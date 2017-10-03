PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The First Luxury Olive Oil in the World Was Named Best Luxury Olive Oil of 2019 Lambda Ultra Premium Olive Oil wins LUX Global Excellence Award for second consecutive year. - December 05, 2019 - Speiron

Painting Contest "My Parent at Work” The children of Metaxa Hospitality Group’s employees painted the way they imagine their parents at work. - November 28, 2019 - Maris Hotels

Creta Maris Welcomes 50 Students, Aiming to Raise Their Awareness on Sustainability Issues 2019 Open School Days - November 06, 2019 - Maris Hotels

Significant Distinction for Creta Maris Beach Resort at the “World Luxury Spa Awards 2019” Creta Maris is the Luxury Hammam Experience-Regional Winner in Southern Europe for the provision of top Wellness Services by Aegeo Spas - October 09, 2019 - Maris Hotels

Voluntary Cleanup Action by Creta Maris Beach Resort A major initiative under the “World Cleanup Day” program and in coordination with “Let's do it Greece” actions. - September 28, 2019 - Maris Hotels

Creta Maris Beach Resort Actions for a Sustainable Development and the Support of the Local Community Active participation in the project “TUI Care Foundation | Futouris.” - September 15, 2019 - Maris Hotels

eRevMax Partners with Greek Booking Engine Expert BookOnlineNow Integration to make distribution simpler for hotels. - September 07, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

Creta Maris Green Team in Action Tree Preservation & Guests’ Information on Cretan Flora - August 02, 2019 - Maris Hotels

4 Great Distinctions for Creta Maris Beach Resort The favorite hotel of thousands of tourists according to Hotels.com, Jet2Holidays, Apollo & Holidaycheck - July 29, 2019 - Maris Hotels

Blue Flag Mediterranean Week 2019 Metaxa Hospitality Group at the forefront of the “Blue Flag Mediterranean Week 2019,” cleaning of two beaches in Crete and one in Santorini. - July 19, 2019 - Maris Hotels

Newsphone Launches Onbiz, a Fully-Integrated SMB Success Platform and Mobile App Powered by Camilyo, Onbiz is the Ultimate Digital Suite for Local Businesses in Greece. - July 10, 2019 - Camilyo

“Donate Blood, Save Lives” Creta Maris Organized Blood Donation Day for 27th Consecutive Year In the context of Creta Maris Beach Resort’s Social Responsibility Program, on Wednesday, June 26th, 2019, the annual Blood Donation Day was organized for 27th consecutive year. - July 05, 2019 - Maris Hotels

Kastri/ Creta Maris Beach Receives the “Blue Flag” for 6th Consecutive Year Kastri/ Creta Maris beach, the beach of Creta Maris Beach Resort, was awarded for sixth consecutive year with the voluntary eco-label “Blue Flag” of the international “Blue Flag” program. - June 26, 2019 - Maris Hotels

Creta Maris Beach Resort Celebrates Biodiversity by Holding Special Activities Guided tour in the resort’s gardens, Information on the resort’s participation in Stray Animals’ Program, Traditional Sheep Shearing and Cheese-Making. - June 16, 2019 - Maris Hotels

Creta Maris Beach Resort Launches Its Brand-New Waterpark A 4,000 sq.m Aquatic Paradise full of Fun and Adventure waiting to be discovered. - May 22, 2019 - Maris Hotels

Two Major Awards for Creta Maris Beach Resort: “TUI Top Quality 2019” & “TUI Family Champion 2019” Creta Maris Beach Resort received two great distinctions, the “TUI Top Quality 2019” and “TUI Family Champion 2019” awards, from the world’s leading tourism group TUI. - May 18, 2019 - Maris Hotels

Lab3Web Rebrands and Redesigns Holidays in Corfu, a Brand New Travel and Holiday Accommodation Guide for Corfu Lab3Web has just launched holidaysincorfu.gr, a new mobile friendly holiday accommodation guide on behalf of the Federation of Entrepreneurs of Corfu Tourism Enterprises. - April 30, 2019 - Lab3Web

Official Opening of Creta Maris Beach Resort Traditional Blessing for 2019 Tourism Season - April 24, 2019 - Maris Hotels

Distinguished Russian Cosmonauts at Creta Maris Conclusion of an Agreement between Aegeo Spas Leading Spa Management Solutions and the Aerospace Medical Center of Russia. - April 21, 2019 - Maris Hotels

