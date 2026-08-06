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Within Personal Care Products
SteriDERM USA Officially Launches steriderm.us – Dedicated North American Platform for Laboratoires StériDERM Paris
Laboratoires StériDERM Paris today announced the official launch of steriderm.us, the dedicated website and email domain for its exclusive North American partner, SteriDERM USA. - August 06, 2026 - Laboratoires StériDERM
Instinct Pet Food Expands Partnership with Demand Chain AI to Transform Forecasting and Demand Planning with Puls8™
Demand Chain AI announced that Instinct Pet Food has expanded its partnership by selecting Puls8™ Driver-Based Forecasting (DBF) and Puls8™ Demand Planning (DP) as the next phase of its supply chain transformation. Building on the successful implementation of Puls8™ Replan and Puls8™ 360 ADS, the new solutions will enhance long-range planning, strengthen enterprise decision-making, optimize inventory, and support continued growth. - July 31, 2026 - Demand Chain AI, Inc.
MiraGlow Expands Skincare Bundles Canada Collection with Curated Korean Skincare Sets
MiraGlow expands its Skincare Bundles Canada collection with curated Korean skincare sets designed to support hydration, glowing skin, and personalized K-Beauty routines for Canadian skincare enthusiasts. - July 25, 2026 - MiraGlow
My Flexy Launches on Walmart Marketplace, Bringing Clean Beauty and Sleep Essentials to Millions
My Flexy, the beauty and sleep wellness brand known for its clean-conscious self-care essentials like face tape, overnight collagen face masks, tallow lip balm and more announces the launch of its products on Walmart Marketplace. - July 16, 2026 - My Flexy
SMARTFormulator Debuting Unified SMART QMS-DMS-TMS Suite
New solution bridges the gap between R&D and compliance, offering chemical and CPG companies a seamless, audit-ready "Concept-to-Launch" ecosystem. - July 06, 2026 - Data-Biz: SMARTFormulator Division
SteriDERM USA Appoints Everything Esthetic LLC as Exclusive Sales Representative for Laboratoires StériDERM Products in Mid-Atlantic and Southeast U.S.
SteriDERM USA, the North American representative of Laboratoires StériDERM, today announced its partnership with Everything Esthetic LLC. Under the agreement, Everything Esthetic LLC will serve as the exclusive sales representative for the company’s full line of 2026 sterile, 100%... - June 25, 2026 - Laboratoires StériDERM
NuRev Wholesale Launches Dedicated Platform for Wholesale Research Peptide Procurement
New Wholesale Program Designed to Support Laboratories, Research Organizations, Distributors, and Qualified Business Buyers - June 07, 2026 - NuRev Wholesale
Kates Associated Industries Limited (KAIL) Reintroduces Iconic Personal Care Brands: Boosting Nigerian Confidence with Doobai, Cool Breeze, Hug Baby, and All Day Roll-On
Kates Associated Industries Limited (KAIL), Nigeria's enduring personal care powerhouse founded in 1965, is spotlighting four trusted brands that have quietly powered everyday confidence for years: Doobai Antiperspirant Deodorant, Cool Breeze Body Spray, Hug Baby baby care range, and All Day... - May 20, 2026 - Kates Associated Industries Limited
Asclepii Partners with Nottingham Spirk to Scale Breakthrough Regenerative Wound Care Technology Nationwide
Strategic collaboration aims to expand access to next-generation regenerative platform designed to improve healing outcomes and reduce the cost of chronic wound care. - May 06, 2026 - Asclepii
Lick Goods’ Strawberries and Cream Flavored Massage Oil Delivers Decadent Date-Night Bliss – Kissable, Warming, and Skin-Nourishing Sensuality
Lick Goods spotlights its bestselling Strawberries and Cream Flavored Massage Oil – a decadent, edible treat blending juicy strawberry sweetness with rich creamy vanilla notes. Crafted with sweet almond oil, Vitamin E, and natural flavors, this vegan, sugar-free formula delivers a silky, non-greasy glide that nourishes skin while being fully kissable and safe for intimate areas. - May 04, 2026 - Lick
SteriDERM USA Releases Its Highly Anticipated 2026 Full-Spectrum Biologically Active Serums
