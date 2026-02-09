Office, lack of space, portability, little kids sleeping in the next room: these are the factors that make the use of audio speakers hard or even impossible for music lovers. An obvious solution to this problem are headphones. Like speakers, headphones need a good and powerful amplifier, too, to get most out of them. Sound cards and players mainly do have an incorporated headphone amplifier, but usually they don't deliver enough power. - September 07, 2012 - Erzetich Audio