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Within Customer Relationship Management, Marketing & Sales Software
NestWatch Launches AI-Powered Home Watch Software with GPS-Verified Visits, Automated Reports, and Built-In Billing for Home Watch Companies
NestWatch, a software platform built for professional home watch businesses, is now available at nestwatch.ai. Operators run GPS-verified inspections from their phone, send AI-drafted reports that homeowners read in a branded online portal, and get paid with built-in invoicing and card-on-file auto-pay. Every account begins with a free trial that requires no credit card. - August 03, 2026 - NestWatch
New SumatoSoft Research: Workflow Redesign - Not Technology - is What Moves Enterprise AI from Pilot to Production
Survey of 72 leaders across 30+ industries finds data quality is the top readiness gap and human oversight is near-universal. - August 03, 2026 - SumatoSoft
The Huge Investment in Computer Centers Will Have Unexpected Results
In a just-published book The Limits of AI, author William Meisel argues that the huge investments in computer centers to create the next generation of Artificial Intelligence will fail in that objective, but the resulting dramatic growth in inexpensive computing power available will create an unexpected revolution in how humans connect with computers. - July 27, 2026 - William Meisel
AiBusinessTeam Introduces “Email That Works Back” with Intelligent Routing and AI Auto-Replies
AiBusinessTeam’s Team Inbox gives businesses a dedicated @aibusinessteam.ai address that can understand incoming emails, organize files and requests, create tasks, route information, and send intelligent replies based on the owner’s instructions. Messages outside those instructions remain available for review, giving owners automation without surrendering control. - July 17, 2026 - AiBusinessTeam
As Students Head Back to School, My School Partner Launches to Help Schools Keep the Sponsors They Count on
Arriving in time for the new school year, the platform gives schools and their local business sponsors one shared place to track sponsorships, prove they were delivered, and keep partners coming back year after year. - July 14, 2026 - My School Partner
BadRep Emails Launches to Help Marketers Track and Search Their Competitors' Email Campaigns
BadRep Emails is a new competitive-intelligence platform that captures the emails brands send their subscribers and turns them into a searchable archive. Email and lifecycle marketers can study rivals' welcome flows, promotions, and messaging in one place instead of managing burner inboxes and manual screenshots. - July 03, 2026 - BadRep Emails
ScheduleBot Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as It Scales Into the Leading AI Platform for Home Service Operators
ScheduleBot, the AI-powered scheduling and lead conversion platform for multi-location home service operators, has unveiled a bold new brand identity. The refreshed logo, modern navy and orange palette, and updated design system reflect the company's rapid growth and its mission to help HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing businesses turn every lead into a booked job. The new look is live now across ScheduleBot's digital properties, with the same platform results customers already trust. - June 26, 2026 - ScheduleBot
Emorphis Technologies Launches WorkXpace, a Business Command Center for Growing Companies
WorkXpace helps CEOs and business leaders gain real-time operational visibility across sales, workforce, projects, and business execution through one unified command center. - June 16, 2026 - Emorphis Technologies
Emorphis Technologies Launches 45-Day Internal AI Challenge to Drive Innovation Across Departments
Emorphis Technologies launches a 45-day internal AI innovation challenge, encouraging cross-functional teams to develop impactful AI-powered solutions across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, HR, and accessibility. - June 16, 2026 - Emorphis Technologies
Agent4Agent Launches to Fix the Broken Referral System in Real Estate
Agent4Agent has launched to simplify real estate referrals. Built by experienced agents, the platform helps users connect, send referrals, and track deals from start to closing in one place. It replaces scattered DMs and spreadsheets with a clear, reliable system, giving agents more control, visibility, and confidence in their referral business. - May 07, 2026 - Agent4Agent
Intelligent Voice AI Named to CIO Review's Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2026
Intelligent Voice AI, LLC (IVAI), developer of the Evolve AI Agents platform, has been recognized by CIO Review magazine as one of the Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2026. The recognition highlights IVAI's work deploying agentic AI voice agents across healthcare, insurance, legal and home services verticals. - April 28, 2026 - Intelligent Voice AI
Emorphis Technologies Strengthens Service Delivery with Strategic Office Relocation
Emorphis Technologies celebrated the shift to its new Indore office with enthusiasm, bringing teams together to mark an advance chapter of innovation and collaboration. The occasion reflected the company’s journey, people-first culture, and continued focus on building impactful AI-driven solutions. - April 17, 2026 - Emorphis Technologies
Rierino Launches Community Edition for Agentic Backend Development
Rierino has launched Community Edition of its execution-first low-code platform for agentic backend development. Available via AWS Marketplace, it gives developers hands-on access to visual workflow design, reusable logic components, integrations, API-ready services, and support for diverse AI model strategies including hosted and local models. - April 15, 2026 - Rierino
