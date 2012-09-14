PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower with Three Strains. Three Strains of Hand-Picked, Smokable CBD Flower available at Azalla. - December 10, 2019 - Azalla Botanicals LLC

WoundVite®, the #1 Most Comprehensive Wound, Scar and Post-Surgical Repair Formula Receives Amazon’s Choice High Ratings WoundVite is the most comprehensive oral supplement for wound, scar and post-surgical repair in the United States receives Amazon’s choice high ratings. The all-natural, high potency supplement features quality pharmaceutical ingredients supported to improve and accelerate healing from scars, wounds, diabetic ulcers, plastic or general surgery, and other tissue injuries.* WoundVite was developed by a team of pharmacist, physicians and naturopathic doctors to ensure optimal results. - November 07, 2019 - Zen Nutrients

MDXConcepts, Emerging Brand Stands Out as a Green Alternative to Chemical Pesticides MDXConcepts, a rising brand in the pesticide industry, is expanding distribution of its eco-friendly pesticide alternatives across the United States of America. A family owned brand, MDXConcepts steps in with the motive of making accessible green and sustainable alternatives to the chemical pesticides... - October 30, 2019 - MDX Concepts

International Practical Neuroscience Experts Launch BrainFIT Institute, a Brain-Based Mindfulness Training and Coaching Company to Optimize Business Performance BrainFIT Institute, LLC™, an international science-based training, coaching, and performance optimization group, today announced the formal opening of its firm, which currently serves North America and Europe. With this rollout, BrainFIT Institute released its flagship products: BrainFIT Leaders™,... - October 19, 2019 - BrainFIT Institute

KraveBeauty Launches Oat So Simple Water Cream KraveBeauty, a skincare brand committed to encouraging its community to tune out the external noise and feed their skin only what it craves, announces the launch of their no-frills moisturizer that will be available to purchase on October 15, 2019. Oat So Simple is a universally inclusive moisturizer... - October 12, 2019 - KraveBeauty

ExPürtise® Launches CBD Skincare Collection ExPürtise® is now offering four CBD skincare products in retail sizes. - October 01, 2019 - ExPürtise

Non-Invasive Body Sculpting Device Introduced in Two St. Louis-Based Aesthetic Centers The Edge For Men and The Lifestyle Center have introduced the Emsculpt Small Contour Applicator at both locations through Richard Moore, M.D. and his team of skincare experts. This new, non-invasive body sculpting device strengthens and contours the muscles of the arms and legs. “Our Emsculpt... - September 19, 2019 - The Edge for Men

Emani Vegan Cosmetics Launches Clean Beauty Line in Sweden and Norway Emani Vegan Cosmetics announced the launch of its beauty line in Sweden and Norway, available online at www.emani.se. 100% Cruelty-free, 100% Gluten-free, and 100% Vegan certified. - September 07, 2019 - Emani Vegan Cosmetics

Growth in Arthritis Cases Leads to New Two Old Goats' Arthritis Formula Two Old Goats, a manufacturer of a product line of natural, pain-relieving products, utilizing the benefits of essential oils, launches a new Arthritis Formula in an easy-to-squeeze 6 ounce tube. - September 06, 2019 - Two Old Goats LLC

Saint-Gobain to Launch CeraGlide™ Boron Nitride Coatings at Leading Aluminum Industry Event in Nashville USA Join Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride at the Aluminum Industry in Nashville, TN to learn more about our new CeraGlide™ high-temperature lubrication, protection and mold-release coatings. - September 06, 2019 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

FDAImports.com and Mesh Intelligence – Providing Threat Intelligence for FDA-Regulated Industries Food recalls, compliance delays and import violations cost US companies over $3 billion annually. Announcing the launch of Threat Intelligence, a new service to help the world’s leading food organizations predict, manage and protect mission critical supplier networks to reduce risk of food recalls, supply chain disruptions and import delays. Brought to you by FDAImports.com and Mesh Intelligence. - September 03, 2019 - FDAImports.com

Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials Launches CeraGlide™ Boron Nitride Coatings With the launch of CeraGlide, they are kicking off their focused efforts to advance BN coatings technology -- committed to bringing new, innovative application solutions and value to the market. - August 24, 2019 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

Life & Pursuits and Max Healthcare Announce Strategic Marketing Tie-Up Life & Pursuits and Max Healthcare have entered into a strategic marketing tie-up. As a part of this tie-up, Life & Pursuits’ internationally certified organic personal care products for babies and mothers will be exclusively provided to new mothers across Max Hospital network. This tie-up... - August 23, 2019 - Consul Nature Elements Global Pvt Ltd

