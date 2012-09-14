PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

PATECCO Will be an Education Seminar Sponsor at E-Crime and Cyber Security Conference in Frankfurt For the second time, next year, PATECCO will take part in 14th edition of conference E-Crime and Cyber Security. It will take place in Frankfurt, Germany, on January 28, 2020. The company will be an Education Seminar Sponsor and will present its best practices in the field of Identity and Access Management. The... - December 04, 2019 - PATECCO

MindFusion Unveils a New Version of Its Powerful JavaScript Diagram Library MindFusion, a leading provider of UI components for web, desktop and mobile, announced the new release of its popular Diagramming library for JavaScript, V3.3.4 - October 22, 2019 - MindFusion

PATECCO Takes Part as а Golden Sponsor at "IT for Insurance" Trade Fair For the first time, this year, PATECCO will take part in “IT for Insurance” Trade Fair in Leipzig, Germany. The company, specialized in Identity and Access Management, will be a Golden sponsor and will present its latest developments in the field of Identity Governance and Intelligence, as... - September 06, 2019 - PATECCO

European Cloud Service Provider RAX Announced Managed Cloud Servers RAX (Rax.bg), a provider of Cloud infrastructure and VMware VSPP, announced Managed Cloud service plans. - March 22, 2019 - RAX

PATECCO Launches a White Paper About Privileged Access Management Services The new PATECCO White Paper in Privileged Access Management has already been issued by the German Analyst company – Kuppingercole, with the professional support of Matthias Reinwarth. The report consists of sixteen pages describing main points about PATECCO PAM solutions - Functionalities, Capabilities,... - March 15, 2019 - PATECCO

CoinPoint – Winning Blockchain Marketing Agency Pushing the Boundaries of dApps and Exchanges Worldwide CoinPoint disrupts the marketing techniques and carves the path for dApps and exchanges to earn the sought-after affluence. The industry is very competitive by its nature, but every challenge motivates them to keep pushing forward and emerge victorious hand-in-hand with their clients. New market expansion... - March 07, 2019 - CoinPoint Group Inc.

PATECCO Takes Part in European Identity & Cloud Conference 2019 as a Gold Sponsor The German IAM company PATECCO will be a Gold Sponsor, for a second time, at European Identity & Cloud Conference 2019. The event will take place from May 13-17, 2019, at INFINITY Ballhaus Forum Munich, Germany. EIC 2019 is known as Europe’s leading event for Identity and Access Management... - February 02, 2019 - PATECCO

PATECCO Helps Financial Sector to Enhance Security by Cloud Access Control The German Identity and Access Management Company developed cloud access control tools for strengthening security in the corporate information systems of companies from financial sector. - December 21, 2018 - PATECCO

PATECCO is a Branding Sponsor at E-Crime and Cybersecurity Congress in Frankfurt The German Managed Services company PATECCO is taking part as a branding sponsor in the 12th e-Crime & Cybersecurity Congress. The event will take place on 23rd January 2019, in Frankfurt. The E-Crime congress is organised to meet the needs of professionals from the private sector and government... - December 03, 2018 - PATECCO

PATECCO Innovative IAM Technologies Enhance Digital Transformation PATECCO prepares the enterprises to be technology-ready and to protect digital transformation in various scenario by providing secure access with modern, mobile multi-factor authentication. - November 21, 2018 - PATECCO

PATECCO Ensures Security and High Business Value with RBAC System The identity and access management consulting company PATECCO developed Role-based access control system for enterprises in the fields of healthcare, insurance and finance. As the number of their electronic systems increases along with the number of interfaces, identity management becomes a critical component in ensuring information security and access control. - October 18, 2018 - PATECCO

PATECCO Provides Identity and Access Management Tools for Secure Digital Transformation The leading Managed Service provider PATECCO has developed comprehensive Identity and Access Management Tools for companies to improve infrastructure security and user experience in the era of Digital Transformation. - October 11, 2018 - PATECCO

