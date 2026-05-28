Louisiana: Monroe News
Over One Million Cubic Yards of Certified Dirt Volume and Prime Interstate Frontage Head to Auction in West Monroe, Louisiana
The estate of Dr. Lawrence Dana, a well-known local physician, is coming to auction through Bonnette Auctions. The auction offers 101.64+/- total acres in West Monroe, Louisiana, divided into four tracts with frontage on Interstate 20, U.S. Highway 80, Louisiana Highway 546, and Cypress Street. Bidding is open now and closes Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 2:00 PM CST. - May 28, 2026 - Bonnette Auction Company
HLA Tree Service Announces 2026 Community Scholarship Recipient: Miley Marchand to Pursue Pre-Veterinary Medicine at Louisiana Tech University
HLA Tree Service, led by William Manuel (ISA Certified Arborist® #SO-367105A), has awarded its 2026 Community Scholarship to Miley Marchand. Manuel, a LaSAS alumnus, established the award to support local leadership. Marchand, a senior with a 4.0 GPA, will study Pre-Veterinary Medicine at Louisiana Tech. HLA provides expert tree removal and storm cleanup as a Louisiana Licensed Arborist (#2837) and TRAQ Qualified professional. - May 12, 2026 - HLA Tree Service
Local Arborist William Manuel Achieves Prestigious ISA Certification
William Manuel, a rising entrepreneur and lead arborist at HLA Lawn & Tree Service, has officially secured a rare "trifecta" of elite industry credentials, positioning his company as a premier provider of high-stakes tree care in LouisianaThe Elite Trifecta of Credentials: ISA Certified Arborist® (SO-367105A); ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualification® (TRAQ); Louisiana Licensed Arborist - February 03, 2026 - HLA Tree Service
Author Bre'Onna Suggs’s New Book, "Redeemed and Renewed: Finding Faith at Jesus's Table," is a Powerful Look at All That is Possible When One Embraces the Lord
Recent release “Redeemed and Renewed: Finding Faith at Jesus's Table” from Covenant Books author Bre'Onna Suggs is a compelling and thought-provoking discussion that explores the incredible redemption and renewal that can be found through developing one’s faith and opening themselves up to Christ and his teachings. - July 25, 2025 - Covenant Books
QiMana Closes Pre-Seed Funding Round
QiMana Secures $1 Million in Pre-seed Funding to Develop its Solomon Platform - February 26, 2025 - QiMana Inc.
QiMana Launches with New AI Product Platform, Solomon
A conversation in 2021 between Chris Meaux, Founder of Waitr, and Rolfe McCollister, Founder of Business Report, is now the Gulf Coasts’ next startup. - February 05, 2025 - QiMana Inc.
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author John Reed’s New Book, "Pieces and Peaces of a Man’s Life," is a Series of Poems That Draws Upon the Author’s Experiences to Present a Stirring Reflection of Life
Recent release “Pieces and Peaces of a Man’s Life” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author John Reed is a thought-provoking and engaging series of poems that blends together personal anecdotes with valuable life lessons. With each entry, Reed’s writings will offer readers a poignant reminder that there is always hope and a way forward no matter what life may present. - December 09, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Author Larry Moskau’s New Book, "Snake Oil," is a Groundbreaking and Compelling Novel That Delves Into the Dangers of Limitless Advances in Technology
Recent release “Snake Oil” from Page Publishing author Larry Moskau is a captivating tale that weaves together elements of history and different mythologies to create a fascinating story that explores society’s growing dependence on technology, and the dangerous advancements being made with A.I. that could spell disaster for all of mankind. - May 31, 2024 - Page Publishing
PROTEGO® Expands Reach with Setpoint Integrated Solutions as New Sales Representative Texas Gulf Coast, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi Markets
PROTEGO®, a global leader in providing comprehensive safety solutions for industrial process applications, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Setpoint Integrated Solutions, a renowned sales, service, and manufacturing company. Effective April 1, 2024, Setpoint Integrated... - April 01, 2024 - Protego USA Inc
Farmland Auction 960± Acres Concordia Parish, LA
Bonnette Auction Company is pleased to announce a highly anticipated farmland auction for 960± acres located in Concordia Parish. This auction event is set for Wednesday, November 15 at 10 am with live and online bidding. - October 09, 2023 - Bonnette Auction Company
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
MAKO Medical Expands Popular ASPT-Accredited Phlebotomy Program
Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories expands accredited phlebotomy school to develop and train new students. - December 31, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Fastpace Health to Roll Out Physical Therapy Services in Moss Bluff, LA in Late June
Fastpace Health announces the upcoming opening of its first Physical Therapy (PT) clinic in Moss Bluff, LA - one of three PT clinics to open this summer in close proximity to existing Urgent Care/ Orthopedics locations to help provide quick, convenient, and affordable healthcare to residents in traditionally underserved regions. - June 15, 2022 - Fast Pace Health
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of River Country Rescue in Louisiana
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of River Country Rescue in Hammond, Louisiana. Steve Bornkessel, owner of River Country Rescue, has been the premier Hurst Jaws of Life dealer in Louisiana for over 35 years. MES is proud to have Steve... - February 08, 2019 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Associates
Huey Long's Contemporary and Law Partner's Lost Political Papers Discovered. Now Published in New Book.