Miami Founder Launches Centro, the First AI-Powered Bilingual Platform for Youth Soccer Clubs
After running a youth soccer academy in South Florida and juggling seven disconnected tools for registration, payments, and communication, Centro's founder built what the market was missing: a single bilingual platform with AI-powered coaching tools, designed for the clubs that every major software company overlooks. Centro launches ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with full English and Spanish support. - March 31, 2026 - Centro
akoyaGO Names Mark Montoya CEO to Lead Next Era of Technology-Driven Impact
akoyaGO has named Mark Montoya Chief Executive Officer to lead its next phase of growth as foundations increasingly turn to technology to drive impact. A former President and Chief Experience Officer, Montoya has helped strengthen operations and expand the company’s client base. With deep experience in philanthropy, he will guide akoyaGO’s continued focus on innovation, client success, and helping foundations operate more strategically. - March 24, 2026 - akoyaGO
cirQQles Launches Three-Tier Revenue Model to Improve Lead-to-Customer Conversion
Marketing today drives engagement but fails to convert it into revenue due to poor follow-up and limited pipeline visibility. cirQQles addresses this with a three-tier model—DIY, Managed Services, and RAAS—supported by Q-Revenue, which centralizes lead management and ensures consistent, accountable conversion across the customer lifecycle. - March 21, 2026 - cirQQles
KUKUI Launches Industry’s First Comprehensive AI Education Initiative for Independent Auto Repair Shops
KUKUI has launched a new AI education initiative to help independent auto repair shop owners better understand and responsibly use artificial intelligence tools. The program includes a free guide, a biweekly blog series, and expanded conference education focused on evaluating AI-generated insights and applying AI effectively in shop marketing and business decisions. - March 12, 2026 - KUKUI
akoyaGO Announces Multi-Year Platform Transformation
Over the past several years, akoyaGO has transformed its platform, processes, and team to deliver a more connected, predictable, and reliable foundation management experience. Through operational discipline, standardized implementations, and an integrated product ecosystem, akoyaGO now supports nearly 200 foundations with a 99.9% retention rate — reflecting a long-term commitment to modern philanthropy and stronger client partnership. - March 01, 2026 - akoyaGO
Baanda Introduces an Always-Open Digital Community Bazaar for Local Small Businesses
Baanda is a digital platform designed to help local makers and small businesses connect with nearby customers through proximity-based discovery and practical, real-world tools. Built for use both online and at physical locations such as storefronts and market stalls, Baanda supports independent sellers with workflows that fit day-to-day operations. The company is based in Southern California and is expanding into additional regions. - February 26, 2026 - Baanda, Inc.
Harvard-Incubated Start-Up Ibex Announces AI-Powered LinkedIn Client Acquisition Service
Ibex, a client acquisition agency backed by the Harvard Innovation Lab, officially announced its AI-powered LinkedIn client acquisition service, which has already been helping small businesses, solopreneurs, and software startups generate new clients. The service combines targeted outreach with... - January 26, 2026 - Ibex
KADO Digital Business Cards Announces New AI-Powered Features and Enhanced Web Experience to Improve Professional Networking
Discover KADO’s latest updates, including AI Scanner (beta), contact tags, faster card sharing, Stripe billing, and a refreshed web experience. - January 22, 2026 - KADO
Emorphis Technologies Unveils Enterprise-Ready AI Solutions and Accelerated Software Consulting
Emorphis Technologies, a global software consulting and product engineering company, announced the expansion of its enterprise-ready solution portfolio and AI-driven software services for 2026. Designed for organizations operating in the age of AI, Emorphis continues to help enterprises design,... - January 21, 2026 - Emorphis Technologies
“First Impressions & Lasting Connections” Launches with Limited-Time Ebook Offer: 12/29/25 to 1/11/26
Barry C. Donovan, Founder of Visible Digital Solutions LLC, announced the release of his new book, "First Impressions & Lasting Connections," available for a special launch price that began Monday, December 29 on Amazon Kindle. The ebook combines Donovan’s previous books on professionalism, communication, and networking. He has expanded, refined, and redesigned his latest book for today’s business environment. - December 31, 2025 - Visible Digital Solutions LLC
Solo Founder Ships Complete Creator Platform in 48 Hours Using AI
LOAFS.io went live this week — a fully functional creator economy platform built in a single weekend by one person. The platform includes video streaming, native payments, real-time community spaces, and a gamification system with XP, quests, and leaderboards. No team. No outside funding. No... - December 16, 2025 - LOAF
TimelyBill Launches TimelyTAXES™
TimelyBill announced the launch of TimelyTAXES™, a new high-speed, in-house telecom tax engine designed to eliminate the latency, outages, and inaccuracies common with external API-based tax services. Built specifically for communications providers, the engine delivers up to 10X faster performance, monthly updated telecom tax data, precise usage-based taxation, and complete operational control — giving carriers a more reliable, scalable foundation for billing and compliance. - November 29, 2025 - Bill Perfect Inc.
