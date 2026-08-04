Recent Headlines
Within Machinery Manufacturing
GYS Acquires Uniteck and Enters the On-Board Energy and Mobility Market
GYS announces the acquisition of Uniteck, a company founded in 2012 in Béziers, France, specialising in autonomous energy solutions: solar panels, regulators, batteries, converters and DC/DC chargers. Its products are used in motorhomes, campervans and professional utility vehicles, as well as in boats and off-grid installations, in a market driven by the energy transition. - August 04, 2026 - GYS
ARC Clean Technology and Idaho National Laboratory Formalize Strategic Partnership to Deploy First-of-a-Kind ARC-100 Small Modular Reactor
Strategic, multi-year agreement establishes the framework for the first-of-a-kind (FOAK) deployment of the ARC-100 SMR at Idaho National Laboratory - July 28, 2026 - ARC Clean Technology, Inc.
Strategic Partnership of P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. and Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V.
· P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. (“P.L. Light Systems” or the “Company”) is a leading manufacturer of horticultural lighting in North America systems for the past 45 years. · Partnership with Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V. (“Dutch Lighting... - July 14, 2026 - P.L. Light Systems
Maximizing ROI and Resilience in Smart Buildings with IEI iRM + iVEC
IEI Technology USA Corp. today released a case study showing how its iRM (Remote Management Platform) and iVEC virtualization technology helped a leading Taiwanese Smart Home System Integrator reduce system recovery time from days to under four minutes, while raising Smart Building certification... - June 19, 2026 - IEI Technology USA Corp.
Vesfil Achieves ASME U & S Stamp Certification, Strengthening Global Position as ASME-Certified Pressure Vessel Manufacturer
Vesfil has obtained ASME U-Stamp and S-Stamp certifications to design and build pressure vessels and power boilers in full compliance with ASME BPVC 2025. This achievement validates Vesfil's strict quality control, positioning the company as a trusted partner for demanding industrial projects worldwide. - June 18, 2026 - Vesfil
IFL Manufacturing Delivers Custom Valve Stem Extension Solution for Major Data Center Project
IFL Manufacturing successfully delivered a high-volume, precision contract consisting of 2,079 custom valve stem extension kits for a major data center project. Engineered to exact specifications, these specialized components optimize operational safety and accessibility within the facility's complex cooling systems. The milestone underscores IFL’s capacity for rapid, zero-error production for critical digital infrastructure. - June 08, 2026 - IFL Manufacturing
SuiteDynamics Launches Dynamic Job Shop, a Manufacturing Suite Built for the Realities of Custom Production
New solution gives make-to-order and high mix, low volume manufacturers unified quoting, scheduling, fabrication, and quality workflows inside their existing ERP. - June 04, 2026 - SuiteDynamics
BladesDirect.net Expands Outdoor Living Product Line with Tru-Scapes® Premium Landscape Lighting Solutions
BladesDirect.net, a leading online supplier of professional construction, hardscape, and contractor equipment, is proud to announce the addition of Tru-Scapes® Outdoor Lighting Products to its growing catalog of premium outdoor living and hardscape solutions. The expansion allows contractors,... - June 02, 2026 - BladesDirect.net
Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series Model Lineup
New 45kW, 75kW and 105kW Sizes Brings Total to 43 Capacities - May 13, 2026 - Diversified Heat Transfer
ARC Clean Technology Commends DOE Effort to Expand Used Nuclear Fuel Recycling
ARC Clean Technology, Inc. (ARC) today commended the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for its continued leadership in advancing used nuclear fuel recycling through new public-private partnerships, reflecting growing momentum in the United States toward a more sustainable nuclear energy future. The... - April 28, 2026 - ARC Clean Technology, Inc.
BladesDirect.net Expands Product Offering to Include EverFlow Epoxy Solutions
BladesDirect.net has expanded its product lineup by adding EverFlow Epoxy solutions. The addition introduces epoxy materials used for structural bonding, crack repair, anchoring, and surface protection, complementing the company’s existing range of cutting and surface preparation tools. This move reflects a broader effort to support construction professionals with materials that enhance durability and performance across various project applications. - April 20, 2026 - BladesDirect.net
P.L. Light Systems Celebrates 45 Years of Horticultural Lighting Leadership in North America
P.L. Light Systems is celebrating its 45th anniversary as a North American manufacturer of commercial horticultural lighting systems. This milestone represents 45 years of stimulating, supporting, and sustaining growth in controlled environment agriculture (CEA). - April 18, 2026 - P.L. Light Systems
DataCool Launches Next-Generation Data Center Cooling Platform Amid Surging AI-Driven Demand
DataCool, a division of JohnsonMarCraft HVAC Products, today announced the launch of its new Alpine, Glacier, and Kodiak product lines, a next generation cooling platform engineered to meet the rapidly increasing thermal demands of AI, cloud, and high-density data center environments. As global... - April 15, 2026 - Arizon Companies
Core Equipment Group Names John Groff Chief Executive Officer
Industry veteran with 25+ years of dealership leadership joins newly formed Mid-Atlantic construction equipment dealer. - April 14, 2026 - Core Equipment Group
ARC Reaffirms Commitment to NRC Part 53 Licensing Framework Following Final Rule Issuance
ARC Clean Technology (“ARC”) reaffirms its intent to pursue licensing under the newly finalized Part 53 framework issued by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), underscoring its early leadership in adopting the next-generation regulatory pathway for advanced reactors. ARC was... - April 14, 2026 - ARC Clean Technology, Inc.
