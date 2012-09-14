PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

2019 QuoteWerks World-Wide Partner and MVP Awards Aspire Technologies, Inc. and QuoteWerks name the Top 10 World-Wide Partners and QuoteWerks MVP every year in December. This year, the top five spots remained the same as 2018, but saw changes adding Tandem Training and Mastermine Software to the list. The "2019 QuoteWerks Top 10 Solution Partner"... - December 19, 2019 - Aspire Technologies, Inc.

Smart Sight Innovations Has Developed Innovative Solutions for a Maritime E-Commerce Solution Company Smart Sight Innovations is all set to join the elite club of developing firms after completion and handover of its maritime business commerce solution for one of its American clients. - December 15, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations

Loway Switzerland Announces the Opening of the New Singapore Datacenter for QueueMetrics-Live to Meet the Rising Demand from Asia Loway announced today the opening of the new Singapore datacenter for its QueueMetrics-Live solution service. - December 14, 2019 - Loway

Sytel Enables Growth of Kelly Services, Russia, with Hosted Contact Center Solution Kelly Services and Sytel have combined to provide a state of the art hosted solution to support Kelly's growth plans in Russia. Kelly's contact center model has been replaced with a multi-channel and multi-tenant solution, hosted within their private cloud. The new system will allow Kelly to conduct... - December 06, 2019 - Sytel Limited

Consilium Shapes the Future of Enterprise UC and Contact Center Provisioning with New UniCloud Release Consilium Software announces UniCloud 6.5 for new-generation provisioning automation that aligns with broader IT initiatives. - December 05, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.

Commercient Launches New HubSpot CRM Integration Solution Commercient SYNC integration is now available for HubSpot CRM. - December 05, 2019 - Commercient

Brig Agency Offers Innovative Reputation Management Brig Agency of Naples, FL offers businesses, executives, and celebrities innovative reputation management to enhance public relations. - November 30, 2019 - Brig Agency

New Salesforce Data Migration Service, Enso Data App, Launches at Dreamforce The only Salesforce data service that incorporates mindful business practices with migration expertise that results in zero downtime during projects. - November 25, 2019 - Enso Data App

Queensland Rail Chooses Open Destinations' Travel Studio System The multi-million-dollar deal sees Queensland Rail enter into a long-term partnership with travel technology specialists Open Destinations, who have successfully implemented Travel Studio in over 30 countries worldwide. Open Destinations will be supplying a full SaaS solution to Queensland Rail. - November 21, 2019 - Open Destinations

Salesmate Makes Planning Activities Easier by Adding a Calendar View Salesmate takes a step ahead to enhance its user experience by adding a calendar view in its activity module. This new update would maximize efficiency and help sales reps in planning their entire week for making the right use of their precious time. It provides a proper day by day plan for all the sales... - November 21, 2019 - Salesmate

Smart Sight Innovations Employed Innovative Solutions for Waste Collection Management Smart Sight Innovations (SSI) has recently offered innovative solutions for waste collection management. - November 21, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations

Salesmate Takes a Big Leap by Launching Sequences Salesmate made a big addition to its list of impeccable features by launching “Sequences” - a series of texts and emails sent at predefined time intervals. This useful addition is intended to make the life of sales reps easier. It eliminates the hassle of remembering and sending each email... - November 17, 2019 - Salesmate

CRMIT Announces New Vice President, BI & Analytics for Customer360 CRMIT Solutions, a pioneer in Customer360 solutions and one of the leading providers of Salesforce solutions, today announced the appointment of Naveen Vemulapati, as Vice President BI & Analytics for Customer360. Naveen has over 22+ years of extensive experience in designing road maps, strategies,... - November 15, 2019 - CRMIT Solutions

Smart Sight Innovations has provided CRM Solution for Khush Gifts Smart Sight Innovations (SSI) recently offered Cloud-based Custom CRM software to Khush Gifts. - November 11, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations

Verndale Named First-Ever Episerver App Marketplace Solution Partner of the Year Verndale, a Boston-based customer experience agency, has been recognized as the 2019 Episerver App Marketplace Solution Partner of the Year. The award recognizes Verndale for its value-added applications that enhance and extend use cases within Episerver, the customer-centric digital experience company. - November 04, 2019 - Verndale

Consilium UniAgent 7.0 to Drive Connected Digital Customer Experiences Across CRMs and CTI Platforms Consilium Software proves industry leadership with advances that meet real client needs. - November 01, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.

