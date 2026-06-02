Oklahoma: Enid News
Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks. Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will... - June 02, 2026 - Vertical Cable
Oklahoma City Roofer McCann’s Roofing Issues Urgent Storm Safety Tips as Severe Weather Hits Central Oklahoma Tonight
Oklahoma City Roofer Steps Up to Protect Metro Homes During Active Tornado Watch and Thunderstorms. - March 11, 2026 - McCann's Roofing and Construction
McCann’s Roofing & Construction Named Best of 405 Finalist as Oklahoma City Homeowners Seek Trusted, Long-Term Roofing Solutions
McCann’s Roofing & Construction named Best of 405 finalist as Oklahoma City homeowners choose the trusted, family-owned contractor for long-lasting roofing solutions. - March 05, 2026 - McCann's Roofing and Construction
Oklahoma Rise 25 in 25 RHTP Task Force Launches with MCOK Support to Accelerate Oklahoma-Led $1 Billion+ 5 Year Rural Health Transformation Program Effort
An independent, execution-focused collaborative based at the MCOK Oklahoma City Innovation Lab will convene health leaders, healthcare innovators, and clinical medical professionals to deploy AI-enabled planning tools in support of Oklahoma's statewide Rural Health Transformation Program initiatives. - January 02, 2026 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
AS6 Digital Agency Expands Nationwide Services, Bringing Boutique-Style Web Design and SEO Support to Small Businesses Across the U.S.
AS6 Digital Agency, a Tulsa-based digital agency with clients nationwide, announces expanded web design, branding, and SEO services rooted in clarity, strategy, and boutique-style support for small business owners. - November 29, 2025 - AS6 Digital Agency
MCOK Releases RHTP Co-Pilot AI Tool to Develop & Submit Proposals for $500M Funding of Oklahoma Rural Health
MCOK launched the Oklahoma Rural Health Transformation Co-Pilot, a custom GPT-5 powered tool enabling clinicians, policymakers, and communities to develop and submit proposals for $500M in federal RHTP funding. The platform supports ideas in workforce, telehealth, prevention, behavioral health, and value-based care. Submissions to OSDH are due Sept 5, 2025. - September 02, 2025 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma (MCOK) Launches Bold "25 in 25 Initiative" to Radically Improve Oklahoma’s Healthcare Ranking
The Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma (MCOK) has launched the "25 in 25 Initiative" to improve Oklahoma's healthcare ranking from 49th to 25th by 2050. The initiative involves healthcare providers, businesses, and policymakers to tackle systemic healthcare issues. Immediate projects include telehealth pilots and a statewide musculoskeletal health data dashboard. The goal is to reach 40th in five years and ultimately the top 25. MCOK invites all Oklahomans to join the effort. - July 22, 2025 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
Carol Tierney’s New Book, "My Little Home: Volume 2," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl Named Karla Who is Determined to Learn About God’s Love
Fulton Books author Carol Tierney, who graduated in children’s ministry from Rhema Bible College, has completed her most recent book, “My Little Home: Volume 2”: a riveting tale set during the Civil War that follows the adventures of a young girl who tries her best to live a life... - June 12, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Randall Cobb’s New Book, "End-Time Events," is a Comprehensive Overview Exploring the Truths Surrounding the Prophesied End Times Within Holy Scripture
Recent release “End-Time Events” from Page Publishing author Randall Cobb is a compelling and thought-provoking discussion that aims to dispute the rumors and false narratives pertaining to the Second Coming of Christ. From the tribulation period to the final judgement, Cobb explores how these events cannot possibly be predicted and may not be related to the current issues plaguing society. - January 24, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Rhonda Mantooth Craig’s New Book, “Rewire Your Brain: When Science and God's Word Agree,” Connects Science and God’s Word for Positive Rewire, Neuroplasticity
Recent release “Rewire Your Brain: When Science and God's Word Agree” from Covenant Books author Rhonda Mantooth Craig is a compelling and thought-provoking look at the ways in which readers can take simple steps each day to rewire their brain in order to develop a closer relationship with God and manifest a reality of their own design. - January 23, 2025 - Covenant Books
Woman’s Rights Film, “15” Set to Premier at the Red Dirt Film Festival
The award winning film, "15" Premiers in Oklahoma with this first screening. Oklahoma native, a 5th generation Oklahoman, Melody Brooke brings her compelling story based on a real events to the Red Dirt Film Festival. The film addresses the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade and its impact on women in the states restricting abortion access. - April 09, 2024 - Melody Brooke Films
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Oklahoma Foundation Solutions, LLC Continues Impressive Growth with Stillwater Success
A successful year with its Stillwater location continues to accelerate Oklahoma Foundation Solutions LLC’s growth in basement repair, crawl space repair, and foundation repair. - December 15, 2021 - Oklahoma Foundation Solutions, LLC
Improve Safety and Efficiency During Calving Season with Newly Released Product from Fast Catch Calf Catcher
Fast Catch™ is focused on the safety of ranchers and their cattle with the launch of Fast Catch calf catcher. Fast Catch™ provides protection for cattlemen as they work calves, while improving their efficiency by decreasing the amount of time needed to capture a calf. - September 17, 2021 - Marketing Angle
Draft2Digital Partners with Findaway Voices for Indie Audiobooks