PATECCO Develops SIEM System for Attacks Detection The German IAM company PATECCO has developed Security Information and Event Management system (SIEM) System for detection, prioritizing, and managing incidents. It focuses on providing security intelligence and real-time monitoring for network, devices, systems and applications. - September 23, 2018 - PATECCO

DevriX is the Second Highest Rated B2B Company in Bulgaria DevriX became the second best B2B company in Bulgaria for 2018, and the first amongst professional WordPress Development Agencies in the region. The rating was announced by Clutch.co on June 28th. - July 04, 2018 - DevriX

ClouDNS Launches DNS Failover to Keep Your Websites Always Online ClouDNS is releasing their brand new DNS Failover service after three months of Beta Testing when they have improved the service stability, performance and accuracy to meet their customer standards and requirements. With DNS Failover, the clients of ClouDNS can keep their sites and web services online... - June 07, 2018 - ClouDNS

PATECCO’s Experts are Among the Top Speakers at European Identity & Cloud Conference 2018 The management team of the German Managed Services company - PATECCO - will take part in panel discussions, at Identity & Cloud Conference 2018. The event will take place from May 15-18, 2018, at INFINITY Hotel & Conference Resort Munich. EIC 2018 is organised by the international analyst company... - April 26, 2018 - PATECCO

PATECCO’s IAM Services Help Customers to Close Security Gaps PATECCO is an international managed services company providing state of the art technology and services to a large international customer base across finance, automobile, pharma, energy, automobile, public and telecommunication sectors. Its business activity is focused on Identity and Access Management,... - April 05, 2018 - PATECCO

Kanbanize Announces Major Product Changes With the introduction of Release 6.0, Kanbanize has evolved to provide its clients with absolute company-wide workflow transparency. - March 08, 2018 - Kanbanize

PATECCO Strengthens Authentication by Public Key Infrastructure The International Managed Service company PATECCO establishes and maintains a trustworthy networking environment by providing key and certificate management services. Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) is used by PATECCO as an effective method for implementing multi-factor authentication and to meet security... - March 04, 2018 - PATECCO

CloudBalkan Announces Mikrotik Cloud Hosted Router Appliance for Powerful Cloud Networking Mikrotik Cloud Hosted Router is now available on CloudBalkan. Powerful cloud based network appliances can now be used for routing and switching, cloud based network load balancing, firewalls and plenty of other network applications. The big news opens a new page in the company's portfolio by adding... - February 06, 2018 - CloudBalkan

PATECCO Security Strategies Address GDPR PATECCO, the European top Managed Services company, aligns its security strategy to Continuous GDPR Compliance, to address threats and mitigate risk. As the General Data Protection Regulation promotes key security tenets of confidentiality, integrity and availability of systems and data, PATECCO develops... - February 01, 2018 - PATECCO

PATECCO Will be a Gold Sponsor at European Identity & Cloud Conference 2018 For the first time, this year, the German IAM company PATECCO will be a Gold Sponsor at European Identity & Cloud Conference 2018. The event will take place from May 15-18, 2018, at Dolce Ballhaus Forum Unterschleissheim, Munich, Germany. EIC 2018 is known as Europe’s leading event for Identity... - January 12, 2018 - PATECCO

PATECCO Develops Comprehensive Identity and Access Governance Systems The German company PATECCO, specialised in Identity and Access Management, deploys access governance systems as an effective and verifiable manner, in which authorizations are built, managed and maintained. That means that employees, consultants, vendors, etc., receive the correct access rights to the... - December 09, 2017 - PATECCO

PATECCO Developed a New Breed of Identity and Access Management Tools for FIM 2010 The European leader in Identity and Access Management – PATECCO developed a new breed of Identity and Access Management tools for Forefront Identity Manager 2010. It is based on existing Microsoft software platform and is a comprehensive IAM solution for managing identities, credentials, and identity-based... - November 24, 2017 - PATECCO

