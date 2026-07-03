Bulgaria News
COLDFIRE Publishes the Complete Material Specification Behind Its Carbon Fiber Wallets
The brand names every material by manufacturer, alloy grade, and origin country. This level of material traceability is common in precision manufacturing but rare in consumer accessories. - July 03, 2026 - COLDFIRE
Eastvantage Appoints Country Manager for Operations in Bulgaria
Global managed service provider expands capabilities in Europe - November 18, 2022 - Eastvantage
MindFusion Announces Beta Release of UByDesign - A Digital Wardrobe Mobile App with AI Stylist
MindFusion announces public beta versions of UByDesign digital wardrobe app for iOS and Android. - October 09, 2022 - MindFusion
ClouDNS Launches a Brand New Monitoring Service
ClouDNS, the biggest European provider of global Managed DNS services, including GeoDNS, Anycast DNS, and DDoS protected DNS, announced the launch of a brand new service - Monitoring. - January 30, 2022 - ClouDNS
MindFusion Released Diagramming for JavaScript, V4.0
MindFusion has made a major release of its popular diagram library for JavaScript publicly available. The new version is compatible with the ES6 code standards. - November 14, 2021 - MindFusion
MindFusion Releases a New Version of Its Pack of UI Libraries for JavaScript and React
MindFusion, a leading provider of UI components for web, desktop and mobile, announced the first release for 2021 of its Suite of UI components for JavaScript and React. - March 18, 2021 - MindFusion
PATECCO Will Exhibit as a Golden Sponsor at "IT for Insurances" Congress in Leipzig
For a second time, this year, the Identity and Access management company PATECCO will take part in “IT for Insurance” (IT für Versicherungen) Trade Fair in Leipzig, Germany. The event is planned to take place on 24.11 and 25.11.2020. It is known as the leading market place for IT... - September 30, 2020 - PATECCO
AeroCRS and CTW Partner to Provide Airlines with New Distribution and Self-Service Capabilities
AeroCRS Ltd. and CTW are pleased to announce that they have partnered to enhance the distribution capabilities of the AeroCRS PSS platform across all segments of the market. The CTW Platform will allow AeroCRS airlines and OTAs to further develop and enhance their retail strategies. AeroCRS... - March 11, 2020 - CTW
KIU Airline Solutions and CTW Provide Airlines with New Retailing and Self-Service Capabilities
KIU and CTW have partnered to enhance the commercial and omnichannel distribution capabilities of the KIU PSS and GDS platforms. The CTW Platform helps KIU customers develop their retail strategies. KIU carriers are now able to: · Create and distribute unlimited number fare brands, bundles... - March 10, 2020 - CTW
PATECCO Will be an Education Seminar Sponsor at E-Crime and Cyber Security Conference in Frankfurt
For the second time, next year, PATECCO will take part in 14th edition of conference E-Crime and Cyber Security. It will take place in Frankfurt, Germany, on January 28, 2020. The company will be an Education Seminar Sponsor and will present its best practices in the field of Identity and Access... - December 04, 2019 - PATECCO
MindFusion Unveils a New Version of Its Powerful JavaScript Diagram Library
MindFusion, a leading provider of UI components for web, desktop and mobile, announced the new release of its popular Diagramming library for JavaScript, V3.3.4 - October 22, 2019 - MindFusion
PATECCO Takes Part as а Golden Sponsor at "IT for Insurance" Trade Fair
For the first time, this year, PATECCO will take part in “IT for Insurance” Trade Fair in Leipzig, Germany. The company, specialized in Identity and Access Management, will be a Golden sponsor and will present its latest developments in the field of Identity Governance and Intelligence,... - September 06, 2019 - PATECCO
European Cloud Service Provider RAX Announced Managed Cloud Servers
RAX (Rax.bg), a provider of Cloud infrastructure and VMware VSPP, announced Managed Cloud service plans. - March 22, 2019 - RAX
PATECCO Launches a White Paper About Privileged Access Management Services
The new PATECCO White Paper in Privileged Access Management has already been issued by the German Analyst company – Kuppingercole, with the professional support of Matthias Reinwarth. The report consists of sixteen pages describing main points about PATECCO PAM solutions - Functionalities,... - March 15, 2019 - PATECCO
CoinPoint – Winning Blockchain Marketing Agency Pushing the Boundaries of dApps and Exchanges Worldwide
CoinPoint disrupts the marketing techniques and carves the path for dApps and exchanges to earn the sought-after affluence. The industry is very competitive by its nature, but every challenge motivates them to keep pushing forward and emerge victorious hand-in-hand with their clients. New market... - March 07, 2019 - CoinPoint Group Inc.