Laboratoires StériDERM, a French laboratory specializing in professional aesthetic products, announces the complete reformulation of its entire product line for 2026. - April 17, 2026 - Laboratoires StériDERM
My Flexy Launches Clean-Conscious Beauty Sleep and Skincare Essentials Designed for Deeper Sleep and Healthier Looking Skin Overnight
My Flexy is a clean skincare and wellness brand launching overnight beauty and sleep essentials designed to support deeper sleep and healthier looking skin. The collection includes mouth tape, nasal strips, collagen face masks, pimple patches, toning pads, compostable face towels, and more. Sold on Shopify, Amazon, and TikTok Shop, My Flexy makes nighttime self-care simple, hygienic, and effective so customers wake up smoother, clearer, and refreshed. - February 09, 2026 - My Flexy
Wild Hermit Wellness: Elevating Self Care with the New Sacred Origins Product Collection & Holistic Wellness Supplements
Founded by Tim & Samantha McManus, bestselling authors and esteemed spiritual healers, Wild Hermit Wellness has been at the forefront of merging spirituality with Plant Based self-care. - December 30, 2025 - Wild Hermit Wellness
3 Time Super Bowl Champion support Bay Area Youth as the Host of the PARTI Program 26th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Stop the Violence Event on January 17, 2026
Three-time Super Bowl Champion and San Francisco 49ers legend William “Bubba” Paris is lending his voice to advance youth empowerment and violence prevention as a featured host at the 26th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. “Stop The Violence” Event, on for Friday, January 17, 2026, at 399 Silicon Valley Boulevard in San Jose, California. PARTI Program convenes business and civic leaders, educators, join teens to advocate for commitment to address the increase of local violence. - December 23, 2025 - Positive Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact
DelivHer Launches Anu™ by DelivHer: The First Disposable, Fluid-Retentive Menstrual Disc Designed Specifically for Heavy, Clot-Rich Flow
Anu™ by DelivHer stands apart from other menstrual discs and cups with its fluid-retentive Leak-Lock™ technology, locking in both fluid and clots for leak-free, extended wear and mess-free removal - finally providing real protection for women with heavier-than-normal cycles. - November 17, 2025 - Anu by DelivHer
The Natural Perfume Academy Launches Cross-Cultural Podcast Celebrating the Art of Botanical Perfumery
The Natural Perfume Academy of Ireland launches “From Athens to the World,” a new podcast episode uniting Galway and Athens through the art of botanical perfumery. Host Ruth Ruane and Greek perfumer Zoe Stranzali explore intuition, mythology, and scent as a shared language between cultures. - November 06, 2025 - Natural Perfume Academy
True Marker Pharmaceuticals Hits Another Trust & Credibility Milestone
True Marker Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler and repackager based in Phoenix, has earned BBB Accreditation, recognizing its commitment to ethical business practices, transparency, and regulatory compliance. The achievement aligns with True Marker’s expanding U.S. distribution network and reinforces its reputation as a trusted, DSCSA-compliant partner to independent pharmacies and healthcare providers nationwide. - October 28, 2025 - True Marker Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Zatik Naturals Reinforces Black Seed Oil Authenticity Amid Rising Market Adulteration
Zatik Naturals addresses rising adulteration in the black seed oil market caused by global supply chain issues. To ensure authenticity, Zatik rigorously tests every incoming lot for purity, freshness, and identity before use in production. Each batch undergoes chemical fingerprinting, marker verification, and oxidation checks, guaranteeing only genuine Nigella sativa oil is bottled under the Zatik name. - October 24, 2025 - Zatik Naturals
Zatik Naturals Redefines Clean Hair Care with Sulfate-Free Foaming Shampoos
Zatik Naturals introduces its sulfate-free foaming shampoos, proving rich lather doesn’t require harsh chemicals. Powered by plant-based surfactants and organic extracts, these shampoos gently cleanse, hydrate, and support healthier hair and scalp. Vegan, cruelty-free, and USDA Certified Organic, Zatik products are handcrafted in California with fresh botanicals, offering clean, effective, and eco-friendly hair care. - October 24, 2025 - Zatik Naturals
