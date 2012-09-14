PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Elesa Opens the Door for Newgate Secure Access Solutions Elesa UK supply tubular and bridge handles to Newgate for their pedestrian gates and barrier and gate drive units. - December 11, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

FLEXCO® Introduces the Only IMO Rubber Flooring Certified by The U.S. Coast Guard FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company

Anti-Tarnish Packaging Paper and Film Protects Silver-Plated Parts Quality and cleanliness are critical in preserving silver-plated parts for the aerospace and electronics industries. Daubert Cromwell's anti-tarnish Silver-Guard™ film and Silver Saver® paper packaging products provide environmentally friendly, recyclable protection. - December 06, 2019 - Daubert Cromwell

Elesa UK Pushes the Boundaries in the World of Metal Standard Elements Elesa is well known for high quality technopolymer machine elements and is committed to maintaining the quality aspect of all their products. Many new stainless steel products are listed in the new Elesa 166.1 catalogue supplement. - December 05, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Signature Equipment Joins Vac-Con Distribution Vac-Con announces a new dealer for the West. - December 05, 2019 - Vac-Con, Inc.

M. Davis and Sons, Inc. Honored with Excellence In Construction Award M. Davis and Sons has been building, installing and servicing corporate facilities for five generations. The company has received recognition throughout the years and recently received an award due to their state-of-the-art innovations and engineering excellence. The business was praised for its hard... - December 04, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

Durante Rentals Appoints Baron Selman as Sales Manager Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Sales and Management Experience - December 04, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Vac-Con Welcomes New Director Vac-Con introduces new International Director of Business, Floyd Wilson. - November 29, 2019 - Vac-Con, Inc.

Rosenberg Fans Canada Will Exhibit at the Toronto Buildings Show – 2019 Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd., a global manufacturer of industrial fans and blowers, announced today that they will be exhibiting at the Toronto Buildings Show-2019. - November 28, 2019 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.

Blades Direct "Blades Direct Reviews" BladesDirect.net Announces New Shocker, Rx13, and Shoxx Diamond Blade Blades Direct, LLC, an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, announces Shoxx Diamond Blade, Shocker Diamond Blade, and Rx13 Diamond Blade. - November 21, 2019 - BladesDirect.net

Santana Equipment Announces Expansion Office for Its Arizona Operations Santana Equipment Trading Company, a leader in the used material handling equipment market, today announced the opening of a new retail/rental space for its Arizona clientele. - November 21, 2019 - Santana Equipment Trading Company

Blades Direct, "Blades Direct Reviews," Announces Launch of YouTube Channel Blades Direct, LLC, an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, announces launch of YouTube channel. www.youtube.com/bladesdirect - November 17, 2019 - BladesDirect.net

"BladesDirect.net Reviews" and "Blades Direct Reviews" Announces Diamond Blade Sales on Amazon and eBay Blades Direct, an online distributor of diamond blades, saws, and saw blades, is excited to announce Diamond Blade sales on Amazon and Ebay starting in the winter of 2019 for the 2020 season. - November 17, 2019 - BladesDirect.net

Expanding Machine Element Range from Elesa UK - New Catalogue Supplement Elesa’s range of machine elements is expanding year-on-year and now includes an extensive selection of magnets, grub screws, thrust pads, rings, washers, cam locking levers, roller and ball transfer units, bull’s eye fluid levels, also locking/joining components and vibration-damping elements. - November 14, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Blades Direct "Blades Direct Reviews" Announces Record Breaking Shoxx Diamond Blade Sales in 2019 Blades Direct, an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, announces record breaking sales in 2019 for Shoxx Diamond Blade, Shocker Diamond Blade, and Rx13 Diamond Blade. - November 14, 2019 - BladesDirect.net

Wildeck, Inc. to Showcase Suite of Access Products at MODEX 2020 Wildeck, Inc. is excited to announce that their suite of custom access products will be on display at MODEX’s 2020 show in Atlanta, GA on March 9-12. Located in booth 5014, Wildeck’s team of material handling solution experts will be available to discuss the design, sale, installation and... - November 13, 2019 - Wildeck, Inc.

SMC Exhibits at Power-Gen in New Orleans, LA – Nov. 19-21 Power-Gen International is one of the world’s largest power generation events focused on all forms of energy from traditional Gas Turbine, Clean Coal and Nuclear Technologies to renewable and smart energy sources. - November 08, 2019 - SMC Corporation of America

Wildeck Earns MHEDA’s MVS Award for 2020 Wildeck, Inc., one of the nation’s leading suppliers of material handling solutions, has earned MHEDA’s (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association) MVS (Most Valuable Supplier) Award for 2020. Each year, this distinguished industry honor is award to MHEDA’s member companies... - November 07, 2019 - Wildeck, Inc.

