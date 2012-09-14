PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Ixian Testnet is Now Live After countless hours of hard work, the Ixian Testnet is now live. At this stage all aspects of operation are being tested and all interested parties are kindly invited to join the growing Ixian community and help test the technology and roll out a fully functional platform which will be available to... - August 08, 2018 - Ixian

How Can Ixian Bring Blockchain Tech to Common Use Powered by Ixian DLT and Secure Streaming Network, Spixi Aims to Bring Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain to Widespread Use. - July 30, 2018 - Ixian

Smart Applications Are the Future of Communication SmartIS City Ltd. has launched its Smart Voice application. Municipalities, citizens, and companies can now use it in their everyday business and private life. The application allows the exchange of ideas, problems report, communication with local businesses, etc. Clients are warmly invited to test this solution in their environment. - December 15, 2016 - SmartIS city

Amty Launches New Baby Nasal Aspirator Amty, the maker of innovative baby and children’s products, announced today that it has introduced a new Baby Nasal Aspirator. Designed for effective nose suction with a soft bulb syringe suitable for congestion, the Baby Nasal Aspirator offers parents a non-invasive way to clean a baby’s... - December 30, 2015 - Amty Sara Drgan s.p.

Gorenje's Productivity Up with Rapid Sound Mapping Home appliance manufacturer improves its sound investigation abilities. - August 13, 2015 - Bruel & Kjær UK

New Chef at the Grand Hotel Rogaška in Rogaška Slatina At the present time, full of tension and rapid life, a very important factor is healthy eating, especially when we take time for ourselves. - June 30, 2015 - Grand Hotel Rogaška

Goap and Elektrohaus.at Announce Strategic Partnership Goap d.o.o. Nova Gorica, the leading provider of smart home products and services has today announced a strategic partnership with Elektrohaus.at Handels GmbH to provide its customer base the NETIChome® smart home solution. - December 18, 2014 - Goap d.o.o.

The Most Innovative Way Yet to Prepare a Bath Now on Indiegogo Hayllow, a Slovenian startup announced today the launch of their Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. With the funds raised they hope to establish a permanent production line and open an online store. Hayllow are small pillows sowed from organic cotton and stuffed with dried hay flowers. Preparing a truly natural herbal bath without bath foams or any kind of chemical solutions is now quicker and easier than ever. - August 16, 2014 - Hayllow

ComfortClick bOS - the First Building Operating System Company ComfortClick is planning to launch the first building operating system ComfortClick bOS that will enable users to connect and control any home device from a single app on their favorite mobile device. Home automation is struggling with too many communication protocols. ComfortClick bOS aims to be a universal software platform which will connect all communication protocols and home devices out there. - June 08, 2014 - ComfortClick

Roll Back Home Now Available on the App Store Roll Back Home by Dawn of Play - the IMGA "Best Upcoming Game" nominated game - is now available on the App Store. - March 20, 2014 - Dawn of Play

XPAND 3D Continues to be Exclusive 3D Supplier with Venice Film Festival This marks the fifth time XPAND 3D will be the chosen 3D partner for the upcoming 70th Venice Film festival. - August 26, 2013 - Xpand

The Most Beautiful Castle of Slovenia is Looking for a Caretaker with a Loyal Pet. EUR 100,000 Reward. The Petsdialog.com project with the assistance of the Ministry of Economic Affairs is created for all the pet owners. The project opens a vacancy for a caretaker with a pet. If you and your pet have always been dreaming of visiting new places and discovering new countries, this vacancy is open specially for you. - April 18, 2013 - Petsdialog

The Passionate Remembrance of a Flame Unfortunately, we cannot always be in the places where lighting a candle would signify the most. Our lives may simply not allow us the time. Therefore, the brand 4beloved1 has developed a unique application called Light a Candle for Androids and iPhones. - April 05, 2013 - 4beloved1

Erzetich Audio is Giving Headphones Back Their Power and Glory with Two Hi-end Headphone Amplifiers Office, lack of space, portability, little kids sleeping in the next room: these are the factors that make the use of audio speakers hard or even impossible for music lovers. An obvious solution to this problem are headphones. Like speakers, headphones need a good and powerful amplifier, too, to get most out of them. Sound cards and players mainly do have an incorporated headphone amplifier, but usually they don't deliver enough power. - September 07, 2012 - Erzetich Audio

Giant Zip-Line Park to Open in the Slovenian Alps One of Europe’s largest zip-line parks will open in the Julian Alps, Slovenia. Consisting of 5 lines, totalling 2.5 kilometres, it will send the visitors flying 130 meters above the ground at speeds up to 40km/h overlooking the Soča Valley. - April 22, 2012 - The Travel Puzzle

Politely Ignore Calls and Set Status to Away with New "Talk To You Later" Application from i-Mentalist.com With busy schedules it can be very hard to manage daily phone calls without appearing to be rude or ignoring the people who are trying to contact you. "Talk to You Later" is a new, basic in concept but very useful application. - March 27, 2012 - i-Mentalist.com

Antiq Palace Hotel & Spa Revives Ljubljana with a Fresh Breath of Exclusivity and Luxurious Elegance Exclusive Antiq Palace Hotel & Spa just opened its door to global travelers and businessmen who seek boutique hotel accommodation in the Ljubljana city center. - March 18, 2012 - Antiq Palace Hotel & Spa d.o.o.