Lamik Beauty Launches a Crowdfunding Campaign with iFundWomen.com The company's move to a tech enable company is adorned with accolades, the quest for funding highlights the problems for female founders and women of color. Prompting a move to fund within our groups and #showthemwhoweare. - August 13, 2019 - LAMIK Beauty

“Fitness Over 50, Is It Too Late?” Nancy Anderberg, Fitness and Anti-Aging Expert Reveals the Truth “It is never too late to hit reset,” says the multi-certified fitness/nutrition/anti-aging expert with 30 years of experience. You might know Nancy Anderberg as the founder of Fit4RAW-real.authentic.women, a fitness and nutrition expert, multi-certified personal trainer, fitness competitor, speaker/author, product creator, international business entrepreneur, coach and/or “that 50+ aged single mom” on social media that is fiercely passionate. - August 06, 2019 - Fit4RAW - real.authentic.women

CryoNext Integrative Healthcare of Lake Nona Florida Becomes Official Partner to the WTT Orlando Storm Tennis Team As the World Team Tennis season comes to an end, the Orlando Storm tennis team turn to CryoNext Integrative Healthcare for recovery, especially Cryotherapy in Lake Nona, home of the USTA World Headquarters. - August 05, 2019 - CryoNext LLC

The Edge For Men and The Lifestyle Center to Include CoolSculpting, Plasma Pen, and Jeuveau (#Newtox) Procedures The Edge For Men and The Lifestyle Center are proud to announce that they will now be including procedures such as CoolSculpting, Plasma Pen, and Jeuveau (#Newtox) at both locations through Richard Moore, M.D. and his team of skincare experts. “We’re introducing these life-changing procedures... - July 10, 2019 - The Edge for Men

Ellis James Designs Unveils the Large Makeup Train Case Ellis James Designs introduces into their product range the Large Makeup Train case that aims to fit more that a woman's beauty routine could demand - even a hair straightener. - July 03, 2019 - Ellis James Designs

Dozens of Chicago Businesses Join “Stopping Traffic,” a Fashion-Forward Fundraising Event to Benefit Rahab's Daughters in Their Fight Against Human Trafficking Deanna Marie (DM) Label and Stan Mansion are proud to host “Stopping Traffic with Rahab’s Daughters,” a fabulous evening of fashion and fun, for a most worthy cause. This red-carpet fundraising event will benefit local non-profit Rahab’s Daughters in their fight to rescue, rehabilitate... - June 20, 2019 - Deanna Marie Label, LLC

Belle51 to Launch Most Effective Handheld Laser for Black and Brown Skin On June 24, 2019, Belle51 will launch the Solèy, a handheld laser for black and brown skin that removes dark spots, melasma, unwanted moles, stretch marks and acne scars. - June 06, 2019 - Belle51

Corinne Marie Photography, $5 Bling Envy by Amanda & Skeleton Key Brewery Join “STOPPING TRAFFIC,” a Fashion-Forward Fundraising Event to Benefit Rahab's Daughters Deanna Marie (DM) Label is proud to announce more of the amazing people who have joined in the fight against human trafficking and will be participating in STOPPING TRAFFIC. Co-hosted by Stan Mansion, this fundraising event will benefit local non-profit Rahab’s Daughters in their fight to rescue,... - June 03, 2019 - Deanna Marie Label, LLC

ExPürtise® Launches New Spa Management App ExPürtise® is now offering a solution to give spa professionals more control of their business. - May 13, 2019 - ExPürtise

Comedian Kristen Toomey, DJ Little Lisa & Make-Up/Media Team Cassie & Dee Join "STOPPING TRAFFIC," a Fashion-Forward Fundraising Event to Benefit Rahab’s Daughters Deanna Marie (DM) Label is proud to announce some of the amazing people who have joined in the fight against human trafficking and will be participating in STOPPING TRAFFIC. Co-hosted by Stan Mansion, this fundraising event will benefit local non-profit Rahab’s Daughters in their fight to rescue,... - April 24, 2019 - Deanna Marie Label, LLC

SMARTFormulator, LLC. Officially Launches the SMARTERP at Suppliers Day 2019. Validated Manufacturing Focused Software for SMB Contract and Finished Goods Manufacturers. SMARTFormulator LLC, a Marlboro, New Jersey-based developer of the SMARTFormulator R&D/Laboratory software will formally unveil the SMARTERP at the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists Suppliers Day at the Javitz Center in NYC May 7th and 8th. The SMARTERP offers an intuitive, fully integrated,... - April 23, 2019 - Data-Biz: SMARTFormulator Division