Wildeck Welcomes Richard Day as Chief Financial Officer Wildeck, Inc., the nation’s leading provider of material handling solutions, welcomes Richard Day as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Day, a results-oriented finance executive, will be responsible for managing Wildeck’s total financial direction, helping position the... - November 06, 2019 - Wildeck, Inc.

CNC Machines to Offer Valuations and On-The-Spot Cash Offers to Manufacturers Seeking to Buy New Equipment at FABTECH CNC Machines will be an exhibitor at the upcoming FABTECH expo (exhibitor booth #A2181) from November 11 through 14 in Chicago, offering on-the-spot help to attendees who are buying or selling their CNC machines. They will provide complimentary equipment estimates, a seller listing on their website,... - October 31, 2019 - CNC Machines

SMC Corporation of America Exhibits at FabTech 2019 in Chicago SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at FabTech 2019 (Nov. 11-14), North America’s largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event at McCormick Place in Chicago at booths A1143 and A1225. - October 30, 2019 - SMC Corporation of America

WestRock Linkx Systems and Elesa Reduce Packaging Machine Change Over Times – Reduce Errors - Giving Repeatable Savings WestRock Linkx Systems have adopted the Elesa RF wireless electronic position indicator system as a standard option across their range of machines and integrated lines for shelf-ready packaging. - October 26, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Makino Event Hosting 500 Area Students Gives an Inside Look at Top Manufacturing Technologies Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana Region Leads the Nation in Manufacturing Day Events, 61 scheduled in the month of October, impacting 4,500 students - October 25, 2019 - Makino

The New York Brick Oven Co. Introduces Its Revolutionary Inferno Series Cupola Revolving Oven New York Brick Oven, the industry leader in revolving brick ovens, has just launched their newest series of revolving brick oven models. “The Cupola Series” revolving brick ovens. The new “High Production” series comes with multiple dome option looks, from custom tiles to high... - October 25, 2019 - New York Brick Oven

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Appoints New Head of Sales and Marketing for Used CNC Machines Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is consistently looking to buy and sell used CNC machines because of their unique process in identifying great merchandise and their extensive network of contacts. That's the reason why they are expanding their team and hiring new Head of Sales and Marketing. - October 21, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.

Industrial Filtration Equipment for Adhesive Chemicals Russell Finex filtration solution helps Lucite International Group Ltd to optimize its adhesive resins production while maintaining consistent product quality. - October 19, 2019 - Russell Finex Sieves & Filters Pvt Ltd

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Offers New, Best Deals on Top Quality Used CNC Machines Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. offers international services across five different continents, as well as the best deals on Used CNC Machines. - October 18, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Selling Used Manual Lathes Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is now selling used manual lathes for all customers domestically and internationally. As one of the best used machine dealers in the industry, they guarantee quality and functionality with every purchase. They have over ten years of experience dealing with buyers and sellers, and... - October 18, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.

Yaskawa Motoman Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary The Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. (Yaskawa Motoman), a leading robotics company in the Americas, recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. Previously known as Motoman, Inc., the company was incorporated on July 18, 1989 as a 50/50 joint venture between Hobart Brothers Company and... - October 18, 2019 - Yaskawa Motoman

The FMD Group Appoints New President - Mike Waters Joins The FMD Group The FMD Group is pleased to welcome James M. (Mike) Waters as President. Mike will be responsible for overseeing all the companies within the FMD Group (Flow Management Devices, Oil and Gas Process Solutions, FMD Fabrication Services, and FMD Distribution and Service). - October 17, 2019 - The FMD Group Of Companies

Instapure Sponsored 3rd Annual Charity Softball Game in Sunny California Instapure, the original tap water filtration system and online retailer, dusted off gloves, laced up cleats, and headed to Southern California. - October 17, 2019 - Instapure Brands Inc.

