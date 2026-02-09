Slovenia News

Personal Development Author Senad Dizdarevic Launches Integrated Two-Platform Ecosystem Uniting Faith Deconstruction with Awakening Into Pure Awareness

Senad Dizdarevic announces the formal unification of God-DoesNotExist.com and LettersToPalkies.com into a complete personal development ecosystem. The integrated system combines evidence-based faith deconstruction with the original Aipa method (Awakening Into Pure Awareness) for identity reconstruction, offering ex-Christians and serious seekers a structured path from religious programming to conscious and grounded awakening. - February 09, 2026 - Senad Dizdarevic

Aconomy Unveils Innovative Crypto Card: A Game-Changer in Today’s Digital Financial World

Aconomy Unveils Innovative Crypto Card: A Game-Changer in Today’s Digital Financial World

As digital currencies gain traction globally, the Aconomy Crypto Card provides instant access to funds for seamless purchases and withdrawals. Unlike many crypto cards that impose restrictions and fees, Aconomy’s card allows unlimited spending, global ATM access, and integrates with the Aconomy Marketplace. With customizable designs, top-tier security, and transparent management, it offers an elevated user experience. - October 04, 2024 - Aconomy

Aconomy Launches Innovative Platform for Advancing Cryptocurrency Management

Aconomy Launches Innovative Platform for Advancing Cryptocurrency Management

Aconomy launches its innovative platform featuring Earn, Exchange, Card, and Marketplace. This secure, user-friendly ecosystem transforms digital asset management, offering opportunities to maximize returns, trade major cryptocurrencies, use crypto like cash, and shop globally. With a focus on privacy and top-tier security, Aconomy bridges traditional and digital finance, providing a complete solution for modern financial needs. - September 21, 2024 - Aconomy

Sanderland Introduces a New e-Learning Platform English Pitch for Corporate Clients

Sanderland Academy of Languages has developed an innovative online platform English Pitch™ to accelerate language learning. - June 22, 2022 - Sanderland

ISL Online Offers a Unique Hybrid Cloud Remote Desktop Solution for Enterprises

ISL Online, one of the leading providers of secure remote desktop solutions for businesses, has launched a new subscription plan targeted at larger companies and enterprises, Managed Private Cloud. - December 10, 2021 - ISL Online Ltd

Nutricosmetics Manufacturer Tosla to Expand Footprint with New Facility in Europe: Facility Growth to Support the Company's Long-Term Commitment to Collagen Market

Tosla is committed to strengthening the collagen supplements market with high added value via products and services that revolutionize the beauty market. The construction of its 2.0 new facility is now reaching the final phase. With an entirely new laboratory dedicated to R&D and nutricosmetic... - August 27, 2021 - Tosla d.o.o.

ISL Online Receives the Highest Score in an Independent Remote Desktop Software Test

ISL Online was the only software candidate rated excellent in both categories, Comfort for remote clients and Functional scope. - February 20, 2020 - ISL Online Ltd

Ixian Testnet is Now Live

After countless hours of hard work, the Ixian Testnet is now live. At this stage all aspects of operation are being tested and all interested parties are kindly invited to join the growing Ixian community and help test the technology and roll out a fully functional platform which will be available... - August 08, 2018 - Ixian

How Can Ixian Bring Blockchain Tech to Common Use

Powered by Ixian DLT and Secure Streaming Network, Spixi Aims to Bring Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain to Widespread Use. - July 30, 2018 - Ixian

Smart Applications Are the Future of Communication

SmartIS City Ltd. has launched its Smart Voice application. Municipalities, citizens, and companies can now use it in their everyday business and private life. The application allows the exchange of ideas, problems report, communication with local businesses, etc. Clients are warmly invited to test this solution in their environment. - December 15, 2016 - SmartIS city

Amty Launches New Baby Nasal Aspirator

Amty, the maker of innovative baby and children’s products, announced today that it has introduced a new Baby Nasal Aspirator. Designed for effective nose suction with a soft bulb syringe suitable for congestion, the Baby Nasal Aspirator offers parents a non-invasive way to clean a... - December 30, 2015 - Amty Sara Drgan s.p.

Gorenje's Productivity Up with Rapid Sound Mapping

Home appliance manufacturer improves its sound investigation abilities. - August 13, 2015 - Bruel & Kjær UK

New Chef at the Grand Hotel Rogaška in Rogaška Slatina

At the present time, full of tension and rapid life, a very important factor is healthy eating, especially when we take time for ourselves. - June 30, 2015 - Grand Hotel Rogaška

Goap and Elektrohaus.at Announce Strategic Partnership

Goap d.o.o. Nova Gorica, the leading provider of smart home products and services has today announced a strategic partnership with Elektrohaus.at Handels GmbH to provide its customer base the NETIChome® smart home solution. - December 18, 2014 - Goap d.o.o.