PATECCO and iWelcome Are Partnering Together at Consumer Identity World 2017 For the second time PATECCO and iWelcome will take part together as partners at Consumer Identity World 2017. The conference, which is a joint Event with Kuppingerkole’s Partner CXP, will take place in Paris, at Cloud Business Center. The focus of the workshops will be Customer Identity Management... - November 10, 2017 - PATECCO

PATECCO Developed a New Breed of IAM Tools for Microsoft Identity Manager 2016 The top German Managed-services company PATECCO developed a new breed of Identity and Access Management tools for Microsoft Identity Manager 2016 (MIM). It is the successor product to Forefront Identity Manager 2010 and supports identity and access management for on-premises and cloud infrastructures. - November 09, 2017 - PATECCO

CloudBalkan Has Announced Block Storage Service in Addition to Its Cloud Servers CloudBalkan Storage Drives come in any custom size from 1GB to 2TB and with up to 64 drives per server. - November 09, 2017 - CloudBalkan

MindFusion Releases Virtual Keyboard for Java Programming Component MindFusion has released the first version of its Virtual Keyboard for Java Swing component. The library provides Java developers with the ability to add keyboard functionality on any Java Swing application similar to the keyboard used on mobile devices. The component empowers software developers to: -... - November 04, 2017 - MindFusion

Ad Space Monetization Platform PubGalaxy is Among the Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Central Europe With revenue growth of 802% over the past four years, PubGalaxy was rated #16 in the overall rating of Deloitte Technology Fast 50 for Central Europe and #2 in the Big 5 category for large companies. - October 18, 2017 - PubGalaxy

The UK Department of Health is Transforming the Healthcare Research Industry Through Software. And It’s a Bulgarian Company That’s Making It All Happen. The healthcare industry has always been in the public eye. Society often focuses on accusing Governments for slowing down progress, and organisations for inflating costs. The UK Government, however, is working hard on changing this perception. By teaming up with BGO Software’s experienced developers... - October 08, 2017 - BGO Software

PATECCO Gets Ready for GDPR With CIAM Innovative Solutions PATECCO announced that it is ready to meet GDPR requirements by providing innovative CIAM Solutions for managing user identities. - September 28, 2017 - PATECCO

Innovate Tax Sets Up Operations in Sofia, Bulgaria Innovate Tax continues to expand. - August 10, 2017 - Innovate Tax

PATECCO Announces Managed Services as a Key Element of Its Portfolio The International IAM company PATECCO announces Managed Services as a key element needed for the successful development of all IAM projects, based on stabilized operation, high quality and sustainable improvement. - July 09, 2017 - PATECCO

New Advanced Monetization Solution for Publishers Officially Launched: Presenting Pubgalaxy Premium PubGalaxy Premium is the new advanced solution for publishers that covers the full scope of monetization needs of premium website owners. - July 05, 2017 - PubGalaxy

Groundbreaking White Paper and New Tool Improve Efficiency of A/B Testing 20-80% improvement in the speed and efficiency of A/B tests performed using the new AGILE statistical method and software tool. Conversion rate optimization, landing page optimization, UX design and other online marketing activities will benefit from increased ROI. - May 25, 2017 - Web Focus LLC

PATECCO Extends Its Portfolio with Innovative Identity and Access Management Solutions The Managed-Service-Agreement Company, PATECCO, has expanded its portfolio with more identity and access management solutions. This kind of solutions are based on industry trends and vital business needs, with the goal of preparing the business for growth and integration in the digital transformation... - April 29, 2017 - PATECCO

PATECCO Shares Its Thoughts on IAM in Relation to Service Based Digital Business Technologies at EIC 2017 PATECCO is going to participate for the third time at EIC 2017 (9th – 12th of May) as a silver sponsor. Its team will be there to present its innovative solutions and services and to make a video production about the hot topic about Knowing & Managing the Risk of Service Based Digital Business... - April 20, 2017 - PATECCO

