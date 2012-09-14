PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Draft2Digital Partners with Findaway Voices for Indie Audiobooks Today marks the launch of a partnership between publishing aggregator, Draft2Digital, and audiobook production service, Findaway Voices. The partnership opens opportunities for independent authors and publishers to easily produce and distribute audiobooks to over 170 markets, including Amazon’s Audible and Apple iTunes. Indie authors can now produce and publish audiobooks with many of the same advantages gained from independent eBook publishing. - July 18, 2017 - Draft2Digital

Taco Bueno Takes Flavor Up a Hatch Taco Bueno Offers Hatch Chile Chicken Quesadillas and Tacos for a Limited Time. - October 06, 2015 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Noah’s Park and Playgrounds Installing Brand New Custom Playground at Hennessey Elementary School Hennessey Public Schools working with Edmond-based playground company, Noah's Park & Playgrounds to install new custom play structure at Hennessey Elementary School this week. - June 30, 2015 - Noah's Park & Playgrounds

John Fredrick Taylor Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication John Fredrick Taylor of Enid, Oklahoma has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of construction. About John Fredrick Taylor Mr. Taylor has over 15 years experience in the construction field. He is the... - May 14, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

Taco Bueno® Embarks on Company-Wide Remodel Program 71 restaurants to be remodeled by the middle of 2014. - January 15, 2014 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Taco Bueno® to Give Away Free Tamales on Black Friday Tamales are back for the season, bigger and better than ever! - November 25, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Taco Bueno® to Support the Wounded Warrior Project® in Honor of Veterans Day Veterans and active military to receive free crispy beef or chicken tacos on Monday, November 11. - November 07, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Educational Seminar for Manufacturers An educational seminar, “LEAN as a Growth Strategy,” presented by industry experts Brad Muir and Gary Conner from Technical Change Associates will be held at the Courtyard Marriott, 3020 Riffel Drive, Salina, Kansas on Thursday, August 8th at 1:00pm, registration beginning at 12:30pm. Brad... - July 11, 2013 - Kasa Companies

Rita K. Hill Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Rita K. Hill of Guymon, Oklahoma has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of government emergency services. About Rita K. Hill Ms. Hill has over 17 years experience in the field of emergency services. - October 24, 2012 - Strathmore Worldwide

ShopForAHome.com’s Darian Woolbright Wins Best Use of New Technology Genny Award from the OKC Metropolitan Association of REALTORS Darian Woolbright, Broker/Owner of ShopForAHome.com was honored Wednesday, September 12 at the Annual Meeting of the OKC Metropolitan Association of REALTORS for her innovative and creative development of the most current technologies available today. The Best Use of New Technology Genny Award regionally... - September 18, 2012 - ShopForAHome.com

Buzz Books Schedules Novel Prep Academy: Castle & Quill Workshop to be Held Sunday, October 28, 2012, 1-4 p.m. at Castle Falls in Oklahoma City Buzz Books USA, an Oklahoma City-based publisher, is hosting a novel prep academy, Castle & Quill, for aspiring writers on Sunday, October 28th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Castle Falls in Oklahoma City. Castle & Quill, which got its name after Buzz Publisher Malena Lott discovered Castle Falls... - September 17, 2012 - Buzz Books

AdLife HomeCare LLC Helping Seniors Stay Independent in Their Homes with Greater Confidence, Quality and Client Assurance. AdLife is Now CQA Certified. AdLife HomeCare LLC, locally owned and operated by Renee and Tom Adams, provides an affordable solution for older individuals and couples who, though may be capable of managing their own physical needs, require non-medical assistance such as: light housework, meal preparation, companionship and personal care allowing them to confidently remain at home. Adlife differentiates itself from the competition with its comprehensive caregiver selection, screening and testing programs. - January 07, 2011 - AdLife HomeCare LLC

Texas State Council Appoints Christine Luttrell as District Director CS3 Technology’s senior sales consultant Christine Luttrell is honored to be named a District Director. - December 27, 2010 - CS3 Technology

CS3 Technology Named a 2010 VAR Star CS3 Technology’s continued commitment to people and clients places them among the top 100 mid-market ERP technology firm providers in North America. - December 27, 2010 - CS3 Technology

Sage North America Recognizes CS3 Technology with Top Partner Achievement Awards Technology is honored to receive the President’s Club, Chairman’s Club and Million Dollar Club recognitions for outstanding commitment to sales and service. - November 30, 2010 - CS3 Technology

PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com

EventMingle Launches Version 2 of Its Daily Planner Making It Easier for Attendees, Exhibitors and Speakers to Manage Their Personal Schedule and To-do Task List Video of how the new Daily Planner works is available for viewing. - March 17, 2008 - EventMingle

Rescued Dog Inspiration for Author’s First Book: Sadie Mae Baird … Canine Avatar Sadie Mae Baird is a delightful real-life mixed breed dog rescued as a puppy by a very typical middle-class suburban teenage boy on Christmas Day, 2006. Sadie, however, is not a typical canine. She is a very wise, insightful and compassionate girl with much to share not only with her human friends and... - September 18, 2007 - Carolyn Arkison

New Book Reveals the Power of Mentoring in Real-Life Story of Hope Tom Pace’s new book, Mentor: The Kid & The CEO, is creating a buzz among professionals and street kids alike. With its simple message of hope through action, the story finds its way into the hearts and minds of those who read it. Think Og Mandino meets Ken Blanchard - August 10, 2007 - PaceButler Corporation