The Most Innovative Way Yet to Prepare a Bath Now on Indiegogo

Hayllow, a Slovenian startup announced today the launch of their Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. With the funds raised they hope to establish a permanent production line and open an online store. Hayllow are small pillows sowed from organic cotton and stuffed with dried hay flowers. Preparing a truly natural herbal bath without bath foams or any kind of chemical solutions is now quicker and easier than ever. - August 16, 2014 - Hayllow

ComfortClick bOS - the First Building Operating System

Company ComfortClick is planning to launch the first building operating system ComfortClick bOS that will enable users to connect and control any home device from a single app on their favorite mobile device. Home automation is struggling with too many communication protocols. ComfortClick bOS aims to be a universal software platform which will connect all communication protocols and home devices out there. - June 08, 2014 - ComfortClick

Roll Back Home Now Available on the App Store

Roll Back Home by Dawn of Play - the IMGA "Best Upcoming Game" nominated game - is now available on the App Store. - March 20, 2014 - Dawn of Play

XPAND 3D Continues to be Exclusive 3D Supplier with Venice Film Festival

This marks the fifth time XPAND 3D will be the chosen 3D partner for the upcoming 70th Venice Film festival. - August 26, 2013 - Xpand

The Most Beautiful Castle of Slovenia is Looking for a Caretaker with a Loyal Pet. EUR 100,000 Reward.

The Most Beautiful Castle of Slovenia is Looking for a Caretaker with a Loyal Pet. EUR 100,000 Reward.

The Petsdialog.com project with the assistance of the Ministry of Economic Affairs is created for all the pet owners. The project opens a vacancy for a caretaker with a pet. If you and your pet have always been dreaming of visiting new places and discovering new countries, this vacancy is open specially for you. - April 18, 2013 - Petsdialog

The Passionate Remembrance of a Flame

Unfortunately, we cannot always be in the places where lighting a candle would signify the most. Our lives may simply not allow us the time. Therefore, the brand 4beloved1 has developed a unique application called Light a Candle for Androids and iPhones. - April 05, 2013 - 4beloved1

Erzetich Audio is Giving Headphones Back Their Power and Glory with Two Hi-end Headphone Amplifiers

Office, lack of space, portability, little kids sleeping in the next room: these are the factors that make the use of audio speakers hard or even impossible for music lovers. An obvious solution to this problem are headphones. Like speakers, headphones need a good and powerful amplifier, too, to get most out of them. Sound cards and players mainly do have an incorporated headphone amplifier, but usually they don't deliver enough power. - September 07, 2012 - Erzetich Audio

Giant Zip-Line Park to Open in the Slovenian Alps

One of Europe’s largest zip-line parks will open in the Julian Alps, Slovenia. Consisting of 5 lines, totalling 2.5 kilometres, it will send the visitors flying 130 meters above the ground at speeds up to 40km/h overlooking the Soča Valley. - April 22, 2012 - The Travel Puzzle

Politely Ignore Calls and Set Status to Away with New "Talk To You Later" Application from i-Mentalist.com

With busy schedules it can be very hard to manage daily phone calls without appearing to be rude or ignoring the people who are trying to contact you. "Talk to You Later" is a new, basic in concept but very useful application. - March 27, 2012 - i-Mentalist.com

Antiq Palace Hotel & Spa Revives Ljubljana with a Fresh Breath of Exclusivity and Luxurious Elegance

Exclusive Antiq Palace Hotel & Spa just opened its door to global travelers and businessmen who seek boutique hotel accommodation in the Ljubljana city center. - March 18, 2012 - Antiq Palace Hotel & Spa d.o.o.

Izzirent is Now Offering Quality Car Rental Services to Visitors of Nice and the South of France

Izzirent now offers its high quality car rental services in France, a favorite tourist destination. Now, tourists have the option of choosing from a diversity of car rental facilities in France at the best possible online rates. The country, renowned for its history, culture and fashion, boasts... - August 05, 2010 - Izzirent

Izzirent is Delighted to Announce the Commencement of Services from Four Major Cities in France

Izzirent says “Bonjour” for France as it launches a dedicated website for people wishing to hire a car in France. Using the latest technology clients can book a car rental package in France at the click of a mouse. - July 16, 2010 - Izzirent

ThirdFrameStudios Release a Major Upgrade to Stripgenerator. A Brand New Way to Create and Share Comic Strips with Ease.

