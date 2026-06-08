Greece News
New Greek AgriTech Company Specializing in Soil Management and Kiwifruit Cultivation
AgriSci Solutions is a company based in Greece, operating in the fields of agronomy and agricultural consulting. The company focuses on soil health, tree crop management, and sustainable production practices, with particular expertise in kiwifruit cultivation. - June 08, 2026 - AgriSci Solutions
Yachts & Living Launches as Greece's Curated Crewed Yacht Charter Specialist
Yachts & Living has launched as a Greece-focused crewed yacht charter service, offering a handpicked fleet, personal charter consultants, and end-to-end itinerary planning across the country's most celebrated island groups. - May 08, 2026 - Yachts and Living
Shotgun Joe – Love & Monsters is Available for iOS and Android
The Greek mobile games company Gameaki is pleased to announce that its 5th game, Shotgun Joe – Love & Monsters, is now officially available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad, following its Android release earlier this year. After receiving valuable feedback from Android players, the... - February 05, 2026 - gameaki
Yachts & Living in 2026 with a Commitment to Unparalleled Greek Yacht Charters
Yachts & Living reopens in February 2026, reaffirming its position as a premier choice for private yacht charters in Greece through bespoke itineraries, transparency, and elevated luxury experiences. - February 02, 2026 - Yachts and Living
Global Journey and Personal Quest: Nikos Allayiannis Launches Debut Novel, "Only the Beautiful Lie Endures"
Author and international business veteran Nikos Allayiannis announces the launch of his powerful and timely debut novel, Only the Beautiful Lie Endures. More than a travelogue, this book is an evocative exploration of modern Greece during its most significant economic crisis, seen through the eyes... - November 16, 2025 - Nikos Allayiannis
Chicky Drop - Blocks Puzzle is Available on Google Play Store
gameaki is happy to announce the release of their 4th game Chicky Drop - Blocks Puzzle, a fresh twist on block puzzles with quick rounds, smart moves and instant fun. The game goal is simple. The little chicken is in danger and only quick thinking and fast fingers can save it. In this fast-paced... - July 30, 2025 - gameaki
Phytobiosomes by Costas Picadas
Henri Dunant Hospital proudly presents Costas Picadas: Phytobiosomes, a unique exhibition of prints and digital installations that opened on Monday, May 19, 2025, and runs through Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The internationally recognized New York-based art historian Dr. Thalia Vrachopoulos curated the exhibition. - May 22, 2025 - Costas Picadas
“Match 3 Racing – Space Runner” is Available on Google Play
gameaki is happy to announce the release of their 3rd game “Match 3 Racing,” a game that combines Match 3 with the fast paced mechanics of a racing game. - May 14, 2025 - gameaki
Theravada Center for Study and Practice Publishes Greek Monk's Meditation Manual on Ancient Buddhist Path
A new book, "Meditation—Liberation or Attachment?" by Buddhist monk Bhikkhu Nyānadassana, challenges conventional wisdom by exposing meditation's double-edged nature. With over 40 years of practice, the author reveals how even profound meditative states can become spiritual traps rather than pathways to freedom. - March 19, 2025 - Theravada Center for Study and Practice
Gameaki is Happy to Announce the Release of "Select Quiz" Trivia Game
Gameaki is happy to announce the release of “Select Quiz,” the most fun and original quiz game including 3,500 questions. This is the second game of the company. "Train Hero" was the company's first game and was released earlier this month. Entering the game, the user must... - March 06, 2025 - gameaki
Train Hero is Available on Steam and on Google Play Store
gameaki is happy to announce the release of their first game “Train Hero” a railway action puzzle game with a retro feel. - February 05, 2025 - gameaki
Season 1 of the Food & Intel Fireside Chats is Out Featuring Exclusive Interviews with Experts in the Industry (on How AI Can Revolutionize Food Safety)
Agroknow launches Season 1 of AI in Food Safety: The Fireside Chats, a food & intel video interview series, that explores AI in food safety to uncover the transformative potential of AI technology in enhancing food safety standards. - August 30, 2024 - Agroknow PC
Computer Systems Invests 105,000 Euro for Scientific Research on Remote Data Recovery Methods
