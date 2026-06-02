AdLife HomeCare LLC, locally owned and operated by Renee and Tom Adams, provides an affordable solution for older individuals and couples who, though may be capable of managing their own physical needs, require non-medical assistance such as: light housework, meal preparation, companionship and personal care allowing them to confidently remain at home. Adlife differentiates itself from the competition with its comprehensive caregiver selection, screening and testing programs. - January 07, 2011 - AdLife HomeCare LLC