Wadja Opens Up Social Networking Site to SMS Providers Companies are invited to integrate their SMS applications to Wadja’s worldwide messaging hub. This allows SMS providers to reach out to an already engaged audience and promote their services straight through the Wadja social network. - March 01, 2019 - Wadja Media

Lambda Olive Oil Wins LUX Global Excellence Award The First Luxury Olive Oil in the World was named Luxury Olive Oil of 2018. - February 22, 2019 - Speiron

Solidarity in Action by Creta Maris Beach Resort Supporting 15 organizations, by offering food, linen and electrical appliances - January 04, 2019 - Maris Hotels

Creta Maris Beach Resort’s Exercise for Emergency Preparedness On Thursday October 4th, 2018, for seventh consecutive year, Creta Maris Beach Resort successfully conducted its annual exercise "Crisis Management as a result of a natural phenomenon" in its facilities. - October 11, 2018 - Maris Hotels

Live Like a Cretan in Creta Maris Beach Resort Creta Maris’ guests got introduced to traditional Harvest and “Opsigias,” while they also learned the secrets of Cretan cuisine by making “Soutzoukia.” - October 03, 2018 - Maris Hotels

Social Responsibility in Action by Santo Maris Oia and Agoni Grammi Gonimi Innovative environmental program with the participation of the High Schools of Santorini. - July 27, 2018 - Maris Hotels

Creta Maris: the Favorite Hotel of British Tourists According to Jet2holidays’ Customer Survey Creta Maris Beach Resort had the pleasure to be awarded with the “Quality Award 2017,” by its guests, via the tour operator Jet2holidays. An award for the excellent services that the guests received from the resort during their stay. - July 19, 2018 - Maris Hotels

Creta Maris Beach Resort: One of the "Greenest" and Most Favorite Resorts According to Tui Guests. "Tui Umwelt Champion 2018" & "Tui Top Quality 2018" Awards. Creta Maris Beach Resort has emerged as a top-quality but also as one of the “greenest” resorts, by receiving two great distinctions, the “Tui Umwelt Champion 2018” and “Tui Top Quality 2018” awards, from the world’s leading tourism group TUI! - June 29, 2018 - Maris Hotels

Traditional Sheep Shearing at Creta Maris Beach Resort In the context of Creta Maris Beach Resort’s “We do local” philosophy a traditional sheep shearing was organized, for seventh consecutive year, on Thursday June 7th, 2018. - June 15, 2018 - Maris Hotels

Maris Hotels at the Forefront of the "Clean Up the MED" Campaign Cleaning of Two Beaches in Crete and One in Santorini On Saturday 26th of May, 70 volunteers - employees of Maris Hotels, along with volunteers, guests of the Group's hotels, proceeded to clean the beaches located in front of the three hotels, thus implementing the Group's vision for the provision of authentic hospitality and high environmental consciousness. - June 09, 2018 - Maris Hotels

Blood Donation Day in Creta Maris "Give Blood, Save Lives" In the context of Creta Maris Beach Resort’s Social Responsibility Program, on Thursday, May 24th, 2018, the annual Blood Donation Day was organized for the 26th consecutive year. - June 03, 2018 - Maris Hotels

Social Sensitivity Award to Maris Hotels In the context of the annual HR Community Conference & Awards 2018, the Human Resources Department of Maris Hotels, belonging to Metaxas Group of Companies, was awarded with the honorary distinction "HeRa Social Sensitivity HRM 2018." - June 02, 2018 - Maris Hotels

Blood Donation Day in Creta Maris "Give Blood, Save Lives" In the context of Creta Maris Beach Resort’s Social Responsibility Program, on Thursday, June 29th, 2017, the annual Blood Donation Day was organized for 26th consecutive year. - June 01, 2018 - Maris Hotels

The Experience of Living One Day Like a Cretan! "We do Local Days" in Creta Maris Beach Resort A German lady cooks tzatziki. A Swede makes dako. And a kid from Holland rides Maritsa, a nice donkey. And all together, dance pentozali during a traditional feast. - May 27, 2018 - Maris Hotels

Gold Customers Choice Award 2017: Creta Maris is the “Gold Choice” of the Scandinavian Guests Creta Maris Beach Resort was awarded with the “Gold Customers Choice Award 2017” for third year, by the tour operator “Apollo Travel.” - May 13, 2018 - Maris Hotels