ThirdFrameStudios today released Stripgenerator 1.6, a website that enables users to easily create comic strips, share them with friends, rate, comment them and more. The new Stripgenerator brings many useful new features, a gorgeous design and a vastly improved experience for the users. "The... - July 03, 2010 - ThirdFrameStudios

ThirdFrameStudios Unveil Toshl - a Mobile & Web Expense Tracker

ThirdFrameStudios (www.3fs.si) have unveiled a major upgrade to Toshl, the mobile expense tracker app for Android phones and unveiled a version for Nokia Maemo phones. An iPhone version of the app is already in the works and Toshl will be spreading to other mobile platforms in the future. Toshl... - April 08, 2010 - ThirdFrameStudios

XLAB, a Success Story of the EU Gateway to Japan Programme

XLAB, an internationally recognised IT company, reports a success story of the EU Gateway to Japan Programme, which is funded and managed by the European Commission to support EU companies in developing business cooperation with Japanese and Korean companies. In the Land of the Rising Sun, XLAB... - June 17, 2009 - Xlab

OBS Wins the Best Business Idea Competition

With its product MountVacation.com, the start-up company OBS d.o.o. won last month the Best Business Idea competition, organized by the Slovene newspaper Business Daily Finance. - June 08, 2008 - O.B.S.

CEO of Red Orbit Participated on Roundtable About Innovative Marketing

Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Slovenia on Saturday, May 31, 2008 organized interactive roundtable with title “Innovative approaches of production of new businesses.” The roundtable took place at Dimiceva 13 in Ljubljana. Roundtable speakers, all successful businessmen, presented their sales strategies. One of those successful businessmen was Andraž Štalec, CEO of Red Orbit, the leading Slovenian search engine marketing company. - June 04, 2008 - Red Orbit

Red Orbit Accepted to Ljubljana University Incubator as Their New Member

Red Orbit, one of the most perspective and innovative companies from Slovenia, has stepped another step forward. - May 29, 2008 - Red Orbit

OBS d.o.o. Launches the Internet Platform MountVacation.com

The company OBS d.o.o. is launching the platform MountVacation.com to complement its already established platform GoGoSKI.com. - May 29, 2008 - O.B.S.

The Business Angels of Slovenia Grant Funds to an Online Vacation Reservation Platform

Last week, the Business Angels of Slovenia announced the laureates of their first fund allocation since the creation of the club, among which is the company OBS d.o.o. With its online mountain holidays booking platform GoGoSKI.com, OBS d.o.o. is on the rise and can be proud of that achievement. - May 21, 2008 - O.B.S.

GoGoSKI.com Has Won the Best Business Plan 2007 competition

GoGoSKI.com – Winter holidays online won the Best Business Plan 2007 competition, organized by the City of Ljubljana (Slovenia), in partnership with the Ljubljana Technology Park, Ljubljana University Incubator and the Ljubljana Centre for the Development of Small Businesses. - May 17, 2008 - O.B.S.

O.B.S. Launched the Mountain Resort Reservation Platform GoGoSKI.com

The company OBS d.o.o. (Online Booking System) launched last winter season the test version of GoGoSKI.com, one of the first online booking system specialized in mountain resort tourism. - May 14, 2008 - O.B.S.

SIA "Navigacijas Risinajumi" Joins the Industry as the New Telargo Service Provider

Telargo GmbH, a leading provider of mobile asset management services, signed SIA “Navigacijas Risinajumi” as the new Telargo Service Provider (TSP) for Latvia. The two parties signed the agreement on December 20th 2007 in the Telargo offices in Ljubljana, Slovenia. - January 18, 2008 - Telargo

Beyond Semiconductor Announces New Licensing Agreement with e3C Inc.

Beyond Semiconductor, a semiconductor IP company supplying embedded processor IP technology for digital consumer, networking, personal entertainment, communications and industrial applications announced a license agreement with e3C Inc. for Beyond BA12 Processor Core, Beyond AC97 Audio Controller,... - June 25, 2007 - Beyond Semiconductor

BioLink Enhances Another Medical Application with Its Fingerprint Biometrics

BioLink Solutions announces implementation of its fingerprint biometrics in Clinical Centre Ljubljana, Slovenia. From now on, users of a medical information center Thorax.6 implemented in this hospital are being identified with their fingerprints when logging on to this Internet-based... - October 19, 2006 - BioLink Solutions

Anti-Spam Website Combats Spam with a Twist

Looking to help combat email spam? Anti-spam website brings a new system to the spam fighting crusade. - February 25, 2006 - Lombergar.com

Learn.si Proves Knowledge Can Be Free

Searching for quality learning content on the internet can be extremely cumbersonme, purchasing DVDs and ebooks over the internet to gain quality education can soon be incredibly expensive. Learn.si (http://www.learn.si) opens to provide free quality knowledge and education to all. - February 25, 2006 - Lombergar.com

How to pick a good online photography course

Photography involves the art of "seeing" like a photographer; you can take a mental "walk" around your problem or opportunity to view it from multiple perspectives. This process often yields important insights and fresh ideas. If you're looking for ways to increase your creative... - June 11, 2005 - Cyber Thor

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