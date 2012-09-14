PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Aspire Technologies, Inc. and QuoteWerks name the Top 10 World-Wide Partners and QuoteWerks MVP every year in December. This year, the top five spots remained the same as 2018, but saw changes adding Tandem Training and Mastermine Software to the list.
The "2019 QuoteWerks Top 10 Solution Partner"... - December 19, 2019 - Aspire Technologies, Inc.
Smart Sight Innovations is all set to join the elite club of developing firms after completion and handover of its maritime business commerce solution for one of its American clients. - December 15, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations
Loway announced today the opening of the new Singapore datacenter for its QueueMetrics-Live solution service. - December 14, 2019 - Loway
Kelly Services and Sytel have combined to provide a state of the art hosted solution to support Kelly's growth plans in Russia. Kelly's contact center model has been replaced with a multi-channel and multi-tenant solution, hosted within their private cloud. The new system will allow Kelly to conduct... - December 06, 2019 - Sytel Limited
Consilium Software announces UniCloud 6.5 for new-generation provisioning automation that aligns with broader IT initiatives. - December 05, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.
Commercient SYNC integration is now available for HubSpot CRM. - December 05, 2019 - Commercient
Brig Agency of Naples, FL offers businesses, executives, and celebrities innovative reputation management to enhance public relations. - November 30, 2019 - Brig Agency
The only Salesforce data service that incorporates mindful business practices with migration expertise that results in zero downtime during projects. - November 25, 2019 - Enso Data App
The multi-million-dollar deal sees Queensland Rail enter into a long-term partnership with travel technology specialists Open Destinations, who have successfully implemented Travel Studio in over 30 countries worldwide. Open Destinations will be supplying a full SaaS solution to Queensland Rail. - November 21, 2019 - Open Destinations
Salesmate takes a step ahead to enhance its user experience by adding a calendar view in its activity module. This new update would maximize efficiency and help sales reps in planning their entire week for making the right use of their precious time. It provides a proper day by day plan for all the sales... - November 21, 2019 - Salesmate
Smart Sight Innovations (SSI) has recently offered innovative solutions for waste collection management. - November 21, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations
Salesmate made a big addition to its list of impeccable features by launching “Sequences” - a series of texts and emails sent at predefined time intervals. This useful addition is intended to make the life of sales reps easier. It eliminates the hassle of remembering and sending each email... - November 17, 2019 - Salesmate
CRMIT Solutions, a pioneer in Customer360 solutions and one of the leading providers of Salesforce solutions, today announced the appointment of Naveen Vemulapati, as Vice President BI & Analytics for Customer360.
Naveen has over 22+ years of extensive experience in designing road maps, strategies,... - November 15, 2019 - CRMIT Solutions
Smart Sight Innovations (SSI) recently offered Cloud-based Custom CRM software to Khush Gifts. - November 11, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations
Verndale, a Boston-based customer experience agency, has been recognized as the 2019 Episerver App Marketplace Solution Partner of the Year. The award recognizes Verndale for its value-added applications that enhance and extend use cases within Episerver, the customer-centric digital experience company. - November 04, 2019 - Verndale
Consilium Software proves industry leadership with advances that meet real client needs. - November 01, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.
Loway announced the release of the new QueueMetrics suite for Asterisk PBX version 19.10. - October 31, 2019 - Loway
ViridiSTOR SmartUSB™ delivered key information for the Arthritis Foundation
and acknowledgement of all of the sponsors of the event sustainably. - October 28, 2019 - Viridistor LLC
Daily cash prizes for tournament winners every day of November 2019. - October 24, 2019 - GamingSoft
Smart Sight Innovations has announced that they have offered eCommerce solution for the esteemed client, Madhurya. - October 20, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations
Salesmate CRM moves a step further and upgrades its text messages with a conversation view for providing better user experience. The CRM software development team has also launched its QuickBooks Online native integration.
Text messages with conversation view
Through this new update, users will be able... - October 19, 2019 - Salesmate
Loway announced today its participation to AstriCon 2019 USA. The Founder, Mr. Lorenzo Emilitri, will deliver a technical speech entitled "Ingenuity, resilience, simplicity and many mistakes - from on-premise to cloud platform." - October 19, 2019 - Loway
Smart Sight Innovations has successfully developed mobile application & website for IDFC First. - October 13, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations
Idox’s RESEARCHconnect has launched a range of new product features, designed to provide research institutions with a streamlined way of focusing their research funding support where it matters most.
Having signed a partnership agreement with Dutch-based grant proposal experts Impacter in July... - October 11, 2019 - IDOX
Autologica S.A., a specialist in dealer management systems (DMS) for the automotive industry, announces the new version of its Quick Alerts module, used to automate communications module with customers, suppliers and dealership employees.
This innovative Autologica DMS module detects events within the... - October 04, 2019 - Autologica S.A.
