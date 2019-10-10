Press Releases Nova USA Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Nova USA: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips from Nova USA Accommodate the Natural Swelling & Contraction of Wood Siding





“Natural wood siding is subject to expansion and contraction in the width of the boards as a result of seasonal humidity,” says Steve Getsiv, president and CEO of Nova Products Inc. “In fact, typical siding boards can swell up to 1/8” during hot, rainy months.



“Our ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips respond to this natural swelling and shrinkage in the widths of individual boards by compressing to absorb the expansion. When the wood dries out, the spring clip will then move the boards back into place, centered perfectly, and securely fastened to the side of the structure.”



Designed with Marine Grade extruded aluminum and fastened with #10 pan head screws, ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips work equally well with hardwoods such as Batu, Ipe and Cumaru hardwood siding, as well as softwoods like Cedar, Redwood and Douglas Fir. Unlike many other wood siding fastening systems, they also provide a ¾” stand-off from the structure and can be drilled right into the studs over the house-wrap. This eliminates the added need to buy, cut and install furring strips, while ensuring fast, easy installations.



For more ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClip information please visit www.novausawood.com or call 503-419-6407. Nova USA’s ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips are also available through the Nova website or through the company’s national network of leading distributors.



About Nova USA Wood Products

Launched in 2005, Nova is dedicated to the supply of superior, high-quality hardwood products and accessories available at the most competitive prices in today’s marketplace. Portland, OR, October 10, 2019 --( PR.com )-- ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips were especially-developed by Nova USA Wood Products to accommodate the natural swelling and shrinkage of wood siding throughout each of the four seasons. This includes expanding when the wood swells and compressing back into its original form when the wood dries out and shrinks to prevent the siding from buckling or the clip from breaking.“Natural wood siding is subject to expansion and contraction in the width of the boards as a result of seasonal humidity,” says Steve Getsiv, president and CEO of Nova Products Inc. “In fact, typical siding boards can swell up to 1/8” during hot, rainy months.“Our ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips respond to this natural swelling and shrinkage in the widths of individual boards by compressing to absorb the expansion. When the wood dries out, the spring clip will then move the boards back into place, centered perfectly, and securely fastened to the side of the structure.”Designed with Marine Grade extruded aluminum and fastened with #10 pan head screws, ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips work equally well with hardwoods such as Batu, Ipe and Cumaru hardwood siding, as well as softwoods like Cedar, Redwood and Douglas Fir. Unlike many other wood siding fastening systems, they also provide a ¾” stand-off from the structure and can be drilled right into the studs over the house-wrap. This eliminates the added need to buy, cut and install furring strips, while ensuring fast, easy installations.For more ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClip information please visit www.novausawood.com or call 503-419-6407. Nova USA’s ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips are also available through the Nova website or through the company’s national network of leading distributors.About Nova USA Wood ProductsLaunched in 2005, Nova is dedicated to the supply of superior, high-quality hardwood products and accessories available at the most competitive prices in today’s marketplace. Contact Information StarrComm Strategies

William Chelak

732-541-2971



www.novausawood.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Nova USA