Singer Jocelyn Garrett, Author & Speaker Christie Ruffino & Vacations beCAUSE Join "Stopping Traffic," a Fashion-Forward Fundraising Event to Benefit Rahab’s Daughters Deanna Marie (DM) Label is proud to announce some of the amazing people and organizations who have joined in the fight against human trafficking and will be participating in Stopping Traffic. Co-hosted by Stan Mansion, this fundraising event will benefit local non-profit Rahab’s Daughters in their... - April 04, 2019 - Deanna Marie Label, LLC

Survivors Ask FDA to Ban Textured Breast Implants Due to Rare Cancer Link; Dr. Neil J. Zemmel, Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, Respected Plastic Surgeon Agrees A Plastic Surgeon who diagnosed one of the earliest known cases of Breast Implant Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma says the risks are too high with textured breast implants. - March 27, 2019 - Richmond Aesthetic Surgery

Veterans Healing Farm Announces 2019 Partnership with Seeds of Change Veterans Healing Farm (VHF) is proud to announce that they will be partnering with Seeds of Change in 2019 on their “You Buy, We Give Back” donation program, to receive 1% of profits. The partnership will be announced on Seeds of Change displays in stores nationwide. - March 21, 2019 - Veterans Healing Farm

Community Foundation of Henderson County Awards $42,000 Grant to Veterans Healing Farm John Mahshie, Executive Director of Veterans Healing Farm announces grant from Community Foundation of Henderson County to purchase an onsite mobile office building. - March 21, 2019 - Veterans Healing Farm

Atmosphoria Invites Consumers to Say Goodbye to Toxic Air Fresheners Atmosphoria's clean botanical ingredients are paving the way to a new home fragrance experience. - March 19, 2019 - Atmosphoria LLC

CoValence Laboratories Milestone: 30 Years of Formulating and Manufacturing Professional Skincare Products CoValence®, a leading provider of custom cosmetic and OTC products and services, proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary. For 30 years, CoValence has had the pleasure to partner with some of the most prominent and trusted brands in the industry. They are extremely proud of their shared accomplishments... - March 18, 2019 - CoValence Laboratories

First-of-Its-Kind Automatic Fingernail Clipper for People of All Abilities by ClipDifferent Independent Living - One Fingernail at a Time. The ClipDifferent Pro is a patent-pending assistive device that safely and easily trims fingernails for people of all abilities. The safe fingernail slot prevents skin from coming into contact with the trimming mechanism (even those with full vision loss can use it safely). It also catches the nail clippings in a drawer, eliminating any mess and contains a high-capacity rechargeable battery that can last months between charges. - March 18, 2019 - ClipDifferent

Deanna Marie Label Presents "Stopping Traffic," a Fashion-Forward Fundraising Event Against Human Trafficking Chicago-based designer Deanna Kuempel, founder of Deanna Marie (DM) Label, presents Stopping Traffic, a fundraising event to benefit local non-profit Rahab’s Daughters in their fight to rescue, rehabilitate and reintegrate survivors of human trafficking, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Stan Mansion,... - March 05, 2019 - Deanna Marie Label, LLC

Para Systems, Inc. Introduces the Upgraded ParaZapper™ UZI-3b In this age of antibiotic resistant microbes, we are constantly seeking new solutions to solve the issues associated with microbes such as bacteria, fungi, protozoa, and the ever threatening virus. Since ParaZapper products have been easily demonstrated, not only to kill but to destroy a wide range of microbes using very mild and safe electrical pulses, it seems to be a natural consideration to evaluate the potential of these products as a tool to fight antibiotic resistant microbes. - March 04, 2019 - Para Systems, Inc.

Alpine Botanicals Are the Center of Every Unique Formulation at AlpStories.com AlpStories is a true clean beauty brand with Alpine botanicals at the center of every unique formulation prepared by AlpStories or selected by customers for their personalized skincare products. - February 15, 2019 - AlpStories Inc.

Rilakkuma Beauty to be Available for Purchase March 1st Just in Time for Netflix's Global Premiere of Rilakkuma & Kaoru Original Series Rilakkuma Beauty will be exclusively available on www.beautyinfluencebrands.com March 1st. - February 13, 2019 - Beauty Influence

Essence MedSpa + Wellness Center is Launching an Island Escape in the Heart of Chicago Dr. Islam Ibrahim, CEO of ii Management Group has partnered with Amal Elbahnasawy of ARTISANskin to launch a unique spa brand concept centered around the island of Bali. - January 31, 2019 - ARTISANskin