“Gold Costumers Choice Award 2017” for Sitia Beach City Resort & Spa Another Significant award for Sitia Beach City Resort & Spa of Cyan Group of Hotels. Based on 2017 Guests' preferences, Sitia Beach managed to distract the “Gold Costumers Choice Award 2017” by the travel agency “Apollo” in cooperation with the incoming tourism company “Destination Touristic Services Hellas.” - May 06, 2018 - Cyan Group Of Hotels

Creta Maris Wins 2017 Award of Excellence by Booking.com Creta Maris Beach Resort recently received the 2017 Award of Excellence with a total score of 9.1 points from Booking.com, one of the world’s most recognized online accommodations booking platform. - April 21, 2018 - Maris Hotels

One Team. One Family. Α Three-Day Trip to Chania for 300 Employees of Maris Hotels. Few days before the official beginning of the tourist season, Metaxas Group of Companies organized a three-day trip to the city of Chania for its 300 employees of Creta Maris, Candia Maris and Santo Maris. - April 04, 2018 - Maris Hotels

ITB Berlin 2018: “Top Hotel Partner 2017” Award for Creta Maris Beach Resort German tourists show their preference to Creta Maris Beach Resort for once again via Schauinsland. - March 17, 2018 - Maris Hotels

Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa, the First Certified “Boutique Hotel” in Greece by the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa is now the first officially certified “Boutique Hotel” in Greece, based on the demanding standards of the “Boutique Hotel” classification inaugurated by the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels. - March 11, 2018 - Maris Hotels

Impressive Presentation of Creta Maris Beach Resort at the Brussels Holiday Fair By offering traditional Cretan dishes to the visitors in the presence of the Greek Tourism Minister, Εlena Kountoura. - February 10, 2018 - Maris Hotels

PARKGENE Uses Blockchain Technology to Revolutionize the Way We Park PARKGENE is the world's first parking service on the blockchain. - December 27, 2017 - PARKGENE

Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa: “Greece’s Best Resort Spa” for 2017 Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa was declared as “Greece’s Best Resort Spa” for 2017 by the prestigious global awards program “World Spa Awards,” which stands as the hallmark of excellence in the tourism, wellbeing and spa sector, during the glamorous awards ceremony held this year, 10th of December, in Vietnam. - December 22, 2017 - Maris Hotels

Award for Business Excellence in Tourism for Creta Maris Beach Resort Treasures of Greek Tourism 2017 Once again, Creta Maris Beach Resort stood out among the very best in tourism sector and was awarded with the “Treasures of Greek Tourism 2017” award, at the event of Excellence of Greek Tourist Enterprises, held by the New Times Publishing on December 7th at King George Hotel. - December 17, 2017 - Maris Hotels

Successful Renewal of "We do Local" Certification for Creta Maris Beach Resort This year, Creta Maris Beach Resort continued to “locally" operate, thus managing to get certified for fourth consecutive year with the “We do local” Standard, aggregating a total of 930/1000 points. - November 29, 2017 - Maris Hotels

Creta Maris Beach Resort Stood Out Among 610 Hotels in Crete “Outstanding Package Performing” Award from Expedia.com - November 15, 2017 - Maris Hotels

Anemos Luxury Grand Resort Achieves Prestigious Travelife Gold Certification The Anemos Luxury Grand Resort in Georgioupolis has achieved the internationally recommended Travelife for Hotels & Accommodations Gold Certification on 03/10/2017. - October 22, 2017 - Anemos Luxury Grand Resort

New Website for Creta Maris Beach Resort Fully updated and tailored to user’s needs - October 15, 2017 - Maris Hotels

Cyan Group of Hotels Was Certified with "We do Local" Label The business certified by "We do local" standard support the production, economy and human resources of the place they are situated in, promote their uniqueness and the responsibility of hospitality, offer services which promote the local culture and gastronomy and respect the environment and the sustainability of their homeland. - October 14, 2017 - Cyan Group Of Hotels

Santa Marina Beach (Amoudara) Upgrades Guest Experience with New Gratis Communication Service "Handy" is a convenient companion, offering brand a new travel experience, to business and leisure travelers that stay at Santa Marina Beach. - October 07, 2017 - Cyan Group Of Hotels