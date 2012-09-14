PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of River Country Rescue in Louisiana Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of River Country Rescue in Hammond, Louisiana. Steve Bornkessel, owner of River Country Rescue, has been the premier Hurst Jaws of Life dealer in Louisiana for over 35 years. MES is proud to have Steve Bornkessel... - February 08, 2019 - Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.

Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy

Huey Long's Contemporary and Law Partner's Lost Political Papers Discovered. Now Published in New Book. Harvey G. Fields died in 1961 and for over forty-five years his political papers were hidden away waiting to be discovered. Two years ago the papers came to light and gave new insight into the Huey Long years and the political scenes of the deep south and nation from the early 1920s through the mid 40s. These papers have now been archived at LSU but not before a book was written about Fields and the political history of the nation. "I Called Him Grand Dad" is now published and available. - September 13, 2010 - Thomas T Fields

The West End State Fair Classic Celebration Hosted by Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine R. Caraway For the second year Prairie View A&M and Grambling State alumni, fraternities, sororities and professional organizations are making the West End their home for their pre-game parties on Friday, September 24, 2010, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm. Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine R. Caraway is the official host of the event, welcoming State Fair Classic alumni and fans to Downtown Dallas with a free concert on the West End’s Market Street and a performance by the Prairie View STORM Marching Band. - September 10, 2010 - EnterAction Events

Desert Burning - New Book to Commemorate the 20th Anniversary of Operation Desert Storm On August 2nd 1990, Saddam Hussein's army invaded tiny Kuwait and thus began Gulf War I. Many expatriate civilians were living in Arabia at that time and these Oil Field Workers remained to keep the oil flowing to the free world and at the same time provide support to the troops. This is their story. - August 06, 2010 - Thomas T Fields

Toyota of Bastrop Achieves Toyota’s President Award Toyota of Bastrop LA is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious President’s Award. - March 30, 2010 - Toyota of Bastrop

American Right of Way Associates Will Have Exhibitor Booth at Haynesville Shale Expo ARWA (American Right of Way Associates) announced today that they will have an exhibitor booth at the Haynesville Shale EXPO November 13, 2009. American Right of Way Associates (ARWA) is the subsidiary company of Texas Right of Way Associates (TRWA, Inc.) headquartered out of Fort Worth, Texas. ARWA... - November 10, 2009 - American Right of Way Academy

American Right of Way Associates Holds Right of Way Training Program American Right of Way Associates will hold a training class May 23rd, 2009 at the Petroleum Club of Shreveport. The class is titled Right of Way Agent Training Program. It was developed to teach the skills necessary for new right of way agents to serve the various oil and gas companies located in and... - May 20, 2009 - American Right of Way Academy

American Right of Way Associates Holds Haynesville Shale Land Title Training Class There is a need for trained land title abstractors. It is anticipated the development of the Haynesville Shale will continue for the next two decades. According to local professionals, land title abstractors working in the area of the Haynesville Shale typically earn between $45,000 to $90,000 annually,... - April 21, 2009 - American Right of Way Academy

American Right of Way Associates Holds Haynesville Shale Training Class American Right of Way Associates will hold a training class March 21st, 2009 at the Petroleum Club of Shreveport. The class is titled Right of Way Agent Training Program. It was developed to teach the skills necessary for new right of way agents to serve the various oil and gas companies located in and... - March 16, 2009 - American Right of Way Academy