Loway Switzerland Announces the Release of QueueMetrics Call Center Suite Version 19.10 Loway announced the release of the new QueueMetrics suite for Asterisk PBX version 19.10. - October 31, 2019 - Loway

ViridiSTOR & the Arthritis Foundation Set New Sustainable Standard for Fund Raising Events ViridiSTOR SmartUSB™ delivered key information for the Arthritis Foundation and acknowledgement of all of the sponsors of the event sustainably. - October 28, 2019 - Viridistor LLC

GamingSoft Kicks Off First Slots Tournament for All Operators Daily cash prizes for tournament winners every day of November 2019. - October 24, 2019 - GamingSoft

Smart Sight Innovations Provided eCommerce Development Solution for Madhurya Smart Sight Innovations has announced that they have offered eCommerce solution for the esteemed client, Madhurya. - October 20, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations

Text Messages with Conversation View and QuickBooks Online Native Integration Inside Salesmate CRM Salesmate CRM moves a step further and upgrades its text messages with a conversation view for providing better user experience. The CRM software development team has also launched its QuickBooks Online native integration. Text messages with conversation view Through this new update, users will be able... - October 19, 2019 - Salesmate

Loway Switzerland Announces Its Participation to AstriCon 2019 with a Speech Conference Loway announced today its participation to AstriCon 2019 USA. The Founder, Mr. Lorenzo Emilitri, will deliver a technical speech entitled "Ingenuity, resilience, simplicity and many mistakes - from on-premise to cloud platform." - October 19, 2019 - Loway

Smart Sight Innovations Offered Mobile App Solution for IDFC First Smart Sight Innovations has successfully developed mobile application & website for IDFC First. - October 13, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations

RESEARCHconnect Releases New Research Funding Tools for Institutions Worldwide Idox’s RESEARCHconnect has launched a range of new product features, designed to provide research institutions with a streamlined way of focusing their research funding support where it matters most. Having signed a partnership agreement with Dutch-based grant proposal experts Impacter in July... - October 11, 2019 - IDOX

Extension of the DMS Autologica Rapid Alerts Module Autologica S.A., a specialist in dealer management systems (DMS) for the automotive industry, announces the new version of its Quick Alerts module, used to automate communications module with customers, suppliers and dealership employees. This innovative Autologica DMS module detects events within the... - October 04, 2019 - Autologica S.A.

Smart Sight Innovations Has Provided a Mobile App Solution for SmartServ Smart Sight Innovations has successfully developed mobile application solutions based on React Native for SmartServ. - September 30, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations

idyn Announces a Brand New Magento Based E-Commerce Suite for Microsoft Dynamics Dutch/American ISV idyn enters a new era with their complete SaaS e-commerce solution for Microsoft Dynamics Business Central. This new app within the Microsoft Dynamics AppSource platform, will be available from October/November ’19. At the same time there will be a new major release of the existing... - September 27, 2019 - Qixas Group

Smart Sight Innovations Successfully Provide Magento App Development Solutions for Sri Sri Tattva Smart Sight Innovations (SSI) has successfully provided Magento app mobile app development services to Sri Sri Tattva to run an online store. - September 21, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations

Consilium Software Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Quality Certification Prestigious designation validates Consilium’s commitment to quality and continuous improvement. - September 15, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.

Loway Switzerland Announces Partnership with DVCOM Technology for Gitex Technology Week 2019 Loway today announced the partnership with DVCOM Technology for Gitex 2019. - September 14, 2019 - Loway

Verndale Announces Acquisition of Aware Web Solutions Verndale, a leading customer experience agency headquartered in Boston, MA, announces today the acquisition of Aware Web Solutions, an information technology and services company based in Minneapolis, MN. Aware Web Solutions has a 20-year track record of implementing right-sized digital solutions for... - September 11, 2019 - Verndale

Loway Switzerland Announces Their Participation in JanusCon 2019 Mr Lorenzo Emilitri, founder & CEO of Loway, will speak about transition from on-prem to cloud platforms at JanusCon 2019 Italy. - September 07, 2019 - Loway

CellarStone Completes GDPR Audit CellarStone, a provider of systems, solutions, and services focused on incentive management, PaaS application development, and data integration, today announced that it has completed its GDPR audit. This audit verifies that CellarStone, in its role as a processor, has implemented safeguards that meet... - September 06, 2019 - CellarStone, Inc.

Consilium Boosts Outbound Campaign Management for Cisco with Comprehensive New Release of UniCampaign™ Latest investments in UniCampaign™ help organizations improve customer loyalty, targeted customer offers, as well as their wider digital play and customer engagement strategy. - September 06, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.