Computer Systems laboratories proudly announce the undertaking of a new research project by department of data recovery. This project will be co-funded by region of Central Macedonia, as well as EU with total budget of 105,000 Euro. One more time, Computer Systems will be the only SME in EU... - October 31, 2021 - Computer Systems
Startup CaptainBook.io Launches Tours & Activities Sales and Distribution Platform
B2B tours, activities & experiences startup CaptainBook.io has launched a new platform for providers to sell their products from their own website while leveraging their local network on a global scale. - September 10, 2021 - CaptainBook
Announcing FINaplo: A New Disruptive Financial Messaging Solution for the Future of Payments
PaymentComponents is delighted to announce the launch of FINaplo, a game-changing platform for banks and financial institutions, aiming to dramatically accelerate financial messaging system's development and validation. This developer friendly platform represents a paradigm shift in how financial... - May 26, 2021 - PaymentComponents
Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy Partners with Protein Brewery Company to Develop Plant Based Protein Solutions
Developing new protein for food - May 09, 2021 - Vegan Gastronomy
Xanemo Sailing Unveils New E-Shop with Customizable Products, Merchandising & Postcards
Xanemo Sailing today announced its new online shop featuring incredible customizable products, amazing locally designed souvenirs and postcards. Worldwide shipping is available free of charge for any order superior to 60 €. - May 26, 2020 - Xanemo Sailing
The First Luxury Olive Oil in the World Was Named Best Luxury Olive Oil of 2019
Lambda Ultra Premium Olive Oil wins LUX Global Excellence Award for second consecutive year. - December 05, 2019 - Speiron
Painting Contest "My Parent at Work”
The children of Metaxa Hospitality Group’s employees painted the way they imagine their parents at work. - November 28, 2019 - Maris Hotels
Creta Maris Welcomes 50 Students, Aiming to Raise Their Awareness on Sustainability Issues
2019 Open School Days - November 06, 2019 - Maris Hotels
Significant Distinction for Creta Maris Beach Resort at the “World Luxury Spa Awards 2019”
Creta Maris is the Luxury Hammam Experience-Regional Winner in Southern Europe for the provision of top Wellness Services by Aegeo Spas - October 09, 2019 - Maris Hotels
Voluntary Cleanup Action by Creta Maris Beach Resort
A major initiative under the “World Cleanup Day” program and in coordination with “Let's do it Greece” actions. - September 28, 2019 - Maris Hotels
Creta Maris Beach Resort Actions for a Sustainable Development and the Support of the Local Community
Active participation in the project “TUI Care Foundation | Futouris.” - September 15, 2019 - Maris Hotels
eRevMax Partners with Greek Booking Engine Expert BookOnlineNow
Integration to make distribution simpler for hotels. - September 07, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.
Creta Maris Green Team in Action
Tree Preservation & Guests’ Information on Cretan Flora - August 02, 2019 - Maris Hotels
4 Great Distinctions for Creta Maris Beach Resort
The favorite hotel of thousands of tourists according to Hotels.com, Jet2Holidays, Apollo & Holidaycheck - July 29, 2019 - Maris Hotels
Blue Flag Mediterranean Week 2019
Metaxa Hospitality Group at the forefront of the “Blue Flag Mediterranean Week 2019,” cleaning of two beaches in Crete and one in Santorini. - July 19, 2019 - Maris Hotels
Newsphone Launches Onbiz, a Fully-Integrated SMB Success Platform and Mobile App
Powered by Camilyo, Onbiz is the Ultimate Digital Suite for Local Businesses in Greece. - July 10, 2019 - Camilyo
“Donate Blood, Save Lives” Creta Maris Organized Blood Donation Day for 27th Consecutive Year
In the context of Creta Maris Beach Resort’s Social Responsibility Program, on Wednesday, June 26th, 2019, the annual Blood Donation Day was organized for 27th consecutive year. - July 05, 2019 - Maris Hotels
Kastri/ Creta Maris Beach Receives the “Blue Flag” for 6th Consecutive Year
Kastri/ Creta Maris beach, the beach of Creta Maris Beach Resort, was awarded for sixth consecutive year with the voluntary eco-label “Blue Flag” of the international “Blue Flag” program. - June 26, 2019 - Maris Hotels
Creta Maris Beach Resort Celebrates Biodiversity by Holding Special Activities
Guided tour in the resort’s gardens, Information on the resort’s participation in Stray Animals’ Program, Traditional Sheep Shearing and Cheese-Making. - June 16, 2019 - Maris Hotels
Creta Maris Beach Resort Launches Its Brand-New Waterpark
A 4,000 sq.m Aquatic Paradise full of Fun and Adventure waiting to be discovered. - May 22, 2019 - Maris Hotels
Two Major Awards for Creta Maris Beach Resort: “TUI Top Quality 2019” & “TUI Family Champion 2019”