Partum Softwares Launches Petrol Bunk Management ERP Solution
Partum Bunk Software proudly announces the launch of its powerful and comprehensive Petrol Bunk Management ERP Software, designed specifically for India’s petrol bunk operators to efficiently manage, monitor, and optimize every aspect of their fuel station operations. - November 29, 2025 - Partum Softwares
Webffinity LLC Launches Growffinity CRM Plugin on WordPress.org to Power WooCommerce Growth
Webffinity LLC has launched the Growffinity CRM for WooCommerce plugin, now live on WordPress.org. The plugin connects WooCommerce stores to the Growffinity platform, allowing merchants to manage customers, orders, and refunds in one place. With built-in CRM, automation, and analytics tools, Growffinity helps store owners simplify operations, retain customers, and scale growth from a single dashboard. - November 27, 2025 - Webffinity LLC
Bottle360 Launches Seamless WordPress Integration Empowering Wineries to Design Their Online Experience
Bottle360, a leading winery DTC club, POS, and e-commerce solution, has launched a new WordPress Integration, letting wineries connect their Bottle360 platform with WordPress websites using the Bottle360 Bridge plugin. Wineries can display products, manage wine clubs, and offer seamless, branded shopping experiences that combine WordPress’s design freedom with Bottle360’s powerful DTC tools. - November 25, 2025 - Bottle360
KeyReach CRM Launches AI-Powered Real Estate Platform to Help Agents Work Smarter, Not Harder
KeyReach CRM, an AI-driven platform founded by Florida realtor and tech entrepreneur Odney Joseph, officially launches to empower real estate professionals with automation, lead management, and social media integration, helping agents close more deals efficiently. - November 19, 2025 - KeyReach CRM
Global Trust System™ Announces Availability of Patented Blockchain Technology for Licensing and Acquisition
The patent framework enables verifiable digital transactions, programmable payments, and secure cross-border recordkeeping to support future banking and digital economy systems. - November 08, 2025 - Global Trust System
engageIQx Launches Beta AI Solution to Visualize, Predict, and Reward Engagement
engageIQx, a new AI-driven engagement intelligence solution, has announced the launch of its beta program, giving businesses a smarter way to analyze, interpret, and act on engagement across distributed workforces. engageIQx transforms static data into dynamic, decision-ready insight, applying AI... - November 02, 2025 - engageIQx
Sytel Calls for Responsible Innovation as FCC Moves to Loosen Dialing Rules
Sytel Limited, a UK-based CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) vendor, today urged a measured approach to proposed U.S. rule changes governing predictive dialing. The appeal follows the FCC’s draft proposals for new rulemaking, “Improving Verification and Presentation of Caller... - October 19, 2025 - Sytel Limited
Blockchain Payments v3.1: Stablecoin to Fiat Vendor Payments
You can pay vendors anywhere in the world without leaving their CRM, directly to their bank account via Stablecoins with Blockchain Payments v3.1. Cryptocurrency Adoption just got easier with the new release of Blockchain Payments v3.1 for enterprise adoption. - September 04, 2025 - Web3 Enabler, Inc.
Reelow CRM Launches to Break the Stranglehold of High-Priced Moving Software
Reelow CRM is officially live, offering moving companies a simple and affordable alternative to high cost CRMs. With no contracts or onboarding fees, Reelow is built for small to mid sized movers who want to grow without being locked into overpriced software. - September 01, 2025 - Reelow
Semantic Visions Enters New Chapter with Full Backing from Behind Investments
Semantic Visions, a Czech leader in open-source data analytics, is now fully owned by Behind Investments after the exit of Pale Fire Capital. Since joining as a minority shareholder in 2022, Behind Investments, led by Diana Rádl Rogerová and CEO Jan Balatka, has driven new AI products, global client growth, and expanded data operations. With full backing, Semantic Visions will accelerate worldwide as a trusted intelligence partner. - August 27, 2025 - Semantic Visions
Minneapolis-Based Xylo AI Launches Platform to Address $3.8 Trillion Client Retention Crisis
A Minneapolis-based startup is betting that the future of customer retention lies not in surveys and feedback forms, but in reading between the lines of everyday business communications. Xylo AI launched its Predictive Client Maintenance platform, which analyzes emails, chat messages, CRM notes,... - August 15, 2025 - Xylo AI
Why CRM for Jira? Inside the Growing Demand for CRM for Jira.
