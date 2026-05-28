Harvey G. Fields died in 1961 and for over forty-five years his political papers were hidden away waiting to be discovered. Two years ago the papers came to light and gave new insight into the Huey Long years and the political scenes of the deep south and nation from the early 1920s through the mid 40s. These papers have now been archived at LSU but not before a book was written about Fields and the political history of the nation. "I Called Him Grand Dad" is now published and available. - September 13, 2010 - Thomas T Fields