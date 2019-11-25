Lily Lisa, Philanthropist Receives The Angel on Earth Award Presented in Las Vegas

Press Releases Lily Lisa Press Release Share Blog

Says Lily Lisa upon accepting her award: “I am committed to continuing my charity work to help alleviate homelessness and help the less fortunate.” Beverly Hills, CA, November 25, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Lily Lisa, independent film maker was awarded The Angel on Earth Award by the 2019 Producers Choice Honors at the Sunset Station Hotel in Las Vegas. This award honors Ms. Lisa’s ongoing humanitarian efforts in caring for the homeless population wherever she goes.The award winning documentary filmmaker is also a Philanthropist and Fashion Icon. Lily Lisa shines as a popular fixture at red carpet press events in Hollywood and Las Vegas and has a strong presence with China’s luxury group “The Huron Report.” She also recently launched her fashion brand, the Lily Lisa Collection (opening soon in Beverly Hills) from which she wore one of her unique designs.Lily Lisa’s work been praised by critics in the international mass media with a number of prestigious awards presented to her in 2018. As a philanthropist, executive producer, humanitarian and actress, she uses her voice and production company, Lily Lisa Hollywood, to shine the light not only on the Hollywood community but also as an ambassador with a vision to touch lives and inspire others.Al Bowman’s 2019 Producer’s Choice Honors paid tribute to many icons, chosen this year for the inspiration they provide to others. It is this inspirational quality that set apart such notables as singer Mary Wilson of The Supremes, legendary guitarist Roger Fisher, formerly with Heart; and singer Pia Zadora.Noted this year, three Humanitarian awards were presented. The Angel on Earth Award to Lily Lisa Indie filmmaker / clothing designer; Outstanding Creative Community Contribution Award to David Spicer, Promoter of Human Welfare; and International Humanitarian Award to Author Terri Lynn Schmidt.The purpose of this event, now in its fourth year, is to bring attention to up and comers in the fields of Entertainment, Business and the Counter Culture. Recipients receive a FAME Award as acknowledgment of their contributions and achievements in their respective fields.The evening’s program included a plethora of entertainment and a Silent Auction to benefit Storm OV.Says Lily Lisa upon accepting her award: “I am committed to continuing my charity work to help alleviate homelessness and help the less fortunate.” Contact Information TRC - The Right Connection

