+W Realty Corp. Announces Sale of Surplus Real Estate Atlantic + Western Realty Corp. (A+W Realty) announces today it has sold surplus land for an investment firm. - October 26, 2019 - Atlantic + Western Realty Corp.

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Names Chief Financial Officer Swedish Medical Center has named Regina Ramazani, a healthcare financial executive with more than 25 years of senior leadership experience, as its chief financial officer. Ramazani most recently served as chief financial officer at HCA Healthcare’s Tulane Health System, where she provided financial... - October 20, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Local Real Estate Firm, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Receives State-Wide Award and Recognition Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Ranked #1 in Florida network for Highest Percentage Increase in Gross Commission. - October 18, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

AD1 Global Completes Multi-Million Dollar Hotel Conversion AD1 Global, a South-Florida based hospitality development and management company, has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of the former Parc Royale Hotel Lake Buena Vista and converted it into an upscale full-service Crowne Plaza® hotel. The comprehensive property-wide renovation featured... - October 17, 2019 - AD1Global

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Hosts Shave Off Event for Prostate Cancer Research Swedish Medical Center, located in Englewood, Colorado, joins Bishops Cuts/Color Highlands Ranch to raise money for prostate cancer research through the TUCC Foundation. - October 17, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Debra Lichter Awarded Realtor Emeritus Status National Association of Realtors Recognizes Debra Lichter of Sarasota, Florida. - October 11, 2019 - Sarasota Beach-to-Bay Real Estate

Nine More Realtors® Join Tampa Bay Area’s Engel & Völkers Shops Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers, ranked a Top Work Place in 2019 by the Tampa Bay Times and one of the largest real estate firms globally, as well as by the Tampa Bay Business Journal 2019, had an influx of real estate agents join in the months of August and September. These luxury, boutique... - October 11, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Welcomes New Quality Vice President Susan Hanlon, MSHSA, BSN, RN CPHQ, brings extensive experience overseeing clinical excellence and quality improvements to the only Level I trauma and burn center in the south Denver metro area. - October 09, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

AD1 Global Collaborates with Cadena to Send Aid to Bahamas AD1 Global, a hospitality company located in Hollywood, Florida, collaborated with Cadena International to collect and send humanitarian aid to the Bahamas following the disastrous effects of Hurricane Dorian. “At AD1 Global, we value teamwork and community,” said AD1 Global President Daniel... - October 04, 2019 - AD1Global

Monthly Workshops Held for All Tampa Bay Realtors® Every Last Tuesday of the Month Engel & Völkers Brokerages Host Classes for All Realtors®. - October 04, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

House Buyers of America Delivers the Best of Both Worlds - iBuyer Technology Without the Hidden Fees The award-winning high-tech homebuying company's direct, no "middle-man" approach and commitment to delivering competitively priced, modern properties "does it all" for clients. - October 01, 2019 - House Buyers of America

Swedish Medical Center First in Colorado to Use New Treatment for Brain Aneurysms Rocky Mountain region neuroscience center of excellence introduces technology to treat challenging aneurysms with positive benefits for patients. - September 30, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

The Augury Square, Inc. Signs MOU with Hancom/DreamTec Group of South Korea to Develop a Futuristic Blockchain Smart City in Atlanta Hancom/DreamTec Group (South Korea) has joined hands with The Augury Square, Inc. to create a next generation smart city in Atlanta. On Sept. 18, 2019, in the presence of several community, business and technology leaders, both parties signed an MOU to collaborate, create, design and build a futuristic smart community – a city within a city of Atlanta. The Hancom/DreamTec is an established software corporation leading in blockchain technologies and smart city platforms. - September 26, 2019 - The Augury Square, Inc.

Atlanta Auction Professional Earns Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate Designation Steve Griffin, an Atlanta based auction professional, recently received his designation as a Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate (AARE) from the National Auctioneers Association’s Education Institute. - September 20, 2019 - Tranzon Driggers

First Time Ever in Tampa, Engel & Völkers Certification Program Realtors® from multiple states, including Georgia, Florida, and even Texas, met at the Hilton Tampa Downtown. - September 20, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

HeartLegacy Celebrates Their New Partnership HeartLegacy is declared the best-of-the-best and inducted as Senior Living SMART Partner. - September 19, 2019 - Senior Living SMART

St. Petersburg, FL Luxury Brokerage, Engel & Völkers, Celebrates 6 Months Broker and License Partner, Leisa Erickson opened Engel & Völkers St. Pete, a downtown luxury real estate firm, February 2019 and has since made quite an impact on the city. From hosting discussions with the Tampa Bay Watch to meeting with several developers with plans to build what will be St. Petersburg’s most luxurious condos, Engel & Völkers real estate advisors work to enhance the quality of life and living for all Pinellas County residents. - September 19, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

UK-Based Platform for Issuing Digital Securities, Smartlands, Plans to Raise Capital for Global Scaling Smartlands – a blockchain-based global investment platform that uses brand new financial instruments – digital shares (security tokens) announces plans to raise capital through the sale of an equity stake in own Holding company. The UK-based fintech company intends to use the capital to continue... - September 15, 2019 - Smartlands

House Flipping Knoxville. For the First Time in Tennessee, Tai Desa of InvestAndTransform.com Brings a Non-Hyped and Truly Authentic House Flipping Workshop to Knoxville. For the first time ever in Tennessee, Tai DeSa, a professional real estate investor who has owned over 200 properties in various states, will host a house flipping workshop on Saturday, October 19th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Hampton Inn & Suites Knoxville on 601 North Weisgarber Road. The workshop, called Creative Flipping on a Budget, covers a variety of techniques on how to find, negotiate, buy, fix, and sell houses. Go to https://investandtransform.com for details. - September 13, 2019 - Invest and Transform

AD1 Global Wins 2019 Travel Weekly Silver Magellan Award AD1 Global, a hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida has been awarded a Silver Magellan Award from Travel Weekly Magazine for their Social Media/Reputation Influence program. “We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from one of the most prestigious travel companies in the... - September 12, 2019 - AD1Global