Izzirent is Now Offering Quality Car Rental Services to Visitors of Nice and the South of France Izzirent now offers its high quality car rental services in France, a favorite tourist destination. Now, tourists have the option of choosing from a diversity of car rental facilities in France at the best possible online rates. The country, renowned for its history, culture and fashion, boasts endless... - August 05, 2010 - Izzirent

Izzirent is Delighted to Announce the Commencement of Services from Four Major Cities in France Izzirent says “Bonjour” for France as it launches a dedicated website for people wishing to hire a car in France. Using the latest technology clients can book a car rental package in France at the click of a mouse. - July 16, 2010 - Izzirent

ThirdFrameStudios Release a Major Upgrade to Stripgenerator. A Brand New Way to Create and Share Comic Strips with Ease. ThirdFrameStudios today released Stripgenerator 1.6, a website that enables users to easily create comic strips, share them with friends, rate, comment them and more. The new Stripgenerator brings many useful new features, a gorgeous design and a vastly improved experience for the users. "The new... - July 03, 2010 - ThirdFrameStudios

ThirdFrameStudios Unveil Toshl - a Mobile & Web Expense Tracker ThirdFrameStudios (www.3fs.si) have unveiled a major upgrade to Toshl, the mobile expense tracker app for Android phones and unveiled a version for Nokia Maemo phones. An iPhone version of the app is already in the works and Toshl will be spreading to other mobile platforms in the future. Toshl enables... - April 08, 2010 - ThirdFrameStudios

XLAB, a Success Story of the EU Gateway to Japan Programme XLAB, an internationally recognised IT company, reports a success story of the EU Gateway to Japan Programme, which is funded and managed by the European Commission to support EU companies in developing business cooperation with Japanese and Korean companies. In the Land of the Rising Sun, XLAB successfully... - June 17, 2009 - Xlab

OBS Wins the Best Business Idea Competition With its product MountVacation.com, the start-up company OBS d.o.o. won last month the Best Business Idea competition, organized by the Slovene newspaper Business Daily Finance. - June 08, 2008 - O.B.S.

CEO of Red Orbit Participated on Roundtable About Innovative Marketing Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Slovenia on Saturday, May 31, 2008 organized interactive roundtable with title “Innovative approaches of production of new businesses.” The roundtable took place at Dimiceva 13 in Ljubljana. Roundtable speakers, all successful businessmen, presented their sales strategies. One of those successful businessmen was Andraž Štalec, CEO of Red Orbit, the leading Slovenian search engine marketing company. - June 04, 2008 - Red Orbit

OBS d.o.o. Launches the Internet Platform MountVacation.com The company OBS d.o.o. is launching the platform MountVacation.com to complement its already established platform GoGoSKI.com. - May 29, 2008 - O.B.S.

Red Orbit Accepted to Ljubljana University Incubator as Their New Member Red Orbit, one of the most perspective and innovative companies from Slovenia, has stepped another step forward. - May 29, 2008 - Red Orbit

The Business Angels of Slovenia Grant Funds to an Online Vacation Reservation Platform Last week, the Business Angels of Slovenia announced the laureates of their first fund allocation since the creation of the club, among which is the company OBS d.o.o. With its online mountain holidays booking platform GoGoSKI.com, OBS d.o.o. is on the rise and can be proud of that achievement. - May 21, 2008 - O.B.S.

GoGoSKI.com Has Won the Best Business Plan 2007 competition GoGoSKI.com – Winter holidays online won the Best Business Plan 2007 competition, organized by the City of Ljubljana (Slovenia), in partnership with the Ljubljana Technology Park, Ljubljana University Incubator and the Ljubljana Centre for the Development of Small Businesses. - May 17, 2008 - O.B.S.

O.B.S. Launched the Mountain Resort Reservation Platform GoGoSKI.com The company OBS d.o.o. (Online Booking System) launched last winter season the test version of GoGoSKI.com, one of the first online booking system specialized in mountain resort tourism. - May 14, 2008 - O.B.S.

SIA "Navigacijas Risinajumi" Joins the Industry as the New Telargo Service Provider Telargo GmbH, a leading provider of mobile asset management services, signed SIA “Navigacijas Risinajumi” as the new Telargo Service Provider (TSP) for Latvia. The two parties signed the agreement on December 20th 2007 in the Telargo offices in Ljubljana, Slovenia. - January 18, 2008 - Telargo

Beyond Semiconductor Announces New Licensing Agreement with e3C Inc. Beyond Semiconductor, a semiconductor IP company supplying embedded processor IP technology for digital consumer, networking, personal entertainment, communications and industrial applications announced a license agreement with e3C Inc. for Beyond BA12 Processor Core, Beyond AC97 Audio Controller, Beyond... - June 25, 2007 - Beyond Semiconductor

BioLink Enhances Another Medical Application with Its Fingerprint Biometrics BioLink Solutions announces implementation of its fingerprint biometrics in Clinical Centre Ljubljana, Slovenia. From now on, users of a medical information center Thorax.6 implemented in this hospital are being identified with their fingerprints when logging on to this Internet-based system. Thorax.6... - October 19, 2006 - BioLink Solutions

Anti-Spam Website Combats Spam with a Twist Looking to help combat email spam? Anti-spam website brings a new system to the spam fighting crusade. - February 25, 2006 - Lombergar.com

Learn.si Proves Knowledge Can Be Free Searching for quality learning content on the internet can be extremely cumbersonme, purchasing DVDs and ebooks over the internet to gain quality education can soon be incredibly expensive. Learn.si (http://www.learn.si) opens to provide free quality knowledge and education to all. - February 25, 2006 - Lombergar.com