AeroGo Welcomes David West as Director of Engineering David West has joined AeroGo, Inc. as the Director of Engineering. - October 16, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

In-Line Filtration System for Paint by Russell Finex Flexcrete upgrades its production facility and improves productivity with the installation of the Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter®. - October 12, 2019 - Russell Finex Sieves & Filters Pvt Ltd

Nigerian Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite Pledges to Increase Support for Nigeria Mining Week The recently-appointed Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite has committed for the ministry to become more involved in the annual Nigeria Mining Week. “We want to put some life in Nigeria Mining Week and we want to deepen what happens,” Minister Adegbite said... - October 10, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Integrated Air Bearings From AeroGo Make Machinery Hover: Reposition, Relocate, Reconfigure on the Fly OEM's can make their equipment more flexible and easy to move: embedded air bearings can now be designed into OEM equipment via an online toolkit available at www.aerogo.com/products/embedded-systems. - October 09, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Africa Finance Corporation: “Proud to be Supporting the Growth of Nigeria’s Fledgling Mining Industry" Nigeria Mining Week to gather 1200+ mining experts in Abuja. - October 09, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

eMachineShop Wins Manufacturer of the Year Award Jim Lewis, eMachineShop founder and CEO, is excited to be selected as a winner, saying “We are delighted to be recognized as a leader in the NJ manufacturing space. eMachineShop’s objective is to make product design and production as quick, easy and affordable as possible for inventors and businesses. We innovate consistently by making software do as much work as possible.” - October 09, 2019 - eMachineShop

Price Edge Named as a “Sample Vendor” in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Multienterprise Solutions, 2019 Price Edge, a fast-growing provider of Price Optimization & Management (PO&M) solutions, today announced that it has been identified as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner "Hype Cycle for Multienterprise Solutions, 2019” report. Price Edge was named as a Sample Vendor in the “Price... - October 03, 2019 - Price Edge

Romeo RIM Host MFG Day 2019 Romeo RIM, Inc. is proud to announce the company’s participation in MFG 2019 on Friday, October 4, 2019. Since 2008, Southeast Michigan has seen a significant reduction in skilled laborers to support manufacturing. This is Romeo RIM’s opportunity to share what skills are required to perform... - October 03, 2019 - Romeo RIM

Process Technology Garden Designated as Monarch Waystation Habitat "Process Technology Butterfly Oasis" designated as official Monarch Waystation number 26332. - October 02, 2019 - Process Technology

Durante Rentals Appoints Liam J. Harrington as Chief Operating Officer Durante Rentals announced the appointment of Liam J. Harrington as its Chief Operating Officer. Liam joins Durante Rentals with over eight years of experience in the equipment rental industry, previously working for two multi-billion dollar companies currently in the RER Top 10. Most recently, Liam spent... - October 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals

High Pressure – Small Diameter Springs from Lee Spring Enable Smaller Devices Lee Spring has introduced "Skinny & Strong," low index, High Pressure Compression Springs. This new firm, slender spring design offers a high spring rate in a smaller compression spring diameter, without sacrificing any of the pressure and is ideal for operation in confined spaces. - October 02, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

Elesa – Standard Elements at the Advanced Engineering Exhibition, NEC, 30-31 October, Stand No. A2 Elesa UK will feature flagship machine elements at the Advanced Engineering Exhibition 2019, including the LM series stainless steel levelling feet with EHEDG certification, GLA roller slide guides, VB three-arm hand knobs, MVAS safety vertical toggle clamps, and the UC-RF control unit. - September 29, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

CNC Machines Annual Skills-Gap Scholarship Now Open for Students Enrolled in Manufacturing-Related Programs CNC Machines this week announced it is accepting applications for a $2500 scholarship for students pursuing a certification, certificate, associate degree or bachelor’s degree in a manufacturing-related area of study. - September 27, 2019 - CNC Machines

Nordic Temperature Control Builds State-of-the-Art Climate Control System Nordic Temperature Control builds state-of-the-art climate control system for new Janicki Industries aerospace manufacturing plant. - September 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control

Flexiv Launches New Solutions to Define the Applications of Adaptive Robots Flexiv Ltd. launches its new solutions along with the first debut of its adaptive robot arm, Rizon in China. - September 25, 2019 - Flexiv Ltd.

Russell Finex Industrial Gyratory Sifters for Screening Pharmaceutical Powders The Russell Eco Separator® delivers high-performance separation of various pharmaceutical powders at Windlas Biotech. - September 20, 2019 - Russell Finex Sieves & Filters Pvt Ltd

Nigeria Mining Week Partner PwC on Country's Mining Future: "Continuity in the Implementation of the Roadmap" Mr. Cyril Azobu, PwC Nigeria’s Head Advisory and Mining Sector Leader gives his views on the country's burgeoning mining sector in the run-up to Nigeria Mining Week, in Abuja from 14-16 October, jointly organized by PwC, Spintelligent and the Mining Association of Nigeria (MAN). - September 18, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week