As more companies look to unify sales, support, and delivery, Mria Labs examines why CRM for Jira is becoming a top priority and why existing tools aren’t enough. - July 29, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Is Jira a CRM? Mria Labs Responds with a Native Solution
Is Jira a CRM? For years, the answer has been complicated. Mria Labs is changing that and their latest announcement reveals how. - July 26, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Mria Labs Announces Strategic Direction for Mria CRM for Jira
Mria Labs has announced the strategic direction behind Mria CRM for Jira, a fully Jira-native customer relationship management system designed to align sales, product, and engineering teams in one connected platform. Built on Atlassian Forge, Mria CRM eliminates tool switching and fragmented data by managing the entire customer journey directly inside Jira. - July 24, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Mria Labs Shares New Details on Role-Centered Approach to Mria CRM
The team behind Mria CRM for Jira reveals the persona-driven approach powering its product design, developed to meet the real needs of sales, product, and technical leaders working inside Jira. - July 22, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Mria Labs Announces Official Fall 2025 Launch of Mria CRM for Jira
Mria Labs has officially announced the Fall 2025 launch of Mria CRM for Jira, the first CRM built entirely on Atlassian Forge to work natively inside Jira. The new product eliminates the need for external CRM tools and integrations, giving teams a fully connected way to manage sales, delivery, and customer relationships in one system. - July 19, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
CataBoom Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Availability
CataBoom, a leading provider of engagement marketing and gamification solutions, today announced the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit. This rigorous independent audit, performed by Sensiba LLP (Sensiba), affirms CataBoom's commitment to maintaining... - July 18, 2025 - CataBoom
Bill Perfect Achieves SOC 1 Type II Compliance with No Exceptions
Telecom providers trust TimelyBill to manage their mission-critical billing and revenue operations. Their latest SOC 1 Type II report — with no exceptions — reaffirms that trust and their role as a secure, dependable partner. - July 18, 2025 - Bill Perfect Inc.
Mria Labs Releases First Public UI Preview of Mria CRM for Jira
Mria Labs has published the first visual UI preview of its upcoming product, Mria CRM for Jira. The preview includes real interface screenshots of the four core modules: Leads, Deals, Contacts, and Companies. These modules are designed to support the full customer journey inside Jira. This is the first public look at the product ahead of its planned Fall 2025 launch. - July 15, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Mria CRM for Jira Positioned to Replace CRM Integrations with Jira-Native Experience
Mria Labs has highlighted a growing shift in the Atlassian ecosystem, as more B2B teams move away from traditional CRM integrations and toward Jira-native solutions. Built entirely on Atlassian Forge, Mria CRM delivers a fully embedded CRM experience inside Jira, eliminating the need for external tools, sync maintenance, or context switching. With rising demand for native workflows that align sales, delivery, and support, Mria CRM is well positioned to lead this emerging category. - July 10, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Polish Startup Lecishcha Launches Automated Reservation Management Platform for Small Accommodation Providers
Warsaw-based startup Lecishcha has launched its reservation management platform for small accommodation providers across Poland. The platform tackles a common headache: while 75% of Polish travelers book accommodations online (Polish Tourism Organization research), only about 30% of small rural... - July 10, 2025 - Lecishcha
Mria Labs Announces Key Features of Mria CRM: The First Native CRM for Jira
Mria Labs announces the key features of Mria CRM, the first fully native CRM built exclusively for Jira. Designed to integrate seamlessly within Jira, Mria CRM offers powerful lead, contact, company, and deal management capabilities, along with activity tracking and customizable workflows. The solution aims to unify customer relationship management and project delivery for Jira users, enhancing collaboration and efficiency. - June 24, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
GhostPeek Launches Real-Time Anonymous Instagram Recent Follow Tracker
GhostPeek restores Instagram’s chronological follow list—letting anyone instantly and anonymously see the most recent follows and followers of any public account. No login required for basic use; create an account to upgrade to GhostPeek Pro and click “Reveal” to watch new follows in real time. - June 19, 2025 - GhostPeek
Mria Labs Announces Mria CRM is Being Developed on Atlassian Forge
Mria Labs is developing Mria CRM on Atlassian Forge, the modern platform powering all new Atlassian Marketplace apps. This ensures Mria CRM is fully integrated inside Jira, delivering a unified and secure experience that helps teams manage customers, sales, and projects without leaving their workspace. By building on Forge, Mria Labs is creating a future-ready CRM designed to boost productivity and collaboration for Jira users. - June 12, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Rierino Core Now Available on AWS Marketplace for Enterprise Low-Code Development
Rierino Core is now available on AWS Marketplace, making the developer-first low-code platform easily accessible for enterprises. With support for Buy with AWS, customers can streamline procurement using their existing AWS accounts. Ideal for industries like retail, government, and telecom, Rierino empowers teams to orchestrate backend logic and accelerate AI-powered development with security, control, and composability at scale. - May 08, 2025 - Rierino