Today marks the launch of a partnership between publishing aggregator, Draft2Digital, and audiobook production service, Findaway Voices. The partnership opens opportunities for independent authors and publishers to easily produce and distribute audiobooks to over 170 markets, including Amazon’s Audible and Apple iTunes. Indie authors can now produce and publish audiobooks with many of the same advantages gained from independent eBook publishing. - July 18, 2017 - Draft2Digital
Taco Bueno Takes Flavor Up a Hatch
Taco Bueno Offers Hatch Chile Chicken Quesadillas and Tacos for a Limited Time. - October 06, 2015 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Noah’s Park and Playgrounds Installing Brand New Custom Playground at Hennessey Elementary School
Hennessey Public Schools working with Edmond-based playground company, Noah's Park & Playgrounds to install new custom play structure at Hennessey Elementary School this week. - June 30, 2015 - Noah's Park & Playgrounds
John Fredrick Taylor Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
John Fredrick Taylor of Enid, Oklahoma has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of construction. About John Fredrick Taylor Mr. Taylor has over 15 years experience in the construction field. He is... - May 14, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide
Taco Bueno® Embarks on Company-Wide Remodel Program
71 restaurants to be remodeled by the middle of 2014. - January 15, 2014 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Taco Bueno® to Give Away Free Tamales on Black Friday
Tamales are back for the season, bigger and better than ever! - November 25, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Taco Bueno® to Support the Wounded Warrior Project® in Honor of Veterans Day
Veterans and active military to receive free crispy beef or chicken tacos on Monday, November 11. - November 07, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Educational Seminar for Manufacturers
An educational seminar, “LEAN as a Growth Strategy,” presented by industry experts Brad Muir and Gary Conner from Technical Change Associates will be held at the Courtyard Marriott, 3020 Riffel Drive, Salina, Kansas on Thursday, August 8th at 1:00pm, registration beginning at... - July 11, 2013 - Kasa Companies
Rita K. Hill Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Rita K. Hill of Guymon, Oklahoma has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of government emergency services. About Rita K. Hill Ms. Hill has over 17 years experience in the field of emergency... - October 24, 2012 - Strathmore Worldwide
ShopForAHome.com’s Darian Woolbright Wins Best Use of New Technology Genny Award from the OKC Metropolitan Association of REALTORS
Darian Woolbright, Broker/Owner of ShopForAHome.com was honored Wednesday, September 12 at the Annual Meeting of the OKC Metropolitan Association of REALTORS for her innovative and creative development of the most current technologies available today. The Best Use of New Technology Genny Award... - September 18, 2012 - ShopForAHome.com
Buzz Books Schedules Novel Prep Academy: Castle & Quill Workshop to be Held Sunday, October 28, 2012, 1-4 p.m. at Castle Falls in Oklahoma City
Buzz Books USA, an Oklahoma City-based publisher, is hosting a novel prep academy, Castle & Quill, for aspiring writers on Sunday, October 28th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Castle Falls in Oklahoma City. Castle & Quill, which got its name after Buzz Publisher Malena Lott discovered Castle... - September 17, 2012 - Buzz Books
AdLife HomeCare LLC Helping Seniors Stay Independent in Their Homes with Greater Confidence, Quality and Client Assurance. AdLife is Now CQA Certified.
AdLife HomeCare LLC, locally owned and operated by Renee and Tom Adams, provides an affordable solution for older individuals and couples who, though may be capable of managing their own physical needs, require non-medical assistance such as: light housework, meal preparation, companionship and personal care allowing them to confidently remain at home. Adlife differentiates itself from the competition with its comprehensive caregiver selection, screening and testing programs. - January 07, 2011 - AdLife HomeCare LLC
Texas State Council Appoints Christine Luttrell as District Director
CS3 Technology’s senior sales consultant Christine Luttrell is honored to be named a District Director. - December 27, 2010 - CS3 Technology
CS3 Technology Named a 2010 VAR Star
CS3 Technology’s continued commitment to people and clients places them among the top 100 mid-market ERP technology firm providers in North America. - December 27, 2010 - CS3 Technology
Sage North America Recognizes CS3 Technology with Top Partner Achievement Awards
Technology is honored to receive the President’s Club, Chairman’s Club and Million Dollar Club recognitions for outstanding commitment to sales and service. - November 30, 2010 - CS3 Technology
PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias
Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com
EventMingle Launches Version 2 of Its Daily Planner Making It Easier for Attendees, Exhibitors and Speakers to Manage Their Personal Schedule and To-do Task List
Video of how the new Daily Planner works is available for viewing. - March 17, 2008 - EventMingle
Rescued Dog Inspiration for Author’s First Book: Sadie Mae Baird … Canine Avatar
Sadie Mae Baird is a delightful real-life mixed breed dog rescued as a puppy by a very typical middle-class suburban teenage boy on Christmas Day, 2006. Sadie, however, is not a typical canine. She is a very wise, insightful and compassionate girl with much to share not only with her human friends... - September 18, 2007 - Carolyn Arkison
New Book Reveals the Power of Mentoring in Real-Life Story of Hope
Tom Pace’s new book, Mentor: The Kid & The CEO, is creating a buzz among professionals and street kids alike. With its simple message of hope through action, the story finds its way into the hearts and minds of those who read it. Think Og Mandino meets Ken Blanchard - August 10, 2007 - PaceButler Corporation
Body Buddy Company Introduces a Newly Patented Way to Apply Skin Care Products Independently to Your Own Back
QVC's "Top 100 Product of the Decade" solves age old body problem by allowing easy application of moisturizer, medication, or sunscreen to one's own back. - February 09, 2007 - Body Buddy Company