Harvey G. Fields died in 1961 and for over forty-five years his political papers were hidden away waiting to be discovered. Two years ago the papers came to light and gave new insight into the Huey Long years and the political scenes of the deep south and nation from the early 1920s through the mid 40s. These papers have now been archived at LSU but not before a book was written about Fields and the political history of the nation. "I Called Him Grand Dad" is now published and available. - September 13, 2010 - Thomas T Fields
The West End State Fair Classic Celebration Hosted by Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine R. Caraway
For the second year Prairie View A&M and Grambling State alumni, fraternities, sororities and professional organizations are making the West End their home for their pre-game parties on Friday, September 24, 2010, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm. Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine R. Caraway is the official host of the event, welcoming State Fair Classic alumni and fans to Downtown Dallas with a free concert on the West End’s Market Street and a performance by the Prairie View STORM Marching Band. - September 10, 2010 - EnterAction Events
Desert Burning - New Book to Commemorate the 20th Anniversary of Operation Desert Storm
On August 2nd 1990, Saddam Hussein's army invaded tiny Kuwait and thus began Gulf War I. Many expatriate civilians were living in Arabia at that time and these Oil Field Workers remained to keep the oil flowing to the free world and at the same time provide support to the troops. This is their story. - August 06, 2010 - Thomas T Fields
Toyota of Bastrop Achieves Toyota’s President Award
Toyota of Bastrop LA is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious President’s Award. - March 30, 2010 - Toyota of Bastrop
American Right of Way Associates Will Have Exhibitor Booth at Haynesville Shale Expo
ARWA (American Right of Way Associates) announced today that they will have an exhibitor booth at the Haynesville Shale EXPO November 13, 2009. American Right of Way Associates (ARWA) is the subsidiary company of Texas Right of Way Associates (TRWA, Inc.) headquartered out of Fort Worth, Texas. - November 10, 2009 - American Right of Way Associates
American Right of Way Associates Holds Right of Way Training Program
American Right of Way Associates will hold a training class May 23rd, 2009 at the Petroleum Club of Shreveport. The class is titled Right of Way Agent Training Program. It was developed to teach the skills necessary for new right of way agents to serve the various oil and gas companies located in... - May 20, 2009 - American Right of Way Associates
American Right of Way Associates Holds Haynesville Shale Land Title Training Class
There is a need for trained land title abstractors. It is anticipated the development of the Haynesville Shale will continue for the next two decades. According to local professionals, land title abstractors working in the area of the Haynesville Shale typically earn between $45,000 to $90,000... - April 21, 2009 - American Right of Way Associates
American Right of Way Associates Holds Haynesville Shale Training Class
American Right of Way Associates will hold a training class March 21st, 2009 at the Petroleum Club of Shreveport. The class is titled Right of Way Agent Training Program. It was developed to teach the skills necessary for new right of way agents to serve the various oil and gas companies located in... - March 16, 2009 - American Right of Way Associates
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com