Creta Maris Beach Resort received two great distinctions, the “TUI Top Quality 2019” and “TUI Family Champion 2019” awards, from the world’s leading tourism group TUI. - May 18, 2019 - Maris Hotels
Lab3Web Rebrands and Redesigns Holidays in Corfu, a Brand New Travel and Holiday Accommodation Guide for Corfu
Lab3Web has just launched holidaysincorfu.gr, a new mobile friendly holiday accommodation guide on behalf of the Federation of Entrepreneurs of Corfu Tourism Enterprises. - April 30, 2019 - Lab3Web
Official Opening of Creta Maris Beach Resort
Traditional Blessing for 2019 Tourism Season - April 24, 2019 - Maris Hotels
Distinguished Russian Cosmonauts at Creta Maris
Conclusion of an Agreement between Aegeo Spas Leading Spa Management Solutions and the Aerospace Medical Center of Russia. - April 21, 2019 - Maris Hotels
Wadja Opens Up Social Networking Site to SMS Providers
Companies are invited to integrate their SMS applications to Wadja’s worldwide messaging hub. This allows SMS providers to reach out to an already engaged audience and promote their services straight through the Wadja social network. - March 01, 2019 - Wadja Media
Lambda Olive Oil Wins LUX Global Excellence Award
The First Luxury Olive Oil in the World was named Luxury Olive Oil of 2018. - February 22, 2019 - Speiron
Solidarity in Action by Creta Maris Beach Resort
Supporting 15 organizations, by offering food, linen and electrical appliances - January 04, 2019 - Maris Hotels
Creta Maris Beach Resort’s Exercise for Emergency Preparedness
On Thursday October 4th, 2018, for seventh consecutive year, Creta Maris Beach Resort successfully conducted its annual exercise "Crisis Management as a result of a natural phenomenon" in its facilities. - October 11, 2018 - Maris Hotels
Live Like a Cretan in Creta Maris Beach Resort
Creta Maris’ guests got introduced to traditional Harvest and “Opsigias,” while they also learned the secrets of Cretan cuisine by making “Soutzoukia.” - October 03, 2018 - Maris Hotels
Social Responsibility in Action by Santo Maris Oia and Agoni Grammi Gonimi
Innovative environmental program with the participation of the High Schools of Santorini. - July 27, 2018 - Maris Hotels
Creta Maris: the Favorite Hotel of British Tourists According to Jet2holidays’ Customer Survey
Creta Maris Beach Resort had the pleasure to be awarded with the “Quality Award 2017,” by its guests, via the tour operator Jet2holidays. An award for the excellent services that the guests received from the resort during their stay. - July 19, 2018 - Maris Hotels
Creta Maris Beach Resort: One of the "Greenest" and Most Favorite Resorts According to Tui Guests. "Tui Umwelt Champion 2018" & "Tui Top Quality 2018" Awards.
Creta Maris Beach Resort has emerged as a top-quality but also as one of the “greenest” resorts, by receiving two great distinctions, the “Tui Umwelt Champion 2018” and “Tui Top Quality 2018” awards, from the world’s leading tourism group TUI! - June 29, 2018 - Maris Hotels
Traditional Sheep Shearing at Creta Maris Beach Resort
In the context of Creta Maris Beach Resort’s “We do local” philosophy a traditional sheep shearing was organized, for seventh consecutive year, on Thursday June 7th, 2018. - June 15, 2018 - Maris Hotels
Maris Hotels at the Forefront of the "Clean Up the MED" Campaign Cleaning of Two Beaches in Crete and One in Santorini
On Saturday 26th of May, 70 volunteers - employees of Maris Hotels, along with volunteers, guests of the Group's hotels, proceeded to clean the beaches located in front of the three hotels, thus implementing the Group's vision for the provision of authentic hospitality and high environmental consciousness. - June 09, 2018 - Maris Hotels
Blood Donation Day in Creta Maris "Give Blood, Save Lives"
In the context of Creta Maris Beach Resort’s Social Responsibility Program, on Thursday, May 24th, 2018, the annual Blood Donation Day was organized for the 26th consecutive year. - June 03, 2018 - Maris Hotels
Social Sensitivity Award to Maris Hotels
In the context of the annual HR Community Conference & Awards 2018, the Human Resources Department of Maris Hotels, belonging to Metaxas Group of Companies, was awarded with the honorary distinction "HeRa Social Sensitivity HRM 2018." - June 02, 2018 - Maris Hotels
Blood Donation Day in Creta Maris "Give Blood, Save Lives"
In the context of Creta Maris Beach Resort’s Social Responsibility Program, on Thursday, June 29th, 2017, the annual Blood Donation Day was organized for 26th consecutive year. - June 01, 2018 - Maris Hotels
The Experience of Living One Day Like a Cretan! "We do Local Days" in Creta Maris Beach Resort
A German lady cooks tzatziki. A Swede makes dako. And a kid from Holland rides Maritsa, a nice donkey. And all together, dance pentozali during a traditional feast. - May 27, 2018 - Maris Hotels