PATECCO Takes Part in European Identity & Cloud Conference 2019 as a Gold Sponsor
The German IAM company PATECCO will be a Gold Sponsor, for a second time, at European Identity & Cloud Conference 2019. The event will take place from May 13-17, 2019, at INFINITY Ballhaus Forum Munich, Germany. EIC 2019 is known as Europe’s leading event for Identity and Access... - February 02, 2019 - PATECCO
PATECCO Helps Financial Sector to Enhance Security by Cloud Access Control
The German Identity and Access Management Company developed cloud access control tools for strengthening security in the corporate information systems of companies from financial sector. - December 21, 2018 - PATECCO
PATECCO is a Branding Sponsor at E-Crime and Cybersecurity Congress in Frankfurt
The German Managed Services company PATECCO is taking part as a branding sponsor in the 12th e-Crime & Cybersecurity Congress. The event will take place on 23rd January 2019, in Frankfurt. The E-Crime congress is organised to meet the needs of professionals from the private sector and... - December 03, 2018 - PATECCO
PATECCO Innovative IAM Technologies Enhance Digital Transformation
PATECCO prepares the enterprises to be technology-ready and to protect digital transformation in various scenario by providing secure access with modern, mobile multi-factor authentication. - November 21, 2018 - PATECCO
PATECCO Ensures Security and High Business Value with RBAC System
The identity and access management consulting company PATECCO developed Role-based access control system for enterprises in the fields of healthcare, insurance and finance. As the number of their electronic systems increases along with the number of interfaces, identity management becomes a critical component in ensuring information security and access control. - October 18, 2018 - PATECCO
PATECCO Provides Identity and Access Management Tools for Secure Digital Transformation
The leading Managed Service provider PATECCO has developed comprehensive Identity and Access Management Tools for companies to improve infrastructure security and user experience in the era of Digital Transformation. - October 11, 2018 - PATECCO
PATECCO Develops SIEM System for Attacks Detection
The German IAM company PATECCO has developed Security Information and Event Management system (SIEM) System for detection, prioritizing, and managing incidents. It focuses on providing security intelligence and real-time monitoring for network, devices, systems and applications. - September 23, 2018 - PATECCO
DevriX is the Second Highest Rated B2B Company in Bulgaria
DevriX became the second best B2B company in Bulgaria for 2018, and the first amongst professional WordPress Development Agencies in the region. The rating was announced by Clutch.co on June 28th. - July 04, 2018 - DevriX
ClouDNS Launches DNS Failover to Keep Your Websites Always Online
ClouDNS is releasing their brand new DNS Failover service after three months of Beta Testing when they have improved the service stability, performance and accuracy to meet their customer standards and requirements. With DNS Failover, the clients of ClouDNS can keep their sites and web services... - June 07, 2018 - ClouDNS
PATECCO’s Experts are Among the Top Speakers at European Identity & Cloud Conference 2018
The management team of the German Managed Services company - PATECCO - will take part in panel discussions, at Identity & Cloud Conference 2018. The event will take place from May 15-18, 2018, at INFINITY Hotel & Conference Resort Munich. EIC 2018 is organised by the international analyst... - April 26, 2018 - PATECCO
PATECCO’s IAM Services Help Customers to Close Security Gaps
PATECCO is an international managed services company providing state of the art technology and services to a large international customer base across finance, automobile, pharma, energy, automobile, public and telecommunication sectors. Its business activity is focused on Identity and Access... - April 05, 2018 - PATECCO
Kanbanize Announces Major Product Changes
With the introduction of Release 6.0, Kanbanize has evolved to provide its clients with absolute company-wide workflow transparency. - March 08, 2018 - Kanbanize
PATECCO Strengthens Authentication by Public Key Infrastructure