Breast Cancer Survivor Launches E-Commerce Site Selling Non-Toxic Beauty Products and Elevated Women’s Basics After being diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 30, Kelsey Bucci was determined to find products and clothing that were safe, comfortable, and non-toxic. She also wanted products that appealed to the needs and lifestyles of young women, particularly those fighting breast cancer. During chemotherapy,... - January 03, 2019 - Paris Laundry

Zorilla, Online Men's Retailer is Breaking Men's Make Up Boundaries and Stigmas in New Zealand and Australia In a world where millions of men are trying every trick and treatment in the book to put their best face forward, there’s one beauty trend that looks certain to stick around - makeup for men. The men’s grooming market has come a long way in the past twenty years, rising from a virtual non-entity... - December 22, 2018 - Zorilla Limited

Brian S. Glatt, MD, FACS Announces that Jordan Specchio Joins Premier Plastic Surgery Center of New Jersey Jordan Specchio, BSN, a compassionate, highly responsible registered nurse with experience in Medical-Surgical nursing, Home Care nursing as well as experience in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, has joined Premier Plastic Surgery Center of New Jersey as Dr. Glatt’s Aesthetic Nurse. - December 19, 2018 - Premier Plastic Surgery of New Jersey: Brian Glatt, MD

FDA/Customs Law Practice Appoints New Attorney: Benjamin L. England & Associates Strengthens Resources Thomas J. O’Donnell has joined the law firm of Benjamin L. England & Associates, LLC. With decades of experience, Tom focuses on Customs and international trade issues such as tariff classification, valuation, Customs penalties, Customs compliance, liquidated damages, free trade agreements, and more. - November 09, 2018 - FDAImports.com

Novia Plans to Revolutionize Shaving in the USA -- With an Old-School Razor Novia launches the latest, most stylish and innovative iteration yet of the classic safety razor. The patented, gunmetal design of the Novia Black Sable Razor gives its customers a modern, effective shaving option that produces smooth, comfortable shaves with no skin irritation -- the type of shave that disposable cartridge razors just can't give. - November 05, 2018 - NoviaUSA

Truly-Life Celebrates 10 Years in Business, Small Business Grows Slow and Steady Ask the owner, Mellenie Runion of Truly-Life when the business started, she’ll laugh and tell you in the middle of an economic free fall, October 31, 2008. What started out as a simple party favor for the family dog Max’s birthday party became an instant small business at Truly-Life. Runion... - October 26, 2018 - Truly-Life

Introducing the Mattify Mask Bar: Customizable Face Masks for Oily Skin and Acne We've all seen DIY face mask tutorials. Women desperate to get rid of oily skin and acne make masks with odd ingredients such as avocado, egg, and Greek yogurt - then apply the mixture to their faces. The Mattify Mask Bar allows you to create your very own customized face mask that targets specific skin conditions - without having to raid your refrigerator. You simply select the ingredients, and we do the mixing. Mattify products are 100% natural, cruelty-free, and most are vegan. - October 20, 2018 - Mattify! Cosmetics

All-New ARTAS iX Robotic Hair Restoration System Arrives at The Edge For Men The Edge For Men is making waves in the hair restoration scene thanks to their latest arrival, the all-new ARTAS iX Robotic Hair Restoration System. This patented, FDA-cleared device is the only robotic hair restoration system in the world that delivers the most precise hair follicle harvesting and... - October 17, 2018 - The Edge for Men

Skin Actives' Scientific New Vitamin C Toner Skin Actives’ new Vitamin C Toner - October 15, 2018 - Skin Actives

AlpStories - Embracing a New Model for the Creation of Skincare Products AlpStories is reshaping how the beauty consumer will shop in the future, demanding the ability to personalize products to their own skincare needs while using ingredients that are organic and pure. - October 14, 2018 - AlpStories Inc.

Saint-Gobain to Exhibit at World’s Largest Aluminium Trade Fair in Germany Join Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride at Aluminium Trade Fair in Düsseldorf, Germany to learn more about leading edge solutions for aluminium producing and processing industries. - October 07, 2018 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

Skin Actives Scientific Announces Brand Refresh Skin Actives Scientific is excited to announce a major brand refresh that reflects the company’s evolution. The company's new identity includes a redesign of their logo, packaging, labeling, as well as a new website, store and skin care quiz. It’s now easier for customers to become their... - October 06, 2018 - Skin Actives

Tech for Good: TAPP Water Takes on the Bottled Water Industry with $2.4M in Funding TAPP Water, operating in the US, UK, Spain and Canada, raises $2.4M growth capital to support its mission to eliminate 10 billion plastic bottles of water and create a billion-dollar business. - September 27, 2018 - Tapp Water