Glow Reimagined: Refine Beauty, a Fresh Approach to Everyday Skincare
Refine Beauty Skincare, a leading innovator in premium skincare, today announced the launch of its newest collection featuring best-selling products including advanced treatment serums, moisturizers, and nourishing creams designed to deliver professional results from the comfort of home. "As... - October 18, 2025 - Refine Beauty Skincare
Zatik Naturals: Authentic Organic Beauty, Powered by Science
Zatik Naturals, a California-based USDA-certified organic brand, is redefining clean beauty with authentically natural, high-performance skincare, haircare, and wellness products. - October 04, 2025 - Zatik Naturals
Dr. Stephanie Kinsey, DDS of Palencia Dental Appointed to Board of Regents of the International College of Craniomandibular Orthopedics (ICCMO)
Dr. Stephanie Kinsey, DDS of Palencia Dental, has been appointed to the Board of Regents of the International College of Craniomandibular Orthopedics (ICCMO). A member since 2017, she has advanced through fellowship training and represented ICCMO at international meetings in Argentina, Moscow, and Calgary. With 20+ years of expertise in cosmetic and neuromuscular dentistry, Dr. Kinsey brings proven leadership to ICCMO’s global mission. - September 10, 2025 - Palencia Dental
Stravellè Redefines Luxury Fragrance with Bold New Collection Launch
Stravellè, the luxury fragrance house built on defining moments, launches The Dominion Collection. Four debut scents: Dominion No. 1, First Light No. 2, Cipher No. 3, and Obsidian No. 4. Born from a journey through 13 countries and over 257 trials, Stravellè creates fragrances that embody presence, power, and seduction. Each scent is a signature, crafted for those who live by their own standard. - August 18, 2025 - House of Stravellè
Anatomy Naturals Launches Plant Poetry Face Oils – Luxurious, Natural Face Oils for Every Skin Type
Handcrafted with nutrient-rich botanical oils, the new Plant Poetry Face Oil collection delivers targeted hydration, radiance, and skin balance - naturally. - August 16, 2025 - anatomy naturals
Zatik Naturals Expands Access to Certified Organic, Toxic-Free Skin Care with Innovative Water-Based Formulas
Zatik Naturals, a California-based beauty brand known for its commitment to clean, effective formulations, is continuing to transform the organic skin care market with its certified organic, toxic-free, and water-based product line. - August 05, 2025 - Zatik Naturals
Root + Renew Just Made the Daily Cleanser Cool Again
New minimalist cleanser resets skin without disrupting its barrier - July 21, 2025 - Root + Renew
Ugly Duckling Launches New Premium Developers
Ugly Duckling, a leader in professional hair color and care, proudly announces the launch of its new Premium 20 Vol. (12%) and 30 Vol. (9%) Cream Developers. These developers contain Bond Protect and can lift higher and better: a first in hair coloring technology. Says Ishan Dutta, CEO and Founder of the company: “We’ve always been very good at helping stylists take women blonde and ultra-blonde. With these new developers, we now go a stage further." - July 17, 2025 - Ugly Duckling Color
New Christian Skincare Company Has Launched
Celebrating a Visionary Launch After two decades of unwavering dedication and attention to detail, the creators of a new skincare line are thrilled to announce the launch of a their brand Biblicalscents. A Christian skincare company that intertwines faith with handmade skincare. With a goal to... - June 26, 2025 - Biblicalscents Skincare
SMARTFormulator to Debut SMART-QMS Quality Management System at NYSCC Supplier’s Day 2025
Introducing the SMART-QMS part of the SMART Suite of products for the Chemical Industry. A cost effective, comprehensive Quality Management solution designed for formulation intensive firms. - May 28, 2025 - Data-Biz: SMARTFormulator Division
Ayushman Skin & Cosmetology Clinic Starts Easy Online Appointment Booking for Patients
