RE Marketing Corp Expands Internationally

RE Marketing Corp is considered an industry leader in Facebook Marketing for Real Estate Agents. Known for cutting edge graphic design, RE Marketing Corp allows Real Estate Agents to reach a larger market by utilizing Facebook. Denver, CO, November 21, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Denver based RE Marketing Corp has expanded it's operations internationally. Areas of growth are South America, Central America, & Southeast Asia. Implementing sophisticated technology has allowed the RE Marketing Team to seamlessly interact across great distances and achieve their goals."In today's modern economy, globalization of industry is a no-brainer! Ultimately our goal is to serve our clients well thru out the entire world," says William Schwartz CEO and co-founder.RE Marketing now speaks three languages and continues to allow their clients to reach a broad audience utilizing social media. From humble beginnings in a suburb of Denver, today it is safe to say that RE Marketing Corp continues to be an industry leader in Facebook marketing for Real Estate Agents.About RE Marketing Corp:RE Marketing Corp is considered an industry leader in Facebook Marketing for Real Estate Agents. Known for cutting edge graphic design, RE Marketing Corp allows Real Estate Agents to reach a larger market by utilizing Facebook. Contact Information RE Marketing Corp