Cloudmore Partners with Daisy to Streamline Subscription Management and Billing Daisy Corporate Services will use Cloudmore’s automation platform as part of a plan to accelerate the adoption of its cloud solutions. - September 05, 2019 - Cloudmore

DonorDrive® Brings the First-Ever Charity Arcade to TwitchCon 2019 DonorDrive®, the fundraising platform powering top charity streaming programs, is creating a space where TwitchCon attendees can jump into some interactive and over-the-top fun and learn how they can make a difference with streaming. - August 26, 2019 - DonorDrive

Australian Companies Are Missing Out on the Latest CX Innovations A new start-up has launched to help bring the latest in CX tech to Australia. Beyonde is on the look out for CX start-ups from outside of Australia. - August 19, 2019 - Ellipsis

Consilium Launches Video Customer Experience Solution on Its 12th Anniversary Consilium Software, a world-leading provider of enterprise software for unified communications (UC) and contact centers, today announced the launch of Consilium UniVCX™, a video customer experience product for Cisco contact centers, to coincide with the company’s 12th anniversary. The Singapore-owned firm which has a global presence with sites in over 110 countries unveiled UniVCX™ as the latest in its evolution as a software provider. - August 10, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.

RingOver Takes on the UK and Ireland with New Startup-Friendly Plan RingOver just announced that qualifying startups in the UK and Ireland can subscribe to its new plan RingOver Startup Booster, giving them access to its feature-packed cloud phone service at pricing of up to 40% off. - August 10, 2019 - RingOver

CRM Dynamics is Recognized as the Winner of the 2019 Microsoft Canada Business Applications Innovation – Customer Engagement Impact Award CRM Dynamics named Microsoft Canada Customer Engagement Partner of the Year. - August 02, 2019 - CRM Dynamics

Xpertdoc Joins Forces with Commercient to Deliver Best-of-Class Data Integration and Document Generation Solutions Xpertdoc Technologies Inc., a Microsoft Gold Partner and leader in Document Flow Automation solutions, today announced a partnership with Commercient, the #1 Data Integration Platform for Sales, specializing in ERP and CRM Integration. The partnership will leverage Commercient’s expertise as a... - August 01, 2019 - Commercient

Autologica is an Official Sponsor of the 2019 Rogers Cup Autologica announced today that it will be an official sponsor of the 2019 Rogers Cup presented by National Bank, an ATP Tour Masters 1000 event and WTA Premier 5 event, as well as a US Open Series event. - July 24, 2019 - Autologica S.A.

DonorDrive Wins Multiple American Web Design Awards for the Fifth Consecutive Year The 2019 American Web Design Awards from Graphic Design USA Magazine have been announced and for the fifth year running DonorDrive has won multiple awards. Winning entries were for custom theme designs for fundraising sites. Among the winners was the Sanford Health Foundation site used to fundraise through DonorDrive for endurance events, do-it-yourself fundraising and community events. - July 16, 2019 - DonorDrive

L’Oréal Beautifies Its Sales Process with StayinFront’s TouchCG® Advanced L’Oréal, the world’s largest pure beauty company with well-known 36 beauty brands across all channels worldwide is to deploy StayinFront’s TouchCG® Advanced CRM solution to its New Zealand-based Active Cosmetics and Consumer Products Divisions. - July 11, 2019 - StayinFront

Latest Release of StayinFront Consumer Goods 12.24 Provides New Feature Enhancements to TouchCG and TouchCG Admin Portal StayinFront, a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force solutions, analytics and digital solutions for the consumer goods industry, announces its latest release, StayinFront Consumer Goods 12.24, which includes new features added to the TouchCG Admin Portal and TouchCG. TouchCG Admin... - July 11, 2019 - StayinFront

Newsphone Launches Onbiz, a Fully-Integrated SMB Success Platform and Mobile App Powered by Camilyo, Onbiz is the Ultimate Digital Suite for Local Businesses in Greece. - July 10, 2019 - Camilyo

Verndale Brings Seven New Applications to the Episerver App Marketplace Verndale, a customer experience agency, and Episerver, the company transforming digital experiences, today announced the launch of seven free apps developed by Verndale for the new Episerver App Marketplace™ – a place for Episerver customers to browse and buy applications that maximize their technology investments, improve customer experience, and extend platform functionality. - July 10, 2019 - Verndale

Global Chocolate and Confectionery Products Company Selects StayinFront Digital StayinFront, a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force solutions, analytics and digital solutions has announced today that one of the world’s largest chocolate and confectionery products company will deploy its technology in Australia to increase field force effectiveness. - July 04, 2019 - StayinFront

Opidis Awarded Major Wood Contract for Document Management Cloud Opidis has been awarded a major five-year contract with Wood for its cloud-based engineering document management solution, FusionLive. - July 03, 2019 - IDOX