Ayushman Skin & Cosmetology Clinic, a leading provider of comprehensive skin, hair, and body care in Delhi, has announced the launch of its new online appointment booking system. This initiative is designed to provide patients with a more convenient and accessible way to schedule consultations... - May 17, 2025 - Ayushman Skin & Cosmetology Clinic
Almora Botanica Debuts in the United States, Introducing Advanced Ayurvedic Skincare and Wellness
Almora Botanica, the award-winning Ayurvedic skincare brand, launches in the U.S. with fast shipping and a new e-commerce site. Revolutionizing Ayurveda, the brand fuses ancient botanical wisdom with modern green biotech through its patented Sapta Complex©—a blend of seven oils that drives actives deep into the skin. Clinically proven, 99.2% natural, vegan, and COSMOS-certified. - May 14, 2025 - Almora Botanica
Truvy® and Sweet Minerals Partner to Expand Global Health & Beauty Opportunities via Bytru.com
Truvy® has integrated the product and multi-level marketing (MLM) operations of Sweet Minerals into its business at Bytru, making Sweet Minerals’ celebrated beauty products available to a broader global audience. - May 12, 2025 - Truvy
RESCUE® Partners with WholeSchool Mindfulness to Support Student Well-Being and Mindfulness Education
Today, on National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day, RESCUE®, a leading brand in natural stress and emotional support, is proud to announce a new charitable partnership with WholeSchool Mindfulness, a nonprofit organization committed to transforming education through the power of... - May 07, 2025 - Nelsons
Aurea Biotech Announces U.S. Distribution of ATTIVA
Aurea Biotech is now the exclusive U.S. distributor of ATTIVA, an advanced subdermal radiofrequency technology. This transition strengthens Aurea Biotech’s commitment to providing high-quality, compliant, and innovative aesthetic solutions. CEO Jack McCarthy emphasizes the company’s focus on regulatory standards, product integrity, and practitioner support. Aurea Biotech looks forward to continuing its leadership in the industry with a commitment to excellence. - March 12, 2025 - Aurea Biotech
matrihealth GmbH Qualifies Soluble Elastin Hydrolysate matripure® for Use in Cosmetics
matrihealth GmbH has qualified matripure® elastin for use in cosmetics, providing manufacturers with a high-quality raw material made in Germany. - March 06, 2025 - matrihealth GmbH
One Amber Beauty Launches, Illuminating Natural Radiance with High Quality Lip Products
One Amber Beauty, a new brand dedicated to enhancing natural beauty, is launching its initial collection of 75 high-quality, cruelty-free, and vegan lip products. The brand's mission is to enhance inner and outer beauty, empowering self-expression and confidence. - March 06, 2025 - One Amber Beauty
Ugly Duckling Announces the Launch of its Color Gel Shades
Ugly Duckling Los Angeles, a leading innovator in hair color technology, announced the launch of its new Color Gel shades. These shades are designed to provide flawless grey coverage for blondes and light-haired individuals. The range includes five shades: 10N (Lightest Blonde), 9N (Very Light... - December 31, 2024 - Ugly Duckling Color
The Future of Skincare is Green, Luxurious, and Plant-Powered with AlchemiteLabs
AlchemiteLabs boasts a range of six innovative products and a limited edition ampoule, all of which have undergone successful eight-week product trials with early adopters, yielding remarkable results. - December 07, 2024 - AlchemiteLabs
The Good Hair Tribe Joins ANHC PRO as a 2025 Mastery Series Partner
The Association of Natural Hair Care Professionals (ANHC PRO) welcomes The Good Hair Tribe, a Tech-driven Hair Care Literacy and Coaching company, as a 2025 ANHC PRO Partner. Founded by Atilola Moronfolu, The Good Hair Tribe addresses the global hair care literacy gap with memberships, courses, and training programs. As part of the 2025 Mastery Series, they will present on February 17, offering expert insights to empower beauty professionals and drive industry success. - November 26, 2024 - Truesdale & Associates, LLC
ToGoSpa Introduces the Innovative Ice Water Eyes Eye Patches for Hydrated, Youthful Eyes