Smart Sight Innovations has successfully developed mobile application solutions based on React Native for SmartServ. - September 30, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations
Dutch/American ISV idyn enters a new era with their complete SaaS e-commerce solution for Microsoft Dynamics Business Central. This new app within the Microsoft Dynamics AppSource platform, will be available from October/November ’19. At the same time there will be a new major release of the existing... - September 27, 2019 - Qixas Group
Smart Sight Innovations (SSI) has successfully provided Magento app mobile app development services to Sri Sri Tattva to run an online store. - September 21, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations
Prestigious designation validates Consilium’s commitment to quality and continuous improvement. - September 15, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.
Loway today announced the partnership with DVCOM Technology for Gitex 2019. - September 14, 2019 - Loway
Verndale, a leading customer experience agency headquartered in Boston, MA, announces today the acquisition of Aware Web Solutions, an information technology and services company based in Minneapolis, MN.
Aware Web Solutions has a 20-year track record of implementing right-sized digital solutions for... - September 11, 2019 - Verndale
Mr Lorenzo Emilitri, founder & CEO of Loway, will speak about transition from on-prem to cloud platforms at JanusCon 2019 Italy. - September 07, 2019 - Loway
CellarStone, a provider of systems, solutions, and services focused on incentive management, PaaS application development, and data integration, today announced that it has completed its GDPR audit. This audit verifies that CellarStone, in its role as a processor, has implemented safeguards that meet... - September 06, 2019 - CellarStone, Inc.
Latest investments in UniCampaign™ help organizations improve customer loyalty, targeted customer offers, as well as their wider digital play and customer engagement strategy. - September 06, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.
Daisy Corporate Services will use Cloudmore’s automation platform as part of a plan to accelerate the adoption of its cloud solutions. - September 05, 2019 - Cloudmore
DonorDrive®, the fundraising platform powering top charity streaming programs, is creating a space where TwitchCon attendees can jump into some interactive and over-the-top fun and learn how they can make a difference with streaming. - August 26, 2019 - DonorDrive
A new start-up has launched to help bring the latest in CX tech to Australia. Beyonde is on the look out for CX start-ups from outside of Australia. - August 19, 2019 - Ellipsis
Consilium Software, a world-leading provider of enterprise software for unified communications (UC) and contact centers, today announced the launch of Consilium UniVCX™, a video customer experience product for Cisco contact centers, to coincide with the company’s 12th anniversary. The Singapore-owned firm which has a global presence with sites in over 110 countries unveiled UniVCX™ as the latest in its evolution as a software provider. - August 10, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.
RingOver just announced that qualifying startups in the UK and Ireland can subscribe to its new plan RingOver Startup Booster, giving them access to its feature-packed cloud phone service at pricing of up to 40% off. - August 10, 2019 - RingOver
CRM Dynamics named Microsoft Canada Customer Engagement Partner of the Year. - August 02, 2019 - CRM Dynamics
Xpertdoc Technologies Inc., a Microsoft Gold Partner and leader in Document Flow Automation solutions, today announced a partnership with Commercient, the #1 Data Integration Platform for Sales, specializing in ERP and CRM Integration. The partnership will leverage Commercient’s expertise as a... - August 01, 2019 - Commercient
Autologica announced today that it will be an official sponsor of the 2019 Rogers Cup presented by National Bank, an ATP Tour Masters 1000 event and WTA Premier 5 event, as well as a US Open Series event. - July 24, 2019 - Autologica S.A.
The 2019 American Web Design Awards from Graphic Design USA Magazine have been announced and for the fifth year running DonorDrive has won multiple awards. Winning entries were for custom theme designs for fundraising sites. Among the winners was the Sanford Health Foundation site used to fundraise through DonorDrive for endurance events, do-it-yourself fundraising and community events. - July 16, 2019 - DonorDrive
L’Oréal, the world’s largest pure beauty company with well-known 36 beauty brands across all channels worldwide is to deploy StayinFront’s TouchCG® Advanced CRM solution to its New Zealand-based Active Cosmetics and Consumer Products Divisions. - July 11, 2019 - StayinFront
StayinFront, a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force solutions, analytics and digital solutions for the consumer goods industry, announces its latest release, StayinFront Consumer Goods 12.24, which includes new features added to the TouchCG Admin Portal and TouchCG.
TouchCG Admin... - July 11, 2019 - StayinFront
Powered by Camilyo, Onbiz is the Ultimate Digital Suite for Local Businesses in Greece. - July 10, 2019 - Camilyo
Verndale, a customer experience agency, and Episerver, the company transforming digital experiences, today announced the launch of seven free apps developed by Verndale for the new Episerver App Marketplace™ – a place for Episerver customers to browse and buy applications that maximize their technology investments, improve customer experience, and extend platform functionality. - July 10, 2019 - Verndale
StayinFront, a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force solutions, analytics and digital solutions has announced today that one of the world’s largest chocolate and confectionery products company will deploy its technology in Australia to increase field force effectiveness. - July 04, 2019 - StayinFront
Opidis has been awarded a major five-year contract with Wood for its cloud-based engineering document management solution, FusionLive. - July 03, 2019 - IDOX
Announcing the launch of CRM Dynamics specialized Credit Union CRM solution. - June 21, 2019 - CRM Dynamics