PATECCO Takes Part as a Silver Sponsor in EIC 2017 For the third time the Identity and Access Management company PATECCO will be a silver sponsor and exhibitor at the European Identity & Cloud Conference 2017, organised by Kuppingercole. It takes place May 09 – 12, 2017 at the Dolce Ballhaus Forum Unterschleissheim, Munich, Germany. EIC 2017... - April 01, 2017 - PATECCO

ClouDNS Launches One of the Most Cost Effective GeoDNS Services on the Market For its seventh anniversary, ClouDNS introduces one of the most cost effective GeoDNS services on the market with an optimal amount of zones, records, and queries per month. GeoDNS is the most advanced DNS service, which allows clients to define unique DNS responses by geographic region. ClouDNS’s... - March 06, 2017 - ClouDNS

PATECCO Becomes Microsoft Gold-Certified IAM Company PATECCO is proud to announce that it becomes a Microsoft Gold-Certified partner in Identity and Access Management area. This is the third and highest level of Microsoft partnership. - February 03, 2017 - PATECCO

Art Exhibition Based on Herbert Wells’ Novels Was Opened in Bulgaria On December 21 in Sofia, on the occasion of 150th anniversary of the birth of Herbert Wells, an exhibition was opened of sci-fi and fantasy themed artworks by artist Roman Gumanyuk. - December 27, 2016 - Roman Gumanyuk

Bulgarian Award-Winning Children’s Author Radostina Nikolova Gives a Brand New Story to Her Readers as a Christmas Present Christmas VUnders in the World of the Motts is a tale featuring few main characters from all of her books - the motts Pagu and Mux, the Hugging monster, and the one-antlered deer Vundabah. But that’s not all. The online version of the story can be downloaded completely free of charge on Goodreads. - December 16, 2016 - Motove

Credissimo is the First Company in the World to Launch a Chatbot Service for Online Consumer Loans The European fintech company Credissimo is the first company in the world to launch a chatbot service for online consumer loans. Over the last weeks, world leaders in the financial sector, such as Bank of America and MasterCard, have launched chatbot services in similar areas. - December 02, 2016 - Credissimo AD

PATECCO and iWelcome Partnered Together at Customer Identity Summit 2016 On November 22-23, 2016, PATECCO and its gold partner – iWelcome, took part together at Consumer Identity Summit 2016, in Paris, France. The event, organised by CXP-Group and the analyst firm – Kuppingercole, had a great performance by focusing on the hot topic about the connection between... - November 30, 2016 - PATECCO

PATECCO Joins iWelcome as a Partner at Consumer Identity Summit Paris 2016 As a company in the field of Consumer Identity and Access Management, PATECCO will be a partner of iWelcome at Consumer Identity Summit 2016. This event takes place November 22 – 23, 2016 at the Palais Brongniart in Paris, France. - November 16, 2016 - PATECCO

MindFusion Announces the Official Release of Its Charting Library for Xamarin MindFusion announces the release of its Xamarin charting library, which provides developers with a powerful tool to integrate dashboards, various 2D and 3D charts in their apps. - October 16, 2016 - MindFusion

PATECCO Named as Gold Partner of iWelcome PATECCO is proud to announce to be named as a gold partner of iWelcome – the leading IDaaS provider in Europe. PATECCO and the Netherlands based company iWelcome will work closely together to ensure reliable, sustainable and secure Customer Identity and Access Management. In this way both partners... - September 09, 2016 - PATECCO

Get Premium Quality Expired Domains from DNmark.com Now save big by buying premium expired domains instead of new ones from DNmark.com, the one-stop destination for finding such domains at an attractive price. It also offers complete support for a successful transfer and website setup. - August 29, 2016 - DNMark

MindFusion Releases New Version of the JavaScript Diagram Library MindFusion announces the new release of its JavaSript Diagram Library, which is used by developers worldwide to create different types of interactive and stylish flowcharts in the browser. Version 2.6 of the diagram library provides a special, new type of nodes called FreeFormNode. They allow the user... - July 11, 2016 - MindFusion