The International Managed Service company PATECCO establishes and maintains a trustworthy networking environment by providing key and certificate management services. Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) is used by PATECCO as an effective method for implementing multi-factor authentication and to meet... - March 04, 2018 - PATECCO
CloudBalkan Announces Mikrotik Cloud Hosted Router Appliance for Powerful Cloud Networking
Mikrotik Cloud Hosted Router is now available on CloudBalkan. Powerful cloud based network appliances can now be used for routing and switching, cloud based network load balancing, firewalls and plenty of other network applications. The big news opens a new page in the company's portfolio by... - February 06, 2018 - CloudBalkan
PATECCO Security Strategies Address GDPR
PATECCO, the European top Managed Services company, aligns its security strategy to Continuous GDPR Compliance, to address threats and mitigate risk. As the General Data Protection Regulation promotes key security tenets of confidentiality, integrity and availability of systems and data, PATECCO... - February 01, 2018 - PATECCO
PATECCO Will be a Gold Sponsor at European Identity & Cloud Conference 2018
For the first time, this year, the German IAM company PATECCO will be a Gold Sponsor at European Identity & Cloud Conference 2018. The event will take place from May 15-18, 2018, at Dolce Ballhaus Forum Unterschleissheim, Munich, Germany. EIC 2018 is known as Europe’s leading event for... - January 12, 2018 - PATECCO
PATECCO Develops Comprehensive Identity and Access Governance Systems
The German company PATECCO, specialised in Identity and Access Management, deploys access governance systems as an effective and verifiable manner, in which authorizations are built, managed and maintained. That means that employees, consultants, vendors, etc., receive the correct access rights to... - December 09, 2017 - PATECCO
PATECCO Developed a New Breed of Identity and Access Management Tools for FIM 2010
The European leader in Identity and Access Management – PATECCO developed a new breed of Identity and Access Management tools for Forefront Identity Manager 2010. It is based on existing Microsoft software platform and is a comprehensive IAM solution for managing identities, credentials, and... - November 24, 2017 - PATECCO
PATECCO and iWelcome Are Partnering Together at Consumer Identity World 2017
For the second time PATECCO and iWelcome will take part together as partners at Consumer Identity World 2017. The conference, which is a joint Event with Kuppingerkole’s Partner CXP, will take place in Paris, at Cloud Business Center. The focus of the workshops will be Customer Identity... - November 10, 2017 - PATECCO
CloudBalkan Has Announced Block Storage Service in Addition to Its Cloud Servers
CloudBalkan Storage Drives come in any custom size from 1GB to 2TB and with up to 64 drives per server. - November 09, 2017 - CloudBalkan
PATECCO Developed a New Breed of IAM Tools for Microsoft Identity Manager 2016
The top German Managed-services company PATECCO developed a new breed of Identity and Access Management tools for Microsoft Identity Manager 2016 (MIM). It is the successor product to Forefront Identity Manager 2010 and supports identity and access management for on-premises and cloud infrastructures. - November 09, 2017 - PATECCO
MindFusion Releases Virtual Keyboard for Java Programming Component
MindFusion has released the first version of its Virtual Keyboard for Java Swing component. The library provides Java developers with the ability to add keyboard functionality on any Java Swing application similar to the keyboard used on mobile devices. The component empowers software developers... - November 04, 2017 - MindFusion
Ad Space Monetization Platform PubGalaxy is Among the Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Central Europe
With revenue growth of 802% over the past four years, PubGalaxy was rated #16 in the overall rating of Deloitte Technology Fast 50 for Central Europe and #2 in the Big 5 category for large companies. - October 18, 2017 - PubGalaxy
The UK Department of Health is Transforming the Healthcare Research Industry Through Software. And It’s a Bulgarian Company That’s Making It All Happen.