ToGoSpa Ice Water Eye cooling, hydrating patches are formulated with marine collagen, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C to reduce puffiness, fine lines, and dark circles. They provide instant relief, leaving eyes refreshed and youthful. Safe for all skin types, including during pregnancy, these patches are perfect for a rejuvenating skincare routine - November 08, 2024 - ToGoSpa
Correction Notice of Press Release: Conair Announcing New LED Light Therapy Mask
Conair LLC announces this statement serves to formally announce that the press release titled “Conair Unveils New LED Light Therapy Mask: the Ultimate Solution for Youthful, Radiant Skin,” originally issued on October 18, 2024, is hereby replaced in its entirety by this revised press release titled "Correction notice of press release announcing new LED Light Therapy Mask,” issued on October 25, 2024. - October 25, 2024 - Conair
EPA Expands TSCA Registration to Full Amphi Biosurfactant Line
Locus FS is now the first US-based company authorized by the EPA to produce biosurfactants at commercial volumes under expanded TSCA registration. This includes the Locus Ingredients division's full line of Amphi sophorolipids, offering formulators USA-made, 100% bio-based alternatives to petrochemical surfactants that can be customized for cleaning, degreasing, and corrosion resistance, while meeting strict regulations. - October 25, 2024 - Locus Performance Ingredients
Conair Unveils New LED Light Therapy Mask: the Ultimate Solution for Youthful, Radiant Skin
Conair is proud to introduce its latest innovation in skincare technology, the Conair LED Light Therapy Mask. This advanced device combines red, amber, and infrared light therapy to deliver powerful, anti-aging results that reduce fine lines, and improve skin tone - all in the comfort of your own home. - October 18, 2024 - Conair
Cozy Up with Adirondack Fragrance Farm’s New Soy Wax Melts
Adirondack Fragrance Farm introduces new soy wax melts in three scents: Balsam Fir, Balsam & Cedar, and Balsam & Lavender. Made with 100% soy wax and topped with botanical sprinkles, these melts evoke the beauty of the Adirondacks and provide a flameless way to enjoy cozy, natural fragrances. Perfect for the fall season, these melts are a beautiful addition to any home, offering a clean, long-lasting scent inspired by nature. Available now. - October 05, 2024 - Adirondack Fragrance Farm
Sorevna Unveils Revolutionary Natural Hand Therapy Cream
Organic, Cruelty-Free Cosmetic Manufacturer Launches Probiotic-Infused Hand Cream to Restore Skin Microbiome - September 06, 2024 - Sorevna
Embrace the Fall Season with Adirondack Fragrance Farm’s Signature Candle Collection
Highlighting Five Beloved Fall Scents Inspired by the Adirondacks - August 11, 2024 - Adirondack Fragrance Farm
ANHC PRO Refreshes Membership to Tackle Current Challenges for Natural Hair Care Professionals
The Association of Natural Hair Care Professionals (ANHC PRO) is pleased to announce a comprehensive revamp of its membership structure and benefits. This initiative is aimed at providing greater value and accessibility for natural hair care professionals. In response to feedback, economic challenges, and the evolving needs of beauty industry professionals, ANHC PRO has introduced a series of significant enhancements designed to better serve the industry. - May 29, 2024 - Truesdale & Associates, LLC
Snova's Halal Extract Wins Its Third Consecutive Gold at the Monde Selection
Snova’s Halal Extract has won the gold award for its third consecutive year at the Monde Selection 2024. ・Snova’s Halal Extract is a skincare product manufactured in accordance with Islamic law (Halal). In Islam, certain ingredients and manufacturing processes are prohibited, so... - May 15, 2024 - Snova Co.
SeabuckWonders Unveils Functional New Product for Women
Fem-Omega 7 Makes its Debut as Ultimate Supplement for Female Dryness. - May 08, 2024 - SeabuckWonders
Sacred Face Oil by Byron Beauty: A Luxurious Blend for Radiant Skin
BYRON BE just released their latest skincare innovation: Sacred Face oil. Using only natural and organic ingredients it is perfect for all skin types and handmade in BYRON BAY Australia. Byron Be proudly unveils its latest skincare innovation, the Sacred Face Oil. Crafted with the purest... - April 25, 2024 - BYRON BE