ARC Clean Technology Signs Term Sheet with IC Nuclear & Industry for Deployment and Development of ARC-100 in Türkiye
arc-cleantech.comARC Clean Technology (“ARC”), a leading developer of advanced small modular reactors (“aSMRs”), today announced the signing of a term sheet with IC Nuclear & Industry (ICN), a member of IC Holding— one of Türkiye’s leading diversified... - April 07, 2026 - ARC Clean Technology, Inc.
Yiruixing Packaging Highlights Key Sustainable Packaging Trends Transforming B2B Supply Chains in the United States, Canada, and Australia
As environmental awareness grows, sustainable packaging is expected to play an important role in the future of global supply chains, with innovative materials and circular models at the forefront. Companies that embrace these strategies will not only meet regulatory demands but also gain a competitive edge in the market. - April 04, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Core Equipment Group Acquires GT Mid Atlantic, a Premier Heavy Construction Equipment Dealer
Backed by private equity firm, Core Equipment Group has acquired all assets and employees of GT Mid Atlantic LLC, strengthening CASE Construction Equipment’s dealer footprint in New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware - April 01, 2026 - Core Equipment Group
aicas EdgeSuite Now Supports NXP eIQ® Auto SDK, Unifying Automotive AI Workflow
Enabling a Seamless Edge-to-Cloud Environment for Automotive ML Development and Deployment - March 29, 2026 - aicas
Yiruixing Packaging Launches Sustainable Luxury Packaging Solutions for Global Premium Brands
Sustainable luxury packaging for international businesses emphasizes the importance of balancing aesthetics and environmental responsibility, highlighting innovative materials and practices that can meet consumer demands for sustainability while maintaining the high standards of luxury branding. As companies increasingly focus on eco-friendly solutions, they are exploring various strategies to reduce their carbon footprint and enhance their brand image. - March 23, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Perfect Patch Landscaping Brings High-Quality Lawn Care and Outdoor Design to Local Residents
Perfect Patch Landscaping is proud to provide professional landscaping and lawn care services designed to improve the beauty and health of residential and commercial outdoor spaces. From lawn maintenance and yard cleanups to landscape improvements, the company focuses on reliable service, quality results, and helping customers create clean, well-maintained properties they can enjoy year-round. - March 10, 2026 - Perfect Patch Landscaping
Spanco Announces New Expansion in the Greater Milwaukee Area
Promise to Perform Industries, Inc., a leading provider of material handling solutions, hoists, and fall protection systems, is expanding its operations with a new 43,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Franklin, WI. The plant is scheduled to begin operations in late Spring 2026 and marks the... - March 09, 2026 - PtP Spanco, Inc.