The healthcare industry has always been in the public eye. Society often focuses on accusing Governments for slowing down progress, and organisations for inflating costs. The UK Government, however, is working hard on changing this perception. By teaming up with BGO Software’s experienced... - October 08, 2017 - BGO Software
PATECCO Gets Ready for GDPR With CIAM Innovative Solutions
PATECCO announced that it is ready to meet GDPR requirements by providing innovative CIAM Solutions for managing user identities. - September 28, 2017 - PATECCO
Innovate Tax Sets Up Operations in Sofia, Bulgaria
Innovate Tax continues to expand. - August 10, 2017 - Innovate Tax
PATECCO Announces Managed Services as a Key Element of Its Portfolio
The International IAM company PATECCO announces Managed Services as a key element needed for the successful development of all IAM projects, based on stabilized operation, high quality and sustainable improvement. - July 09, 2017 - PATECCO
New Advanced Monetization Solution for Publishers Officially Launched: Presenting Pubgalaxy Premium
PubGalaxy Premium is the new advanced solution for publishers that covers the full scope of monetization needs of premium website owners. - July 05, 2017 - PubGalaxy
Groundbreaking White Paper and New Tool Improve Efficiency of A/B Testing
20-80% improvement in the speed and efficiency of A/B tests performed using the new AGILE statistical method and software tool. Conversion rate optimization, landing page optimization, UX design and other online marketing activities will benefit from increased ROI. - May 25, 2017 - Web Focus LLC
PATECCO Extends Its Portfolio with Innovative Identity and Access Management Solutions
The Managed-Service-Agreement Company, PATECCO, has expanded its portfolio with more identity and access management solutions. This kind of solutions are based on industry trends and vital business needs, with the goal of preparing the business for growth and integration in the digital... - April 29, 2017 - PATECCO
PATECCO Shares Its Thoughts on IAM in Relation to Service Based Digital Business Technologies at EIC 2017
PATECCO is going to participate for the third time at EIC 2017 (9th – 12th of May) as a silver sponsor. Its team will be there to present its innovative solutions and services and to make a video production about the hot topic about Knowing & Managing the Risk of Service Based Digital... - April 20, 2017 - PATECCO
PATECCO Takes Part as a Silver Sponsor in EIC 2017
For the third time the Identity and Access Management company PATECCO will be a silver sponsor and exhibitor at the European Identity & Cloud Conference 2017, organised by Kuppingercole. It takes place May 09 – 12, 2017 at the Dolce Ballhaus Forum Unterschleissheim, Munich, Germany. EIC... - April 01, 2017 - PATECCO
ClouDNS Launches One of the Most Cost Effective GeoDNS Services on the Market
For its seventh anniversary, ClouDNS introduces one of the most cost effective GeoDNS services on the market with an optimal amount of zones, records, and queries per month. GeoDNS is the most advanced DNS service, which allows clients to define unique DNS responses by geographic region. - March 06, 2017 - ClouDNS
PATECCO Becomes Microsoft Gold-Certified IAM Company
PATECCO is proud to announce that it becomes a Microsoft Gold-Certified partner in Identity and Access Management area. This is the third and highest level of Microsoft partnership. - February 03, 2017 - PATECCO
Art Exhibition Based on Herbert Wells’ Novels Was Opened in Bulgaria
On December 21 in Sofia, on the occasion of 150th anniversary of the birth of Herbert Wells, an exhibition was opened of sci-fi and fantasy themed artworks by artist Roman Gumanyuk. - December 27, 2016 - Roman Gumanyuk