Yiruixing Packaging Strengthens Global B2B Offering with Enhanced FSC-Certified Product Lines to Support Multinational ESG Mandates
Yiruixing Packaging is boosting its global B2B offering by expanding its range of FSC-certified packaging products, which are intended to assist multinational companies in meeting evolving ESG policies, responsible sourcing, and corporate sustainability requirements. As worldwide regulations become stricter and environmental reporting becomes mandatory in all sectors, the need for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging solutions verified by third parties is continuously growing. - March 09, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Airy3D and Lattice to Showcase Compact, Integrated Humanoid and Robotic 3D Vision Demo at Embedded World 2026
Airy3D today announced a joint demonstration with Lattice Semiconductor highlighting a compact and compute-efficient 3D vision solution for humanoids and advanced robotics, which will be on display at Embedded World 2026. The demo combines Airy3D’s DepthIQ™ technology with a compact,... - March 05, 2026 - Airy3D
As Respiratory Illnesses Rise, AirPurifiers.com Releases 2026 Classroom Air Quality Guide for Schools
With school districts continuing to face elevated respiratory illness rates, increased absenteeism, and growing parental concern about indoor air quality, AirPurifiers.com today released its 2026 guide to the best air purifiers for school classrooms. - February 23, 2026 - AirPurifiers.com
Qraftful™ Launches as New Parent Brand Unifying TekBrands’ Family of Creative Brands
Qraftful™ has launched as the new parent brand for the company formerly known as TekBrands, uniting AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing, June Tailor, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros and MemoryStitch under one corporate identity. Product brands, packaging, pricing and warranties remain unchanged. The move strengthens brand alignment, clarifies communications and supports cohesive industry engagement, with a formal debut at H+H Americas in May 2026. - February 23, 2026 - TEK Brands, LLC
BIC Auctions, with Integra and US Asset Exchange, Announce Heidelberg Cement Mill Closure Auction Series and Immediate Sale of Processing Assets
BIC Auctions, with Integra Asset Solutions and US Asset Exchange, has been retained to manage the structured disposition of assets from the Heidelberg Materials cement mill closure in Cupertino, CA. The program includes a timed online auction beginning March 11, 2026, and immediate negotiated sale of major processing assets including ball mills, crushers, Caterpillar engines, and plant infrastructure suitable for cement, mining, and aggregates operations. - February 19, 2026 - BIC Auctions
Experience Proven Cartoning Efficiency & Line Performance at Pack Expo East
Bradman Lake invites attendees to visit Booth 1501 at Pack Expo East, February 17–19, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. This year’s exhibit will feature two of the company’s established and widely adopted solutions: the HS Carton Former and the IL120... - February 14, 2026 - Bradman Lake Inc.
Pallet Rack and Warehouse Storage Systems Provider Serving Facilities Nationwide
Integrity Material Handling Systems, Inc., a second-generation pallet rack and warehouse storage systems provider, delivers nationwide solutions for industrial storage, material handling equipment, warehouse layout, and installation support. - February 05, 2026 - Integrity Material Handling Systems, Inc.
AirMax AC Consulting Services Unveils Tiered 2026 Maintenance Plans to Help Homeowners and Businesses Combat Rising Energy Costs
As residents brace for another season of record-breaking temperatures, AirMax AC Consulting Services has announced the launch of its 2026 Preventative Maintenance Lineup. - February 02, 2026 - AirMax AC Consulting Services, Inc
INTERPHEX 2026: USA Pack Machines LLC Connects with the Global Pharma Industry
USA Pack Machines LLC announces its participation at INTERPHEX 2026, April 21–23 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. At Stand 1037, the company will showcase advanced liquid processing and packaging solutions, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, scalability, and regulatory-compliant manufacturing for pharma and biotech industries. - January 30, 2026 - Harikrushna Machines Pvt. Ltd.
I Holland Celebrates 80 Years of Excellence with a Global Series of Free Seminars
In 2026, I Holland proudly reaches an exciting milestone: 80 years of excellence in tablet compression tooling. Founded in 1946, I Holland has spent eight decades advancing tablet compression technology, sharing industry-leading expertise, and supporting customers around the world. To celebrate... - January 29, 2026 - I Holland Ltd.
Armor-Iimak Announces the Appointment of Alejandro Cuomo to Vice President, NA Sales
Armor-Iimak is pleased to announce the appointment of Alejandro Cuomo as Vice President, North America Sales, effective December 22, 2025. Alejandro has been a driving force for their company's success in Latin America since joining in October 2001. From launching their business in the... - January 27, 2026 - Armor-Iimak
Flexxbotics Launches Open-Source Project on GitHub to Accelerate Industrial Automation Interoperability
Flexxbotics, the autonomous manufacturing platform leader, today announced the public release of Flexxbotics Transformers, a new open-source project on GitHub providing industrial-grade connector drivers for factory equipment and automation systems. Released under the Apache 2.0 license,... - January 22, 2026 - Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics Releases Free Download of Software-Defined Automation for Manufacturing Autonomy
Flexxbotics, the autonomous manufacturing platform leader, today announced the release of its software-defined automation as a free software download, providing direct access to industrial-grade automation technology for advanced manufacturing operations worldwide. The download delivers a powerful... - January 17, 2026 - Flexxbotics
WireCrafters Appoints Richard Horn as New President
WireCrafters, a leading manufacturer of Wire Partitions & Machine Guarding Solutions, today announced the appointment of Richard Horn as President, effective January 1, 2026. Horn succeeds outgoing President Milt Tandy and brings more than 17 years of leadership experience at WireCrafters,... - January 07, 2026 - WireCrafters
Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series with 30-240kW Models
Newly Expanded Product Line Supports Broader Electrification Needs - December 19, 2025 - Diversified Heat Transfer
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating Releases Seasonal DIY Heater Maintenance Guide Ahead of Winter
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating has published a new educational guide to help homeowners prepare their heating systems before winter temperatures drop. The update outlines essential do-it-yourself steps residents can complete safely, along with guidance on when to contact a licensed technician. This seasonal resource supports homeowners in Corona, Menifee, Rancho Cucamonga, and surrounding communities as colder months approach. - December 13, 2025 - Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating
Continuous Process Solutions Unveils Steel Belt Training to Boost Skills and Protect Production Uptime
Continuous Process Solutions launches specialist training to cut downtime and strengthen production performance. - December 07, 2025 - Continuous Process Solutions
Whitaker Brothers Expands Packaging Solutions Portfolio with the New ProfiPack ecoChip Cardboard Shredder, Engineered by HSM
Whitaker Brothers is broadening its portfolio of high-quality packaging and recycling equipment to give customers more environmentally-responsible options with the addition of the HSM ProfiPack ecoChip Cardboard Shredder. This new machine shreds used cardboard into uniform packing chips, creating... - December 02, 2025 - Whitaker Brothers Business Machines
New Black Friday Specials At Bladesdirect.net
BladesDirect.net has announced the release of its 2025 Black Friday specials, reporting notable price adjustments across several categories of construction equipment and materials. The seasonal update includes reduced pricing on Wacker Neuson and Bartell compactors, Husqvarna saws, and a range of... - November 30, 2025 - BladesDirect.net
North America Channel Alliance Gathers Momentum
Applied Motion Products hosted its North America Channel Partner Summit at its Morgan Hill, California headquarters, bringing together over 50 attendees from 20+ partner companies. Centered around the theme “Together, We Drive Motion Forward,” the event highlighted the company’s expanding motion control solutions, strong partner relationships, and commitment to global support and growth. - November 21, 2025 - Applied Motion Products
London Consulting Group Launches North America CPG and Food Manufacturing Hub to Support the Industry’s Shift Toward Efficiency-Led Growth
London Consulting Group (LCG) today announced the launch of its new North America CPG and Food Manufacturing hub, a dedicated platform that showcases the firm’s expanded capabilities, industry focus, and long-term commitment to helping mid-market manufacturers strengthen operations, improve... - November 19, 2025 - London Consulting Group West
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating Introduces Documentation System as 61 Percent of Landlords Report Maintenance as Their Most Difficult Responsibility
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating has introduced a newly structured communication and documentation process aimed at simplifying HVAC service management for property managers. The system includes step-by-step confirmations, organized digital records, and accessible service histories. This update reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to support property professionals who handle high maintenance volumes and require dependable information to protect their properties and tenants. - November 14, 2025 - Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating
Durga Engineering Corporation Introduces High-Performance HSS Slitting Saws for Precision Cutting Applications
Durga Engineering Corporation has introduced new HSS slitting saws manufactured of premium high-speed steel with precision grinding to ensure better precision and durability. The saws are suitable for a wide range of sectors, come in a variety of sizes, work with ferrous and non-ferrous materials, and are now available on the company's website. - November 11, 2025 - Durga Engineering Corporation
Flexaust® Streamlines Growth and Reduces Costs with PIM-Plus™ Data Management Platform
15% Reduction in Data Management Costs and 30% Increase in Product Visibility Achieved Within Months - November 10, 2025 - PIM-Plus
Arnica Heating and Air Conditioning Highlights Heating System Safety Hazards Every New Yorkers Should Know
With the winter about to set in, it is time for residents of Brooklyn and Manhattan to take a look at their heating system. All safety hazards should be taken care of by a trained and expert HVAC technician from Arnica Heating and Air Conditioning. - November 01, 2025 - Arnica Heating and Air Conditioning Inc
Cryptocurrency Market Rebounds - SJMine Expands Cloud Mining Platform Amid Renewed Bitcoin Growth
As Bitcoin’s price continues to rise, SJMine has introduced updates to its cloud mining platform, allowing users to participate in cryptocurrency mining through an automated, user-friendly system. The company aims to make digital asset mining more accessible to individuals seeking new ways to participate in the cryptocurrency economy. - October 22, 2025 - SJ Mine
Continuous Process Solutions Offers Free Line Inspections to Help Manufacturers Prevent Downtime
Continuous Process Solutions is offering manufacturers across the UK and Ireland a free production line inspection to help prevent costly downtime, reduce wear and extend the lifespan of steel belts and related machinery. The initiative supports food, chemical, rubber, wood-based panel and other... - October 21, 2025 - Continuous Process Solutions
Durga Engineering Corporation's New Gear Hob Cutter Redefines Gear Cutting Standards
For gear manufacture, Durga Engineering Corporation introduced new gear hob cutter that offers increased speed, durability, and precision. It offers 20% reduced tool wear and up to 30% more productivity for a variety of materials and machining situations. With its modular design and adherence to international standards, it offers a high-volume production solution at a reasonable price. - October 17, 2025 - Durga Engineering Corporation